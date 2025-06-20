Brainwashing System / Asctrend System - page 19
sergey, just to confirm it is only when the itrend bar touches or goes over the dotted line you consider a trade?
Examples.
Buy signal confirmed:
EUR/USD: This is interesting confirmed buy trade which should be opened (10th of March) and close next day on Friday night with +252 pips in profit:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
BRAINWASHING SYSTEM/ASCTREND SYSTEM
Sergey Golubev, 2013.05.12 16:25
This is the thread about Brainwashing system. We will start with original version of this system and will improve it later.
==========
Just something about the history. There are 3 famous signals system (manual trading systems based on signal indicators): Asctrend, BrainTrend and Brainwashing. First two system were already explained and developed by indicators and EAs. So, we are going to discuss the last signal system: Brainwashing.
==========
Just for information:
Sergey Golubev, 2013.05.27 17:42
I created this system many years ago when I wanted to recove my deposit after losses. iTrend levels are iTrend filter. I mean: if you have big dot of price_channel indicator with confirmation of iTrend so you are openning the trade. What is iTrend confirmation? Confirmation/filer is the following: value of iTrend indicator is above some level.
This indicator is counting everything up to 300 bars back on the history starting from the current bar and estimating the max value of iTrend. Then this max is multiplied by 0.283. Why 0.283? I found it experimanting and trading this system for 1 year.
From the beginning - I estimated iTrend max manually every week for M15, M30, H1 etc timeframes. After that - good coder made auto level iTrend indicator so this indicator is making this auto level job: taking max vaklue of iTrend for some period of bars (for 300 bar for example) and multiply this max value by 0.283. So, when you are backtesting - iTrend indicator is making auto levels: you backtest for 300 bars back and you will get one level (max * by 0.283), if you will backtest more than 300 bars (for example) - you will receive the other maximum (one max from 0 to 300 bars, the other max value is calculated since 301 till 600 bars and so on. And every max is multiplied by 0.283).
Sorry for complicated explanation ...
Brainwashing System
The beginning
After
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.27 10:50
MQL5 programming language: Advanced use of the trading platform MetaTrader 5: Creating trading robots and indicators
by Timur Mashnin
Development of indicators and advisors using the MQL5 programming language for the MetaTrader 5.
Muhammad Syamil Bin Abdullah, 2017.06.03 19:56
Experimenting Brainswashing System with other filter, such as ColorSchaffTrixTrendCycle indicator.
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/13436
Some example chart setup :
Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.05 18:06
This is very interesting. So, we can replace iTrend indicator to this ColorSchaffTrixTrendCycle.
And this is the example when good movement during NFP on Friday was catching by this setup:
Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.05 18:10
And this uptrend for AUD/USD was started long time before NFP on Friday so this is the chart with before and after NFP: