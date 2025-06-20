Brainwashing System / Asctrend System - page 19

woodstock1:
sergey, just to confirm it is only when the itrend bar touches or goes over the dotted line you consider a trade?
itrend bar goes over itrend level (dotted line). I mean: the value of iTrend bar > itrend level.
 

Examples.

Buy signal confirmed:


 

EUR/USD: This is interesting confirmed buy trade which should be opened (10th of March) and close next day on Friday night with +252 pips in profit:


 

Sergey Golubev, 2013.05.12 16:25

This is the thread about Brainwashing system. We will start with original version of this system and will improve it later.

==========

Just something about the history. There are 3 famous signals system (manual trading systems based on signal indicators): Asctrend, BrainTrend and Brainwashing. First two system were already explained and developed by indicators and EAs. So, we are going to discuss the last signal system: Brainwashing. 

==========

 

Just for information: 

  

ASCTREND SYSTEM 

Asctrend System, the beginning:

ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1

ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2

ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3

ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4

Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined)

After.

The Theory

  • trading on open bar' and 'trading on close bar' concept 
  • Re-enter: practical example about how to trade asctrend manually with re-enter options.

 Manual Trading statements  

Second version of this manual trading system and for nowasctrend indicator together with NRTR indicator

First version of AsctrendND EA.

Next version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added. 

BRAINTRADING SYSTEM

How To Create Your Own Mmanual Trading Signal System Based On Indicators From MT5 CodeBase - Instruction For Non-Programmers

  • more to follow 

 

Sergey Golubev, 2013.05.27 17:42

I created this system many years ago when I wanted to recove my deposit after losses. iTrend levels are iTrend filter. I mean: if you have big dot of price_channel indicator with confirmation of iTrend so you are openning the trade. What is iTrend confirmation? Confirmation/filer is the following: value of iTrend indicator is above some level.

  • If you see red big dot of price_channel indicator with red iTrend, and if iTrend is above zero, and if iTrend is above some level - you are openning sell trade (on close bar)
  • If you see blue big dot of price_channel indicator with blue iTrend, and if iTrend is above zero, and if iTrend is above some level - you are openning buy trade (on close bar)

This indicator is counting everything up to 300 bars back on the history starting from the current bar and estimating the max value of iTrend. Then this max is multiplied by 0.283. Why 0.283? I found it experimanting and trading this system for 1 year.

From the beginning - I estimated iTrend max manually every week for M15, M30, H1 etc timeframes. After that - good coder made auto level iTrend indicator so this indicator is making this auto level job: taking max vaklue of iTrend for some period of bars (for 300 bar for example) and multiply this max value by 0.283. So, when you are backtesting - iTrend indicator is making auto levels: you backtest for 300 bars back and you will get one level (max * by 0.283), if you will backtest more than 300 bars (for example) - you will receive the other maximum (one max from 0 to 300 bars, the other max value is calculated since 301 till 600 bars and so on. And every max is multiplied by 0.283).

Sorry for complicated explanation ...


 

Brainwashing System

The beginning

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

After

  1. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread
 

Muhammad Syamil Bin Abdullah, 2017.06.03 19:56

Experimenting Brainswashing System with other filter, such as ColorSchaffTrixTrendCycle indicator.

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/13436


Some example chart setup :








 

Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.05 18:06


This is very interesting. So, we can replace iTrend indicator to this ColorSchaffTrixTrendCycle.
And this is the example when good movement during NFP on Friday was catching by this setup:



 

Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.05 18:10

And this uptrend for AUD/USD was started long time before NFP on Friday so this is the chart with before and after NFP:



