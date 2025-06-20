Brainwashing System / Asctrend System - page 12

This is example of good trade with 50 pips for now :

GBPUSD, H4, 2013.12.03

GBPUSD H4 - brainwshing

any EA to release with simple webpage ?
 

This system was converted from MT4 (I created this system for MT4 long time ago for some other forum - so - it is my system ... same with asctrend for example ... same with Marsigen etc). So, what I was/is trying to do here - just a convertion good profitable systems from MT4 to MT5. Why? because I've done with MT4 ... I am interesting to go forward (MT5).

yes, I am using free indicators from MT5 Codebase. I understand that some of them are not perfect ones but ... what to do ... we should use Codebase if free ...

iTrend indicator is the key for Brainwashing system.

Different between Brainwashing and Asctrend is the following:

  • Brainwashing is making the signal in the beginning of the trend. We care about filter this entrance from false signals. If the signal is real one so we should not care so much about about exit (exit is based on indicator's line on the chart - traling stop). Take profit is pivot.
  • Asctrend (or so called "russian versions" as BykovTrend, SilverTrend and many more variations) - you will have the entry signal in the middle/end of the trend. So, we should care about exit because exit will be in the place of price reversal. That is why we need more initial deposit for Asctrend for example.

Both systems are trend following systems but their are different by trading logic (howto trade it and what to look at).

There are some other systems related to pure price action (there are some threads here on the forum about) but those systems are difficult to be used for newbies sorry.


 

BRAINWASHING SYSTEM

BRAINWASHING SYSTEM

newdigital, 2013.06.30 13:38

About Indicators to download and how to instal - read this post.

I used this system for MT4 (I created it for MT4 long time ago) during the many years and it is very good that this system was converted to Metatrader 5. basicly - this is good system to recover deposit after loss for example.


 

This is recent explanation - USDJPY M30 : 26 pips in profit ... not so much but it is M30 timeframe so +26 pips is good for M30



 

This is +121 pips (4 digit pips) for valid signal :

AUDUSD, H4, 2013.12.23

  • Of course, if someone will create EA for this system and place it on the thread by mql5 code - it is fine.
  • If some coder will create EA for this system and place it on the Market to sell - it is good too.
  • if we will have many EAs (free, or on the Market) - we will have a choice about what to use and it will be very good.
Are you using Pivot points as a Take Profit or an opposite signal?
 

opposite signal + trailing stop. Trailing stop indicators are existing in Brainwashing and in Asctrend - you can see it (this is brainwashing):


Pivot is good and I am using it sometimes with Asctrend (just to understand - will I open the trade or not). For take profit (in case of Asctrend) - it may be good to use MA Channel.


  • If you see red big dot of price_channel indicator with red iTrend, and if iTrend is above zero, and if iTrend is above some level - you are openning sell trade (on close bar)
  • If you see blue big dot of price_channel indicator with blue iTrend, and if iTrend is above zero, and if iTrend is above some level - you are openning buy trade (on close bar)




