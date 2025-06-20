Brainwashing System / Asctrend System - page 12
This is example of good trade with 50 pips for now :
GBPUSD, H4, 2013.12.03
GBPUSD H4 - brainwshing
No EA created for Brainwashing sorry. There are EA for Asctrend (2 versions). Look at the summary for example :
newdigital, 2013.09.20 08:21
Summaries :
newdigital, 2013.09.07 19:39
This system was converted from MT4 (I created this system for MT4 long time ago for some other forum - so - it is my system ... same with asctrend for example ... same with Marsigen etc). So, what I was/is trying to do here - just a convertion good profitable systems from MT4 to MT5. Why? because I've done with MT4 ... I am interesting to go forward (MT5).
yes, I am using free indicators from MT5 Codebase. I understand that some of them are not perfect ones but ... what to do ... we should use Codebase if free ...
iTrend indicator is the key for Brainwashing system.
Different between Brainwashing and Asctrend is the following:
Both systems are trend following systems but their are different by trading logic (howto trade it and what to look at).
There are some other systems related to pure price action (there are some threads here on the forum about) but those systems are difficult to be used for newbies sorry.
newdigital, 2013.06.30 13:38
About Indicators to download and how to instal - read this post.
I used this system for MT4 (I created it for MT4 long time ago) during the many years and it is very good that this system was converted to Metatrader 5. basicly - this is good system to recover deposit after loss for example.
newdigital, 2013.07.25 09:22
This is good and valid trade for NZDUSD based on NZD - RBNZ Interest Rate Decision
This is recent explanation - USDJPY M30 : 26 pips in profit ... not so much but it is M30 timeframe so +26 pips is good for M30
This is +121 pips (4 digit pips) for valid signal :
AUDUSD, H4, 2013.12.23
Different between Brainwashing and Asctrend is the following:
opposite signal + trailing stop. Trailing stop indicators are existing in Brainwashing and in Asctrend - you can see it (this is brainwashing):
Pivot is good and I am using it sometimes with Asctrend (just to understand - will I open the trade or not). For take profit (in case of Asctrend) - it may be good to use MA Channel.
newdigital, 2013.05.27 18:35