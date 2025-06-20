Brainwashing System / Asctrend System - page 13
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
For MA Channel - look at those links :
================================3 Stoch MaFibo trading system for M5 and M1 timeframe
================================
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
newdigital, 2014.01.09 09:40
Trading the News: European Central Bank Interest Rate Decision (adapted from dailyfx article)
The European Central Bank (ECB) may help to prop up the single currency as the Governing Council is widely expected to keep the benchmark interest rate on hold while preserving its forward-guidance for monetary policy.
What’s Expected:
Time of release: 01/09/2014 12:45 GMT, 7:45 EST
Primary Pair Impact: EURUSD
Expected: 0.25%
Previous: 0.25%
Forecast: 0.25%
Why Is This Event Important:
A further delay in the ECB’s easing cycle may instill a bullish outlook for the EURUSD as President Mario Draghi retains a wait-and-see approach, but the single currency may struggle to hold its ground should the central bank head highlight a greater risk for disinflation.
Bearish EUR Trade: ECB Provides More Detailed Monetary Easing Timeline
Bullish EUR Trade: Governing Council to Further Delay Easing Cycle
- Need red, five-minute candle following the decision/statement to consider a short Euro trade
- If market reaction favors a short trade, sell EURUSD with two separate position
- Set stop at the near-by swing high/reasonable distance from cost; at least 1:1 risk-to-reward
- Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is met, set reasonable limit
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
EURUSD, D1, 2014.01.09
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
temp_file_screenshot_10238.png
The power of Brainwashing system BRAINTRADING SYSTEM HowTo :
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
newdigital, 2014.01.14 14:00
2013-01-14 09:30 GMT (or 10:30 MQ MT5 time) | [GBP - CPI]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
==========
U.K. Inflation Hits Target For First Time Since 2009
U.K. inflation hit the Bank of England's 2 percent target for the first time in more than than four years in December, suggesting that prices were not bloated by robust economic recovery, official data showed Tuesday.
Consumer prices rose 2 percent year-on-year, the slowest since November 2009, the Office for National Statistics said. The rate was forecast to remain stable at 2.1 percent.
But, on a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.4 percent, faster than the 0.1 percent rise posted in the prior month. Nonetheless, the outcome was slightly slower than the expectations for 0.5 percent.
The largest contributions to the fall in inflation was from prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages and recreational goods and services.
Excluding energy, food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco, core inflation eased marginally to 1.7 percent in December from 1.8 percent in November.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
newdigital, 2014.01.16 05:58
2013-01-16 00:30 GMT (or 01:30 MQ MT5 time) | [AUD - Employment Change]
if actual < forecast = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
==========
Australia Unemployment Rate Unchanged At 5.8%
Australia posted a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 5.8 percent in December, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.
That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the November reading.
But the Australian economy lost 22,600 jobs last month to 11,629,500 versus expectations for an increase of 10,000 jobs following the addition of 21,000 jobs a month earlier.
Full-time employment decreased 31,600 to 8,067,700 and part-time employment increased 9,000 to 3,561,800.
The participation rate was 64.6 percent - also shy of forecasts for 64.8 percent, which would have been unchanged from November.
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
AUDUSD, H1, 2014.01.16
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
temp_file_screenshot_35627.png
Great work Newdigital.
Very well explained and described.
A big THANK to you !
Trading Brainwashing during Trading the News: Federal Open Market Committee Meeting - valid signals for now :
Trading Brainwashing during Trading the News: Federal Open Market Committee Meeting - valid signals for now :
This is 77 pips in profit (closed by stop loss which is one of the line if the indicator) - EURUSD M5 timeframe:
thanks for the interesting and useful advice, Good Work!
p/s: can we subscribe to a forum topic and get push notification from it?