I like Bw for MT5 more than Bw MT4 because MT5 is more suitable for technical analysis. For example, this is sell trade for USDCAD with 330 pips in profit (Metatrader 5):


 
Sergey Golubev:

Yes, you are right.

I am using iTrend_v1.03 600+ indicator (attached) for MT4 and this bug was already fixed there:

      value[i]    =  CurrentPrice-iBands(NULL,0,Bands_Period,Bands_Deviation,0,Power_Price,Bands_Mode,i);

Thank you for iTrend v1.03_6000.mq4!

I am about to write an article about flat and trend market - do you think iTrend is capable to distinct between them?

You have worked with this indicator, you might know it better than me at this moment. Actually - as an example - I am working with ADX!

Calli

 

It was the story from long time ago when the traders discovered the signal systems which are the systems with arrows/dots (means: signals) on the main chart to open sell or buy trade. Those signal systems are divided onto the following:

  • Asctrend system incl silvertrend and other clones: signal (dot or arrow) is appeared on the chart when the trend is already established or ending so the traders more care about exit (to use some indicators to filter 'false exits').
  • BrainTrading, Brainwashing etc their clones: we may see the signal to open the trade in the beginning of the trend (or on reversal) so we should care more about false enter.

So, this iTrend indicator is used to filter false entrance. People like this indicator because it is providing some illusion of volume. Of course, iTrend is not a volume (and the volume is not the real volume ...) but the traders like it anyway because of the following idea: trade with everybody - "if the majory of the traders open buy trade so I should open buy trade too".

As to Brainwashing system so the system is having some advantages:

  • we can use it during high impacted news events because news events are not affecting on this system: the trades/orders are filtered by false entrance (by iTrend) during NFP for example so we do not need to stop trading during the news;
  • small drawdown and small losses;
  • trades are closed by trailing stop (trailing stop line) by the 'let the profut run' idea.

I used this system many times to recover deposit after losses for example.

As to iTrend indicator so this is 'one time using': we look at the value of this indicator and color, compare this value with the level on separate window 9we see the line of value), and after that - we look at the main window to analyse the price movement (using Brainwashing or any other indicator for example).

 

Thanks you Sergey!

Do I understand the system correctly that you enter a trade only if

1) at the same bar

2) PriceChannel shows a new signal (switch from buy to sell e.g.) and

3) iTrend a) is above or b) crosses(?) its level?

So am I right that in this chart no trades would have been made:



Remark BearsPower and BullsPower have nothing to with any kind of volume, it is just Low[i]-ma(i) and High[i]-ma(i).

 
3) above

and we enter on the next openning bar (bar with signal and iTrend 'to be above the level' will be on the previous bar or close bar).

Yes, I know that this is nothing with the volume but it looks like a volume (for traders for example).

No trades here:


 
By the way, M30 is not the usual timeframe for this system.

M15 is usually used for Bw (and USDCHF was the most profitable pair for this system for many years).
H4 may be used too but as this Bw system is not traded in often way so the people like M15 more than H4 for example.

 

Just for example - the most recent valid signal for EURUSD H4 was in the beginning of this month (3rd of December) with the about 40 pips in profit (4 digit pips):


And using H4 - you may trade in 24/5 way (at day and night for example).

 

In case of EURUSD M15 - we had the trade in 16th of Dec with 78 pips in profit:


So, the people are using all 4 pairs in one Metatrader (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and USDCHF) for M15 or H4 timeframe for example - because we do not have many valid signals to open the trades even if we are using M15 timeframe.

 
That is why I like M15 timeframe: I can be on the forum posting/reading here and to trade on the same time using same Asus Tablet with Windows 8.1 ('distance' between the bars in M15 is 15 min only compare with H4 with 4hours).
 

Thank you for clearifying!

