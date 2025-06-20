Brainwashing System / Asctrend System - page 23

BRAINTRADING SYSTEM

  • BrainTrending indicators to download with template - original link
  • Updated BrainTrending indicators with updated template - the latest version
  • Rules to trade manually
  • How to install  
  • TSD DS jurik BrainTrading system - the key thread
  • TSD BrainTrading Stochastics system - the post
  • BrainTrading Semi-Manual EA for M30 timeframe system - the thread 
  • The differences between Brainwashing and BrainTrading system - the post.
 

ASCV - expert for MetaTrader 5 

The EA is based on BrainTrend1Sig indicator.

 
the material is very complete. But anyway I little understand. It looks like I need a friend that understands.
 
interesting...
will done, thanks...
 
This is a very complete thread. Thank you've help me in learning.
 
I can't speak anymore. It's very complete. Thanks
 

HI, I am very new to MT5 and read the whole thread twice.

The one thing I did not get was how to enter the trailing stop in the Brainwashing System / Price Channel Stop?

Thank you very much for sharing!



irinacfd:

Reinhard

This is the manual trading systems so you can trail the stop on the way you want.
For example - using indicator's lines.

Brainwashing trading system chart by Metatrader 5

 
Thank you! I understood that you made these indicator lines stops resp. trailing stops, but how? Ichecked the properties of this indicator but cant see anything that would allow me to assign a trailing stop.
 
Thank you! I understood that you made these indicator lines stops resp. trailing stops, but how? Ichecked the properties of this indicator but cant see anything that would allow me to assign a trailing stop.
