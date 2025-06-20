Brainwashing System / Asctrend System - page 20

Today example Brainwashing with SchaffTrixTrendCycle as filter, EURUSD 5min chart :


 

Some example chart of asctrend signal system




 

For newbie in MT5: it is something which is strongly recommended to read -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with MT5, a summary !

Alain Verleyen, 2013.03.15 16:12

How to start with MT5 platform : summary.

As our topic about "How to start with Metatrader 5" is going to be huge, here you find a summary, with main links.

For developpers.


Work in progress, stay tuned :-)



Trading Signals showcase in MetaTrader 4/5
  • 2015.03.09
  • www.youtube.com
How to choose a trading signals and subscribe to it in MetaTrader Platforms? Its easy! Watch the video and you will know everything about trading signals.
 

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.04 09:05

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash Rate and range price movement 

2017-07-04 05:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]

  • past data is 1.50%
  • forecast data is 1.50%
  • actual data is 1.50% according to the latest press release

[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries. 

From official report :

  • "At its meeting today, the Board decided to leave the cash rate unchanged at 1.50 per cent."
  • "Taking account of the available information, the Board judged that holding the stance of monetary policy unchanged at this meeting would be consistent with sustainable growth in the economy and achieving the inflation target over time."

AUD/USD M5: range price movement by RBA Rate Statement and Cash Rate news event

(Brainwashing trading system chart)



 

And this is Brainwashign setup for same pair (AUD/USD) but for H4 timeframe. We may see +168 pips in profit in case of trading by stop loss/trailing stop line:


 

Brainwashing System

The beginning

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

After

  1. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread
 

Signal Systems


The beginning

  1. Signal systems, the beginning, part #1 (MT3)
  2. Signal systems, the beginning, part #2 (MT4)

After

  1. The main Signal systems thread is this one
 

There are two indicators which can be used together with this system (to filter possible false signals):

  1. Schaff Trend Cycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  2. Schaff trend cycle - adjustable smoothing - indicator for MetaTrader 5

And this is the chart to evaluate those 2 indicators about how it works:


Both indicators are used with default settings except Smoothing period for Schaff trend cycle - adjustable smoothing (I changed Smoothing period from default one to 9).


 

So, I mean - we can use Schaff trend cycle - adjustable smoothing indicator instead of Schaff Trend Cycle indicator. We just need to play with Smoothing period parameter to get more clear overbought/oversold signal for example.

