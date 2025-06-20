Brainwashing System / Asctrend System - page 20
Signal Systems
Muhammad Syamil Bin Abdullah, 2017.06.05 20:14
And this is GBPUSD during NFP last week.
Today example Brainwashing with SchaffTrixTrendCycle as filter, EURUSD 5min chart :
Some example chart of asctrend signal system
And this is Brainwashign setup for same pair (AUD/USD) but for H4 timeframe. We may see +168 pips in profit in case of trading by stop loss/trailing stop line:
There are two indicators which can be used together with this system (to filter possible false signals):
And this is the chart to evaluate those 2 indicators about how it works:
Both indicators are used with default settings except Smoothing period for Schaff trend cycle - adjustable smoothing (I changed Smoothing period from default one to 9).
So, I mean - we can use Schaff trend cycle - adjustable smoothing indicator instead of Schaff Trend Cycle indicator. We just need to play with Smoothing period parameter to get more clear overbought/oversold signal for example.