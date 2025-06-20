Brainwashing System / Asctrend System - page 21

And do not forget to add the levels in Schaff trend cycle - adjustable smoothing indicator



 

The other example - it works with this medium impacted news event (look at the chart below):

Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.21 16:27

USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada's Wholesale Sales and range price movement 

2017-08-21 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Wholesale Sales]

  • past data is -1.0%
  • forecast data is 0.6%
  • actual data is -0.5% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - Wholesale Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the wholesale level. 

==========

From official report :

  • "Wholesale sales declined 0.5% to $61.4 billion in June following eight consecutive monthly increases. Declines were recorded in five of seven subsectors, led by the food, beverage and tobacco subsector and the motor vehicle and parts subsector."
  • "In the second quarter of 2017, current dollar wholesale sales increased 2.5% while constant dollar sales increased 1.7%. For both current and constant dollars, the increase in sales in this quarter was the fifth consecutive quarterly increase."

==========

USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Canada's Wholesale Sales news event 



 
Sergey Golubev:

So, I mean - we can use Schaff trend cycle - adjustable smoothing indicator instead of Schaff Trend Cycle indicator. We just need to play with Smoothing period parameter to get more clear overbought/oversold signal for example.

 

Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.29 07:52

 PriceChannel Parabolic system

The beginning - Channel systems

  1. Channel trading system - the key thread 
  2. SHI Indicators thread 
  3. Price_Channel_v6-ea thread 
  4. Price Channel thread 
===========

After 

PriceChannel Parabolic system basic edition

  • indicators and template to download for black background (first post of this thread)
  • PriceChannel indicator is on CodeBase here, same for white backgroundhow to install
  • Clock indicator to be used with this trading system - Indicator displays three variants of time in the chart: local, server and GMT 
  • PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system is on this post 

PriceChannel Parabolic system second edition

  • indicators and template to download for black/white background - look at this post.

Latest version of the system with latest EAs to download

How to trade

The setting for EAs: optimization and backtesting 

Trading examples

Metaquotes demo 

GoMarkets broker, initial deposit is 1,000

Alpari UK broker initial deposit is 1,000

RoboForex broker initial deposit is 1,000


 

============

Subscribe to topic or  invite a person into the topic - the thread 

 

Sergey Golubev, 2017.04.25 10:55

The more interesting the trading approach/ the logic related to BrainTrend compare with AscTrend for example.

BrainTrend (BT). We enter in the beginning fo the trend establish, and one of the line of one or two BrainTrending indicators is used as stop loss/trailing stop. So, we do not care about where to exit. We can about where to enter to reduce many false entering.
There is some classical approach about enter in BrainTrend: we enter buy or sell when two BT signal indicators are located on same bar.
As a results: if we lose so we will lose small money, and if we win so we will win more tha  we can lose. With very minimum risk for deposit.

AscTrend. We enter when the trend is already established. So, we do not care about false entering so mucg. We care about where to exist. Because NRTR indicator's line is just to finter false signals only (and not for stop loss and a trailing stop).
As a results: we can get good entry, get get some pips in profit but we care about where to exit.


 

This is AscTrend (MT5) with the explanation on the chart:

-------------------

This is example with Brent Crude Oil for (BrainTrading):


 

Sergey Golubev, 2006.08.19 06:51

No. Different.

Brainwashing system is not having any manual.

BrainTrading system is very different from Brainwashing.

Short history of Brainwashing system development.

1. It was some request (not mine) to use PriceChannel indicator as EA. And it was my proposal to use i-Trend indicator as a filter.

2. And we start the development. I tested this system manually. Because Codesguru did not participate in our forum in that time and my programming ability was very limited because of that. So we did the following: i tested the system manually (trading live) and Beluck was coding the EAs.

3. So we have many EAs and a lot of my posts on how to trade manually using this system.

4. Many Brainwashing EAs are testing in elite section. And we have final EA with all the rules programmed. It was not tested yet because it may be very interesting just to see which of the rules are better one.

BrainTrading system.

1. I found in some Russian forum BrainTrading indicators. But it was 4 indicators instead of 8. Because I visited some Ukainian website and they were selling Braintrading system with all the indicators (8). I asked Beluck to code additional Braintrading indicators.

2. The manual about BrainTrading system is from that commercial Ukrainian website. We are not trading according to this manual. It was started with this manual. But now we have absolutely the other rules to trade. The rules were posted in some thread.

3. Some people said that our Braintrading indicators are very different from commercial ones. And our BrainTrading system is very different from commercial Braintrading. And we are not trading according to that manual posted above. And because of that I re-named all BrainTrading threads to BrainSystem.

4. As Codersguru did not participate in the forum in that time so I knew nothing about any programming and all I did is to test this system manually. I was trading this system live posting the results and statements and estimated some rules. The other people did the same so we have several rules for this system for different timeframes.

5. There are no any EA for this system yet (i am talking about BrainSystem which was developed in our forum). It was some request to create alarm EA because it is necessary to use two timeframes according to one of the trading rule and it is very difficult without some system/trading improvement.

When sections was created for some systems here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/trading_systems I moved all the threads about BrainSystem (Braintrading) system and Brainwashing system and to one section.

That's all story.

Brainwashing system is the first trading system developed in our forum (BrainSystem was second one).


 

BRAINTRADING SYSTEM

  • BrainTrending indicators to download with template.
  • Rules to trade manually
  • How to install  
  • TSD DS jurik BrainTrading system - the key thread
  • TSD BrainTrading Stochastics system - the post
  • BrainTrading Semi-Manual EA for M30 timeframe system - the thread 
  • The differences between Brainwashing and BrainTrading system - the post.
 
Sergey Golubev:


But is there a way to convert an MT5 to MT4, by either using any system out there that will do the job?

