Brainwashing System / Asctrend System - page 18
Brainwashing valid signals (yesterday/today as of 14/01 - 15/01)
USD/CHF
M5. Sell signal confirmed with 25 pips in profit:
M15. No confirmed signal.
M30. Buy signal confirmed with 27 pips in loss:
H1. No confirmed signal.
H4. No confirmed signal.
D1. No confirmed signal.
Brainwashing valid signals (yesterday/today as of 14/01 - 15/01)
USD/JPY
M5. Sell signal confirmed with 6 pips in profit:
M15. Buy signal confirmed with 5 pips in profit:
M30. No confirmed signal.
H1. No confirmed signal.
H4. No confirmed signal.
D1. No confirmed signal.
So why the name ''BRAINWASHING''...? Does the system wash brains ...lol ;)
It was many many years ago on the other forum: one user asked for help with manual trading system, and two coders agreed to do it for free. They helped him with indicators and coded two EAs and so on.
Thus, we got 2 different trading systems based on 1 simple idea ... and one of the coder (Alex from Germany - he is the member of this forum now) named whole this story as "Brainwashing trading system".
It was many years ago.
Do you have good trading idea? If two coders will publicly help you for free to code indicators and EAs so you will get 2 different indicators and different EAs based on your one simple elaborated idea, and this case will be 'brainwashing' case for the coders :) (3 coders = 3 systems for 1 idea; 5 coders = 5 systems for one idea; ... brainwashing ...).
thanks sergey for the help, would you be willing to open a trading signal for this system on a demo account for a short time that i can subscribe to and figure out how it all works? thank you
This old system was already proven to be profitable: many traders (incl me) were traded it for demo and live account for the long time. This is well-known system in case we want to recover the deposit after losing for example.
