But when you are trading so you are having one level only. And this level is changed based on how many bars passed. Auto level. And when you are backtesting it on the chart so you those new levels are placed automatically together with recent level (recent level is the level for now which you do not need to know when you are backtesting)
I created this system many years ago when I wanted to recove my deposit after losses. iTrend levels are iTrend filter. I mean: if you have big dot of price_channel indicator with confirmation of iTrend so you are openning the trade. What is iTrend confirmation? Confirmation/filer is the following: value of iTrend indicator is above some level.
This indicator is counting everything up to 300 bars back on the history starting from the current bar and estimating the max value of iTrend. Then this max is multiplied by 0.283. Why 0.283? I found it experimanting and trading this system for 1 year.
From the beginning - I estimated iTrend max manually every week for M15, M30, H1 etc timeframes. After that - good coder made auto level iTrend indicator so this indicator is making this auto level job: taking max vaklue of iTrend for some period of bars (for 300 bar for example) and multiply this max value by 0.283. So, when you are backtesting - iTrend indicator is making auto levels: you backtest for 300 bars back and you will get one level (max * by 0.283), if you will backtest more than 300 bars (for example) - you will receive the other maximum (one max from 0 to 300 bars, the other max value is calculated since 301 till 600 bars and so on. And every max is multiplied by 0.283).
Sorry for complicated explanation ...
READ this topic from first page to last
complete explain ;-)
I created this system for only one reason: I wanted to create trading system which I will use to revover my deposit after losses. And I did it. When I lost some part of my deposit so I am using this system to recover my initial deposit.
Thanks, yes I saw that now. :) and I am using ADX Wilder as well to refine entries. :)
From "Achelis - Technical Analysis from A to Z"
The basic Directional Movement trading system involves comparing the 14-day +DI ("Directional Indicator") and the 14-day -DI. This can be done by plotting the two indicators on top of each other or by subtracting the +DI from the -DI. Wilder suggests buying when the +DI rises above the -DI and selling when the +DI falls below the -DI.
Wilder qualifies these simple trading rules with the "extreme point rule." This rule is designed to prevent whipsaws and reduce the number of trades. The extreme point rule requires that on the day that the +DI and -DI cross, you note the "extreme point." When the +DI rises above the -DI, the extreme price is the high price on the day the lines cross. When the +DI falls below the -DI, the extreme price is the low price on the day the lines cross.
The extreme point is then used as a trigger point at which you should implement the trade. For example, after receiving a buy signal (the +DI rose above the -DI), you should then wait until the security's price rises above the extreme point (the high price on the day that the +DI and -DI lines crossed) before buying. If the price fails to rise above the extreme point, you should continue to hold your short position.
In Wilder's book, he notes that this system works best on securities that have a high Commodity Selection Index. He says, "as a rule of thumb, the system will be profitable on commodities that have a CSI value above 25. When the CSI drops below 20, then do not use a trend-following system."