Brainwashing System / Asctrend System - page 16
GBP/USD
M5. Sell signal confirmed:
M15. No confirmed signal.
M30. No confirmed signal for buy or sell for now.
H1. No confirmed signal.
H4. No confirmed signal.
D1. No confirmed signal.
EUR/USD trading Brainwashing signals confirmed (for 15 Dec 2015):
M5. Sell signal confirmed with 95 pips in profit:
M15. Sell signal confirmed with 100 pips in profit for equity-open-trades (trade was not closed by trailing stop yet):
M30. No confirmed signal for buy or sell for now.
H1. No confirmed signal.
H4. No confirmed signal.
D1. Buy signal confirmed:
EUR/USD trading Brainwashing signals confirmed (for 18 Dec 2015):
M5. Sell signal confirmed with 28 pips in profit:
M15. No confirmed signal for buy or sell for now.
M30. No confirmed signal for buy or sell for now.
H1. No confirmed signal.
H4. No confirmed signal.
D1. Buy signal confirmed and still open for now.
USD/CAD trading Brainwashing signals confirmed (for 18 Dec 2015):
M5. No confirmed signal.
M15. No confirmed signal for buy or sell for now.
M30. No confirmed signal for buy or sell for now.
H1. Buy signal confirmed with 197 pips in profit:
H4. No confirmed signal.
D1. No confirmed signal.
EUR/USD trading Brainwashing signals confirmed (for 20 Dec 2015):
No signals confirmed for M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1 timeframes.
GBP/USD trading Brainwashing signals confirmed (for 20 Dec 2015):
M5. Sell signal confirmed with 5 pips in profit:
M15. No confirmed signal.
M30. No confirmed signal.
H1. No confirmed signal.
H4. No confirmed signal.
D1. No confirmed signal.
hi my friend.
i see your work on this indicator and your request in job section to provide this indicator and thanks for share it.
is there an EA for "BRAINWASHING SYSTEM" in mt5?
thank you again.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
GBPUSD Technical Analysis 2015, 20.12 - 27.12: global bearish breakdown
Sergey Golubev, 2015.12.22 16:48
The price broke 1.4877 support level to below with +49 pips in profit for now:
As to Brainwashing trading system (read this page for the rules and to download) so this system made 19 pips in profit by one sell trade, and the trade was closed by stop loss using trailing stop line:
So, signal sistems (Brainwashing for example) is making less profit compare with price action systems (support/resistance systems) but in less risk for deposit and drawdown.
I mean:
That is why I like signal trading systems.
Hi,
in a previous post you post for download iTrend_v2.mq5.
As I have (only) mt4 installed I searched for iTrend.mq4 and tried to understand it and I think have found a mistake but may be I am wrong - hopefully:
In iTrend.mq4 I see:
But iBands is defined that Bands_Mode should be the second last parameter and Power_Price the third last parameter - so they have to change place? Am I right?
Beside that only one value the base line of the of iBands is used wouldn't it be faster and better to use just a simple ma, either ema or sma?
If I now I look at iTrend_v2.mq5 the probable mistake of the mt4's version wasn't copied but again only the base line of BB is used. Again wouldn't it be better to use a simple ma?
Calli
Yes, you are right.
I am using iTrend_v1.03 600+ indicator (attached) for MT4 and this bug was already fixed there:
value[i] = CurrentPrice-iBands(NULL,0,Bands_Period,Bands_Deviation,0,Power_Price,Bands_Mode,i);
By the way, this indicator should not be fast because the main reason for using it is the following: indicator is used as a filter - the value of the indicator should be more than the level (autolevel), and after that only the sell or buy signal on the main window is confirmed:
extern double LevelFactor = 0.283;
...
double high = MathMax(value[ArrayMaximum(value,LevelBars,i)],value2[ArrayMaximum(value2,LevelBars,i)]);
ItrendLevel[i] = high*LevelFactor;