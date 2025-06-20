Brainwashing System / Asctrend System - page 25

Sergey Golubev, 2020.09.01 10:30

Just to remind -

----------------


 

Not sure whether anybody is still reading this, but I post anyway.

I try to use the PCSv9 in my EA, but fail to retrieve the signal, i.e. the "dot" in the chart. This is the code I use to retrieve the signal from PCSv9:
                    
          ArrayInitialize(UpSignal,EMPTY_VALUE);
          ArrayInitialize(DnSignal,EMPTY_VALUE);
********************
          CopyBuffer(PCS,1,0,2,UpSignal)<=0         ||   // not sure these are the correct numbers
          CopyBuffer(PCS,4,0,2,DnSignal)<=0         ||
 
and this is the code to create the signal in my EA:
   bool PCS_BuySignal()
   {
   return(UpSignal[0] && UpSignal[0] !=EMPTY_VALUE)  ? true:false;  
   }

I do use the PCSv9 to calculate stop loss values. They are being updated by the PCSv9 and working very well.

Is there something obviously wrong with my code for the Up/Dn signals?
Thanks in advance for any hints.

 

The ASCTrend able to grabbed about 140pips on GBPUSD H4 chart. 


 

============

Brainwashing System

The beginning

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

After

  1. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread
ASCTrend buy signal GBPUSD 4hr chart.



 

AscTrend

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread 
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators

Sergey Golubev, 2021.09.21 06:53

============

Signal Systems


The beginning

  1. Signal systems, the beginning, part #1 (MT3)
  2. Signal systems, the beginning, part #2 (MT4)

After

  1. The main Signal systems thread is this one (MT5)

============


 
I take a look at brainwashing signal again on some major currency pairs.

The indicators and template setup can download at first page of this thread.


                                                                   EURUSD 15min Chart


                                                                 GBPUSD 15min Chart


                                                                  USDJPY 15min Chart


 

A simple Braintrend signal with ichimoku Cloud strategy setup.



