Sergey Golubev, 2020.09.01 10:30
Not sure whether anybody is still reading this, but I post anyway.
I try to use the PCSv9 in my EA, but fail to retrieve the signal, i.e. the "dot" in the chart. This is the code I use to retrieve the signal from PCSv9:
ArrayInitialize(UpSignal,EMPTY_VALUE);
ArrayInitialize(DnSignal,EMPTY_VALUE);
CopyBuffer(PCS,1,0,2,UpSignal)<=0 || // not sure these are the correct numbers
CopyBuffer(PCS,4,0,2,DnSignal)<=0 ||
and this is the code to create the signal in my EA:
bool PCS_BuySignal()
{
return(UpSignal[0] && UpSignal[0] !=EMPTY_VALUE) ? true:false;
}
I do use the PCSv9 to calculate stop loss values. They are being updated by the PCSv9 and working very well.
Is there something obviously wrong with my code for the Up/Dn signals?
Thanks in advance for any hints.
The ASCTrend able to grabbed about 140pips on GBPUSD H4 chart.
Brainwashing System
The beginning
After
ASCTrend buy signal GBPUSD 4hr chart.
AscTrend
The beginning
After
Sergey Golubev, 2021.09.21 06:53
I take a look at brainwashing signal again on some major currency pairs.
The indicators and template setup can download at first page of this thread.
EURUSD 15min Chart
GBPUSD 15min Chart
USDJPY 15min Chart
A simple Braintrend signal with ichimoku Cloud strategy setup.