Brainwashing System / Asctrend System - page 14

New comment
 
haoshou:


p/s: can we subscribe to a forum topic and get push notification from it? 

You sure can. Click the little star at the top left of the page, next to the topic title. That will save it as a favorite. Then, go into your Settings->Notifications and make sure you have clicked to receive updates in your favorites (last option)
 
Filter:
You sure can. Click the little star at the top left of the page, next to the topic title. That will save it as a favorite. Then, go into your Settings->Notifications and make sure you have clicked to receive updates in your favorites (last option)
Thanks man, appreciate that =)
 
Welcome mate :)
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

GBPUSD Technical Analysis 2015, 15.02 - 22.02: Ranging Bearish or Ranging Bullish?

newdigital, 2015.02.17 17:00

According to Brainwashing system (D1 timeframe) - the uptrade was already started and buy trade should be opened in the beginning of 6th of February with +103 pips in profit for now (4 digit pips):



 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

BRAINWASHING SYSTEM

newdigital, 2013.05.12 16:25

This is the thread about Brainwashing system. We will start with original version of this system and will improve it later.

==========

Just something about the history. There are 3 famous signals system (manual trading systems based on signal indicators): Asctrend, BrainTrend and Brainwashing. First two system were already explained and developed by indicators and EAs. So, we are going to discuss the last signal system: Brainwashing. 

==========

 

Just for information: 

  

ASCTREND SYSTEM

 

The Theory. 

  • trading on open bar' and 'trading on close bar' concept 
  • Re-enter: practical example about how to trade asctrend manually with re-enter options.

 

Manual Trading statements  


Second version of this manual trading system and for nowasctrend indicator together with NRTR indicator

 

First version of AsctrendND EA.

 

Next version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added. 


 

BRAINTRADING SYSTEM

 

How To Create Your Own Mmanual Trading Signal System Based On Indicators From MT5 CodeBase - Instruction For Non-Programmers

 

  • more to follow 

 

EURUSD movement for different timeframes according to this Brainwashing system

---

We know that this system was designed for trading and not for evaluation the market condition - there is no such a line which is dividing the chart onto bearish zone and bullish zone (this line exists only in Ichimoku systems and in SMA/EMA systems). But anyway, we can say something in general about the following:

  • uptrend/downtrend continuing with 'how many pips' by movement
  • correction started
  • etc

So, let's evaluation EURUSD pair

---

H1 timeframe


As we see from H1 chart - it is just uptrend started on flat way. This buy signal is not a valid (value of iTrend indicator is below iTrend level) so we can understand this uptrend as a correcton within the bearish trend in general. This bearish trend was good and the system made

---

H4 timeframe


Same for H4 timeframe - uptrend just started with no valid signal to buy.

---

D1 timeframe



Downtrend is continuing with 1,550 pips in profit for now (4 digit pips).

---

W1 timeframe



Downtrend is continuing

 
 
USDCAD M5: 97 pips price movement by CAD - Overnight Rate news event



 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2014.01.06 18:38

What is the Pip Cost for Gold and Silver?


  1. Gold: Symbol XAU/USD
    The pip cost for 1 ounce of Gold (minimum trade size) is $0.01 per pip.
  2. Silver: Symbol XAG/USD
    The pip cost for 50 ounces of Silver (minimum trade size) is $0.50 per pip

1...789101112131415161718192021...27
New comment