Brainwashing System / Asctrend System - page 14
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
p/s: can we subscribe to a forum topic and get push notification from it?
You sure can. Click the little star at the top left of the page, next to the topic title. That will save it as a favorite. Then, go into your Settings->Notifications and make sure you have clicked to receive updates in your favorites (last option)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
GBPUSD Technical Analysis 2015, 15.02 - 22.02: Ranging Bearish or Ranging Bullish?
newdigital, 2015.02.17 17:00
According to Brainwashing system (D1 timeframe) - the uptrade was already started and buy trade should be opened in the beginning of 6th of February with +103 pips in profit for now (4 digit pips):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
BRAINWASHING SYSTEM
newdigital, 2013.05.12 16:25
This is the thread about Brainwashing system. We will start with original version of this system and will improve it later.
==========
Just something about the history. There are 3 famous signals system (manual trading systems based on signal indicators): Asctrend, BrainTrend and Brainwashing. First two system were already explained and developed by indicators and EAs. So, we are going to discuss the last signal system: Brainwashing.
==========
Just for information:
ASCTREND SYSTEM
The Theory.
Manual Trading statements
Second version of this manual trading system and for now - asctrend indicator together with NRTR indicator
First version of AsctrendND EA.
Next version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added.
BRAINTRADING SYSTEM
How To Create Your Own Mmanual Trading Signal System Based On Indicators From MT5 CodeBase - Instruction For Non-Programmers
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
BRAINWASHING SYSTEM
newdigital, 2014.01.13 15:30
The power of Brainwashing system BRAINTRADING SYSTEM HowTo :
EURUSD movement for different timeframes according to this Brainwashing system
---
We know that this system was designed for trading and not for evaluation the market condition - there is no such a line which is dividing the chart onto bearish zone and bullish zone (this line exists only in Ichimoku systems and in SMA/EMA systems). But anyway, we can say something in general about the following:
So, let's evaluation EURUSD pair
---
H1 timeframe
As we see from H1 chart - it is just uptrend started on flat way. This buy signal is not a valid (value of iTrend indicator is below iTrend level) so we can understand this uptrend as a correcton within the bearish trend in general. This bearish trend was good and the system made
---
H4 timeframe
Same for H4 timeframe - uptrend just started with no valid signal to buy.
---
D1 timeframe
Downtrend is continuing with 1,550 pips in profit for now (4 digit pips).
---
W1 timeframe
Downtrend is continuing
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Signal Systems
newdigital, 2014.07.30 10:32
Link with EAs :
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2014.01.06 18:38What is the Pip Cost for Gold and Silver?
The pip cost for 1 ounce of Gold (minimum trade size) is $0.01 per pip.
The pip cost for 50 ounces of Silver (minimum trade size) is $0.50 per pip