CiBWMFI
CiBWMFI는 빌 윌리엄스 기술 지표의 시장 촉진 지수를 사용하기 위한 클래스입니다.
Description
CiBWMFI 클래스는 Bill Williams 지표에 의한 시장 촉진 지수의 생성, 설정 및 데이터에 대한 액세스를 제공합니다.
Declaration
|
class CiBWMFI: public CIndicator
Title
|
#include <Indicators\BillWilliams.mqh>
|
상속 계층
CiBWMFI
그룹별 클래스 메서드
|
Attributes
|
|
적용할 볼륨 유형을 반환합니다
|
Create
|
|
지표를 작성합니다
|
데이터 액세스
|
|
버퍼 데이터를 반환합니다
|
Input/output
|
|
virtual Type
|
가삭 식별 메서드
|
클래스 CObject에서 상속된 메서드
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
|
클래스 CArray에서 상속된 메서드
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
|
CArrayObj 클래스에서 상속된 메서드
FreeMode, FreeMode, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast
|
클래스 CSeries에서 상속된 메서드
Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent
|
클래스 CIndicator에서 상속된 메서드
Handle, Status, FullRelease, Redrawer, Create, BufferResize, BarsCalculated, GetData, GetData, GetData, GetData, Minimum, MinValue, Maximum, MaxValue, Refresh, AddToChart, DeleteFromChart, MethodDescription, PriceDescription, VolumeDescription