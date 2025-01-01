MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCBmpButtonBmpNames CreateBorderBmpNamesBmpOffNameBmpOnNameBmpPassiveNameBmpActiveNamePressedLockingOnSetZOrderOnCreateOnShowOnHideOnMoveOnChangeOnActivateOnDeactivateOnMouseDownOnMouseUp BmpNames Sets the name of bmp files of the control bool BmpNames( const string off="", // file name const string on="" // file name ) Parameters off="" [in] Name of bmp file for OFF state. on="" [in] Name of bmp file for ON state. Return Value true - successful, otherwise - false. Border BmpOffName