MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCBmpButtonBmpNames 

BmpNames

Sets the name of bmp files of the control

bool  BmpNames(
   const string  off="",     // file name
   const string  on=""       // file name
   )

Parameters

off=""

[in]  Name of bmp file for OFF state.

on=""

[in]  Name of bmp file for ON state.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.