- Create
- Border
- BmpNames
- BmpOffName
- BmpOnName
- BmpPassiveName
- BmpActiveName
- Pressed
- Locking
- OnSetZOrder
- OnCreate
- OnShow
- OnHide
- OnMove
- OnChange
- OnActivate
- OnDeactivate
- OnMouseDown
- OnMouseUp
Border (Get method)
Gets the "Border" (border width) property of the control.
|
int Border() const
Return Value
The "Border" property.
Border (Set method)
Sets the "Border" (border width) property of the control.
|
bool Border(
Parameters
value
[in] New value of the "Border" property.
Return Value
true - successful, otherwise - false.