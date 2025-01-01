DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCBmpButtonBorder 

Border (Get method)

Gets the "Border" (border width) property of the control.

int  Border()  const

Return Value

The "Border" property.

Border (Set method)

Sets the "Border" (border width) property of the control.

bool  Border(
   const int  value      // value
   )

Parameters

value

[in]  New value of the "Border" property.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.