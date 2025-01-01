Locking (Get method)

Gets the "Locking" property of the control.

bool Locking() const

Return Value

The value of "Locking" property.

Locking (Set method)

Sets new value of the "Locking" property of the control.

void Locking(

const bool locking

)

Parameters

locking

[in] New value of "Locking" property.

Return Value

None.