DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCBmpButtonLocking 

Locking (Get method)

Gets the "Locking" property of the control.

bool  Locking()  const

Return Value

The value of "Locking" property.

Locking (Set method)

Sets new value of the "Locking" property of the control.

void  Locking(
   const bool  locking      // value
   )

Parameters

locking

[in]  New value of "Locking" property.

Return Value

None.