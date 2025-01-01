BmpPassiveName (Get method)

Gets the name of bmp file for the control passive state.

string BmpPassiveName() const

Return Value

Name of bmp file for the control passive state.

BmpPassiveName (Set method)

Sets the name of bmp file for the passive state.

bool BmpPassiveName(

const string name

)

Parameters

name

[in] Name of bmp file for the control passive state.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.