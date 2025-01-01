DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCBmpButtonBmpPassiveName 

BmpPassiveName (Get method)

Gets the name of bmp file for the control passive state.

string  BmpPassiveName()  const

Return Value

Name of bmp file for the control passive state.

BmpPassiveName (Set method)

Sets the name of bmp file for the passive state.

bool  BmpPassiveName(
   const string  name      // file name
   )

Parameters

name

[in]  Name of bmp file for the control passive state.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.