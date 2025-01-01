- Create
- Border
- BmpNames
- BmpOffName
- BmpOnName
- BmpPassiveName
- BmpActiveName
- Pressed
- Locking
- OnSetZOrder
- OnCreate
- OnShow
- OnHide
- OnMove
- OnChange
- OnActivate
- OnDeactivate
- OnMouseDown
- OnMouseUp
BmpPassiveName (Get method)
Gets the name of bmp file for the control passive state.
|
string BmpPassiveName() const
Return Value
Name of bmp file for the control passive state.
BmpPassiveName (Set method)
Sets the name of bmp file for the passive state.
|
bool BmpPassiveName(
Parameters
name
[in] Name of bmp file for the control passive state.
Return Value
true - successful, otherwise - false.