BmpOnName (Get method)

Gets the name of bmp file for ON state.

string BmpOnName() const

Return Value

Name of bmp file for ON state.

BmpOnName (Set method)

Sets the name of bmp file for ON state.

bool BmpOnName(

const string name

)

Parameters

name

[in] Name of bmp file for ON state.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.