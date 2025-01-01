DocumentationSections
BmpOnName (Get method)

Gets the name of bmp file for ON state.

string  BmpOnName()  const

Return Value

Name of bmp file for ON state.

BmpOnName (Set method)

Sets the name of bmp file for ON state.

bool  BmpOnName(
   const string  name      // file name
   )

Parameters

name

[in]  Name of bmp file for ON state.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.