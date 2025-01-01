DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCBmpButtonPressed 

Pressed (Get method)

Gets the state ("Pressed" property) of the control.

bool  Pressed()  const

Return Value

Control state.

Pressed (Set method)

Sets the state ("Pressed" property) of the control.

bool  Pressed(
   const bool  pressed      // state
   )

Parameters

pressed

[in]  New control state.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.