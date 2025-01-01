- Create
- Border
- BmpNames
- BmpOffName
- BmpOnName
- BmpPassiveName
- BmpActiveName
- Pressed
- Locking
- OnSetZOrder
- OnCreate
- OnShow
- OnHide
- OnMove
- OnChange
- OnActivate
- OnDeactivate
- OnMouseDown
- OnMouseUp
BmpActiveName (Get method)
Gets the name of bmp file for the active state.
|
string BmpActiveName() const
Return Value
Name of bmp file for the active state.
Note
The control becomes active when the mouse cursor is hovering over it.
BmpActiveName (Set method)
Sets the name of bmp file for the active state.
|
bool BmpActiveName(
Parameters
name
[in] Name of bmp file for the active state.
Return Value
true - successful, otherwise - false.