DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCBmpButtonBmpActiveName 

BmpActiveName (Get method)

Gets the name of bmp file for the active state.

string  BmpActiveName()  const

Return Value

Name of bmp file for the active state.

Note

The control becomes active when the mouse cursor is hovering over it.

BmpActiveName (Set method)

Sets the name of bmp file for the active state.

bool  BmpActiveName(
   const string  name      // file name
   )

Parameters

name

[in]  Name of bmp file for the active state.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.