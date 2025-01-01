BmpActiveName (Get method)

Gets the name of bmp file for the active state.

string BmpActiveName() const

Return Value

Name of bmp file for the active state.

Note

The control becomes active when the mouse cursor is hovering over it.

BmpActiveName (Set method)

Sets the name of bmp file for the active state.

bool BmpActiveName(

const string name

)

Parameters

name

[in] Name of bmp file for the active state.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.