Market Forecast for the Week of April 14–18, 2025

💶 EUR/USD

The EUR/USD pair ended last week with strong gains near the 1.1360 mark. Nevertheless, the moving averages still point to a bearish trend. The price broke above the zone between the signal lines, signalling pressure from buyers and the potential for continued growth. In the coming week, a bearish correction is likely, with a test of the support area around 1.1175. From there, an upward rebound is expected, followed by continued growth towards a potential target above 1.1905. Additional signals supporting euro strength include a test of the support line on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the recent breakout of the upper boundary of the descending channel. The growth scenario will be cancelled if the price breaks below 1.0915, which could lead to a decline towards 1.0655.

₿ BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) closed the week at 83380, continuing to move within a corrective phase and inside a bullish channel. Despite the overall upward trend, the break below the signal lines suggests short-term pressure from sellers. In the coming days, a test of the support level near 77665 is likely, followed by a potential rebound and continued upward movement with a target above 112605. Supporting signals include a bounce from the lower boundary of the bullish channel and support on the RSI. The bullish scenario will be cancelled if the price falls below 72005, which would open the way to a further decline towards 64505.

🛢 Brent

Brent crude closed the week near $64.21 per barrel. The moving averages indicate a continuing bearish trend. A downward breakout through the signal zone confirms seller pressure and the likelihood of further declines. This week, a test of support near 53.65 is expected, followed by a potential rebound and upward movement towards the 69.65 area. A test of the RSI support line and a bounce from the lower boundary of the descending channel further support this scenario. However, a fall below 50.05 would invalidate the growth outlook and could lead to a decline towards 43.05. A confirmed breakout above 65.05 would signal the start of a new upward move.

🥇 XAU/USD

Gold (XAU/USD) ended last week with strong growth near the 3237 level. The price remains within a correction and bullish channel. The moving averages indicate a continuing upward trend, while the breakout above the signal lines suggests growing buyer pressure. A bearish correction could follow early in the week, with a test of the 3035 support zone, after which a renewed rise is likely, with a target above 3485. Additional confirmation comes from a bounce off the trendline on the RSI and the lower boundary of the channel. If the price breaks below 2925, the bullish scenario will be cancelled and a drop towards 2835 is expected.

📈 Conclusion

The week of April 14–18 could prove decisive for confirming short-term trends. The euro and gold appear poised to resume growth after possible technical corrections, bitcoin still holds bullish potential despite recent selling pressure, and oil remains under downward pressure, although technical signals point to a possible rebound from key support zones.







