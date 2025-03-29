Market Forecast for March 31 – April 4, 2025

🌍 General Outlook

The final week of March was marked by high volatility across financial markets. Investors analysed inflation data, interest rate dynamics and geopolitical developments, all of which impacted major currency pairs, commodity prices and cryptocurrency quotes. Looking ahead, the start of a new month and a new quarter is likely to bring increased attention to upcoming macroeconomic reports and comments from key central bank officials.

💶 EUR/USD

The EUR/USD pair ended the week down near the 1.0828 mark. Moving averages point to a prevailing bearish trend. However, the price has broken above the area between the signal lines, which reflects some buying pressure on the euro and a potential attempt to continue rising toward 1.0925. From that resistance area, a downward rebound is expected, followed by a continuation of the decline with a target near 1.0525.

An additional signal favouring the decline is a test of the resistance line on the RSI, along with a rebound from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The bearish scenario will be invalidated by strong growth and a breakout above 1.1105. In that case, the pair may resume its upward movement with a potential target around 1.1365. A drop below 1.0645 would confirm the bearish trend, signalling a break of the lower boundary of the bullish channel.

🟠 BTC/USD

Bitcoin ended the week at 84050, still trading within a corrective move inside an overall bullish channel. Moving averages indicate a stable upward trend, although the price is again testing the area between the signal lines, showing seller pressure and potential for a further decline toward the 80405 level. From that support area, an upward rebound is expected, with a possible move toward 107505.

Supporting signals for further growth include a bounce from the lower boundary of the bullish channel and support on the RSI. The bullish scenario would be cancelled by a break below 72065, confirming a downward move toward 64565. A breakout above 96605 would serve as confirmation that bitcoin has resumed its bullish momentum.



🛢 Brent

Brent crude finished the week near $73.00 per barrel. Moving averages continue to indicate a bearish trend. The price has broken below the signal lines, suggesting ongoing pressure from sellers and the possibility of a further decline toward the 70.45 support zone. From there, a rebound and renewed growth toward $79.75 may follow.

A test of the support line on the RSI would support the bullish scenario, along with a rebound from the lower boundary of the downward channel. A fall below 64.55 would invalidate the recovery scenario, suggesting a continuation of the decline toward the $55.05 area. A confirmed breakout above 76.05 could signal a reversal and the start of a new bullish leg.

🥇 XAU/USD

Gold ended the week with strong gains, closing near the 3085 level. XAU/USD remains within a bullish channel, having broken above the area between the signal lines, which reflects buying momentum and potential for further upside. A short-term bearish correction is possible, with a pullback toward support around 3025, followed by a continuation of growth toward 3235.

Additional signals for further gains include a rebound from the trendline on the RSI and from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The bullish scenario would be cancelled by a break below 2935, which could open the way for a decline toward the 2815 area.

🔚 Conclusion

The beginning of April may prove pivotal for many assets. The euro remains under pressure despite attempts at a rebound. Bitcoin continues to fight to maintain upward momentum but remains vulnerable to corrections. Brent is trying to recover after notable losses, while gold continues to attract interest as a safe-haven asset. Markets will remain sensitive to news flows, with expectations around upcoming economic data and central bank policies—particularly from the Fed and ECB—likely to shape price movements in the week ahead.



