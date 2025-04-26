Market Forecast for 28 April – 2 May 2025

The past trading week was marked by notable growth across currency and commodity markets. The euro strengthened against the US dollar, bitcoin continued its movement within an ascending channel, gold showed aggressive growth, while Brent oil remained under pressure from sellers. In the coming days, investors should be prepared both for the continuation of existing trends and for potential corrections as key support and resistance levels are tested.

💶 EUR/USD

The EUR/USD currency pair ended the past week with strong growth near the level of 1.1360. Moving averages indicate a bullish trend, as prices broke through the area between the signal lines upwards, suggesting buyer pressure on the European currency and a high probability of continued growth.

This week, we can expect an attempt to develop an upward movement and a test of the resistance area near 1.1525. However, after reaching this level, a rebound downwards and a continuation of the euro’s decline are anticipated. The potential target for the fall is located below the 1.0795 level.

An additional signal favouring a decline in EUR/USD will be a test of the resistance line on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as well as a rebound from the upper boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario of a fall may be cancelled by strong growth and a breakout of the 1.1765 level, opening the way towards 1.1995. A breakout of the support area and a close below 1.1205 would confirm the fall.

₿ BTC/USD

Bitcoin ended the trading week at the level of 94880 dollars, continuing to move within the framework of a bullish channel. Moving averages indicate the presence of a steady uptrend, and the breakout of the area between the signal lines upwards confirms the pressure from buyers.

In the coming days, a correction to the support level around 87305 is expected, followed by a new upward impulse with a target above 125605.

An additional signal in favour of bitcoin's growth will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the channel and a rebound from the support line on the RSI. The growth scenario may be cancelled if the price falls and breaks through the 72565 level, which would indicate further decline towards 64505. The continuation of the bullish trend will be confirmed by a breakout of the resistance and a close above 98505.

🛢 Brent

Brent oil closed the week around 65.80 dollars per barrel. Moving averages point towards a bearish trend, as prices have broken downwards through the area between the signal lines, indicating pressure from sellers.

In the coming days, we should expect an attempt to rise and a test of the resistance near 67.05. After reaching this area, a downward rebound and a continuation of the fall towards 55.85 dollars per barrel are expected.

An additional signal in favour of a decline will be a test of the resistance line on the RSI, as well as a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario of a fall may be cancelled by strong growth and a breakout of the 75.05 level, which would open the way towards 80.65. Confirmation of the fall would be a breakout of the support area and a close below 62.05.

🏆 XAU/USD

Gold ended the past week with aggressive growth near the 3319 area. XAU/USD quotes continue to move within a bullish channel, and moving averages point towards the presence of an uptrend.

In the coming week, a correction to the support area near 3195 is expected, after which a continuation of the upward movement with a target above 3745 may occur.

An additional signal supporting the rise in gold will be a rebound from the trend line on the RSI and a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario of growth will be cancelled if the price falls and breaks through the 3145 level, which would indicate a continuation of the decline towards 2775. Confirmation of the bullish trend would be a breakout of resistance and a close above 3425.

🔥 Conclusion

The week of 28 April – 2 May 2025 promises to be highly volatile across financial markets. The technical picture points to a possible continuation of existing trends with periodic corrections. Particular attention should be paid to key support and resistance levels, as their breakout or rebound could determine the direction of assets in the weeks ahead.



