Market Forecast for 24–28 March 2025

Last week, financial markets showed mixed dynamics. The US Federal Reserve held its meeting, the outcome of which supported the US dollar. Gold prices hit new all-time highs, surpassing the $3,000 per ounce mark, amid economic concerns triggered by the tariff policies of President Donald Trump. Brent crude oil traded within a narrow range, reflecting uncertainty in the market. The cryptocurrency market experienced a downturn, especially bitcoin, which ended the week in negative territory.





💶 EUR/USD: Time for a Correction

The EUR/USD pair showed a downward trend last week. After reaching the key resistance level of 1.0950, the upward movement came to a halt and reversed into a correction. On Friday, the pair traded within the range of 1.0790–1.0860, staying below the 200-period moving average on the hourly chart. A continued correction is expected this coming week, with support around 1.0800 and resistance near 1.0960.

🪙 BTC/USD: Bearish Pressure vs. Recovery Attempts

Bitcoin ended the week lower. BTC/USD closed down by $1,502 at $84,338, a decline of 1.75%. On the 4-hour chart, bitcoin is correcting after the latest wave of decline, but buying pressure remains weak. In the coming week, the market may see an attempt at a bearish correction with a test of support around $80,875, from where a rebound is possible, followed by a potential continuation of the upward trend towards $106,500.

🛢 Brent: Oil Searching for Direction

Brent crude traded higher last week and closed Friday in positive territory near $72.16. The market continues to be influenced by economic data and fluctuations in supply and demand. Forecasts for the upcoming week suggest trading within the $72.60–$74.80 range, assuming no sharp geopolitical shocks.

🥇 XAU/USD: Gold Hits Record Highs

Gold reached a new all-time high last week, climbing above the $3,000 per ounce level. This came as a result of economic fears triggered by the US administration’s tariff policies and growing demand for safe-haven assets. Some analysts have already raised their short-term forecast for gold to $3,100, and to $3,200 over a six-month horizon. The coming week is expected to bring a continuation of the upward trend, with support around $3,020 and resistance near $3,092.

📌 Conclusion: Brace for Volatility

Markets in the week ahead are likely to continue reacting to geopolitical events, central bank commentary and macroeconomic data. Investors are advised to remain cautious, manage risk actively and be prepared for heightened volatility, especially ahead of key data releases from the US and the eurozone.

Notice: These materials are not investment recommendations or guidelines for working in financial markets and are intended for informational purposes only. Trading in financial markets is risky and can result in a complete loss of deposited funds.

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