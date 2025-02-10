My Gold trading plan for 2025.02.10

Good morning!

Gold on H4 is inside the channel approaching the faster trendline about 80 pips. Trend is strong bullish but with the ALL TIME HIGH can be tricky!





On H1 Gold is outside the triangle on bullish side inside a supply zone . Bullish fair value gaps below.





On the 1 minute chart :The price moved 150 pips already on the Asian sessionso i will wait till London open and see if price will consolidate or choose a direction. I will check that on the m1 timeframe and rely on the 2 indicators If recommended stoploss will be less then 50 -60 pips i will move it ! The trend panel shows that a bearish FVG is formed and the price is below the ichimoku cloud.....i need to wait for a good setup...

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gabedk/seller