This is the free trial of the MT5 Bar Replay EA. It has limited functionality. Buy full version here.
⬇⬇⬇ [FREE DOWNLOAD AT BOTTOM OF PAGE] ⬇⬇⬇
This is how you set it up.
Open MQL5's Experts Folder and Paste the file inside the Experts Folder.
Refresh MetaTrader 5
You will notice you have the ability to initialize two experts advisors.
First initialize the Constructor. Then the Controller.
Panel Controls
How to modify SL and TP
Version Comparison
|Feature
|Pro
|Trial
|Timeframes
|All 18 MT5 Timeframes
|M1, M5, M15
|Risk Management
|Full Risk Management
|No Risk Management
|Trade Statistics
|Personalized Strategy Names
|Limited to "My Strategy"
|Historical Data
|Unlimited based on broker data
|Only 6 hours of previous week
Excel Results Saved Overtime
These are the excel results of the "My Strategy" strategy based on the Expert Inputs.
This trial version does not have the ability to create personalized strategy names.
Showcasing Controller EA panel.
Showcasing trade entry and exit.
Showcasing multiple trade entry and exits.