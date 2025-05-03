MT5 Bar Replay
Trading Strategies

MT5 Bar Replay

3 May 2025, 00:38
Tinashe Ndarimani
Tinashe Ndarimani
1
739

This is the free trial of the MT5 Bar Replay EA. It has limited functionality. Buy full version here.

⬇ [FREE DOWNLOAD AT BOTTOM OF PAGE]  

This is how you set it up.

Open MQL5's Experts Folder and Paste the file inside the Experts Folder.

Open Experts Folder

Refresh MetaTrader 5

Refresh Terminal

You will notice you have the ability to initialize two experts advisors.

Two EAs

First initialize the Constructor. Then the Controller.

init

Panel Controls 

panel controls

How to modify SL and TP

modifying sl tp

Version Comparison

Feature Pro Trial
Timeframes All 18 MT5 Timeframes M1, M5, M15
Risk Management Full Risk Management No Risk Management
 Trade Statistics  Personalized Strategy Names  Limited to "My Strategy"
Historical Data Unlimited based on broker data Only 6 hours of previous week

Excel Results Saved Overtime

excel results

These are the excel results of the "My Strategy" strategy based on the Expert Inputs. 

This trial version does not have the ability to create personalized strategy names.

Inputs

Showcasing Controller EA panel.

showcasing entry

Showcasing trade entry and exit.

showcasing multi

Showcasing multiple trade entry and exits.


Files:
MT5_Bar_Replay_Trial.ex5  185 kb
#MT5 Bar Replay Pro, MetaTrader 5 Bar Replay, MT5 Backtesting Tool, MT5 Replay EA