This is the free trial of the MT5 Bar Replay EA. It has limited functionality. Buy full version here. ⬇⬇⬇ [FREE DOWNLOAD AT BOTTOM OF PAGE] ⬇⬇⬇

This is how you set it up.

Open MQL5's Experts Folder and Paste the file inside the Experts Folder.

Refresh MetaTrader 5





You will notice you have the ability to initialize two experts advisors.







First initialize the Constructor. Then the Controller.







Panel Controls







How to modify SL and TP







Version Comparison



Feature Pro Trial Timeframes All 18 MT5 Timeframes M1, M5, M15 Risk Management Full Risk Management No Risk Management Trade Statistics Personalized Strategy Names Limited to "My Strategy" Historical Data Unlimited based on broker data Only 6 hours of previous week

Excel Results Saved Overtime



These are the excel results of the "My Strategy" strategy based on the Expert Inputs. This trial version does not have the ability to create personalized strategy names.

Showcasing Controller EA panel.

