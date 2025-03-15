User Guide: "Ai Panel Genius X4" & "Ai Panel Genius X5"

Instructions for 'Ai Panel Genius X4' & 'Ai Panel Genius X5' products

CyberBot project appears to be a very promising and well-designed trading assistant mastermind. The combination of advanced multi-indicator strategies, AI-driven automation, and a sophisticated genius panel interface creates a well-thought-out system tailored for aspiring traders to accelerate their reliability faster than their experience. With the ability to analyze multiple pairs simultaneously, as well as the integration of cutting-edge algorithms designed to optimize the timeliness of execution, the project stands out. The emphasis on practical training, visual learning, and real-time signal broadcasting adds an extra layer of credibility and usability. In the latest generation of the "CyberBot Project" product, we have opened new horizons for every trader to work more professionally. The main mission is to find a measurable breakthrough that has been tested to generate real profits on a large scale. We understand that the responsibility for business capital lies in your own hands. Additionally, the products have been enriched with the preparation of several AutoRobot EAs that operate according to criteria that you can understand. Do not be lured by the promise of win rates from backtest reports and statistics that are completely fake. Many have regretted entrusting their business capital, which has shrunk or even burned out. It is hoped that the understanding of trust in "Trading Robots" becomes more measurable and makes trading a promising business if handled properly. To use the product, after placing the "Ai Panel Genius X4" or "Ai Panel Genius X5" file in the /Experts directory, you can add two free Add-On files in the /Indicators directory for the MT4 version.

Key Features: #1. Expert Analysis Assistant – Your Personal Trading Coach

- Real-Time Signal Reports: Access real-time predictions from dozens of advanced algorithms.

- Integrated Indicators : Dozens of popular indicators combined into a single chart for comprehensive analysis.

: Dozens of popular indicators combined into a single chart for comprehensive analysis. - Daily Pivot, Support & Resistance : Automatically generated daily levels for precise decision-making.

: Automatically generated daily levels for precise decision-making. - Reversal & Trend Codes : Simplified coaching tools to help you identify reversals and trends effortlessly.

: Simplified coaching tools to help you identify reversals and trends effortlessly. - 8 Shadow Symbols : Analyze multiple symbols simultaneously for a broader market perspective.

: Analyze multiple symbols simultaneously for a broader market perspective. - [PR Version]: Automatic rotation of 8 Symbols & Timeframes.





Key Features: # 2. Expert Trader Panel Assistant – Master-Level Trading Skills

- Drag & Drop Trading : Execute trades directly on the chart with ease.

: Execute trades directly on the chart with ease. - Automated Limit & Stop Orders : Place and manage orders automatically.

: Place and manage orders automatically. - Multi-Position Management: Open and update multiple positions simultaneously with just a few clicks. How to use the panel and trading activities: 1. - Recommended TimeFrame H4 + Market is Open.

2. - Press the Open/Order selection button for Buy/Sell.

3. - Slide on the screen when the buy/sell order is in the automatic stop/limit position.

Key Features: # 3. Automatic Trading Assistant – Powered by Pivot Point, Support & Resistance Algorithms

- Limit Orders : Set High-Level Orders and Low-Level TP automatically.

: Set High-Level Orders and Low-Level TP automatically. - Stop Orders : Set Low-Level Order and High-Level TP effortlessly.

: Set Low-Level Order and High-Level TP effortlessly. - EA-Algo VX7 : Coming soon – stay tuned for even more advanced features!

: Coming soon – stay tuned for even more advanced features! - EA-Algo VX8: Coming soon – stay tuned for even more advanced features! How to use EA-AutoRobot #1 & #2: 1.- Recommended TimeFrame H4 + Market is Open.

2.- Active only if there are no previous transactions.

3.- EA-Limit, Order= R3/S3, TP=R2/S2 or smaller.

4.- EA-Stop, Order= Pivot/R1/S1, TP=R2/S2 or larger. EA AutoRobot will continue to be enhanced as the team of competent analysts develops in their field, potentially incorporating client requests based on their strategies and tested algorithms. Therefore, it is worthy of being an add-on in the main product.



"8 SHADOWS" button

The program presents 8 symbols/pairs together in one active chart, forming a unique volatility formation according to the same time span and timeframe. This function has been very effective for traders to analyze whether the normal pattern is synchronized with the USD.

"JUSTIFIED" button

The program actively adjusts the chart span automatically, especially when the "8 SYMBOLS" and "TIMEFRAMES" functions are active. Traders often do not expect this function during trading activities, so it is advisable to disable both of these functions first before stopping it.

"DEL" button

The program downloads the database and calculates it for all registered pairs. It takes 10 minutes at the beginning for the system to gather enough information to become a dashboard. The "DEL" function is for reset & refresh, used if there is a crash in the system.

"Pivot Point, Res123, Sup123" lines

Additionally, the program is designed to calculate daily and present a horizontal line for Pivot Points, Res123 & Sup123. This feature can be utilized for the "order limit" trading strategy at Res3/Sup3, with "TakeProfit" set at a lower level. If the market price does not reach the "Order Limit," adjustments can be made by simply sliding it according to the latest Resistance/Support levels. More details are on the blog, click here!

"5 Oscillators" [Available only on MT5 platform]

The program is designed to incorporate five oscillators in a format similar to STOCHASTIC, CCI, RSI, MACD, and MOMENTUM. The function change occurs rapidly; to access it, position the cursor at the graph on the bottom screen and right-click the mouse. From the menu, select "OSCILLATORS" > "Trigger Type." [For the MT4 Plaftrom, the "Timing Oscillator" and "HiLowTrend" add-ons are provided].

"REVERSAL CODE" [Available only on EA CyberBot MT4]

This program processes database information into an algorithm that identifies active pair patterns and characteristics on the chart. It continuously updates when the timeframe is active, necessitating that the "TIMEFRAMES" remain active at all times. The patterns are organized to create an edge that serves as a reference for the market, establishing limitations or corridor characteristics. The highest level is 7, while the lowest level is 2. Each level will be displayed on the chart, including horizontal lines.

“TELEGRAM BOT” [Available only on EA CyberBot MT4]

Additionally, the program is designed to send the latest "REVERSAL CODE" information whenever one or more levels are formed, accompanied by a screenshot of the event on the active chart. Setting in MT4: Menu/Options/Expert Advisors/URL+ ://api.telegram.org [ It is mandatory to include this link so that it can be sent to TelegramBot ]