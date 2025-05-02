🎯 BTC TURBO ENTRY SYSTEM 🎯

🎯 TURBO ENTRY SYSTEM

💥 High-Speed Crypto Signals – Also Works on Forex Pairs



Turbo Entry System was built with crypto in mind — especially BTC/USD — but it’s also fully compatible with major Forex pairs. It’s optimized for precision scalping, with non-repainting signals and zero lag between market action and visual alerts.



There’s no guesswork, no templates, and no hidden logic. Just drag it on the chart and it auto-configures everything: background, trend status, spread, and signal logic.







📌 Instant setup – everything auto-configures

📌 No repaint, no lag – all signals are final

📌 Made for BTC and other crypto pairs — but Forex ready too

📌 Visual trend, spread and signal display all in one

📌 Fast arrows, real confirmation, clean logic





📸 GRAPHICAL TOOLS VISIBLE FOR TRADERS









🔰 Clear arrows for Buy (Green) and Sell (Red)

✅ Real-time trend status ("Bullish", "Bearish", or "Neutral")

💬 Spread displayed live — essential for crypto

🕹️ Buttons to switch pairs and timeframes

📏 Signal logic that doesn’t repaint and doesn’t shift



⚙️ DEFAULT PARAMETERS















🧭 TRADING STEPS TO FOLLOW







1: Check that spread is low

2: Wait for a signal to appear

3: Confirm that market is in a clear trend

4: Take the trade





❓ FAQ – Straightforward Answers

Does it repaint?

No. All signals are drawn only on closed candles and stay fixed.



What is it made for?

It was specifically designed for BTC/USD and crypto scalping, but works equally well on Forex.



Does it require templates?

No. Drop it on any chart and it configures everything automatically.



Can beginners use it?

Yes. It’s highly visual and simple to follow — perfect for fast action and clean decisions.



📢 Turbo Entry System was made for traders who don’t have time to doubt.

🚀 If you trade Bitcoin, Ethereum or major pairs and want structured, fixed signals — this tool does exactly that.





📎 See full screenshots and real setups in my channel.

🔗 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor

📱 For a fast response, message me on Tel. User: forexnewadvisor



