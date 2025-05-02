XAUUSD: Accurate IQ Gold Gann Level HIT - NFP May 2025

Summary of Today’s NFP and Market Impact

On May 2, 2025, the US Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) data was released:

Actual: 177K

Previous: 185K

Forecast: 138K

Since the actual figure beat the forecast, it was considered bullish for USD. This typically pushes gold down due to their inverse relationship, and that’s exactly what happened. But here’s where it gets thrilling: the market reacted exactly at the IQ Gold Gann Levels, giving traders a clean, precise roadmap, before the move even began.





The price was moving inside a classic rising wedge, a known bearish pattern. IQ Gold Gann Levels had already plotted key levels way before the market touched them. The Gann Major R2 acted as a perfect ceiling, while Gann Minor R1 and S1 held price action within a defined structure.

This wasn’t hindsight. This was precision, plotted ahead of time.





As soon as the NFP was out, Boom! Breakout!

Price crashed through the wedge, found temporary support at Gann Minor S1, then reacted perfectly to the Gann Minor S2 level, the exact bottom of the move.

That’s no coincidence; that’s the power of IQ Gold Gann Levels.

Why Gann's Theory Still Rules the Market

W.D. Gann always emphasized one timeless truth:

“When time and price meet, change is inevitable.”

His methods combined

, mapping the market movements with

IQ Gold Gann Levels takes that legacy further by integrating the

with

analysis. The result?

Support and resistance levels that feel psychic.



IQ Gold Gann Levels Overview:



→ Built on Gann’s Square of 9 logic.

→ Blends time cycle & price movement.

→ Auto plots Gann Support & resistance levels before the market moves there.

→ Option to download the demo before trying on the live market.

Let’s be real. If you’re not using tools that predict market reactions like this, especially during high-volatility events, are you really trading or just guessing? The IQ Gold Gann Levels doesn’t guess, it guides you with calculated precision.

This is prime time to trade gold, and missing this moment means missing golden opportunities, literally. Even worse? The current offer is limited. Price is increasing very soon!

Don’t just watch the market move, you need to move too, that too quickly!

Check out the IQ Gold Gann Levels now and feel the power of precision trading.

Because in trading, timing isn’t everything, it’s the only thing.



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• We do not provide any personal trading advice.

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