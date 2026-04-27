MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 28): Filling Sweep Polygons for Butterfly Curve in MQL5

Introduction

You have a parametric butterfly curve plotted cleanly on your MetaTrader 5 canvas. Four colored segments trace the mathematical outline with smooth, anti-aliased strokes. However, the wings are empty, and there is no body, no texture—nothing that makes it feel like more than a bare mathematical diagram. This article is for MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) developers and creative coders who want to go beyond the outline and fill the butterfly with layered color, realistic wing detail, and a complete anatomical structure.

In our previous article (Part 27), we built a canvas-based visual tool in MQL5. It rendered the butterfly curve—a parametric mathematical equation—directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart. We implemented a fully layered canvas system with a gradient background, a draggable and resizable floating window, and supersampled anti-aliased curve rendering across four colored segments. The tool featured a calibrated axis grid with tick marks and labels, as well as a floating legend panel that identified each segment. This article enhances that foundation. We introduce layered gradient wing fills, wing vein lines, scale texture dots, and a fully detailed anatomical body with segmented abdomen, thorax, head, compound eyes, and curved antennae—all rendered through the same supersampled pipeline. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you will have transformed the plain parametric curve outline into a visually rich and lifelike butterfly illustration rendered directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart. Let's dive in!





Understanding Butterfly Wing Fills, Texture, and Anatomical Structure

A real butterfly wing is not a flat, uniform color. It is a layered structure made of thousands of overlapping scales that reflect light differently. This produces gradients that shift from saturated hues near the body to lighter, more translucent tones at the edges. This natural layering gives butterfly wings depth and iridescence. We replicate the same principle on the canvas by filling the wing from the outside inward with progressively smaller layers. Each layer uses different colors and overlaps the previous one.

To fill a wing shape defined by a parametric curve, we use scanline polygon filling. This is a standard technique for rasterizing closed shapes on a pixel grid. For each horizontal row of pixels within the wing's vertical extent, we find where the wing boundary crosses that row, then paint every pixel between those crossing points. The color of each pixel is determined either by its vertical position within the wing — producing a smooth top-to-bottom gradient — or by its radial distance from the wing center, producing a gradient that expands outward like a real color pattern radiating from the body. We apply three fill layers in total: the outermost wing shape with a vertical gradient, a first inner layer scaled inward and filled with a different color set, and a second innermost layer filled with a radial gradient for a glowing central effect.

Wing veins are then drawn as thin lines radiating from the body center out to sampled points along the wing boundary, mimicking the structural veins that give real wings their rigidity. Wing scales are rendered as small filled dots placed densely along the wing edge, each colored to match its parametric segment and slightly lightened toward the outer edge for a shimmering appearance, with a second inward dot added for depth. The body sits at the center of the whole composition — a thorax ellipse, ten tapered abdomen segments narrowing to a tip, a round head with a highlight, compound eyes with shine dots, and two arcing antennae built from overlapping circles ending in club tips.

We implement each layer as a separate function. We collect all parametric points upfront, convert them to pixel space, and render them through the same supersampled pipeline as in the previous part. This ensures consistent anti-aliased quality for fills, veins, scales, and body details. In brief, here is a visual representation of what we will achieve.





Implementation in MQL5

Extending the Inputs for Wing Fills, Body, and Wing Detail

To support the new visual layers, we extend the input section with five new groups that give full control over every aspect of the butterfly's appearance — from the outermost wing fill down to the body colors and wing detail toggles.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict input group "=== BUTTERFLY FILL SETTINGS ===" input bool enableButterflyFill = true ; input double butterflyFillOpacity = 0.7 ; input color fillBottomColor = clrDarkOrange ; input color fillMiddleColor = clrGreen ; input color fillTopColor = clrBlue ; input group "=== INNER BUTTERFLY FILL SETTINGS ===" input bool enableInnerButterflyFill = true ; input double innerButterflyScale = 0.85 ; input double innerButterflyFillOpacity = 0.8 ; input color innerFillBottomColor = clrYellow ; input color innerFillMiddleColor = clrDarkRed ; input color innerFillTopColor = clrPurple ; input group "=== SECOND INNER BUTTERFLY FILL SETTINGS ===" input bool enableSecondInnerButterflyFill = true ; input double secondInnerButterflyScale = 0.6 ; input double secondInnerButterflyFillOpacity = 0.75 ; input color secondInnerFillBottomColor = clrBrown ; input color secondInnerFillMiddleColor = clrTan ; input color secondInnerFillTopColor = clrPlum ; input group "=== BUTTERFLY BODY SETTINGS ===" input color butterflyBodyColor = C'50,30,20' ; input color butterflyEyeColor = clrBlack ; input color butterflyAntennaColor = C'40,25,15' ; input group "=== BUTTERFLY WING SETTINGS ===" input bool showButterflyWingVeins = true ; input bool showButterflyWingScales = true ; input double butterflyWingOpacity = 0.85 ;

The first group controls the outermost wing fill — a toggle to enable or disable it entirely, an opacity value, and three colors defining the bottom, middle, and top of the vertical gradient that sweeps across the full wing shape. The second group mirrors this for the first inner fill layer, adding a scale factor that shrinks the wing outline inward toward the body center before filling it, giving the layered depth effect. The third group does the same for the second inner fill — this time with its own scale factor set even smaller and its own three-color set, which will be applied as a radial gradient rather than a vertical one for the innermost glowing core.

The body settings group defines the three color components of the butterfly's anatomy — the main body color set to a deep dark brown using a custom red, green, blue triplet, the eye color, and the antenna color set to a slightly lighter brown. Finally, the wing detail group provides toggles for enabling or disabling vein lines and scale dots independently, along with a unified opacity value that controls how prominently both detail layers render over the wing fills beneath them. Next, we will expand the helper functions.

Resolving Wing Color by Parametric Segment

Before drawing wing scales, we need a way to determine which color belongs to any given point along the curve based on where it falls in the parametric traversal. The "GetWingColorForT" function serves exactly that purpose.

color GetWingColorForT( double tParameter) { double segmentEnd1 = 3.0 * M_PI ; double segmentEnd2 = 6.0 * M_PI ; double segmentEnd3 = 9.0 * M_PI ; if (tParameter <= segmentEnd1) return blueCurveColor; else if (tParameter <= segmentEnd2) return redCurveColor; else if (tParameter <= segmentEnd3) return orangeCurveColor; else return greenCurveColor; }

We define the three segment boundary values at 3π, 6π, and 9π — the same divisions used when drawing the curve outlines — and use a simple conditional chain to return the corresponding curve color for whichever segment the given parameter falls into. Points up to 3π return blue, up to 6π return red, up to 9π return orange, and anything beyond returns green. This ensures that when scale dots are placed along the wing boundary, each one inherits the correct color of the curve segment it belongs to, keeping the scale texture visually consistent with the outline colors beneath it. Next, we will define the helpers for drawing filled circles and ellipse shapes.

void DrawFilledCircle(CCanvas &canvas, int centerX, int centerY, int radius, uint argbColor) { for ( int deltaY = -radius; deltaY <= radius; deltaY++) { for ( int deltaX = -radius; deltaX <= radius; deltaX++) { if (deltaX * deltaX + deltaY * deltaY <= radius * radius) { int pixelX = centerX + deltaX; int pixelY = centerY + deltaY; if (pixelX >= 0 && pixelX < canvas.Width() && pixelY >= 0 && pixelY < canvas.Height()) { canvas.PixelSet(pixelX, pixelY, argbColor); } } } } } void DrawFilledEllipse(CCanvas &canvas, int centerX, int centerY, int radiusX, int radiusY, uint argbColor) { for ( int deltaY = -radiusY; deltaY <= radiusY; deltaY++) { for ( int deltaX = -radiusX; deltaX <= radiusX; deltaX++) { double normalized = ( double )(deltaX * deltaX) / (radiusX * radiusX) + ( double )(deltaY * deltaY) / (radiusY * radiusY); if (normalized <= 1.0 ) { int pixelX = centerX + deltaX; int pixelY = centerY + deltaY; if (pixelX >= 0 && pixelX < canvas.Width() && pixelY >= 0 && pixelY < canvas.Height()) { canvas.PixelSet(pixelX, pixelY, argbColor); } } } } }

Here, the "DrawFilledCircle" function iterates over every pixel within the square bounding box defined by the radius in both directions, testing each offset position against the standard circle equation — the sum of the squared horizontal and vertical offsets must be less than or equal to the squared radius. Pixels that pass the test are mapped to absolute canvas coordinates by adding the center position, bounds-checked against the canvas dimensions, and written with the PixelSet method. This function is used throughout the body drawing code for the head, eyes, eye shine highlights, antenna shaft dots, and antenna club tips.

"DrawFilledEllipse" follows the same scanline bounding box approach but replaces the circle test with the normalized ellipse equation — dividing each squared offset by its respective squared radius before summing, and accepting any pixel where that sum is 1.0 or less. This allows independent horizontal and vertical radii, producing shapes that can be wider or taller than a circle. It is used to draw the thorax as a vertically stretched oval and each of the ten tapered abdomen segments, where the horizontal radius shrinks progressively toward the abdomen tip to create the natural tapering silhouette. Next, using the scanline algorithm, we will define a function to fill a polygon, which will fill the curve interior.

Filling the Wing Shape With Vertical and Radial Gradients

With the primitive shape drawers in place, we now define the most significant new function in this upgrade — "FillPolygon", which takes the butterfly curve outline as a polygon and floods it with color using a scanline rasterization approach, supporting both vertical and radial gradient modes.

void FillPolygon(CCanvas &canvas, double &verticesX[], double &verticesY[], color bottomColor, color middleColor, color topColor, double fillOpacity, bool isRadial = false , double centerX = 0 , double centerY = 0 , double maxDistance = 1 ) { int numVertices = ArraySize (verticesX); if (numVertices < 3 ) return ; double minY = verticesY[ 0 ], maxY = verticesY[ 0 ]; for ( int i = 1 ; i < numVertices; i++) { if (verticesY[i] < minY) minY = verticesY[i]; if (verticesY[i] > maxY) maxY = verticesY[i]; } int yStart = ( int ) MathCeil (minY); int yEnd = ( int ) MathFloor (maxY); uchar alpha = ( uchar )( 255 * fillOpacity); double intersectionX[]; int edgeDeltas[]; ArrayResize (intersectionX, numVertices); ArrayResize (edgeDeltas, numVertices); for ( int y = yStart; y <= yEnd; y++) { double scanlineY = ( double )y + 0.5 ; int intersectionCount = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < numVertices; i++) { int nextIndex = (i + 1 ) % numVertices; double x0 = verticesX[i], y0 = verticesY[i]; double x1 = verticesX[nextIndex], y1 = verticesY[nextIndex]; double edgeMinY = MathMin (y0, y1); double edgeMaxY = MathMax (y0, y1); if (scanlineY < edgeMinY || scanlineY > edgeMaxY) continue ; if ( MathAbs (y1 - y0) < 1 e- 12 ) continue ; double interpolationFactor = (scanlineY - y0) / (y1 - y0); if (interpolationFactor < 0.0 || interpolationFactor > 1.0 ) continue ; intersectionX[intersectionCount] = x0 + interpolationFactor * (x1 - x0); edgeDeltas[intersectionCount] = (y1 > y0) ? - 1 : 1 ; intersectionCount++; } if (intersectionCount == 0 ) continue ; for ( int a = 0 ; a < intersectionCount - 1 ; a++) { for ( int b = a + 1 ; b < intersectionCount; b++) { if (intersectionX[a] > intersectionX[b]) { double tempX = intersectionX[a]; intersectionX[a] = intersectionX[b]; intersectionX[b] = tempX; int tempDelta = edgeDeltas[a]; edgeDeltas[a] = edgeDeltas[b]; edgeDeltas[b] = tempDelta; } } } int winding = 0 ; double previousX = intersectionX[ 0 ] - 1 ; for ( int k = 0 ; k < intersectionCount; k++) { int xLeft = ( int ) MathCeil (previousX); int xRight = ( int ) MathFloor (intersectionX[k]); if (winding != 0 && xLeft <= xRight) { if (!isRadial) { double factor = (scanlineY - minY) / (maxY - minY); color rowColor; if (factor <= 0.5 ) { rowColor = InterpolateColors(bottomColor, middleColor, factor / 0.5 ); } else { rowColor = InterpolateColors(middleColor, topColor, (factor - 0.5 ) / 0.5 ); } uint fillColor = ColorToARGB (rowColor, alpha); for ( int x = xLeft; x <= xRight; x++) { canvas.PixelSet(x, y, fillColor); } } else { for ( int x = xLeft; x <= xRight; x++) { double distance = MathSqrt ( MathPow (x - centerX, 2 ) + MathPow (y - centerY, 2 )); double factor = (maxDistance > 0 ) ? distance / maxDistance : 0 ; color rowColor; if (factor <= 0.5 ) { rowColor = InterpolateColors(bottomColor, middleColor, factor / 0.5 ); } else { rowColor = InterpolateColors(middleColor, topColor, (factor - 0.5 ) / 0.5 ); } uint fillColor = ColorToARGB (rowColor, alpha); canvas.PixelSet(x, y, fillColor); } } } winding += edgeDeltas[k]; previousX = intersectionX[k]; } } }

We open by reading the vertex count from the passed arrays and aborting if fewer than three vertices are present. We then scan all vertex Y coordinates to find the vertical extent of the polygon, computing the first and last scanline rows to process with the MathCeil and MathFloor functions. The fill opacity is converted to an alpha byte value upfront, and intersection arrays are allocated to hold up to one entry per vertex per scanline.

For each horizontal scanline within the vertical bounds, we offset it by 0.5 pixels toward the pixel center for sub-pixel accuracy, then walk every polygon edge, testing whether the scanline crosses it. Horizontal edges are skipped to avoid division by zero. For edges that do cross, we compute the interpolation factor along the edge and derive the exact X coordinate of the intersection, storing it alongside a winding delta that records whether the edge travels upward or downward. Once all intersections for the scanline are collected, we sort them in ascending X order using a bubble sort, swapping both the intersection values and their corresponding winding deltas together to keep them paired.

We then walk the sorted intersections using a nonzero winding rule — accumulating the winding number at each boundary and filling the horizontal span between consecutive intersections only when the winding number is nonzero, meaning we are inside the polygon. This correctly handles the complex self-intersecting shape of the butterfly curve, where the outline crosses itself multiple times and naive even-odd filling would produce incorrect results.

Inside each filled span, the color is determined by the gradient mode. For the vertical gradient, we compute a normalized factor from the scanline's position between the polygon's minimum and maximum Y, then use "InterpolateColors" to blend from the bottom color toward the middle color in the lower half and from the middle toward the top color in the upper half — producing a smooth three-stop gradient across the full wing height, computed once per row and applied uniformly across the span. For the radial gradient, we instead compute the color per pixel individually — calculating the Euclidean distance from each pixel to the provided center using MathSqrt, normalizing it against the maximum distance, and applying the same three-stop interpolation outward from the center — producing a glowing pattern that radiates from the wing origin rather than sweeping top to bottom. In both modes, the final color is converted to "ARGB" with the opacity alpha and written with the PixelSet method.

If you are wondering what the scanline algorithm is, here is a brief explanation. This algorithm processes the image from left to right, scanning one horizontal line at a time rather than operating on individual pixels. It records all edge intersection points along each scan line and fills the polygon by coloring the regions between pairs of intersections.

You can think of it like drawing a straight line across a shape on paper with a single pen: starting from the left boundary and moving to the right, you draw continuously, but whenever you encounter an intersection with the polygon boundary, you stop or resume drawing accordingly. The algorithm follows this same principle. In the figure below, this behavior is illustrated: the red dots represent the polygon’s vertices, while the blue dots indicate the intersection points along the scan line.

With that done, we can define the helpers for drawing the veins and scales.

Drawing Wing Veins and Scale Texture

With the polygon fill laying down the color layers, we now add the fine surface detail that gives the wings their organic, naturalistic appearance — radiating vein lines and densely packed scale dots, each handled by its own dedicated function.

void DrawWingVeins(CCanvas &canvas, double &xPoints[], double &yPoints[], int pointCount, double rangeX, double rangeY, int plotWidth, int plotHeight) { if (!showButterflyWingVeins) return ; int centerX = ( int )(( 0 - butterflyMinX) / rangeX * plotWidth); int centerY = ( int )((butterflyMaxY - 0 ) / rangeY * plotHeight); uint argbVein = ColorToARGB (DarkenColor(butterflyBodyColor, 0.2 ), ( uchar )( 150 * butterflyWingOpacity)); for ( int i = 0 ; i < pointCount; i += 50 ) { int pixelX = ( int )((xPoints[i] - butterflyMinX) / rangeX * plotWidth); int pixelY = ( int )((butterflyMaxY - yPoints[i]) / rangeY * plotHeight); canvas.LineAA(centerX, centerY, pixelX, pixelY, argbVein); } } void DrawWingScales(CCanvas &canvas, double &xCoordinates[], double &yCoordinates[], int pointCount, double rangeX, double rangeY, int plotWidth, int plotHeight, double centerX, double centerY, double maxDistance) { if (!showButterflyWingScales) return ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < pointCount; i += 4 ) { double pixelX = (xCoordinates[i] - butterflyMinX) / rangeX * plotWidth; double pixelY = (butterflyMaxY - yCoordinates[i]) / rangeY * plotHeight; double tParameter = butterflyTStart + ( double )i * butterflyTStep; color baseColor = GetWingColorForT(tParameter); double distance = MathSqrt ( MathPow (pixelX - centerX, 2 ) + MathPow (pixelY - centerY, 2 )); double factor = distance / maxDistance; color scaleColor = InterpolateColors(baseColor, LightenColor(baseColor, 0.2 ), factor); uint argbScale = ColorToARGB (scaleColor, ( uchar )( 180 * butterflyWingOpacity)); int radius = 2 + (i % 3 ); DrawFilledCircle(canvas, ( int )pixelX, ( int )pixelY, radius, argbScale); double deltaX = pixelX - centerX; double deltaY = pixelY - centerY; double norm = MathSqrt (deltaX * deltaX + deltaY * deltaY); if (norm > 0 ) { deltaX /= norm; deltaY /= norm; double inwardPixelX = pixelX - deltaX * (radius * 2 ); double inwardPixelY = pixelY - deltaY * (radius * 2 ); DrawFilledCircle(canvas, ( int )inwardPixelX, ( int )inwardPixelY, radius - 1 , argbScale); } } }

In "DrawWingVeins", we first check the vein toggle and return immediately if veins have been disabled. We then map the world-space origin — the mathematical center of the butterfly curve — to its pixel column and row, which serves as the root point from which all veins radiate. The vein color is derived by darkening the body color slightly and applying a partial opacity scaled by the wing opacity input, keeping the veins subtle and integrated with the fill beneath. We then sample the wing boundary points at every 50th index and draw an anti-aliased line from the body center out to each sampled edge point using LineAA, producing a fan of fine structural lines spreading naturally across the wing surface.

The "DrawWingScales" function samples the boundary much more densely — every 4th point — to place a tight pattern of scale dots across the entire wing edge. For each sampled position, we map its coordinates to pixel space, reconstruct the approximate parametric t value from the point index, and pass it to "GetWingColorForT" to retrieve the correct segment color. We then compute the radial distance of that pixel from the wing center using MathSqrt, normalize it against the maximum distance, and use "InterpolateColors" to blend the base color slightly toward a lightened version of itself — producing a subtle shimmer that brightens toward the outer wing edges. The radius of each scale dot is varied slightly using the modulo of the point index to introduce an organic irregularity rather than a uniform texture.

For each scale position, we draw a primary dot with "DrawFilledCircle", then compute the inward direction vector from the wing center to that point, normalize it, and step inward by twice the dot radius to place a second slightly smaller dot behind the first. This paired dot arrangement mimics the overlapping structure of real butterfly scales and adds a sense of depth to the wing surface. That completes the wing detailing. We now move on to the body. We used the following approach to render the body.

Constructing the Butterfly Body From Thorax to Antenna Tips

With the wing layers complete, we now draw the anatomical body that sits at the center of the composition — the "DrawButterflyBody" function builds the full butterfly structure from the abdomen tip up through the thorax, head, eyes, and finally the two curving antennae.

void DrawButterflyBody(CCanvas &canvas, double centerX, double centerY, double rangeX, double rangeY, int plotWidth, int plotHeight) { int centerPixelX = ( int )((centerX - butterflyMinX) / rangeX * plotWidth); int centerPixelY = ( int )((butterflyMaxY - centerY) / rangeY * plotHeight); int bodyPixelYOffset = - 50 ; centerPixelY += bodyPixelYOffset; int abdomenLength = ( int )(plotHeight * 0.20 ); int abdomenWidth = ( int )(plotWidth * 0.02 ); int thoraxRadius = ( int )(plotWidth * 0.022 ); int headRadius = ( int )(plotWidth * 0.035 ); int eyeRadius = ( int )(plotWidth * 0.015 ); int antennaLength = ( int )(plotWidth * 0.10 ); uint argbBody = ColorToARGB (butterflyBodyColor, 255 ); uint argbEye = ColorToARGB (butterflyEyeColor, 255 ); uint argbAntenna = ColorToARGB (butterflyAntennaColor, 255 ); uint argbBodyHighlight = ColorToARGB (LightenColor(butterflyBodyColor, 0.3 ), 255 ); int thoraxYPosition = centerPixelY - ( int )( 0.5 * thoraxRadius); DrawFilledEllipse(canvas, centerPixelX, thoraxYPosition, thoraxRadius, thoraxRadius * 3 / 2 , argbBody); int segmentCount = 10 ; int abdomenStartY = thoraxYPosition + (thoraxRadius * 3 / 2 ) - 10 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < segmentCount; i++) { double segmentProgress = ( double )i / (segmentCount - 1 ); int segmentY = abdomenStartY + ( int )(segmentProgress * abdomenLength); int segmentWidth = ( int )(abdomenWidth * ( 1.0 - segmentProgress * 0.5 )); DrawFilledEllipse(canvas, centerPixelX, segmentY, segmentWidth, abdomenWidth / 2 , argbBody); if (i > 0 && i < segmentCount - 1 ) { canvas.LineHorizontal(centerPixelX - segmentWidth, centerPixelX + segmentWidth, segmentY, ColorToARGB (DarkenColor(butterflyBodyColor, 0.3 ), 255 )); } } int headYPosition = thoraxYPosition - ( int )( 1.8 * headRadius); DrawFilledCircle(canvas, centerPixelX, headYPosition, headRadius, argbBody); DrawFilledCircle(canvas, centerPixelX - headRadius / 3 , headYPosition - headRadius / 3 , headRadius / 4 , argbBodyHighlight); int eyeOffsetX = headRadius * 3 / 4 ; DrawFilledCircle(canvas, centerPixelX - eyeOffsetX, headYPosition, eyeRadius, argbEye); DrawFilledCircle(canvas, centerPixelX + eyeOffsetX, headYPosition, eyeRadius, argbEye); uint argbShine = ColorToARGB ( clrWhite , 200 ); DrawFilledCircle(canvas, centerPixelX - eyeOffsetX + eyeRadius / 3 , headYPosition - eyeRadius / 3 , eyeRadius / 3 , argbShine); DrawFilledCircle(canvas, centerPixelX + eyeOffsetX + eyeRadius / 3 , headYPosition - eyeRadius / 3 , eyeRadius / 3 , argbShine); int antennaStartY = headYPosition - headRadius / 2 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i <= 27 ; i++) { double t = ( double )i / 27.0 ; int antennaX = centerPixelX - headRadius / 2 - ( int )(t * antennaLength * 0.4 ); int antennaY = antennaStartY - ( int )(t * antennaLength * MathSin (t * M_PI * 0.5 )); int thickness = (i < 18 ) ? 5 : 6 ; DrawFilledCircle(canvas, antennaX, antennaY, thickness, argbAntenna); } for ( int i = 0 ; i <= 27 ; i++) { double t = ( double )i / 27.0 ; int antennaX = centerPixelX + headRadius / 2 + ( int )(t * antennaLength * 0.4 ); int antennaY = antennaStartY - ( int )(t * antennaLength * MathSin (t * M_PI * 0.5 )); int thickness = (i < 18 ) ? 5 : 6 ; DrawFilledCircle(canvas, antennaX, antennaY, thickness, argbAntenna); } int clubXLeft = centerPixelX - headRadius / 2 - ( int )(antennaLength * 0.4 ); int clubYLeft = antennaStartY - antennaLength; DrawFilledCircle(canvas, clubXLeft, clubYLeft, thoraxRadius / 3 + 1 , argbAntenna); int clubXRight = centerPixelX + headRadius / 2 + ( int )(antennaLength * 0.4 ); int clubYRight = antennaStartY - antennaLength; DrawFilledCircle(canvas, clubXRight, clubYRight, thoraxRadius / 3 + 1 , argbAntenna); }

We begin by mapping the world-space body center coordinates to pixel space and applying a fixed upward offset of 50 pixels to shift the body into a visually centered position over the wing fills. All body dimensions — abdomen length and width, thorax radius, head radius, eye radius, and antenna length — are computed as proportions of the plot dimensions so the body scales naturally when the canvas is resized. The body, eye, antenna, and highlight colors are all converted to fully opaque "ARGB" values upfront, with the highlight derived by lightening the body color by 30 percent.

The thorax is drawn first as a vertically stretched ellipse, positioned slightly above the computed center and given a height of one and a half times its radius to produce a natural oval chest shape. Immediately below it, we draw ten abdomen segments in a loop — each one a small ellipse whose vertical position advances progressively downward and whose horizontal width tapers by up to 50 percent toward the final segment, producing the characteristic narrowing abdomen. Between each interior segment pair, a darkened horizontal divider line is drawn using LineHorizontal to give the segmented appearance of a real insect abdomen.

Above the thorax, the head is drawn as a filled circle positioned at 1.8 times the head radius above the thorax center, with a smaller lightened highlight circle offset toward the upper left to simulate a rounded, three-dimensional surface. Two compound eyes are placed symmetrically on either side of the head using an offset of three-quarters of the head radius, and each eye receives a small, semi-transparent white shine dot offset toward its upper right for a glassy reflection effect.

Both antennae are built from 28 overlapping filled circles each, stepping outward and upward along a sine-curved arc — the left antenna curves to the left and the right mirrors it symmetrically. The horizontal position advances linearly outward while the vertical position rises following MathSin applied to a quarter-pi arc, producing a natural, gentle upward curve. The circle thickness increases slightly in the final ten steps to suggest the thickening toward the club. Once the shaft loops are complete, a single larger filled circle is placed at the computed tip position of each antenna to form the characteristic club end that real butterfly antennae terminate in. We will bring this all together now in the final drawing function.

Replacing the Curve-Only Renderer With the Full Realistic Butterfly Pipeline

In the previous part, we had a simple "DrawButterflyCurves" function that only traced the four colored outline segments onto the canvas. We now replace it entirely with "DrawRealisticButterfly", which orchestrates the complete layered rendering pipeline — fills, outlines, veins, scales, and body — all in the correct draw order.

void DrawRealisticButterfly(CCanvas &canvas, int plotWidth, int plotHeight, double rangeX, double rangeY) { double xPoints[]; double yPoints[]; double tValues[]; int pointCount = 0 ; int estimatedPoints = ( int )((butterflyTEnd - butterflyTStart) / butterflyTStep) + 1 ; ArrayResize (xPoints, estimatedPoints); ArrayResize (yPoints, estimatedPoints); ArrayResize (tValues, estimatedPoints); for ( double t = butterflyTStart; t <= butterflyTEnd; t += butterflyTStep) { double term = MathExp ( MathCos (t)) - 2 * MathCos ( 4 * t) - MathPow ( MathSin (t / 12 ), 5 ); double x = MathSin (t) * term; double y = MathCos (t) * term; if ( MathIsValidNumber (x) && MathIsValidNumber (y)) { xPoints[pointCount] = x; yPoints[pointCount] = y; tValues[pointCount] = t; pointCount++; } } ArrayResize (xPoints, pointCount); ArrayResize (yPoints, pointCount); ArrayResize (tValues, pointCount); double xPixels[], yPixels[]; ArrayResize (xPixels, pointCount); ArrayResize (yPixels, pointCount); double maxDistance = 0 ; double centerX = ( 0 - butterflyMinX) / rangeX * plotWidth; double centerY = (butterflyMaxY - 0 ) / rangeY * plotHeight; for ( int i = 0 ; i < pointCount; i++) { xPixels[i] = (xPoints[i] - butterflyMinX) / rangeX * plotWidth; yPixels[i] = (butterflyMaxY - yPoints[i]) / rangeY * plotHeight; double distance = MathSqrt ( MathPow (xPixels[i] - centerX, 2 ) + MathPow (yPixels[i] - centerY, 2 )); maxDistance = MathMax (maxDistance, distance); } if (enableButterflyFill) { FillPolygon(canvas, xPixels, yPixels, fillBottomColor, fillMiddleColor, fillTopColor, butterflyFillOpacity, false ); if (enableInnerButterflyFill) { double innerX[], innerY[]; ArrayResize (innerX, pointCount); ArrayResize (innerY, pointCount); for ( int i = 0 ; i < pointCount; i++) { double deltaX = xPixels[i] - centerX; double deltaY = yPixels[i] - centerY; innerX[i] = centerX + innerButterflyScale * deltaX; innerY[i] = centerY + innerButterflyScale * deltaY; } FillPolygon(canvas, innerX, innerY, innerFillBottomColor, innerFillMiddleColor, innerFillTopColor, innerButterflyFillOpacity, false ); if (enableSecondInnerButterflyFill) { double secondInnerX[], secondInnerY[]; ArrayResize (secondInnerX, pointCount); ArrayResize (secondInnerY, pointCount); double secondMaxDistance = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < pointCount; i++) { double deltaX = xPixels[i] - centerX; double deltaY = yPixels[i] - centerY; secondInnerX[i] = centerX + secondInnerButterflyScale * deltaX; secondInnerY[i] = centerY + secondInnerButterflyScale * deltaY; double distance = MathSqrt ( MathPow (secondInnerX[i] - centerX, 2 ) + MathPow (secondInnerY[i] - centerY, 2 )); secondMaxDistance = MathMax (secondMaxDistance, distance); } FillPolygon(canvas, secondInnerX, secondInnerY, secondInnerFillBottomColor, secondInnerFillMiddleColor, secondInnerFillTopColor, secondInnerButterflyFillOpacity, true , centerX, centerY, secondMaxDistance); } } } double segmentEnd1 = 3.0 * M_PI ; double segmentEnd2 = 6.0 * M_PI ; double segmentEnd3 = 9.0 * M_PI ; double segmentEnd4 = butterflyTEnd; uint argbBlue = ColorToARGB (blueCurveColor, 255 ); uint argbRed = ColorToARGB (redCurveColor, 255 ); uint argbOrange = ColorToARGB (orangeCurveColor, 255 ); uint argbGreen = ColorToARGB (greenCurveColor, 255 ); double previousCurveXPixel = - 1 ; double previousCurveYPixel = - 1 ; for ( double t = butterflyTStart; t <= segmentEnd1; t += butterflyTStep) { double term = MathExp ( MathCos (t)) - 2 * MathCos ( 4 * t) - MathPow ( MathSin (t / 12 ), 5 ); double x = MathSin (t) * term; double y = MathCos (t) * term; if ( MathIsValidNumber (x) && MathIsValidNumber (y)) { double currentCurveXPixel = (x - butterflyMinX) / rangeX * plotWidth; double currentCurveYPixel = (butterflyMaxY - y) / rangeY * plotHeight; int intX = ( int ) MathRound (currentCurveXPixel); int intY = ( int ) MathRound (currentCurveYPixel); if (previousCurveXPixel >= 0 && previousCurveYPixel >= 0 ) { canvas.LineAA(( int ) MathRound (previousCurveXPixel), ( int ) MathRound (previousCurveYPixel), intX, intY, argbBlue); canvas.LineAA(( int ) MathRound (previousCurveXPixel) + 1 , ( int ) MathRound (previousCurveYPixel), intX + 1 , intY, argbBlue); } previousCurveXPixel = currentCurveXPixel; previousCurveYPixel = currentCurveYPixel; } else { previousCurveXPixel = - 1 ; previousCurveYPixel = - 1 ; } } previousCurveXPixel = - 1 ; previousCurveYPixel = - 1 ; for ( double t = segmentEnd1; t <= segmentEnd2; t += butterflyTStep) { double term = MathExp ( MathCos (t)) - 2 * MathCos ( 4 * t) - MathPow ( MathSin (t / 12 ), 5 ); double x = MathSin (t) * term; double y = MathCos (t) * term; if ( MathIsValidNumber (x) && MathIsValidNumber (y)) { double currentCurveXPixel = (x - butterflyMinX) / rangeX * plotWidth; double currentCurveYPixel = (butterflyMaxY - y) / rangeY * plotHeight; int intX = ( int ) MathRound (currentCurveXPixel); int intY = ( int ) MathRound (currentCurveYPixel); if (previousCurveXPixel >= 0 && previousCurveYPixel >= 0 ) { canvas.LineAA(( int ) MathRound (previousCurveXPixel), ( int ) MathRound (previousCurveYPixel), intX, intY, argbRed); canvas.LineAA(( int ) MathRound (previousCurveXPixel) + 1 , ( int ) MathRound (previousCurveYPixel), intX + 1 , intY, argbRed); } previousCurveXPixel = currentCurveXPixel; previousCurveYPixel = currentCurveYPixel; } else { previousCurveXPixel = - 1 ; previousCurveYPixel = - 1 ; } } previousCurveXPixel = - 1 ; previousCurveYPixel = - 1 ; for ( double t = segmentEnd2; t <= segmentEnd3; t += butterflyTStep) { double term = MathExp ( MathCos (t)) - 2 * MathCos ( 4 * t) - MathPow ( MathSin (t / 12 ), 5 ); double x = MathSin (t) * term; double y = MathCos (t) * term; if ( MathIsValidNumber (x) && MathIsValidNumber (y)) { double currentCurveXPixel = (x - butterflyMinX) / rangeX * plotWidth; double currentCurveYPixel = (butterflyMaxY - y) / rangeY * plotHeight; int intX = ( int ) MathRound (currentCurveXPixel); int intY = ( int ) MathRound (currentCurveYPixel); if (previousCurveXPixel >= 0 && previousCurveYPixel >= 0 ) { canvas.LineAA(( int ) MathRound (previousCurveXPixel), ( int ) MathRound (previousCurveYPixel), intX, intY, argbOrange); canvas.LineAA(( int ) MathRound (previousCurveXPixel) + 1 , ( int ) MathRound (previousCurveYPixel), intX + 1 , intY, argbOrange); } previousCurveXPixel = currentCurveXPixel; previousCurveYPixel = currentCurveYPixel; } else { previousCurveXPixel = - 1 ; previousCurveYPixel = - 1 ; } } previousCurveXPixel = - 1 ; previousCurveYPixel = - 1 ; for ( double t = segmentEnd3; t <= segmentEnd4; t += butterflyTStep) { double term = MathExp ( MathCos (t)) - 2 * MathCos ( 4 * t) - MathPow ( MathSin (t / 12 ), 5 ); double x = MathSin (t) * term; double y = MathCos (t) * term; if ( MathIsValidNumber (x) && MathIsValidNumber (y)) { double currentCurveXPixel = (x - butterflyMinX) / rangeX * plotWidth; double currentCurveYPixel = (butterflyMaxY - y) / rangeY * plotHeight; int intX = ( int ) MathRound (currentCurveXPixel); int intY = ( int ) MathRound (currentCurveYPixel); if (previousCurveXPixel >= 0 && previousCurveYPixel >= 0 ) { canvas.LineAA(( int ) MathRound (previousCurveXPixel), ( int ) MathRound (previousCurveYPixel), intX, intY, argbGreen); canvas.LineAA(( int ) MathRound (previousCurveXPixel) + 1 , ( int ) MathRound (previousCurveYPixel), intX + 1 , intY, argbGreen); } previousCurveXPixel = currentCurveXPixel; previousCurveYPixel = currentCurveYPixel; } else { previousCurveXPixel = - 1 ; previousCurveYPixel = - 1 ; } } if (enableButterflyFill) { DrawWingVeins(canvas, xPoints, yPoints, pointCount, rangeX, rangeY, plotWidth, plotHeight); DrawWingScales(canvas, xPoints, yPoints, pointCount, rangeX, rangeY, plotWidth, plotHeight, centerX, centerY, maxDistance); DrawButterflyBody(canvas, 0 , 0 , rangeX, rangeY, plotWidth, plotHeight); } }

The first significant change from the old approach is that we no longer evaluate the butterfly equation on the fly during drawing alone. Instead, we open by pre-allocating three coordinate arrays for the world-space X, Y, and T values, traverse the full parametric domain once to collect all valid points into those arrays, then trim them to the exact valid count with the ArrayResize function. This upfront collection is necessary because the fill, vein, and scale functions all need access to the complete set of curve points simultaneously, whereas the old function only needed one point at a time.

We then convert all collected world-space points into a second set of pixel-space arrays in a single pass, simultaneously tracking the maximum radial distance from the wing center using MathMax — a value needed later to normalize the radial gradient in the second inner fill layer.

With all coordinate data prepared, the fill layers are drawn first if the fill feature is enabled. We call "FillPolygon" on the full pixel-space outline with the outermost vertical gradient colors, then conditionally build a first inner outline by scaling every pixel displacement from the center by the inner scale factor and filling it with its own vertical gradient, and then a second even smaller inner outline scaled further inward and filled with the radial gradient — passing the separately tracked maximum distance for that scaled outline as the normalization reference. This three-layer fill stack is what gives the wings their depth and glowing core.

After the fills, the four colored outline segments are drawn over them in exactly the same way as the previous part — evaluating the butterfly equation step by step across each 3π boundary and connecting points with paired LineAA calls for thickness. Drawing the outlines after the fills ensures the colored boundary strokes sit cleanly on top of the gradient interior rather than being buried beneath it.

Finally, if the fill feature is enabled, we call "DrawWingVeins" and "DrawWingScales" passing the world-space point arrays and the pixel-space center and maximum distance, followed by "DrawButterflyBody" centered at the world origin. The body is drawn last, so it sits on top of every wing layer, just as it would on a real butterfly, where the body overlaps the wing roots. We just need to replace the existing function where it is called with the new function for changes to take effect.

DrawRealisticButterfly(plotHighResolutionCanvas, highResolutionWidth, highResolutionHeight, rangeX, rangeY);

Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

The screenshot shows that the realistic drawing is complete. What remains is testing the program, and that is handled in the next section.





Visualization

We compiled the program and attached it to a MetaTrader 5 chart to verify the full rendering output. Below is the result captured as a single image.

The three-layer gradient fills render cleanly across the wing shape, with each inner layer sitting progressively inward and the radial core glowing distinctly at the center. The four colored outlines remain crisp over the fills, vein lines radiate naturally from the body center, and the scale dots run densely along the wing boundary with a visible shimmer toward the edges. The body sits correctly at the center with a tapering segmented abdomen, thorax, highlighted head, compound eyes with shine dots, and two naturally arcing antennae ending in club tips.





Conclusion

In conclusion, we have transformed the plain parametric butterfly curve outline into a fully detailed and lifelike butterfly illustration by adding three-layered gradient wing fills, radiating vein lines, densely packed scale texture dots, and a complete anatomical body with a segmented abdomen, thorax, head, compound eyes, and arcing antennae — all rendered through the same supersampled canvas pipeline. After reading the article, you will be able to:

Fill any parametric curve shape on an MQL5 canvas using scanline polygon rasterization with both vertical and radial three-color gradients

Build layered wing fills by scaling the curve outline inward toward its center and applying progressively different color sets at each depth level

Add surface texture and anatomical structure to canvas drawings using filled circles and ellipse primitives, vein lines, and scale dot patterns

In the next part, we will add a four-phase animation system. It will draw the outline, fade in the fills, reveal surface details, and then transition into continuous flight (wing flapping, bobbing, sway, tilt, neon glow, and color cycling).