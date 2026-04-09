Creating Custom Indicators in MQL5 (Part 11): Enhancing the Footprint Chart with Market Structure and Order Flow Layers

Introduction

A footprint chart displays volume at each price level, but without market structure context it is difficult to identify where the most volume traded within a bar, where aggressive one-sided pressure occurred across consecutive levels, or whether a bar absorbed heavy volume without moving. This article is for MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) developers and algorithmic traders looking to enhance the footprint chart with structural and order flow analytical layers.

In our previous article (Part 10), we enhanced the MQL5 footprint chart indicator by adding a per-bar volume sentiment information box with delta-intensity color coding, supersampled rounded corners, and alpha compositing. In Part 11, we introduce volume profile bars, point of control and value area highlighting, stacked imbalance detection, absorption zone classification, single print markers, a cumulative volume delta panel, and a delta histogram. This article will cover the following topics:

By the end, you'll have an enhanced MQL5 footprint chart indicator. It will include a full set of market structure and order flow layers, ready for customization. Let's dive in!





Layering the Market — How Structure and Order Flow Combine Inside Each Bar

The distribution of volume across price levels shows where participants were most active. The level with the highest combined volume is the point of control. It often acts as the bar's center of activity and a likely reaction level. The value area is the price range around the point of control that contains a configurable share of the bar's volume, typically seventy percent. It represents accepted value — prices outside it are more likely to be rejected. Single prints are levels touched only briefly with minimal volume, representing impulsive price movement through an area of little interest, while unfinished business marks extreme levels where only one side traded, signaling that price left without completing the auction and may return.

Stacked imbalances occur when ask volume at a level significantly outweighs bid volume at the level directly below it, or vice versa, across multiple consecutive rows. When this pattern stacks three or more levels deep, it signals a directional pressure zone where one side was repeatedly aggressive without meaningful opposition. Absorption is the opposite condition — a bar with high total volume but a net delta close to zero, meaning that one side absorbed the aggression of the other without allowing the price to move, often preceding a reversal. The cumulative volume delta tracks the running sum of net delta across all bars, revealing whether buying or selling pressure is building or fading over time, while the delta histogram provides a per-bar visual of that net imbalance scaled to the chart.

In live trading, use the point of control as a reference for mean-reversion entries — price returning to a prior bar's point of control after a deviation is a high-probability area for reaction. Watch for value area overlaps between consecutive bars to identify accepted price zones worth defending. Use stacked ask imbalances as directional fuel indicators, entering longs when price holds above a stacked ask zone. Flag absorption bars at key levels as potential reversal candidates, especially when the cumulative volume delta diverges from price direction. Use single prints as acceleration zones where price may move quickly on a revisit, and unfinished business levels as magnetic targets that the market tends to return to complete the auction.

To implement these features, we will extend the bar data structure with metadata covering point of control, value area bounds, imbalances, cumulative delta, and absorption, add dedicated computation functions for each layer, build a layered rendering pipeline with a fixed draw order, and add dynamic font scaling and a mini delta bar inside the information box. In brief, here is a visual representation of what we intend to build.





Implementation in MQL5

We begin the implementation by expanding and reorganizing the input groups to support all new analytical layers.

Expanding and Reorganizing Input Groups for New Analytical Layers

The previous indicator had a single settings group covering display mode, ticks per level, bar limits, font size, and strict positioning. Here we expand and reorganize the inputs into dedicated groups that each govern a specific analytical layer, giving independent control over every feature we are adding.

input group "Core Settings" input FootprintDisplayMode displayMode = DELTA; input int ticksPerPriceLevel = 5 ; input int maxBarsToRender = 50 ; input int priceLevelFontSize = 11 ; input double minPriceLevelSpacing = 1.1 ; input bool useStrictPricePositions = true ; input group "Volume Profile" input bool showVolumeProfileBars = true ; input double volBarMaxWidthRatio = 0.85 ; input int volBarOpacityPercent = 30 ; input bool showPOC = true ; input bool showValueArea = true ; input int valueAreaPercent = 70 ; input int valueAreaOpacityPercent = 12 ; input group "Imbalance Detection" input bool showStackedImbalance = true ; input int stackedImbalanceLevels = 3 ; input double imbalanceRatioThreshold = 3.0 ; input int imbalanceOpacityPercent = 18 ; input bool showImbalanceIcon = true ; input bool showAbsorptionZone = true ; input double absorptionDeltaRatio = 0.15 ; input bool showSinglePrints = true ; input bool showUnfinishedBusiness = true ; input group "Cumulative Delta" input bool showCVDLine = true ; input int cvdPanelHeightPixels = 60 ; input color cvdPositiveColor = 0x0077ff ; input color cvdNegativeColor = 0xfe3300 ; input bool showDeltaHistogram = true ; input int histogramHeightPixels = 30 ; input group "Colors" input color upColor1 = 0x8d8d8d ; input color upColor2 = 0x6b8bb6 ; input color upColor3 = 0x5289d3 ; input color upColor4 = 0x2e7de6 ; input color upColor5 = 0x0077ff ; input color downColor1 = 0x8d8d8d ; input color downColor2 = 0xb87b6c ; input color downColor3 = 0xd46d53 ; input color downColor4 = 0xec5732 ; input color downColor5 = 0xfe3300 ; input color volumeColor1 = 0x636363 ; input color volumeColor2 = 0x858585 ; input color volumeColor3 = 0xa3a3a3 ; input color volumeColor4 = 0xc9c9c9 ; input color volumeColor5 = 0x000000 ; input color candleWickColor = 0x666666 ; input color pocLineColor = 0xEF9F27 ; input color valueAreaColor = 0x185FA5 ; input color stackedAskColor = 0x0077ff ; input color stackedBidColor = 0xfe3300 ; input color absorptionColor = 0x9932CC ; input color singlePrintColor= 0xFFD700 ; input group "Info Box" input bool showInfoBox = true ; input int infoBoxPaddingWidthPixels = 4 ; input int infoBoxPaddingHeightPixels = 2 ; input int infoBoxBaseFontSize = 6 ; input int backgroundTransparencyPercent = 15 ; input int borderTransparencyPercent = 20 ; input int infoBoxGapPixels = 10 ; input bool showMiniDeltaBar = true ; input group "Info Box Corners" input bool enableRoundedCorners = true ; input int cornerRadiusPixels = 6 ; input int borderThicknessPixels = 1 ; input int supersamplingFactor = 4 ; input group "Filters" input bool dynamicFontSize = true ; input double minVolumeToShowLevel = 0.0 ;

Here, we retain the core settings group with the existing inputs and add a minimum price level spacing control for finer vertical label separation. The volume profile group introduces toggles for the horizontal volume bars drawn behind each level, maximum bar width as a fraction of the candle width, bar transparency, point of control line visibility, value area fill toggle, coverage percentage defaulting to 70, and fill transparency.

The imbalance detection group adds toggles and thresholds for stacked row highlights, the minimum consecutive levels required to qualify as a stack, the ask-to-bid ratio that triggers detection, highlight transparency, directional triangle icons, absorption zone overlays, the delta-to-total ratio threshold for absorption classification, single print dashed borders, and unfinished business dotted markers at extreme one-sided levels.

The cumulative delta group introduces the cumulative volume delta panel toggle, panel height, positive and negative line colors, the per-bar delta histogram toggle, and its height. The colors group retains all existing inputs and adds dedicated colors for the point of control line, value area fill, stacked ask and bid imbalance highlights, absorption zones, and single print borders. The information box group retains all previous inputs and adds a toggle for the mini buy and sell percentage bar inside the box. Finally, the filters group adds a dynamic font size toggle that scales labels with zoom level, and a minimum volume threshold that hides levels below a configurable activity floor. With all inputs declared, we now extend the data structures to carry the new per-bar metadata these layers require.

Extending the Data Structures and Global Variables for Market Structure Metadata

With the new analytical layers in place, the data structures that hold per-level and per-bar information need to carry additional metadata so the rendering pipeline can access precomputed results without recalculating during every redraw.

struct FootprintPriceLevel { double price; double upVolume; double downVolume; bool isSinglePrint; bool isUnfinished; }; struct BarFootprintData { datetime time; FootprintPriceLevel priceLevels[]; double totalUpVolume; double totalDownVolume; double maxDeltaValue; double maxTotalVolumeValue; double maxAskValue; double maxBidValue; color boxColor; color textColor; double delta; double upPercentage; double downPercentage; int pocLevelIndex; int valueAreaLow; int valueAreaHigh; double cumulativeDelta; bool hasStackedAskImbalance; bool hasStackedBidImbalance; int stackedAskStart; int stackedBidStart; bool isAbsorptionBar; }; double runningCVD = 0.0 ;

We extend the "FootprintPriceLevel" structure with two boolean flags alongside the existing price and volume fields. The "isSinglePrint" flag marks levels where the combined volume is so small relative to the bar maximum that the price is passed through without meaningful participation. The "isUnfinished" flag marks extreme levels at the bar high or low where only one side of the market traded, signaling an incomplete auction that the price may return to resolve.

The "BarFootprintData" structure retains all fields from the previous version and gains nine new ones to support the additional layers. We add the point of control index to reference the highest-volume level directly, value area high and low indices to define the accepted value boundary, and the cumulative delta to carry the running net delta total forward from bar to bar. Four fields track stacked imbalance detection: boolean flags for ask and bid stacking, and integer start indices that tell the renderer exactly where the imbalance zone begins. Finally, the absorption bar flag marks bars where high total volume produced a near-zero net delta, classifying them for the absorption overlay. The new fields are listed in the structure above.

We also declare the "runningCVD" global variable initialized to zero to maintain the cumulative delta running total across all processed bars, which feeds into each bar's cumulative delta field on every tick. With the structures and globals updated, we now define the new helper functions that compute the additional analytical values.

Adding a Color Blending Utility

The new visual layers require smooth color transitions between states — for example, graduating volume profile bar colors or blending imbalance highlights against existing canvas content. Rather than snapping between fixed color values, we introduce a linear interpolation function that produces any shade between two colors based on a normalized factor.

color BlendColors( color a, color b, double t) { uchar ar = uchar (a & 0xFF ), ag = uchar ((a >> 8 ) & 0xFF ), ab_ = uchar ((a >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); uchar br = uchar (b & 0xFF ), bg = uchar ((b >> 8 ) & 0xFF ), bb_ = uchar ((b >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); uchar r = uchar (ar + t * (br - ar)); uchar g = uchar (ag + t * (bg - ag)); uchar bl = uchar (ab_ + t * (bb_ - ab_)); return ( color )((bl << 16 ) | (g << 8 ) | r); }

We define the "BlendColors" function to linearly interpolate between two colors using a factor "t" where zero returns the first color, and one returns the second. We unpack the red, green, and blue channels from both input colors using bitwise operations, then interpolate each channel independently by adding the scaled difference between the two channel values to the first color's channel. The three blended channels are then repacked into a single color value in the correct byte order and returned. With this utility available, we now define the remaining helper functions carried over from the previous version alongside the new analytical computation functions.

Adding a Rectangle Drawing Utility and Computing Point of Control and Value Area

The layered canvas rendering requires a reliable way to draw filled rectangles regardless of how coordinates are passed in, and the point of control and value area computation needs to happen once per tick, so the rendering loop can simply read the cached results rather than scanning all levels on every redraw.

void DrawFilledRect(CCanvas &cv, int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, uint argb) { if (x1 > x2) { int t = x1; x1 = x2; x2 = t; } if (y1 > y2) { int t = y1; y1 = y2; y2 = t; } cv.FillRectangle(x1, y1, x2, y2, argb); } void ComputePOCAndValueArea(BarFootprintData &fp) { int sz = ArraySize (fp.priceLevels); if (sz == 0 ) { fp.pocLevelIndex = - 1 ; fp.valueAreaLow = - 1 ; fp.valueAreaHigh = - 1 ; return ; } int pocIdx = 0 ; double pocVol = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < sz; i++) { double tv = fp.priceLevels[i].upVolume + fp.priceLevels[i].downVolume; if (tv > pocVol) { pocVol = tv; pocIdx = i; } } fp.pocLevelIndex = pocIdx; if (!showValueArea) { fp.valueAreaLow = pocIdx; fp.valueAreaHigh = pocIdx; return ; } double totalVol = fp.totalUpVolume + fp.totalDownVolume; double targetVol = totalVol * valueAreaPercent / 100.0 ; double coveredVol = pocVol; int vaHigh = pocIdx; int vaLow = pocIdx; while (coveredVol < targetVol) { double aboveVol = 0 ; if (vaHigh > 0 ) aboveVol = fp.priceLevels[vaHigh- 1 ].upVolume + fp.priceLevels[vaHigh- 1 ].downVolume; double belowVol = 0 ; if (vaLow < sz - 1 ) belowVol = fp.priceLevels[vaLow+ 1 ].upVolume + fp.priceLevels[vaLow+ 1 ].downVolume; if (aboveVol == 0 && belowVol == 0 ) break ; if (aboveVol >= belowVol && vaHigh > 0 ) { coveredVol += aboveVol; vaHigh--; } else if (vaLow < sz - 1 ) { coveredVol += belowVol; vaLow++; } else if (vaHigh > 0 ) { coveredVol += aboveVol; vaHigh--; } else break ; } fp.valueAreaHigh = vaHigh; fp.valueAreaLow = vaLow; }

First, we define the "DrawFilledRect" function as a thin wrapper around "FillRectangle" that normalizes the coordinate pairs before drawing, swapping x1 with x2 or y1 with y2 whenever the first value exceeds the second. This ensures all rectangle fill calls in the rendering pipeline produce valid output regardless of the direction in which coordinates are computed.

Then, to locate the point of control and expand the value area, we define the "ComputePOCAndValueArea" function. If the bar has no price levels, all three indices are set to -1, and we return early. Otherwise, we scan every level and track the one with the highest combined volume, storing its index as the point of control. If the value area toggle is off, both bounds are set to the point of control index, and we return.

When value area expansion is enabled, we compute the target volume as the configured percentage of the bar's total volume, initialize both bounds at the point of control, and enter an expansion loop. On each iteration, we sample the volume one level above the current upper bound and one level below the current lower bound, then extend whichever boundary would add more volume. This continues until the accumulated coverage meets or exceeds the target, or no further expansion is possible. The final upper and lower bound indices are stored in the structure for the rendering pipeline to use directly. With the point of control and value area computed, we now define the imbalance and absorption detection function.

Detecting Stacked Imbalances, Absorption Zones, and Single Prints

Before rendering overlays, we run one function per bar to classify stacked imbalances on the ask and bid sides, absorption, single prints, and unfinished business. The results are stored in the bar structure so the renderer reads cached flags rather than repeating the analysis on every redraw.

void DetectImbalancesAndAbsorption(BarFootprintData &fp) { fp.hasStackedAskImbalance = false ; fp.hasStackedBidImbalance = false ; fp.stackedAskStart = - 1 ; fp.stackedBidStart = - 1 ; fp.isAbsorptionBar = false ; int sz = ArraySize (fp.priceLevels); if (sz < stackedImbalanceLevels) return ; int consecutiveAsk = 0 ; int consecutiveBid = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < sz - 1 ; i++) { double ask = fp.priceLevels[i].upVolume; double bidBelow = fp.priceLevels[i+ 1 ].downVolume; if (bidBelow > 0 && ask / bidBelow >= imbalanceRatioThreshold) { consecutiveAsk++; if (consecutiveAsk >= stackedImbalanceLevels && !fp.hasStackedAskImbalance) { fp.hasStackedAskImbalance = true ; fp.stackedAskStart = i - stackedImbalanceLevels + 1 ; } } else consecutiveAsk = 0 ; double bid = fp.priceLevels[i+ 1 ].downVolume; double askAbove = fp.priceLevels[i].upVolume; if (askAbove > 0 && bid / askAbove >= imbalanceRatioThreshold) { consecutiveBid++; if (consecutiveBid >= stackedImbalanceLevels && !fp.hasStackedBidImbalance) { fp.hasStackedBidImbalance = true ; fp.stackedBidStart = i - stackedImbalanceLevels + 1 ; } } else consecutiveBid = 0 ; } double total = fp.totalUpVolume + fp.totalDownVolume; if (total > 0 ) { double absDelta = MathAbs (fp.delta); if (absDelta / total <= absorptionDeltaRatio) fp.isAbsorptionBar = true ; } double barHigh = fp.priceLevels[ 0 ].price; double barLow = fp.priceLevels[sz- 1 ].price; for ( int i = 0 ; i < sz; i++) { double tv = fp.priceLevels[i].upVolume + fp.priceLevels[i].downVolume; fp.priceLevels[i].isSinglePrint = (tv > 0 && tv <= fp.maxTotalVolumeValue * 0.05 ); bool atExtreme = ( MathAbs (fp.priceLevels[i].price - barHigh) < _Point / 2 || MathAbs (fp.priceLevels[i].price - barLow) < _Point / 2 ); fp.priceLevels[i].isUnfinished = atExtreme && (fp.priceLevels[i].upVolume == 0 || fp.priceLevels[i].downVolume == 0 ); } }

We define the "DetectImbalancesAndAbsorption" function to classify all structural conditions for a given bar. We reset all flags and start indices to their default states, then exit early if the bar has fewer levels than the configured minimum stack depth.

For imbalance detection, we walk adjacent level pairs and check the diagonal ask condition — ask volume at the upper level divided by bid volume at the level directly below it — against the configured ratio threshold. A consecutive streak counter increments on each passing pair and resets to zero on any failure. When the streak reaches the minimum stack depth, and no ask imbalance has been recorded yet, we set the flag and calculate the start index by offsetting back from the current position. The same process runs independently for the bid side, checking bid volume at the lower level against ask volume at the level above.

Absorption detection runs after the imbalance scan. We compute the absolute delta using MathAbs and divide it by the bar's total volume. If this ratio falls at or below the configured absorption threshold, the bar is marked as an absorption bar, indicating that one side absorbed the other's aggression without allowing meaningful price movement.

Single print and unfinished business classification runs in a final pass over all levels. A level is marked as a single print if its combined volume is greater than zero but does not exceed five percent of the bar's maximum level volume, identifying briefly visited areas of minimal interest. We then check whether the level sits at the bar high or low using a half-point tolerance, and mark it as unfinished if it is at an extreme and either the ask or bid volume is zero, signaling a one-sided auction that price left incomplete. With all structural flags populated, we now define a helper function to draw a dashed line.

Drawing Horizontal Dashed Lines for Point of Control and Single Print Markers

The point of control line and single print borders both require a dashed horizontal line rather than a solid one, since a dashed style visually distinguishes these structural markers from the solid fills and borders used by other layers without adding visual noise.

void DrawDashedHLine(CCanvas &cv, int x1, int x2, int y, uint col, int dashLen = 4 , int gapLen = 3 ) { if (y < 0 || y >= cv.Height()) return ; if (x1 > x2) { int t = x1; x1 = x2; x2 = t; } bool drawing = true ; int count = 0 ; for ( int x = x1; x <= x2; x++) { if (drawing) cv.PixelSet(x, y, col); count++; if (drawing && count >= dashLen) { drawing = false ; count = 0 ; } if (!drawing && count >= gapLen) { drawing = true ; count = 0 ; } } }

We define the "DrawDashedHLine" function to draw a horizontal dashed line between two x coordinates at a given y position. We first discard the call entirely if the y coordinate falls outside the canvas height, then normalize the x coordinates to ensure left-to-right traversal. We initialize a drawing state flag to true and a counter to zero, then walk every pixel in the horizontal span. When the drawing flag is active, we set the pixel with PixelSet, increment the counter, and switch to gap mode once the counter reaches the configured dash length.

When in gap mode, we skip the pixel, increment the counter, and switch back to drawing mode once the gap length is reached. The default dash and gap lengths of four and three pixels, respectively, produce a clean dashed appearance at typical chart zoom levels, and both can be overridden per call for the different use cases across the rendering pipeline. With this utility defined, we now build the full layered canvas redraw function that assembles all the new visual output.

Building the Full Layered Canvas Redraw Pipeline

All computation results feed into a single redraw function that renders layers in a fixed order: background fills, structural overlays, price level labels, then the information box and sub-chart panels.

void RedrawCanvas( int ratesTotal) { if (currentChartWidth <= 0 || currentChartHeight <= 0 ) return ; double highs[], lows[]; datetime times[]; if ( CopyHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 , ratesTotal, highs) != ratesTotal) return ; if ( CopyLow ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 , ratesTotal, lows) != ratesTotal) return ; if ( CopyTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 , ratesTotal, times) != ratesTotal) return ; mainCanvas.Erase( 0 ); int barPx = GetBarWidth(currentChartScale); int fSize = priceLevelFontSize; if (dynamicFontSize) { fSize = ( int )(barPx / 8.5 ); fSize = MathMax ( 7 , MathMin ( 16 , fSize)); } double minSpacing = minPriceLevelSpacing * fSize * _Point ; double cvdValues[]; int cvdBarIndices[]; int cvdCount = 0 ; if (showCVDLine) { ArrayResize (cvdValues, visibleBarsCount); ArrayResize (cvdBarIndices, visibleBarsCount); } for ( int i = 0 ; i < visibleBarsCount; i++) { int barIndex = firstVisibleBarIndex - i; if (barIndex < 0 || barIndex >= ratesTotal) continue ; int bufIdx = ratesTotal - 1 - barIndex; datetime barTime = times[bufIdx]; int fpIdx = GetBarFootprintIndex(barTime); if (fpIdx < 0 ) continue ; int sz = ArraySize (barFootprints[fpIdx].priceLevels); if (sz == 0 ) continue ; int cx = BarToXCoordinate(barIndex); int bw = GetBarWidth(currentChartScale); int halfBW = bw / 2 ; int gap = MathMax ( 1 , bw / 4 ); int xLeft = cx - gap; int xRight = cx + gap; int xBarLeft = cx - halfBW; int xBarRight = cx + halfBW; double displayPrices[]; ArrayResize (displayPrices, sz); for ( int j = 0 ; j < sz; j++) displayPrices[j] = barFootprints[fpIdx].priceLevels[j].price; if (!useStrictPricePositions) for ( int j = 1 ; j < sz; j++) { double diff = displayPrices[j- 1 ] - displayPrices[j]; if (diff < minSpacing && diff >= 0 ) displayPrices[j] = displayPrices[j- 1 ] - minSpacing; } if (showValueArea && barFootprints[fpIdx].valueAreaHigh >= 0 && barFootprints[fpIdx].valueAreaLow >= 0 ) { int vaHigh = barFootprints[fpIdx].valueAreaHigh; int vaLow = barFootprints[fpIdx].valueAreaLow; double priceTop = barFootprints[fpIdx].priceLevels[vaHigh].price + priceLevelStep; double priceBottom = barFootprints[fpIdx].priceLevels[vaLow].price - priceLevelStep; int yTop = PriceToYCoordinate(priceTop); int yBottom = PriceToYCoordinate(priceBottom); uint vaArgb = ColorToArgbWithOpacity(valueAreaColor, valueAreaOpacityPercent); DrawFilledRect(mainCanvas, xBarLeft, yTop, xBarRight, yBottom, vaArgb); } if (showVolumeProfileBars && barFootprints[fpIdx].maxTotalVolumeValue > 0 ) { int maxBarW = ( int )(bw * volBarMaxWidthRatio); for ( int j = 0 ; j < sz; j++) { double tv = barFootprints[fpIdx].priceLevels[j].upVolume + barFootprints[fpIdx].priceLevels[j].downVolume; double ratio = tv / barFootprints[fpIdx].maxTotalVolumeValue; int bwPx = ( int )(maxBarW * ratio); if (bwPx < 1 ) bwPx = 1 ; int yL = PriceToYCoordinate(displayPrices[j] + priceLevelStep * 0.45 ); int yH = PriceToYCoordinate(displayPrices[j] - priceLevelStep * 0.45 ); if (yH <= yL) yH = yL + 2 ; double upV = barFootprints[fpIdx].priceLevels[j].upVolume; double downV= barFootprints[fpIdx].priceLevels[j].downVolume; int upPx = (tv > 0 ) ? ( int )(bwPx * upV / tv) : 0 ; int dnPx = (tv > 0 ) ? ( int )(bwPx * downV / tv) : 0 ; uint argbAsk = ColorToArgbWithOpacity(upColor4, volBarOpacityPercent); uint argbBid = ColorToArgbWithOpacity(downColor4, volBarOpacityPercent); DrawFilledRect(mainCanvas, cx, yL, cx + upPx, yH, argbAsk); DrawFilledRect(mainCanvas, cx - dnPx, yL, cx, yH, argbBid); } } if (showStackedImbalance) { uint argbAsk = ColorToArgbWithOpacity(stackedAskColor, imbalanceOpacityPercent); uint argbBid = ColorToArgbWithOpacity(stackedBidColor, imbalanceOpacityPercent); if (barFootprints[fpIdx].hasStackedAskImbalance) { int s = barFootprints[fpIdx].stackedAskStart; for ( int j = s; j < MathMin (sz, s + stackedImbalanceLevels + 2 ); j++) { int yT = PriceToYCoordinate(displayPrices[j] + priceLevelStep * 0.5 ); int yB = PriceToYCoordinate(displayPrices[j] - priceLevelStep * 0.5 ); DrawFilledRect(mainCanvas, xBarLeft, yT, xBarRight, yB, argbAsk); } } if (barFootprints[fpIdx].hasStackedBidImbalance) { int s = barFootprints[fpIdx].stackedBidStart; for ( int j = s; j < MathMin (sz, s + stackedImbalanceLevels + 2 ); j++) { int yT = PriceToYCoordinate(displayPrices[j] + priceLevelStep * 0.5 ); int yB = PriceToYCoordinate(displayPrices[j] - priceLevelStep * 0.5 ); DrawFilledRect(mainCanvas, xBarLeft, yT, xBarRight, yB, argbBid); } } } if (showAbsorptionZone && barFootprints[fpIdx].isAbsorptionBar) { double priceTop = barFootprints[fpIdx].priceLevels[ 0 ].price + priceLevelStep; double priceBottom = barFootprints[fpIdx].priceLevels[sz- 1 ].price - priceLevelStep; int yT = PriceToYCoordinate(priceTop); int yB = PriceToYCoordinate(priceBottom); uint ac = ColorToArgbWithOpacity(absorptionColor, 8 ); DrawFilledRect(mainCanvas, xBarLeft, yT, xBarRight, yB, ac); uint aBorder = ColorToArgbWithOpacity(absorptionColor, 40 ); mainCanvas.LineAA(xBarLeft, yT, xBarRight, yT, aBorder); mainCanvas.LineAA(xBarLeft, yB, xBarRight, yB, aBorder); } if (showPOC && barFootprints[fpIdx].pocLevelIndex >= 0 ) { int pocIdx = barFootprints[fpIdx].pocLevelIndex; int yPOC = PriceToYCoordinate(displayPrices[pocIdx]); uint pocArgb = ColorToArgbWithOpacity(pocLineColor, 90 ); DrawDashedHLine(mainCanvas, xBarLeft, xBarRight, yPOC, pocArgb, 3 , 2 ); } string leftTexts[], rightTexts[]; color leftColors[], rightColors[]; ArrayResize (leftTexts, sz); ArrayResize (leftColors, sz); ArrayResize (rightTexts, sz); ArrayResize (rightColors, sz); for ( int j = 0 ; j < sz; j++) { double uv = barFootprints[fpIdx].priceLevels[j].upVolume; double dv = barFootprints[fpIdx].priceLevels[j].downVolume; if (displayMode == DELTA) { double dval = uv - dv; double total = uv + dv; color dc = downColor1; if (barFootprints[fpIdx].maxDeltaValue > 0 && total > 0 ) dc = GetVolumeColor(dval >= 0 , MathAbs (dval) / barFootprints[fpIdx].maxDeltaValue); color tc = volumeColor1; if (barFootprints[fpIdx].maxTotalVolumeValue > 0 ) tc = GetTotalVolumeColor(total / barFootprints[fpIdx].maxTotalVolumeValue); leftTexts[j] = StringFormat ( "%+.0f" , dval); leftColors[j] = dc; rightTexts[j] = StringFormat ( "%.0f" , total); rightColors[j] = tc; } else { leftTexts[j] = StringFormat ( "%.0f" , dv); leftColors[j] = downColor1; rightTexts[j] = StringFormat ( "%.0f" , uv); rightColors[j] = upColor1; } } if (displayMode == BID_VS_ASK) for ( int j = 0 ; j < sz - 1 ; j++) { double higherAsk = barFootprints[fpIdx].priceLevels[j].upVolume; double lowerBid = barFootprints[fpIdx].priceLevels[j+ 1 ].downVolume; if (barFootprints[fpIdx].maxAskValue > 0 && higherAsk / barFootprints[fpIdx].maxAskValue >= 0.3 ) rightColors[j] = GetDiagonalVolumeColor( true , higherAsk / (lowerBid + 0.0001 )); if (barFootprints[fpIdx].maxBidValue > 0 && lowerBid / barFootprints[fpIdx].maxBidValue >= 0.3 ) leftColors[j+ 1 ] = GetDiagonalVolumeColor( false , lowerBid / (higherAsk + 0.0001 )); } mainCanvas.FontSet( "Consolas" , fSize, FW_NORMAL ); for ( int j = 0 ; j < sz; j++) { double tv = barFootprints[fpIdx].priceLevels[j].upVolume + barFootprints[fpIdx].priceLevels[j].downVolume; if (minVolumeToShowLevel > 0 && tv < minVolumeToShowLevel) continue ; int yPos = PriceToYCoordinate(displayPrices[j]); if (showSinglePrints && barFootprints[fpIdx].priceLevels[j].isSinglePrint) { int yT = PriceToYCoordinate(displayPrices[j] + priceLevelStep * 0.4 ); int yB = PriceToYCoordinate(displayPrices[j] - priceLevelStep * 0.4 ); uint spArgb = ColorToArgbWithOpacity(singlePrintColor, 60 ); DrawDashedHLine(mainCanvas, xBarLeft, xBarRight, yT, spArgb, 3 , 2 ); DrawDashedHLine(mainCanvas, xBarLeft, xBarRight, yB, spArgb, 3 , 2 ); } if (showUnfinishedBusiness && barFootprints[fpIdx].priceLevels[j].isUnfinished) { uint ubArgb = ColorToArgbWithOpacity(singlePrintColor, 80 ); int yU = PriceToYCoordinate(displayPrices[j]); for ( int px = xBarLeft; px <= xBarRight; px += 4 ) mainCanvas.PixelSet(px, yU, ubArgb); } mainCanvas. TextOut (xLeft, yPos, leftTexts[j], ColorToARGB (leftColors[j], 255 ), TA_RIGHT | TA_VCENTER ); mainCanvas. TextOut (xRight, yPos, rightTexts[j], ColorToARGB (rightColors[j], 255 ), TA_LEFT | TA_VCENTER ); } if (showImbalanceIcon) { if (barFootprints[fpIdx].hasStackedAskImbalance && barFootprints[fpIdx].stackedAskStart >= 0 ) { int s = barFootprints[fpIdx].stackedAskStart; int yI = PriceToYCoordinate(displayPrices[s]); mainCanvas.FontSet( "Arial" , 9 , FW_BOLD ); mainCanvas. TextOut (xBarRight + 2 , yI, "▲" , ColorToARGB (stackedAskColor, 220 ), TA_LEFT | TA_VCENTER ); } if (barFootprints[fpIdx].hasStackedBidImbalance && barFootprints[fpIdx].stackedBidStart >= 0 ) { int s = barFootprints[fpIdx].stackedBidStart; int yI = PriceToYCoordinate(displayPrices[s]); mainCanvas.FontSet( "Arial" , 9 , FW_BOLD ); mainCanvas. TextOut (xBarRight + 2 , yI, "▼" , ColorToARGB (stackedBidColor, 220 ), TA_LEFT | TA_VCENTER ); } } if (showCVDLine && cvdCount < visibleBarsCount) { cvdValues[cvdCount] = barFootprints[fpIdx].cumulativeDelta; cvdBarIndices[cvdCount] = barIndex; cvdCount++; } if (!showInfoBox) continue ; double delta = barFootprints[fpIdx].delta; double totalVol = barFootprints[fpIdx].totalUpVolume + barFootprints[fpIdx].totalDownVolume; if (totalVol == 0 ) continue ; double upPct = barFootprints[fpIdx].upPercentage; double downPct = barFootprints[fpIdx].downPercentage; color boxClr = barFootprints[fpIdx].boxColor; color txtClr = barFootprints[fpIdx].textColor; int iFontSize = ( int )(infoBoxBaseFontSize + currentChartScale * 1.5 ); iFontSize = MathMax ( 8 , MathMin ( 18 , iFontSize)); string line1 = StringFormat ( "Δ %+.0f" , delta); string line2 = StringFormat ( "V %.0f" , totalVol); string line3 = StringFormat ( "↓%.0f%% ↑%.0f%%" , downPct, upPct); string line4 = barFootprints[fpIdx].isAbsorptionBar ? "◈ ABSORB" : "" ; mainCanvas.FontSet( "Arial Bold" , ( uint )iFontSize, FW_BOLD ); int tw1 = mainCanvas.TextWidth(line1), th1 = mainCanvas.TextHeight(line1); mainCanvas.FontSet( "Arial" , ( uint )iFontSize, FW_NORMAL ); int tw2 = mainCanvas.TextWidth(line2), th2 = mainCanvas.TextHeight(line2); int tw3 = mainCanvas.TextWidth(line3), th3 = mainCanvas.TextHeight(line3); int tw4 = 0 , th4 = 0 ; if (line4 != "" ) { mainCanvas.FontSet( "Arial" , ( uint )(iFontSize - 1 ), FW_NORMAL ); tw4 = mainCanvas.TextWidth(line4); th4 = mainCanvas.TextHeight(line4); } int miniBarW = showMiniDeltaBar ? MathMax (tw1, MathMax (tw2, tw3)) : 0 ; int miniBarH = showMiniDeltaBar ? 5 : 0 ; int miniBarGap = showMiniDeltaBar ? 4 : 0 ; int maxTW = MathMax (miniBarW, MathMax (tw1, MathMax (tw2, MathMax (tw3, tw4)))); int totalH = th1 + 2 + th2 + 2 + th3 + (line4 != "" ? th4 + 2 : 0 ) + miniBarH + miniBarGap; int rW = maxTW + infoBoxPaddingWidthPixels * 2 ; int rH = totalH + infoBoxPaddingHeightPixels * 2 + 4 ; int xRect = BarToXCoordinate(barIndex) - rW / 2 ; int yRect = PriceToYCoordinate(highs[bufIdx]) - rH - infoBoxGapPixels; uint argbFill = ColorToArgbWithOpacity(boxClr, backgroundTransparencyPercent); color borderClr = DarkenColor(boxClr, 0.7 ); uint argbBorder = ColorToArgbWithOpacity(borderClr, borderTransparencyPercent); uint argbText = ColorToARGB (txtClr, 255 ); int ssFactor = enableRoundedCorners ? MathMax ( 1 , supersamplingFactor) : 1 ; int scaledW = rW * ssFactor, scaledH = rH * ssFactor; int scaledR = cornerRadiusPixels * ssFactor; int scaledBorder = borderThicknessPixels * ssFactor; CCanvas tempHi, tempLo; if (ssFactor > 1 && !tempHi.Create( "thi_" + IntegerToString (i), scaledW, scaledH, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) continue ; if (!tempLo.Create( "tlo_" + IntegerToString (i), rW, rH, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) continue ; if (ssFactor > 1 ) tempHi.Erase( 0 ); tempLo.Erase( 0 ); CCanvas *dc = (ssFactor > 1 ) ? &tempHi : &tempLo; int dW = (ssFactor > 1 ) ? scaledW : rW; int dH = (ssFactor > 1 ) ? scaledH : rH; int dR = (ssFactor > 1 ) ? scaledR : cornerRadiusPixels; int dB = (ssFactor > 1 ) ? scaledBorder : borderThicknessPixels; if (enableRoundedCorners) { RenderRoundedRectangleFill(*dc, 0 , 0 , dW, dH, dR, argbFill); if (borderThicknessPixels > 0 ) RenderRoundedRectangleBorder(*dc, 0 , 0 , dW, dH, dR, dB, argbBorder); } else { dc.FillRectangle( 0 , 0 , dW - 1 , dH - 1 , argbFill); if (borderThicknessPixels > 0 ) { dc.LineAA( 0 , 0 , dW, 0 , argbBorder); dc.LineAA(dW, 0 , dW, dH, argbBorder); dc.LineAA(dW, dH, 0 , dH, argbBorder); dc.LineAA( 0 , dH, 0 , 0 , argbBorder); } } if (ssFactor > 1 ) DownsampleBicubic(tempLo, tempHi, ssFactor); int tX = rW / 2 ; int tY = infoBoxPaddingHeightPixels + 2 ; tempLo.FontSet( "Arial Bold" , ( uint )iFontSize, FW_BOLD ); tempLo. TextOut (tX, tY, line1, argbText, TA_CENTER | TA_TOP ); tY += th1 + 2 ; tempLo.FontSet( "Arial" , ( uint )iFontSize, FW_NORMAL ); tempLo. TextOut (tX, tY, line2, argbText, TA_CENTER | TA_TOP ); tY += th2 + 2 ; tempLo. TextOut (tX, tY, line3, argbText, TA_CENTER | TA_TOP ); tY += th3 + miniBarGap; if (showMiniDeltaBar && miniBarW > 0 ) { int barX = (rW - miniBarW) / 2 ; uint bgBar = ColorToArgbWithOpacity(downColor1, 40 ); uint fgBar = ColorToArgbWithOpacity(upColor4, 80 ); tempLo.FillRectangle(barX, tY, barX + miniBarW, tY + miniBarH, bgBar); int fillW = ( int )(miniBarW * upPct / 100.0 ); if (fillW > 0 ) tempLo.FillRectangle(barX, tY, barX + fillW, tY + miniBarH, fgBar); tY += miniBarH + 2 ; } if (line4 != "" ) { tempLo.FontSet( "Arial" , ( uint )(iFontSize - 1 ), FW_NORMAL ); uint absArgb = ColorToArgbWithOpacity(absorptionColor, 230 ); tempLo. TextOut (tX, tY, line4, absArgb, TA_CENTER | TA_TOP ); } for ( int dy = 0 ; dy < rH; dy++) for ( int dx = 0 ; dx < rW; dx++) BlendPixelSet(mainCanvas, xRect + dx, yRect + dy, tempLo.PixelGet(dx, dy)); if (ssFactor > 1 ) tempHi.Destroy(); tempLo.Destroy(); } if (showCVDLine && cvdCount >= 2 ) { int panelY = currentChartHeight - cvdPanelHeightPixels - (showDeltaHistogram ? histogramHeightPixels + 4 : 0 ); int panelH = cvdPanelHeightPixels; uint sepCol = ColorToArgbWithOpacity( 0x444444 , 50 ); for ( int px = 0 ; px < currentChartWidth; px++) mainCanvas.PixelSet(px, panelY, sepCol); double cvdMin = cvdValues[ 0 ], cvdMax = cvdValues[ 0 ]; for ( int k = 0 ; k < cvdCount; k++) { cvdMin = MathMin (cvdMin, cvdValues[k]); cvdMax = MathMax (cvdMax, cvdValues[k]); } double cvdRange = cvdMax - cvdMin; if (cvdRange == 0 ) cvdRange = 1 ; int zeroY = panelY + panelH - ( int )((-cvdMin / cvdRange) * (panelH - 4 )) - 2 ; uint zeroCol = ColorToArgbWithOpacity( 0x888888 , 40 ); for ( int px = 0 ; px < currentChartWidth; px++) mainCanvas.PixelSet(px, MathMin (panelY + panelH - 1 , MathMax (panelY, zeroY)), zeroCol); mainCanvas.FontSet( "Arial" , 8 , FW_NORMAL ); mainCanvas. TextOut ( 4 , panelY + 3 , "CVD" , ColorToARGB (cvdPositiveColor, 180 ), TA_LEFT | TA_TOP ); for ( int k = 0 ; k < cvdCount - 1 ; k++) { double v1 = cvdValues[k], v2 = cvdValues[k + 1 ]; int b1 = cvdBarIndices[k], b2 = cvdBarIndices[k + 1 ]; int x1 = BarToXCoordinate(b1); int x2 = BarToXCoordinate(b2); int y1 = panelY + panelH - ( int )(((v1 - cvdMin) / cvdRange) * (panelH - 4 )) - 2 ; int y2 = panelY + panelH - ( int )(((v2 - cvdMin) / cvdRange) * (panelH - 4 )) - 2 ; y1 = MathMin (panelY + panelH - 1 , MathMax (panelY + 1 , y1)); y2 = MathMin (panelY + panelH - 1 , MathMax (panelY + 1 , y2)); color lineCol = v2 >= cvdValues[ MathMax ( 0 , k - 1 )] ? cvdPositiveColor : cvdNegativeColor; uint lArgb = ColorToArgbWithOpacity(lineCol, 90 ); mainCanvas.LineAA(x1, y1, x2, y2, lArgb); } } if (showDeltaHistogram) { int histY = currentChartHeight - histogramHeightPixels; uint sepCol = ColorToArgbWithOpacity( 0x444444 , 40 ); for ( int px = 0 ; px < currentChartWidth; px++) mainCanvas.PixelSet(px, histY, sepCol); double maxAbsDelta = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < visibleBarsCount; i++) { int barIndex = firstVisibleBarIndex - i; if (barIndex < 0 || barIndex >= ratesTotal) continue ; int bufIdx = ratesTotal - 1 - barIndex; int fpIdx = GetBarFootprintIndex(times[bufIdx]); if (fpIdx >= 0 ) maxAbsDelta = MathMax (maxAbsDelta, MathAbs (barFootprints[fpIdx].delta)); } if (maxAbsDelta == 0 ) maxAbsDelta = 1 ; mainCanvas.FontSet( "Arial" , 8 , FW_NORMAL ); mainCanvas. TextOut ( 4 , histY + 3 , "Δ" , ColorToARGB ( 0x888888 , 180 ), TA_LEFT | TA_TOP ); for ( int i = 0 ; i < visibleBarsCount; i++) { int barIndex = firstVisibleBarIndex - i; if (barIndex < 0 || barIndex >= ratesTotal) continue ; int bufIdx = ratesTotal - 1 - barIndex; int fpIdx = GetBarFootprintIndex(times[bufIdx]); if (fpIdx < 0 ) continue ; double d = barFootprints[fpIdx].delta; int bw = GetBarWidth(currentChartScale); int cx = BarToXCoordinate(barIndex); int barH = ( int )( MathAbs (d) / maxAbsDelta * (histogramHeightPixels - 4 )); if (barH < 1 ) barH = 1 ; int barW = MathMax ( 1 , bw - 2 ); color bc = d >= 0 ? upColor4 : downColor4; uint ba = ColorToArgbWithOpacity(bc, 70 ); int yTop = currentChartHeight - barH; DrawFilledRect(mainCanvas, cx - barW / 2 , yTop, cx + barW / 2 , currentChartHeight - 1 , ba); } } mainCanvas.Update(); }

We begin the "RedrawCanvas" function by guarding against invalid canvas dimensions, then copy the high, low, and time arrays for all bars using CopyHigh, "CopyLow", and CopyTime, aborting if any copy returns incomplete data. We erase the canvas to fully transparent, compute the active bar width in pixels, and derive the effective font size — either fixed or scaled dynamically from the bar width using MathMax and "MathMin" to clamp it between 7 and 16 pixels. We also convert the minimum spacing multiplier to price units and, if the cumulative volume delta panel is enabled, resize the collection arrays to the visible bar count.

The main loop iterates every visible bar, computing the canvas center x, bar left and right edges, label gap anchors, and the display price array. If strict positioning is off, adjacent labels that would overlap are pushed apart by the minimum spacing. With coordinates ready, we draw the bar's layers in sequence:

Layer 1 draws the value area background fill when enabled and valid bounds exist, converting the price bounds of the upper and lower value area levels to pixel coordinates and filling the span with a semi-transparent rectangle using "DrawFilledRect". Layer 2 draws the volume profile bars behind the price levels. For each level, we compute the combined volume, derive the bar width as a proportion of the maximum level volume scaled to the configured maximum width ratio, then split the width between ask and bid sides proportionally and draw two filled rectangles — ask extending right from the center and bid extending left — each with its own opacity.

Layer 3 draws stacked imbalance row highlights when detected. For both the ask and bid sides, we loop from the imbalance start index through the configured number of levels plus a small extension, filling each row with a semi-transparent rectangle in the corresponding imbalance color. Layer 4 draws the absorption zone overlay when the bar is classified as absorption. We fill the full bar vertical extent with a very low opacity tint, then draw top and bottom border lines at higher opacity using LineAA to frame the zone without obscuring the levels beneath. Layer 5 draws the point of control dashed line at the highest-volume level's pixel position using "DrawDashedHLine" at high opacity.

Layer 6 builds the left and right label text and color arrays for all levels, formatting them for delta mode or bid versus ask mode exactly as in the previous version, then applies diagonal imbalance color overrides in bid versus ask mode. Layer 7 draws the price level text labels, but first checks the minimum volume threshold and skips any level below it. For single print levels, it draws dashed top and bottom borders using "DrawDashedHLine". For unfinished business levels, it places dots at every fourth pixel across the bar width using the PixelSet method. The left and right labels are then drawn with TextOut at their respective anchor positions. Layer 8 draws the directional triangle icons next to bars with detected stacked imbalances, placing an upward triangle for ask stacks and a downward triangle for bid stacks using bold "TextOut" at the bar's right edge.

Layer 9 collects the cumulative delta value and bar index for each visible bar into the panel arrays for later rendering. Layer 10 handles the information box, which now gains two additions over the previous version. A fourth text line showing the absorption label is built when the bar is classified as absorption, and a mini delta bar is drawn at the bottom of the box content area — a fixed-height horizontal strip where the background track spans the full box width and the ask percentage portion is filled proportionally from the left. The box dimensions, supersampling pipeline, rounded corner rendering, downsampling, text drawing, and alpha compositing all follow the same structure as before.

Layer 11 renders the cumulative volume delta panel below the chart area when at least two data points were collected. We position the panel above the histogram if that is also enabled, draw a separator pixel row, find the minimum and maximum cumulative delta values for vertical scaling with MathMin and "MathMax", draw a zero reference line, label the panel with "CVD", and connect consecutive data points with anti-aliased line segments colored by whether the cumulative delta is rising or falling. Layer 12 renders the delta histogram at the very bottom of the canvas. We draw a separator, scan all visible bars to find the maximum absolute delta for scaling, label the panel, then for each bar draw a filled rectangle scaled by its delta proportion of the maximum, colored by sign direction. Once all layers are complete, we call Update on the canvas to push the finished frame to the screen.

With all that done, we just need to call the functions where needed. In the OnCalculate event handler, we will need to initialize the new fields and call the new analysis functions after volume update, and we are done.

Updating the Calculation Event Handler for New Analytical Functions and Cumulative Delta Tracking

The calculation event handler retains its full structure from the previous version with two targeted additions: the new bar initialization block sets all the extra structure fields to clean starting values, and the per-tick volume processing block calls the two new analytical functions and updates the running cumulative delta after every volume change.

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { if (rates_total < 2 ) return 0 ; datetime curBarTime = time[rates_total - 1 ]; bool isNewBar = (curBarTime != lastBarTime); if (isNewBar) { int ns = ArraySize (barFootprints); ArrayResize (barFootprints, ns + 1 ); currentBarIndex = ns; barFootprints[currentBarIndex].time = curBarTime; barFootprints[currentBarIndex].totalUpVolume = 0 ; barFootprints[currentBarIndex].totalDownVolume = 0 ; barFootprints[currentBarIndex].boxColor = upColor1; barFootprints[currentBarIndex].textColor = upColor1; barFootprints[currentBarIndex].delta = 0 ; barFootprints[currentBarIndex].upPercentage = 0 ; barFootprints[currentBarIndex].downPercentage = 0 ; barFootprints[currentBarIndex].pocLevelIndex = - 1 ; barFootprints[currentBarIndex].valueAreaLow = - 1 ; barFootprints[currentBarIndex].valueAreaHigh = - 1 ; barFootprints[currentBarIndex].cumulativeDelta = runningCVD; barFootprints[currentBarIndex].hasStackedAskImbalance = false ; barFootprints[currentBarIndex].hasStackedBidImbalance = false ; barFootprints[currentBarIndex].stackedAskStart = - 1 ; barFootprints[currentBarIndex].stackedBidStart = - 1 ; barFootprints[currentBarIndex].isAbsorptionBar = false ; ArrayResize (barFootprints[currentBarIndex].priceLevels, 0 ); if (ns > maxBarsToRender * 2 ) { int toRemove = ns - maxBarsToRender; for ( int i = 0 ; i < toRemove; i++) { string ts = TimeToString (barFootprints[i].time); ObjectDelete ( 0 , objectPrefix + "Body_" + ts); ObjectDelete ( 0 , objectPrefix + "UpperWick_" + ts); ObjectDelete ( 0 , objectPrefix + "LowerWick_" + ts); } ArrayRemove (barFootprints, 0 , toRemove); currentBarIndex -= toRemove; } lastBarTime = curBarTime; lastClosePrice = open[rates_total - 1 ]; lastTickVolume = 0 ; } if (currentBarIndex < 0 || currentBarIndex >= ArraySize (barFootprints)) return rates_total; double volDiff = ( double )(tick_volume[rates_total - 1 ] - lastTickVolume); lastTickVolume = tick_volume[rates_total - 1 ]; bool dataChanged = false ; if (volDiff > 0 ) { dataChanged = true ; double curClose = close[rates_total - 1 ]; double upDiff = 0 , downDiff = 0 ; if (curClose > lastClosePrice) { upDiff = volDiff; lastTradeAtAsk = true ; } else if (curClose < lastClosePrice) { downDiff = volDiff; lastTradeAtAsk = false ; } else { if (lastTradeAtAsk) upDiff = volDiff; else downDiff = volDiff; } lastClosePrice = curClose; double qp = QuantizePriceToLevel(curClose); UpdatePriceLevel(barFootprints[currentBarIndex], qp, upDiff, downDiff); barFootprints[currentBarIndex].totalUpVolume += upDiff; barFootprints[currentBarIndex].totalDownVolume += downDiff; ComputeMaxValues(barFootprints[currentBarIndex]); SortPriceLevelsDescending(barFootprints[currentBarIndex]); CalculateBarColorsAndPercentages(barFootprints[currentBarIndex]); ComputePOCAndValueArea(barFootprints[currentBarIndex]); DetectImbalancesAndAbsorption(barFootprints[currentBarIndex]); runningCVD = barFootprints[currentBarIndex].cumulativeDelta + barFootprints[currentBarIndex].delta; barFootprints[currentBarIndex].cumulativeDelta = runningCVD; } int firstBar = MathMax ( 0 , rates_total - maxBarsToRender); for ( int i = firstBar; i < rates_total; i++) { int fpIdx = GetBarFootprintIndex(time[i]); if (fpIdx >= 0 ) RenderFootprint(fpIdx, rates_total - 1 - i, time[i], rates_total); } bool changed = false ; int nW = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int nH = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); int nS = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE ); int nF = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR ); int nV = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_VISIBLE_BARS ); double nMin = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MIN , 0 ); double nMax = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MAX , 0 ); if (nW != currentChartWidth || nH != currentChartHeight) { mainCanvas.Resize(nW, nH); currentChartWidth = nW; currentChartHeight = nH; changed = true ; } if (nS != currentChartScale || nF != firstVisibleBarIndex || nV != visibleBarsCount || nMin != minVisiblePrice || nMax != maxVisiblePrice) { currentChartScale = nS; firstVisibleBarIndex = nF; visibleBarsCount = nV; minVisiblePrice = nMin; maxVisiblePrice = nMax; changed = true ; } if (changed || rates_total > prev_calculated || dataChanged) RedrawCanvas(rates_total); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return rates_total; }

When a new bar is detected, we initialize all the additional fields introduced in the extended structure alongside the existing ones — setting the point of control index, value area bounds, and imbalance start indices to -1, the imbalance and absorption flags to false, and seeding the cumulative delta from the current running total. The bar trimming logic, time, and close price seeding, and bounds check all remain unchanged.

In the volume processing block, we retain the tick direction classification, price quantization, level update, cumulative total accumulation, "ComputeMaxValues" call, "SortPriceLevelsDescending" call, and "CalculateBarColorsAndPercentages" call exactly as before. We add two new calls: "ComputePOCAndValueArea" to update the point of control index and value area bounds, and "DetectImbalancesAndAbsorption" to refresh all structural flags after the latest volume increment. After these calls, we update the running cumulative delta by adding the current bar's net delta to its seeded starting value and writing the result back into the structure, ensuring the cumulative delta carried forward to the next bar reflects all volume processed so far.

The candle rendering loop, chart geometry sampling, canvas resize, viewport state synchronization, conditional redraw trigger, and final ChartRedraw call all remain identical to the previous version, completing the event handler with the minimum additions needed to support all new analytical layers. With the implementation complete, what remains is testing the system — handled in the next section.





Backtesting

We conducted the testing, and below is the consolidated visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) image.

During testing, the value area and point of control updated on every tick as volume accumulated across price levels. Stacked imbalance highlights and directional icons appeared at the expected levels once the ratio and depth thresholds were met. The cumulative volume delta panel tracked the running net delta across session boundaries, and the delta histogram reflected per-bar directional dominance at the bottom of the chart.





Conclusion

We have enhanced the footprint chart indicator in MQL5 by adding twelve layered visual and analytical overlays, including a volume profile behind each bar, point of control and value area highlighting, stacked imbalance detection with directional icons, absorption zone classification, single print and unfinished business markers, a cumulative volume delta panel, and a per-bar delta histogram. The implementation covered the extended bar and price level structures, dedicated computation functions for point of control, value area expansion, imbalance streak detection, and absorption classification, a layered canvas redraw pipeline that draws each overlay in a defined sequence, and an updated calculation event handler that calls all new analytical functions and maintains the running cumulative delta on every tick. After reading this article, you will be able to: