- Trade Server Return Codes
- Compiler Warnings
- Compilation Errors
- Runtime Errors
Return Codes of the Trade Server
All requests to execute trade operations are sent as a structure of a trade request MqlTradeRequest using function OrderSend(). The function execution result is placed to structure MqlTradeResult, whose retcode field contains the trade server return code.
|
Code
|
Constant
|
Description
|
10004
|
TRADE_RETCODE_REQUOTE
|
Requote
|
10006
|
TRADE_RETCODE_REJECT
|
Request rejected
|
10007
|
TRADE_RETCODE_CANCEL
|
Request canceled by trader
|
10008
|
TRADE_RETCODE_PLACED
|
Order placed
|
10009
|
TRADE_RETCODE_DONE
|
Request completed
|
10010
|
TRADE_RETCODE_DONE_PARTIAL
|
Only part of the request was completed
|
10011
|
TRADE_RETCODE_ERROR
|
Request processing error
|
10012
|
TRADE_RETCODE_TIMEOUT
|
Request canceled by timeout
|
10013
|
TRADE_RETCODE_INVALID
|
Invalid request
|
10014
|
TRADE_RETCODE_INVALID_VOLUME
|
Invalid volume in the request
|
10015
|
TRADE_RETCODE_INVALID_PRICE
|
Invalid price in the request
|
10016
|
TRADE_RETCODE_INVALID_STOPS
|
Invalid stops in the request
|
10017
|
TRADE_RETCODE_TRADE_DISABLED
|
Trade is disabled
|
10018
|
TRADE_RETCODE_MARKET_CLOSED
|
Market is closed
|
10019
|
TRADE_RETCODE_NO_MONEY
|
There is not enough money to complete the request
|
10020
|
TRADE_RETCODE_PRICE_CHANGED
|
Prices changed
|
10021
|
TRADE_RETCODE_PRICE_OFF
|
There are no quotes to process the request
|
10022
|
TRADE_RETCODE_INVALID_EXPIRATION
|
Invalid order expiration date in the request
|
10023
|
TRADE_RETCODE_ORDER_CHANGED
|
Order state changed
|
10024
|
TRADE_RETCODE_TOO_MANY_REQUESTS
|
Too frequent requests
|
10025
|
TRADE_RETCODE_NO_CHANGES
|
No changes in request
|
10026
|
TRADE_RETCODE_SERVER_DISABLES_AT
|
Autotrading disabled by server
|
10027
|
TRADE_RETCODE_CLIENT_DISABLES_AT
|
Autotrading disabled by client terminal
|
10028
|
TRADE_RETCODE_LOCKED
|
Request locked for processing
|
10029
|
TRADE_RETCODE_FROZEN
|
Order or position frozen
|
10030
|
TRADE_RETCODE_INVALID_FILL
|
Invalid order filling type
|
10031
|
TRADE_RETCODE_CONNECTION
|
No connection with the trade server
|
10032
|
TRADE_RETCODE_ONLY_REAL
|
Operation is allowed only for live accounts
|
10033
|
TRADE_RETCODE_LIMIT_ORDERS
|
The number of pending orders has reached the limit
|
10034
|
TRADE_RETCODE_LIMIT_VOLUME
|
The volume of orders and positions for the symbol has reached the limit
|
10035
|
TRADE_RETCODE_INVALID_ORDER
|
Incorrect or prohibited order type
|
10036
|
TRADE_RETCODE_POSITION_CLOSED
|
Position with the specified POSITION_IDENTIFIER has already been closed
|
10038
|
TRADE_RETCODE_INVALID_CLOSE_VOLUME
|
A close volume exceeds the current position volume
|
10039
|
TRADE_RETCODE_CLOSE_ORDER_EXIST
|
A close order already exists for a specified position. This may happen when working in the hedging system:
|
10040
|
TRADE_RETCODE_LIMIT_POSITIONS
|
The number of open positions simultaneously present on an account can be limited by the server settings. After a limit is reached, the server returns the TRADE_RETCODE_LIMIT_POSITIONS error when attempting to place an order. The limitation operates differently depending on the position accounting type:
|
10041
|
TRADE_RETCODE_REJECT_CANCEL
|
The pending order activation request is rejected, the order is canceled
|
10042
|
TRADE_RETCODE_LONG_ONLY
|
The request is rejected, because the "Only long positions are allowed" rule is set for the symbol (POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
|
10043
|
TRADE_RETCODE_SHORT_ONLY
|
The request is rejected, because the "Only short positions are allowed" rule is set for the symbol (POSITION_TYPE_SELL)
|
10044
|
TRADE_RETCODE_CLOSE_ONLY
|
The request is rejected, because the "Only position closing is allowed" rule is set for the symbol
|
10045
|
TRADE_RETCODE_FIFO_CLOSE
|
The request is rejected, because "Position closing is allowed only by FIFO rule" flag is set for the trading account (ACCOUNT_FIFO_CLOSE=true)
|
10046
|
TRADE_RETCODE_HEDGE_PROHIBITED
|
The request is rejected, because the "Opposite positions on a single symbol are disabled" rule is set for the trading account. For example, if the account has a Buy position, then a user cannot open a Sell position or place a pending sell order. The rule is only applied to accounts with hedging accounting system (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE=ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING).