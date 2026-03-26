Creating Custom Indicators in MQL5 (Part 9): Order Flow Footprint Chart with Price Level Volume Tracking

Introduction

Candlestick charts show where price went, but not who controlled each level. Without order flow data, you cannot see whether buyers or sellers dominated a specific price. You also miss whether a move was genuine or on low volume, or where real absorption and aggression happened inside each bar. This article is for MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) developers and algorithmic traders looking to build a footprint chart indicator that exposes the volume activity inside every candle.

In our previous article (Part 8), we enhanced the hybrid Time Price Opportunity market profile indicator in MQL5 by adding volume data to calculate the point of control, value areas, and volume-weighted average price with customizable highlights. In Part 9, we build an order flow footprint chart indicator that tracks tick-by-tick volume at quantized price levels, separates buying and selling activity into bid versus ask and delta display modes, and renders volume-colored text on a canvas overlay alongside trend line candles that update in real time. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you'll have a functional MQL5 footprint chart indicator that reveals volume distribution across price levels inside every bar, ready for customization — let's dive in!





A footprint chart records traded volume at each price level inside a bar, splitting it into ask volume for buying activity and bid volume for selling activity, so instead of a single candle body, we see a stack of price rows each carrying its own volume signature. Delta is the difference between ask and bid volume at each level. A strongly positive delta indicates buying pressure, while a strongly negative delta indicates selling pressure or absorption. When you stack these rows across multiple bars, patterns emerge that are invisible on a standard candlestick chart: levels where volume clustered heavily often act as future reference points, while levels with almost no volume represent price areas the market moved through quickly with little interest.

In live trading, use the delta column to identify where aggressive buyers or sellers stepped in — a bar with a high positive delta near a support level confirms buying conviction, making it a stronger candidate for a long entry. Watch for delta divergence where price makes a new high, but the delta weakens, signaling that buying aggression is fading and a reversal may follow. High total volume rows inside a bar often mark the point of control for that bar — price tends to return to these levels on retracements. In bid versus ask mode, look for diagonal imbalances where the ask volume at one level significantly outweighs the bid volume at the level directly below it, indicating stacked buying pressure that can propel the price higher. Conversely, dominant bid volume stacked diagonally below ask volume signals selling pressure. Use low-volume nodes inside bars to identify areas where price may accelerate through on a revisit, as the market showed little interest there the first time.

We will build the indicator in stages: defining two display modes for bid versus ask and delta views, quantizing incoming tick prices into configurable price level bins, and accumulating volume into a structured array of bar footprints. We will then compute maximum values per bar for color scaling, sort price levels from high to low, and render the results as colored volume text on a canvas overlay alongside trend line candles that update responsively to chart zoom, scroll, and resize events. In brief, here is a visual representation of what we intend to build.





Implementation in MQL5

Defining Enumerations, Inputs, Structures, and Global Variables

To lay the foundation for the footprint chart, we need to establish the display modes the indicator supports, the user-configurable parameters that control its appearance and behavior, the data structures that will hold volume information at each price level, and the global state variables that track chart geometry and tick-by-tick progression across the indicator's lifetime.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 0 #property indicator_plots 0 #include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh> enum FootprintDisplayMode { BID_VS_ASK, DELTA }; input group "Settings" input FootprintDisplayMode displayMode = DELTA; input int ticksPerPriceLevel = 5 ; input int maxBarsToRender = 50 ; input int priceLevelFontSize = 11 ; input bool useStrictPricePositions = true ; input group "Colors" input color upColor1 = 0x8d8d8d ; input color upColor2 = 0x6b8bb6 ; input color upColor3 = 0x5289d3 ; input color upColor4 = 0x2e7de6 ; input color upColor5 = 0x0077ff ; input color downColor1 = 0x8d8d8d ; input color downColor2 = 0xb87b6c ; input color downColor3 = 0xd46d53 ; input color downColor4 = 0xec5732 ; input color downColor5 = 0xfe3300 ; input color volumeColor1 = 0x636363 ; input color volumeColor2 = 0x858585 ; input color volumeColor3 = 0xa3a3a3 ; input color volumeColor4 = 0xc9c9c9 ; input color volumeColor5 = 0x000000 ; input color candleWickColor = 0x666666 ; struct FootprintPriceLevel { double price; double upVolume; double downVolume; }; struct BarFootprintData { datetime time; FootprintPriceLevel priceLevels[]; double totalUpVolume; double totalDownVolume; double maxDeltaValue; double maxTotalVolumeValue; double maxAskValue; double maxBidValue; }; BarFootprintData barFootprints[]; string objectPrefix = "OrderFlowFootprint_" ; double priceLevelStep = 0 ; CCanvas mainCanvas; int currentChartWidth = 0 ; int currentChartHeight = 0 ; int currentChartScale = 0 ; int firstVisibleBarIndex = 0 ; int visibleBarsCount = 0 ; double minVisiblePrice = 0.0 ; double maxVisiblePrice = 0.0 ; int currentFontSize = 10 ; datetime lastBarTime = 0 ; double lastClosePrice = 0.0 ; long lastTickVolume = 0 ; bool lastTradeAtAsk = true ; int currentBarIndex = - 1 ; static datetime lastRedrawTime = 0 ;

We start the implementation by including the Canvas library to enable bitmap-based rendering directly on the chart. We then define the "FootprintDisplayMode" enumeration with two values: "BID_VS_ASK" to show raw bid and ask volumes side by side at each price level, and "DELTA" to show the net difference between buying and selling activity alongside the total volume, giving the user a choice between granular and summarized views.

The input section is organized into two groups. Under settings, we declare "displayMode" defaulting to "DELTA", "ticksPerPriceLevel" to control how many ticks wide each price row is, "maxBarsToRender" to limit memory usage by capping stored bars, "priceLevelFontSize" for text sizing on the canvas, and "useStrictPricePositions" to toggle whether overlapping price labels are spread apart or kept at their exact prices. Under colors, we declare five-step gradient inputs for upward volume, downward volume, and total volume — each ranging from the weakest shade to the strongest — plus a separate "candleWickColor" for the trend line wicks.

For data structures, we define "FootprintPriceLevel" to hold a single price row's data: the price itself, the accumulated buy volume as "upVolume", and the accumulated sell volume as "downVolume". We then define "BarFootprintData" to represent a complete bar's footprint, containing the bar's open time, a dynamic array of "FootprintPriceLevel" entries called "priceLevels", cumulative totals for buying and selling, and four pre-computed maximums — "maxDeltaValue", "maxTotalVolumeValue", "maxAskValue", and "maxBidValue" — which are used later to normalize volumes into color intensity ratios.

In the global variables, we declare "barFootprints" as a dynamic array of "BarFootprintData" to store the full history of processed bars, set the "objectPrefix" string for naming all chart trend line objects, and initialize "priceLevelStep" to zero pending calculation at startup. We declare the "mainCanvas" object of type "CCanvas" for all pixel-level drawing, then track chart geometry with width, height, scale, first visible bar index, visible bar count, and visible price range variables. Finally, we declare tick-state trackers: "lastBarTime" to detect new bars, "lastClosePrice" and "lastTickVolume" to compute volume deltas between ticks, "lastTradeAtAsk" to carry the direction of the last known trade, "currentBarIndex" to point into the footprints array for the active bar, and a static "lastRedrawTime" to record when the canvas was last fully redrawn. With the foundation declared, we now define the helper functions that keep the code modular.

Quantizing Prices and Mapping Volumes to Colors

Before any volume data can be stored or displayed, two problems need solving: raw tick prices must be snapped to discrete, evenly spaced levels so that volumes accumulate into meaningful rows rather than scattering across thousands of floating-point values, and those accumulated volumes must be translated into a color intensity that communicates strength at a glance without the reader having to read every number.

double QuantizePriceToLevel( double price) { return MathRound (price / priceLevelStep) * priceLevelStep; } color GetVolumeColor( bool isUp, double ratio) { if (isUp) { if (ratio >= 0.8 ) return upColor5; else if (ratio >= 0.5 ) return upColor4; else if (ratio >= 0.3 ) return upColor3; else if (ratio >= 0.1 ) return upColor2; else return upColor1; } else { if (ratio >= 0.8 ) return downColor5; else if (ratio >= 0.5 ) return downColor4; else if (ratio >= 0.3 ) return downColor3; else if (ratio >= 0.1 ) return downColor2; else return downColor1; } } color GetDiagonalVolumeColor( bool isUp, double ratio) { if (isUp) { if (ratio >= 4 ) return upColor5; else if (ratio >= 3 ) return upColor4; else if (ratio >= 2 ) return upColor3; else if (ratio >= 1.5 ) return upColor2; else return upColor1; } else { if (ratio >= 4 ) return downColor5; else if (ratio >= 3 ) return downColor4; else if (ratio >= 2 ) return downColor3; else if (ratio >= 1.5 ) return downColor2; else return downColor1; } } color GetTotalVolumeColor( double ratio) { if (ratio >= 1 ) return volumeColor5; else if (ratio >= 0.9 ) return volumeColor4; else if (ratio >= 0.7 ) return volumeColor3; else if (ratio >= 0.3 ) return volumeColor2; else return volumeColor1; }

We define the "QuantizePriceToLevel" function to snap any incoming tick price to the nearest discrete price level. It divides the price by "priceLevelStep", rounds the result to the nearest integer using MathRound, then multiplies back by "priceLevelStep", producing a clean grid-aligned price. This is essential because tick prices arrive as continuous floating-point values, and without quantization, every tick would create its own unique level, making the footprint unreadable. By grouping ticks into configurable-width bins, we ensure that all trades within the same price band accumulate into a single row whose volume is meaningful.

Next, we define the "GetVolumeColor" function to map a normalized volume ratio to one of five color tiers for either the upward or downward direction. The ratio passed in represents how large a particular volume value is relative to the bar's maximum, and the function returns progressively stronger colors as the ratio rises through thresholds of 0.1, 0.3, 0.5, and 0.8, reaching the strongest shade at or above 0.8. For upward volume, the tiers map to "upColor1" through "upColor5", and for downward volume to "downColor1" through "downColor5", allowing the reader to instantly spot the most active levels by color intensity alone without reading a single number.

To handle the bid versus ask diagonal imbalance coloring, we define the "GetDiagonalVolumeColor" function, which uses a different ratio scale because it compares volumes across adjacent price levels rather than against a bar-wide maximum. Here, the thresholds are 1.5, 2, 3, and 4, reflecting the fact that a meaningful diagonal imbalance requires one side to be a multiple of the other rather than just a fraction. When the ask volume at a level is at least four times the bid volume at the level directly below it, the strongest up color is returned, signaling stacked buying pressure. The same logic applies in reverse for dominant bid volume, returning the strongest down color to highlight aggressive selling imbalances across adjacent rows. We use the same logic for the total volume color. With the color mapping utilities ready, we now define the helpers that manage price level storage.

Managing Price Levels - Lookup, Update, Sorting, and Maximum Value Computation

For the footprint to accumulate volume correctly across ticks, we need a set of utility functions that can find an existing price level within a bar, insert a new one if it does not exist yet, keep the levels ordered from high to low for top-down rendering, and maintain up-to-date maximum values across all levels so that color scaling ratios remain accurate after every tick.

int GetPriceLevelIndex(BarFootprintData &footprint, double price) { int size = ArraySize (footprint.priceLevels); for ( int i = 0 ; i < size; i++) { if ( MathAbs (footprint.priceLevels[i].price - price) < _Point / 2 ) return i; } return - 1 ; } void UpdatePriceLevel(BarFootprintData &footprint, double price, double upVolumeToAdd, double downVolumeToAdd) { int index = GetPriceLevelIndex(footprint, price); if (index == - 1 ) { int size = ArraySize (footprint.priceLevels); ArrayResize (footprint.priceLevels, size + 1 ); footprint.priceLevels[size].price = price; footprint.priceLevels[size].upVolume = upVolumeToAdd; footprint.priceLevels[size].downVolume = downVolumeToAdd; } else { footprint.priceLevels[index].upVolume += upVolumeToAdd; footprint.priceLevels[index].downVolume += downVolumeToAdd; } } void SortPriceLevelsDescending(BarFootprintData &footprint) { int size = ArraySize (footprint.priceLevels); for ( int i = 0 ; i < size - 1 ; i++) { for ( int j = 0 ; j < size - i - 1 ; j++) { if (footprint.priceLevels[j].price < footprint.priceLevels[j + 1 ].price) { FootprintPriceLevel temp = footprint.priceLevels[j]; footprint.priceLevels[j] = footprint.priceLevels[j + 1 ]; footprint.priceLevels[j + 1 ] = temp; } } } } void ComputeMaxValues(BarFootprintData &footprint) { footprint.maxDeltaValue = 0.0 ; footprint.maxTotalVolumeValue = 0.0 ; footprint.maxAskValue = 0.0 ; footprint.maxBidValue = 0.0 ; int size = ArraySize (footprint.priceLevels); for ( int i = 0 ; i < size; i++) { double delta = MathAbs (footprint.priceLevels[i].upVolume - footprint.priceLevels[i].downVolume); double total = footprint.priceLevels[i].upVolume + footprint.priceLevels[i].downVolume; footprint.maxDeltaValue = MathMax (footprint.maxDeltaValue, delta); footprint.maxTotalVolumeValue = MathMax (footprint.maxTotalVolumeValue, total); footprint.maxAskValue = MathMax (footprint.maxAskValue, footprint.priceLevels[i].upVolume); footprint.maxBidValue = MathMax (footprint.maxBidValue, footprint.priceLevels[i].downVolume); } }

Here, we define the "GetPriceLevelIndex" function to search a bar's "priceLevels" array for an entry matching a given price. Rather than testing for exact floating-point equality, which would fail due to precision rounding, it checks whether the absolute difference between the stored price and the incoming price is smaller than half a point using MathAbs, returning the matching index if found or -1 as a sentinel value indicating no match exists.

Building on that, we implement the "UpdatePriceLevel" function to either insert a new level or accumulate volume into an existing one. It calls "GetPriceLevelIndex" first, and if the result is -1, it resizes the "priceLevels" array by one with ArrayResize and populates the new slot with the incoming price, up volume, and down volume. If a matching level already exists, it simply adds the incoming volumes to the existing "upVolume" and "downVolume" fields, ensuring that every tick hitting the same quantized price row contributes to the same accumulating total rather than creating a duplicate entry.

To prepare the levels for correct top-down canvas rendering, we define the "SortPriceLevelsDescending" function, which applies a bubble sort over the "priceLevels" array, comparing adjacent entries and swapping them using a temporary "FootprintPriceLevel" variable whenever a lower price precedes a higher one. After sorting, the highest price level always sits at index zero, matching the top-to-bottom visual layout of the footprint on the chart.

Finally, we define the "ComputeMaxValues" function to scan all levels in a bar and update the four maximum fields stored in the "BarFootprintData" structure. It resets "maxDeltaValue", "maxTotalVolumeValue", "maxAskValue", and "maxBidValue" to zero before the loop, then for each level computes the absolute delta using "MathAbs" and the combined total, updating each maximum with MathMax where the current level exceeds the stored value. These maximums are what the color functions use as denominators when normalizing individual level volumes into ratios, so recomputing them after every tick ensures that color intensities always reflect the full distribution of volume within the bar at that moment. With price level management complete, we now define the functions that locate footprints and convert chart coordinates to canvas pixels.

Locating Footprints and Converting Chart Coordinates to Canvas Pixels

Before anything can be drawn on the canvas, we need functions that can locate a stored bar footprint by its timestamp, determine how wide each bar is in pixels at the current zoom level, and convert bar indices and price values into the exact pixel coordinates the canvas renderer expects.

int GetBarFootprintIndex( datetime barTime) { int size = ArraySize (barFootprints); for ( int i = 0 ; i < size; i++) { if (barFootprints[i].time == barTime) return i; } return - 1 ; } int GetBarWidth( int chartScale) { return ( int ) MathPow ( 2.0 , chartScale); } int BarToXCoordinate( int barIndex) { return (firstVisibleBarIndex - barIndex) * GetBarWidth(currentChartScale); } int PriceToYCoordinate( double price) { if (maxVisiblePrice - minVisiblePrice == 0.0 ) return 0 ; return ( int ) MathRound (currentChartHeight * (maxVisiblePrice - price) / (maxVisiblePrice - minVisiblePrice)); }

We define the "GetBarFootprintIndex" function to scan the "barFootprints" array for an entry whose time field matches the requested bar time, returning its index if found or -1 if no match exists. This lookup is called during every canvas redraw to pair each visible bar with its stored footprint data before rendering.

To determine how wide each bar should appear on the canvas, we implement the "GetBarWidth" function, which computes the pixel width as 2 raised to the power of the current chart scale using the MathPow function. This mirrors how MetaTrader 5 internally sizes bars at each zoom level — scale 0 produces a one-pixel-wide bar, scale 1 produces two pixels, scale 2 produces four, and so on — so the footprint text columns always align precisely with the underlying chart bars regardless of how far the user has zoomed in or out.

The "BarToXCoordinate" function converts a bar index into a horizontal canvas pixel position by computing the difference between the first visible bar index and the target bar index, then multiplying by the result of "GetBarWidth" at the current scale. Because MetaTrader 5 numbers bars from right to left with the most recent bar at index zero, subtracting the target index from the first visible bar index correctly places older bars to the left and newer bars to the right on the canvas.

Finally, we define the "PriceToYCoordinate" function to map a price value onto a vertical canvas pixel row. It first guards against division by zero when the visible price range is flat, then applies a linear interpolation: the distance of the price below the visible maximum, divided by the total visible range, scaled by the canvas height. The result is rounded to the nearest integer with MathRound, producing the pixel row where that price sits on screen. Together, these four functions form the complete coordinate translation layer that everything in the rendering pipeline depends on. With the coordinate translation layer complete, we now define the two functions that produce everything visible on the chart.

Rendering Candle Trend Lines and Footprint Price Level Labels

With coordinate conversion and data management in place, we now need the two functions that produce everything visible on the chart: one that draws each candle's body and wicks as chart trend line objects anchored to price and time, and one that reads a bar's accumulated footprint data and writes the volume labels for every price level onto the canvas in the correct position, color, and display mode.

void RenderCandleWithTrendLines( int barIndex, datetime barTime) { double openPrice = iOpen ( _Symbol , _Period , barIndex); double closePrice = iClose ( _Symbol , _Period , barIndex); double highPrice = iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , barIndex); double lowPrice = iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , barIndex); color bodyColor = closePrice >= openPrice ? upColor5 : downColor5; string bodyObjectName = objectPrefix + "Body_" + TimeToString (barTime); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , bodyObjectName) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , bodyObjectName, OBJ_TREND , 0 , barTime, openPrice, barTime, closePrice); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , bodyObjectName, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , bodyObjectName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , bodyObjectName, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , bodyObjectName, OBJPROP_COLOR , bodyColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , bodyObjectName, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 3 ); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , bodyObjectName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 , openPrice); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , bodyObjectName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 1 , closePrice == openPrice ? closePrice + _Point : closePrice); string upperWickObjectName = objectPrefix + "UpperWick_" + TimeToString (barTime); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , upperWickObjectName) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , upperWickObjectName, OBJ_TREND , 0 , barTime, highPrice, barTime, MathMax (openPrice, closePrice)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , upperWickObjectName, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , upperWickObjectName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , upperWickObjectName, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , upperWickObjectName, OBJPROP_COLOR , candleWickColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , upperWickObjectName, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 1 ); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , upperWickObjectName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 , highPrice); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , upperWickObjectName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 1 , MathMax (openPrice, closePrice)); string lowerWickObjectName = objectPrefix + "LowerWick_" + TimeToString (barTime); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , lowerWickObjectName) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , lowerWickObjectName, OBJ_TREND , 0 , barTime, lowPrice, barTime, MathMin (openPrice, closePrice)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , lowerWickObjectName, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , lowerWickObjectName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , lowerWickObjectName, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , lowerWickObjectName, OBJPROP_COLOR , candleWickColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , lowerWickObjectName, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 1 ); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , lowerWickObjectName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 , lowPrice); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , lowerWickObjectName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 1 , MathMin (openPrice, closePrice)); } void RenderFootprint( int footprintIndex, int barIndex, datetime barTime, int ratesTotal) { if (footprintIndex < 0 || footprintIndex >= ArraySize (barFootprints)) return ; int size = ArraySize (barFootprints[footprintIndex].priceLevels); if (size == 0 ) return ; double displayPrices[]; ArrayResize (displayPrices, size); for ( int j = 0 ; j < size; j++) { displayPrices[j] = barFootprints[footprintIndex].priceLevels[j].price; } if (!useStrictPricePositions) { for ( int j = 1 ; j < size; j++) { double priceDiff = displayPrices[j - 1 ] - displayPrices[j]; if (priceDiff < priceLevelFontSize * _Point && priceDiff >= 0 ) { displayPrices[j] = displayPrices[j - 1 ] - priceLevelFontSize * _Point ; } } } string leftTexts[]; color leftColors[]; string rightTexts[]; color rightColors[]; ArrayResize (leftTexts, size); ArrayResize (leftColors, size); ArrayResize (rightTexts, size); ArrayResize (rightColors, size); for ( int j = 0 ; j < size; j++) { double upVolume = barFootprints[footprintIndex].priceLevels[j].upVolume; double downVolume = barFootprints[footprintIndex].priceLevels[j].downVolume; if (displayMode == DELTA) { double deltaValue = upVolume - downVolume; double total = upVolume + downVolume; color deltaColor = downColor1; if (barFootprints[footprintIndex].maxDeltaValue > 0 && total > 0 ) { deltaColor = GetVolumeColor( deltaValue >= 0 , MathAbs (deltaValue) / barFootprints[footprintIndex].maxDeltaValue); } color totalColor = volumeColor1; if (barFootprints[footprintIndex].maxTotalVolumeValue > 0 ) { totalColor = GetTotalVolumeColor(total / barFootprints[footprintIndex].maxTotalVolumeValue); } leftTexts[j] = StringFormat ( "%+.0f" , deltaValue); leftColors[j] = deltaColor; rightTexts[j] = StringFormat ( "%.0f" , total); rightColors[j] = totalColor; } else { leftTexts[j] = StringFormat ( "%.0f" , downVolume); leftColors[j] = downColor1; rightTexts[j] = StringFormat ( "%.0f" , upVolume); rightColors[j] = upColor1; } } if (displayMode == BID_VS_ASK) { for ( int j = 0 ; j < size - 1 ; j++) { double higherAsk = barFootprints[footprintIndex].priceLevels[j].upVolume; double lowerBid = barFootprints[footprintIndex].priceLevels[j + 1 ].downVolume; if (barFootprints[footprintIndex].maxAskValue > 0 && higherAsk / barFootprints[footprintIndex].maxAskValue >= 0.3 ) { double ratio = higherAsk / (lowerBid + 0.0001 ); rightColors[j] = GetDiagonalVolumeColor( true , ratio); } if (barFootprints[footprintIndex].maxBidValue > 0 && lowerBid / barFootprints[footprintIndex].maxBidValue >= 0.3 ) { double ratio = lowerBid / (higherAsk + 0.0001 ); leftColors[j + 1 ] = GetDiagonalVolumeColor( false , ratio); } } } mainCanvas.FontSet( "Consolas" , priceLevelFontSize, FW_NORMAL ); int centerX = BarToXCoordinate(barIndex); int barWidth = GetBarWidth(currentChartScale); int gap = MathMax ( 1 , barWidth / 4 ); int xLeft = centerX - gap; int xRight = centerX + gap; for ( int j = 0 ; j < size; j++) { double displayPrice = displayPrices[j]; int yPosition = PriceToYCoordinate(displayPrice); mainCanvas. TextOut (xLeft, yPosition, leftTexts[j], ColorToARGB (leftColors[j], 255 ), TA_RIGHT | TA_VCENTER ); mainCanvas. TextOut (xRight, yPosition, rightTexts[j], ColorToARGB (rightColors[j], 255 ), TA_LEFT | TA_VCENTER ); } RenderCandleWithTrendLines(barIndex, barTime); }

We define the "RenderCandleWithTrendLines" function to draw a bar's open-high-low-close structure using three OBJ_TREND chart objects — one for the body, one for the upper wick, and one for the lower wick. We fetch the bar's prices using iOpen, "iClose", iHigh, and "iLow", then choose the body color from "upColor5" or "downColor5" depending on whether the close is above or below the open. For each object, we build a unique name by combining "objectPrefix" with a descriptor and the bar time converted via TimeToString, check with ObjectFind whether it already exists, and create it with ObjectCreate only if it does not, setting "OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT" to false, "OBJPROP_SELECTABLE" to false, and OBJPROP_HIDDEN to true so the objects stay clean and non-interactive.

We then apply color and width properties on every call, regardless of whether the object was just created or already existed, so that updates to price or color are always reflected. One important edge case is handled for doji candles, where open equals close — in that situation, the trend line would have zero length and become invisible, so we offset the close price by one point to give the object a minimal but renderable length. The upper wick runs from the high down to the higher of open and close using "MathMax", and the lower wick runs from the low up to the lower of open and close using "MathMin", both styled in "candleWickColor" at width 1.

The "RenderFootprint" function handles all the label rendering for a single bar. After validating the footprint index and confirming that at least one price level exists, we copy the sorted level prices into a separate "displayPrices" array. If "useStrictPricePositions" is false, we walk through adjacent entries and push any label that would visually overlap the one above it downward by "priceLevelFontSize" times "_Point", preventing text from stacking on top of itself at high zoom levels without disturbing the underlying data prices.

We then prepare four parallel arrays — "leftTexts", "leftColors", "rightTexts", and "rightColors" — and populate them per level depending on the active display mode. In "DELTA" mode, the left column shows the signed delta formatted with an explicit plus or minus sign using StringFormat, colored by "GetVolumeColor" with the absolute delta normalized against the bar's "maxDeltaValue", while the right column shows the total volume colored by "GetTotalVolumeColor" normalized against "maxTotalVolumeValue". In "BID_VS_ASK" mode, the left column shows raw down volume and the right shows raw up volume, both initially set to their weakest color shades.

For "BID_VS_ASK" mode, an additional diagonal imbalance pass runs after the initial color assignment. It walks adjacent level pairs and checks whether the ask volume at the upper level or the bid volume at the lower level is significant enough — at least 30 percent of its bar-wide maximum — to warrant imbalance coloring. When the threshold is met, it computes the ratio of one side to the other with a small epsilon added to the denominator to prevent division by zero, then calls "GetDiagonalVolumeColor" to override the color for that specific label, highlighting the stacked pressure pattern visually.

With all text and color arrays ready, we set the canvas font to Consolas at "priceLevelFontSize" using FontSet, compute the horizontal center of the bar with "BarToXCoordinate", derive a gap from a quarter of the bar width, and position the left and right column anchors symmetrically around that center. For each level, we convert the display price to a canvas pixel row with "PriceToYCoordinate" and call TextOut twice — once right-aligned at the left anchor for the left column, and once left-aligned at the right anchor for the right column — both vertically centered at that row.

Finally, we call "RenderCandleWithTrendLines" to draw the candle on top of the labels, completing the full visual output for that bar. With all individual bar rendering logic defined, we now need a single function that orchestrates a complete canvas refresh — clearing the previous frame, walking every bar currently visible on the chart, locating its stored footprint data, and rendering it in the correct screen position before pushing the finished frame to the display.

void RedrawCanvas( int ratesTotal) { if (currentChartWidth <= 0 || currentChartHeight <= 0 ) return ; double highs[], lows[]; datetime times[]; if ( CopyHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 , ratesTotal, highs) != ratesTotal) return ; if ( CopyLow ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 , ratesTotal, lows) != ratesTotal) return ; if ( CopyTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 , ratesTotal, times) != ratesTotal) return ; uint defaultColor = 0 ; mainCanvas.Erase(defaultColor); for ( int i = 0 ; i < visibleBarsCount; i++) { int barIndex = firstVisibleBarIndex - i; if (barIndex < 0 || barIndex >= ratesTotal) continue ; int bufferIndex = ratesTotal - 1 - barIndex; datetime barTime = times[bufferIndex]; int footprintIndex = GetBarFootprintIndex(barTime); if (footprintIndex < 0 ) continue ; RenderFootprint(footprintIndex, barIndex, barTime, ratesTotal); } mainCanvas.Update(); }

We define the "RedrawCanvas" function to handle a full canvas repaint from scratch on every triggered redraw. We first guard against rendering before the canvas has valid dimensions, then fetch the complete high, low, and time series for all bars using CopyHigh, "CopyLow", and CopyTime, aborting immediately if any copy returns fewer values than expected, since rendering with incomplete data would produce misaligned results. We clear the entire canvas to be fully transparent by calling Erase with a zero color value, ensuring no leftover pixels from the previous frame bleed into the new one.

We then loop over every visible bar slot from zero up to "visibleBarsCount", converting each slot index into an absolute bar index by subtracting from "firstVisibleBarIndex". Any bar index that falls outside the valid data range is skipped. We convert the bar index to a chronological buffer position by subtracting from "ratesTotal" minus one, retrieve the corresponding bar time from the "times" array, and pass it to "GetBarFootprintIndex" to locate the matching stored footprint. If no footprint exists for that bar yet, we skip it and move on. For bars with valid footprint data, we call "RenderFootprint," which draws the volume labels and candle objects for that bar at the correct canvas position. Once all visible bars have been processed, we call Update on the canvas to push the completed frame to the screen in a single operation, keeping the display consistent and free of partial-render flickering. With the full rendering pipeline defined, we now wire everything together starting with the initialization event handler.

Wiring the Initialization Event Handler

Before any tick data can be processed or any pixel drawn, the indicator needs to compute its price grid step, prepare its data storage, capture the current chart dimensions, and create the canvas overlay that will host all footprint rendering for the lifetime of the indicator.

int OnInit () { IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , "Order Flow: Footprint - Part 1" ); priceLevelStep = ticksPerPriceLevel * _Point ; ArrayResize (barFootprints, 0 ); currentChartWidth = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); currentChartHeight = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); string canvasName = "OrderFlowFootprint_Canvas" ; if (!mainCanvas.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 , 0 , canvasName, 0 , 0 , currentChartWidth, currentChartHeight, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Failed to create canvas" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

In the OnInit event handler, we set the indicator's short name using IndicatorSetString so it appears correctly on the chart panel. We then compute "priceLevelStep" by multiplying "ticksPerPriceLevel" by _Point, producing the minimum price distance that separates one footprint row from the next — this value drives the "QuantizePriceToLevel" function and therefore determines the granularity of the entire volume distribution. We reset "barFootprints" to an empty state with ArrayResize to ensure no stale data persists if the indicator is reloaded without restarting the terminal.

We capture the current chart dimensions by reading CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS and CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS with ChartGetInteger, storing them in "currentChartWidth" and "currentChartHeight" so the canvas is sized to fit the chart exactly from the first frame. We then create the bitmap overlay by calling CreateBitmapLabel on "mainCanvas", passing the canvas name, position at the chart origin, and the captured dimensions with normalized ARGB color format. If the canvas fails to create, we print an error message and return "INIT_FAILED" to abort cleanly. On success, we return INIT_SUCCEEDED, leaving the indicator ready to receive its first calculation call. Upon compilation, the initialized canvas renders as follows.

With the canvas ready, we now define the tick processing logic that drives all volume analysis and canvas updates.

Processing Ticks, Managing Bar Boundaries, and Driving Canvas Redraws in the Calculation Event Handler

The calculation event handler is where all the live data flow happens — detecting when a new bar opens, allocating and initializing its footprint record, trimming the oldest bars when memory limits are reached, attributing each tick's volume increment to the correct price side, updating the quantized price level, and deciding when the canvas needs to be redrawn based on volume changes or chart geometry shifts.

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { if (rates_total < 2 ) return 0 ; datetime currentBarTime = time[rates_total - 1 ]; bool isNewBar = (currentBarTime != lastBarTime); if (isNewBar) { int newSize = ArraySize (barFootprints); ArrayResize (barFootprints, newSize + 1 ); currentBarIndex = newSize; barFootprints[currentBarIndex].time = currentBarTime; barFootprints[currentBarIndex].totalUpVolume = 0 ; barFootprints[currentBarIndex].totalDownVolume = 0 ; barFootprints[currentBarIndex].maxDeltaValue = 0 ; barFootprints[currentBarIndex].maxTotalVolumeValue = 0 ; barFootprints[currentBarIndex].maxAskValue = 0 ; barFootprints[currentBarIndex].maxBidValue = 0 ; ArrayResize (barFootprints[currentBarIndex].priceLevels, 0 ); if (newSize > maxBarsToRender * 2 ) { int toRemove = newSize - maxBarsToRender; for ( int j = 0 ; j < toRemove; j++) { string timeString = TimeToString (barFootprints[j].time); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , objectPrefix + "Body_" + timeString); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , objectPrefix + "UpperWick_" + timeString); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , objectPrefix + "LowerWick_" + timeString); } ArrayRemove (barFootprints, 0 , toRemove); currentBarIndex -= toRemove; } lastBarTime = currentBarTime; lastClosePrice = open[rates_total - 1 ]; lastTickVolume = 0 ; } if (currentBarIndex < 0 || currentBarIndex >= ArraySize (barFootprints)) return rates_total; double volumeDiff = ( double )(tick_volume[rates_total - 1 ] - lastTickVolume); lastTickVolume = tick_volume[rates_total - 1 ]; bool dataChanged = false ; if (volumeDiff > 0 ) { dataChanged = true ; double currentClose = close[rates_total - 1 ]; double upDiff = 0.0 ; double downDiff = 0.0 ; if (currentClose > lastClosePrice) { upDiff = volumeDiff; lastTradeAtAsk = true ; } else if (currentClose < lastClosePrice) { downDiff = volumeDiff; lastTradeAtAsk = false ; } else { if (lastTradeAtAsk) upDiff = volumeDiff; else downDiff = volumeDiff; } lastClosePrice = currentClose; double quantizedPrice = QuantizePriceToLevel(currentClose); UpdatePriceLevel(barFootprints[currentBarIndex], quantizedPrice, upDiff, downDiff); barFootprints[currentBarIndex].totalUpVolume += upDiff; barFootprints[currentBarIndex].totalDownVolume += downDiff; ComputeMaxValues(barFootprints[currentBarIndex]); SortPriceLevelsDescending(barFootprints[currentBarIndex]); } bool hasChartChanged = false ; int newChartWidth = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int newChartHeight = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); int newChartScale = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE ); int newFirstVisibleBar = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR ); int newVisibleBars = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_VISIBLE_BARS ); double newMinPrice = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MIN , 0 ); double newMaxPrice = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MAX , 0 ); if (newChartWidth != currentChartWidth || newChartHeight != currentChartHeight) { mainCanvas.Resize(newChartWidth, newChartHeight); currentChartWidth = newChartWidth; currentChartHeight = newChartHeight; hasChartChanged = true ; } if (newChartScale != currentChartScale || newFirstVisibleBar != firstVisibleBarIndex || newVisibleBars != visibleBarsCount || newMinPrice != minVisiblePrice || newMaxPrice != maxVisiblePrice) { currentChartScale = newChartScale; firstVisibleBarIndex = newFirstVisibleBar; visibleBarsCount = newVisibleBars; minVisiblePrice = newMinPrice; maxVisiblePrice = newMaxPrice; hasChartChanged = true ; } datetime currentTime = TimeCurrent (); if (hasChartChanged || rates_total > prev_calculated || dataChanged) { RedrawCanvas(rates_total); lastRedrawTime = currentTime; } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return rates_total; }

In the OnCalculate event handler, we first guard against insufficient data by returning zero if fewer than two bars are available. We read the forming bar's open time from the last element of the "time" array and compare it against "lastBarTime" to detect a bar boundary. When a new bar is detected, we resize "barFootprints" by one, set "currentBarIndex" to the new slot, and initialize all its fields — time, cumulative volumes, maximum trackers, and an empty "priceLevels" array — to clean starting values. We then check whether the array has grown beyond twice "maxBarsToRender", and if so, compute how many entries to remove from the front, delete their associated body, upper wick, and lower wick chart objects using ObjectsDeleteAll with the time-based name prefix, remove the records with ArrayRemove, and adjust "currentBarIndex" downward by the removal count to keep it pointing at the correct entry. We then commit the new bar time to "lastBarTime", seed "lastClosePrice" from the bar's open price so the first tick of the new bar has a valid reference point, and reset "lastTickVolume" to zero.

After the new bar block, we compute the volume increment for the current tick by subtracting "lastTickVolume" from the current "tick_volume" value, then advance "lastTickVolume" to the current value. If the increment is positive, we set "dataChanged" to true and determine how to split the volume between the ask and bid sides: if the current close is above "lastClosePrice," the full increment goes to "upDiff," and "lastTradeAtAsk" is set to true; if it is below, the full increment goes to "downDiff," and "lastTradeAtAsk" is set to false; if the price is unchanged, we carry the volume to whichever side traded last using "lastTradeAtAsk" as the tiebreaker. We update "lastClosePrice" to the current close, quantize it with "QuantizePriceToLevel", and pass the result along with the volume split to "UpdatePriceLevel" to accumulate into the correct price row. We then add the increments to the bar's cumulative totals, call "ComputeMaxValues" to refresh the normalization denominators, and call "SortPriceLevelsDescending" to keep the levels in top-down order for rendering.

We then sample the current chart geometry — width, height, scale, first visible bar, visible bar count, minimum price, and maximum price — comparing each against the stored values. If the canvas dimensions changed, we call "Resize" on "mainCanvas" and update the stored width and height. If any other geometry value changed, we sync all the viewport state variables and set "hasChartChanged" to true. Finally, if "hasChartChanged" is true, if new bars have been added since the last call as indicated by "rates_total" exceeding "prev_calculated", or if "dataChanged" is true, we call "RedrawCanvas" to repaint the full overlay and record the time in "lastRedrawTime". We finish every call with ChartRedraw to push the updated canvas to the screen and return "rates_total" to confirm all bars have been processed. With the tick processing complete, two final event handlers remain — one to clean up resources and one to handle chart navigation events.

Releasing Resources and Handling Chart Change Events

Two final event handlers complete the indicator: one that cleans up all allocated resources when the indicator is removed, and one that catches user-driven chart interactions such as scrolling, zooming, and resizing so the canvas redraws immediately in response rather than waiting for the next tick.

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { mainCanvas.Destroy(); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , objectPrefix); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id == CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { RedrawCanvas( Bars ( _Symbol , _Period )); } }

In the OnDeinit event handler, we call Destroy on "mainCanvas" to release the bitmap label and free the associated memory, then use ObjectsDeleteAll with "objectPrefix" to remove every trend line object the indicator created for candle bodies and wicks across all rendered bars. We finish with ChartRedraw to force the chart to refresh and confirm that all visual elements have been cleared cleanly from the display.

In the OnChartEvent event handler, we check whether the incoming event ID matches CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE, which fires whenever the user scrolls the chart horizontally, changes the zoom level, or resizes the terminal window. When that event is detected, we call "RedrawCanvas," passing the current bar count retrieved with Bars, to trigger a full canvas repaint using the updated viewport geometry. This ensures that the footprint labels and candle objects always stay correctly aligned with the chart after any navigation action, without requiring a new tick to arrive first. With that, the implementation is complete. What remains is testing the system, covered in the next section.





Backtesting

We did the testing, and below is the compiled visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) image.

During testing, the footprint labels updated correctly on every tick with volume accumulating into the right price level rows, the delta coloring shifted from weak to strong shades as volume concentration at specific levels increased, and the canvas realigned instantly with the correct bar positions whenever the chart was scrolled or zoomed without waiting for a new tick to arrive.





Conclusion

In conclusion, we have built a footprint chart indicator in MQL5 that tracks tick-by-tick volume at quantized price levels, separates buying and selling activity into bid versus ask and delta display modes, and renders volume-colored labels on a canvas overlay alongside trend line candles that update in real time.

The implementation covered price level quantization and volume accumulation into a structured footprint array, max value computation for color normalization, descending price level sorting, coordinate conversion from bar index and price to canvas pixels, and a chart-responsive redraw system that reacts to scroll, zoom, resize, and new tick events. After the article, you will be able to:

Read the delta column on each bar to identify where buying or selling aggression was strongest at specific price levels, using a high positive delta near support as confirmation for long entries and a high negative delta near resistance as confirmation for short entries

Switch to bid versus ask mode and scan for diagonal imbalances where ask volume at one level significantly outweighs bid volume at the level directly below it, treating stacked imbalances as directional pressure zones that price is likely to follow

Identify price levels with the highest total volume inside a bar as that bar's point of control, and use revisits to those levels on subsequent bars as high-probability reference points for entries, exits, and stop placement

In the next part, we will enhance this footprint chart by adding a per-bar volume sentiment information box above each candle displaying the net delta, total volume, and buy and sell percentages with rounded corners, configurable transparency, and delta-intensity color coding.