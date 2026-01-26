MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 13): Creating a Canvas-Based Price Dashboard with Graph and Stats Panels
Introduction
In our previous article (Part 12), we enhanced the correlation matrix dashboard in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) with interactive features for greater usability. In Part 13, we present a canvas-based price dashboard featuring graph and stats panels, designed to provide traders with clear, actionable insights into price movements and account metrics. Utilizing the CCanvas class, this dashboard offers draggable and resizable panels, visually tracks recent price graphs, and displays vital statistics, including balance, equity, and the current bar’s open/high/low/close values. It further enriches our trading decisions by using customizable backgrounds, theme toggling, and real-time updates. These tools enable you to monitor and respond to market changes more efficiently. We will cover the following topics:
By the end, you’ll have a functional MQL5 canvas-based dashboard for monitoring prices and metrics, ready for customization—let’s dive in!
Understanding the Canvas-Based Price Dashboard Framework
The canvas-based price dashboard framework leverages the CCanvas class in MQL5 to create custom graphical panels for displaying real-time price data and account metrics, offering a compact, interactive alternative to standard chart indicators for users needing quick visual overviews without cluttering the main chart. It consists of a main graph panel plotting recent bar closes as a line with filled areas and fog effects for depth, an optional stats panel showing account details like balance/equity and current bar OHLC, both supported by background images with opacity blending, gradient or solid fills, and double borders for aesthetics.
Enhancements include mouse-driven dragging for repositioning, resizing via border hovers and grips with icons for feedback, minimize/maximize toggles to collapse panels, theme switching between dark/light modes for color adjustments, and real-time updates on new bars to reflect the latest prices and stats.
These features use event handling for mouse interactions, bicubic scaling for smooth image resizing, alpha blending for overlays like fog, and ARGB color management for transparency, ensuring the dashboard is responsive and customizable without native MQL5 objects, which was our main goal since we have used the native objects a couple of times now; we change the approach this time round and fully explore the canvas features instead.
Our plan is to include the canvas library, define inputs for positions/sizes/colors/opacities/modes, load and scale a background image resource, create separate canvases for header/graph/stats with creation checks, implement drawing functions for headers with icons/tooltips/borders, graphs with price plotting/filling/time labels/resize icons, and stats with themed text/gradients/darkened borders, add helper functions for color interpolation/darkening/blending/ARGB extraction, and handle chart events for hovers/drags/resizes/toggles with clamping/minimum sizes, updating on ticks for new data. In brief, here is a visual representation of our objectives.
Implementation in MQL5
To create the program in MQL5, open the MetaEditor, go to the Navigator, locate the Experts folder, click on the "New" tab, and follow the prompts to create the file. Once it is made, in the coding environment, we will need to declare some input parameters and global variables that we will use throughout the program.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Canvas Dashboard PART1.mq5 | //| Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria. | //| https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Canvas/Canvas.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Global Variables | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CCanvas canvasGraph; //--- Declare canvas for graph CCanvas canvasStats; //--- Declare canvas for stats CCanvas canvasHeader; //--- Declare canvas for header string canvasGraphName = "GraphCanvas"; //--- Set graph canvas name string canvasStatsName = "StatsCanvas"; //--- Set stats canvas name string canvasHeaderName = "HeaderCanvas"; //--- Set header canvas name //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Inputs | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ input int graphBars = 50; // Number of recent bars to plot in the graph input color borderColor = clrBlack; // Border color (change for white chart background) input color borderHoverColor = clrRed; // Border color on hover for resize indication input int CanvasX = 30; // Main canvas X position input int CanvasY = 50; // Main canvas Y position input int CanvasWidth = 400; // Main canvas width input int CanvasHeight = 300; // Main canvas height input bool EnableStatsPanel = true; // Enable second stats panel input int PanelGap = 10; // Gap between panels in pixels input bool UseBackground = true; // Enable background image input double FogOpacity = 0.5; // Fog opacity (0.0 = no fog/fully transparent, 1.0 = fully opaque) input bool BlendFog = true; // Blend fog with image (true: image visible under fog; false: original fog hides image) input int StatsFontSize = 12; // Font size for stats panel text input color StatsLabelColor = clrDodgerBlue; // Color for stats labels input color StatsValueColor = clrWhite; // Color for stats values input color StatsHeaderColor = clrDodgerBlue; // Color for stats headers input int StatsHeaderFontSize = 14; // Font size for stats headers input double BorderOpacityPercentReduction = 20.0; // Percent reduction for border opacity (0-100) input double BorderDarkenPercent = 30.0; // Percent to darken borders (0-100) //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Enumerations | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_BACKGROUND_MODE { NoColor = 0, // No color fill SingleColor = 1, // Single color fill GradientTwoColors = 2 // Gradient with two colors }; input ENUM_BACKGROUND_MODE StatsBackgroundMode = GradientTwoColors; // Stats background mode input color TopColor = clrBlack; // Top color for gradient or single fill input color BottomColor = clrRed; // Bottom color for gradient input double BackgroundOpacity = 0.7; // Opacity for stats background fill (0.0 to 1.0) enum ENUM_RESIZE_MODE { NONE, BOTTOM, RIGHT, BOTTOM_RIGHT }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Resources | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #resource "1. Transparent MT5 bmp image.bmp" // Hardcoded background image resource //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Global Variables Continued | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ uint original_bg_pixels[]; //--- Declare original unscaled background uint orig_w = 0, orig_h = 0; //--- Initialize original dimensions uint bg_pixels_graph[]; //--- Declare scaled background for graph uint bg_pixels_stats[]; //--- Declare scaled background for stats int currentCanvasX = CanvasX; //--- Set current X position int currentCanvasY = CanvasY; //--- Set current Y position int currentWidth = CanvasWidth; //--- Set current width int currentHeight = CanvasHeight; //--- Set current height bool panel_dragging = false; //--- Set dragging flag int panel_drag_x = 0, panel_drag_y = 0; //--- Initialize drag start mouse coordinates int panel_start_x = 0, panel_start_y = 0; //--- Initialize drag start panel coordinates bool resizing = false; //--- Set resizing flag ENUM_RESIZE_MODE resize_mode = NONE; //--- Set resize mode ENUM_RESIZE_MODE hover_mode = NONE; //--- Set hover mode for resize int resize_start_x = 0, resize_start_y = 0; //--- Initialize resize start coordinates int start_width = 0, start_height = 0; //--- Initialize start dimensions const int resize_thickness = 5; //--- Set resize border thickness const int min_width = 200; //--- Set minimum width const int min_height = 150; //--- Set minimum height int hover_mouse_local_x = 0; //--- Set local mouse x for icon int hover_mouse_local_y = 0; //--- Set local mouse y for icon bool header_hovered = false; //--- Set header hover flag bool minimize_hovered = false; //--- Set minimize hover flag bool close_hovered = false; //--- Set close hover flag bool theme_hovered = false; //--- Set theme hover flag bool resize_hovered = false; //--- Set resize hover flag int prev_mouse_state = 0; //--- Initialize previous mouse state int last_mouse_x = 0, last_mouse_y = 0; //--- Initialize last mouse position int header_height = 27; //--- Set header height int gap_y = 7; //--- Set y gap int button_size = 25; //--- Set button size int theme_x_offset = -75; //--- Set theme offset relative to header right int minimize_x_offset = -50; //--- Set minimize offset relative to header right int close_x_offset = -25; //--- Set close offset relative to header right bool panels_minimized = false; //--- Set minimized flag color HeaderColor = C'60,60,60'; //--- Set header color color HeaderHoverColor = clrRed; //--- Set header hover color color HeaderDragColor = clrMediumBlue; //--- Set header drag color bool is_dark_theme = true; //--- Set dark theme flag color LightHeaderColor = clrSilver; //--- Set light header color color LightHeaderTextColor = clrBlack; //--- Set light header text color color LightStatsLabelColor = clrBlue; //--- Set light stats label color color LightStatsValueColor = clrBlack; //--- Set light stats value color color LightStatsHeaderColor = clrBlue; //--- Set light stats header color color LightBorderColor = clrBlack; //--- Set light border color color LightTopColor = clrGreen; //--- Set light top color color LightBottomColor = clrGold; //--- Set light bottom color color LightHeaderHoverColor = clrRed; //--- Set light header hover color color LightHeaderDragColor = clrMediumBlue; //--- Set light header drag color bool graphCreated = false; //--- Set graph created flag bool statsCreated = false; //--- Set stats created flag
We begin the implementation by including the canvas library with "#include <Canvas/Canvas.mqh>", which provides the CCanvas class for creating and managing bitmap-based graphical panels on the chart. We then declare three "CCanvas" objects: "canvasGraph" for the price graph panel, "canvasStats" for the statistics panel, and "canvasHeader" for the header section. We set string constants for their names as "GraphCanvas", "StatsCanvas", and "HeaderCanvas" to identify them uniquely.
Next, we define input parameters to customize the dashboard: "graphBars" as fifty for the number of bars to plot, "borderColor" to black and "borderHoverColor" to red for borders and hover indications, positions and dimensions like "CanvasX" at thirty, "CanvasY" at fifty, "CanvasWidth" at four hundred, "CanvasHeight" at three hundred, a boolean "EnableStatsPanel" true to show the stats panel with "PanelGap" at ten pixels, "UseBackground" true for image backgrounds with "FogOpacity" at 0.5 and "BlendFog" true for blending, font sizes and colors for stats like "StatsFontSize" at twelve, "StatsLabelColor" to dodger blue, and percentages for border adjustments such as "BorderOpacityPercentReduction" at 20.0 and "BorderDarkenPercent" at 30.0.
We create the "ENUM_BACKGROUND_MODE" enumeration with options "NoColor" for no fill, "SingleColor" for uniform color, and "GradientTwoColors" for two-color gradients, with input "StatsBackgroundMode" defaulting to gradient, and colors "TopColor" to black, "BottomColor" to red, plus "BackgroundOpacity" at 0.7. Then, we add the "ENUM_RESIZE_MODE" enumeration for resizing states: "NONE", "BOTTOM", "RIGHT", and "BOTTOM_RIGHT".
We include a resource with the #resource directive; "1. Transparent MetaTrader 5 bmp image.bmp" for a hardcoded background image. The image you attach needs to be a bitmap file only. You can easily do that, and our image file now looks like this. We imported it to where the program file is for simplicity. Have a look at what we got below.
With the image file ready, we continue with global variables: arrays "original_bg_pixels", "bg_pixels_graph", and "bg_pixels_stats" for image pixels, dimensions "orig_w" and "orig_h" at zero, current positions and sizes initialized from inputs, booleans like "panel_dragging" false, "resizing" false, enumerations "resize_mode" and "hover_mode" to "NONE", integers for resize starts and mins like "resize_thickness" at five, "min_width" at two hundred, hovers like "header_hovered" false, "prev_mouse_state" at zero, layout constants such as "header_height" at twenty-seven, "gap_y" at seven, "button_size" at twenty-five, offsets for buttons, "panels_minimized" false, colors like "HeaderColor" to medium gray, "HeaderHoverColor" to red, theme flag "is_dark_theme" true, light mode colors such as "LightHeaderColor" to silver, and flags "graphCreated" and "statsCreated" false.
With that done, the next thing we will need to do is create a function to dynamically scale the image so it fits the new dimensions. This will come in handy when we want to resize the background image in the panels when allowed. Here is the logic we used to achieve that.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Scale image | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ScaleImage(uint &pixels[], int original_width, int original_height, int new_width, int new_height) { uint scaled_pixels[]; //--- Declare scaled array ArrayResize(scaled_pixels, new_width * new_height); //--- Resize scaled for (int y = 0; y < new_height; y++) //--- Loop new rows { for (int x = 0; x < new_width; x++) //--- Loop new columns { double original_x = (double)x * original_width / new_width; //--- Compute original x double original_y = (double)y * original_height / new_height; //--- Compute original y uint pixel = BicubicInterpolate(pixels, original_width, original_height, original_x, original_y); //--- Interpolate pixel scaled_pixels[y * new_width + x] = pixel; //--- Set scaled pixel } } ArrayResize(pixels, new_width * new_height); //--- Resize original ArrayCopy(pixels, scaled_pixels); //--- Copy scaled } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Bicubic interpolate pixel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ uint BicubicInterpolate(uint &pixels[], int width, int height, double x, double y) { int x0 = (int)x; //--- Get integer x int y0 = (int)y; //--- Get integer y double fractional_x = x - x0; //--- Get fractional x double fractional_y = y - y0; //--- Get fractional y int x_indices[4], y_indices[4]; //--- Declare indices for (int i = -1; i <= 2; i++) //--- Loop offsets { x_indices[i + 1] = MathMin(MathMax(x0 + i, 0), width - 1); //--- Clamp x index y_indices[i + 1] = MathMin(MathMax(y0 + i, 0), height - 1); //--- Clamp y index } uint neighborhood_pixels[16]; //--- Declare neighborhood for (int j = 0; j < 4; j++) //--- Loop y indices { for (int i = 0; i < 4; i++) //--- Loop x indices { neighborhood_pixels[j * 4 + i] = pixels[y_indices[j] * width + x_indices[i]]; //--- Get pixel } } uchar alpha_components[16], red_components[16], green_components[16], blue_components[16]; //--- Declare components for (int i = 0; i < 16; i++) //--- Loop pixels { GetArgb(neighborhood_pixels[i], alpha_components[i], red_components[i], green_components[i], blue_components[i]); //--- Get ARGB } uchar alpha_out = (uchar)BicubicInterpolateComponent(alpha_components, fractional_x, fractional_y); //--- Interpolate alpha uchar red_out = (uchar)BicubicInterpolateComponent(red_components, fractional_x, fractional_y); //--- Interpolate red uchar green_out = (uchar)BicubicInterpolateComponent(green_components, fractional_x, fractional_y); //--- Interpolate green uchar blue_out = (uchar)BicubicInterpolateComponent(blue_components, fractional_x, fractional_y); //--- Interpolate blue return (((uint)alpha_out) << 24) | (((uint)red_out) << 16) | (((uint)green_out) << 8) | ((uint)blue_out); //--- Return interpolated } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Bicubic interpolate component | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double BicubicInterpolateComponent(uchar &components[], double fractional_x, double fractional_y) { double weights_x[4]; //--- Declare x weights double t = fractional_x; //--- Set t x weights_x[0] = (-0.5 * t * t * t + t * t - 0.5 * t); //--- Compute weight 0 weights_x[1] = (1.5 * t * t * t - 2.5 * t * t + 1); //--- Compute weight 1 weights_x[2] = (-1.5 * t * t * t + 2 * t * t + 0.5 * t); //--- Compute weight 2 weights_x[3] = (0.5 * t * t * t - 0.5 * t * t); //--- Compute weight 3 double y_values[4]; //--- Declare y values for (int j = 0; j < 4; j++) //--- Loop y { y_values[j] = weights_x[0] * components[j * 4 + 0] + weights_x[1] * components[j * 4 + 1] + weights_x[2] * components[j * 4 + 2] + weights_x[3] * components[j * 4 + 3]; //--- Compute y value } double weights_y[4]; //--- Declare y weights t = fractional_y; //--- Set t y weights_y[0] = (-0.5 * t * t * t + t * t - 0.5 * t); //--- Compute weight 0 weights_y[1] = (1.5 * t * t * t - 2.5 * t * t + 1); //--- Compute weight 1 weights_y[2] = (-1.5 * t * t * t + 2 * t * t + 0.5 * t); //--- Compute weight 2 weights_y[3] = (0.5 * t * t * t - 0.5 * t * t); //--- Compute weight 3 double result = weights_y[0] * y_values[0] + weights_y[1] * y_values[1] + weights_y[2] * y_values[2] + weights_y[3] * y_values[3]; //--- Compute result return MathMax(0, MathMin(255, result)); //--- Clamp result } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Get ARGB components | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void GetArgb(uint pixel, uchar &alpha, uchar &red, uchar &green, uchar &blue) { alpha = (uchar)((pixel >> 24) & 0xFF); //--- Get alpha red = (uchar)((pixel >> 16) & 0xFF); //--- Get red green = (uchar)((pixel >> 8) & 0xFF); //--- Get green blue = (uchar)(pixel & 0xFF); //--- Get blue }
First, we implement the "ScaleImage" function to resize an image array of pixels from original dimensions to new width and height, using bicubic interpolation for smooth scaling. It takes a reference to the pixels array, original width and height, and new dimensions. We declare and resize a temporary "scaled_pixels" array to the new size, then nest loops over new height and width to compute corresponding original coordinates by proportional mapping. For each new pixel, we call "BicubicInterpolate" with the original array and fractional coordinates to get the interpolated value and store it in "scaled_pixels". Finally, we resize the input pixels array to the new size and copy "scaled_pixels" into it with the ArrayCopy function.
Next is the "BicubicInterpolate" function to compute a single pixel value using bicubic interpolation at given fractional x and y in the image. It takes the pixels array, width, height, and doubles x and y. We get integer parts x0 and y0, fractional parts, and create index arrays for a 4x4 neighborhood by clamping offsets from -1 to 2 to image bounds with the MathMin and MathMax functions. We extract sixteen neighborhood pixels into an array, then declare component arrays for alpha, red, green, and blue, looping to populate them using "GetArgb". We interpolate each component with "BicubicInterpolateComponent" and the fractions, casting to uchar, and combine into a uint ARGB value with bit shifts.
We then create the "BicubicInterpolateComponent" function to perform bicubic interpolation on a single color channel's 4x4 component array using fractional x and y. It computes four x weights with the bicubic kernel formula based on t as fractional x, then calculates four intermediate y values by weighted sums of rows in the components array. Similarly, it computes y weights with fractional y as t, and derives the final result as a weighted sum of those y values, clamping between zero and 255 with "MathMax" and "MathMin". Finally, we implement the "GetArgb" function to extract ARGB components from a uint pixel value into uchar references for alpha, red, green, and blue, using bit shifts right by 24/16/8/0 and masking with 0xFF.
It is important to understand that it is not a must that you use a bicubic approach. You can use a linear or bilinear approach, but that will give a more jagged image than what we actually want. So we go with the best approach for an antialiased image pixelation. In fact, have a look below at the different approaches you could have.
We can see that the bicubic interpolation approach gives the smoothest image view compared to the other approaches. The next thing that we will do is use the functions to resize our resource image so it fits dynamically. Our image file is quite larger than our canvas area where we want to render it, so we need to resize it. Let's do that in the initialization event handler.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Initialize expert | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { currentWidth = CanvasWidth; //--- Set initial width currentHeight = CanvasHeight; //--- Set initial height currentCanvasX = CanvasX; //--- Set initial X currentCanvasY = CanvasY; //--- Set initial Y if (UseBackground) //--- Check if background enabled { if (ResourceReadImage("::1. Transparent MT5 bmp image.bmp", original_bg_pixels, orig_w, orig_h) && orig_w > 0 && orig_h > 0) //--- Load image if valid { ArrayCopy(bg_pixels_graph, original_bg_pixels); //--- Copy to graph background ScaleImage(bg_pixels_graph, (int)orig_w, (int)orig_h, currentWidth, currentHeight); //--- Scale graph background if (EnableStatsPanel) //--- Check stats panel { ArrayCopy(bg_pixels_stats, original_bg_pixels); //--- Copy to stats background ScaleImage(bg_pixels_stats, (int)orig_w, (int)orig_h, currentWidth / 2, currentHeight); //--- Scale stats background } } else //--- Handle load failure { Print("Failed to load background image from ::1. Transparent MT5 bmp image.bmp"); //--- Print error } } int header_width = currentWidth + (EnableStatsPanel ? PanelGap + currentWidth / 2 : 0); //--- Compute header width if (!canvasHeader.CreateBitmapLabel(0, 0, canvasHeaderName, currentCanvasX, currentCanvasY, header_width, header_height, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE)) //--- Create header canvas { Print("Failed to create Header Canvas"); //--- Print error return(INIT_FAILED); //--- Return failure } if (!canvasGraph.CreateBitmapLabel(0, 0, canvasGraphName, currentCanvasX, currentCanvasY + header_height + gap_y, currentWidth, currentHeight, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE)) //--- Create graph canvas { Print("Failed to create Graph Canvas"); //--- Print error return(INIT_FAILED); //--- Return failure } graphCreated = true; //--- Set graph created if (EnableStatsPanel) //--- Check stats panel { int statsX = currentCanvasX + currentWidth + PanelGap; //--- Compute stats X if (!canvasStats.CreateBitmapLabel(0, 0, canvasStatsName, statsX, currentCanvasY + header_height + gap_y, currentWidth / 2, currentHeight, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE)) //--- Create stats canvas { Print("Failed to create Stats Canvas"); //--- Print error } statsCreated = true; //--- Set stats created } ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); //--- Return success }
In the OnInit event handler, we set up the initial state and create the canvas panels for the dashboard. We initialize current dimensions and positions from inputs like "currentWidth" to "CanvasWidth", "currentHeight" to "CanvasHeight", "currentCanvasX" to "CanvasX", and "currentCanvasY" to "CanvasY". If "UseBackground" is true, we load the resource image with ResourceReadImage into "original_bg_pixels" and get its original width and height. If successful, we copy to "bg_pixels_graph" and scale it to the current dimensions using "ScaleImage". For the stats panel, if "EnableStatsPanel" is true, we copy to "bg_pixels_stats" and scale to half the width with full height. On failure, we print an error message.
We compute header width as graph width plus optional stats width and gap, then create the header canvas with "CreateBitmapLabel" at subwindow zero, name "canvasHeaderName", position, width, and "header_height" using COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE, printing an error and returning "INIT_FAILED" if unsuccessful. Similarly, we create the graph canvas below the header plus "gap_y", setting "graphCreated" to true on success or returning INIT_FAILED on failure. If stats enabled, we compute its x position after the graph plus "PanelGap", create the stats canvas, and set "statsCreated" to true. Finally, we redraw the chart with "ChartRedraw" and return INIT_SUCCEEDED. This creates the paper areas, and no actual drawing yet. To demonstrate this, here is a sample of what we can see on the tooltips upon compilation.
We can see that the canvas area papers are now drawn. What we need to do is do the actual drawing to render the canvas objects. We will start with the header, but since we need to be theme sensitive, we will first define some theme helper functions to enable us create either a dark or light theme render where applicable.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Get theme-aware colors | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ color GetHeaderColor() { return is_dark_theme ? HeaderColor : LightHeaderColor; } //--- Return header color color GetHeaderHoverColor() { return is_dark_theme ? HeaderHoverColor : LightHeaderHoverColor; } //--- Return hover color color GetHeaderDragColor() { return is_dark_theme ? HeaderDragColor : LightHeaderDragColor; } //--- Return drag color color GetStatsLabelColor() { return is_dark_theme ? StatsLabelColor : LightStatsLabelColor; } //--- Return label color color GetStatsValueColor() { return is_dark_theme ? StatsValueColor : LightStatsValueColor; } //--- Return value color color GetStatsHeaderColor() { return is_dark_theme ? StatsHeaderColor : LightStatsHeaderColor; } //--- Return header color color GetBorderColor() { return is_dark_theme ? borderColor : LightBorderColor; } //--- Return border color color GetTopColor() { return is_dark_theme ? TopColor : LightTopColor; } //--- Return top color color GetBottomColor() { return is_dark_theme ? BottomColor : LightBottomColor; } //--- Return bottom color color GetHeaderTextColor() { return is_dark_theme ? clrWhite : LightHeaderTextColor; } //--- Return text color color GetIconColor(bool is_drag) { return is_drag ? GetHeaderDragColor() : GetHeaderHoverColor(); } //--- Return icon color
Here, we implement several getter functions to retrieve theme-aware colors based on the current "is_dark_theme" flag, ensuring consistent visuals across dark and light modes without redundant checks elsewhere. The "GetHeaderColor" function returns "HeaderColor" in dark mode or "LightHeaderColor" in light mode for the header background. We use the same logic for all the other functions. We can now use these helper functions to create the header canvas objects.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw header on header canvas | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawHeaderOnCanvas() { canvasHeader.Erase(0); //--- Clear canvas color header_bg = panel_dragging ? GetHeaderDragColor() : (header_hovered ? GetHeaderHoverColor() : GetHeaderColor()); //--- Set background uint argb_bg = ColorToARGB(header_bg, 255); //--- Convert to ARGB canvasHeader.FillRectangle(0, 0, canvasHeader.Width() - 1, header_height - 1, argb_bg); //--- Fill background uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB(GetBorderColor(), 255); //--- Convert border to ARGB canvasHeader.Line(0, 0, canvasHeader.Width() - 1, 0, argbBorder); //--- Draw top border canvasHeader.Line(canvasHeader.Width() - 1, 0, canvasHeader.Width() - 1, header_height - 1, argbBorder); //--- Draw right border canvasHeader.Line(canvasHeader.Width() - 1, header_height - 1, 0, header_height - 1, argbBorder); //--- Draw bottom border canvasHeader.Line(0, header_height - 1, 0, 0, argbBorder); //--- Draw left border canvasHeader.FontSet("Arial Bold", 15); //--- Set font uint argbText = ColorToARGB(GetHeaderTextColor(), 255); //--- Convert text to ARGB canvasHeader.TextOut(10, (header_height - 15) / 2, "Price Dashboard", argbText, TA_LEFT); //--- Draw title int theme_x = canvasHeader.Width() + theme_x_offset; //--- Compute theme x string theme_symbol = CharToString((uchar)91); //--- Set theme symbol color theme_color = theme_hovered ? clrYellow : GetHeaderTextColor(); //--- Set theme color canvasHeader.FontSet("Wingdings", 22); //--- Set font uint argb_theme = ColorToARGB(theme_color, 255); //--- Convert to ARGB canvasHeader.TextOut(theme_x, (header_height - 22) / 2, theme_symbol, argb_theme, TA_CENTER); //--- Draw theme icon int min_x = canvasHeader.Width() + minimize_x_offset; //--- Compute minimize x string min_symbol = panels_minimized ? CharToString((uchar)111) : CharToString((uchar)114); //--- Set minimize symbol color min_color = minimize_hovered ? clrYellow : GetHeaderTextColor(); //--- Set minimize color canvasHeader.FontSet("Wingdings", 22); //--- Set font uint argb_min = ColorToARGB(min_color, 255); //--- Convert to ARGB canvasHeader.TextOut(min_x, (header_height - 22) / 2, min_symbol, argb_min, TA_CENTER); //--- Draw minimize icon int close_x = canvasHeader.Width() + close_x_offset; //--- Compute close x string close_symbol = CharToString((uchar)114); //--- Set close symbol color close_color = close_hovered ? clrRed : GetHeaderTextColor(); //--- Set close color canvasHeader.FontSet("Webdings", 22); //--- Set font uint argb_close = ColorToARGB(close_color, 255); //--- Convert to ARGB canvasHeader.TextOut(close_x, (header_height - 22) / 2, close_symbol, argb_close, TA_CENTER); //--- Draw close icon canvasHeader.Update(); //--- Update canvas }
Here, we implement the "DrawHeaderOnCanvas" function to render the header section on the "canvasHeader" object, providing a title and interactive icons with dynamic colors based on states like dragging or hovering. We start by clearing the canvas with the "Erase" method, set to zero. We determine the background color conditionally: if "panel_dragging" is true, use "GetHeaderDragColor"; else if "header_hovered", use "GetHeaderHoverColor"; otherwise, "GetHeaderColor". We convert it to ARGB with ColorToARGB at full opacity 255 and fill a rectangle from (0,0) to width minus one and "header_height" minus one using the FillRectangle method.
For borders, we convert the border color from "GetBorderColor" to ARGB at 255 and draw lines with Line for the top, right, bottom, and left edges of the header. We set the font to Arial Bold at size fifteen with FontSet, convert header text color from "GetHeaderTextColor" to ARGB, and draw the title 'Price Dashboard' at x ten centered vertically using TextOut with left alignment.
For the theme icon, we compute its x as canvas width plus "theme_x_offset", set symbol to character 91 from uchar cast, color to yellow if "theme_hovered" else header text color, change font to Wingdings at twenty-two, convert to ARGB, and draw centered horizontally and vertically with "TextOut" and center alignment. Similarly, for the minimize icon, compute x with "minimize_x_offset", set symbol conditionally to character 111 if "panels_minimized" or 114 otherwise, color to yellow on hover, else text color, use Wingdings font, convert, and draw centered. For the close icon, compute x with "close_x_offset", set symbol to 114, color to red on "close_hovered" else text color, switch font to Webdings at twenty-two, convert, and draw centered. Finally, we update the canvas with "Update" to display the changes. When we call this function in initialization, we get the following outcome.
From the image, we can see that the canvas header is correctly labelled. What we need to do next is draw on the graph canvas area, where we are supposed to do the analysis of the prices and draw their line graph. So essentially, we are drawing our own simple price graph. However, note that this is just our approach; it is the easiest we thought for this demonstration. You can use your own complex calculations as you deem fit. Here is the approach we use to get that done.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update the price graph on the main Canvas | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void UpdateGraphOnCanvas() { canvasGraph.Erase(0); //--- Clear canvas if (UseBackground && ArraySize(bg_pixels_graph) == currentWidth * currentHeight) //--- Check background { for (int y = 0; y < currentHeight; y++) //--- Loop rows { for (int x = 0; x < currentWidth; x++) //--- Loop columns { canvasGraph.PixelSet(x, y, bg_pixels_graph[y * currentWidth + x]); //--- Set pixel } } } uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB(GetBorderColor(), 255); //--- Convert border to ARGB canvasGraph.Line(0, 0, currentWidth - 1, 0, argbBorder); //--- Draw top outer canvasGraph.Line(currentWidth - 1, 0, currentWidth - 1, currentHeight - 1, argbBorder); //--- Draw right outer canvasGraph.Line(currentWidth - 1, currentHeight - 1, 0, currentHeight - 1, argbBorder); //--- Draw bottom outer canvasGraph.Line(0, currentHeight - 1, 0, 0, argbBorder); //--- Draw left outer canvasGraph.Line(1, 1, currentWidth - 2, 1, argbBorder); //--- Draw top inner canvasGraph.Line(currentWidth - 2, 1, currentWidth - 2, currentHeight - 2, argbBorder); //--- Draw right inner canvasGraph.Line(currentWidth - 2, currentHeight - 2, 1, currentHeight - 2, argbBorder); //--- Draw bottom inner canvasGraph.Line(1, currentHeight - 2, 1, 1, argbBorder); //--- Draw left inner double closePrices[]; //--- Declare close array ArrayResize(closePrices, graphBars); //--- Resize close if (CopyClose(_Symbol, _Period, 0, graphBars, closePrices) != graphBars) //--- Copy closes { Print("Failed to copy close prices"); //--- Print error return; //--- Exit } datetime timeArr[]; //--- Declare time array ArrayResize(timeArr, graphBars); //--- Resize time if (CopyTime(_Symbol, _Period, 0, graphBars, timeArr) != graphBars) //--- Copy times { Print("Failed to copy times"); //--- Print error return; //--- Exit } double minPrice = closePrices[0]; //--- Set initial min double maxPrice = closePrices[0]; //--- Set initial max for (int i = 1; i < graphBars; i++) //--- Loop prices { if (closePrices[i] < minPrice) minPrice = closePrices[i]; //--- Update min if (closePrices[i] > maxPrice) maxPrice = closePrices[i]; //--- Update max } double priceRange = maxPrice - minPrice; //--- Compute range if (priceRange == 0) priceRange = _Point; //--- Avoid zero int graphLeft = 2; //--- Set left margin int graphRight = currentWidth - 3; //--- Set right margin double graphWidth_d = graphRight - graphLeft; //--- Compute width int graphHeight = currentHeight - 4; //--- Compute height int bottomY = 2 + graphHeight; //--- Set bottom y int x_pos[]; //--- Declare x positions int y_pos[]; //--- Declare y positions ArrayResize(x_pos, graphBars); //--- Resize x ArrayResize(y_pos, graphBars); //--- Resize y for (int i = 0; i < graphBars; i++) //--- Loop bars { double norm = (graphBars > 1) ? (double)i / (graphBars - 1) : 0.0; //--- Normalize x_pos[i] = graphLeft + (int)(norm * graphWidth_d + 0.5); //--- Set x double price = closePrices[graphBars - 1 - i]; //--- Get price (flipped) y_pos[i] = 2 + (int)(graphHeight * (maxPrice - price) / priceRange + 0.5); //--- Set y } color lineColor = clrBlue; //--- Set line color uint argbLine = ColorToARGB(lineColor, 255); //--- Convert to ARGB for (int i = 0; i < graphBars - 1; i++) //--- Loop segments { int x1 = (currentWidth - 1) - x_pos[i]; //--- Set x1 (flipped) int y1 = y_pos[i]; //--- Set y1 int x2 = (currentWidth - 1) - x_pos[i + 1]; //--- Set x2 (flipped) int y2 = y_pos[i + 1]; //--- Set y2 canvasGraph.LineAA(x1, y1, x2, y2, argbLine); //--- Draw line } int min_flipped_x = (currentWidth - 1) - graphRight; //--- Set min flipped x int max_flipped_x = (currentWidth - 1) - graphLeft; //--- Set max flipped x for (int colX = min_flipped_x; colX <= max_flipped_x; colX++) //--- Loop columns { int logical_colX = (currentWidth - 1) - colX; //--- Get logical x int seg = -1; //--- Initialize segment for (int j = 0; j < graphBars - 1; j++) //--- Loop segments { if (x_pos[j] <= logical_colX && logical_colX <= x_pos[j + 1]) //--- Check segment { seg = j; //--- Set segment break; //--- Exit } } if (seg == -1) continue; //--- Skip if no segment double dx = x_pos[seg + 1] - x_pos[seg]; //--- Compute dx double t = (dx > 0) ? (logical_colX - x_pos[seg]) / dx : 0.0; //--- Compute t double interpY = y_pos[seg] + t * (y_pos[seg + 1] - y_pos[seg]); //--- Interpolate y int topY = (int)(interpY + 0.5); //--- Round top y for (int fillY = topY; fillY < bottomY; fillY++) //--- Loop fill { double fadeFactor = (double)(bottomY - fillY) / (bottomY - topY); //--- Compute fade uchar alpha = (uchar)(255 * fadeFactor * FogOpacity); //--- Compute alpha uint argbFill = ColorToARGB(lineColor, alpha); //--- Convert fill if (BlendFog) //--- Check blend { uint currentPixel = canvasGraph.PixelGet(colX, fillY); //--- Get pixel uint blendedPixel = BlendPixels(currentPixel, argbFill); //--- Blend pixels canvasGraph.PixelSet(colX, fillY, blendedPixel); //--- Set blended } else //--- Handle no blend { canvasGraph.PixelSet(colX, fillY, argbFill); //--- Set fill } } } canvasGraph.FontSet("Arial", 12); //--- Set font uint argbText = ColorToARGB(is_dark_theme ? clrBlack : clrGray, 255); //--- Convert text canvasGraph.TextOut(currentWidth / 2, 10, "Price Graph (" + _Symbol + ")", argbText, TA_CENTER); //--- Draw title canvasGraph.FontSet("Arial", 12); //--- Set font string newTime = TimeToString(timeArr[0], TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES); //--- Get new time string oldTime = TimeToString(timeArr[graphBars - 1], TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES); //--- Get old time canvasGraph.TextOut(10, currentHeight - 15, newTime, argbText, TA_LEFT); //--- Draw new time canvasGraph.TextOut(currentWidth - 10, currentHeight - 15, oldTime, argbText, TA_RIGHT); //--- Draw old time if (resize_hovered || resizing) //--- Check resize state { ENUM_RESIZE_MODE active_mode = resizing ? resize_mode : hover_mode; //--- Get active mode if (active_mode == NONE) //--- Check none { canvasGraph.Update(); //--- Update canvas return; //--- Exit } string icon_font = "Wingdings 3"; //--- Set icon font int icon_size = 25; //--- Set icon size uchar icon_code; //--- Declare code int angle = 0; //--- Set angle switch (active_mode) //--- Switch mode { case BOTTOM: icon_code = (uchar)'2'; //--- Set bottom code angle = 0; //--- Set angle break; case RIGHT: icon_code = (uchar)'1'; //--- Set right code angle = 0; //--- Set angle break; case BOTTOM_RIGHT: icon_code = (uchar)'2'; //--- Set corner code angle = 450; //--- Set angle break; default: canvasGraph.Update(); return; } string icon_symbol = CharToString(icon_code); //--- Set symbol color icon_color = GetIconColor(resizing); //--- Get icon color uint argb_icon = ColorToARGB(icon_color, 255); //--- Convert to ARGB canvasGraph.FontSet(icon_font, icon_size); //--- Set font canvasGraph.FontAngleSet(angle); //--- Set angle int icon_x = 0; //--- Initialize x int icon_y = 0; //--- Initialize y switch (active_mode) //--- Switch for position { case BOTTOM: icon_x = MathMax(0, MathMin(hover_mouse_local_x - (icon_size / 2), currentWidth - icon_size)); //--- Set x icon_y = currentHeight - icon_size - 2; //--- Set y break; case RIGHT: icon_y = MathMax(0, MathMin(hover_mouse_local_y - (icon_size / 2), currentHeight - icon_size)); //--- Set y icon_x = currentWidth - icon_size - 2; //--- Set x break; case BOTTOM_RIGHT: icon_x = currentWidth - icon_size - 10; //--- Set x icon_y = currentHeight - icon_size; //--- Set y break; default: break; } canvasGraph.TextOut(icon_x, icon_y, icon_symbol, argb_icon, TA_LEFT | TA_TOP); //--- Draw icon canvasGraph.FontAngleSet(0); //--- Reset angle } canvasGraph.Update(); //--- Update canvas }
Here, we implement the "UpdateGraphOnCanvas" function to render the price graph on the "canvasGraph" object, displaying recent bar closes as a line plot with filled areas, labels, and optional resize indicators. We begin by clearing the canvas with Erase set to zero. If "UseBackground" is true and "bg_pixels_graph" matches the current dimensions, we loop over height and width to set each pixel from the scaled background array using the PixelSet method. We convert the border color from "GetBorderColor" to ARGB at full opacity with ColorToARGB and draw outer and inner borders using "Line" for top, right, bottom, and left edges, creating a double border effect.
We declare and resize a "closePrices" double array to "graphBars", copy closing prices with CopyClose for the current symbol and period starting from bar zero, printing an error and exiting if incomplete. Similarly, we fetch times into a "timeArr" datetime array with CopyTime, handling failure. We find the minimum and maximum prices by initializing to the first close and looping to update, compute the range, defaulting to _Point if zero to avoid division issues.
We set margins like "graphLeft" at two, "graphRight" at width minus three, compute effective width and height, and bottom y at two plus height. We resize integer arrays "x_pos" and "y_pos" to "graphBars", then loop to normalize positions: x as left plus normalized fraction of width rounded, y as two plus scaled (max minus price) over range rounded, flipping the price array index for recent on left. We set line color to blue, convert to ARGB, and loop over segments to draw anti-aliased lines with LineAA, flipping x positions for right-to-left orientation.
For filling, we compute min and max flipped x, loop over columns from min to max flipped (right to left), derive logical x, find the segment containing it by checking positions, and skip if none. We calculate the interpolation factor t, interpolate y, and round to the top y. Then, loop from top y to bottom y, compute fade factor from bottom, alpha as 255 times fade times "FogOpacity", convert fill to ARGB with that alpha. If "BlendFog" is true, get the current pixel with PixelGet, blend with "BlendPixels", and set; else, set directly with "PixelSet". For blending the pixels, we use a custom helper function whose code snippet is as follows.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Alpha blending function for two ARGB colors | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ uint BlendPixels(uint bg, uint fg) { uchar bgA = (uchar)((bg >> 24) & 0xFF); //--- Get bg alpha uchar bgR = (uchar)((bg >> 16) & 0xFF); //--- Get bg red uchar bgG = (uchar)((bg >> 8) & 0xFF); //--- Get bg green uchar bgB = (uchar)(bg & 0xFF); //--- Get bg blue uchar fgA = (uchar)((fg >> 24) & 0xFF); //--- Get fg alpha uchar fgR = (uchar)((fg >> 16) & 0xFF); //--- Get fg red uchar fgG = (uchar)((fg >> 8) & 0xFF); //--- Get fg green uchar fgB = (uchar)(fg & 0xFF); //--- Get fg blue if (fgA == 0) return bg; //--- Return bg if transparent if (fgA == 255) return fg; //--- Return fg if opaque double alphaFg = fgA / 255.0; //--- Compute fg alpha double alphaBg = 1.0 - alphaFg; //--- Compute bg alpha uchar outR = (uchar)(fgR * alphaFg + bgR * alphaBg); //--- Blend red uchar outG = (uchar)(fgG * alphaFg + bgG * alphaBg); //--- Blend green uchar outB = (uchar)(fgB * alphaFg + bgB * alphaBg); //--- Blend blue uchar outA = (uchar)(fgA + bgA * alphaBg); //--- Blend alpha return (((uint)outA) << 24) | (((uint)outR) << 16) | (((uint)outG) << 8) | ((uint)outB); //--- Return blended }
For the function, we use a similar approach as we did with the ARGB function, using bitwise operations. We have added comments for clarity. Continuing, we set the font to Arial at twelve, convert text color themed (black in dark, gray in light) to ARGB, and draw a centered title 'Price Graph' with a symbol at the top. We format the newest and oldest times with TimeToString using date and minutes, draw left-aligned at the bottom left and right-aligned at the bottom right.
If "resize_hovered" or "resizing" is true, we get active mode from "resize_mode" or "hover_mode", and exit early if none. We set the icon font to Wingdings 3 at twenty-five, determine code and angle based on mode (bottom/right as '2'/'1' at zero, corner '2' at 450), and convert the symbol with the CharToString function. As for the icons, you can choose the best that fit your style. We chose those since MQL5 does not yet have in-built cursor changes, so we had to be creative. Here is a visualization of the font symbols you can use.
Next, we get icon color from "GetIconColor" with resizing flag, convert to ARGB, set font and angle with FontSet and FontAngleSet, compute position based on mode using "MathMax"/"MathMin" for clamping and hover local coordinates or fixed offsets, draw with TextOut left top aligned, and reset angle to zero. Finally, we update the canvas with Update to show the graph. When we call the function in the initialization event handler, we get the following outcome.
With the graph canvas rendered, we now need to create the other statistics panel on the right of the graph canvas. For this one, we want to advance a bit and mix two colors for the background where they meet using linear interpolation, since it is just a simple thing we want to have, and also darken the border colors based on the background selected colors, instead of the static border colors that we have been having for the header and the graph canvas so far. To achieve that with ease, we will need some helper functions.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Linear interpolation between two colors | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ color InterpolateColor(color start, color end, double factor) { uchar r1 = (uchar)((start >> 16) & 0xFF); //--- Get start red uchar g1 = (uchar)((start >> 8) & 0xFF); //--- Get start green uchar b1 = (uchar)(start & 0xFF); //--- Get start blue uchar r2 = (uchar)((end >> 16) & 0xFF); //--- Get end red uchar g2 = (uchar)((end >> 8) & 0xFF); //--- Get end green uchar b2 = (uchar)(end & 0xFF); //--- Get end blue uchar r = (uchar)(r1 + factor * (r2 - r1)); //--- Interpolate red uchar g = (uchar)(g1 + factor * (g2 - g1)); //--- Interpolate green uchar b = (uchar)(b1 + factor * (b2 - b1)); //--- Interpolate blue return (r << 16) | (g << 8) | b; //--- Return color } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Darken a color by a factor (0.0 to 1.0) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ color DarkenColor(color colorValue, double factor) { int blue = int((colorValue & 0xFF) * factor); //--- Darken blue int green = int(((colorValue >> 8) & 0xFF) * factor); //--- Darken green int red = int(((colorValue >> 16) & 0xFF) * factor); //--- Darken red return (color)(blue | (green << 8) | (red << 16)); //--- Return darkened }
First, we implement the "InterpolateColor" function to linearly blend between two colors based on a factor from zero to one, returning the interpolated color for effects like gradients. It takes color parameters start and end, and a double factor. We extract red, green, and blue components from the start using bit shifts right by sixteen/eight/zero and masking with 0xFF cast to uchar, similarly for the end, just like we did with the other color-based functions. We interpolate each channel as a uchar of start value plus factor times the difference, then combine with red shifted left sixteen, green eight, and blue zero using bit shifts and OR.
Next, we create the "DarkenColor" function to reduce a color's brightness by a factor from zero to one, where one keeps it unchanged, and lower values darken it, returning the adjusted color. It takes color "colorValue" and a double factor, darkens blue as int of blue times factor from mask 0xFF, green from shift eight mask, red from shift sixteen mask, and returns combined with blue OR green shifted eight OR red shifted sixteen cast to color. We can now use these functions in the creation of the statistics panel.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update the stats on the second Canvas | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void UpdateStatsOnCanvas() { canvasStats.Erase(0); //--- Clear canvas int statsWidth = currentWidth / 2; //--- Compute width if (UseBackground && ArraySize(bg_pixels_stats) == statsWidth * currentHeight) //--- Check background { for (int y = 0; y < currentHeight; y++) //--- Loop rows { for (int x = 0; x < statsWidth; x++) //--- Loop columns { canvasStats.PixelSet(x, y, bg_pixels_stats[y * statsWidth + x]); //--- Set pixel } } } if (StatsBackgroundMode != NoColor) //--- Check mode { for (int y = 0; y < currentHeight; y++) //--- Loop rows { double factor = (double)y / (currentHeight - 1); //--- Compute factor color currentColor = (StatsBackgroundMode == SingleColor) ? GetTopColor() : InterpolateColor(GetTopColor(), GetBottomColor(), factor); //--- Get color uchar alpha = (uchar)(255 * BackgroundOpacity); //--- Compute alpha uint argbFill = ColorToARGB(currentColor, alpha); //--- Convert fill for (int x = 0; x < statsWidth; x++) //--- Loop columns { uint currentPixel = canvasStats.PixelGet(x, y); //--- Get pixel uint blendedPixel = BlendPixels(currentPixel, argbFill); //--- Blend canvasStats.PixelSet(x, y, blendedPixel); //--- Set blended } } } if (StatsBackgroundMode != NoColor) //--- Check mode for borders { double reduction = BorderOpacityPercentReduction / 100.0; //--- Compute reduction double opacity = MathMax(0.0, MathMin(1.0, BackgroundOpacity * (1.0 - reduction))); //--- Compute opacity uchar alpha = (uchar)(255 * opacity); //--- Set alpha double darkenReduction = BorderDarkenPercent / 100.0; //--- Compute darken double darkenFactor = MathMax(0.0, MathMin(1.0, 1.0 - darkenReduction)); //--- Set factor for (int y = 0; y < currentHeight; y++) //--- Loop vertical { double factor = (StatsBackgroundMode == SingleColor) ? 0.0 : (double)y / (currentHeight - 1); //--- Get factor color baseColor = (StatsBackgroundMode == SingleColor) ? GetTopColor() : InterpolateColor(GetTopColor(), GetBottomColor(), factor); //--- Get base color darkColor = DarkenColor(baseColor, darkenFactor); //--- Darken color uint argb = ColorToARGB(darkColor, alpha); //--- Convert to ARGB canvasStats.PixelSet(0, y, argb); //--- Set left outer canvasStats.PixelSet(1, y, argb); //--- Set left inner canvasStats.PixelSet(statsWidth - 1, y, argb); //--- Set right outer canvasStats.PixelSet(statsWidth - 2, y, argb); //--- Set right inner } double factorTop = 0.0; //--- Set top factor color baseTop = GetTopColor(); //--- Get top base color darkTop = DarkenColor(baseTop, darkenFactor); //--- Darken top uint argbTop = ColorToARGB(darkTop, alpha); //--- Convert top for (int x = 0; x < statsWidth; x++) //--- Loop top { canvasStats.PixelSet(x, 0, argbTop); //--- Set top outer canvasStats.PixelSet(x, 1, argbTop); //--- Set top inner } double factorBot = (StatsBackgroundMode == SingleColor) ? 0.0 : 1.0; //--- Set bottom factor color baseBot = (StatsBackgroundMode == SingleColor) ? GetTopColor() : GetBottomColor(); //--- Get bottom base color darkBot = DarkenColor(baseBot, darkenFactor); //--- Darken bottom uint argbBot = ColorToARGB(darkBot, alpha); //--- Convert bottom for (int x = 0; x < statsWidth; x++) //--- Loop bottom { canvasStats.PixelSet(x, currentHeight - 1, argbBot); //--- Set bottom outer canvasStats.PixelSet(x, currentHeight - 2, argbBot); //--- Set bottom inner } } else //--- Handle no color { uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB(GetBorderColor(), 255); //--- Convert border canvasStats.Line(0, 0, statsWidth - 1, 0, argbBorder); //--- Draw top outer canvasStats.Line(statsWidth - 1, 0, statsWidth - 1, currentHeight - 1, argbBorder); //--- Draw right outer canvasStats.Line(statsWidth - 1, currentHeight - 1, 0, currentHeight - 1, argbBorder); //--- Draw bottom outer canvasStats.Line(0, currentHeight - 1, 0, 0, argbBorder); //--- Draw left outer canvasStats.Line(1, 1, statsWidth - 2, 1, argbBorder); //--- Draw top inner canvasStats.Line(statsWidth - 2, 1, statsWidth - 2, currentHeight - 2, argbBorder); //--- Draw right inner canvasStats.Line(statsWidth - 2, currentHeight - 2, 1, currentHeight - 2, argbBorder); //--- Draw bottom inner canvasStats.Line(1, currentHeight - 2, 1, 1, argbBorder); //--- Draw left inner } color labelColor = GetStatsLabelColor(); //--- Get label color color valueColor = GetStatsValueColor(); //--- Get value color color headerColor = GetStatsHeaderColor(); //--- Get header color int yPos = 20; //--- Set initial y canvasStats.FontSet("Arial Bold", StatsHeaderFontSize); //--- Set header font uint argbHeader = ColorToARGB(headerColor, 255); //--- Convert header canvasStats.TextOut(statsWidth / 2, yPos, "Account Stats", argbHeader, TA_CENTER); //--- Draw account header yPos += 30; //--- Increment y canvasStats.FontSet("Arial Bold", StatsFontSize); //--- Set font uint argbLabel = ColorToARGB(labelColor, 255); //--- Convert label uint argbValue = ColorToARGB(valueColor, 255); //--- Convert value canvasStats.TextOut(10, yPos, "Name:", argbLabel, TA_LEFT); //--- Draw name label canvasStats.TextOut(statsWidth - 10, yPos, AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_NAME), argbValue, TA_RIGHT); //--- Draw name value yPos += 20; //--- Increment y canvasStats.TextOut(10, yPos, "Balance:", argbLabel, TA_LEFT); //--- Draw balance label canvasStats.TextOut(statsWidth - 10, yPos, DoubleToString(AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE), 2), argbValue, TA_RIGHT); //--- Draw balance value yPos += 20; //--- Increment y canvasStats.TextOut(10, yPos, "Equity:", argbLabel, TA_LEFT); //--- Draw equity label canvasStats.TextOut(statsWidth - 10, yPos, DoubleToString(AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_EQUITY), 2), argbValue, TA_RIGHT); //--- Draw equity value yPos += 30; //--- Increment y canvasStats.FontSet("Arial Bold", StatsHeaderFontSize); //--- Set header font canvasStats.TextOut(statsWidth / 2, yPos, "Current Bar Stats", argbHeader, TA_CENTER); //--- Draw bar header yPos += 30; //--- Increment y canvasStats.FontSet("Arial Bold", StatsFontSize); //--- Set font double barOpen = iOpen(_Symbol, _Period, 0); //--- Get open double barHigh = iHigh(_Symbol, _Period, 0); //--- Get high double barLow = iLow(_Symbol, _Period, 0); //--- Get low double barClose = iClose(_Symbol, _Period, 0); //--- Get close canvasStats.TextOut(10, yPos, "Open:", argbLabel, TA_LEFT); //--- Draw open label canvasStats.TextOut(statsWidth - 10, yPos, DoubleToString(barOpen, _Digits), argbValue, TA_RIGHT); //--- Draw open value yPos += 20; //--- Increment y canvasStats.TextOut(10, yPos, "High:", argbLabel, TA_LEFT); //--- Draw high label canvasStats.TextOut(statsWidth - 10, yPos, DoubleToString(barHigh, _Digits), argbValue, TA_RIGHT); //--- Draw high value yPos += 20; //--- Increment y canvasStats.TextOut(10, yPos, "Low:", argbLabel, TA_LEFT); //--- Draw low label canvasStats.TextOut(statsWidth - 10, yPos, DoubleToString(barLow, _Digits), argbValue, TA_RIGHT); //--- Draw low value yPos += 20; //--- Increment y canvasStats.TextOut(10, yPos, "Close:", argbLabel, TA_LEFT); //--- Draw close label canvasStats.TextOut(statsWidth - 10, yPos, DoubleToString(barClose, _Digits), argbValue, TA_RIGHT); //--- Draw close value canvasStats.Update(); //--- Update canvas }
Here, we implement the "UpdateStatsOnCanvas" function to render the statistics panel on the "canvasStats" object, displaying account and current bar details with themed backgrounds, fills, borders, and text. We clear the canvas with Erase set to zero. If "UseBackground" is true and "bg_pixels_stats" matches the dimensions (half graph width times height), we loop over rows and columns to set each pixel from the scaled background array using the PixelSet method.
If "StatsBackgroundMode" is not "NoColor", we loop over height to compute a vertical factor, determine the row color as "GetTopColor" if single mode or interpolated between top and bottom with "InterpolateColor" if gradient, calculate alpha from "BackgroundOpacity" times 255, convert to ARGB. For each x in the row, get the current pixel with PixelGet, blend it with the fill using "BlendPixels", and set the blended pixel.
For borders in fill modes, we compute reduced opacity from "BorderOpacityPercentReduction" divided by 100.0, clamped to 0.0 to 1.0 times "BackgroundOpacity", alpha as 255 times that, and darken factor as 1.0 minus "BorderDarkenPercent" over 100.0, clamped. Loop over y to get row factor (0.0 if single else normalized), base color as top or interpolated, darken with "DarkenColor", convert to ARGB with alpha, set left outer/inner and right outer/inner pixels. For the top row, use factor 0.0, base top color, darken, ARGB, loop x to set top outer/inner. For bottom, factor 1.0 or 0.0 if single, base bottom or top, darken, ARGB, set bottom outer/inner. If no fill, convert border from "GetBorderColor" to ARGB at 255, draw outer and inner horizontal/vertical lines with "Line" for top/right/bottom/left.
We retrieve themed colors for labels, values, and headers using getters. Set initial y at twenty, font to Arial Bold at "StatsHeaderFontSize", convert header to ARGB, draw centered Account Stats with TextOut, increment y by thirty.
Set font to Arial Bold at "StatsFontSize", convert label and value to ARGB. Draw left-aligned Name: at x ten, right-aligned account name from AccountInfoString with ACCOUNT_NAME at width minus ten, increment y twenty. Similarly, for Balance: with AccountInfoDouble "ACCOUNT_BALANCE" to two decimals, Equity: with ACCOUNT_EQUITY. Increment y thirty, set header font, draw centered Current Bar Stats, increment y thirty. Set font back, fetch current bar open/high/low/close with iOpen/"iHigh"/"iLow"/iClose for symbol/period/bar zero. Draw Open: label and value to _Digits decimals right-aligned, increment y twenty; repeat for High:, Low:, Close:. Finally, update the canvas with Update to display the stats. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.
From the image, we can see that we have created the stats panel with the color interpolation. If you don't want the interpolation, you can do hard boundary mixing as follows: just dump the math.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Color selection WITHOUT interpolation (hard switch only) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ color InterpolateColor(color start, color end, double factor) { // Clamp factor just to be safe if(factor <= 0.0) return start; if(factor >= 1.0) return end; // HARD boundary — no mixing at all return (factor < 0.5 ? start : end); }
When you use this approach, you get the following outcome.
From the image, we can see that the boundaries do not mix linearly. So it is upon you to choose the approach that fits your style again. With that done, our dashboard rendering is done for the dark theme mode that we selected to be the default. To enable the chart interactions, we will need to switch on the mouse movements during initialization. Now the initialization event handler looks as follows at the end.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Initialize expert | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() //--- Existing init logic DrawHeaderOnCanvas(); //--- Draw header UpdateGraphOnCanvas(); //--- Update graph if (EnableStatsPanel) UpdateStatsOnCanvas(); //--- Update stats ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, true); //--- Enable mouse events ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); //--- Return success }
We just use the ChartSetInteger function to set the mouse move recognition to true. With that done, we can create some helper functions to track the mouse states and make changes when interacting with our dashboard objects.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check if mouse is over header (excluding buttons) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool IsMouseOverHeader(int mouse_x, int mouse_y) { int header_x = currentCanvasX; //--- Get header x int header_y = currentCanvasY; //--- Get header y int header_w = currentWidth + (EnableStatsPanel && !panels_minimized ? PanelGap + currentWidth / 2 : 0); //--- Compute width int header_h = header_height; //--- Get height if (mouse_x < header_x || mouse_x > header_x + header_w || mouse_y < header_y || mouse_y > header_y + header_h) return false; //--- Check outside int theme_left = header_x + header_w + theme_x_offset - button_size / 2; //--- Compute theme left int theme_right = theme_left + button_size; //--- Compute theme right int theme_top = header_y; //--- Set theme top int theme_bottom = theme_top + header_h; //--- Compute theme bottom if (mouse_x >= theme_left && mouse_x <= theme_right && mouse_y >= theme_top && mouse_y <= theme_bottom) return false; //--- Check in theme int min_left = header_x + header_w + minimize_x_offset - button_size / 2; //--- Compute minimize left int min_right = min_left + button_size; //--- Compute minimize right int min_top = header_y; //--- Set minimize top int min_bottom = min_top + header_h; //--- Compute minimize bottom if (mouse_x >= min_left && mouse_x <= min_right && mouse_y >= min_top && mouse_y <= min_bottom) return false; //--- Check in minimize int close_left = header_x + header_w + close_x_offset - button_size / 2; //--- Compute close left int close_right = close_left + button_size; //--- Compute close right int close_top = header_y; //--- Set close top int close_bottom = close_top + header_h; //--- Compute close bottom if (mouse_x >= close_left && mouse_x <= close_right && mouse_y >= close_top && mouse_y <= close_bottom) return false; //--- Check in close return true; //--- Return in header } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check if mouse over theme button | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool IsMouseOverTheme(int mouse_x, int mouse_y) { int header_w = currentWidth + (EnableStatsPanel && !panels_minimized ? PanelGap + currentWidth / 2 : 0); //--- Compute width int theme_left = currentCanvasX + header_w + theme_x_offset - button_size / 2; //--- Compute left int theme_right = theme_left + button_size; //--- Compute right int theme_top = currentCanvasY; //--- Set top int theme_bottom = theme_top + header_height; //--- Compute bottom return (mouse_x >= theme_left && mouse_x <= theme_right && mouse_y >= theme_top && mouse_y <= theme_bottom); //--- Check in theme } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check if mouse over minimize button | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool IsMouseOverMinimize(int mouse_x, int mouse_y) { int header_w = currentWidth + (EnableStatsPanel && !panels_minimized ? PanelGap + currentWidth / 2 : 0); //--- Compute width int min_left = currentCanvasX + header_w + minimize_x_offset - button_size / 2; //--- Compute left int min_right = min_left + button_size; //--- Compute right int min_top = currentCanvasY; //--- Set top int min_bottom = min_top + header_height; //--- Compute bottom return (mouse_x >= min_left && mouse_x <= min_right && mouse_y >= min_top && mouse_y <= min_bottom); //--- Check in minimize } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check if mouse over close button | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool IsMouseOverClose(int mouse_x, int mouse_y) { int header_w = currentWidth + (EnableStatsPanel && !panels_minimized ? PanelGap + currentWidth / 2 : 0); //--- Compute width int close_left = currentCanvasX + header_w + close_x_offset - button_size / 2; //--- Compute left int close_right = close_left + button_size; //--- Compute right int close_top = currentCanvasY; //--- Set top int close_bottom = close_top + header_height; //--- Compute bottom return (mouse_x >= close_left && mouse_x <= close_right && mouse_y >= close_top && mouse_y <= close_bottom); //--- Check in close } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check if mouse over resize borders | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool IsMouseOverResize(int mx, int my, ENUM_RESIZE_MODE &rmode) { if (panels_minimized) return false; //--- Check if minimized int graph_x = currentCanvasX; //--- Get graph x int graph_y = currentCanvasY + header_height + gap_y; //--- Get graph y int graph_right = graph_x + currentWidth; //--- Compute right int graph_bottom = graph_y + currentHeight; //--- Compute bottom bool over_right = (mx >= graph_right - resize_thickness && mx <= graph_right + resize_thickness) && (my >= graph_y && my <= graph_bottom); //--- Check right bool over_bottom = (my >= graph_bottom - resize_thickness && my <= graph_bottom + resize_thickness) && (mx >= graph_x && mx <= graph_right); //--- Check bottom if (over_bottom && over_right) //--- Check corner { rmode = BOTTOM_RIGHT; //--- Set bottom-right return true; //--- Return true } else if (over_bottom) //--- Check bottom only { rmode = BOTTOM; //--- Set bottom return true; //--- Return true } else if (over_right) //--- Check right only { rmode = RIGHT; //--- Set right return true; //--- Return true } return false; //--- Return false } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Toggle theme | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ToggleTheme() { is_dark_theme = !is_dark_theme; //--- Switch theme Print("Switched to ", (is_dark_theme ? "Dark" : "Light"), " theme"); //--- Print switch DrawHeaderOnCanvas(); //--- Redraw header UpdateGraphOnCanvas(); //--- Update graph if (EnableStatsPanel) UpdateStatsOnCanvas(); //--- Update stats ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Toggle minimize state | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ToggleMinimize() { panels_minimized = !panels_minimized; //--- Toggle minimized if (panels_minimized) //--- Handle minimize { canvasGraph.Destroy(); //--- Destroy graph graphCreated = false; //--- Reset graph flag if (EnableStatsPanel) //--- Check stats { canvasStats.Destroy(); //--- Destroy stats statsCreated = false; //--- Reset stats flag } } else //--- Handle maximize { if (!canvasGraph.CreateBitmapLabel(0, 0, canvasGraphName, currentCanvasX, currentCanvasY + header_height + gap_y, currentWidth, currentHeight, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE)) //--- Recreate graph { Print("Failed to recreate Graph Canvas"); //--- Print error } graphCreated = true; //--- Set graph flag UpdateGraphOnCanvas(); //--- Update graph if (EnableStatsPanel) //--- Check stats { int statsX = currentCanvasX + currentWidth + PanelGap; //--- Compute stats X if (!canvasStats.CreateBitmapLabel(0, 0, canvasStatsName, statsX, currentCanvasY + header_height + gap_y, currentWidth / 2, currentHeight, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE)) //--- Recreate stats { Print("Failed to recreate Stats Canvas"); //--- Print error } statsCreated = true; //--- Set stats flag UpdateStatsOnCanvas(); //--- Update stats } } int new_header_width = currentWidth + (EnableStatsPanel && !panels_minimized ? PanelGap + currentWidth / 2 : 0); //--- Compute new width canvasHeader.Resize(new_header_width, header_height); //--- Resize header ObjectSetInteger(0, canvasHeaderName, OBJPROP_XSIZE, new_header_width); //--- Update header width ObjectSetInteger(0, canvasHeaderName, OBJPROP_YSIZE, header_height); //--- Update header height DrawHeaderOnCanvas(); //--- Redraw header canvasHeader.Update(); //--- Update header ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Close the dashboard | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CloseDashboard() { canvasHeader.Destroy(); //--- Destroy header canvasGraph.Destroy(); //--- Destroy graph if (EnableStatsPanel) canvasStats.Destroy(); //--- Destroy stats ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart }
Here, we implement several hover detection functions to identify mouse positions over specific areas like the header (excluding buttons) and individual buttons for theme, minimize, and close, using current positions and sizes to return booleans for state updates. We also add checks for resize borders on the graph panel, determining the mode (bottom, right, or corner) based on thickness and reference to update hover or resize enumerations.
Additionally, we create toggle functions for theme switching by flipping the flag, printing the new mode, and redrawing all canvases, and for minimizing by toggling the state, destroying/recreating graph and stats canvases as needed, resizing the header, redrawing it, and updating. Finally, we define a close function to destroy all canvases and redraw the chart. We define the "IsMouseOverHeader" function to check if the mouse is over the header area without overlapping buttons, returning a boolean. It gets header position from "currentCanvasX" and "currentCanvasY", computes width including optional stats and gap if not minimized, height from "header_height", and returns false if outside bounds.
We then calculate button areas for theme, minimize, and close using offsets and "button_size", returning false if any, else true for header hover. As for the next of the functions, we don't really have to explain it since we already used a similar approach in the prior article parts in this series. We added comments for clarity. The next thing that we will do is use these functions in the chart event handler as follows.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Handle chart event | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id == CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE) //--- Check change event { DrawHeaderOnCanvas(); //--- Redraw header UpdateGraphOnCanvas(); //--- Update graph if (EnableStatsPanel) UpdateStatsOnCanvas(); //--- Update stats ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } else if (id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE) //--- Handle mouse move { int mouse_x = (int)lparam; //--- Get mouse x int mouse_y = (int)dparam; //--- Get mouse y int mouse_state = (int)sparam; //--- Get mouse state bool prev_header_hovered = header_hovered; //--- Store previous header bool prev_min_hovered = minimize_hovered; //--- Store previous minimize bool prev_close_hovered = close_hovered; //--- Store previous close bool prev_theme_hovered = theme_hovered; //--- Store previous theme bool prev_resize_hovered = resize_hovered; //--- Store previous resize header_hovered = IsMouseOverHeader(mouse_x, mouse_y); //--- Check header hover theme_hovered = IsMouseOverTheme(mouse_x, mouse_y); //--- Check theme hover minimize_hovered = IsMouseOverMinimize(mouse_x, mouse_y); //--- Check minimize hover close_hovered = IsMouseOverClose(mouse_x, mouse_y); //--- Check close hover resize_hovered = IsMouseOverResize(mouse_x, mouse_y, hover_mode); //--- Check resize hover if (resize_hovered || resizing) //--- Check resize state { hover_mouse_local_x = mouse_x - currentCanvasX; //--- Set local x hover_mouse_local_y = mouse_y - (currentCanvasY + header_height + gap_y); //--- Set local y } bool hover_changed = (prev_header_hovered != header_hovered || prev_min_hovered != minimize_hovered || prev_close_hovered != close_hovered || prev_theme_hovered != theme_hovered || prev_resize_hovered != resize_hovered); //--- Check change if (hover_changed) //--- If changed { DrawHeaderOnCanvas(); //--- Redraw header UpdateGraphOnCanvas(); //--- Update graph ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } else if ((resize_hovered || resizing) && (mouse_x != last_mouse_x || mouse_y != last_mouse_y)) //--- Check position change { UpdateGraphOnCanvas(); //--- Update graph ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } string header_tooltip = ""; //--- Initialize tooltip if (theme_hovered) header_tooltip = "Toggle Theme (Dark/Light)"; //--- Set theme tooltip else if (minimize_hovered) header_tooltip = panels_minimized ? "Maximize Panels" : "Minimize Panels"; //--- Set minimize tooltip else if (close_hovered) header_tooltip = "Close Dashboard"; //--- Set close tooltip ObjectSetString(0, canvasHeaderName, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP, header_tooltip); //--- Set header tooltip string resize_tooltip = ""; //--- Initialize resize tooltip if (resize_hovered || resizing) //--- Check resize { ENUM_RESIZE_MODE active_mode = resizing ? resize_mode : hover_mode; //--- Get mode switch (active_mode) //--- Switch mode { case BOTTOM: resize_tooltip = "Resize Bottom"; break; //--- Set bottom case RIGHT: resize_tooltip = "Resize Right"; break; //--- Set right case BOTTOM_RIGHT: resize_tooltip = "Resize Bottom-Right"; break; //--- Set corner default: break; } } ObjectSetString(0, canvasGraphName, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP, resize_tooltip); //--- Set graph tooltip if (mouse_state == 1 && prev_mouse_state == 0) //--- Check mouse down { if (header_hovered) //--- Check header { panel_dragging = true; //--- Start drag panel_drag_x = mouse_x; //--- Set drag x panel_drag_y = mouse_y; //--- Set drag y panel_start_x = currentCanvasX; //--- Set start x panel_start_y = currentCanvasY; //--- Set start y ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, false); //--- Disable scroll DrawHeaderOnCanvas(); //--- Show drag color ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } else if (theme_hovered) //--- Check theme { ToggleTheme(); //--- Toggle theme } else if (minimize_hovered) //--- Check minimize { ToggleMinimize(); //--- Toggle minimize } else if (close_hovered) //--- Check close { CloseDashboard(); //--- Close dashboard } else //--- Handle resize { ENUM_RESIZE_MODE temp_mode = NONE; //--- Initialize temp if (!panel_dragging && !resizing && IsMouseOverResize(mouse_x, mouse_y, temp_mode)) //--- Check resize { resizing = true; //--- Start resizing resize_mode = temp_mode; //--- Set mode resize_start_x = mouse_x; //--- Set start x resize_start_y = mouse_y; //--- Set start y start_width = currentWidth; //--- Set start width start_height = currentHeight; //--- Set start height ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, false); //--- Disable scroll UpdateGraphOnCanvas(); //--- Show icon ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } } } else if (panel_dragging && mouse_state == 1) //--- Handle dragging { int dx = mouse_x - panel_drag_x; //--- Compute dx int dy = mouse_y - panel_drag_y; //--- Compute dy int new_x = panel_start_x + dx; //--- Compute new x int new_y = panel_start_y + dy; //--- Compute new y int chart_w = (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS); //--- Get chart width int chart_h = (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); //--- Get chart height int full_w = currentWidth + (EnableStatsPanel && !panels_minimized ? PanelGap + currentWidth / 2 : 0); //--- Compute full width int full_h = header_height + gap_y + (panels_minimized ? 0 : currentHeight); //--- Compute full height new_x = MathMax(0, MathMin(chart_w - full_w, new_x)); //--- Clamp x new_y = MathMax(0, MathMin(chart_h - full_h, new_y)); //--- Clamp y currentCanvasX = new_x; //--- Update x currentCanvasY = new_y; //--- Update y ObjectSetInteger(0, canvasHeaderName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, new_x); //--- Update header x ObjectSetInteger(0, canvasHeaderName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, new_y); //--- Update header y if (!panels_minimized) //--- Check if shown { ObjectSetInteger(0, canvasGraphName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, new_x); //--- Update graph x ObjectSetInteger(0, canvasGraphName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, new_y + header_height + gap_y); //--- Update graph y if (EnableStatsPanel) //--- Check stats { int statsX = new_x + currentWidth + PanelGap; //--- Compute stats x ObjectSetInteger(0, canvasStatsName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, statsX); //--- Update stats x ObjectSetInteger(0, canvasStatsName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, new_y + header_height + gap_y); //--- Update stats y } } ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } else if (resizing && mouse_state == 1) //--- Handle resizing { int dx = mouse_x - resize_start_x; //--- Compute dx int dy = mouse_y - resize_start_y; //--- Compute dy int new_width = currentWidth; //--- Initialize new width int new_height = currentHeight; //--- Initialize new height if (resize_mode == RIGHT || resize_mode == BOTTOM_RIGHT) //--- Check right { new_width = MathMax(min_width, start_width + dx); //--- Update width } if (resize_mode == BOTTOM || resize_mode == BOTTOM_RIGHT) //--- Check bottom { new_height = MathMax(min_height, start_height + dy); //--- Update height } if (new_width != currentWidth || new_height != currentHeight) //--- Check change { int chart_w = (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS); //--- Get chart width int chart_h = (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); //--- Get chart height int avail_w = chart_w - currentCanvasX; //--- Compute available width int avail_h = chart_h - (currentCanvasY + header_height + gap_y); //--- Compute available height new_height = MathMin(new_height, avail_h); //--- Clamp height if (EnableStatsPanel) //--- Check stats { double max_w_d = (avail_w - PanelGap) / 1.5; //--- Compute max width int max_w = (int)MathFloor(max_w_d); //--- Floor max new_width = MathMin(new_width, max_w); //--- Clamp width } else //--- No stats { new_width = MathMin(new_width, avail_w); //--- Clamp width } currentWidth = new_width; //--- Update width currentHeight = new_height; //--- Update height if (UseBackground && ArraySize(original_bg_pixels) > 0) //--- Check background { ArrayCopy(bg_pixels_graph, original_bg_pixels); //--- Copy graph ScaleImage(bg_pixels_graph, (int)orig_w, (int)orig_h, currentWidth, currentHeight); //--- Scale graph if (EnableStatsPanel) //--- Check stats { ArrayCopy(bg_pixels_stats, original_bg_pixels); //--- Copy stats ScaleImage(bg_pixels_stats, (int)orig_w, (int)orig_h, currentWidth / 2, currentHeight); //--- Scale stats } } canvasGraph.Resize(currentWidth, currentHeight); //--- Resize graph ObjectSetInteger(0, canvasGraphName, OBJPROP_XSIZE, currentWidth); //--- Update graph width ObjectSetInteger(0, canvasGraphName, OBJPROP_YSIZE, currentHeight); //--- Update graph height if (EnableStatsPanel) //--- Check stats { int stats_width = currentWidth / 2; //--- Compute stats width canvasStats.Resize(stats_width, currentHeight); //--- Resize stats ObjectSetInteger(0, canvasStatsName, OBJPROP_XSIZE, stats_width); //--- Update stats width ObjectSetInteger(0, canvasStatsName, OBJPROP_YSIZE, currentHeight); //--- Update stats height int stats_x = currentCanvasX + currentWidth + PanelGap; //--- Compute stats x ObjectSetInteger(0, canvasStatsName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, stats_x); //--- Update stats x } canvasHeader.Resize(currentWidth + (EnableStatsPanel ? PanelGap + currentWidth / 2 : 0), header_height); //--- Resize header ObjectSetInteger(0, canvasHeaderName, OBJPROP_XSIZE, currentWidth + (EnableStatsPanel ? PanelGap + currentWidth / 2 : 0)); //--- Update header width ObjectSetInteger(0, canvasHeaderName, OBJPROP_YSIZE, header_height); //--- Update header height DrawHeaderOnCanvas(); //--- Redraw header UpdateGraphOnCanvas(); //--- Update graph if (EnableStatsPanel) UpdateStatsOnCanvas(); //--- Update stats ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } } else if (mouse_state == 0 && prev_mouse_state == 1) //--- Check mouse up { if (panel_dragging) //--- Check dragging { panel_dragging = false; //--- Stop drag ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, true); //--- Enable scroll DrawHeaderOnCanvas(); //--- Reset color ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } if (resizing) //--- Check resizing { resizing = false; //--- Stop resize ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, true); //--- Enable scroll UpdateGraphOnCanvas(); //--- Remove icon ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } } last_mouse_x = mouse_x; //--- Update last x last_mouse_y = mouse_y; //--- Update last y prev_mouse_state = mouse_state; //--- Update state } }
In the OnChartEvent event handler, if id is CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE, we call "DrawHeaderOnCanvas" to redraw the header, "UpdateGraphOnCanvas" for the graph, "UpdateStatsOnCanvas" if "EnableStatsPanel" is true, and ChartRedraw to refresh the display. For CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, we cast lparam to mouse x, dparam to y, and sparam to state as integers. We store previous hover states in locals, then update "header_hovered" with "IsMouseOverHeader", "theme_hovered" with "IsMouseOverTheme", "minimize_hovered" with "IsMouseOverMinimize", "close_hovered" with "IsMouseOverClose", and "resize_hovered" with "IsMouseOverResize", passing a reference to "hover_mode". If resize hovered or "resizing" true, set "hover_mouse_local_x" and "hover_mouse_local_y" relative to graph position. We check if any hover state changed by comparing the previous to the current, and if so, redraw the header and graph, then redraw. Else if the resize state and the mouse position differ from "last_mouse_x"/"last_mouse_y", update the graph and redraw.
We initialize a header tooltip string, set to Toggle Theme (Dark/Light) if "theme_hovered", maximize/minimize message conditional on "panels_minimized" if "minimize_hovered", Close Dashboard if "close_hovered", and apply to "canvasHeaderName" with ObjectSetString using OBJPROP_TOOLTIP. Similarly, for the resize tooltip, determine active mode from "resize_mode" or "hover_mode", set the string based on bottom/right/bottom-right, and apply to "canvasGraphName".
If mouse state is one and "prev_mouse_state" zero for down press: if "header_hovered", set "panel_dragging" true, store drag/start coordinates, disable chart mouse scroll with ChartSetInteger "CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL" false, redraw header, redraw chart; else if "theme_hovered", call "ToggleTheme"; if "minimize_hovered", call "ToggleMinimize"; if "close_hovered", call "CloseDashboard"; else if not dragging/resizing and "IsMouseOverResize" true into temp mode, set "resizing" true, "resize_mode" to temp, store start coords/dims, disable scroll, update graph, redraw.
If "panel_dragging" true and state one for held, compute deltas, new x/y from start plus deltas, get chart width/height with ChartGetInteger "CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS"/CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, full panel width/height including optional stats/gap/header if not minimized, clamp new x/y to zero up to chart minus full dims with "MathMax"/"MathMin", update "currentCanvasX"/"currentCanvasY", set object x/y distances for header, and if not minimized for graph and optional stats (computing stats x), then redraw.
If "resizing" is true and state one, compute deltas, initialize new width/height to current, add dx if right or corner mode clamped to "min_width", dy for bottom or corner to "min_height". If changed, get chart dims, available width/height from current position, clamp new height to available, for width if stats clamp to floored (available minus gap)/1.5 else to available, update currents. If background used, copy original pixels to graph/stats, scale with "ScaleImage" to new dims (stats half width). Resize "canvasGraph" with Resize and set "OBJPROP_XSIZE"/"YSIZE", similarly for stats if enabled, updating x position, and header to full width. Redraw header/graph/stats if enabled, redraw chart.
If state zero and "prev_mouse_state" one for up: if "panel_dragging", set false, enable scroll true, redraw header, redraw chart; if "resizing", set false, enable scroll, update graph, redraw chart. We update "last_mouse_x"/"last_mouse_y" to current, "prev_mouse_state" to state. We also need to update the dashboard per tick to reflect the new prices.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Handle tick event | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { static datetime lastBarTime = 0; //--- Initialize last time datetime currentBarTime = iTime(_Symbol, _Period, 0); //--- Get current time if (currentBarTime > lastBarTime) //--- Check new bar { UpdateGraphOnCanvas(); //--- Update graph if (EnableStatsPanel) UpdateStatsOnCanvas(); //--- Update stats ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart lastBarTime = currentBarTime; //--- Update last time } }
In the OnTick event handler, we use a static "lastBarTime" datetime initialized to zero to track the previous bar's open time, and get the current bar time with iTime for the symbol, period, and bar zero. If the current time is greater than "lastBarTime", indicating a new bar, we call "UpdateGraphOnCanvas" to refresh the price graph, "UpdateStatsOnCanvas" if "EnableStatsPanel" is true for stats, redraw the chart, and update "lastBarTime" to the current value. Finally, we need to delete rendered objects to avoid clutter when not needed.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Deinitialize expert | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { canvasHeader.Destroy(); //--- Destroy header if (graphCreated) canvasGraph.Destroy(); //--- Destroy graph if created if (statsCreated) canvasStats.Destroy(); //--- Destroy stats if created ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart }
In the OnDeinit event handler, we destroy the header canvas with "canvasHeader.Destroy", then conditionally destroy the graph canvas if "graphCreated" is true using "canvasGraph.Destroy", and the stats canvas if "statsCreated" is true with "canvasStats.Destroy". Finally, we redraw the chart to ensure any remnants are cleared from the display. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.
From the visualization, we can see that we have correctly set up the canvas dashboard with all the canvas components rendered correctly and interactable, hence achieving our objectives. What now remains is testing the workability of the system, and that is handled in the preceding section.
Backtesting
We did the testing, and below is the compiled visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) bitmap image format.
Conclusion
In conclusion, we’ve developed a canvas-based price dashboard in MQL5 using the CCanvas class to create draggable and resizable panels for real-time price graphs with line plots, filled areas, and fog effects, alongside an optional stats panel for account metrics like balance/equity and current bar OHLC, supporting background images, gradients, theme toggling, and efficient event handling for interactivity. The system incorporates bicubic scaling for smooth resizing, alpha blending for overlays, and updates on new bars, providing a customizable tool for visual monitoring without native objects. In the next part, we will extend the dashboard by adding canvas based text screen for reading and scrolling that can integrate several text themes, with a dynamic scrollbar like the ones featured in the new upgraded MetaQuotes terminals. Keep tuned.
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