MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 13): Creating a Canvas-Based Price Dashboard with Graph and Stats Panels

Introduction

In our previous article (Part 12), we enhanced the correlation matrix dashboard in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) with interactive features for greater usability. In Part 13, we present a canvas-based price dashboard featuring graph and stats panels, designed to provide traders with clear, actionable insights into price movements and account metrics. Utilizing the CCanvas class, this dashboard offers draggable and resizable panels, visually tracks recent price graphs, and displays vital statistics, including balance, equity, and the current bar’s open/high/low/close values. It further enriches our trading decisions by using customizable backgrounds, theme toggling, and real-time updates. These tools enable you to monitor and respond to market changes more efficiently. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you’ll have a functional MQL5 canvas-based dashboard for monitoring prices and metrics, ready for customization—let’s dive in!





Understanding the Canvas-Based Price Dashboard Framework

The canvas-based price dashboard framework leverages the CCanvas class in MQL5 to create custom graphical panels for displaying real-time price data and account metrics, offering a compact, interactive alternative to standard chart indicators for users needing quick visual overviews without cluttering the main chart. It consists of a main graph panel plotting recent bar closes as a line with filled areas and fog effects for depth, an optional stats panel showing account details like balance/equity and current bar OHLC, both supported by background images with opacity blending, gradient or solid fills, and double borders for aesthetics.

Enhancements include mouse-driven dragging for repositioning, resizing via border hovers and grips with icons for feedback, minimize/maximize toggles to collapse panels, theme switching between dark/light modes for color adjustments, and real-time updates on new bars to reflect the latest prices and stats.

These features use event handling for mouse interactions, bicubic scaling for smooth image resizing, alpha blending for overlays like fog, and ARGB color management for transparency, ensuring the dashboard is responsive and customizable without native MQL5 objects, which was our main goal since we have used the native objects a couple of times now; we change the approach this time round and fully explore the canvas features instead.

Our plan is to include the canvas library, define inputs for positions/sizes/colors/opacities/modes, load and scale a background image resource, create separate canvases for header/graph/stats with creation checks, implement drawing functions for headers with icons/tooltips/borders, graphs with price plotting/filling/time labels/resize icons, and stats with themed text/gradients/darkened borders, add helper functions for color interpolation/darkening/blending/ARGB extraction, and handle chart events for hovers/drags/resizes/toggles with clamping/minimum sizes, updating on ticks for new data. In brief, here is a visual representation of our objectives.





Implementation in MQL5

To create the program in MQL5, open the MetaEditor, go to the Navigator, locate the Experts folder, click on the "New" tab, and follow the prompts to create the file. Once it is made, in the coding environment, we will need to declare some input parameters and global variables that we will use throughout the program.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Canvas/Canvas.mqh> CCanvas canvasGraph; CCanvas canvasStats; CCanvas canvasHeader; string canvasGraphName = "GraphCanvas" ; string canvasStatsName = "StatsCanvas" ; string canvasHeaderName = "HeaderCanvas" ; input int graphBars = 50 ; input color borderColor = clrBlack ; input color borderHoverColor = clrRed ; input int CanvasX = 30 ; input int CanvasY = 50 ; input int CanvasWidth = 400 ; input int CanvasHeight = 300 ; input bool EnableStatsPanel = true ; input int PanelGap = 10 ; input bool UseBackground = true ; input double FogOpacity = 0.5 ; input bool BlendFog = true ; input int StatsFontSize = 12 ; input color StatsLabelColor = clrDodgerBlue ; input color StatsValueColor = clrWhite ; input color StatsHeaderColor = clrDodgerBlue ; input int StatsHeaderFontSize = 14 ; input double BorderOpacityPercentReduction = 20.0 ; input double BorderDarkenPercent = 30.0 ; enum ENUM_BACKGROUND_MODE { NoColor = 0 , SingleColor = 1 , GradientTwoColors = 2 }; input ENUM_BACKGROUND_MODE StatsBackgroundMode = GradientTwoColors; input color TopColor = clrBlack ; input color BottomColor = clrRed ; input double BackgroundOpacity = 0.7 ; enum ENUM_RESIZE_MODE { NONE, BOTTOM, RIGHT, BOTTOM_RIGHT }; #resource "1. Transparent MT5 bmp image.bmp" uint original_bg_pixels[]; uint orig_w = 0 , orig_h = 0 ; uint bg_pixels_graph[]; uint bg_pixels_stats[]; int currentCanvasX = CanvasX; int currentCanvasY = CanvasY; int currentWidth = CanvasWidth; int currentHeight = CanvasHeight; bool panel_dragging = false ; int panel_drag_x = 0 , panel_drag_y = 0 ; int panel_start_x = 0 , panel_start_y = 0 ; bool resizing = false ; ENUM_RESIZE_MODE resize_mode = NONE; ENUM_RESIZE_MODE hover_mode = NONE; int resize_start_x = 0 , resize_start_y = 0 ; int start_width = 0 , start_height = 0 ; const int resize_thickness = 5 ; const int min_width = 200 ; const int min_height = 150 ; int hover_mouse_local_x = 0 ; int hover_mouse_local_y = 0 ; bool header_hovered = false ; bool minimize_hovered = false ; bool close_hovered = false ; bool theme_hovered = false ; bool resize_hovered = false ; int prev_mouse_state = 0 ; int last_mouse_x = 0 , last_mouse_y = 0 ; int header_height = 27 ; int gap_y = 7 ; int button_size = 25 ; int theme_x_offset = - 75 ; int minimize_x_offset = - 50 ; int close_x_offset = - 25 ; bool panels_minimized = false ; color HeaderColor = C'60,60,60' ; color HeaderHoverColor = clrRed ; color HeaderDragColor = clrMediumBlue ; bool is_dark_theme = true ; color LightHeaderColor = clrSilver ; color LightHeaderTextColor = clrBlack ; color LightStatsLabelColor = clrBlue ; color LightStatsValueColor = clrBlack ; color LightStatsHeaderColor = clrBlue ; color LightBorderColor = clrBlack ; color LightTopColor = clrGreen ; color LightBottomColor = clrGold ; color LightHeaderHoverColor = clrRed ; color LightHeaderDragColor = clrMediumBlue ; bool graphCreated = false ; bool statsCreated = false ;

We begin the implementation by including the canvas library with "#include <Canvas/Canvas.mqh>", which provides the CCanvas class for creating and managing bitmap-based graphical panels on the chart. We then declare three "CCanvas" objects: "canvasGraph" for the price graph panel, "canvasStats" for the statistics panel, and "canvasHeader" for the header section. We set string constants for their names as "GraphCanvas", "StatsCanvas", and "HeaderCanvas" to identify them uniquely.

Next, we define input parameters to customize the dashboard: "graphBars" as fifty for the number of bars to plot, "borderColor" to black and "borderHoverColor" to red for borders and hover indications, positions and dimensions like "CanvasX" at thirty, "CanvasY" at fifty, "CanvasWidth" at four hundred, "CanvasHeight" at three hundred, a boolean "EnableStatsPanel" true to show the stats panel with "PanelGap" at ten pixels, "UseBackground" true for image backgrounds with "FogOpacity" at 0.5 and "BlendFog" true for blending, font sizes and colors for stats like "StatsFontSize" at twelve, "StatsLabelColor" to dodger blue, and percentages for border adjustments such as "BorderOpacityPercentReduction" at 20.0 and "BorderDarkenPercent" at 30.0.

We create the "ENUM_BACKGROUND_MODE" enumeration with options "NoColor" for no fill, "SingleColor" for uniform color, and "GradientTwoColors" for two-color gradients, with input "StatsBackgroundMode" defaulting to gradient, and colors "TopColor" to black, "BottomColor" to red, plus "BackgroundOpacity" at 0.7. Then, we add the "ENUM_RESIZE_MODE" enumeration for resizing states: "NONE", "BOTTOM", "RIGHT", and "BOTTOM_RIGHT".

We include a resource with the #resource directive; "1. Transparent MetaTrader 5 bmp image.bmp" for a hardcoded background image. The image you attach needs to be a bitmap file only. You can easily do that, and our image file now looks like this. We imported it to where the program file is for simplicity. Have a look at what we got below.

With the image file ready, we continue with global variables: arrays "original_bg_pixels", "bg_pixels_graph", and "bg_pixels_stats" for image pixels, dimensions "orig_w" and "orig_h" at zero, current positions and sizes initialized from inputs, booleans like "panel_dragging" false, "resizing" false, enumerations "resize_mode" and "hover_mode" to "NONE", integers for resize starts and mins like "resize_thickness" at five, "min_width" at two hundred, hovers like "header_hovered" false, "prev_mouse_state" at zero, layout constants such as "header_height" at twenty-seven, "gap_y" at seven, "button_size" at twenty-five, offsets for buttons, "panels_minimized" false, colors like "HeaderColor" to medium gray, "HeaderHoverColor" to red, theme flag "is_dark_theme" true, light mode colors such as "LightHeaderColor" to silver, and flags "graphCreated" and "statsCreated" false.

With that done, the next thing we will need to do is create a function to dynamically scale the image so it fits the new dimensions. This will come in handy when we want to resize the background image in the panels when allowed. Here is the logic we used to achieve that.

void ScaleImage( uint &pixels[], int original_width, int original_height, int new_width, int new_height) { uint scaled_pixels[]; ArrayResize (scaled_pixels, new_width * new_height); for ( int y = 0 ; y < new_height; y++) { for ( int x = 0 ; x < new_width; x++) { double original_x = ( double )x * original_width / new_width; double original_y = ( double )y * original_height / new_height; uint pixel = BicubicInterpolate(pixels, original_width, original_height, original_x, original_y); scaled_pixels[y * new_width + x] = pixel; } } ArrayResize (pixels, new_width * new_height); ArrayCopy (pixels, scaled_pixels); } uint BicubicInterpolate( uint &pixels[], int width, int height, double x, double y) { int x0 = ( int )x; int y0 = ( int )y; double fractional_x = x - x0; double fractional_y = y - y0; int x_indices[ 4 ], y_indices[ 4 ]; for ( int i = - 1 ; i <= 2 ; i++) { x_indices[i + 1 ] = MathMin ( MathMax (x0 + i, 0 ), width - 1 ); y_indices[i + 1 ] = MathMin ( MathMax (y0 + i, 0 ), height - 1 ); } uint neighborhood_pixels[ 16 ]; for ( int j = 0 ; j < 4 ; j++) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < 4 ; i++) { neighborhood_pixels[j * 4 + i] = pixels[y_indices[j] * width + x_indices[i]]; } } uchar alpha_components[ 16 ], red_components[ 16 ], green_components[ 16 ], blue_components[ 16 ]; for ( int i = 0 ; i < 16 ; i++) { GetArgb(neighborhood_pixels[i], alpha_components[i], red_components[i], green_components[i], blue_components[i]); } uchar alpha_out = ( uchar )BicubicInterpolateComponent(alpha_components, fractional_x, fractional_y); uchar red_out = ( uchar )BicubicInterpolateComponent(red_components, fractional_x, fractional_y); uchar green_out = ( uchar )BicubicInterpolateComponent(green_components, fractional_x, fractional_y); uchar blue_out = ( uchar )BicubicInterpolateComponent(blue_components, fractional_x, fractional_y); return ((( uint )alpha_out) << 24 ) | ((( uint )red_out) << 16 ) | ((( uint )green_out) << 8 ) | (( uint )blue_out); } double BicubicInterpolateComponent( uchar &components[], double fractional_x, double fractional_y) { double weights_x[ 4 ]; double t = fractional_x; weights_x[ 0 ] = (- 0.5 * t * t * t + t * t - 0.5 * t); weights_x[ 1 ] = ( 1.5 * t * t * t - 2.5 * t * t + 1 ); weights_x[ 2 ] = (- 1.5 * t * t * t + 2 * t * t + 0.5 * t); weights_x[ 3 ] = ( 0.5 * t * t * t - 0.5 * t * t); double y_values[ 4 ]; for ( int j = 0 ; j < 4 ; j++) { y_values[j] = weights_x[ 0 ] * components[j * 4 + 0 ] + weights_x[ 1 ] * components[j * 4 + 1 ] + weights_x[ 2 ] * components[j * 4 + 2 ] + weights_x[ 3 ] * components[j * 4 + 3 ]; } double weights_y[ 4 ]; t = fractional_y; weights_y[ 0 ] = (- 0.5 * t * t * t + t * t - 0.5 * t); weights_y[ 1 ] = ( 1.5 * t * t * t - 2.5 * t * t + 1 ); weights_y[ 2 ] = (- 1.5 * t * t * t + 2 * t * t + 0.5 * t); weights_y[ 3 ] = ( 0.5 * t * t * t - 0.5 * t * t); double result = weights_y[ 0 ] * y_values[ 0 ] + weights_y[ 1 ] * y_values[ 1 ] + weights_y[ 2 ] * y_values[ 2 ] + weights_y[ 3 ] * y_values[ 3 ]; return MathMax ( 0 , MathMin ( 255 , result)); } void GetArgb( uint pixel, uchar &alpha, uchar &red, uchar &green, uchar &blue) { alpha = ( uchar )((pixel >> 24 ) & 0xFF ); red = ( uchar )((pixel >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); green = ( uchar )((pixel >> 8 ) & 0xFF ); blue = ( uchar )(pixel & 0xFF ); }

First, we implement the "ScaleImage" function to resize an image array of pixels from original dimensions to new width and height, using bicubic interpolation for smooth scaling. It takes a reference to the pixels array, original width and height, and new dimensions. We declare and resize a temporary "scaled_pixels" array to the new size, then nest loops over new height and width to compute corresponding original coordinates by proportional mapping. For each new pixel, we call "BicubicInterpolate" with the original array and fractional coordinates to get the interpolated value and store it in "scaled_pixels". Finally, we resize the input pixels array to the new size and copy "scaled_pixels" into it with the ArrayCopy function.

Next is the "BicubicInterpolate" function to compute a single pixel value using bicubic interpolation at given fractional x and y in the image. It takes the pixels array, width, height, and doubles x and y. We get integer parts x0 and y0, fractional parts, and create index arrays for a 4x4 neighborhood by clamping offsets from -1 to 2 to image bounds with the MathMin and MathMax functions. We extract sixteen neighborhood pixels into an array, then declare component arrays for alpha, red, green, and blue, looping to populate them using "GetArgb". We interpolate each component with "BicubicInterpolateComponent" and the fractions, casting to uchar, and combine into a uint ARGB value with bit shifts.

We then create the "BicubicInterpolateComponent" function to perform bicubic interpolation on a single color channel's 4x4 component array using fractional x and y. It computes four x weights with the bicubic kernel formula based on t as fractional x, then calculates four intermediate y values by weighted sums of rows in the components array. Similarly, it computes y weights with fractional y as t, and derives the final result as a weighted sum of those y values, clamping between zero and 255 with "MathMax" and "MathMin". Finally, we implement the "GetArgb" function to extract ARGB components from a uint pixel value into uchar references for alpha, red, green, and blue, using bit shifts right by 24/16/8/0 and masking with 0xFF.

It is important to understand that it is not a must that you use a bicubic approach. You can use a linear or bilinear approach, but that will give a more jagged image than what we actually want. So we go with the best approach for an antialiased image pixelation. In fact, have a look below at the different approaches you could have.

We can see that the bicubic interpolation approach gives the smoothest image view compared to the other approaches. The next thing that we will do is use the functions to resize our resource image so it fits dynamically. Our image file is quite larger than our canvas area where we want to render it, so we need to resize it. Let's do that in the initialization event handler.

int OnInit () { currentWidth = CanvasWidth; currentHeight = CanvasHeight; currentCanvasX = CanvasX; currentCanvasY = CanvasY; if (UseBackground) { if ( ResourceReadImage ( "::1. Transparent MT5 bmp image.bmp" , original_bg_pixels, orig_w, orig_h) && orig_w > 0 && orig_h > 0 ) { ArrayCopy (bg_pixels_graph, original_bg_pixels); ScaleImage(bg_pixels_graph, ( int )orig_w, ( int )orig_h, currentWidth, currentHeight); if (EnableStatsPanel) { ArrayCopy (bg_pixels_stats, original_bg_pixels); ScaleImage(bg_pixels_stats, ( int )orig_w, ( int )orig_h, currentWidth / 2 , currentHeight); } } else { Print ( "Failed to load background image from ::1. Transparent MT5 bmp image.bmp" ); } } int header_width = currentWidth + (EnableStatsPanel ? PanelGap + currentWidth / 2 : 0 ); if (!canvasHeader.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 , 0 , canvasHeaderName, currentCanvasX, currentCanvasY, header_width, header_height, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Failed to create Header Canvas" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } if (!canvasGraph.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 , 0 , canvasGraphName, currentCanvasX, currentCanvasY + header_height + gap_y, currentWidth, currentHeight, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Failed to create Graph Canvas" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } graphCreated = true ; if (EnableStatsPanel) { int statsX = currentCanvasX + currentWidth + PanelGap; if (!canvasStats.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 , 0 , canvasStatsName, statsX, currentCanvasY + header_height + gap_y, currentWidth / 2 , currentHeight, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Failed to create Stats Canvas" ); } statsCreated = true ; } ChartRedraw (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

In the OnInit event handler, we set up the initial state and create the canvas panels for the dashboard. We initialize current dimensions and positions from inputs like "currentWidth" to "CanvasWidth", "currentHeight" to "CanvasHeight", "currentCanvasX" to "CanvasX", and "currentCanvasY" to "CanvasY". If "UseBackground" is true, we load the resource image with ResourceReadImage into "original_bg_pixels" and get its original width and height. If successful, we copy to "bg_pixels_graph" and scale it to the current dimensions using "ScaleImage". For the stats panel, if "EnableStatsPanel" is true, we copy to "bg_pixels_stats" and scale to half the width with full height. On failure, we print an error message.

We compute header width as graph width plus optional stats width and gap, then create the header canvas with "CreateBitmapLabel" at subwindow zero, name "canvasHeaderName", position, width, and "header_height" using COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE, printing an error and returning "INIT_FAILED" if unsuccessful. Similarly, we create the graph canvas below the header plus "gap_y", setting "graphCreated" to true on success or returning INIT_FAILED on failure. If stats enabled, we compute its x position after the graph plus "PanelGap", create the stats canvas, and set "statsCreated" to true. Finally, we redraw the chart with "ChartRedraw" and return INIT_SUCCEEDED. This creates the paper areas, and no actual drawing yet. To demonstrate this, here is a sample of what we can see on the tooltips upon compilation.

We can see that the canvas area papers are now drawn. What we need to do is do the actual drawing to render the canvas objects. We will start with the header, but since we need to be theme sensitive, we will first define some theme helper functions to enable us create either a dark or light theme render where applicable.

color GetHeaderColor() { return is_dark_theme ? HeaderColor : LightHeaderColor; } color GetHeaderHoverColor() { return is_dark_theme ? HeaderHoverColor : LightHeaderHoverColor; } color GetHeaderDragColor() { return is_dark_theme ? HeaderDragColor : LightHeaderDragColor; } color GetStatsLabelColor() { return is_dark_theme ? StatsLabelColor : LightStatsLabelColor; } color GetStatsValueColor() { return is_dark_theme ? StatsValueColor : LightStatsValueColor; } color GetStatsHeaderColor() { return is_dark_theme ? StatsHeaderColor : LightStatsHeaderColor; } color GetBorderColor() { return is_dark_theme ? borderColor : LightBorderColor; } color GetTopColor() { return is_dark_theme ? TopColor : LightTopColor; } color GetBottomColor() { return is_dark_theme ? BottomColor : LightBottomColor; } color GetHeaderTextColor() { return is_dark_theme ? clrWhite : LightHeaderTextColor; } color GetIconColor( bool is_drag) { return is_drag ? GetHeaderDragColor() : GetHeaderHoverColor(); }

Here, we implement several getter functions to retrieve theme-aware colors based on the current "is_dark_theme" flag, ensuring consistent visuals across dark and light modes without redundant checks elsewhere. The "GetHeaderColor" function returns "HeaderColor" in dark mode or "LightHeaderColor" in light mode for the header background. We use the same logic for all the other functions. We can now use these helper functions to create the header canvas objects.

void DrawHeaderOnCanvas() { canvasHeader.Erase( 0 ); color header_bg = panel_dragging ? GetHeaderDragColor() : (header_hovered ? GetHeaderHoverColor() : GetHeaderColor()); uint argb_bg = ColorToARGB (header_bg, 255 ); canvasHeader.FillRectangle( 0 , 0 , canvasHeader.Width() - 1 , header_height - 1 , argb_bg); uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB (GetBorderColor(), 255 ); canvasHeader.Line( 0 , 0 , canvasHeader.Width() - 1 , 0 , argbBorder); canvasHeader.Line(canvasHeader.Width() - 1 , 0 , canvasHeader.Width() - 1 , header_height - 1 , argbBorder); canvasHeader.Line(canvasHeader.Width() - 1 , header_height - 1 , 0 , header_height - 1 , argbBorder); canvasHeader.Line( 0 , header_height - 1 , 0 , 0 , argbBorder); canvasHeader.FontSet( "Arial Bold" , 15 ); uint argbText = ColorToARGB (GetHeaderTextColor(), 255 ); canvasHeader. TextOut ( 10 , (header_height - 15 ) / 2 , "Price Dashboard" , argbText, TA_LEFT ); int theme_x = canvasHeader.Width() + theme_x_offset; string theme_symbol = CharToString (( uchar ) 91 ); color theme_color = theme_hovered ? clrYellow : GetHeaderTextColor(); canvasHeader.FontSet( "Wingdings" , 22 ); uint argb_theme = ColorToARGB (theme_color, 255 ); canvasHeader. TextOut (theme_x, (header_height - 22 ) / 2 , theme_symbol, argb_theme, TA_CENTER ); int min_x = canvasHeader.Width() + minimize_x_offset; string min_symbol = panels_minimized ? CharToString (( uchar ) 111 ) : CharToString (( uchar ) 114 ); color min_color = minimize_hovered ? clrYellow : GetHeaderTextColor(); canvasHeader.FontSet( "Wingdings" , 22 ); uint argb_min = ColorToARGB (min_color, 255 ); canvasHeader. TextOut (min_x, (header_height - 22 ) / 2 , min_symbol, argb_min, TA_CENTER ); int close_x = canvasHeader.Width() + close_x_offset; string close_symbol = CharToString (( uchar ) 114 ); color close_color = close_hovered ? clrRed : GetHeaderTextColor(); canvasHeader.FontSet( "Webdings" , 22 ); uint argb_close = ColorToARGB (close_color, 255 ); canvasHeader. TextOut (close_x, (header_height - 22 ) / 2 , close_symbol, argb_close, TA_CENTER ); canvasHeader.Update(); }

Here, we implement the "DrawHeaderOnCanvas" function to render the header section on the "canvasHeader" object, providing a title and interactive icons with dynamic colors based on states like dragging or hovering. We start by clearing the canvas with the "Erase" method, set to zero. We determine the background color conditionally: if "panel_dragging" is true, use "GetHeaderDragColor"; else if "header_hovered", use "GetHeaderHoverColor"; otherwise, "GetHeaderColor". We convert it to ARGB with ColorToARGB at full opacity 255 and fill a rectangle from (0,0) to width minus one and "header_height" minus one using the FillRectangle method.

For borders, we convert the border color from "GetBorderColor" to ARGB at 255 and draw lines with Line for the top, right, bottom, and left edges of the header. We set the font to Arial Bold at size fifteen with FontSet, convert header text color from "GetHeaderTextColor" to ARGB, and draw the title 'Price Dashboard' at x ten centered vertically using TextOut with left alignment.

For the theme icon, we compute its x as canvas width plus "theme_x_offset", set symbol to character 91 from uchar cast, color to yellow if "theme_hovered" else header text color, change font to Wingdings at twenty-two, convert to ARGB, and draw centered horizontally and vertically with "TextOut" and center alignment. Similarly, for the minimize icon, compute x with "minimize_x_offset", set symbol conditionally to character 111 if "panels_minimized" or 114 otherwise, color to yellow on hover, else text color, use Wingdings font, convert, and draw centered. For the close icon, compute x with "close_x_offset", set symbol to 114, color to red on "close_hovered" else text color, switch font to Webdings at twenty-two, convert, and draw centered. Finally, we update the canvas with "Update" to display the changes. When we call this function in initialization, we get the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that the canvas header is correctly labelled. What we need to do next is draw on the graph canvas area, where we are supposed to do the analysis of the prices and draw their line graph. So essentially, we are drawing our own simple price graph. However, note that this is just our approach; it is the easiest we thought for this demonstration. You can use your own complex calculations as you deem fit. Here is the approach we use to get that done.

void UpdateGraphOnCanvas() { canvasGraph.Erase( 0 ); if (UseBackground && ArraySize (bg_pixels_graph) == currentWidth * currentHeight) { for ( int y = 0 ; y < currentHeight; y++) { for ( int x = 0 ; x < currentWidth; x++) { canvasGraph.PixelSet(x, y, bg_pixels_graph[y * currentWidth + x]); } } } uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB (GetBorderColor(), 255 ); canvasGraph.Line( 0 , 0 , currentWidth - 1 , 0 , argbBorder); canvasGraph.Line(currentWidth - 1 , 0 , currentWidth - 1 , currentHeight - 1 , argbBorder); canvasGraph.Line(currentWidth - 1 , currentHeight - 1 , 0 , currentHeight - 1 , argbBorder); canvasGraph.Line( 0 , currentHeight - 1 , 0 , 0 , argbBorder); canvasGraph.Line( 1 , 1 , currentWidth - 2 , 1 , argbBorder); canvasGraph.Line(currentWidth - 2 , 1 , currentWidth - 2 , currentHeight - 2 , argbBorder); canvasGraph.Line(currentWidth - 2 , currentHeight - 2 , 1 , currentHeight - 2 , argbBorder); canvasGraph.Line( 1 , currentHeight - 2 , 1 , 1 , argbBorder); double closePrices[]; ArrayResize (closePrices, graphBars); if ( CopyClose ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 , graphBars, closePrices) != graphBars) { Print ( "Failed to copy close prices" ); return ; } datetime timeArr[]; ArrayResize (timeArr, graphBars); if ( CopyTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 , graphBars, timeArr) != graphBars) { Print ( "Failed to copy times" ); return ; } double minPrice = closePrices[ 0 ]; double maxPrice = closePrices[ 0 ]; for ( int i = 1 ; i < graphBars; i++) { if (closePrices[i] < minPrice) minPrice = closePrices[i]; if (closePrices[i] > maxPrice) maxPrice = closePrices[i]; } double priceRange = maxPrice - minPrice; if (priceRange == 0 ) priceRange = _Point ; int graphLeft = 2 ; int graphRight = currentWidth - 3 ; double graphWidth_d = graphRight - graphLeft; int graphHeight = currentHeight - 4 ; int bottomY = 2 + graphHeight; int x_pos[]; int y_pos[]; ArrayResize (x_pos, graphBars); ArrayResize (y_pos, graphBars); for ( int i = 0 ; i < graphBars; i++) { double norm = (graphBars > 1 ) ? ( double )i / (graphBars - 1 ) : 0.0 ; x_pos[i] = graphLeft + ( int )(norm * graphWidth_d + 0.5 ); double price = closePrices[graphBars - 1 - i]; y_pos[i] = 2 + ( int )(graphHeight * (maxPrice - price) / priceRange + 0.5 ); } color lineColor = clrBlue ; uint argbLine = ColorToARGB (lineColor, 255 ); for ( int i = 0 ; i < graphBars - 1 ; i++) { int x1 = (currentWidth - 1 ) - x_pos[i]; int y1 = y_pos[i]; int x2 = (currentWidth - 1 ) - x_pos[i + 1 ]; int y2 = y_pos[i + 1 ]; canvasGraph.LineAA(x1, y1, x2, y2, argbLine); } int min_flipped_x = (currentWidth - 1 ) - graphRight; int max_flipped_x = (currentWidth - 1 ) - graphLeft; for ( int colX = min_flipped_x; colX <= max_flipped_x; colX++) { int logical_colX = (currentWidth - 1 ) - colX; int seg = - 1 ; for ( int j = 0 ; j < graphBars - 1 ; j++) { if (x_pos[j] <= logical_colX && logical_colX <= x_pos[j + 1 ]) { seg = j; break ; } } if (seg == - 1 ) continue ; double dx = x_pos[seg + 1 ] - x_pos[seg]; double t = (dx > 0 ) ? (logical_colX - x_pos[seg]) / dx : 0.0 ; double interpY = y_pos[seg] + t * (y_pos[seg + 1 ] - y_pos[seg]); int topY = ( int )(interpY + 0.5 ); for ( int fillY = topY; fillY < bottomY; fillY++) { double fadeFactor = ( double )(bottomY - fillY) / (bottomY - topY); uchar alpha = ( uchar )( 255 * fadeFactor * FogOpacity); uint argbFill = ColorToARGB (lineColor, alpha); if (BlendFog) { uint currentPixel = canvasGraph.PixelGet(colX, fillY); uint blendedPixel = BlendPixels(currentPixel, argbFill); canvasGraph.PixelSet(colX, fillY, blendedPixel); } else { canvasGraph.PixelSet(colX, fillY, argbFill); } } } canvasGraph.FontSet( "Arial" , 12 ); uint argbText = ColorToARGB (is_dark_theme ? clrBlack : clrGray , 255 ); canvasGraph. TextOut (currentWidth / 2 , 10 , "Price Graph (" + _Symbol + ")" , argbText, TA_CENTER ); canvasGraph.FontSet( "Arial" , 12 ); string newTime = TimeToString (timeArr[ 0 ], TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES ); string oldTime = TimeToString (timeArr[graphBars - 1 ], TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES ); canvasGraph. TextOut ( 10 , currentHeight - 15 , newTime, argbText, TA_LEFT ); canvasGraph. TextOut (currentWidth - 10 , currentHeight - 15 , oldTime, argbText, TA_RIGHT ); if (resize_hovered || resizing) { ENUM_RESIZE_MODE active_mode = resizing ? resize_mode : hover_mode; if (active_mode == NONE) { canvasGraph.Update(); return ; } string icon_font = "Wingdings 3" ; int icon_size = 25 ; uchar icon_code; int angle = 0 ; switch (active_mode) { case BOTTOM: icon_code = ( uchar ) '2' ; angle = 0 ; break ; case RIGHT: icon_code = ( uchar ) '1' ; angle = 0 ; break ; case BOTTOM_RIGHT: icon_code = ( uchar ) '2' ; angle = 450 ; break ; default : canvasGraph.Update(); return ; } string icon_symbol = CharToString (icon_code); color icon_color = GetIconColor(resizing); uint argb_icon = ColorToARGB (icon_color, 255 ); canvasGraph.FontSet(icon_font, icon_size); canvasGraph.FontAngleSet(angle); int icon_x = 0 ; int icon_y = 0 ; switch (active_mode) { case BOTTOM: icon_x = MathMax ( 0 , MathMin (hover_mouse_local_x - (icon_size / 2 ), currentWidth - icon_size)); icon_y = currentHeight - icon_size - 2 ; break ; case RIGHT: icon_y = MathMax ( 0 , MathMin (hover_mouse_local_y - (icon_size / 2 ), currentHeight - icon_size)); icon_x = currentWidth - icon_size - 2 ; break ; case BOTTOM_RIGHT: icon_x = currentWidth - icon_size - 10 ; icon_y = currentHeight - icon_size; break ; default : break ; } canvasGraph. TextOut (icon_x, icon_y, icon_symbol, argb_icon, TA_LEFT | TA_TOP ); canvasGraph.FontAngleSet( 0 ); } canvasGraph.Update(); }

Here, we implement the "UpdateGraphOnCanvas" function to render the price graph on the "canvasGraph" object, displaying recent bar closes as a line plot with filled areas, labels, and optional resize indicators. We begin by clearing the canvas with Erase set to zero. If "UseBackground" is true and "bg_pixels_graph" matches the current dimensions, we loop over height and width to set each pixel from the scaled background array using the PixelSet method. We convert the border color from "GetBorderColor" to ARGB at full opacity with ColorToARGB and draw outer and inner borders using "Line" for top, right, bottom, and left edges, creating a double border effect.

We declare and resize a "closePrices" double array to "graphBars", copy closing prices with CopyClose for the current symbol and period starting from bar zero, printing an error and exiting if incomplete. Similarly, we fetch times into a "timeArr" datetime array with CopyTime, handling failure. We find the minimum and maximum prices by initializing to the first close and looping to update, compute the range, defaulting to _Point if zero to avoid division issues.

We set margins like "graphLeft" at two, "graphRight" at width minus three, compute effective width and height, and bottom y at two plus height. We resize integer arrays "x_pos" and "y_pos" to "graphBars", then loop to normalize positions: x as left plus normalized fraction of width rounded, y as two plus scaled (max minus price) over range rounded, flipping the price array index for recent on left. We set line color to blue, convert to ARGB, and loop over segments to draw anti-aliased lines with LineAA, flipping x positions for right-to-left orientation.

For filling, we compute min and max flipped x, loop over columns from min to max flipped (right to left), derive logical x, find the segment containing it by checking positions, and skip if none. We calculate the interpolation factor t, interpolate y, and round to the top y. Then, loop from top y to bottom y, compute fade factor from bottom, alpha as 255 times fade times "FogOpacity", convert fill to ARGB with that alpha. If "BlendFog" is true, get the current pixel with PixelGet, blend with "BlendPixels", and set; else, set directly with "PixelSet". For blending the pixels, we use a custom helper function whose code snippet is as follows.

uint BlendPixels( uint bg, uint fg) { uchar bgA = ( uchar )((bg >> 24 ) & 0xFF ); uchar bgR = ( uchar )((bg >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); uchar bgG = ( uchar )((bg >> 8 ) & 0xFF ); uchar bgB = ( uchar )(bg & 0xFF ); uchar fgA = ( uchar )((fg >> 24 ) & 0xFF ); uchar fgR = ( uchar )((fg >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); uchar fgG = ( uchar )((fg >> 8 ) & 0xFF ); uchar fgB = ( uchar )(fg & 0xFF ); if (fgA == 0 ) return bg; if (fgA == 255 ) return fg; double alphaFg = fgA / 255.0 ; double alphaBg = 1.0 - alphaFg; uchar outR = ( uchar )(fgR * alphaFg + bgR * alphaBg); uchar outG = ( uchar )(fgG * alphaFg + bgG * alphaBg); uchar outB = ( uchar )(fgB * alphaFg + bgB * alphaBg); uchar outA = ( uchar )(fgA + bgA * alphaBg); return ((( uint )outA) << 24 ) | ((( uint )outR) << 16 ) | ((( uint )outG) << 8 ) | (( uint )outB); }

For the function, we use a similar approach as we did with the ARGB function, using bitwise operations. We have added comments for clarity. Continuing, we set the font to Arial at twelve, convert text color themed (black in dark, gray in light) to ARGB, and draw a centered title 'Price Graph' with a symbol at the top. We format the newest and oldest times with TimeToString using date and minutes, draw left-aligned at the bottom left and right-aligned at the bottom right.

If "resize_hovered" or "resizing" is true, we get active mode from "resize_mode" or "hover_mode", and exit early if none. We set the icon font to Wingdings 3 at twenty-five, determine code and angle based on mode (bottom/right as '2'/'1' at zero, corner '2' at 450), and convert the symbol with the CharToString function. As for the icons, you can choose the best that fit your style. We chose those since MQL5 does not yet have in-built cursor changes, so we had to be creative. Here is a visualization of the font symbols you can use.

Next, we get icon color from "GetIconColor" with resizing flag, convert to ARGB, set font and angle with FontSet and FontAngleSet, compute position based on mode using "MathMax"/"MathMin" for clamping and hover local coordinates or fixed offsets, draw with TextOut left top aligned, and reset angle to zero. Finally, we update the canvas with Update to show the graph. When we call the function in the initialization event handler, we get the following outcome.

With the graph canvas rendered, we now need to create the other statistics panel on the right of the graph canvas. For this one, we want to advance a bit and mix two colors for the background where they meet using linear interpolation, since it is just a simple thing we want to have, and also darken the border colors based on the background selected colors, instead of the static border colors that we have been having for the header and the graph canvas so far. To achieve that with ease, we will need some helper functions.

color InterpolateColor( color start, color end, double factor) { uchar r1 = ( uchar )((start >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); uchar g1 = ( uchar )((start >> 8 ) & 0xFF ); uchar b1 = ( uchar )(start & 0xFF ); uchar r2 = ( uchar )((end >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); uchar g2 = ( uchar )((end >> 8 ) & 0xFF ); uchar b2 = ( uchar )(end & 0xFF ); uchar r = ( uchar )(r1 + factor * (r2 - r1)); uchar g = ( uchar )(g1 + factor * (g2 - g1)); uchar b = ( uchar )(b1 + factor * (b2 - b1)); return (r << 16 ) | (g << 8 ) | b; } color DarkenColor( color colorValue, double factor) { int blue = int ((colorValue & 0xFF ) * factor); int green = int (((colorValue >> 8 ) & 0xFF ) * factor); int red = int (((colorValue >> 16 ) & 0xFF ) * factor); return ( color )(blue | (green << 8 ) | (red << 16 )); }

First, we implement the "InterpolateColor" function to linearly blend between two colors based on a factor from zero to one, returning the interpolated color for effects like gradients. It takes color parameters start and end, and a double factor. We extract red, green, and blue components from the start using bit shifts right by sixteen/eight/zero and masking with 0xFF cast to uchar, similarly for the end, just like we did with the other color-based functions. We interpolate each channel as a uchar of start value plus factor times the difference, then combine with red shifted left sixteen, green eight, and blue zero using bit shifts and OR.

Next, we create the "DarkenColor" function to reduce a color's brightness by a factor from zero to one, where one keeps it unchanged, and lower values darken it, returning the adjusted color. It takes color "colorValue" and a double factor, darkens blue as int of blue times factor from mask 0xFF, green from shift eight mask, red from shift sixteen mask, and returns combined with blue OR green shifted eight OR red shifted sixteen cast to color. We can now use these functions in the creation of the statistics panel.

void UpdateStatsOnCanvas() { canvasStats.Erase( 0 ); int statsWidth = currentWidth / 2 ; if (UseBackground && ArraySize (bg_pixels_stats) == statsWidth * currentHeight) { for ( int y = 0 ; y < currentHeight; y++) { for ( int x = 0 ; x < statsWidth; x++) { canvasStats.PixelSet(x, y, bg_pixels_stats[y * statsWidth + x]); } } } if (StatsBackgroundMode != NoColor) { for ( int y = 0 ; y < currentHeight; y++) { double factor = ( double )y / (currentHeight - 1 ); color currentColor = (StatsBackgroundMode == SingleColor) ? GetTopColor() : InterpolateColor(GetTopColor(), GetBottomColor(), factor); uchar alpha = ( uchar )( 255 * BackgroundOpacity); uint argbFill = ColorToARGB (currentColor, alpha); for ( int x = 0 ; x < statsWidth; x++) { uint currentPixel = canvasStats.PixelGet(x, y); uint blendedPixel = BlendPixels(currentPixel, argbFill); canvasStats.PixelSet(x, y, blendedPixel); } } } if (StatsBackgroundMode != NoColor) { double reduction = BorderOpacityPercentReduction / 100.0 ; double opacity = MathMax ( 0.0 , MathMin ( 1.0 , BackgroundOpacity * ( 1.0 - reduction))); uchar alpha = ( uchar )( 255 * opacity); double darkenReduction = BorderDarkenPercent / 100.0 ; double darkenFactor = MathMax ( 0.0 , MathMin ( 1.0 , 1.0 - darkenReduction)); for ( int y = 0 ; y < currentHeight; y++) { double factor = (StatsBackgroundMode == SingleColor) ? 0.0 : ( double )y / (currentHeight - 1 ); color baseColor = (StatsBackgroundMode == SingleColor) ? GetTopColor() : InterpolateColor(GetTopColor(), GetBottomColor(), factor); color darkColor = DarkenColor(baseColor, darkenFactor); uint argb = ColorToARGB (darkColor, alpha); canvasStats.PixelSet( 0 , y, argb); canvasStats.PixelSet( 1 , y, argb); canvasStats.PixelSet(statsWidth - 1 , y, argb); canvasStats.PixelSet(statsWidth - 2 , y, argb); } double factorTop = 0.0 ; color baseTop = GetTopColor(); color darkTop = DarkenColor(baseTop, darkenFactor); uint argbTop = ColorToARGB (darkTop, alpha); for ( int x = 0 ; x < statsWidth; x++) { canvasStats.PixelSet(x, 0 , argbTop); canvasStats.PixelSet(x, 1 , argbTop); } double factorBot = (StatsBackgroundMode == SingleColor) ? 0.0 : 1.0 ; color baseBot = (StatsBackgroundMode == SingleColor) ? GetTopColor() : GetBottomColor(); color darkBot = DarkenColor(baseBot, darkenFactor); uint argbBot = ColorToARGB (darkBot, alpha); for ( int x = 0 ; x < statsWidth; x++) { canvasStats.PixelSet(x, currentHeight - 1 , argbBot); canvasStats.PixelSet(x, currentHeight - 2 , argbBot); } } else { uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB (GetBorderColor(), 255 ); canvasStats.Line( 0 , 0 , statsWidth - 1 , 0 , argbBorder); canvasStats.Line(statsWidth - 1 , 0 , statsWidth - 1 , currentHeight - 1 , argbBorder); canvasStats.Line(statsWidth - 1 , currentHeight - 1 , 0 , currentHeight - 1 , argbBorder); canvasStats.Line( 0 , currentHeight - 1 , 0 , 0 , argbBorder); canvasStats.Line( 1 , 1 , statsWidth - 2 , 1 , argbBorder); canvasStats.Line(statsWidth - 2 , 1 , statsWidth - 2 , currentHeight - 2 , argbBorder); canvasStats.Line(statsWidth - 2 , currentHeight - 2 , 1 , currentHeight - 2 , argbBorder); canvasStats.Line( 1 , currentHeight - 2 , 1 , 1 , argbBorder); } color labelColor = GetStatsLabelColor(); color valueColor = GetStatsValueColor(); color headerColor = GetStatsHeaderColor(); int yPos = 20 ; canvasStats.FontSet( "Arial Bold" , StatsHeaderFontSize); uint argbHeader = ColorToARGB (headerColor, 255 ); canvasStats. TextOut (statsWidth / 2 , yPos, "Account Stats" , argbHeader, TA_CENTER ); yPos += 30 ; canvasStats.FontSet( "Arial Bold" , StatsFontSize); uint argbLabel = ColorToARGB (labelColor, 255 ); uint argbValue = ColorToARGB (valueColor, 255 ); canvasStats. TextOut ( 10 , yPos, "Name:" , argbLabel, TA_LEFT ); canvasStats. TextOut (statsWidth - 10 , yPos, AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_NAME ), argbValue, TA_RIGHT ); yPos += 20 ; canvasStats. TextOut ( 10 , yPos, "Balance:" , argbLabel, TA_LEFT ); canvasStats. TextOut (statsWidth - 10 , yPos, DoubleToString ( AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ), 2 ), argbValue, TA_RIGHT ); yPos += 20 ; canvasStats. TextOut ( 10 , yPos, "Equity:" , argbLabel, TA_LEFT ); canvasStats. TextOut (statsWidth - 10 , yPos, DoubleToString ( AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ), 2 ), argbValue, TA_RIGHT ); yPos += 30 ; canvasStats.FontSet( "Arial Bold" , StatsHeaderFontSize); canvasStats. TextOut (statsWidth / 2 , yPos, "Current Bar Stats" , argbHeader, TA_CENTER ); yPos += 30 ; canvasStats.FontSet( "Arial Bold" , StatsFontSize); double barOpen = iOpen ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 ); double barHigh = iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 ); double barLow = iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 ); double barClose = iClose ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 ); canvasStats. TextOut ( 10 , yPos, "Open:" , argbLabel, TA_LEFT ); canvasStats. TextOut (statsWidth - 10 , yPos, DoubleToString (barOpen, _Digits ), argbValue, TA_RIGHT ); yPos += 20 ; canvasStats. TextOut ( 10 , yPos, "High:" , argbLabel, TA_LEFT ); canvasStats. TextOut (statsWidth - 10 , yPos, DoubleToString (barHigh, _Digits ), argbValue, TA_RIGHT ); yPos += 20 ; canvasStats. TextOut ( 10 , yPos, "Low:" , argbLabel, TA_LEFT ); canvasStats. TextOut (statsWidth - 10 , yPos, DoubleToString (barLow, _Digits ), argbValue, TA_RIGHT ); yPos += 20 ; canvasStats. TextOut ( 10 , yPos, "Close:" , argbLabel, TA_LEFT ); canvasStats. TextOut (statsWidth - 10 , yPos, DoubleToString (barClose, _Digits ), argbValue, TA_RIGHT ); canvasStats.Update(); }

Here, we implement the "UpdateStatsOnCanvas" function to render the statistics panel on the "canvasStats" object, displaying account and current bar details with themed backgrounds, fills, borders, and text. We clear the canvas with Erase set to zero. If "UseBackground" is true and "bg_pixels_stats" matches the dimensions (half graph width times height), we loop over rows and columns to set each pixel from the scaled background array using the PixelSet method.

If "StatsBackgroundMode" is not "NoColor", we loop over height to compute a vertical factor, determine the row color as "GetTopColor" if single mode or interpolated between top and bottom with "InterpolateColor" if gradient, calculate alpha from "BackgroundOpacity" times 255, convert to ARGB. For each x in the row, get the current pixel with PixelGet, blend it with the fill using "BlendPixels", and set the blended pixel.

For borders in fill modes, we compute reduced opacity from "BorderOpacityPercentReduction" divided by 100.0, clamped to 0.0 to 1.0 times "BackgroundOpacity", alpha as 255 times that, and darken factor as 1.0 minus "BorderDarkenPercent" over 100.0, clamped. Loop over y to get row factor (0.0 if single else normalized), base color as top or interpolated, darken with "DarkenColor", convert to ARGB with alpha, set left outer/inner and right outer/inner pixels. For the top row, use factor 0.0, base top color, darken, ARGB, loop x to set top outer/inner. For bottom, factor 1.0 or 0.0 if single, base bottom or top, darken, ARGB, set bottom outer/inner. If no fill, convert border from "GetBorderColor" to ARGB at 255, draw outer and inner horizontal/vertical lines with "Line" for top/right/bottom/left.

We retrieve themed colors for labels, values, and headers using getters. Set initial y at twenty, font to Arial Bold at "StatsHeaderFontSize", convert header to ARGB, draw centered Account Stats with TextOut, increment y by thirty.

Set font to Arial Bold at "StatsFontSize", convert label and value to ARGB. Draw left-aligned Name: at x ten, right-aligned account name from AccountInfoString with ACCOUNT_NAME at width minus ten, increment y twenty. Similarly, for Balance: with AccountInfoDouble "ACCOUNT_BALANCE" to two decimals, Equity: with ACCOUNT_EQUITY. Increment y thirty, set header font, draw centered Current Bar Stats, increment y thirty. Set font back, fetch current bar open/high/low/close with iOpen/"iHigh"/"iLow"/iClose for symbol/period/bar zero. Draw Open: label and value to _Digits decimals right-aligned, increment y twenty; repeat for High:, Low:, Close:. Finally, update the canvas with Update to display the stats. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that we have created the stats panel with the color interpolation. If you don't want the interpolation, you can do hard boundary mixing as follows: just dump the math.

color InterpolateColor( color start, color end, double factor) { if (factor <= 0.0 ) return start; if (factor >= 1.0 ) return end; return (factor < 0.5 ? start : end); }

When you use this approach, you get the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that the boundaries do not mix linearly. So it is upon you to choose the approach that fits your style again. With that done, our dashboard rendering is done for the dark theme mode that we selected to be the default. To enable the chart interactions, we will need to switch on the mouse movements during initialization. Now the initialization event handler looks as follows at the end.

int OnInit () DrawHeaderOnCanvas(); UpdateGraphOnCanvas(); if (EnableStatsPanel) UpdateStatsOnCanvas(); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); ChartRedraw (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

We just use the ChartSetInteger function to set the mouse move recognition to true. With that done, we can create some helper functions to track the mouse states and make changes when interacting with our dashboard objects.

bool IsMouseOverHeader( int mouse_x, int mouse_y) { int header_x = currentCanvasX; int header_y = currentCanvasY; int header_w = currentWidth + (EnableStatsPanel && !panels_minimized ? PanelGap + currentWidth / 2 : 0 ); int header_h = header_height; if (mouse_x < header_x || mouse_x > header_x + header_w || mouse_y < header_y || mouse_y > header_y + header_h) return false ; int theme_left = header_x + header_w + theme_x_offset - button_size / 2 ; int theme_right = theme_left + button_size; int theme_top = header_y; int theme_bottom = theme_top + header_h; if (mouse_x >= theme_left && mouse_x <= theme_right && mouse_y >= theme_top && mouse_y <= theme_bottom) return false ; int min_left = header_x + header_w + minimize_x_offset - button_size / 2 ; int min_right = min_left + button_size; int min_top = header_y; int min_bottom = min_top + header_h; if (mouse_x >= min_left && mouse_x <= min_right && mouse_y >= min_top && mouse_y <= min_bottom) return false ; int close_left = header_x + header_w + close_x_offset - button_size / 2 ; int close_right = close_left + button_size; int close_top = header_y; int close_bottom = close_top + header_h; if (mouse_x >= close_left && mouse_x <= close_right && mouse_y >= close_top && mouse_y <= close_bottom) return false ; return true ; } bool IsMouseOverTheme( int mouse_x, int mouse_y) { int header_w = currentWidth + (EnableStatsPanel && !panels_minimized ? PanelGap + currentWidth / 2 : 0 ); int theme_left = currentCanvasX + header_w + theme_x_offset - button_size / 2 ; int theme_right = theme_left + button_size; int theme_top = currentCanvasY; int theme_bottom = theme_top + header_height; return (mouse_x >= theme_left && mouse_x <= theme_right && mouse_y >= theme_top && mouse_y <= theme_bottom); } bool IsMouseOverMinimize( int mouse_x, int mouse_y) { int header_w = currentWidth + (EnableStatsPanel && !panels_minimized ? PanelGap + currentWidth / 2 : 0 ); int min_left = currentCanvasX + header_w + minimize_x_offset - button_size / 2 ; int min_right = min_left + button_size; int min_top = currentCanvasY; int min_bottom = min_top + header_height; return (mouse_x >= min_left && mouse_x <= min_right && mouse_y >= min_top && mouse_y <= min_bottom); } bool IsMouseOverClose( int mouse_x, int mouse_y) { int header_w = currentWidth + (EnableStatsPanel && !panels_minimized ? PanelGap + currentWidth / 2 : 0 ); int close_left = currentCanvasX + header_w + close_x_offset - button_size / 2 ; int close_right = close_left + button_size; int close_top = currentCanvasY; int close_bottom = close_top + header_height; return (mouse_x >= close_left && mouse_x <= close_right && mouse_y >= close_top && mouse_y <= close_bottom); } bool IsMouseOverResize( int mx, int my, ENUM_RESIZE_MODE &rmode) { if (panels_minimized) return false ; int graph_x = currentCanvasX; int graph_y = currentCanvasY + header_height + gap_y; int graph_right = graph_x + currentWidth; int graph_bottom = graph_y + currentHeight; bool over_right = (mx >= graph_right - resize_thickness && mx <= graph_right + resize_thickness) && (my >= graph_y && my <= graph_bottom); bool over_bottom = (my >= graph_bottom - resize_thickness && my <= graph_bottom + resize_thickness) && (mx >= graph_x && mx <= graph_right); if (over_bottom && over_right) { rmode = BOTTOM_RIGHT; return true ; } else if (over_bottom) { rmode = BOTTOM; return true ; } else if (over_right) { rmode = RIGHT; return true ; } return false ; } void ToggleTheme() { is_dark_theme = !is_dark_theme; Print ( "Switched to " , (is_dark_theme ? "Dark" : "Light" ), " theme" ); DrawHeaderOnCanvas(); UpdateGraphOnCanvas(); if (EnableStatsPanel) UpdateStatsOnCanvas(); ChartRedraw (); } void ToggleMinimize() { panels_minimized = !panels_minimized; if (panels_minimized) { canvasGraph.Destroy(); graphCreated = false ; if (EnableStatsPanel) { canvasStats.Destroy(); statsCreated = false ; } } else { if (!canvasGraph.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 , 0 , canvasGraphName, currentCanvasX, currentCanvasY + header_height + gap_y, currentWidth, currentHeight, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Failed to recreate Graph Canvas" ); } graphCreated = true ; UpdateGraphOnCanvas(); if (EnableStatsPanel) { int statsX = currentCanvasX + currentWidth + PanelGap; if (!canvasStats.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 , 0 , canvasStatsName, statsX, currentCanvasY + header_height + gap_y, currentWidth / 2 , currentHeight, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Failed to recreate Stats Canvas" ); } statsCreated = true ; UpdateStatsOnCanvas(); } } int new_header_width = currentWidth + (EnableStatsPanel && !panels_minimized ? PanelGap + currentWidth / 2 : 0 ); canvasHeader.Resize(new_header_width, header_height); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , canvasHeaderName, OBJPROP_XSIZE , new_header_width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , canvasHeaderName, OBJPROP_YSIZE , header_height); DrawHeaderOnCanvas(); canvasHeader.Update(); ChartRedraw (); } void CloseDashboard() { canvasHeader.Destroy(); canvasGraph.Destroy(); if (EnableStatsPanel) canvasStats.Destroy(); ChartRedraw (); }

Here, we implement several hover detection functions to identify mouse positions over specific areas like the header (excluding buttons) and individual buttons for theme, minimize, and close, using current positions and sizes to return booleans for state updates. We also add checks for resize borders on the graph panel, determining the mode (bottom, right, or corner) based on thickness and reference to update hover or resize enumerations.

Additionally, we create toggle functions for theme switching by flipping the flag, printing the new mode, and redrawing all canvases, and for minimizing by toggling the state, destroying/recreating graph and stats canvases as needed, resizing the header, redrawing it, and updating. Finally, we define a close function to destroy all canvases and redraw the chart. We define the "IsMouseOverHeader" function to check if the mouse is over the header area without overlapping buttons, returning a boolean. It gets header position from "currentCanvasX" and "currentCanvasY", computes width including optional stats and gap if not minimized, height from "header_height", and returns false if outside bounds.

We then calculate button areas for theme, minimize, and close using offsets and "button_size", returning false if any, else true for header hover. As for the next of the functions, we don't really have to explain it since we already used a similar approach in the prior article parts in this series. We added comments for clarity. The next thing that we will do is use these functions in the chart event handler as follows.

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id == CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { DrawHeaderOnCanvas(); UpdateGraphOnCanvas(); if (EnableStatsPanel) UpdateStatsOnCanvas(); ChartRedraw (); } else if (id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { int mouse_x = ( int )lparam; int mouse_y = ( int )dparam; int mouse_state = ( int )sparam; bool prev_header_hovered = header_hovered; bool prev_min_hovered = minimize_hovered; bool prev_close_hovered = close_hovered; bool prev_theme_hovered = theme_hovered; bool prev_resize_hovered = resize_hovered; header_hovered = IsMouseOverHeader(mouse_x, mouse_y); theme_hovered = IsMouseOverTheme(mouse_x, mouse_y); minimize_hovered = IsMouseOverMinimize(mouse_x, mouse_y); close_hovered = IsMouseOverClose(mouse_x, mouse_y); resize_hovered = IsMouseOverResize(mouse_x, mouse_y, hover_mode); if (resize_hovered || resizing) { hover_mouse_local_x = mouse_x - currentCanvasX; hover_mouse_local_y = mouse_y - (currentCanvasY + header_height + gap_y); } bool hover_changed = (prev_header_hovered != header_hovered || prev_min_hovered != minimize_hovered || prev_close_hovered != close_hovered || prev_theme_hovered != theme_hovered || prev_resize_hovered != resize_hovered); if (hover_changed) { DrawHeaderOnCanvas(); UpdateGraphOnCanvas(); ChartRedraw (); } else if ((resize_hovered || resizing) && (mouse_x != last_mouse_x || mouse_y != last_mouse_y)) { UpdateGraphOnCanvas(); ChartRedraw (); } string header_tooltip = "" ; if (theme_hovered) header_tooltip = "Toggle Theme (Dark/Light)" ; else if (minimize_hovered) header_tooltip = panels_minimized ? "Maximize Panels" : "Minimize Panels" ; else if (close_hovered) header_tooltip = "Close Dashboard" ; ObjectSetString ( 0 , canvasHeaderName, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , header_tooltip); string resize_tooltip = "" ; if (resize_hovered || resizing) { ENUM_RESIZE_MODE active_mode = resizing ? resize_mode : hover_mode; switch (active_mode) { case BOTTOM: resize_tooltip = "Resize Bottom" ; break ; case RIGHT: resize_tooltip = "Resize Right" ; break ; case BOTTOM_RIGHT: resize_tooltip = "Resize Bottom-Right" ; break ; default : break ; } } ObjectSetString ( 0 , canvasGraphName, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , resize_tooltip); if (mouse_state == 1 && prev_mouse_state == 0 ) { if (header_hovered) { panel_dragging = true ; panel_drag_x = mouse_x; panel_drag_y = mouse_y; panel_start_x = currentCanvasX; panel_start_y = currentCanvasY; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); DrawHeaderOnCanvas(); ChartRedraw (); } else if (theme_hovered) { ToggleTheme(); } else if (minimize_hovered) { ToggleMinimize(); } else if (close_hovered) { CloseDashboard(); } else { ENUM_RESIZE_MODE temp_mode = NONE; if (!panel_dragging && !resizing && IsMouseOverResize(mouse_x, mouse_y, temp_mode)) { resizing = true ; resize_mode = temp_mode; resize_start_x = mouse_x; resize_start_y = mouse_y; start_width = currentWidth; start_height = currentHeight; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); UpdateGraphOnCanvas(); ChartRedraw (); } } } else if (panel_dragging && mouse_state == 1 ) { int dx = mouse_x - panel_drag_x; int dy = mouse_y - panel_drag_y; int new_x = panel_start_x + dx; int new_y = panel_start_y + dy; int chart_w = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int chart_h = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); int full_w = currentWidth + (EnableStatsPanel && !panels_minimized ? PanelGap + currentWidth / 2 : 0 ); int full_h = header_height + gap_y + (panels_minimized ? 0 : currentHeight); new_x = MathMax ( 0 , MathMin (chart_w - full_w, new_x)); new_y = MathMax ( 0 , MathMin (chart_h - full_h, new_y)); currentCanvasX = new_x; currentCanvasY = new_y; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , canvasHeaderName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , new_x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , canvasHeaderName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , new_y); if (!panels_minimized) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , canvasGraphName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , new_x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , canvasGraphName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , new_y + header_height + gap_y); if (EnableStatsPanel) { int statsX = new_x + currentWidth + PanelGap; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , canvasStatsName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , statsX); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , canvasStatsName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , new_y + header_height + gap_y); } } ChartRedraw (); } else if (resizing && mouse_state == 1 ) { int dx = mouse_x - resize_start_x; int dy = mouse_y - resize_start_y; int new_width = currentWidth; int new_height = currentHeight; if (resize_mode == RIGHT || resize_mode == BOTTOM_RIGHT) { new_width = MathMax (min_width, start_width + dx); } if (resize_mode == BOTTOM || resize_mode == BOTTOM_RIGHT) { new_height = MathMax (min_height, start_height + dy); } if (new_width != currentWidth || new_height != currentHeight) { int chart_w = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int chart_h = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); int avail_w = chart_w - currentCanvasX; int avail_h = chart_h - (currentCanvasY + header_height + gap_y); new_height = MathMin (new_height, avail_h); if (EnableStatsPanel) { double max_w_d = (avail_w - PanelGap) / 1.5 ; int max_w = ( int ) MathFloor (max_w_d); new_width = MathMin (new_width, max_w); } else { new_width = MathMin (new_width, avail_w); } currentWidth = new_width; currentHeight = new_height; if (UseBackground && ArraySize (original_bg_pixels) > 0 ) { ArrayCopy (bg_pixels_graph, original_bg_pixels); ScaleImage(bg_pixels_graph, ( int )orig_w, ( int )orig_h, currentWidth, currentHeight); if (EnableStatsPanel) { ArrayCopy (bg_pixels_stats, original_bg_pixels); ScaleImage(bg_pixels_stats, ( int )orig_w, ( int )orig_h, currentWidth / 2 , currentHeight); } } canvasGraph.Resize(currentWidth, currentHeight); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , canvasGraphName, OBJPROP_XSIZE , currentWidth); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , canvasGraphName, OBJPROP_YSIZE , currentHeight); if (EnableStatsPanel) { int stats_width = currentWidth / 2 ; canvasStats.Resize(stats_width, currentHeight); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , canvasStatsName, OBJPROP_XSIZE , stats_width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , canvasStatsName, OBJPROP_YSIZE , currentHeight); int stats_x = currentCanvasX + currentWidth + PanelGap; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , canvasStatsName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , stats_x); } canvasHeader.Resize(currentWidth + (EnableStatsPanel ? PanelGap + currentWidth / 2 : 0 ), header_height); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , canvasHeaderName, OBJPROP_XSIZE , currentWidth + (EnableStatsPanel ? PanelGap + currentWidth / 2 : 0 )); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , canvasHeaderName, OBJPROP_YSIZE , header_height); DrawHeaderOnCanvas(); UpdateGraphOnCanvas(); if (EnableStatsPanel) UpdateStatsOnCanvas(); ChartRedraw (); } } else if (mouse_state == 0 && prev_mouse_state == 1 ) { if (panel_dragging) { panel_dragging = false ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); DrawHeaderOnCanvas(); ChartRedraw (); } if (resizing) { resizing = false ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); UpdateGraphOnCanvas(); ChartRedraw (); } } last_mouse_x = mouse_x; last_mouse_y = mouse_y; prev_mouse_state = mouse_state; } }

In the OnChartEvent event handler, if id is CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE, we call "DrawHeaderOnCanvas" to redraw the header, "UpdateGraphOnCanvas" for the graph, "UpdateStatsOnCanvas" if "EnableStatsPanel" is true, and ChartRedraw to refresh the display. For CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, we cast lparam to mouse x, dparam to y, and sparam to state as integers. We store previous hover states in locals, then update "header_hovered" with "IsMouseOverHeader", "theme_hovered" with "IsMouseOverTheme", "minimize_hovered" with "IsMouseOverMinimize", "close_hovered" with "IsMouseOverClose", and "resize_hovered" with "IsMouseOverResize", passing a reference to "hover_mode". If resize hovered or "resizing" true, set "hover_mouse_local_x" and "hover_mouse_local_y" relative to graph position. We check if any hover state changed by comparing the previous to the current, and if so, redraw the header and graph, then redraw. Else if the resize state and the mouse position differ from "last_mouse_x"/"last_mouse_y", update the graph and redraw.

We initialize a header tooltip string, set to Toggle Theme (Dark/Light) if "theme_hovered", maximize/minimize message conditional on "panels_minimized" if "minimize_hovered", Close Dashboard if "close_hovered", and apply to "canvasHeaderName" with ObjectSetString using OBJPROP_TOOLTIP. Similarly, for the resize tooltip, determine active mode from "resize_mode" or "hover_mode", set the string based on bottom/right/bottom-right, and apply to "canvasGraphName".

If mouse state is one and "prev_mouse_state" zero for down press: if "header_hovered", set "panel_dragging" true, store drag/start coordinates, disable chart mouse scroll with ChartSetInteger "CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL" false, redraw header, redraw chart; else if "theme_hovered", call "ToggleTheme"; if "minimize_hovered", call "ToggleMinimize"; if "close_hovered", call "CloseDashboard"; else if not dragging/resizing and "IsMouseOverResize" true into temp mode, set "resizing" true, "resize_mode" to temp, store start coords/dims, disable scroll, update graph, redraw.

If "panel_dragging" true and state one for held, compute deltas, new x/y from start plus deltas, get chart width/height with ChartGetInteger "CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS"/CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, full panel width/height including optional stats/gap/header if not minimized, clamp new x/y to zero up to chart minus full dims with "MathMax"/"MathMin", update "currentCanvasX"/"currentCanvasY", set object x/y distances for header, and if not minimized for graph and optional stats (computing stats x), then redraw.

If "resizing" is true and state one, compute deltas, initialize new width/height to current, add dx if right or corner mode clamped to "min_width", dy for bottom or corner to "min_height". If changed, get chart dims, available width/height from current position, clamp new height to available, for width if stats clamp to floored (available minus gap)/1.5 else to available, update currents. If background used, copy original pixels to graph/stats, scale with "ScaleImage" to new dims (stats half width). Resize "canvasGraph" with Resize and set "OBJPROP_XSIZE"/"YSIZE", similarly for stats if enabled, updating x position, and header to full width. Redraw header/graph/stats if enabled, redraw chart.

If state zero and "prev_mouse_state" one for up: if "panel_dragging", set false, enable scroll true, redraw header, redraw chart; if "resizing", set false, enable scroll, update graph, redraw chart. We update "last_mouse_x"/"last_mouse_y" to current, "prev_mouse_state" to state. We also need to update the dashboard per tick to reflect the new prices.

void OnTick () { static datetime lastBarTime = 0 ; datetime currentBarTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 ); if (currentBarTime > lastBarTime) { UpdateGraphOnCanvas(); if (EnableStatsPanel) UpdateStatsOnCanvas(); ChartRedraw (); lastBarTime = currentBarTime; } }

In the OnTick event handler, we use a static "lastBarTime" datetime initialized to zero to track the previous bar's open time, and get the current bar time with iTime for the symbol, period, and bar zero. If the current time is greater than "lastBarTime", indicating a new bar, we call "UpdateGraphOnCanvas" to refresh the price graph, "UpdateStatsOnCanvas" if "EnableStatsPanel" is true for stats, redraw the chart, and update "lastBarTime" to the current value. Finally, we need to delete rendered objects to avoid clutter when not needed.

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { canvasHeader.Destroy(); if (graphCreated) canvasGraph.Destroy(); if (statsCreated) canvasStats.Destroy(); ChartRedraw (); }

In the OnDeinit event handler, we destroy the header canvas with "canvasHeader.Destroy", then conditionally destroy the graph canvas if "graphCreated" is true using "canvasGraph.Destroy", and the stats canvas if "statsCreated" is true with "canvasStats.Destroy". Finally, we redraw the chart to ensure any remnants are cleared from the display. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

From the visualization, we can see that we have correctly set up the canvas dashboard with all the canvas components rendered correctly and interactable, hence achieving our objectives. What now remains is testing the workability of the system, and that is handled in the preceding section.





Backtesting

We did the testing, and below is the compiled visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) bitmap image format.





Conclusion

In conclusion, we’ve developed a canvas-based price dashboard in MQL5 using the CCanvas class to create draggable and resizable panels for real-time price graphs with line plots, filled areas, and fog effects, alongside an optional stats panel for account metrics like balance/equity and current bar OHLC, supporting background images, gradients, theme toggling, and efficient event handling for interactivity. The system incorporates bicubic scaling for smooth resizing, alpha blending for overlays, and updates on new bars, providing a customizable tool for visual monitoring without native objects. In the next part, we will extend the dashboard by adding canvas based text screen for reading and scrolling that can integrate several text themes, with a dynamic scrollbar like the ones featured in the new upgraded MetaQuotes terminals. Keep tuned.