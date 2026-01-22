MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 12): Enhancing the Correlation Matrix Dashboard with Interactivity
Introduction
In our previous article (Part 11), we developed a correlation matrix dashboard in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) that computed asset relationships using the Pearson, Spearman, and Kendall methods over a configurable timeframe and number of bars. In Part 12, we enhance the correlation matrix dashboard with interactivity. This enhancement introduces features such as panel dragging and minimizing via mouse events, button hover effects for visual feedback, symbol sorting by correlation strength in ascending/descending modes, toggling between correlation and p-value views, light/dark theme switching with dynamic color updates, and cell tooltips for detailed information. We will cover the following topics:
- Understanding the Interactive Correlation Matrix Enhancements
- Implementation in MQL5
- Backtesting
- Conclusion
By the end, you’ll use an interactive MQL5 correlation matrix dashboard with enhanced usability, ready to customize—let’s dive in!
Understanding the Interactive Correlation Matrix Enhancements
The interactive correlation matrix enhancements build on the base dashboard by introducing user-friendly features that allow for dynamic manipulation and customization, making it more practical for us to analyze asset relationships in real time without disrupting workflow. Key additions include mouse event handling for panel dragging to reposition the dashboard on the chart, minimizing/maximizing to toggle between a compact header view and full display, hover effects on buttons and timeframe cells for visual feedback, such as color changes, and click responses to switch modes or views.
We also incorporate sorting symbols by average absolute correlation strength in original, descending, or ascending orders to group highly correlated assets, toggling between correlation and p-value displays for deeper statistical insights, light/dark theme switching to adapt to user preferences with adjusted colors, and tooltips on cells providing details like symbols, timeframe, method, correlation, p-value, and bars used.
We plan to extend the inputs and enumerations for new modes like view toggling, add globals for interaction states, modify parsing to store original symbols, implement sorting logic based on average strengths with index reordering, update creation and position functions to support minimization and dragging, adjust colors dynamically in theme toggles, enhance dashboard updates for p-value views and tooltips, and handle all interactions in an event handler for seamless usability. In brief, here is a visual representation of our objectives.
Implementation in MQL5
To enhance the program in MQL5, we will need to define some new input parameters to control the multi-dashboard control mechanism and some extra globals.
input color ColorLightThemeBg = clrWhite; // Light theme background input color ColorLightThemeText = clrBlack; // Light theme text enum ViewMode { VIEW_CORR, // Show correlations VIEW_PVAL // Show p-values }; #define SORT_BUTTON "BUTTON_SORT" // Define sort button identifier #define THEME_BUTTON "BUTTON_THEME" // Define theme toggle button identifier #define COLOR_LIGHT_GRAY C'230,230,230' // Define light gray for neutral cells #define COLOR_DARK_GRAY C'105,105,105' // Define dark gray for headers #define BUTTON_HOVER_SIZE 24 // Define hover size for buttons (centered around anchor) #define NUM_LEGEND_ITEMS 15 // Define increased to cover max possible (e.g., 11 in heatmap) bool panel_is_visible = true; //--- Set panel visibility flag bool panel_minimized = false; //--- Set minimized state flag bool panel_dragging = false; //--- Set dragging flag int panel_drag_x = 0, panel_drag_y = 0; //--- Initialize drag start mouse coordinates int panel_start_x = 0, panel_start_y = 0; //--- Initialize drag start panel coordinates int prev_mouse_state = 0; //--- Initialize previous mouse state bool prev_header_hovered = false; //--- Set previous header hover state bool prev_toggle_hovered = false; //--- Set previous toggle hover state bool prev_close_hovered = false; //--- Set previous close hover state bool prev_heatmap_hovered = false; //--- Set previous heatmap hover state bool prev_pval_hovered = false; //--- Set previous pval hover state bool prev_sort_hovered = false; //--- Set previous sort hover state bool prev_theme_hovered = false; //--- Set previous theme hover state bool prev_tf_hovered[NUM_TF]; //--- Declare previous TF hover states array int last_mouse_x = 0, last_mouse_y = 0; //--- Initialize last mouse position bool is_light_theme = false; //--- Set theme flag (dark by default) int sort_mode = 0; //--- Initialize sort mode (0=original) string original_symbols[MAX_SYMBOLS]; //--- Declare array to store original order ViewMode global_view_mode = VIEW_CORR;
We begin the implementation by adding input parameters for light theme customization, including "ColorLightThemeBg" set to white for backgrounds and "ColorLightThemeText" set to black for text. We then define the "ViewMode" enumeration with options "VIEW_CORR" for displaying correlations and "VIEW_PVAL" for showing p-values, allowing toggling between views. Next, we introduce defines for new user interface elements like "SORT_BUTTON" and "THEME_BUTTON" identifiers, along with colors such as "COLOR_LIGHT_GRAY" as a light gray for neutral cells in light mode, "COLOR_DARK_GRAY" as dark gray for headers, "BUTTON_HOVER_SIZE" at twenty-four pixels for button hover detection areas, and "NUM_LEGEND_ITEMS" expanded to fifteen to accommodate finer legends in modes like heatmap.
We declare global variables to manage interactivity states: "panel_is_visible" initialized to true for dashboard visibility, "panel_minimized" to false for full display, "panel_dragging" to false with coordinates like "panel_drag_x" and "panel_start_x" at zero for handling drags, "prev_mouse_state" at zero to track mouse button states, boolean flags such as "prev_header_hovered" set to false for monitoring hover over elements like header, toggle, close, heatmap, pval, sort, and theme buttons, an array "prev_tf_hovered" for timeframe cell hovers, "last_mouse_x" and "last_mouse_y" at zero for last cursor position, "is_light_theme" to false starting in dark mode, and "sort_mode" at zero for original symbol order. Additionally, we add the "original_symbols" string array of maximum symbol size to preserve the initial symbol sequence for sorting resets, and set "global_view_mode" to "VIEW_CORR" as the default view.
Now, when parsing the symbols, we need to store the original symbols' classification so we can recall them when toggling to the the original state. We simply add them to the defined array as shown below. We have highlighted the addition for clarity.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Parse symbols list into array | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void parse_symbols() { string temp = SymbolsList; //--- Copy input symbols list num_symbols = 0; //--- Reset symbol count while (StringFind(temp, ",") >= 0 && num_symbols < MAX_SYMBOLS) { //--- Loop through comma-separated symbols int pos = StringFind(temp, ","); //--- Find comma position string sym = StringSubstr(temp, 0, pos); //--- Extract symbol if (SymbolSelect(sym, true)) { //--- Select symbol if available symbols_array[num_symbols] = sym; //--- Store valid symbol original_symbols[num_symbols] = sym; //--- Store in original order num_symbols++; //--- Increment count } else { //--- Handle unavailable symbol Print("Warning: Symbol ", sym, " not available."); //--- Print warning } temp = StringSubstr(temp, pos + 1); //--- Update remaining string } if (StringLen(temp) > 0 && num_symbols < MAX_SYMBOLS) { //--- Handle last symbol if (SymbolSelect(temp, true)) { //--- Select last symbol if available symbols_array[num_symbols] = temp; //--- Store last valid symbol original_symbols[num_symbols] = temp; //--- Store in original order num_symbols++; //--- Increment count } else { //--- Handle unavailable last symbol Print("Warning: Symbol ", temp, " not available."); //--- Print warning } } if (num_symbols < 2) { //--- Check minimum symbols Print("Error: At least 2 valid symbols required. Found: ", num_symbols); //--- Print error ExpertRemove(); //--- Remove expert } }
To introduce sorting by strength from original to descending to ascending, for analytical values clustering, we will need to introduce the respective functions. Here is the logic we used for that.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Sort symbols by average correlation strength | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void sort_symbols_by_strength() { if (sort_mode == 0) { //--- Check original mode ArrayCopy(symbols_array, original_symbols); //--- Restore original symbols update_correlations(); //--- Recompute correlations return; //--- Exit function } double avg_corr[MAX_SYMBOLS]; //--- Declare average correlation array ArrayInitialize(avg_corr, 0.0); //--- Initialize averages for (int i = 0; i < num_symbols; i++) { //--- Loop symbols for (int j = 0; j < num_symbols; j++) { //--- Loop pairs if (i != j) avg_corr[i] += MathAbs(correlation_matrix[i][j]); //--- Accumulate absolute correlations } avg_corr[i] /= (num_symbols - 1); //--- Compute average } int indices[MAX_SYMBOLS]; //--- Declare indices array for (int i = 0; i < num_symbols; i++) indices[i] = i; //--- Initialize indices for (int i = 0; i < num_symbols - 1; i++) { //--- Loop outer for sorting for (int j = i + 1; j < num_symbols; j++) { //--- Loop inner for comparison bool swap = (sort_mode == 1) ? (avg_corr[indices[i]] < avg_corr[indices[j]]) : (avg_corr[indices[i]] > avg_corr[indices[j]]); //--- Determine swap if (swap) { //--- Check if swap needed int temp = indices[i]; //--- Store temporary indices[i] = indices[j]; //--- Swap indices indices[j] = temp; //--- Complete swap } } } string new_symbols[MAX_SYMBOLS]; //--- Declare new symbols array double new_corr[MAX_SYMBOLS][MAX_SYMBOLS]; //--- Declare new correlation matrix double new_pval[MAX_SYMBOLS][MAX_SYMBOLS]; //--- Declare new p-value matrix for (int i = 0; i < num_symbols; i++) { //--- Loop to reorder int old_i = indices[i]; //--- Get old index new_symbols[i] = symbols_array[old_i]; //--- Set new symbol for (int j = 0; j < num_symbols; j++) { //--- Loop columns int old_j = indices[j]; //--- Get old column index new_corr[i][j] = correlation_matrix[old_i][old_j]; //--- Copy correlation new_pval[i][j] = pvalue_matrix[old_i][old_j]; //--- Copy p-value } } ArrayCopy(symbols_array, new_symbols); //--- Update symbols ArrayCopy(correlation_matrix, new_corr); //--- Update correlations ArrayCopy(pvalue_matrix, new_pval); //--- Update p-values } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Cycle sort mode | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void cycle_sort_mode() { sort_mode = (sort_mode + 1) % 3; //--- Cycle mode string direction; //--- Declare direction string if (sort_mode == 0) direction = "original"; //--- Set original else if (sort_mode == 1) direction = "descending"; //--- Set descending else direction = "ascending"; //--- Set ascending Print("Sort mode cycled to ", direction); //--- Print new mode sort_symbols_by_strength(); //--- Sort symbols }
First, we implement the "sort_symbols_by_strength" function to reorder the symbols based on their average absolute correlation strength according to the current sort mode. If "sort_mode" is zero for original order, we copy the "original_symbols" array back to "symbols_array" using ArrayCopy and recompute the matrices with "update_correlations" before exiting. Otherwise, we declare and initialize an "avg_corr" double array of maximum symbol size to zero with ArrayInitialize, then loop over symbols and pairs, accumulating the absolute values from "correlation_matrix" excluding self-pairs, and divide by "num_symbols" minus one to get averages. We set up an "indices" array initialized sequentially and perform a bubble sort on it: in the nested loops, we determine if a swap is needed based on "sort_mode" being one for ascending (lower average first) or two for descending (higher first), swapping indices if true.
We then declare new arrays for symbols, correlations, and p-values, and loop to reorder: for each new position, we get the old index, set the symbol, and copy matrix rows and columns accordingly from old to new positions. Finally, we update the global arrays with "ArrayCopy" for symbols, "correlation_matrix", and "pvalue_matrix". Next, we create the "cycle_sort_mode" function to increment the "sort_mode" modulo three to cycle through original, descending, and ascending. We set a direction string based on the new mode and print it, then call "sort_symbols_by_strength" to apply the sorting. Next, we need to ensure consistency with light/dark themes, improving visual coherence when themes are toggled for the timeframes. To achieve that, we will need to update the highlights so that the inactive background depends on the applied theme as follows.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update TF highlights | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void update_tf_highlights() { color inactive_bg = is_light_theme ? clrSilver : C'60,60,60'; //--- Set inactive background for (int i = 0; i < num_tf_visible; i++) { //--- Loop visible TFs string rect_name = TF_CELL_RECT + IntegerToString(i); //--- Get rectangle name color bg = (i == current_tf_index) ? ColorStrongPositiveBg : inactive_bg; //--- Set background ObjectSetInteger(0, rect_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, bg); //--- Update background } ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart }
Here, we used a ternary operator to assign the inactive background color to silver when the theme is light mode, else, the original. We will do the same thing to legend components so that their background and text labels now adapt to the selected theme for consistent visibility.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Recreate legend objects based on current mode | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void recreate_legend() { //--- Existing logic color neutral_bg = is_light_theme ? COLOR_LIGHT_GRAY : ColorNeutralBg; //--- Set neutral background color text_color = is_light_theme ? ColorLightThemeText : COLOR_WHITE; //--- Set text color for (int i = 0; i < num_legend_visible; i++) { //--- Loop to create int x_offset = x_start + i * (WIDTH_LEGEND_CELL + LEGEND_SPACING); //--- Compute offset string rect_name = LEGEND_CELL_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString(i); //--- Get rectangle name string text_name = LEGEND_CELL_TEXT + IntegerToString(i); //--- Get text name create_rectangle(rect_name, x_offset, legend_y + 2, WIDTH_LEGEND_CELL, HEIGHT_LEGEND, neutral_bg); //--- Create rectangle create_label(text_name, "0%", x_offset + WIDTH_LEGEND_CELL / 2, legend_y + 2 + HEIGHT_LEGEND / 2 - 1, 10, text_color, "Arial"); //--- Create label } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update legend colors and texts based on mode | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void update_legend() { color default_txt = is_light_theme ? ColorLightThemeText : ColorTextStrong; //--- Set default text color //--- Rest of the logic } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update borders for main panel and legend | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void update_borders() { color border_col = is_light_theme ? COLOR_BLACK : COLOR_WHITE; //--- Set border color //--- Rest of the logic }
We modify the "recreate_legend" function to support theme changes by setting the neutral background color conditionally: if "is_light_theme" is true, we use "COLOR_LIGHT_GRAY"; otherwise, "ColorNeutralBg". Similarly, we adjust the text color to "ColorLightThemeText" in light mode or white in dark mode. In the creation loop, we apply these colors when calling "create_rectangle" for each legend item with the computed neutral background and "create_label" with the updated text color, ensuring the legend visuals align with the current theme.
Next, we update the "update_legend" function to set the default text color based on the theme: "ColorLightThemeText" for light or "ColorTextStrong" for dark, which is then used in the loop for handling text colors in various correlation cases. We then implement the "update_borders" function to refresh border colors for key panels. We determine the border color as black in light theme or white in dark using "is_light_theme", and apply it to the header, main, and legend panels by setting OBJPROP_COLOR with the ObjectSetInteger function. We now need new functions to handle theming, minimization, dragging, and hovering the dashboard components. We start by handling toggle clicks.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Toggle theme (dark/light) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void toggle_theme() { is_light_theme = !is_light_theme; //--- Switch theme color main_bg = is_light_theme ? ColorLightThemeBg : C'30,30,30'; //--- Set main background color header_bg = is_light_theme ? clrSilver : C'60,60,60'; //--- Set header background color text_color = is_light_theme ? ColorLightThemeText : COLOR_WHITE; //--- Set text color color neutral_bg = is_light_theme ? COLOR_LIGHT_GRAY : ColorNeutralBg; //--- Set neutral background color diagonal_bg = is_light_theme ? clrGray : ColorDiagonalBg; //--- Set diagonal background color theme_icon_color = is_light_theme ? clrBlack : clrWhite; //--- Set theme icon color color button_text = is_light_theme ? clrNavy : clrGold; //--- Set button text color color close_text = is_light_theme ? clrBlack : clrWhite; //--- Set close text color color header_icon_color = is_light_theme ? clrDodgerBlue : clrAqua; //--- Set header icon color ObjectSetInteger(0, MAIN_PANEL, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, main_bg); //--- Update main background ObjectSetInteger(0, HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, header_bg); //--- Update header background ObjectSetInteger(0, LEGEND_PANEL, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, main_bg); //--- Update legend background ObjectSetInteger(0, HEADER_PANEL_TEXT, OBJPROP_COLOR, text_color); //--- Update header text color ObjectSetInteger(0, HEADER_PANEL_ICON, OBJPROP_COLOR, header_icon_color); //--- Update header icon color ObjectSetInteger(0, CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR, close_text); //--- Update close color ObjectSetInteger(0, TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR, button_text); //--- Update toggle color ObjectSetInteger(0, HEATMAP_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR, button_text); //--- Update heatmap color ObjectSetInteger(0, PVAL_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR, button_text); //--- Update pval color ObjectSetInteger(0, SORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR, button_text); //--- Update sort color ObjectSetInteger(0, THEME_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR, theme_icon_color); //--- Update theme color for (int i = 0; i < num_symbols; i++) { //--- Loop symbols ObjectSetInteger(0, SYMBOL_ROW_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString(i), OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, header_bg); //--- Update row background ObjectSetInteger(0, SYMBOL_ROW_TEXT + IntegerToString(i), OBJPROP_COLOR, text_color); //--- Update row text color ObjectSetInteger(0, SYMBOL_COL_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString(i), OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, header_bg); //--- Update column background ObjectSetInteger(0, SYMBOL_COL_TEXT + IntegerToString(i), OBJPROP_COLOR, text_color); //--- Update column text color for (int j = 0; j < num_symbols; j++) { //--- Loop cells string cell_name = CELL_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString(i) + "_" + IntegerToString(j); //--- Get cell name color bg = (i == j) ? diagonal_bg : neutral_bg; //--- Set base background ObjectSetInteger(0, cell_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, bg); //--- Update cell background } } update_dashboard(); //--- Reapply colors update_borders(); //--- Update borders ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart }
We implement the "toggle_theme" function to switch between light and dark dashboard themes. The function flips the "is_light_theme" boolean and sets local colors accordingly. The main background is either "ColorLightThemeBg" or dark gray. The header changes to silver or medium gray. Text becomes "ColorLightThemeText" or white. The neutral color is light gray or "ColorNeutralBg". The diagonal color is gray or "ColorDiagonalBg". The theme icon becomes black or white.
Button text is navy or gold. Close text is black or white. The header icon switches to Dodger Blue or aqua. We use ObjectSetInteger to update object properties. The main panel, header, and legend backgrounds receive the new main or header colors. Header text and icon change to their updated text and icon colors. The close, toggle, heatmap, pval, sort, and theme buttons receive their respective new colors.
In a loop over symbols, we update row and column rectangles to the new header background and set their texts to the new text color. Nested within the loop, for each cell, we form the name, determine the base background—diagonal if on the diagonal, neutral otherwise—and set it. We finally call "update_dashboard" to reapply cell colors, "update_borders" for panel borders, and ChartRedraw to refresh the display. For minimized mode, we just create the header components as described below.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create minimized dashboard UI | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void create_minimized_dashboard() { color header_bg = is_light_theme ? clrSilver : C'60,60,60'; //--- Set header background color text_color = is_light_theme ? ColorLightThemeText : COLOR_WHITE; //--- Set text color color button_text = is_light_theme ? clrNavy : clrGold; //--- Set button text color color close_text = is_light_theme ? clrBlack : clrWhite; //--- Set close text color color header_icon_color = is_light_theme ? clrDodgerBlue : clrAqua; //--- Set header icon color int panel_width = WIDTH_SYMBOL + num_symbols * (WIDTH_CELL - 1) + 4; //--- Compute panel width create_rectangle(HEADER_PANEL, panel_x, panel_y, panel_width, HEIGHT_HEADER, header_bg); //--- Create header panel create_label(HEADER_PANEL_ICON, CharToString(181), panel_x + 12, panel_y + 14, 18, header_icon_color, "Wingdings"); //--- Create header icon create_label(HEADER_PANEL_TEXT, "Correlation Matrix", panel_x + 90, panel_y + 12, 13, text_color); //--- Create header text create_label(CLOSE_BUTTON, CharToString('r'), panel_x + (panel_width - 17), panel_y + 14, 18, close_text, "Webdings"); //--- Create close button create_label(TOGGLE_BUTTON, CharToString('o'), panel_x + (panel_width - 47), panel_y + 14, 18, button_text, "Wingdings"); //--- Create toggle button update_borders(); //--- Update borders ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart }
Here, we implement the "create_minimized_dashboard" function to generate a compact version of the user interface when the panel is minimized, displaying only the header for space efficiency. It sets local colors based on the theme: header background to silver in light mode or medium gray in dark, text color to "ColorLightThemeText" or white, button text to navy or gold, close text to black or white, and header icon to dodger blue or aqua.
We compute the panel width from constants adjusted for symbol count, then call "create_rectangle" for the "HEADER_PANEL" with the current position and header height using the themed background. We add labels for the header icon with character 181 from Wingdings, title as Correlation Matrix, close button with 'r' from Webdings, and toggle button with 'o' from Wingdings, all positioned relative to the panel and using themed colors.
Finally, we call "update_borders" to refresh borders and ChartRedraw to update the display. To handle the close and timeframe switching clicks, we implement the following functions.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Delete all dashboard objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void delete_all_objects() { ObjectDelete(0, MAIN_PANEL); //--- Delete main panel ObjectDelete(0, HEADER_PANEL); //--- Delete header panel ObjectDelete(0, HEADER_PANEL_ICON); //--- Delete header icon ObjectDelete(0, HEADER_PANEL_TEXT); //--- Delete header text ObjectDelete(0, CLOSE_BUTTON); //--- Delete close button ObjectDelete(0, TOGGLE_BUTTON); //--- Delete toggle button ObjectDelete(0, HEATMAP_BUTTON); //--- Delete heatmap button ObjectDelete(0, PVAL_BUTTON); //--- Delete pval button ObjectDelete(0, SORT_BUTTON); //--- Delete sort button ObjectDelete(0, THEME_BUTTON); //--- Delete theme button for (int i = 0; i < NUM_TF; i++) { //--- Loop TFs ObjectDelete(0, TF_CELL_RECT + IntegerToString(i)); //--- Delete TF rectangle ObjectDelete(0, TF_CELL_TEXT + IntegerToString(i)); //--- Delete TF text } ObjectDelete(0, "SYMBOL_ROW_HEADER"); //--- Delete row header rectangle ObjectDelete(0, "SYMBOL_ROW_HEADER_TEXT"); //--- Delete row header text for (int i = 0; i < num_symbols; i++) { //--- Loop symbols ObjectDelete(0, SYMBOL_ROW_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString(i)); //--- Delete row rectangle ObjectDelete(0, SYMBOL_ROW_TEXT + IntegerToString(i)); //--- Delete row text ObjectDelete(0, SYMBOL_COL_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString(i)); //--- Delete column rectangle ObjectDelete(0, SYMBOL_COL_TEXT + IntegerToString(i)); //--- Delete column text for (int j = 0; j < num_symbols; j++) { //--- Loop cells ObjectDelete(0, CELL_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString(i) + "_" + IntegerToString(j)); //--- Delete cell rectangle ObjectDelete(0, CELL_TEXT + IntegerToString(i) + "_" + IntegerToString(j)); //--- Delete cell text } } ObjectDelete(0, LEGEND_PANEL); //--- Delete legend panel for (int i = 0; i < NUM_LEGEND_ITEMS; i++) { //--- Loop legend items ObjectDelete(0, LEGEND_CELL_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString(i)); //--- Delete legend rectangle ObjectDelete(0, LEGEND_CELL_TEXT + IntegerToString(i)); //--- Delete legend text } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Switch to specific timeframe | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void switch_timeframe(int index) { if (index < 0 || index >= num_tf_visible) return; //--- Check valid index global_correlation_tf = tf_list[index]; //--- Set new timeframe current_tf_index = index; //--- Update index Print("Switched timeframe to ", tf_strings[index]); //--- Print switch update_tf_highlights(); //--- Update highlights update_dashboard(); //--- Update dashboard }
For close clicks, we implement the "delete_all_objects" function to clean up all graphical objects associated with the dashboard when closing or resetting. It uses ObjectDelete with subwindow zero to remove the main panel, header panel, header icon and text, close, toggle, heatmap, pval, sort, and theme buttons. We loop over the number of timeframes to delete each timeframe cell rectangle and text using prefixes and index strings. We then delete the symbol row header rectangle and text, and in a loop over symbols, remove row and column rectangles and texts. Nested within, we loop over cells to delete each correlation cell rectangle and text with concatenated names. Finally, we delete the legend panel and loop over legend items to remove their rectangles and texts.
Next, we create the "switch_timeframe" function to change the analysis timeframe based on a given index. It checks if the index is valid within zero to "num_tf_visible" minus one, exiting early if not. We set "global_correlation_tf" to the value at that index in "tf_list", update "current_tf_index", print the switch message with the corresponding string from "tf_strings", call "update_tf_highlights" to refresh visuals, and "update_dashboard" to recompute and display new data. Next, we will need to update the full dashboard so that it is theme sensitive and add the new buttons that we need for theming and sorting.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create full dashboard UI | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void create_full_dashboard() { color main_bg = is_light_theme ? ColorLightThemeBg : C'30,30,30'; //--- Set main background color header_bg = is_light_theme ? clrSilver : C'60,60,60'; //--- Set header background color text_color = is_light_theme ? ColorLightThemeText : COLOR_WHITE; //--- Set text color color neutral_bg = is_light_theme ? COLOR_LIGHT_GRAY : ColorNeutralBg; //--- Set neutral background color button_text = is_light_theme ? clrNavy : clrGold; //--- Set button text color color theme_icon_color = is_light_theme ? clrBlack : clrWhite; //--- Set theme icon color color close_text = is_light_theme ? clrBlack : clrWhite; //--- Set close text color color header_icon_color = is_light_theme ? clrDodgerBlue : clrAqua; //--- Set header icon color int panel_width = WIDTH_SYMBOL + num_symbols * (WIDTH_CELL - 1) + 4; //--- Compute panel width int panel_height = HEIGHT_HEADER + HEIGHT_TF_CELL + GAP_HEIGHT + HEIGHT_RECTANGLE * (num_symbols + 1) - num_symbols + 2; //--- Compute panel height create_rectangle(MAIN_PANEL, panel_x, panel_y, panel_width, panel_height, main_bg); //--- Create main panel create_rectangle(HEADER_PANEL, panel_x, panel_y, panel_width, HEIGHT_HEADER, header_bg); //--- Create header panel create_label(HEADER_PANEL_ICON, CharToString(181), panel_x + 12, panel_y + 14, 18, header_icon_color, "Wingdings"); //--- Create header icon create_label(HEADER_PANEL_TEXT, "Correlation Matrix", panel_x + 90, panel_y + 12, 13, text_color); //--- Create header text create_label(CLOSE_BUTTON, CharToString('r'), panel_x + (panel_width - 17), panel_y + 14, 18, close_text, "Webdings"); //--- Create close button ObjectSetString(0, CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP, "Close Panel"); //--- Set close tooltip create_label(TOGGLE_BUTTON, CharToString('r'), panel_x + (panel_width - 47), panel_y + 14, 18, button_text, "Wingdings"); //--- Create toggle button ObjectSetString(0, TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP, "Toggle Minimize/Maximize"); //--- Set toggle tooltip string heatmap_icon = CharToString(global_display_mode == MODE_STANDARD ? (uchar)82 : (uchar)110); //--- Set heatmap icon create_label(HEATMAP_BUTTON, heatmap_icon, panel_x + (panel_width - 77), panel_y + 14, 18, button_text, "Wingdings"); //--- Create heatmap button ObjectSetString(0, HEATMAP_BUTTON, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP, "Toggle Heatmap/Standard Mode"); //--- Set heatmap tooltip create_label(PVAL_BUTTON, CharToString('X'), panel_x + (panel_width - 107), panel_y + 14, 18, button_text, "Wingdings"); //--- Create pval button ObjectSetString(0, PVAL_BUTTON, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP, "Toggle Correlation/P-Value View"); //--- Set pval tooltip string sort_icon; //--- Declare sort icon if (sort_mode == 0) sort_icon = CharToString('N'); //--- Set neutral for original else if (sort_mode == 1) sort_icon = CharToString('K'); //--- Set descending else sort_icon = CharToString('J'); //--- Set ascending create_label(SORT_BUTTON, sort_icon, panel_x + (panel_width - 137), panel_y + 14, 18, button_text, "Wingdings 3"); //--- Create sort button ObjectSetString(0, SORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP, "Sort Symbols by Strength (Cycle Original/Desc/Asc)"); //--- Set sort tooltip create_label(THEME_BUTTON, CharToString('['), panel_x + (panel_width - 167), panel_y + 14, 18, theme_icon_color, "Wingdings"); //--- Create theme button ObjectSetString(0, THEME_BUTTON, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP, "Toggle Dark/Light Theme"); //--- Set theme tooltip int tf_y = panel_y + HEIGHT_HEADER; //--- Compute TF y position int tf_x_start = panel_x + 2; //--- Set TF start x for (int i = 0; i < num_tf_visible; i++) { //--- Loop visible TFs int x_offset = tf_x_start + i * WIDTH_TF_CELL; //--- Compute offset string rect_name = TF_CELL_RECT + IntegerToString(i); //--- Get rectangle name string text_name = TF_CELL_TEXT + IntegerToString(i); //--- Get text name color bg = (i == current_tf_index) ? ColorStrongPositiveBg : header_bg; //--- Set background create_rectangle(rect_name, x_offset, tf_y, WIDTH_TF_CELL, HEIGHT_TF_CELL, bg); //--- Create TF rectangle create_label(text_name, tf_strings[i], x_offset + (WIDTH_TF_CELL / 2), tf_y + (HEIGHT_TF_CELL / 2), 10, text_color, "Arial Bold"); //--- Create TF text } int matrix_y = tf_y + HEIGHT_TF_CELL + GAP_HEIGHT; //--- Compute matrix y create_rectangle("SYMBOL_ROW_HEADER", panel_x + 2, matrix_y, WIDTH_SYMBOL, HEIGHT_RECTANGLE, header_bg); //--- Create row header rectangle create_label("SYMBOL_ROW_HEADER_TEXT", "Symbols", panel_x + (WIDTH_SYMBOL / 2 + 2), matrix_y + (HEIGHT_RECTANGLE / 2), 10, text_color, "Arial Bold"); //--- Create row header text for (int i = 0; i < num_symbols; i++) { //--- Loop row symbols int y_offset = matrix_y + HEIGHT_RECTANGLE * (i + 1) - (1 + i); //--- Compute y offset create_rectangle(SYMBOL_ROW_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString(i), panel_x + 2, y_offset, WIDTH_SYMBOL, HEIGHT_RECTANGLE, header_bg); //--- Create row rectangle create_label(SYMBOL_ROW_TEXT + IntegerToString(i), symbols_array[i], panel_x + (WIDTH_SYMBOL / 2 + 2), y_offset + (HEIGHT_RECTANGLE / 2 - 1), 10, text_color, "Arial Bold"); //--- Create row text } for (int j = 0; j < num_symbols; j++) { //--- Loop column symbols int x_offset = panel_x + WIDTH_SYMBOL + j * WIDTH_CELL - j + 1; //--- Compute x offset create_rectangle(SYMBOL_COL_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString(j), x_offset, matrix_y, WIDTH_CELL, HEIGHT_RECTANGLE, header_bg); //--- Create column rectangle create_label(SYMBOL_COL_TEXT + IntegerToString(j), symbols_array[j], x_offset + (WIDTH_CELL / 2), matrix_y + (HEIGHT_RECTANGLE / 2), 10, text_color, "Arial Bold"); //--- Create column text } for (int i = 0; i < num_symbols; i++) { //--- Loop rows for cells int y_offset = matrix_y + HEIGHT_RECTANGLE * (i + 1) - (1 + i); //--- Compute y offset for (int j = 0; j < num_symbols; j++) { //--- Loop columns for cells string cell_name = CELL_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString(i) + "_" + IntegerToString(j); //--- Get cell name string text_name = CELL_TEXT + IntegerToString(i) + "_" + IntegerToString(j); //--- Get text name int x_offset = panel_x + WIDTH_SYMBOL + j * WIDTH_CELL - j + 1; //--- Compute x offset create_rectangle(cell_name, x_offset, y_offset, WIDTH_CELL, HEIGHT_RECTANGLE, neutral_bg); //--- Create cell rectangle create_label(text_name, "0.00", x_offset + (WIDTH_CELL / 2), y_offset + (HEIGHT_RECTANGLE / 2 - 1), 10, text_color, "Arial"); //--- Create cell text } } int legend_y = panel_y + panel_height + GAP_MAIN_LEGEND; //--- Compute legend y create_rectangle(LEGEND_PANEL, panel_x, legend_y, panel_width, HEIGHT_LEGEND_PANEL, main_bg); //--- Create legend panel recreate_legend(); //--- Recreate legend ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update dashboard cells with correlation values and colors | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void update_dashboard() { update_correlations(); //--- Update correlations double strong_pos = StrongPositiveThresholdPct / 100.0; //--- Set positive threshold double strong_neg = StrongNegativeThresholdPct / 100.0; //--- Set negative threshold color text_base = is_light_theme ? ColorLightThemeText : ColorTextStrong; //--- Set base text color for (int i = 0; i < num_symbols; i++) { //--- Loop rows for (int j = 0; j < num_symbols; j++) { //--- Loop columns double corr = correlation_matrix[i][j]; //--- Get correlation double pval = pvalue_matrix[i][j]; //--- Get p-value string text = ""; //--- Initialize text if (global_view_mode == VIEW_CORR) { //--- Handle correlation view double corr_pct = corr * 100.0; //--- Compute percentage text = DoubleToString(corr_pct, 1) + "%" + get_significance_stars(pval); //--- Format correlation text } else { //--- Handle p-value view text = DoubleToString(pval, 4) + get_significance_stars(pval); //--- Format p-value text } color bg_color = is_light_theme ? clrLightGray : ColorNeutralBg; //--- Initialize background color txt_color = is_light_theme ? clrBlack : ColorTextZero; //--- Initialize text color if (i == j) { //--- Handle diagonal bg_color = is_light_theme ? clrGray : ColorDiagonalBg; //--- Set diagonal background txt_color = text_base; //--- Set text color } else { //--- Handle off-diagonal if (global_display_mode == MODE_STANDARD) { //--- Handle standard mode if (corr >= strong_pos) { //--- Check strong positive bg_color = ColorStrongPositiveBg; //--- Set positive background txt_color = text_base; //--- Set text color } else if (corr <= strong_neg) { //--- Check strong negative bg_color = ColorStrongNegativeBg; //--- Set negative background txt_color = text_base; //--- Set text color } else { //--- Handle mild bg_color = is_light_theme ? clrLightGray : ColorNeutralBg; //--- Set neutral background if (corr > 0.0) { //--- Check positive mild txt_color = is_light_theme ? clrBlue : ColorTextPositive; //--- Set positive text } else if (corr < 0.0) { //--- Check negative mild txt_color = is_light_theme ? clrRed : ColorTextNegative; //--- Set negative text } else { //--- Handle zero txt_color = text_base; //--- Set base text } } } else { //--- Handle heatmap mode txt_color = text_base; //--- Set text color bg_color = interpolate_heatmap_color(corr); //--- Set interpolated background } } string cell_name = CELL_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString(i) + "_" + IntegerToString(j); //--- Get cell name string text_name = CELL_TEXT + IntegerToString(i) + "_" + IntegerToString(j); //--- Get text name ObjectSetInteger(0, cell_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, bg_color); //--- Update background ObjectSetString(0, text_name, OBJPROP_TEXT, text); //--- Update text ObjectSetInteger(0, text_name, OBJPROP_COLOR, txt_color); //--- Update text color string sym1 = symbols_array[i]; //--- Get first symbol string sym2 = symbols_array[j]; //--- Get second symbol string tf_str = EnumToString(global_correlation_tf); //--- Get timeframe string string method_str = EnumToString(CorrMethod); //--- Get method string string tooltip = StringFormat("Symbols: %s vs %s\nTimeframe: %s\nMethod: %s\nCorrelation: %.4f\nP-value: %.4f\nBars: %d", sym1, sym2, tf_str, method_str, corr, pval, CorrelationBars); //--- Format tooltip ObjectSetString(0, text_name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP, tooltip); //--- Set text tooltip ObjectSetString(0, cell_name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP, tooltip); //--- Set cell tooltip } } update_legend(); //--- Update legend ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart }
First, we modify the "create_full_dashboard" function to incorporate theme-aware color settings and additional interactivity elements. We set local colors conditionally on "is_light_theme": main background to "ColorLightThemeBg" or dark gray, header to silver or medium gray, text to "ColorLightThemeText" or white, neutral to "COLOR_LIGHT_GRAY" or "ColorNeutralBg", button text to navy or gold, theme icon to black or white, close text to black or white, and header icon to dodger blue or aqua.
We compute panel dimensions as before and create the main and header panels with these themed backgrounds. We add labels for the header icon with character 181 from Wingdings, title as Correlation Matrix, close button with 'r' from Webdings setting tooltip to Close Panel via ObjectSetString with OBJPROP_TOOLTIP, toggle button with 'r' from Wingdings and tooltip for toggle minimize/maximize, heatmap button with dynamic icon based on display mode and tooltip for toggle heatmap/standard, pval button with 'X' from Wingdings and tooltip for toggle correlation/p-value view, sort button with icon conditional on "sort_mode" ('N' for original, 'K' for descending, 'J' for ascending) from Wingdings 3 and tooltip for sorting by strength cycling modes, and theme button with '[' from Wingdings and tooltip for toggle dark/light theme—all using themed colors.
For the timeframe row, we compute positions and loop to create rectangles with background conditional on the current index and header color, and labels with timeframe strings in Arial Bold. We create the symbol row header rectangle and text as Symbols with themed colors. For row symbols, we loop to create rectangles with a header background and labels with symbol names. Similarly, for column symbols, create rectangles and labels. For cells, we nest loops to create rectangles with a neutral background and initial text labels as 0.00 in Arial. We then create the legend panel with the main background, call "recreate_legend", and redraw. Then, we update the "update_dashboard" function to support view modes and themes. Similar logic is used as well. When we call these functions for testing, we get the following outcome for the dark and light themes.
Now that we have the theme modes handles in the dashboard creation functions, we need to handle button hover states and clicks. We will need helper functions to achieve that as follows.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check if cursor is inside header or buttons | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool is_cursor_in_header_or_buttons(int mouse_x, int mouse_y) { int chart_width = (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS); //--- Get chart width int header_x = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get header x int header_y = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get header y int header_width = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_XSIZE); //--- Get header width int header_height = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_YSIZE);//--- Get header height int header_left = header_x; //--- Set left edge int header_right = header_left + header_width; //--- Set right edge bool in_header = (mouse_x >= header_left && mouse_x <= header_right && mouse_y >= header_y && mouse_y <= header_y + header_height); //--- Check in header int half_size = BUTTON_HOVER_SIZE / 2; //--- Compute half hover size int close_x = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get close x int close_y = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get close y bool in_close = (mouse_x >= close_x - half_size && mouse_x <= close_x + half_size && mouse_y >= close_y - half_size && mouse_y <= close_y + half_size); //--- Check in close int toggle_x = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get toggle x int toggle_y = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get toggle y bool in_toggle = (mouse_x >= toggle_x - half_size && mouse_x <= toggle_x + half_size && mouse_y >= toggle_y - half_size && mouse_y <= toggle_y + half_size); //--- Check in toggle int heatmap_x = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, HEATMAP_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get heatmap x int heatmap_y = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, HEATMAP_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get heatmap y bool in_heatmap = (mouse_x >= heatmap_x - half_size && mouse_x <= heatmap_x + half_size && mouse_y >= heatmap_y - half_size && mouse_y <= heatmap_y + half_size); //--- Check in heatmap int pval_x = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, PVAL_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get pval x int pval_y = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, PVAL_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get pval y bool in_pval = (mouse_x >= pval_x - half_size && mouse_x <= pval_x + half_size && mouse_y >= pval_y - half_size && mouse_y <= pval_y + half_size); //--- Check in pval int sort_x = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get sort x int sort_y = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get sort y bool in_sort = (mouse_x >= sort_x - half_size && mouse_x <= sort_x + half_size && mouse_y >= sort_y - half_size && mouse_y <= sort_y + half_size); //--- Check in sort int theme_x = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, THEME_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get theme x int theme_y = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, THEME_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get theme y bool in_theme = (mouse_x >= theme_x - half_size && mouse_x <= theme_x + half_size && mouse_y >= theme_y - half_size && mouse_y <= theme_y + half_size); //--- Check in theme bool in_tf = false; //--- Initialize TF check for (int i = 0; i < num_tf_visible; i++) { //--- Loop TFs string rect_name = TF_CELL_RECT + IntegerToString(i); //--- Get TF name int tf_x = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, rect_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get TF x int tf_y = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, rect_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get TF y if (mouse_x >= tf_x && mouse_x <= tf_x + WIDTH_TF_CELL && mouse_y >= tf_y && mouse_y <= tf_y + HEIGHT_TF_CELL) { //--- Check in TF in_tf = true; //--- Set in TF break; //--- Exit loop } } return in_header || in_close || in_toggle || in_heatmap || in_pval || in_sort || in_theme || in_tf; //--- Return if in any area } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update button hover states | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void update_button_hover_states(int mouse_x, int mouse_y) { int half_size = BUTTON_HOVER_SIZE / 2; //--- Compute half hover size color hover_bg = clrDodgerBlue; //--- Set hover background color button_normal = is_light_theme ? clrNavy : clrGold; //--- Set normal button color color theme_normal = is_light_theme ? clrBlack : clrWhite; //--- Set normal theme color color close_normal = is_light_theme ? clrBlack : clrWhite; //--- Set normal close color color hover_text = is_light_theme ? clrWhite : clrYellow; //--- Set hover text color color theme_hover = is_light_theme ? clrWhite : clrYellow; //--- Set hover theme color color close_hover = clrRed; //--- Set hover close color int close_x = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get close x int close_y = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get close y bool is_close_hovered = (mouse_x >= close_x - half_size && mouse_x <= close_x + half_size && mouse_y >= close_y - half_size && mouse_y <= close_y + half_size); //--- Check close hover if (is_close_hovered != prev_close_hovered) { //--- Check state change ObjectSetInteger(0, CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR, is_close_hovered ? close_hover : close_normal); //--- Update close color ObjectSetInteger(0, CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, is_close_hovered ? hover_bg : clrNONE); //--- Update close background prev_close_hovered = is_close_hovered; //--- Update previous state ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart } int toggle_x = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get toggle x int toggle_y = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get toggle y bool is_toggle_hovered = (mouse_x >= toggle_x - half_size && mouse_x <= toggle_x + half_size && mouse_y >= toggle_y - half_size && mouse_y <= toggle_y + half_size); //--- Check toggle hover if (is_toggle_hovered != prev_toggle_hovered) { //--- Check state change ObjectSetInteger(0, TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR, is_toggle_hovered ? hover_text : button_normal); //--- Update toggle color ObjectSetInteger(0, TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, is_toggle_hovered ? hover_bg : clrNONE); //--- Update toggle background prev_toggle_hovered = is_toggle_hovered; //--- Update previous state ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart } int heatmap_x = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, HEATMAP_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get heatmap x int heatmap_y = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, HEATMAP_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get heatmap y bool is_heatmap_hovered = (mouse_x >= heatmap_x - half_size && mouse_x <= heatmap_x + half_size && mouse_y >= heatmap_y - half_size && mouse_y <= heatmap_y + half_size); //--- Check heatmap hover if (is_heatmap_hovered != prev_heatmap_hovered) { //--- Check state change ObjectSetInteger(0, HEATMAP_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR, is_heatmap_hovered ? hover_text : button_normal); //--- Update heatmap color ObjectSetInteger(0, HEATMAP_BUTTON, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, is_heatmap_hovered ? hover_bg : clrNONE); //--- Update heatmap background prev_heatmap_hovered = is_heatmap_hovered; //--- Update previous state ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart } int pval_x = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, PVAL_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get pval x int pval_y = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, PVAL_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get pval y bool is_pval_hovered = (mouse_x >= pval_x - half_size && mouse_x <= pval_x + half_size && mouse_y >= pval_y - half_size && mouse_y <= pval_y + half_size); //--- Check pval hover if (is_pval_hovered != prev_pval_hovered) { //--- Check state change ObjectSetInteger(0, PVAL_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR, is_pval_hovered ? hover_text : button_normal); //--- Update pval color ObjectSetInteger(0, PVAL_BUTTON, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, is_pval_hovered ? hover_bg : clrNONE); //--- Update pval background prev_pval_hovered = is_pval_hovered; //--- Update previous state ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart } int sort_x = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get sort x int sort_y = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get sort y bool is_sort_hovered = (mouse_x >= sort_x - half_size && mouse_x <= sort_x + half_size && mouse_y >= sort_y - half_size && mouse_y <= sort_y + half_size); //--- Check sort hover if (is_sort_hovered != prev_sort_hovered) { //--- Check state change ObjectSetInteger(0, SORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR, is_sort_hovered ? hover_text : button_normal); //--- Update sort color ObjectSetInteger(0, SORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, is_sort_hovered ? hover_bg : clrNONE); //--- Update sort background prev_sort_hovered = is_sort_hovered; //--- Update previous state ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart } int theme_x = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, THEME_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get theme x int theme_y = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, THEME_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get theme y bool is_theme_hovered = (mouse_x >= theme_x - half_size && mouse_x <= theme_x + half_size && mouse_y >= theme_y - half_size && mouse_y <= theme_y + half_size); //--- Check theme hover if (is_theme_hovered != prev_theme_hovered) { //--- Check state change ObjectSetInteger(0, THEME_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR, is_theme_hovered ? theme_hover : theme_normal); //--- Update theme color ObjectSetInteger(0, THEME_BUTTON, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, is_theme_hovered ? hover_bg : clrNONE); //--- Update theme background prev_theme_hovered = is_theme_hovered; //--- Update previous state ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart } for (int i = 0; i < num_tf_visible; i++) { //--- Loop TFs string rect_name = TF_CELL_RECT + IntegerToString(i); //--- Get TF name int tf_x = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, rect_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get TF x int tf_y = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, rect_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get TF y bool is_hovered = (mouse_x >= tf_x && mouse_x <= tf_x + WIDTH_TF_CELL && mouse_y >= tf_y && mouse_y <= tf_y + HEIGHT_TF_CELL); //--- Check hover if (is_hovered != prev_tf_hovered[i]) { //--- Check state change color bg = is_hovered ? clrDodgerBlue : (i == current_tf_index ? ColorStrongPositiveBg : (is_light_theme ? clrSilver : C'60,60,60')); //--- Set background ObjectSetInteger(0, rect_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, bg); //--- Update background prev_tf_hovered[i] = is_hovered; //--- Update previous state ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update header hover state | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void update_header_hover_state(int mouse_x, int mouse_y) { int header_x = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get header x int header_y = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get header y int header_width = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_XSIZE); //--- Get header width int header_height = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_YSIZE); //--- Get header height int header_left = header_x; //--- Set left edge int header_right = header_left + header_width; //--- Set right edge int half_size = BUTTON_HOVER_SIZE / 2; //--- Compute half hover size int close_x = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get close x int close_y = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get close y bool in_close_area = (mouse_x >= close_x - half_size && mouse_x <= close_x + half_size && mouse_y >= close_y - half_size && mouse_y <= close_y + half_size); //--- Check close area int toggle_x = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get toggle x int toggle_y = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get toggle y bool in_toggle_area = (mouse_x >= toggle_x - half_size && mouse_x <= toggle_x + half_size && mouse_y >= toggle_y - half_size && mouse_y <= toggle_y + half_size); //--- Check toggle area int heatmap_x = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, HEATMAP_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get heatmap x int heatmap_y = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, HEATMAP_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get heatmap y bool in_heatmap_area = (mouse_x >= heatmap_x - half_size && mouse_x <= heatmap_x + half_size && mouse_y >= heatmap_y - half_size && mouse_y <= heatmap_y + half_size); //--- Check heatmap area int pval_x = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, PVAL_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get pval x int pval_y = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, PVAL_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get pval y bool in_pval_area = (mouse_x >= pval_x - half_size && mouse_x <= pval_x + half_size && mouse_y >= pval_y - half_size && mouse_y <= pval_y + half_size); //--- Check pval area int sort_x = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get sort x int sort_y = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get sort y bool in_sort_area = (mouse_x >= sort_x - half_size && mouse_x <= sort_x + half_size && mouse_y >= sort_y - half_size && mouse_y <= sort_y + half_size); //--- Check sort area int theme_x = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, THEME_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get theme x int theme_y = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, THEME_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get theme y bool in_theme_area = (mouse_x >= theme_x - half_size && mouse_x <= theme_x + half_size && mouse_y >= theme_y - half_size && mouse_y <= theme_y + half_size); //--- Check theme area bool is_header_hovered = (mouse_x >= header_left && mouse_x <= header_right && mouse_y >= header_y && mouse_y <= header_y + header_height && !in_close_area && !in_toggle_area && !in_heatmap_area && !in_pval_area && !in_sort_area && !in_theme_area); //--- Check header hover color header_bg = is_light_theme ? clrSilver : C'60,60,60'; //--- Set header background if (is_header_hovered != prev_header_hovered && !panel_dragging) { //--- Check state change ObjectSetInteger(0, HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, is_header_hovered ? clrRed : header_bg); //--- Update header color prev_header_hovered = is_header_hovered; //--- Update previous state ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart } update_button_hover_states(mouse_x, mouse_y); //--- Update button hovers }
Here, we implement the "is_cursor_in_header_or_buttons" function to determine if the mouse cursor is over the header panel or any interactive elements like buttons or timeframe cells, returning a boolean. It retrieves the chart width with ChartGetInteger using CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS, and header properties like x, y, width, and height via ObjectGetInteger with "OBJPROP_XDISTANCE", "OBJPROP_YDISTANCE", "OBJPROP_XSIZE", and "OBJPROP_YSIZE". We calculate the header's left and right edges and check if the mouse coordinates are within the header bounds.
For buttons, we compute half the "BUTTON_HOVER_SIZE", fetch each button's x and y positions similarly, and verify if the mouse is inside their hover areas for close, toggle, heatmap, pval, sort, and theme. For timeframe cells, we initialize a flag to false and loop over "num_tf_visible", getting each rectangle's position with name from "TF_CELL_RECT" prefix and index, checking if the mouse is within its width and height, setting the flag true, and breaking if so. We return true if it is located in the header, on a button, or in a timeframe area.
Next, we create the "update_button_hover_states" function to refresh visual feedback for the button and timeframe hovers based on the mouse position. We calculate half the hover size, set the hover background to dodger blue, and normal colors for buttons, theme, and close themed appropriately. For each button, we get positions, check hover as above, and if the state differs from "prev_close_hovered" or similar, update the object's color to hover or normal and background to hover or none with ObjectSetInteger using "OBJPROP_COLOR" and OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, set the previous state, and redraw. For timeframes, we loop over visible cells, form names, get positions, check hover within bounds, and if changed from "prev_tf_hovered" array, set background to dodger blue on hover or to strong positive if selected, else themed normal, update with "ObjectSetInteger", set previous state, and redraw.
We then define the "update_header_hover_state" function to manage header hover visuals, excluding button areas. We retrieve header positions and sizes as before, compute half hover size, and check individual button areas for close, toggle, heatmap, pval, sort, and theme. We determine if hovered in the header but not in any button area, and if the state differs from "prev_header_hovered" and not dragging, update the header background to red on hover or themed normal with "ObjectSetInteger" and "OBJPROP_BGCOLOR", set the previous state, and redraw. Finally, we call "update_button_hover_states" to handle button hovers concurrently. We will now use these functions in the chart interaction event handler. However, to handle dragging when the mouse moves, we will need another helper function to dynamically update the dashboard elements' positions along with the mouse.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update panel object positions | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void update_panel_positions() { ObjectSetInteger(0, HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x); //--- Update header x ObjectSetInteger(0, HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, panel_y); //--- Update header y int panel_width = WIDTH_SYMBOL + num_symbols * (WIDTH_CELL - 1) + 4; //--- Compute width ObjectSetInteger(0, HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_XSIZE, panel_width); //--- Update header size ObjectSetInteger(0, HEADER_PANEL_ICON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x + 12); //--- Update icon x ObjectSetInteger(0, HEADER_PANEL_ICON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, panel_y + 14); //--- Update icon y ObjectSetInteger(0, HEADER_PANEL_TEXT, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x + 105); //--- Update text x ObjectSetInteger(0, HEADER_PANEL_TEXT, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, panel_y + 12); //--- Update text y ObjectSetInteger(0, CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x + (panel_width - 17)); //--- Update close x ObjectSetInteger(0, CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, panel_y + 14); //--- Update close y ObjectSetInteger(0, TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x + (panel_width - 47)); //--- Update toggle x ObjectSetInteger(0, TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, panel_y + 14); //--- Update toggle y ObjectSetInteger(0, HEATMAP_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x + (panel_width - 77)); //--- Update heatmap x ObjectSetInteger(0, HEATMAP_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, panel_y + 14); //--- Update heatmap y ObjectSetInteger(0, PVAL_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x + (panel_width - 107)); //--- Update pval x ObjectSetInteger(0, PVAL_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, panel_y + 14); //--- Update pval y ObjectSetInteger(0, SORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x + (panel_width - 137)); //--- Update sort x ObjectSetInteger(0, SORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, panel_y + 14); //--- Update sort y ObjectSetInteger(0, THEME_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x + (panel_width - 167)); //--- Update theme x ObjectSetInteger(0, THEME_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, panel_y + 14); //--- Update theme y if (!panel_minimized) { //--- Check if maximized int panel_height = HEIGHT_HEADER + HEIGHT_TF_CELL + GAP_HEIGHT + HEIGHT_RECTANGLE * (num_symbols + 1) - num_symbols + 2; //--- Compute height ObjectSetInteger(0, MAIN_PANEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x); //--- Update main x ObjectSetInteger(0, MAIN_PANEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, panel_y); //--- Update main y ObjectSetInteger(0, MAIN_PANEL, OBJPROP_XSIZE, panel_width); //--- Update main width ObjectSetInteger(0, MAIN_PANEL, OBJPROP_YSIZE, panel_height); //--- Update main height int tf_y = panel_y + HEIGHT_HEADER; //--- Compute TF y int tf_x_start = panel_x + 2; //--- Set TF start x for (int i = 0; i < num_tf_visible; i++) { //--- Loop TFs int x_offset = tf_x_start + i * WIDTH_TF_CELL; //--- Compute offset string rect_name = TF_CELL_RECT + IntegerToString(i); //--- Get rectangle name string text_name = TF_CELL_TEXT + IntegerToString(i); //--- Get text name ObjectSetInteger(0, rect_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, x_offset); //--- Update TF rect x ObjectSetInteger(0, rect_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, tf_y); //--- Update TF rect y ObjectSetInteger(0, text_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, x_offset + (WIDTH_TF_CELL / 2)); //--- Update TF text x ObjectSetInteger(0, text_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, tf_y + (HEIGHT_TF_CELL / 2)); //--- Update TF text y } int matrix_y = tf_y + HEIGHT_TF_CELL + GAP_HEIGHT; //--- Compute matrix y ObjectSetInteger(0, "SYMBOL_ROW_HEADER", OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x + 2); //--- Update row header x ObjectSetInteger(0, "SYMBOL_ROW_HEADER", OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, matrix_y); //--- Update row header y ObjectSetInteger(0, "SYMBOL_ROW_HEADER_TEXT", OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x + (WIDTH_SYMBOL / 2 + 2)); //--- Update row header text x ObjectSetInteger(0, "SYMBOL_ROW_HEADER_TEXT", OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, matrix_y + (HEIGHT_RECTANGLE / 2)); //--- Update row header text y for (int i = 0; i < num_symbols; i++) { //--- Loop rows int y_offset = matrix_y + HEIGHT_RECTANGLE * (i + 1) - (1 + i); //--- Compute y offset ObjectSetInteger(0, SYMBOL_ROW_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString(i), OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x + 2); //--- Update row rect x ObjectSetInteger(0, SYMBOL_ROW_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString(i), OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, y_offset); //--- Update row rect y ObjectSetInteger(0, SYMBOL_ROW_TEXT + IntegerToString(i), OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x + (WIDTH_SYMBOL / 2 + 2)); //--- Update row text x ObjectSetInteger(0, SYMBOL_ROW_TEXT + IntegerToString(i), OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, y_offset + (HEIGHT_RECTANGLE / 2 - 1)); //--- Update row text y int x_offset_col = panel_x + WIDTH_SYMBOL + i * WIDTH_CELL - i + 1; //--- Compute column x ObjectSetInteger(0, SYMBOL_COL_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString(i), OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, x_offset_col); //--- Update column rect x ObjectSetInteger(0, SYMBOL_COL_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString(i), OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, matrix_y); //--- Update column rect y ObjectSetInteger(0, SYMBOL_COL_TEXT + IntegerToString(i), OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, x_offset_col + (WIDTH_CELL / 2)); //--- Update column text x ObjectSetInteger(0, SYMBOL_COL_TEXT + IntegerToString(i), OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, matrix_y + (HEIGHT_RECTANGLE / 2)); //--- Update column text y for (int j = 0; j < num_symbols; j++) { //--- Loop columns string cell_name = CELL_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString(i) + "_" + IntegerToString(j); //--- Get cell name string text_name = CELL_TEXT + IntegerToString(i) + "_" + IntegerToString(j); //--- Get text name int x_offset = panel_x + WIDTH_SYMBOL + j * WIDTH_CELL - j + 1; //--- Compute cell x ObjectSetInteger(0, cell_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, x_offset); //--- Update cell rect x ObjectSetInteger(0, cell_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, y_offset); //--- Update cell rect y ObjectSetInteger(0, text_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, x_offset + (WIDTH_CELL / 2)); //--- Update cell text x ObjectSetInteger(0, text_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, y_offset + (HEIGHT_RECTANGLE / 2 - 1)); //--- Update cell text y } } int legend_y = panel_y + panel_height + GAP_MAIN_LEGEND; //--- Compute legend y ObjectSetInteger(0, LEGEND_PANEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x); //--- Update legend x ObjectSetInteger(0, LEGEND_PANEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, legend_y); //--- Update legend y ObjectSetInteger(0, LEGEND_PANEL, OBJPROP_XSIZE, panel_width); //--- Update legend width ObjectSetInteger(0, LEGEND_PANEL, OBJPROP_YSIZE, HEIGHT_LEGEND_PANEL); //--- Update legend height int total_legend_width = num_legend_visible * WIDTH_LEGEND_CELL + (num_legend_visible - 1) * LEGEND_SPACING; //--- Compute legend width int x_start = panel_x + (panel_width - total_legend_width) / 2; //--- Compute start x for (int i = 0; i < num_legend_visible; i++) { //--- Loop legends int x_offset = x_start + i * (WIDTH_LEGEND_CELL + LEGEND_SPACING); //--- Compute offset string rect_name = LEGEND_CELL_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString(i); //--- Get rectangle name string text_name = LEGEND_CELL_TEXT + IntegerToString(i); //--- Get text name ObjectSetInteger(0, rect_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, x_offset); //--- Update legend rect x ObjectSetInteger(0, rect_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, legend_y + 2); //--- Update legend rect y ObjectSetInteger(0, text_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, x_offset + WIDTH_LEGEND_CELL / 2); //--- Update legend text x ObjectSetInteger(0, text_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, legend_y + 2 + HEIGHT_LEGEND / 2 - 1); //--- Update legend text y } } ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart }
Here, we implement the "update_panel_positions" function to adjust the positions of all dashboard objects when the panel is dragged or resized, ensuring everything aligns with the current "panel_x" and "panel_y". We update the header panel's x and y distances and recompute its width to match the symbol and cell layout, setting "OBJPROP_XSIZE" accordingly. We then reposition the header icon, text, and buttons like close, toggle, heatmap, pval, sort, and theme by calculating their relative x offsets from the panel edge and setting OBJPROP_XDISTANCE and "OBJPROP_YDISTANCE" with "ObjectSetInteger".
If not minimized, we compute the full panel height from constants and rows, update the main panel's position, size, and dimensions similarly. For the timeframe row, we calculate y and starting x, then loop over visible timeframes to update each rectangle and text label's x and y. We set the matrix y, update the symbol row header rectangle, and text positions. For row symbols, we loop to compute y offsets and update the rectangles and texts' x and y. For column symbols, we do the same for x offsets and fixed y.
Nested for cells, we form names, compute offsets, and update rectangles and texts' positions. For the legend, we compute its y below the panel with a gap, update the legend panel's x, y, width, and height. We calculate total legend width and starting x for centering, then loop over visible items to update each rectangle and text's x and y offsets. Finally, we redraw with ChartRedraw. Now, we need to enable recognition of mouse events so we can use them. We enable that in the OnInit event handler by adding the following code snippet.
//--- Add this as the last line in ontick ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, true); //--- Enable mouse events
We just use the ChartSetInteger to enable the mouse events registration using the CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE directive. We can now craft our chart event logic in the OnChartEvent event handler. We used the following logic to achieve that.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Handle chart event | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int event_id, const long& long_param, const double& double_param, const string& string_param) { if (event_id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK) { //--- Handle click event if (string_param == CLOSE_BUTTON) { //--- Check close click Print("Closing the panel now"); //--- Print closing PlaySound("alert.wav"); //--- Play sound panel_is_visible = false; //--- Hide panel delete_all_objects(); //--- Delete objects ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart } else if (string_param == TOGGLE_BUTTON) { //--- Check toggle click delete_all_objects(); //--- Delete objects panel_minimized = !panel_minimized; //--- Toggle minimized if (panel_minimized) { //--- Handle minimize Print("Minimizing the panel"); //--- Print minimizing create_minimized_dashboard(); //--- Create minimized update_borders(); //--- Update borders } else { //--- Handle maximize Print("Maximizing the panel"); //--- Print maximizing create_full_dashboard(); //--- Create full update_borders(); //--- Update borders update_tf_highlights(); //--- Update highlights update_dashboard(); //--- Update dashboard } prev_header_hovered = false; //--- Reset header hover prev_close_hovered = false; //--- Reset close hover prev_toggle_hovered = false; //--- Reset toggle hover prev_heatmap_hovered = false; //--- Reset heatmap hover prev_pval_hovered = false; //--- Reset pval hover prev_sort_hovered = false; //--- Reset sort hover prev_theme_hovered = false; //--- Reset theme hover ArrayInitialize(prev_tf_hovered, false); //--- Reset TF hovers color header_bg = is_light_theme ? clrSilver : C'60,60,60'; //--- Set header background ObjectSetInteger(0, HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, header_bg); //--- Update header color color button_text = is_light_theme ? clrNavy : clrGold; //--- Set button color color theme_icon_color = is_light_theme ? clrBlack : clrWhite; //--- Set theme color color close_text = is_light_theme ? clrBlack : clrWhite; //--- Set close color color header_icon_color = is_light_theme ? clrDodgerBlue : clrAqua; //--- Set icon color ObjectSetInteger(0, HEADER_PANEL_ICON, OBJPROP_COLOR, header_icon_color); //--- Update icon color ObjectSetInteger(0, CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR, close_text); //--- Update close color ObjectSetInteger(0, CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, clrNONE); //--- Reset close background ObjectSetInteger(0, TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR, button_text); //--- Update toggle color ObjectSetInteger(0, TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, clrNONE); //--- Reset toggle background if (!panel_minimized) { //--- Check if maximized ObjectSetInteger(0, HEATMAP_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR, button_text); //--- Update heatmap color ObjectSetInteger(0, HEATMAP_BUTTON, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, clrNONE); //--- Reset heatmap background ObjectSetInteger(0, PVAL_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR, button_text); //--- Update pval color ObjectSetInteger(0, PVAL_BUTTON, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, clrNONE); //--- Reset pval background ObjectSetInteger(0, SORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR, button_text); //--- Update sort color ObjectSetInteger(0, SORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, clrNONE); //--- Reset sort background ObjectSetInteger(0, THEME_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR, theme_icon_color); //--- Update theme color ObjectSetInteger(0, THEME_BUTTON, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, clrNONE); //--- Reset theme background } ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart } else if (string_param == HEATMAP_BUTTON) { //--- Check heatmap click global_display_mode = (global_display_mode == MODE_STANDARD ? MODE_HEATMAP : MODE_STANDARD); //--- Toggle mode string new_icon = CharToString(global_display_mode == MODE_STANDARD ? (uchar)82 : (uchar)110); //--- Set new icon ObjectSetString(0, HEATMAP_BUTTON, OBJPROP_TEXT, new_icon); //--- Update icon Print("Switching to ", (global_display_mode == MODE_HEATMAP ? "Heatmap" : "Standard"), " mode"); //--- Print switch recreate_legend(); //--- Recreate legend update_dashboard(); //--- Update dashboard ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart } else if (string_param == PVAL_BUTTON) { //--- Check pval click global_view_mode = (global_view_mode == VIEW_CORR ? VIEW_PVAL : VIEW_CORR); //--- Toggle view Print("Switching to ", (global_view_mode == VIEW_PVAL ? "P-Value" : "Correlation"), " view"); //--- Print switch update_dashboard(); //--- Update dashboard ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart } else if (string_param == SORT_BUTTON) { //--- Check sort click cycle_sort_mode(); //--- Cycle mode string new_sort_icon; //--- Declare new icon if (sort_mode == 0) new_sort_icon = CharToString('N'); //--- Set neutral else if (sort_mode == 1) new_sort_icon = CharToString('K'); //--- Set descending else new_sort_icon = CharToString('J'); //--- Set ascending ObjectSetString(0, SORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_TEXT, new_sort_icon); //--- Update icon delete_all_objects(); //--- Delete objects create_full_dashboard(); //--- Create full update_borders(); //--- Update borders update_dashboard(); //--- Update dashboard ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart } else if (string_param == THEME_BUTTON) { //--- Check theme click toggle_theme(); //--- Toggle theme ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart } else { //--- Handle other clicks for (int i = 0; i < num_tf_visible; i++) { //--- Loop TFs if (string_param == TF_CELL_TEXT + IntegerToString(i)) { //--- Check TF click switch_timeframe(i); //--- Switch timeframe ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart break; //--- Exit loop } } } } else if (event_id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE && panel_is_visible) { //--- Handle mouse move int mouse_x = (int)long_param; //--- Get mouse x int mouse_y = (int)double_param; //--- Get mouse y int mouse_state = (int)string_param; //--- Get mouse state if (mouse_x == last_mouse_x && mouse_y == last_mouse_y && !panel_dragging) return; //--- Skip if unchanged last_mouse_x = mouse_x; //--- Update last x last_mouse_y = mouse_y; //--- Update last y update_header_hover_state(mouse_x, mouse_y); //--- Update header hover int header_x = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get header x int header_y = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get header y int header_width = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_XSIZE); //--- Get header width int header_height = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_YSIZE); //--- Get header height int header_left = header_x; //--- Set left edge int header_right = header_left + header_width; //--- Set right edge int half_size = BUTTON_HOVER_SIZE / 2; //--- Compute half size int close_x = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get close x int close_y = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get close y bool in_close_area = (mouse_x >= close_x - half_size && mouse_x <= close_x + half_size && mouse_y >= close_y - half_size && mouse_y <= close_y + half_size); //--- Check close area int toggle_x = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get toggle x int toggle_y = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get toggle y bool in_toggle_area = (mouse_x >= toggle_x - half_size && mouse_x <= toggle_x + half_size && mouse_y >= toggle_y - half_size && mouse_y <= toggle_y + half_size); //--- Check toggle area int heatmap_x = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, HEATMAP_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get heatmap x int heatmap_y = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, HEATMAP_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get heatmap y bool in_heatmap_area = (mouse_x >= heatmap_x - half_size && mouse_x <= heatmap_x + half_size && mouse_y >= heatmap_y - half_size && mouse_y <= heatmap_y + half_size); //--- Check heatmap area int pval_x = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, PVAL_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get pval x int pval_y = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, PVAL_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get pval y bool in_pval_area = (mouse_x >= pval_x - half_size && mouse_x <= pval_x + half_size && mouse_y >= pval_y - half_size && mouse_y <= pval_y + half_size); //--- Check pval area int sort_x = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get sort x int sort_y = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get sort y bool in_sort_area = (mouse_x >= sort_x - half_size && mouse_x <= sort_x + half_size && mouse_y >= sort_y - half_size && mouse_y <= sort_y + half_size); //--- Check sort area int theme_x = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, THEME_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get theme x int theme_y = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, THEME_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get theme y bool in_theme_area = (mouse_x >= theme_x - half_size && mouse_x <= theme_x + half_size && mouse_y >= theme_y - half_size && mouse_y <= theme_y + half_size); //--- Check theme area if (prev_mouse_state == 0 && mouse_state == 1) { //--- Check drag start if (mouse_x >= header_left && mouse_x <= header_right && mouse_y >= header_y && mouse_y <= header_y + header_height && !in_close_area && !in_toggle_area && !in_heatmap_area && !in_pval_area && !in_sort_area && !in_theme_area) { //--- Check draggable area panel_dragging = true; //--- Start dragging panel_drag_x = mouse_x; //--- Set drag x panel_drag_y = mouse_y; //--- Set drag y panel_start_x = header_x; //--- Set start x panel_start_y = header_y; //--- Set start y ObjectSetInteger(0, HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, clrMediumBlue); //--- Set drag color ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, false); //--- Disable scroll } } if (panel_dragging && mouse_state == 1) { //--- Handle dragging int dx = mouse_x - panel_drag_x; //--- Compute x delta int dy = mouse_y - panel_drag_y; //--- Compute y delta panel_x = panel_start_x + dx; //--- Update panel x panel_y = panel_start_y + dy; //--- Update panel y int chart_width = (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS); //--- Get chart width int chart_height = (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); //--- Get chart height int panel_width = WIDTH_SYMBOL + num_symbols * (WIDTH_CELL - 1) + 4; //--- Compute panel width int panel_height = HEIGHT_HEADER + HEIGHT_TF_CELL + GAP_HEIGHT + HEIGHT_RECTANGLE * (num_symbols + 1) - num_symbols + 2; //--- Compute height int total_height = panel_height + GAP_MAIN_LEGEND + HEIGHT_LEGEND_PANEL; //--- Compute total height panel_x = MathMax(0, MathMin(chart_width - panel_width, panel_x)); //--- Clamp x panel_y = MathMax(0, MathMin(chart_height - (panel_minimized ? HEIGHT_HEADER : total_height), panel_y)); //--- Clamp y update_panel_positions(); //--- Update positions ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart } if (mouse_state == 0 && prev_mouse_state == 1) { //--- Check drag end if (panel_dragging) { //--- Check was dragging panel_dragging = false; //--- Stop dragging update_header_hover_state(mouse_x, mouse_y); //--- Update hover ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, true); //--- Enable scroll ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart } } prev_mouse_state = mouse_state; //--- Update previous state } }
In the OnChartEvent event handler, for CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK, we check "string_param" against button names: if "CLOSE_BUTTON", we print a message, play an alert sound with PlaySound, set "panel_is_visible" to false, call "delete_all_objects", and redraw with "ChartRedraw"; if "TOGGLE_BUTTON", we delete objects, toggle "panel_minimized", and if minimizing, print, create minimized dashboard, update borders; else if maximizing, print, create full dashboard, update borders, highlights, and dashboard. We reset all previous hover states to false, including the array with ArrayInitialize for timeframes, set the themed header background and apply it to the header panel, update colors for icon, close, toggle, and, if not minimized, for heatmap, pval, sort, theme buttons, resetting their backgrounds to none, then redraw.
For CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, if "panel_is_visible" is true, we cast "long_param" to mouse x, "double_param" to y, and "string_param" to state. If coordinates match "last_mouse_x" and "last_mouse_y" and not dragging, we exit early; otherwise, update last positions, call "update_header_hover_state" with x and y. We retrieve header properties for bounds and button positions, compute half hover size, check areas for close, toggle, heatmap, pval, sort, and theme. If the previous state was zero and the current is one, and the mouse is in the header but not the button areas, start dragging by setting "panel_dragging" true, store the drag and start coordinates, set the header background to medium blue, and disable the chart mouse scroll.
If dragging and state is one, compute deltas, update "panel_x" and "panel_y" from start plus deltas, get chart dimensions with ChartGetInteger for width and height in pixels, compute panel dimensions, total height including legend, and clamp "panel_x" and "panel_y" using MathMax and MathMin to stay within chart minus panel size or header if minimized, then call "update_panel_positions" and redraw. If the state is zero and the previous was one, and was dragging, stop "panel_dragging", call "update_header_hover_state", enable scroll, and redraw. Finally, update "prev_mouse_state" to the current state. With that done, we need to consistently update the dashboard since we don't need to call updates if the dashboard is closed or minimized. It is of no use. So in the tick event handler, we use the following logic.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Handle tick event | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { if (panel_is_visible && !panel_minimized) { //--- Check if update needed update_dashboard(); //--- Update on tick } }
We modify the OnTick event handler to conditionally refresh the dashboard only when necessary for efficiency. It now checks if "panel_is_visible" is true and not "panel_minimized", and if so, calls "update_dashboard" to recompute and update correlations, visuals, and other elements on each new tick. Finally, when we close the program, we want to delete our dashboard components to clean the chart and disable the chart events.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Deinitialize expert | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { delete_all_objects(); //--- Delete objects ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, false); //--- Disable mouse events ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart }
In the OnDeinit event handler, we add logic to clean up resources when the program is removed or deinitialized. It calls "delete_all_objects" to remove all graphical elements from the chart, disables mouse move events on the chart with ChartSetInteger using CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE set to false, and redraws the chart via ChartRedraw to reflect the changes. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.
From the visualization, we can see that we have enhanced the correlation matrix dashboard with all the interactions done, hence achieving our objectives. What now remains is testing the workability of the system, and that is handled in the preceding section.
Backtesting
We did the testing, and below is the compiled visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) bitmap image format.
Conclusion
In conclusion, we’ve enhanced the correlation matrix dashboard in MQL5 with interactive features including panel dragging and minimizing via mouse events, button hover effects for visual feedback, symbol sorting by correlation strength in ascending/descending modes, toggling between correlation and p-value views, light/dark theme switching with dynamic color updates, and cell tooltips for detailed insights. The system now supports event-driven responses for usability, with hover detections, clamping during drags to stay within chart bounds, and efficient updates to maintain performance. With this interactive correlation matrix dashboard, you’re equipped to analyze asset interdependencies more dynamically, ready for further optimization in your trading journey. Happy trading!
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do you have any idea why the symbols of the buttons didn't show up , it only shows little rectangles
Do you know why the button symbols are not displayed, only small rectangles?