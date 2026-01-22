MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 12): Enhancing the Correlation Matrix Dashboard with Interactivity

Introduction

In our previous article (Part 11), we developed a correlation matrix dashboard in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) that computed asset relationships using the Pearson, Spearman, and Kendall methods over a configurable timeframe and number of bars. In Part 12, we enhance the correlation matrix dashboard with interactivity. This enhancement introduces features such as panel dragging and minimizing via mouse events, button hover effects for visual feedback, symbol sorting by correlation strength in ascending/descending modes, toggling between correlation and p-value views, light/dark theme switching with dynamic color updates, and cell tooltips for detailed information. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you’ll use an interactive MQL5 correlation matrix dashboard with enhanced usability, ready to customize—let’s dive in!





Understanding the Interactive Correlation Matrix Enhancements

The interactive correlation matrix enhancements build on the base dashboard by introducing user-friendly features that allow for dynamic manipulation and customization, making it more practical for us to analyze asset relationships in real time without disrupting workflow. Key additions include mouse event handling for panel dragging to reposition the dashboard on the chart, minimizing/maximizing to toggle between a compact header view and full display, hover effects on buttons and timeframe cells for visual feedback, such as color changes, and click responses to switch modes or views.

We also incorporate sorting symbols by average absolute correlation strength in original, descending, or ascending orders to group highly correlated assets, toggling between correlation and p-value displays for deeper statistical insights, light/dark theme switching to adapt to user preferences with adjusted colors, and tooltips on cells providing details like symbols, timeframe, method, correlation, p-value, and bars used.

We plan to extend the inputs and enumerations for new modes like view toggling, add globals for interaction states, modify parsing to store original symbols, implement sorting logic based on average strengths with index reordering, update creation and position functions to support minimization and dragging, adjust colors dynamically in theme toggles, enhance dashboard updates for p-value views and tooltips, and handle all interactions in an event handler for seamless usability. In brief, here is a visual representation of our objectives.





Implementation in MQL5

To enhance the program in MQL5, we will need to define some new input parameters to control the multi-dashboard control mechanism and some extra globals.

input color ColorLightThemeBg = clrWhite ; input color ColorLightThemeText = clrBlack ; enum ViewMode { VIEW_CORR, VIEW_PVAL }; #define SORT_BUTTON "BUTTON_SORT" #define THEME_BUTTON "BUTTON_THEME" #define COLOR_LIGHT_GRAY C'230,230,230' #define COLOR_DARK_GRAY C'105,105,105' #define BUTTON_HOVER_SIZE 24 #define NUM_LEGEND_ITEMS 15 bool panel_is_visible = true ; bool panel_minimized = false ; bool panel_dragging = false ; int panel_drag_x = 0 , panel_drag_y = 0 ; int panel_start_x = 0 , panel_start_y = 0 ; int prev_mouse_state = 0 ; bool prev_header_hovered = false ; bool prev_toggle_hovered = false ; bool prev_close_hovered = false ; bool prev_heatmap_hovered = false ; bool prev_pval_hovered = false ; bool prev_sort_hovered = false ; bool prev_theme_hovered = false ; bool prev_tf_hovered[NUM_TF]; int last_mouse_x = 0 , last_mouse_y = 0 ; bool is_light_theme = false ; int sort_mode = 0 ; string original_symbols[MAX_SYMBOLS]; ViewMode global_view_mode = VIEW_CORR;

We begin the implementation by adding input parameters for light theme customization, including "ColorLightThemeBg" set to white for backgrounds and "ColorLightThemeText" set to black for text. We then define the "ViewMode" enumeration with options "VIEW_CORR" for displaying correlations and "VIEW_PVAL" for showing p-values, allowing toggling between views. Next, we introduce defines for new user interface elements like "SORT_BUTTON" and "THEME_BUTTON" identifiers, along with colors such as "COLOR_LIGHT_GRAY" as a light gray for neutral cells in light mode, "COLOR_DARK_GRAY" as dark gray for headers, "BUTTON_HOVER_SIZE" at twenty-four pixels for button hover detection areas, and "NUM_LEGEND_ITEMS" expanded to fifteen to accommodate finer legends in modes like heatmap.

We declare global variables to manage interactivity states: "panel_is_visible" initialized to true for dashboard visibility, "panel_minimized" to false for full display, "panel_dragging" to false with coordinates like "panel_drag_x" and "panel_start_x" at zero for handling drags, "prev_mouse_state" at zero to track mouse button states, boolean flags such as "prev_header_hovered" set to false for monitoring hover over elements like header, toggle, close, heatmap, pval, sort, and theme buttons, an array "prev_tf_hovered" for timeframe cell hovers, "last_mouse_x" and "last_mouse_y" at zero for last cursor position, "is_light_theme" to false starting in dark mode, and "sort_mode" at zero for original symbol order. Additionally, we add the "original_symbols" string array of maximum symbol size to preserve the initial symbol sequence for sorting resets, and set "global_view_mode" to "VIEW_CORR" as the default view.

Now, when parsing the symbols, we need to store the original symbols' classification so we can recall them when toggling to the the original state. We simply add them to the defined array as shown below. We have highlighted the addition for clarity.

void parse_symbols() { string temp = SymbolsList; num_symbols = 0 ; while ( StringFind (temp, "," ) >= 0 && num_symbols < MAX_SYMBOLS) { int pos = StringFind (temp, "," ); string sym = StringSubstr (temp, 0 , pos); if ( SymbolSelect (sym, true )) { symbols_array[num_symbols] = sym; original_symbols[num_symbols] = sym; num_symbols++; } else { Print ( "Warning: Symbol " , sym, " not available." ); } temp = StringSubstr (temp, pos + 1 ); } if ( StringLen (temp) > 0 && num_symbols < MAX_SYMBOLS) { if ( SymbolSelect (temp, true )) { symbols_array[num_symbols] = temp; original_symbols[num_symbols] = temp; num_symbols++; } else { Print ( "Warning: Symbol " , temp, " not available." ); } } if (num_symbols < 2 ) { Print ( "Error: At least 2 valid symbols required. Found: " , num_symbols); ExpertRemove (); } }

To introduce sorting by strength from original to descending to ascending, for analytical values clustering, we will need to introduce the respective functions. Here is the logic we used for that.

void sort_symbols_by_strength() { if (sort_mode == 0 ) { ArrayCopy (symbols_array, original_symbols); update_correlations(); return ; } double avg_corr[MAX_SYMBOLS]; ArrayInitialize (avg_corr, 0.0 ); for ( int i = 0 ; i < num_symbols; i++) { for ( int j = 0 ; j < num_symbols; j++) { if (i != j) avg_corr[i] += MathAbs (correlation_matrix[i][j]); } avg_corr[i] /= (num_symbols - 1 ); } int indices[MAX_SYMBOLS]; for ( int i = 0 ; i < num_symbols; i++) indices[i] = i; for ( int i = 0 ; i < num_symbols - 1 ; i++) { for ( int j = i + 1 ; j < num_symbols; j++) { bool swap = (sort_mode == 1 ) ? (avg_corr[indices[i]] < avg_corr[indices[j]]) : (avg_corr[indices[i]] > avg_corr[indices[j]]); if (swap) { int temp = indices[i]; indices[i] = indices[j]; indices[j] = temp; } } } string new_symbols[MAX_SYMBOLS]; double new_corr[MAX_SYMBOLS][MAX_SYMBOLS]; double new_pval[MAX_SYMBOLS][MAX_SYMBOLS]; for ( int i = 0 ; i < num_symbols; i++) { int old_i = indices[i]; new_symbols[i] = symbols_array[old_i]; for ( int j = 0 ; j < num_symbols; j++) { int old_j = indices[j]; new_corr[i][j] = correlation_matrix[old_i][old_j]; new_pval[i][j] = pvalue_matrix[old_i][old_j]; } } ArrayCopy (symbols_array, new_symbols); ArrayCopy (correlation_matrix, new_corr); ArrayCopy (pvalue_matrix, new_pval); } void cycle_sort_mode() { sort_mode = (sort_mode + 1 ) % 3 ; string direction; if (sort_mode == 0 ) direction = "original" ; else if (sort_mode == 1 ) direction = "descending" ; else direction = "ascending" ; Print ( "Sort mode cycled to " , direction); sort_symbols_by_strength(); }

First, we implement the "sort_symbols_by_strength" function to reorder the symbols based on their average absolute correlation strength according to the current sort mode. If "sort_mode" is zero for original order, we copy the "original_symbols" array back to "symbols_array" using ArrayCopy and recompute the matrices with "update_correlations" before exiting. Otherwise, we declare and initialize an "avg_corr" double array of maximum symbol size to zero with ArrayInitialize, then loop over symbols and pairs, accumulating the absolute values from "correlation_matrix" excluding self-pairs, and divide by "num_symbols" minus one to get averages. We set up an "indices" array initialized sequentially and perform a bubble sort on it: in the nested loops, we determine if a swap is needed based on "sort_mode" being one for ascending (lower average first) or two for descending (higher first), swapping indices if true.

We then declare new arrays for symbols, correlations, and p-values, and loop to reorder: for each new position, we get the old index, set the symbol, and copy matrix rows and columns accordingly from old to new positions. Finally, we update the global arrays with "ArrayCopy" for symbols, "correlation_matrix", and "pvalue_matrix". Next, we create the "cycle_sort_mode" function to increment the "sort_mode" modulo three to cycle through original, descending, and ascending. We set a direction string based on the new mode and print it, then call "sort_symbols_by_strength" to apply the sorting. Next, we need to ensure consistency with light/dark themes, improving visual coherence when themes are toggled for the timeframes. To achieve that, we will need to update the highlights so that the inactive background depends on the applied theme as follows.

void update_tf_highlights() { color inactive_bg = is_light_theme ? clrSilver : C'60,60,60' ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < num_tf_visible; i++) { string rect_name = TF_CELL_RECT + IntegerToString (i); color bg = (i == current_tf_index) ? ColorStrongPositiveBg : inactive_bg; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , rect_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , bg); } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

Here, we used a ternary operator to assign the inactive background color to silver when the theme is light mode, else, the original. We will do the same thing to legend components so that their background and text labels now adapt to the selected theme for consistent visibility.

void recreate_legend() { color neutral_bg = is_light_theme ? COLOR_LIGHT_GRAY : ColorNeutralBg; color text_color = is_light_theme ? ColorLightThemeText : COLOR_WHITE; for ( int i = 0 ; i < num_legend_visible; i++) { int x_offset = x_start + i * (WIDTH_LEGEND_CELL + LEGEND_SPACING); string rect_name = LEGEND_CELL_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (i); string text_name = LEGEND_CELL_TEXT + IntegerToString (i); create_rectangle(rect_name, x_offset, legend_y + 2 , WIDTH_LEGEND_CELL, HEIGHT_LEGEND, neutral_bg); create_label(text_name, "0%" , x_offset + WIDTH_LEGEND_CELL / 2 , legend_y + 2 + HEIGHT_LEGEND / 2 - 1 , 10 , text_color, "Arial" ); } } void update_legend() { color default_txt = is_light_theme ? ColorLightThemeText : ColorTextStrong; } void update_borders() { color border_col = is_light_theme ? COLOR_BLACK : COLOR_WHITE; }

We modify the "recreate_legend" function to support theme changes by setting the neutral background color conditionally: if "is_light_theme" is true, we use "COLOR_LIGHT_GRAY"; otherwise, "ColorNeutralBg". Similarly, we adjust the text color to "ColorLightThemeText" in light mode or white in dark mode. In the creation loop, we apply these colors when calling "create_rectangle" for each legend item with the computed neutral background and "create_label" with the updated text color, ensuring the legend visuals align with the current theme.

Next, we update the "update_legend" function to set the default text color based on the theme: "ColorLightThemeText" for light or "ColorTextStrong" for dark, which is then used in the loop for handling text colors in various correlation cases. We then implement the "update_borders" function to refresh border colors for key panels. We determine the border color as black in light theme or white in dark using "is_light_theme", and apply it to the header, main, and legend panels by setting OBJPROP_COLOR with the ObjectSetInteger function. We now need new functions to handle theming, minimization, dragging, and hovering the dashboard components. We start by handling toggle clicks.

void toggle_theme() { is_light_theme = !is_light_theme; color main_bg = is_light_theme ? ColorLightThemeBg : C'30,30,30' ; color header_bg = is_light_theme ? clrSilver : C'60,60,60' ; color text_color = is_light_theme ? ColorLightThemeText : COLOR_WHITE; color neutral_bg = is_light_theme ? COLOR_LIGHT_GRAY : ColorNeutralBg; color diagonal_bg = is_light_theme ? clrGray : ColorDiagonalBg; color theme_icon_color = is_light_theme ? clrBlack : clrWhite ; color button_text = is_light_theme ? clrNavy : clrGold ; color close_text = is_light_theme ? clrBlack : clrWhite ; color header_icon_color = is_light_theme ? clrDodgerBlue : clrAqua ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , MAIN_PANEL, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , main_bg); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , header_bg); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LEGEND_PANEL, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , main_bg); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL_TEXT, OBJPROP_COLOR , text_color); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL_ICON, OBJPROP_COLOR , header_icon_color); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR , close_text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR , button_text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , HEATMAP_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR , button_text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PVAL_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR , button_text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR , button_text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , THEME_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR , theme_icon_color); for ( int i = 0 ; i < num_symbols; i++) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SYMBOL_ROW_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (i), OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , header_bg); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SYMBOL_ROW_TEXT + IntegerToString (i), OBJPROP_COLOR , text_color); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SYMBOL_COL_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (i), OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , header_bg); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SYMBOL_COL_TEXT + IntegerToString (i), OBJPROP_COLOR , text_color); for ( int j = 0 ; j < num_symbols; j++) { string cell_name = CELL_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (i) + "_" + IntegerToString (j); color bg = (i == j) ? diagonal_bg : neutral_bg; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , cell_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , bg); } } update_dashboard(); update_borders(); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

We implement the "toggle_theme" function to switch between light and dark dashboard themes. The function flips the "is_light_theme" boolean and sets local colors accordingly. The main background is either "ColorLightThemeBg" or dark gray. The header changes to silver or medium gray. Text becomes "ColorLightThemeText" or white. The neutral color is light gray or "ColorNeutralBg". The diagonal color is gray or "ColorDiagonalBg". The theme icon becomes black or white.

Button text is navy or gold. Close text is black or white. The header icon switches to Dodger Blue or aqua. We use ObjectSetInteger to update object properties. The main panel, header, and legend backgrounds receive the new main or header colors. Header text and icon change to their updated text and icon colors. The close, toggle, heatmap, pval, sort, and theme buttons receive their respective new colors.

In a loop over symbols, we update row and column rectangles to the new header background and set their texts to the new text color. Nested within the loop, for each cell, we form the name, determine the base background—diagonal if on the diagonal, neutral otherwise—and set it. We finally call "update_dashboard" to reapply cell colors, "update_borders" for panel borders, and ChartRedraw to refresh the display. For minimized mode, we just create the header components as described below.

void create_minimized_dashboard() { color header_bg = is_light_theme ? clrSilver : C'60,60,60' ; color text_color = is_light_theme ? ColorLightThemeText : COLOR_WHITE; color button_text = is_light_theme ? clrNavy : clrGold ; color close_text = is_light_theme ? clrBlack : clrWhite ; color header_icon_color = is_light_theme ? clrDodgerBlue : clrAqua ; int panel_width = WIDTH_SYMBOL + num_symbols * (WIDTH_CELL - 1 ) + 4 ; create_rectangle(HEADER_PANEL, panel_x, panel_y, panel_width, HEIGHT_HEADER, header_bg); create_label(HEADER_PANEL_ICON, CharToString ( 181 ), panel_x + 12 , panel_y + 14 , 18 , header_icon_color, "Wingdings" ); create_label(HEADER_PANEL_TEXT, "Correlation Matrix" , panel_x + 90 , panel_y + 12 , 13 , text_color); create_label(CLOSE_BUTTON, CharToString ( 'r' ), panel_x + (panel_width - 17 ), panel_y + 14 , 18 , close_text, "Webdings" ); create_label(TOGGLE_BUTTON, CharToString ( 'o' ), panel_x + (panel_width - 47 ), panel_y + 14 , 18 , button_text, "Wingdings" ); update_borders(); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

Here, we implement the "create_minimized_dashboard" function to generate a compact version of the user interface when the panel is minimized, displaying only the header for space efficiency. It sets local colors based on the theme: header background to silver in light mode or medium gray in dark, text color to "ColorLightThemeText" or white, button text to navy or gold, close text to black or white, and header icon to dodger blue or aqua.

We compute the panel width from constants adjusted for symbol count, then call "create_rectangle" for the "HEADER_PANEL" with the current position and header height using the themed background. We add labels for the header icon with character 181 from Wingdings, title as Correlation Matrix, close button with 'r' from Webdings, and toggle button with 'o' from Wingdings, all positioned relative to the panel and using themed colors.

Finally, we call "update_borders" to refresh borders and ChartRedraw to update the display. To handle the close and timeframe switching clicks, we implement the following functions.

void delete_all_objects() { ObjectDelete ( 0 , MAIN_PANEL); ObjectDelete ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL); ObjectDelete ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL_ICON); ObjectDelete ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL_TEXT); ObjectDelete ( 0 , CLOSE_BUTTON); ObjectDelete ( 0 , TOGGLE_BUTTON); ObjectDelete ( 0 , HEATMAP_BUTTON); ObjectDelete ( 0 , PVAL_BUTTON); ObjectDelete ( 0 , SORT_BUTTON); ObjectDelete ( 0 , THEME_BUTTON); for ( int i = 0 ; i < NUM_TF; i++) { ObjectDelete ( 0 , TF_CELL_RECT + IntegerToString (i)); ObjectDelete ( 0 , TF_CELL_TEXT + IntegerToString (i)); } ObjectDelete ( 0 , "SYMBOL_ROW_HEADER" ); ObjectDelete ( 0 , "SYMBOL_ROW_HEADER_TEXT" ); for ( int i = 0 ; i < num_symbols; i++) { ObjectDelete ( 0 , SYMBOL_ROW_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (i)); ObjectDelete ( 0 , SYMBOL_ROW_TEXT + IntegerToString (i)); ObjectDelete ( 0 , SYMBOL_COL_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (i)); ObjectDelete ( 0 , SYMBOL_COL_TEXT + IntegerToString (i)); for ( int j = 0 ; j < num_symbols; j++) { ObjectDelete ( 0 , CELL_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (i) + "_" + IntegerToString (j)); ObjectDelete ( 0 , CELL_TEXT + IntegerToString (i) + "_" + IntegerToString (j)); } } ObjectDelete ( 0 , LEGEND_PANEL); for ( int i = 0 ; i < NUM_LEGEND_ITEMS; i++) { ObjectDelete ( 0 , LEGEND_CELL_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (i)); ObjectDelete ( 0 , LEGEND_CELL_TEXT + IntegerToString (i)); } } void switch_timeframe( int index) { if (index < 0 || index >= num_tf_visible) return ; global_correlation_tf = tf_list[index]; current_tf_index = index; Print ( "Switched timeframe to " , tf_strings[index]); update_tf_highlights(); update_dashboard(); }

For close clicks, we implement the "delete_all_objects" function to clean up all graphical objects associated with the dashboard when closing or resetting. It uses ObjectDelete with subwindow zero to remove the main panel, header panel, header icon and text, close, toggle, heatmap, pval, sort, and theme buttons. We loop over the number of timeframes to delete each timeframe cell rectangle and text using prefixes and index strings. We then delete the symbol row header rectangle and text, and in a loop over symbols, remove row and column rectangles and texts. Nested within, we loop over cells to delete each correlation cell rectangle and text with concatenated names. Finally, we delete the legend panel and loop over legend items to remove their rectangles and texts.

Next, we create the "switch_timeframe" function to change the analysis timeframe based on a given index. It checks if the index is valid within zero to "num_tf_visible" minus one, exiting early if not. We set "global_correlation_tf" to the value at that index in "tf_list", update "current_tf_index", print the switch message with the corresponding string from "tf_strings", call "update_tf_highlights" to refresh visuals, and "update_dashboard" to recompute and display new data. Next, we will need to update the full dashboard so that it is theme sensitive and add the new buttons that we need for theming and sorting.

void create_full_dashboard() { color main_bg = is_light_theme ? ColorLightThemeBg : C'30,30,30' ; color header_bg = is_light_theme ? clrSilver : C'60,60,60' ; color text_color = is_light_theme ? ColorLightThemeText : COLOR_WHITE; color neutral_bg = is_light_theme ? COLOR_LIGHT_GRAY : ColorNeutralBg; color button_text = is_light_theme ? clrNavy : clrGold ; color theme_icon_color = is_light_theme ? clrBlack : clrWhite ; color close_text = is_light_theme ? clrBlack : clrWhite ; color header_icon_color = is_light_theme ? clrDodgerBlue : clrAqua ; int panel_width = WIDTH_SYMBOL + num_symbols * (WIDTH_CELL - 1 ) + 4 ; int panel_height = HEIGHT_HEADER + HEIGHT_TF_CELL + GAP_HEIGHT + HEIGHT_RECTANGLE * (num_symbols + 1 ) - num_symbols + 2 ; create_rectangle(MAIN_PANEL, panel_x, panel_y, panel_width, panel_height, main_bg); create_rectangle(HEADER_PANEL, panel_x, panel_y, panel_width, HEIGHT_HEADER, header_bg); create_label(HEADER_PANEL_ICON, CharToString ( 181 ), panel_x + 12 , panel_y + 14 , 18 , header_icon_color, "Wingdings" ); create_label(HEADER_PANEL_TEXT, "Correlation Matrix" , panel_x + 90 , panel_y + 12 , 13 , text_color); create_label(CLOSE_BUTTON, CharToString ( 'r' ), panel_x + (panel_width - 17 ), panel_y + 14 , 18 , close_text, "Webdings" ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "Close Panel" ); create_label(TOGGLE_BUTTON, CharToString ( 'r' ), panel_x + (panel_width - 47 ), panel_y + 14 , 18 , button_text, "Wingdings" ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "Toggle Minimize/Maximize" ); string heatmap_icon = CharToString (global_display_mode == MODE_STANDARD ? ( uchar ) 82 : ( uchar ) 110 ); create_label(HEATMAP_BUTTON, heatmap_icon, panel_x + (panel_width - 77 ), panel_y + 14 , 18 , button_text, "Wingdings" ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , HEATMAP_BUTTON, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "Toggle Heatmap/Standard Mode" ); create_label(PVAL_BUTTON, CharToString ( 'X' ), panel_x + (panel_width - 107 ), panel_y + 14 , 18 , button_text, "Wingdings" ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , PVAL_BUTTON, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "Toggle Correlation/P-Value View" ); string sort_icon; if (sort_mode == 0 ) sort_icon = CharToString ( 'N' ); else if (sort_mode == 1 ) sort_icon = CharToString ( 'K' ); else sort_icon = CharToString ( 'J' ); create_label(SORT_BUTTON, sort_icon, panel_x + (panel_width - 137 ), panel_y + 14 , 18 , button_text, "Wingdings 3" ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , SORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "Sort Symbols by Strength (Cycle Original/Desc/Asc)" ); create_label(THEME_BUTTON, CharToString ( '[' ), panel_x + (panel_width - 167 ), panel_y + 14 , 18 , theme_icon_color, "Wingdings" ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , THEME_BUTTON, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "Toggle Dark/Light Theme" ); int tf_y = panel_y + HEIGHT_HEADER; int tf_x_start = panel_x + 2 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < num_tf_visible; i++) { int x_offset = tf_x_start + i * WIDTH_TF_CELL; string rect_name = TF_CELL_RECT + IntegerToString (i); string text_name = TF_CELL_TEXT + IntegerToString (i); color bg = (i == current_tf_index) ? ColorStrongPositiveBg : header_bg; create_rectangle(rect_name, x_offset, tf_y, WIDTH_TF_CELL, HEIGHT_TF_CELL, bg); create_label(text_name, tf_strings[i], x_offset + (WIDTH_TF_CELL / 2 ), tf_y + (HEIGHT_TF_CELL / 2 ), 10 , text_color, "Arial Bold" ); } int matrix_y = tf_y + HEIGHT_TF_CELL + GAP_HEIGHT; create_rectangle( "SYMBOL_ROW_HEADER" , panel_x + 2 , matrix_y, WIDTH_SYMBOL, HEIGHT_RECTANGLE, header_bg); create_label( "SYMBOL_ROW_HEADER_TEXT" , "Symbols" , panel_x + (WIDTH_SYMBOL / 2 + 2 ), matrix_y + (HEIGHT_RECTANGLE / 2 ), 10 , text_color, "Arial Bold" ); for ( int i = 0 ; i < num_symbols; i++) { int y_offset = matrix_y + HEIGHT_RECTANGLE * (i + 1 ) - ( 1 + i); create_rectangle(SYMBOL_ROW_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (i), panel_x + 2 , y_offset, WIDTH_SYMBOL, HEIGHT_RECTANGLE, header_bg); create_label(SYMBOL_ROW_TEXT + IntegerToString (i), symbols_array[i], panel_x + (WIDTH_SYMBOL / 2 + 2 ), y_offset + (HEIGHT_RECTANGLE / 2 - 1 ), 10 , text_color, "Arial Bold" ); } for ( int j = 0 ; j < num_symbols; j++) { int x_offset = panel_x + WIDTH_SYMBOL + j * WIDTH_CELL - j + 1 ; create_rectangle(SYMBOL_COL_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (j), x_offset, matrix_y, WIDTH_CELL, HEIGHT_RECTANGLE, header_bg); create_label(SYMBOL_COL_TEXT + IntegerToString (j), symbols_array[j], x_offset + (WIDTH_CELL / 2 ), matrix_y + (HEIGHT_RECTANGLE / 2 ), 10 , text_color, "Arial Bold" ); } for ( int i = 0 ; i < num_symbols; i++) { int y_offset = matrix_y + HEIGHT_RECTANGLE * (i + 1 ) - ( 1 + i); for ( int j = 0 ; j < num_symbols; j++) { string cell_name = CELL_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (i) + "_" + IntegerToString (j); string text_name = CELL_TEXT + IntegerToString (i) + "_" + IntegerToString (j); int x_offset = panel_x + WIDTH_SYMBOL + j * WIDTH_CELL - j + 1 ; create_rectangle(cell_name, x_offset, y_offset, WIDTH_CELL, HEIGHT_RECTANGLE, neutral_bg); create_label(text_name, "0.00" , x_offset + (WIDTH_CELL / 2 ), y_offset + (HEIGHT_RECTANGLE / 2 - 1 ), 10 , text_color, "Arial" ); } } int legend_y = panel_y + panel_height + GAP_MAIN_LEGEND; create_rectangle(LEGEND_PANEL, panel_x, legend_y, panel_width, HEIGHT_LEGEND_PANEL, main_bg); recreate_legend(); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } void update_dashboard() { update_correlations(); double strong_pos = StrongPositiveThresholdPct / 100.0 ; double strong_neg = StrongNegativeThresholdPct / 100.0 ; color text_base = is_light_theme ? ColorLightThemeText : ColorTextStrong; for ( int i = 0 ; i < num_symbols; i++) { for ( int j = 0 ; j < num_symbols; j++) { double corr = correlation_matrix[i][j]; double pval = pvalue_matrix[i][j]; string text = "" ; if (global_view_mode == VIEW_CORR) { double corr_pct = corr * 100.0 ; text = DoubleToString (corr_pct, 1 ) + "%" + get_significance_stars(pval); } else { text = DoubleToString (pval, 4 ) + get_significance_stars(pval); } color bg_color = is_light_theme ? clrLightGray : ColorNeutralBg; color txt_color = is_light_theme ? clrBlack : ColorTextZero; if (i == j) { bg_color = is_light_theme ? clrGray : ColorDiagonalBg; txt_color = text_base; } else { if (global_display_mode == MODE_STANDARD) { if (corr >= strong_pos) { bg_color = ColorStrongPositiveBg; txt_color = text_base; } else if (corr <= strong_neg) { bg_color = ColorStrongNegativeBg; txt_color = text_base; } else { bg_color = is_light_theme ? clrLightGray : ColorNeutralBg; if (corr > 0.0 ) { txt_color = is_light_theme ? clrBlue : ColorTextPositive; } else if (corr < 0.0 ) { txt_color = is_light_theme ? clrRed : ColorTextNegative; } else { txt_color = text_base; } } } else { txt_color = text_base; bg_color = interpolate_heatmap_color(corr); } } string cell_name = CELL_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (i) + "_" + IntegerToString (j); string text_name = CELL_TEXT + IntegerToString (i) + "_" + IntegerToString (j); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , cell_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , bg_color); ObjectSetString ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_TEXT , text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_COLOR , txt_color); string sym1 = symbols_array[i]; string sym2 = symbols_array[j]; string tf_str = EnumToString (global_correlation_tf); string method_str = EnumToString (CorrMethod); string tooltip = StringFormat ( "Symbols: %s vs %s

Timeframe: %s

Method: %s

Correlation: %.4f

P-value: %.4f

Bars: %d" , sym1, sym2, tf_str, method_str, corr, pval, CorrelationBars); ObjectSetString ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , tooltip); ObjectSetString ( 0 , cell_name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , tooltip); } } update_legend(); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

First, we modify the "create_full_dashboard" function to incorporate theme-aware color settings and additional interactivity elements. We set local colors conditionally on "is_light_theme": main background to "ColorLightThemeBg" or dark gray, header to silver or medium gray, text to "ColorLightThemeText" or white, neutral to "COLOR_LIGHT_GRAY" or "ColorNeutralBg", button text to navy or gold, theme icon to black or white, close text to black or white, and header icon to dodger blue or aqua.

We compute panel dimensions as before and create the main and header panels with these themed backgrounds. We add labels for the header icon with character 181 from Wingdings, title as Correlation Matrix, close button with 'r' from Webdings setting tooltip to Close Panel via ObjectSetString with OBJPROP_TOOLTIP, toggle button with 'r' from Wingdings and tooltip for toggle minimize/maximize, heatmap button with dynamic icon based on display mode and tooltip for toggle heatmap/standard, pval button with 'X' from Wingdings and tooltip for toggle correlation/p-value view, sort button with icon conditional on "sort_mode" ('N' for original, 'K' for descending, 'J' for ascending) from Wingdings 3 and tooltip for sorting by strength cycling modes, and theme button with '[' from Wingdings and tooltip for toggle dark/light theme—all using themed colors.

For the timeframe row, we compute positions and loop to create rectangles with background conditional on the current index and header color, and labels with timeframe strings in Arial Bold. We create the symbol row header rectangle and text as Symbols with themed colors. For row symbols, we loop to create rectangles with a header background and labels with symbol names. Similarly, for column symbols, create rectangles and labels. For cells, we nest loops to create rectangles with a neutral background and initial text labels as 0.00 in Arial. We then create the legend panel with the main background, call "recreate_legend", and redraw. Then, we update the "update_dashboard" function to support view modes and themes. Similar logic is used as well. When we call these functions for testing, we get the following outcome for the dark and light themes.

Now that we have the theme modes handles in the dashboard creation functions, we need to handle button hover states and clicks. We will need helper functions to achieve that as follows.

bool is_cursor_in_header_or_buttons( int mouse_x, int mouse_y) { int chart_width = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int header_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int header_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int header_width = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int header_height = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); int header_left = header_x; int header_right = header_left + header_width; bool in_header = (mouse_x >= header_left && mouse_x <= header_right && mouse_y >= header_y && mouse_y <= header_y + header_height); int half_size = BUTTON_HOVER_SIZE / 2 ; int close_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int close_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); bool in_close = (mouse_x >= close_x - half_size && mouse_x <= close_x + half_size && mouse_y >= close_y - half_size && mouse_y <= close_y + half_size); int toggle_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int toggle_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); bool in_toggle = (mouse_x >= toggle_x - half_size && mouse_x <= toggle_x + half_size && mouse_y >= toggle_y - half_size && mouse_y <= toggle_y + half_size); int heatmap_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , HEATMAP_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int heatmap_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , HEATMAP_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); bool in_heatmap = (mouse_x >= heatmap_x - half_size && mouse_x <= heatmap_x + half_size && mouse_y >= heatmap_y - half_size && mouse_y <= heatmap_y + half_size); int pval_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PVAL_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int pval_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PVAL_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); bool in_pval = (mouse_x >= pval_x - half_size && mouse_x <= pval_x + half_size && mouse_y >= pval_y - half_size && mouse_y <= pval_y + half_size); int sort_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int sort_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); bool in_sort = (mouse_x >= sort_x - half_size && mouse_x <= sort_x + half_size && mouse_y >= sort_y - half_size && mouse_y <= sort_y + half_size); int theme_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , THEME_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int theme_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , THEME_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); bool in_theme = (mouse_x >= theme_x - half_size && mouse_x <= theme_x + half_size && mouse_y >= theme_y - half_size && mouse_y <= theme_y + half_size); bool in_tf = false ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < num_tf_visible; i++) { string rect_name = TF_CELL_RECT + IntegerToString (i); int tf_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , rect_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int tf_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , rect_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); if (mouse_x >= tf_x && mouse_x <= tf_x + WIDTH_TF_CELL && mouse_y >= tf_y && mouse_y <= tf_y + HEIGHT_TF_CELL) { in_tf = true ; break ; } } return in_header || in_close || in_toggle || in_heatmap || in_pval || in_sort || in_theme || in_tf; } void update_button_hover_states( int mouse_x, int mouse_y) { int half_size = BUTTON_HOVER_SIZE / 2 ; color hover_bg = clrDodgerBlue ; color button_normal = is_light_theme ? clrNavy : clrGold ; color theme_normal = is_light_theme ? clrBlack : clrWhite ; color close_normal = is_light_theme ? clrBlack : clrWhite ; color hover_text = is_light_theme ? clrWhite : clrYellow ; color theme_hover = is_light_theme ? clrWhite : clrYellow ; color close_hover = clrRed ; int close_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int close_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); bool is_close_hovered = (mouse_x >= close_x - half_size && mouse_x <= close_x + half_size && mouse_y >= close_y - half_size && mouse_y <= close_y + half_size); if (is_close_hovered != prev_close_hovered) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR , is_close_hovered ? close_hover : close_normal); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , is_close_hovered ? hover_bg : clrNONE ); prev_close_hovered = is_close_hovered; ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } int toggle_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int toggle_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); bool is_toggle_hovered = (mouse_x >= toggle_x - half_size && mouse_x <= toggle_x + half_size && mouse_y >= toggle_y - half_size && mouse_y <= toggle_y + half_size); if (is_toggle_hovered != prev_toggle_hovered) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR , is_toggle_hovered ? hover_text : button_normal); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , is_toggle_hovered ? hover_bg : clrNONE ); prev_toggle_hovered = is_toggle_hovered; ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } int heatmap_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , HEATMAP_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int heatmap_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , HEATMAP_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); bool is_heatmap_hovered = (mouse_x >= heatmap_x - half_size && mouse_x <= heatmap_x + half_size && mouse_y >= heatmap_y - half_size && mouse_y <= heatmap_y + half_size); if (is_heatmap_hovered != prev_heatmap_hovered) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , HEATMAP_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR , is_heatmap_hovered ? hover_text : button_normal); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , HEATMAP_BUTTON, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , is_heatmap_hovered ? hover_bg : clrNONE ); prev_heatmap_hovered = is_heatmap_hovered; ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } int pval_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PVAL_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int pval_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PVAL_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); bool is_pval_hovered = (mouse_x >= pval_x - half_size && mouse_x <= pval_x + half_size && mouse_y >= pval_y - half_size && mouse_y <= pval_y + half_size); if (is_pval_hovered != prev_pval_hovered) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PVAL_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR , is_pval_hovered ? hover_text : button_normal); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PVAL_BUTTON, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , is_pval_hovered ? hover_bg : clrNONE ); prev_pval_hovered = is_pval_hovered; ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } int sort_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int sort_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); bool is_sort_hovered = (mouse_x >= sort_x - half_size && mouse_x <= sort_x + half_size && mouse_y >= sort_y - half_size && mouse_y <= sort_y + half_size); if (is_sort_hovered != prev_sort_hovered) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR , is_sort_hovered ? hover_text : button_normal); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , is_sort_hovered ? hover_bg : clrNONE ); prev_sort_hovered = is_sort_hovered; ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } int theme_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , THEME_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int theme_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , THEME_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); bool is_theme_hovered = (mouse_x >= theme_x - half_size && mouse_x <= theme_x + half_size && mouse_y >= theme_y - half_size && mouse_y <= theme_y + half_size); if (is_theme_hovered != prev_theme_hovered) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , THEME_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR , is_theme_hovered ? theme_hover : theme_normal); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , THEME_BUTTON, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , is_theme_hovered ? hover_bg : clrNONE ); prev_theme_hovered = is_theme_hovered; ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } for ( int i = 0 ; i < num_tf_visible; i++) { string rect_name = TF_CELL_RECT + IntegerToString (i); int tf_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , rect_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int tf_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , rect_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); bool is_hovered = (mouse_x >= tf_x && mouse_x <= tf_x + WIDTH_TF_CELL && mouse_y >= tf_y && mouse_y <= tf_y + HEIGHT_TF_CELL); if (is_hovered != prev_tf_hovered[i]) { color bg = is_hovered ? clrDodgerBlue : (i == current_tf_index ? ColorStrongPositiveBg : (is_light_theme ? clrSilver : C'60,60,60' )); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , rect_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , bg); prev_tf_hovered[i] = is_hovered; ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } } } void update_header_hover_state( int mouse_x, int mouse_y) { int header_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int header_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int header_width = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int header_height = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); int header_left = header_x; int header_right = header_left + header_width; int half_size = BUTTON_HOVER_SIZE / 2 ; int close_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int close_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); bool in_close_area = (mouse_x >= close_x - half_size && mouse_x <= close_x + half_size && mouse_y >= close_y - half_size && mouse_y <= close_y + half_size); int toggle_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int toggle_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); bool in_toggle_area = (mouse_x >= toggle_x - half_size && mouse_x <= toggle_x + half_size && mouse_y >= toggle_y - half_size && mouse_y <= toggle_y + half_size); int heatmap_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , HEATMAP_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int heatmap_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , HEATMAP_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); bool in_heatmap_area = (mouse_x >= heatmap_x - half_size && mouse_x <= heatmap_x + half_size && mouse_y >= heatmap_y - half_size && mouse_y <= heatmap_y + half_size); int pval_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PVAL_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int pval_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PVAL_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); bool in_pval_area = (mouse_x >= pval_x - half_size && mouse_x <= pval_x + half_size && mouse_y >= pval_y - half_size && mouse_y <= pval_y + half_size); int sort_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int sort_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); bool in_sort_area = (mouse_x >= sort_x - half_size && mouse_x <= sort_x + half_size && mouse_y >= sort_y - half_size && mouse_y <= sort_y + half_size); int theme_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , THEME_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int theme_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , THEME_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); bool in_theme_area = (mouse_x >= theme_x - half_size && mouse_x <= theme_x + half_size && mouse_y >= theme_y - half_size && mouse_y <= theme_y + half_size); bool is_header_hovered = (mouse_x >= header_left && mouse_x <= header_right && mouse_y >= header_y && mouse_y <= header_y + header_height && !in_close_area && !in_toggle_area && !in_heatmap_area && !in_pval_area && !in_sort_area && !in_theme_area); color header_bg = is_light_theme ? clrSilver : C'60,60,60' ; if (is_header_hovered != prev_header_hovered && !panel_dragging) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , is_header_hovered ? clrRed : header_bg); prev_header_hovered = is_header_hovered; ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } update_button_hover_states(mouse_x, mouse_y); }

Here, we implement the "is_cursor_in_header_or_buttons" function to determine if the mouse cursor is over the header panel or any interactive elements like buttons or timeframe cells, returning a boolean. It retrieves the chart width with ChartGetInteger using CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS, and header properties like x, y, width, and height via ObjectGetInteger with "OBJPROP_XDISTANCE", "OBJPROP_YDISTANCE", "OBJPROP_XSIZE", and "OBJPROP_YSIZE". We calculate the header's left and right edges and check if the mouse coordinates are within the header bounds.

For buttons, we compute half the "BUTTON_HOVER_SIZE", fetch each button's x and y positions similarly, and verify if the mouse is inside their hover areas for close, toggle, heatmap, pval, sort, and theme. For timeframe cells, we initialize a flag to false and loop over "num_tf_visible", getting each rectangle's position with name from "TF_CELL_RECT" prefix and index, checking if the mouse is within its width and height, setting the flag true, and breaking if so. We return true if it is located in the header, on a button, or in a timeframe area.

Next, we create the "update_button_hover_states" function to refresh visual feedback for the button and timeframe hovers based on the mouse position. We calculate half the hover size, set the hover background to dodger blue, and normal colors for buttons, theme, and close themed appropriately. For each button, we get positions, check hover as above, and if the state differs from "prev_close_hovered" or similar, update the object's color to hover or normal and background to hover or none with ObjectSetInteger using "OBJPROP_COLOR" and OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, set the previous state, and redraw. For timeframes, we loop over visible cells, form names, get positions, check hover within bounds, and if changed from "prev_tf_hovered" array, set background to dodger blue on hover or to strong positive if selected, else themed normal, update with "ObjectSetInteger", set previous state, and redraw.

We then define the "update_header_hover_state" function to manage header hover visuals, excluding button areas. We retrieve header positions and sizes as before, compute half hover size, and check individual button areas for close, toggle, heatmap, pval, sort, and theme. We determine if hovered in the header but not in any button area, and if the state differs from "prev_header_hovered" and not dragging, update the header background to red on hover or themed normal with "ObjectSetInteger" and "OBJPROP_BGCOLOR", set the previous state, and redraw. Finally, we call "update_button_hover_states" to handle button hovers concurrently. We will now use these functions in the chart interaction event handler. However, to handle dragging when the mouse moves, we will need another helper function to dynamically update the dashboard elements' positions along with the mouse.

void update_panel_positions() { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y); int panel_width = WIDTH_SYMBOL + num_symbols * (WIDTH_CELL - 1 ) + 4 ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_XSIZE , panel_width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL_ICON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x + 12 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL_ICON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 14 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL_TEXT, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x + 105 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL_TEXT, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 12 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x + (panel_width - 17 )); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 14 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x + (panel_width - 47 )); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 14 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , HEATMAP_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x + (panel_width - 77 )); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , HEATMAP_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 14 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PVAL_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x + (panel_width - 107 )); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PVAL_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 14 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x + (panel_width - 137 )); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 14 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , THEME_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x + (panel_width - 167 )); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , THEME_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 14 ); if (!panel_minimized) { int panel_height = HEIGHT_HEADER + HEIGHT_TF_CELL + GAP_HEIGHT + HEIGHT_RECTANGLE * (num_symbols + 1 ) - num_symbols + 2 ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , MAIN_PANEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , MAIN_PANEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , MAIN_PANEL, OBJPROP_XSIZE , panel_width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , MAIN_PANEL, OBJPROP_YSIZE , panel_height); int tf_y = panel_y + HEIGHT_HEADER; int tf_x_start = panel_x + 2 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < num_tf_visible; i++) { int x_offset = tf_x_start + i * WIDTH_TF_CELL; string rect_name = TF_CELL_RECT + IntegerToString (i); string text_name = TF_CELL_TEXT + IntegerToString (i); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , rect_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x_offset); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , rect_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , tf_y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x_offset + (WIDTH_TF_CELL / 2 )); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , tf_y + (HEIGHT_TF_CELL / 2 )); } int matrix_y = tf_y + HEIGHT_TF_CELL + GAP_HEIGHT; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "SYMBOL_ROW_HEADER" , OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x + 2 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "SYMBOL_ROW_HEADER" , OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , matrix_y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "SYMBOL_ROW_HEADER_TEXT" , OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x + (WIDTH_SYMBOL / 2 + 2 )); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "SYMBOL_ROW_HEADER_TEXT" , OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , matrix_y + (HEIGHT_RECTANGLE / 2 )); for ( int i = 0 ; i < num_symbols; i++) { int y_offset = matrix_y + HEIGHT_RECTANGLE * (i + 1 ) - ( 1 + i); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SYMBOL_ROW_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (i), OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x + 2 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SYMBOL_ROW_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (i), OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y_offset); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SYMBOL_ROW_TEXT + IntegerToString (i), OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x + (WIDTH_SYMBOL / 2 + 2 )); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SYMBOL_ROW_TEXT + IntegerToString (i), OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y_offset + (HEIGHT_RECTANGLE / 2 - 1 )); int x_offset_col = panel_x + WIDTH_SYMBOL + i * WIDTH_CELL - i + 1 ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SYMBOL_COL_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (i), OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x_offset_col); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SYMBOL_COL_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (i), OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , matrix_y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SYMBOL_COL_TEXT + IntegerToString (i), OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x_offset_col + (WIDTH_CELL / 2 )); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SYMBOL_COL_TEXT + IntegerToString (i), OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , matrix_y + (HEIGHT_RECTANGLE / 2 )); for ( int j = 0 ; j < num_symbols; j++) { string cell_name = CELL_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (i) + "_" + IntegerToString (j); string text_name = CELL_TEXT + IntegerToString (i) + "_" + IntegerToString (j); int x_offset = panel_x + WIDTH_SYMBOL + j * WIDTH_CELL - j + 1 ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , cell_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x_offset); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , cell_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y_offset); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x_offset + (WIDTH_CELL / 2 )); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y_offset + (HEIGHT_RECTANGLE / 2 - 1 )); } } int legend_y = panel_y + panel_height + GAP_MAIN_LEGEND; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LEGEND_PANEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LEGEND_PANEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , legend_y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LEGEND_PANEL, OBJPROP_XSIZE , panel_width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LEGEND_PANEL, OBJPROP_YSIZE , HEIGHT_LEGEND_PANEL); int total_legend_width = num_legend_visible * WIDTH_LEGEND_CELL + (num_legend_visible - 1 ) * LEGEND_SPACING; int x_start = panel_x + (panel_width - total_legend_width) / 2 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < num_legend_visible; i++) { int x_offset = x_start + i * (WIDTH_LEGEND_CELL + LEGEND_SPACING); string rect_name = LEGEND_CELL_RECTANGLE + IntegerToString (i); string text_name = LEGEND_CELL_TEXT + IntegerToString (i); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , rect_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x_offset); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , rect_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , legend_y + 2 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x_offset + WIDTH_LEGEND_CELL / 2 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , legend_y + 2 + HEIGHT_LEGEND / 2 - 1 ); } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

Here, we implement the "update_panel_positions" function to adjust the positions of all dashboard objects when the panel is dragged or resized, ensuring everything aligns with the current "panel_x" and "panel_y". We update the header panel's x and y distances and recompute its width to match the symbol and cell layout, setting "OBJPROP_XSIZE" accordingly. We then reposition the header icon, text, and buttons like close, toggle, heatmap, pval, sort, and theme by calculating their relative x offsets from the panel edge and setting OBJPROP_XDISTANCE and "OBJPROP_YDISTANCE" with "ObjectSetInteger".

If not minimized, we compute the full panel height from constants and rows, update the main panel's position, size, and dimensions similarly. For the timeframe row, we calculate y and starting x, then loop over visible timeframes to update each rectangle and text label's x and y. We set the matrix y, update the symbol row header rectangle, and text positions. For row symbols, we loop to compute y offsets and update the rectangles and texts' x and y. For column symbols, we do the same for x offsets and fixed y.

Nested for cells, we form names, compute offsets, and update rectangles and texts' positions. For the legend, we compute its y below the panel with a gap, update the legend panel's x, y, width, and height. We calculate total legend width and starting x for centering, then loop over visible items to update each rectangle and text's x and y offsets. Finally, we redraw with ChartRedraw. Now, we need to enable recognition of mouse events so we can use them. We enable that in the OnInit event handler by adding the following code snippet.

ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true );

We just use the ChartSetInteger to enable the mouse events registration using the CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE directive. We can now craft our chart event logic in the OnChartEvent event handler. We used the following logic to achieve that.

void OnChartEvent ( const int event_id, const long & long_param, const double & double_param, const string & string_param) { if (event_id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if (string_param == CLOSE_BUTTON) { Print ( "Closing the panel now" ); PlaySound ( "alert.wav" ); panel_is_visible = false ; delete_all_objects(); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } else if (string_param == TOGGLE_BUTTON) { delete_all_objects(); panel_minimized = !panel_minimized; if (panel_minimized) { Print ( "Minimizing the panel" ); create_minimized_dashboard(); update_borders(); } else { Print ( "Maximizing the panel" ); create_full_dashboard(); update_borders(); update_tf_highlights(); update_dashboard(); } prev_header_hovered = false ; prev_close_hovered = false ; prev_toggle_hovered = false ; prev_heatmap_hovered = false ; prev_pval_hovered = false ; prev_sort_hovered = false ; prev_theme_hovered = false ; ArrayInitialize (prev_tf_hovered, false ); color header_bg = is_light_theme ? clrSilver : C'60,60,60' ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , header_bg); color button_text = is_light_theme ? clrNavy : clrGold ; color theme_icon_color = is_light_theme ? clrBlack : clrWhite ; color close_text = is_light_theme ? clrBlack : clrWhite ; color header_icon_color = is_light_theme ? clrDodgerBlue : clrAqua ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL_ICON, OBJPROP_COLOR , header_icon_color); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR , close_text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrNONE ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR , button_text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrNONE ); if (!panel_minimized) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , HEATMAP_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR , button_text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , HEATMAP_BUTTON, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrNONE ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PVAL_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR , button_text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PVAL_BUTTON, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrNONE ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR , button_text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrNONE ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , THEME_BUTTON, OBJPROP_COLOR , theme_icon_color); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , THEME_BUTTON, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrNONE ); } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } else if (string_param == HEATMAP_BUTTON) { global_display_mode = (global_display_mode == MODE_STANDARD ? MODE_HEATMAP : MODE_STANDARD); string new_icon = CharToString (global_display_mode == MODE_STANDARD ? ( uchar ) 82 : ( uchar ) 110 ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , HEATMAP_BUTTON, OBJPROP_TEXT , new_icon); Print ( "Switching to " , (global_display_mode == MODE_HEATMAP ? "Heatmap" : "Standard" ), " mode" ); recreate_legend(); update_dashboard(); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } else if (string_param == PVAL_BUTTON) { global_view_mode = (global_view_mode == VIEW_CORR ? VIEW_PVAL : VIEW_CORR); Print ( "Switching to " , (global_view_mode == VIEW_PVAL ? "P-Value" : "Correlation" ), " view" ); update_dashboard(); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } else if (string_param == SORT_BUTTON) { cycle_sort_mode(); string new_sort_icon; if (sort_mode == 0 ) new_sort_icon = CharToString ( 'N' ); else if (sort_mode == 1 ) new_sort_icon = CharToString ( 'K' ); else new_sort_icon = CharToString ( 'J' ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , SORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_TEXT , new_sort_icon); delete_all_objects(); create_full_dashboard(); update_borders(); update_dashboard(); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } else if (string_param == THEME_BUTTON) { toggle_theme(); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } else { for ( int i = 0 ; i < num_tf_visible; i++) { if (string_param == TF_CELL_TEXT + IntegerToString (i)) { switch_timeframe(i); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); break ; } } } } else if (event_id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE && panel_is_visible) { int mouse_x = ( int )long_param; int mouse_y = ( int )double_param; int mouse_state = ( int )string_param; if (mouse_x == last_mouse_x && mouse_y == last_mouse_y && !panel_dragging) return ; last_mouse_x = mouse_x; last_mouse_y = mouse_y; update_header_hover_state(mouse_x, mouse_y); int header_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int header_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int header_width = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int header_height = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); int header_left = header_x; int header_right = header_left + header_width; int half_size = BUTTON_HOVER_SIZE / 2 ; int close_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int close_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , CLOSE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); bool in_close_area = (mouse_x >= close_x - half_size && mouse_x <= close_x + half_size && mouse_y >= close_y - half_size && mouse_y <= close_y + half_size); int toggle_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int toggle_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , TOGGLE_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); bool in_toggle_area = (mouse_x >= toggle_x - half_size && mouse_x <= toggle_x + half_size && mouse_y >= toggle_y - half_size && mouse_y <= toggle_y + half_size); int heatmap_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , HEATMAP_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int heatmap_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , HEATMAP_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); bool in_heatmap_area = (mouse_x >= heatmap_x - half_size && mouse_x <= heatmap_x + half_size && mouse_y >= heatmap_y - half_size && mouse_y <= heatmap_y + half_size); int pval_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PVAL_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int pval_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PVAL_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); bool in_pval_area = (mouse_x >= pval_x - half_size && mouse_x <= pval_x + half_size && mouse_y >= pval_y - half_size && mouse_y <= pval_y + half_size); int sort_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int sort_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SORT_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); bool in_sort_area = (mouse_x >= sort_x - half_size && mouse_x <= sort_x + half_size && mouse_y >= sort_y - half_size && mouse_y <= sort_y + half_size); int theme_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , THEME_BUTTON, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int theme_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , THEME_BUTTON, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); bool in_theme_area = (mouse_x >= theme_x - half_size && mouse_x <= theme_x + half_size && mouse_y >= theme_y - half_size && mouse_y <= theme_y + half_size); if (prev_mouse_state == 0 && mouse_state == 1 ) { if (mouse_x >= header_left && mouse_x <= header_right && mouse_y >= header_y && mouse_y <= header_y + header_height && !in_close_area && !in_toggle_area && !in_heatmap_area && !in_pval_area && !in_sort_area && !in_theme_area) { panel_dragging = true ; panel_drag_x = mouse_x; panel_drag_y = mouse_y; panel_start_x = header_x; panel_start_y = header_y; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , HEADER_PANEL, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrMediumBlue ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); } } if (panel_dragging && mouse_state == 1 ) { int dx = mouse_x - panel_drag_x; int dy = mouse_y - panel_drag_y; panel_x = panel_start_x + dx; panel_y = panel_start_y + dy; int chart_width = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int chart_height = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); int panel_width = WIDTH_SYMBOL + num_symbols * (WIDTH_CELL - 1 ) + 4 ; int panel_height = HEIGHT_HEADER + HEIGHT_TF_CELL + GAP_HEIGHT + HEIGHT_RECTANGLE * (num_symbols + 1 ) - num_symbols + 2 ; int total_height = panel_height + GAP_MAIN_LEGEND + HEIGHT_LEGEND_PANEL; panel_x = MathMax ( 0 , MathMin (chart_width - panel_width, panel_x)); panel_y = MathMax ( 0 , MathMin (chart_height - (panel_minimized ? HEIGHT_HEADER : total_height), panel_y)); update_panel_positions(); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } if (mouse_state == 0 && prev_mouse_state == 1 ) { if (panel_dragging) { panel_dragging = false ; update_header_hover_state(mouse_x, mouse_y); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } } prev_mouse_state = mouse_state; } }

In the OnChartEvent event handler, for CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK, we check "string_param" against button names: if "CLOSE_BUTTON", we print a message, play an alert sound with PlaySound, set "panel_is_visible" to false, call "delete_all_objects", and redraw with "ChartRedraw"; if "TOGGLE_BUTTON", we delete objects, toggle "panel_minimized", and if minimizing, print, create minimized dashboard, update borders; else if maximizing, print, create full dashboard, update borders, highlights, and dashboard. We reset all previous hover states to false, including the array with ArrayInitialize for timeframes, set the themed header background and apply it to the header panel, update colors for icon, close, toggle, and, if not minimized, for heatmap, pval, sort, theme buttons, resetting their backgrounds to none, then redraw.

For CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, if "panel_is_visible" is true, we cast "long_param" to mouse x, "double_param" to y, and "string_param" to state. If coordinates match "last_mouse_x" and "last_mouse_y" and not dragging, we exit early; otherwise, update last positions, call "update_header_hover_state" with x and y. We retrieve header properties for bounds and button positions, compute half hover size, check areas for close, toggle, heatmap, pval, sort, and theme. If the previous state was zero and the current is one, and the mouse is in the header but not the button areas, start dragging by setting "panel_dragging" true, store the drag and start coordinates, set the header background to medium blue, and disable the chart mouse scroll.

If dragging and state is one, compute deltas, update "panel_x" and "panel_y" from start plus deltas, get chart dimensions with ChartGetInteger for width and height in pixels, compute panel dimensions, total height including legend, and clamp "panel_x" and "panel_y" using MathMax and MathMin to stay within chart minus panel size or header if minimized, then call "update_panel_positions" and redraw. If the state is zero and the previous was one, and was dragging, stop "panel_dragging", call "update_header_hover_state", enable scroll, and redraw. Finally, update "prev_mouse_state" to the current state. With that done, we need to consistently update the dashboard since we don't need to call updates if the dashboard is closed or minimized. It is of no use. So in the tick event handler, we use the following logic.

void OnTick () { if (panel_is_visible && !panel_minimized) { update_dashboard(); } }

We modify the OnTick event handler to conditionally refresh the dashboard only when necessary for efficiency. It now checks if "panel_is_visible" is true and not "panel_minimized", and if so, calls "update_dashboard" to recompute and update correlations, visuals, and other elements on each new tick. Finally, when we close the program, we want to delete our dashboard components to clean the chart and disable the chart events.

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { delete_all_objects(); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , false ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

In the OnDeinit event handler, we add logic to clean up resources when the program is removed or deinitialized. It calls "delete_all_objects" to remove all graphical elements from the chart, disables mouse move events on the chart with ChartSetInteger using CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE set to false, and redraws the chart via ChartRedraw to reflect the changes. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

From the visualization, we can see that we have enhanced the correlation matrix dashboard with all the interactions done, hence achieving our objectives. What now remains is testing the workability of the system, and that is handled in the preceding section.





Backtesting

We did the testing, and below is the compiled visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) bitmap image format.





Conclusion

In conclusion, we’ve enhanced the correlation matrix dashboard in MQL5 with interactive features including panel dragging and minimizing via mouse events, button hover effects for visual feedback, symbol sorting by correlation strength in ascending/descending modes, toggling between correlation and p-value views, light/dark theme switching with dynamic color updates, and cell tooltips for detailed insights. The system now supports event-driven responses for usability, with hover detections, clamping during drags to stay within chart bounds, and efficient updates to maintain performance. With this interactive correlation matrix dashboard, you’re equipped to analyze asset interdependencies more dynamically, ready for further optimization in your trading journey. Happy trading!