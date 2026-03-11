MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 23): Camera-Controlled, DirectX-Enabled 3D Graphs for Distribution Insights

Introduction

You have a binomial distribution graphing tool in two dimensions, but without depth-based visualization, patterns in probability mass functions can be harder to inspect - bar overlaps feel flat, frequency differences lose spatial contrast, and switching between analytical perspectives requires restarting rather than a simple toggle. This article is for MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) developers and algorithmic traders looking to extend statistical visualization tools with interactive three-dimensional rendering for deeper probabilistic insights.

In our previous article (Part 22), we built an MQL5 graphing tool to visualize the binomial distribution with a histogram of simulated samples and the theoretical probability mass function curve on an interactive canvas. In Part 23, we integrate Direct3D into the MQL5 binomial distribution viewer, enabling switchable 2D/3D modes and camera control for rotation, zoom, and auto-fit. The article shows how to render 3D histogram bars with ground plane and axes, project the PMF curve, and preserve 2D statistics, legend, and theming. It also covers the class-based architecture, mouse interactions, real-time updates, and parameter tuning to improve inspection of frequencies and PMF shape. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you’ll have a functional MQL5 tool with 3D capabilities for binomial distribution analysis, ready for customization—let’s dive in!





Understanding the Architecture of a DirectX 3D Visualization Framework

The DirectX 3D visualization framework in MQL5 leverages hardware-accelerated graphics to render complex 3D scenes on charts, integrating with the canvas system for seamless 2D/3D mode switching and interactive controls. It utilizes DirectX for efficient rendering of 3D objects, such as boxes for histogram bars, planes for ground planes, and lines for axes, while managing camera positions, lighting, and projections to create depth and perspective in data displays. This architecture supports dynamic user interactions like rotation, zoom, and auto-fitting, making it ideal for exploring multidimensional data like distributions in trading contexts where visual depth highlights patterns not visible in 2D.

We intend to build upon the 2D binomial graphing tool by adding a 3D mode that visualizes histogram bars in three dimensions, incorporates ground planes and colored axes for orientation, and enables camera manipulation for better inspection of probability mass functions and frequencies. The blueprint involves a class-based structure to handle canvas creation, 3D object initialization, data loading for simulations, and event-driven updates for real-time responsiveness. We will define a visualizer class that encapsulates 2D and 3D rendering logic, create 3D elements using box primitives, set up projection and view matrices for camera control, and integrate mode switching with interactive features like dragging, resizing, and wheel zooming, ultimately providing a tool for in-depth probabilistic analysis in trading scenarios. In brief, this framework transforms flat data plots into interactive 3D models for enhanced insights. See what we intend to achieve.





Implementation in MQL5

Including Libraries, Enumerations, and Inputs for Three-Dimensional Support

Before any three-dimensional rendering is possible, we need to extend the program's foundation — bringing in the right libraries for three-dimensional canvas and DirectX box support, defining an enumeration that allows the user to switch between two-dimensional and three-dimensional modes at runtime without restarting, and setting up the corresponding input parameters and constants that will govern how the three-dimensional environment looks and behaves from the moment the program loads. Here is the logic we use to achieve that.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh> #include <Canvas\Canvas3D.mqh> #include <Canvas\DX\DXBox.mqh> #include <Math\Stat\Binomial.mqh> #include <Math\Stat\Math.mqh> enum ResizeDirection { NO_RESIZE, RESIZE_BOTTOM_EDGE, RESIZE_RIGHT_EDGE, RESIZE_CORNER }; enum ViewModeType { VIEW_2D_MODE, VIEW_3D_MODE }; sinput group "=== VIEW MODE SETTINGS ===" input ViewModeType viewMode = VIEW_2D_MODE; sinput group "=== 3D VIEW SETTINGS ===" input bool autoFitCamera = true ; input double initialCameraDistance = 60.0 ; input double initialCameraAngleX = 0.6 ; input double initialCameraAngleY = 0.8 ; sinput group "=== 3D GROUND AND AXES SETTINGS ===" input color groundPlaneColor = clrLightGray ; input double groundPlaneOpacity = 0.6 ; input float groundPlaneWidth = 50.0 ; input float groundPlaneDepth = 20.0 ; input float groundPlaneThickness = 0.5 ; input bool show3DAxes = true ; input color axisXColor = clrRed ; input color axisYColor = clrGreen ; input color axisZColor = clrBlue ; input float axisLength = 20.0 ; input float axisThickness = 0.1 f; const int MIN_CANVAS_WIDTH = 300 ; const int MIN_CANVAS_HEIGHT = 200 ; const int HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT = 35 ; const int SWITCH_ICON_SIZE = 24 ; const int SWITCH_ICON_MARGIN = 6 ;

We begin the implementation by including the extra necessary libraries: "#include <Canvas\Canvas3D.mqh>" to enable 3D rendering capabilities and "#include <Canvas\DX\DXBox.mqh>" for DirectX box primitives used in 3D models. Next, add an enumeration for user views. The "ViewModeType" enumeration has "VIEW_2D_MODE" and "VIEW_3D_MODE" to toggle between display types. We then set up extra input parameters grouped for organization, starting with view mode selection via "viewMode", defaulting to "VIEW_2D_MODE". For 3D-specific settings, we provide inputs like "autoFitCamera" for automatic camera positioning, "initialCameraDistance", "initialCameraAngleX", and "initialCameraAngleY" to configure initial camera views.

Additionally, we add inputs for 3D ground and axes: "groundPlaneColor", "groundPlaneOpacity", dimensions such as "groundPlaneWidth", "groundPlaneDepth", and "groundPlaneThickness", a toggle "show3DAxes", axis colors like "axisXColor", and lengths/thicknesses with "axisLength" and "axisThickness", allowing customization of the 3D environment. Finally, we declare extra icon-related constants like "SWITCH_ICON_SIZE" and "SWITCH_ICON_MARGIN" for the mode switch button. We have highlighted the specific changes for clarity. Next, we will refactor all our global variables and functions into a class for easier management and to make the code modular. We begin with the globals, which we refactor to class member variables.

Defining the Visualizer Class and Its Member Variables

To keep the code organized and scalable, we refactor the entire tool into a single class — moving all state variables, rendering logic, and interaction handling under one roof. This section establishes the class definition and declares every member variable needed to track canvas identity, window geometry, user interaction states, three-dimensional camera orientation, DirectX scene objects including bars, ground plane, and axes, as well as all data arrays and statistical metrics that drive the visualization.

class DistributionVisualizer { protected : CCanvas3D m_mainCanvas; string m_canvasObjectName; int m_currentPositionX; int m_currentPositionY; int m_currentWidth; int m_currentHeight; bool m_isDragging; bool m_isResizing; int m_dragStartX; int m_dragStartY; int m_canvasStartX; int m_canvasStartY; int m_resizeStartX; int m_resizeStartY; int m_resizeInitialWidth; int m_resizeInitialHeight; ResizeDirection m_activeResizeMode; ResizeDirection m_hoverResizeMode; bool m_isHoveringCanvas; bool m_isHoveringHeader; bool m_isHoveringResizeZone; bool m_isHoveringSwitchIcon; int m_lastMouseX; int m_lastMouseY; int m_previousMouseButtonState; ViewModeType m_currentViewMode; bool m_are3DObjectsCreated; CDXBox m_histogramBars[]; CDXBox m_groundPlane; CDXBox m_axisX; CDXBox m_axisY; CDXBox m_axisZ; double m_cameraDistance; double m_cameraAngleX; double m_cameraAngleY; int m_mouse3DStartX; int m_mouse3DStartY; bool m_isRotating3D; double m_sampleData[]; double m_histogramIntervals[]; double m_histogramFrequencies[]; double m_theoreticalXValues[]; double m_theoreticalYValues[]; double m_minDataValue; double m_maxDataValue; double m_maxFrequency; double m_maxTheoreticalValue; bool m_isDataLoaded; double m_sampleMean; double m_sampleStandardDeviation; double m_sampleSkewness; double m_sampleKurtosis; double m_percentile25; double m_percentile50; double m_percentile75; double m_confidenceInterval95Lower; double m_confidenceInterval95Upper; double m_confidenceInterval99Lower; double m_confidenceInterval99Upper; };

Here, we define the "DistributionVisualizer" class to encapsulate the entire graphing tool's logic, serving as a window manager for both 2D and 3D visualizations of the binomial distribution. In the protected section, we declare members starting with the CCanvas3D object "m_mainCanvas" for 3D-capable rendering, a string "m_canvasObjectName" for the object identifier, integers for current position and dimensions like "m_currentPositionX" and "m_currentWidth", booleans and integers for interaction states such as "m_isDragging", "m_dragStartX", and "m_activeResizeMode" using the "ResizeDirection" enum. We include view-related variables like "m_currentViewMode" from "ViewModeType" and "m_are3DObjectsCreated", arrays of "CDXBox" for "m_histogramBars", and individual boxes for "m_groundPlane", "m_axisX", "m_axisY", "m_axisZ" to model 3D elements.

For camera control, we have doubles like "m_cameraDistance", "m_cameraAngleX", "m_cameraAngleY", and interaction trackers "m_mouse3DStartX" and "m_isRotating3D". Data storage includes arrays for samples, histograms, and theoretical values such as "m_sampleData" and "m_histogramFrequencies", min/max trackers, a load flag "m_isDataLoaded", and statistical globals like "m_sampleMean" and "m_confidenceInterval95Lower". We are not going to reference every member variable since most of them are identical to the previous versions, and we have added detailed comments for clarity. With that done, we will create a public constructor to initialize our variables as follows.

Initializing and Destroying the Class Instance

With the class structure in place, we need a constructor to bring all member variables to safe, predictable starting values before any rendering or interaction takes place, and a destructor to explicitly release the DirectX resources tied to the three-dimensional bars, ground plane, and axes when the object is no longer needed — ensuring the program exits cleanly without leaving GPU memory allocated.

public : DistributionVisualizer( void ) { m_canvasObjectName = "DistCanvas" ; m_currentPositionX = initialCanvasX; m_currentPositionY = initialCanvasY; m_currentWidth = initialCanvasWidth; m_currentHeight = initialCanvasHeight; m_isDragging = false ; m_isResizing = false ; m_dragStartX = 0 ; m_dragStartY = 0 ; m_canvasStartX = 0 ; m_canvasStartY = 0 ; m_resizeStartX = 0 ; m_resizeStartY = 0 ; m_resizeInitialWidth = 0 ; m_resizeInitialHeight = 0 ; m_activeResizeMode = NO_RESIZE; m_hoverResizeMode = NO_RESIZE; m_isHoveringCanvas = false ; m_isHoveringHeader = false ; m_isHoveringResizeZone = false ; m_isHoveringSwitchIcon = false ; m_lastMouseX = 0 ; m_lastMouseY = 0 ; m_previousMouseButtonState = 0 ; m_currentViewMode = viewMode; m_are3DObjectsCreated = false ; m_cameraDistance = initialCameraDistance; m_cameraAngleX = initialCameraAngleX; m_cameraAngleY = initialCameraAngleY; m_mouse3DStartX = - 1 ; m_mouse3DStartY = - 1 ; m_isRotating3D = false ; m_minDataValue = 0.0 ; m_maxDataValue = 0.0 ; m_maxFrequency = 0.0 ; m_maxTheoreticalValue = 0.0 ; m_isDataLoaded = false ; m_sampleMean = 0.0 ; m_sampleStandardDeviation = 0.0 ; m_sampleSkewness = 0.0 ; m_sampleKurtosis = 0.0 ; m_percentile25 = 0.0 ; m_percentile50 = 0.0 ; m_percentile75 = 0.0 ; m_confidenceInterval95Lower = 0.0 ; m_confidenceInterval95Upper = 0.0 ; m_confidenceInterval99Lower = 0.0 ; m_confidenceInterval99Upper = 0.0 ; }

We define the constructor for the "DistributionVisualizer" class to initialize member variables with default or input-based values upon instantiation. We set the canvas name to "DistCanvas" and assign initial positions and dimensions from user inputs. Next, we reset interaction flags to false, coordinate trackers to zero, and resize modes to "NO_RESIZE". We initialize hover states to false, mouse trackers to zero, view mode from "viewMode", and the 3D object flag to false. For the camera, we apply initial distance and angles, set the 3D mouse to -1, and the rotation flag to false. Finally, we default data min/max and load flag to appropriate starting values, along with statistical metrics to zero, readying the class for operations. Now, we will need to destroy our elements on deinitialization, so we can do that in the class destructor. It usually uses the class name just like the constructor, except that it has a tilde prefix.

~DistributionVisualizer( void ) { int count = ArraySize (m_histogramBars); for ( int i = 0 ; i < count; i++) { m_histogramBars[i].Shutdown(); } m_groundPlane.Shutdown(); m_axisX.Shutdown(); m_axisY.Shutdown(); m_axisZ.Shutdown(); }

Here, we define the destructor for the "DistributionVisualizer" class to ensure proper cleanup of resources when the object is destroyed. We retrieve the number of histogram bars with ArraySize on "m_histogramBars", then loop through each to call the "Shutdown" method, releasing associated DirectX resources for the 3D bars. Next, we invoke "Shutdown" on "m_groundPlane", "m_axisX", "m_axisY", and "m_axisZ" to deallocate the ground plane and axis objects, preventing memory leaks and ensuring clean termination. It is important to understand that the destructor is called automatically; defining it is optional but recommended for proper resource cleanup.

The next thing we will do is define the class member functions. You can choose to declare them inside the class and then define them outside the class using the scope operator (::), but for us, we will declare them publicly inside the class as functions to reduce complexity. Let us start with the 3D visualization.

Building the Three-Dimensional Histogram Bars and Camera

This is where the core three-dimensional scene takes shape. We define functions to create and color each histogram bar as a DirectX box primitive, compute an auto-fit camera distance that frames the entire scene within view based on actual bar heights, build the ground plane that anchors the bars visually, construct the X, Y, and Z axis lines for spatial orientation, update the camera's world position and lighting direction on every frame based on current angle and distance values, and reposition and rescale each bar dynamically whenever the underlying distribution data changes.

bool create3DHistogramBars() { ArrayResize (m_histogramBars, histogramCells); uchar r = ( uchar )((histogramColor) & 0xFF ); uchar g = ( uchar )((histogramColor >> 8 ) & 0xFF ); uchar b = ( uchar )((histogramColor >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); for ( int i = 0 ; i < histogramCells; i++) { if (!m_histogramBars[i].Create(m_mainCanvas.DXDispatcher(), m_mainCanvas.InputScene(), DXVector3(- 0.5 f, 0.0 f, - 0.5 f), DXVector3( 0.5 f, 1.0 f, 0.5 f))) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to create 3D box for bar " , i); return false ; } m_histogramBars[i].DiffuseColorSet(DXColor(r / 255.0 f, g / 255.0 f, b / 255.0 f, 1.0 f)); m_histogramBars[i].SpecularColorSet(DXColor( 0.2 f, 0.2 f, 0.2 f, 0.3 f)); m_histogramBars[i].SpecularPowerSet( 32.0 f); m_histogramBars[i].EmissionColorSet(DXColor( 0.0 f, 0.0 f, 0.0 f, 0.0 f)); m_mainCanvas.ObjectAdd( GetPointer (m_histogramBars[i])); } return true ; } void autoFitCameraPosition() { if (m_currentViewMode != VIEW_3D_MODE || !m_isDataLoaded) return ; float totalWidth = 30.0 f; float maxBarHeight = 0.0 f; double rangeY = m_maxTheoreticalValue; if (rangeY == 0 ) rangeY = 1 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < histogramCells; i++) { float normalizedHeight = ( float )(m_histogramFrequencies[i] / rangeY); float barHeight = normalizedHeight * 15.0 f; if (barHeight > maxBarHeight) maxBarHeight = barHeight; } float sceneWidth = totalWidth; float sceneHeight = MathMax (maxBarHeight, 15.0 f); float sceneDepth = 10.0 f; float diagonal = MathSqrt (sceneWidth * sceneWidth + sceneHeight * sceneHeight + sceneDepth * sceneDepth); float fov = ( float )(DX_PI / 6.0 ); m_cameraDistance = (diagonal / 2.0 f) / MathTan (fov / 2.0 f) * 1.5 ; m_cameraAngleX = 0.5 ; m_cameraAngleY = 0.7 ; if (m_cameraDistance < 35.0 ) m_cameraDistance = 35.0 ; if (m_cameraDistance > 100.0 ) m_cameraDistance = 100.0 ; Print ( "Auto-fit camera: Distance = " , m_cameraDistance, ", AngleX = " , m_cameraAngleX, ", AngleY = " , m_cameraAngleY); } bool createGroundPlane() { if (!m_groundPlane.Create(m_mainCanvas.DXDispatcher(), m_mainCanvas.InputScene(), DXVector3(-groundPlaneWidth / 2.0 f, -groundPlaneThickness, -groundPlaneDepth / 2.0 f), DXVector3( groundPlaneWidth / 2.0 f, 0.0 f, groundPlaneDepth / 2.0 f))) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to create ground plane" ); return false ; } uchar r = ( uchar )((groundPlaneColor >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); uchar g = ( uchar )((groundPlaneColor >> 8 ) & 0xFF ); uchar b = ( uchar )( groundPlaneColor & 0xFF ); m_groundPlane.DiffuseColorSet(DXColor(r / 255.0 f, g / 255.0 f, b / 255.0 f, ( float )groundPlaneOpacity)); m_groundPlane.SpecularColorSet(DXColor( 0.0 f, 0.0 f, 0.0 f, 0.0 f)); m_mainCanvas.ObjectAdd( GetPointer (m_groundPlane)); return true ; } bool create3DAxes() { if (!m_axisX.Create(m_mainCanvas.DXDispatcher(), m_mainCanvas.InputScene(), DXVector3( 0.0 f, 0.0 f, 0.0 f), DXVector3(axisLength, axisThickness, axisThickness))) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to create X axis" ); return false ; } uchar rx = ( uchar )((axisXColor >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); uchar gx = ( uchar )((axisXColor >> 8 ) & 0xFF ); uchar bx = ( uchar )( axisXColor & 0xFF ); m_axisX.DiffuseColorSet(DXColor(rx / 255.0 f, gx / 255.0 f, bx / 255.0 f, 1.0 f)); m_axisX.SpecularColorSet(DXColor( 0.0 f, 0.0 f, 0.0 f, 0.0 f)); m_mainCanvas.ObjectAdd( GetPointer (m_axisX)); if (!m_axisY.Create(m_mainCanvas.DXDispatcher(), m_mainCanvas.InputScene(), DXVector3( 0.0 f, 0.0 f, 0.0 f), DXVector3(axisThickness, axisLength, axisThickness))) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to create Y axis" ); return false ; } uchar ry = ( uchar )((axisYColor >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); uchar gy = ( uchar )((axisYColor >> 8 ) & 0xFF ); uchar by = ( uchar )( axisYColor & 0xFF ); m_axisY.DiffuseColorSet(DXColor(ry / 255.0 f, gy / 255.0 f, by / 255.0 f, 1.0 f)); m_axisY.SpecularColorSet(DXColor( 0.0 f, 0.0 f, 0.0 f, 0.0 f)); m_mainCanvas.ObjectAdd( GetPointer (m_axisY)); if (!m_axisZ.Create(m_mainCanvas.DXDispatcher(), m_mainCanvas.InputScene(), DXVector3( 0.0 f, 0.0 f, 0.0 f), DXVector3(axisThickness, axisThickness, axisLength))) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to create Z axis" ); return false ; } uchar rz = ( uchar )((axisZColor >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); uchar gz = ( uchar )((axisZColor >> 8 ) & 0xFF ); uchar bz = ( uchar )( axisZColor & 0xFF ); m_axisZ.DiffuseColorSet(DXColor(rz / 255.0 f, gz / 255.0 f, bz / 255.0 f, 1.0 f)); m_axisZ.SpecularColorSet(DXColor( 0.0 f, 0.0 f, 0.0 f, 0.0 f)); m_mainCanvas.ObjectAdd( GetPointer (m_axisZ)); return true ; } void updateCameraPosition() { if (m_currentViewMode != VIEW_3D_MODE) return ; DXVector4 camera = DXVector4( 0.0 f, 0.0 f, ( float )(-m_cameraDistance), 1.0 f); DXMatrix rotationX; DXMatrixRotationX(rotationX, ( float )m_cameraAngleX); DXVec4Transform(camera, camera, rotationX); DXMatrix rotationY; DXMatrixRotationY(rotationY, ( float )m_cameraAngleY); DXVec4Transform(camera, camera, rotationY); m_mainCanvas.ViewPositionSet(DXVector3(camera)); DXVector3 cameraPos = DXVector3(camera.x, camera.y, camera.z); DXVector3 lightPos = DXVector3(cameraPos.x, cameraPos.y + 10.0 f, cameraPos.z); DXVector3 target = DXVector3( 0.0 f, 0.0 f, 0.0 f); DXVector3 lightDir; lightDir.x = target.x - lightPos.x; lightDir.y = target.y - lightPos.y; lightDir.z = target.z - lightPos.z; float length = MathSqrt (lightDir.x * lightDir.x + lightDir.y * lightDir.y + lightDir.z * lightDir.z); if (length > 0.0 f) { lightDir.x /= length; lightDir.y /= length; lightDir.z /= length; } m_mainCanvas.LightDirectionSet(lightDir); } void update3DHistogramBars() { if (!m_isDataLoaded) return ; double rangeX = m_maxDataValue - m_minDataValue; double rangeY = m_maxTheoreticalValue; if (rangeX == 0 ) rangeX = 1 ; if (rangeY == 0 ) rangeY = 1 ; float totalWidth = 30.0 f; float barSpacing = totalWidth / ( float )histogramCells; float barWidth = barSpacing * 0.8 f; float offsetX = -totalWidth / 2.0 f; for ( int i = 0 ; i < histogramCells; i++) { float normalizedHeight = ( float )(m_histogramFrequencies[i] / rangeY); float barHeight = normalizedHeight * 15.0 f; if (barHeight < 0.5 f) barHeight = 0.5 f; float xPos = offsetX + ( float )i * barSpacing + barWidth / 2.0 f; DXMatrix scale, translation, transform; DXMatrixScaling(scale, barWidth, barHeight, barWidth); DXMatrixTranslation(translation, xPos, 0.0 f, 0.0 f); DXMatrixMultiply(transform, scale, translation); m_histogramBars[i].TransformMatrixSet(transform); } }

First, we define the "create3DHistogramBars" function to initialize 3D bars for the histogram. We resize the "m_histogramBars" array to match "histogramCells" with ArrayResize, extract RGB components from "histogramColor" using bit operations, then loop over cells to create each "CDXBox" with the "Create" method passing the DX dispatcher and input scene, along with vector dimensions for a unit box. If creation fails, we print an error and return false; otherwise, set the diffuse color via "DiffuseColorSet" using normalized RGB, apply specular with "SpecularColorSet" and power via "SpecularPowerSet", emission to zero with "EmissionColorSet", and add the box to the canvas using "ObjectAdd" with a pointer, returning true on success.

To automatically position the camera for optimal viewing, we implement the "autoFitCameraPosition" function, returning early if not in "VIEW_3D_MODE" or if data is unloaded. We set a total width, find the max normalized bar height scaled to 15.0f by looping over frequencies divided by Y range, compute scene dimensions with MathMax for height, derive the diagonal using MathSqrt, and calculate "m_cameraDistance" based on field of view with MathTan, applying a 1.5 multiplier. We assign fixed angles to "m_cameraAngleX" and "m_cameraAngleY", clamp the distance between 35.0 and 100.0, and print the settings for debugging.

Next, we create the "createGroundPlane" function to add a base surface in 3D. We call the "Create" method on "m_groundPlane" with vectors centered at the origin adjusted by input dimensions and thickness, handling failure with error print and false return. Extract RGB from "groundPlaneColor", set diffuse with "DiffuseColorSet" incorporating "groundPlaneOpacity" for transparency, specular to zero, and add to the canvas via "ObjectAdd", returning true. For orientation, we define the "create3DAxes" function to build X, Y, and Z axes if "show3DAxes" is true. For each axis, we invoke "Create" with appropriate vector sizes along their directions, extract RGB from respective colors like "axisXColor", set diffuse fully opaque and specular off with "DiffuseColorSet" and "SpecularColorSet", add to canvas using "ObjectAdd", and return true if all succeed, or false with errors.

We then implement the "updateCameraPosition" function to adjust the 3D view, returning if not in 3D mode. We form a camera vector at negative "m_cameraDistance" on Z, create rotation matrices with "DXMatrixRotationX" and "DXMatrixRotationY" based on angles, transform the vector sequentially using "DXVec4Transform", and set the view position via "ViewPositionSet". To simulate directional lighting, we derive the light position above the camera, compute and normalize the direction to the target at the origin with "MathSqrt", and apply it with "LightDirectionSet".

Finally, we define the "update3DHistogramBars" function to position and scale bars dynamically, exiting if no data. After computing ranges with safeguards, we set total width to 30.0f, derive spacing and bar width, offset for centering, then loop to normalize heights scaled to 15.0f with min 0.5f, calculate X positions, build scale matrix via "DXMatrixScaling" and translation with "DXMatrixTranslation", multiply them using "DXMatrixMultiply", and apply the transform to each bar with "TransformMatrixSet" for 3D placement. Next thing we will do is draw the header and the border for the 3D visual.

Drawing the Header, Switch Icon, and Border in Three-Dimensional Mode

Even in three-dimensional mode, the tool needs a proper header bar to display the distribution title, a clearly positioned toggle button that lets the user switch back to two-dimensional mode with a single click, and a border that frames the entire canvas — all rendered as two-dimensional overlays on top of the DirectX scene so the interface remains familiar and functional regardless of the active view mode.

void drawSwitchIcon() { int iconX = m_currentWidth - SWITCH_ICON_SIZE - SWITCH_ICON_MARGIN; int iconY = (HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT - SWITCH_ICON_SIZE) / 2 ; color iconBgColor = m_isHoveringSwitchIcon ? DarkenColor(themeColor, 0.1 ) : LightenColor(themeColor, 0.5 ); uint argbIconBg = ColorToARGB (iconBgColor, 255 ); m_mainCanvas.FillCircle(iconX + SWITCH_ICON_SIZE / 2 , iconY + SWITCH_ICON_SIZE / 2 , SWITCH_ICON_SIZE / 2 , argbIconBg); uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB (themeColor, 255 ); m_mainCanvas.Circle(iconX + SWITCH_ICON_SIZE / 2 , iconY + SWITCH_ICON_SIZE / 2 , SWITCH_ICON_SIZE / 2 , argbBorder); m_mainCanvas.FontSet( "Arial Bold" , 10 ); uint argbLabel = ColorToARGB ( clrWhite , 255 ); string modeLabel = (m_currentViewMode == VIEW_2D_MODE) ? "2D" : "3D" ; m_mainCanvas. TextOut (iconX + SWITCH_ICON_SIZE / 2 , iconY + (SWITCH_ICON_SIZE - 10 ) / 2 , modeLabel, argbLabel, TA_CENTER ); } void drawHeaderBarOn3D() { color headerColor; if (m_isDragging) headerColor = DarkenColor(themeColor, 0.1 ); else if (m_isHoveringHeader) headerColor = LightenColor(themeColor, 0.4 ); else headerColor = LightenColor(themeColor, 0.7 ); uint argbHeader = ColorToARGB (headerColor, 255 ); m_mainCanvas.FillRectangle( 0 , 0 , m_currentWidth - 1 , HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT, argbHeader); if (showBorderFrame) { uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB (themeColor, 255 ); m_mainCanvas.Rectangle( 0 , 0 , m_currentWidth - 1 , HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT, argbBorder); m_mainCanvas.Rectangle( 1 , 1 , m_currentWidth - 2 , HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT - 1 , argbBorder); } m_mainCanvas.FontSet( "Arial Bold" , titleFontSize); uint argbText = ColorToARGB (titleTextColor, 255 ); string titleText = StringFormat ( "Binomial Distribution (n=%d, p=%.2f) - 3D View" , numTrials, successProbability); m_mainCanvas. TextOut (m_currentWidth / 2 , (HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT - titleFontSize) / 2 , titleText, argbText, TA_CENTER ); drawSwitchIcon(); } void draw3DBorder() { color borderColor = m_isHoveringResizeZone ? DarkenColor(themeColor, 0.2 ) : themeColor; uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB (borderColor, 255 ); m_mainCanvas.Rectangle( 0 , 0 , m_currentWidth - 1 , m_currentHeight - 1 , argbBorder); m_mainCanvas.Rectangle( 1 , 1 , m_currentWidth - 2 , m_currentHeight - 2 , argbBorder); }

Here, we define the "drawSwitchIcon" function to render a toggle button in the header for switching views. We calculate icon position based on constants like "SWITCH_ICON_SIZE" and "SWITCH_ICON_MARGIN", select a background color darkened on hover with "DarkenColor" or lightened otherwise using "LightenColor", convert to ARGB via "ColorToARGB", and fill a circle with the FillCircle method. We add a border circle using Circle, set a bold font with "FontSet", prepare white ARGB text, format a label as "2D" or "3D" depending on "m_currentViewMode", and center it with TextOut for interactive feedback.

Next, we create the "drawHeaderBarOn3D" function to overlay a header in 3D mode, similar to 2D but with a modified title. We determine the header color based on drag or hover states using "DarkenColor" or "LightenColor", fill the rectangle with FillRectangle, add borders if "showBorderFrame" is true via Rectangle, set the font, format a title including "- 3D View" with StringFormat, draw it centered using "TextOut", and call "drawSwitchIcon" to include the toggle. To frame the canvas in 3D, we implement the "draw3DBorder" function, choosing a border color darkened on resize hover with "DarkenColor", converting to ARGB, and drawing inner and outer rectangles with "Rectangle" for consistency with 2D borders. Next, we will draw the 3D theoretical curve so it uses the 3D plane for consistency. We will use a normal line curve for now to make it simple.

Projecting the Theoretical Curve onto the Three-Dimensional Scene

While the histogram bars exist as true three-dimensional objects in the DirectX scene, the theoretical probability mass function curve is drawn as a two-dimensional overlay projected into perspective space — meaning we manually transform each curve point through the combined view and projection matrices to compute where it lands on screen, then draw it as an anti-aliased line on the canvas. We also include a clipping function to prevent any part of the curve from rendering over the header bar.

void draw3DTheoreticalCurve() { if (!m_isDataLoaded) return ; double rangeX = m_maxDataValue - m_minDataValue; double rangeY = m_maxTheoreticalValue; if (rangeX == 0 ) rangeX = 1 ; if (rangeY == 0 ) rangeY = 1 ; float totalWidth = 30.0 f; float offsetX = -totalWidth / 2.0 f; DXMatrix projection, view, worldToScreen; m_mainCanvas.ViewMatrixGet(view); m_mainCanvas.ProjectionMatrixGet(projection); DXMatrixMultiply(worldToScreen, view, projection); uint curveColor = ColorToARGB (theoreticalCurveColor, 255 ); for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (m_theoreticalXValues) - 1 ; i++) { float x1 = offsetX + ( float )((m_theoreticalXValues[i] - m_minDataValue) / rangeX * totalWidth); float y1 = ( float )(m_theoreticalYValues[i] / rangeY * 20.0 ); float x2 = offsetX + ( float )((m_theoreticalXValues[i + 1 ] - m_minDataValue) / rangeX * totalWidth); float y2 = ( float )(m_theoreticalYValues[i + 1 ] / rangeY * 20.0 ); DXVector4 p1_3d = DXVector4(x1, y1, 0.0 f, 1.0 f); DXVector4 p2_3d = DXVector4(x2, y2, 0.0 f, 1.0 f); DXVec4Transform(p1_3d, p1_3d, worldToScreen); DXVec4Transform(p2_3d, p2_3d, worldToScreen); if (p1_3d.w > 0.0 f && p2_3d.w > 0.0 f) { DXVec4Scale(p1_3d, p1_3d, 1.0 f / p1_3d.w); DXVec4Scale(p2_3d, p2_3d, 1.0 f / p2_3d.w); int sx1 = ( int )(( float )m_currentWidth * ( 0.5 f + 0.5 f * p1_3d.x)); int sy1 = ( int )(( float )m_currentHeight * ( 0.5 f - 0.5 f * p1_3d.y)); int sx2 = ( int )(( float )m_currentWidth * ( 0.5 f + 0.5 f * p2_3d.x)); int sy2 = ( int )(( float )m_currentHeight * ( 0.5 f - 0.5 f * p2_3d.y)); if (clipLineToHeader(sx1, sy1, sx2, sy2)) { for ( int w = 0 ; w < curveLineWidth; w++) m_mainCanvas.LineAA(sx1, sy1 + w, sx2, sy2 + w, curveColor); } } } } bool clipLineToHeader( int &x1, int &y1, int &x2, int &y2) { if (y1 < HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT && y2 < HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT) return false ; if (y1 >= HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT && y2 >= HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT) return true ; if (y1 < HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT) { if (y2 != y1) { x1 = x1 + (x2 - x1) * (HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT - y1) / (y2 - y1); y1 = HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT; } } else if (y2 < HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT) { if (y2 != y1) { x2 = x1 + (x2 - x1) * (HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT - y1) / (y2 - y1); y2 = HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT; } } return true ; }

Here, we define the "draw3DTheoreticalCurve" function to overlay the theoretical probability mass function as a 2D line on the 3D scene, ensuring it appears correctly in perspective without requiring full 3D curve modeling. It is possible, but we just don't want to for now, since we want to concentrate on the 3D bars alone. We return early if data is not loaded, compute X and Y ranges with safeguards, set a total width matching the histogram for alignment, and calculate an offset for centering.

To project 3D points to 2D screen space, we declare matrices, retrieve the view and projection with "ViewMatrixGet" and "ProjectionMatrixGet", multiply them into a world-to-screen matrix using "DXMatrixMultiply", and prepare the curve color via ColorToARGB. Looping over consecutive theoretical points, we scale X and Y coordinates to fit the 3D space, form "DXVector4" points at z=0, transform them with "DXVec4Transform", check positive w for visibility, normalize by dividing with "DXVec4Scale", convert to screen integers based on canvas dimensions, clip the segment to avoid the header using "clipLineToHeader", and draw anti-aliased lines with LineAA in a width loop from "curveLineWidth" for thickness.

This projection technique is crucial as it bridges 3D rendering with 2D overlays: by transforming world coordinates through the combined matrix, we simulate depth while drawing flat lines on the canvas, allowing the curve to appear as if floating in 3D space relative to the bars, which enhances visual correlation without complex 3D spline interpolation. To prevent drawing over the header, we implement the "clipLineToHeader" function as a simple line clipping utility against the header boundary. We reject if both y-coordinates are above "HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT", accept if both are below, and otherwise clip the offending point by interpolating x at the boundary y, updating the coordinates by reference, ensuring clean integration of 2D elements in the 3D view. We can actually proceed to initialize the 3D so we can see our progress. We will now define the logic to create the visualization.

Creating and Initializing the Three-Dimensional Context

With all the individual drawing and camera functions defined, we now need the logic that ties everything together — creating the canvas, configuring the DirectX context, assembling the three-dimensional objects, loading the distribution data, and triggering the first render. These functions form the backbone of the tool's startup sequence. Each one has a clear responsibility: the canvas creation sets up the rendering surface, the context initialization configures lighting and projection, object creation populates the scene, and data loading feeds the histogram with simulated binomial samples. Without this orchestration layer, none of the individual functions we defined earlier would fire in the right order.

void renderVisualization() { if (m_currentViewMode == VIEW_2D_MODE) render2DVisualization(); else render3DVisualization(); } void render3DVisualization() { if (!m_isDataLoaded) return ; updateCameraPosition(); update3DHistogramBars(); color bgColor = backgroundTopColor; uint bgColorArgb = ColorToARGB (bgColor, 255 ); m_mainCanvas.Render(DX_CLEAR_COLOR | DX_CLEAR_DEPTH, bgColorArgb); if (showBorderFrame) draw3DBorder(); drawHeaderBarOn3D(); if (showStatistics) { drawStatisticsPanelOn3D(); drawLegendOn3D(); } draw3DTheoreticalCurve(); if (m_isHoveringResizeZone && enableResizing) drawResizeIndicatorOn3D(); m_mainCanvas.Update(); } bool createCanvasAndObjects() { if (!m_mainCanvas.CreateBitmapLabel(m_canvasObjectName, 0 , 0 , m_currentWidth, m_currentHeight, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to create canvas" ); return false ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_canvasObjectName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , m_currentPositionX); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_canvasObjectName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , m_currentPositionY); if (!initialize3DContext()) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to initialize 3D context" ); return false ; } if (!create3DObjects()) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to create 3D objects" ); return false ; } return true ; } bool initialize3DContext() { m_mainCanvas.ProjectionMatrixSet(( float )(DX_PI / 6.0 ), ( float )m_currentWidth / ( float )m_currentHeight, 0.1 f, 1000.0 f); m_mainCanvas.ViewTargetSet(DXVector3( 0.0 f, 0.0 f, 0.0 f)); m_mainCanvas.ViewUpDirectionSet(DXVector3( 0.0 f, 1.0 f, 0.0 f)); m_mainCanvas.LightColorSet(DXColor( 1.0 f, 1.0 f, 1.0 f, 0.9 f)); m_mainCanvas.AmbientColorSet(DXColor( 0.6 f, 0.6 f, 0.6 f, 0.5 f)); if (autoFitCamera && m_isDataLoaded) autoFitCameraPosition(); updateCameraPosition(); Print ( "SUCCESS: 3D context initialized" ); return true ; } bool create3DObjects() { if (!create3DHistogramBars()) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to create 3D histogram bars" ); return false ; } if (!createGroundPlane()) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to create ground plane" ); return false ; } if (show3DAxes && !create3DAxes()) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to create 3D axes" ); return false ; } m_are3DObjectsCreated = true ; Print ( "SUCCESS: 3D objects created" ); return true ; } bool setup3DMode() { if (m_are3DObjectsCreated) { if (autoFitCamera && m_isDataLoaded) autoFitCameraPosition(); updateCameraPosition(); return true ; } Print ( "WARNING: 3D objects not created - this shouldn't happen!" ); return create3DObjects(); } bool loadDistributionData() { MathSrand ( GetTickCount ()); ArrayResize (m_sampleData, sampleSize); MathRandomBinomial(numTrials, successProbability, sampleSize, m_sampleData); if (!computeHistogram(m_sampleData, m_histogramIntervals, m_histogramFrequencies, m_maxDataValue, m_minDataValue, histogramCells)) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to calculate histogram" ); return false ; } ArrayResize (m_theoreticalXValues, numTrials + 1 ); ArrayResize (m_theoreticalYValues, numTrials + 1 ); MathSequence( 0 , numTrials, 1 , m_theoreticalXValues); MathProbabilityDensityBinomial(m_theoreticalXValues, numTrials, successProbability, false , m_theoreticalYValues); m_maxFrequency = m_histogramFrequencies[ ArrayMaximum (m_histogramFrequencies)]; m_maxTheoreticalValue = m_theoreticalYValues[ ArrayMaximum (m_theoreticalYValues)]; double scaleFactor = m_maxFrequency / m_maxTheoreticalValue; for ( int i = 0 ; i < histogramCells; i++) m_histogramFrequencies[i] /= scaleFactor; computeAdvancedStatistics(); m_isDataLoaded = true ; if (m_currentViewMode == VIEW_3D_MODE && m_are3DObjectsCreated) { if (autoFitCamera) autoFitCameraPosition(); update3DHistogramBars(); } Print ( "SUCCESS: Loaded distribution data" ); return true ; }

First, we define the "renderVisualization" function to handle drawing based on the current mode, checking "m_currentViewMode" against "VIEW_2D_MODE" to call "render2DVisualization" or otherwise "render3DVisualization", centralizing the rendering logic for both 2D and 3D views. We are not going to do much on 2D since it is the same logic as we did with the prior version. For 3D, we implement the "render3DVisualization" function, returning early without data, updating camera and histogram bars, setting a background color from "backgroundTopColor" converted to ARGB, clearing the scene with Render using "DX_CLEAR_COLOR | DX_CLEAR_DEPTH" flags, drawing the border if enabled via "draw3DBorder", adding the header with "drawHeaderBarOn3D", and finalizing with "Update" to display the 3D content. To set up the canvas, we create the "createCanvasAndObjects" function, invoking CreateBitmapLabel on "m_mainCanvas" with normalized ARGB format, setting object distances via ObjectSetInteger for "OBJPROP_XDISTANCE" and "OBJPROP_YDISTANCE", then calling "initialize3DContext" and "create3DObjects", returning false on any failure with error prints.

We then define "initialize3DContext" to configure the 3D environment: set the projection matrix with "ProjectionMatrixSet" using a 30-degree FOV, aspect ratio from dimensions, and near/far planes; define view target and up direction via "ViewTargetSet" and "ViewUpDirectionSet" at origin; apply light and ambient colors with "LightColorSet" and "AmbientColorSet"; auto-fit camera if enabled and data loaded by calling "autoFitCameraPosition"; update position with "updateCameraPosition"; and print success.

Next, "create3DObjects" orchestrates 3D element creation by sequentially calling "create3DHistogramBars", "createGroundPlane", and conditionally "create3DAxes" if "show3DAxes" is true, setting "m_are3DObjectsCreated" to true on success with a print message, or returning false on any error. For mode activation, we implement "setup3DMode" to check if objects are created and, if so, auto-fit and update the camera; otherwise, print a warning and attempt to create them via "create3DObjects". Finally, we define "loadDistributionData" to prepare binomial data: seed random with MathSrand using GetTickCount, resize "m_sampleData" and generate samples via MathRandomBinomial, compute histogram with "computeHistogram", set theoretical arrays using "MathSequence" and MathProbabilityDensityBinomial, find max values with ArrayMaximum, scale frequencies to match theoretical max, compute statistics, set "m_isDataLoaded" to true, and if in "VIEW_3D_MODE" with objects created, auto-fit camera and update bars, printing success. To initialize this, we call the functions as follows in the initialization event handler.

Wiring the Initialization Event Handler

With all the class logic defined, we now need to connect it to the program's entry point. The OnInit event handler is where the visualizer instance is created, the canvas and three-dimensional objects are set up, the distribution data is loaded, and the first render is triggered. Any failure at this stage is handled cleanly by deleting the instance and returning an initialization failure code, preventing the program from running in a broken state.

DistributionVisualizer *distributionVisualizer = NULL ; int OnInit () { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , true ); distributionVisualizer = new DistributionVisualizer(); if (distributionVisualizer == NULL ) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to create window object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } if (!distributionVisualizer.createCanvasAndObjects()) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to create canvas" ); delete distributionVisualizer; distributionVisualizer = NULL ; return INIT_FAILED ; } if (!distributionVisualizer.loadDistributionData()) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to load distribution data" ); delete distributionVisualizer; distributionVisualizer = NULL ; return INIT_FAILED ; } distributionVisualizer.renderVisualization(); ChartRedraw (); Print ( "SUCCESS: Distribution window initialized" ); return INIT_SUCCEEDED ; }

First, we declare a global pointer "distributionVisualizer" to the "DistributionVisualizer" class, initialized to NULL, to manage the tool's instance throughout the program. In the OnInit event handler, we enable mouse events by setting CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE and "CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL" to true with ChartSetInteger for interaction support. We instantiate the visualizer with new, check for NULL, and handle failure by printing an error and returning "INIT_FAILED". Next, we call "createCanvasAndObjects" to set up the canvas and 3D elements, with error handling to delete the instance and return failure. We then load data via "loadDistributionData", again with cleanup on error. Finally, we render the visualization, redraw the chart with ChartRedraw, print success, and return INIT_SUCCEEDED to confirm setup. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

We will now need to add the statistics and legend panel. Here is the logic we use to achieve that.

Rendering the Statistics Panel, Legend, and Resize Indicator in Three-Dimensional Mode

The statistics panel and legend were already implemented in the two-dimensional version and carry significant analytical value — they show the user key metrics like mean, standard deviation, confidence intervals, and a key for reading the histogram versus the theoretical curve. In three-dimensional mode, these elements need to be preserved as two-dimensional overlays drawn on top of the three-dimensional scene after each render pass. The resize indicator similarly needs to appear whenever the user hovers over a resize zone, regardless of the current display mode. This block wires those overlays into the three-dimensional rendering pipeline.

void drawStatisticsPanelOn3D() { drawStatisticsPanel(); } void drawLegendOn3D() { int legendX = statsPanelX; int legendY = HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT + statsPanelY + statsPanelHeight; int legendWidth = statsPanelWidth; int legendHeightThis = legendHeight; color legendBgColor = LightenColor(themeColor, 0.9 ); uchar bgAlpha = 153 ; uint argbLegendBg = ColorToARGB (legendBgColor, bgAlpha); uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB (themeColor, 255 ); uint argbText = ColorToARGB ( clrBlack , 255 ); for ( int y = legendY; y <= legendY + legendHeightThis; y++) for ( int x = legendX; x <= legendX + legendWidth; x++) blendPixelSet(m_mainCanvas, x, y, argbLegendBg); for ( int x = legendX; x <= legendX + legendWidth; x++) blendPixelSet(m_mainCanvas, x, legendY, argbBorder); for ( int y = legendY; y <= legendY + legendHeightThis; y++) blendPixelSet(m_mainCanvas, legendX + legendWidth, y, argbBorder); for ( int x = legendX; x <= legendX + legendWidth; x++) blendPixelSet(m_mainCanvas, x, legendY + legendHeightThis, argbBorder); for ( int y = legendY; y <= legendY + legendHeightThis; y++) blendPixelSet(m_mainCanvas, legendX, y, argbBorder); m_mainCanvas.FontSet( "Arial" , panelFontSize); int itemY = legendY + 10 ; int lineSpacing = panelFontSize; uint argbHist = ColorToARGB (histogramColor, 255 ); m_mainCanvas.FillRectangle(legendX + 7 , itemY - 4 , legendX + 22 , itemY + 4 , argbHist); m_mainCanvas. TextOut (legendX + 27 , itemY - 4 , "3D Histogram" , argbText, TA_LEFT ); itemY += lineSpacing; uint argbCurve = ColorToARGB (theoreticalCurveColor, 255 ); for ( int i = 0 ; i < 15 ; i++) { blendPixelSet(m_mainCanvas, legendX + 7 + i, itemY, argbCurve); blendPixelSet(m_mainCanvas, legendX + 7 + i, itemY + 1 , argbCurve); } m_mainCanvas. TextOut (legendX + 27 , itemY - 4 , "Theoretical PMF" , argbText, TA_LEFT ); } void drawResizeIndicatorOn3D() { drawResizeIndicator(); } if (showStatistics) { drawStatisticsPanelOn3D(); drawLegendOn3D(); } draw3DTheoreticalCurve(); if (m_isHoveringResizeZone && enableResizing) drawResizeIndicatorOn3D();

Here, we define the "drawStatisticsPanelOn3D" function to render statistics in 3D mode by simply calling "drawStatisticsPanel", reusing the 2D logic for overlay consistency. For the legend in 3D, we implement "drawLegendOn3D" similarly to 2D but with a "3D Histogram" label: set positions from inputs, lighten "themeColor" for background with "LightenColor", prepare ARGB colors including alpha via ColorToARGB, loop to blend pixels for fill and borders using "blendPixelSet", set font with FontSet, draw a histogram sample rectangle via FillRectangle and label with "TextOut", then blend a curve sample line and add its label, providing visual keys adapted for 3D. To indicate resize areas in 3D, we create "drawResizeIndicatorOn3D," which invokes "drawResizeIndicator" to maintain the same feedback as 2D.

In the 3D rendering flow, if "showStatistics" is true, we call "drawStatisticsPanelOn3D" and "drawLegendOn3D" to overlay info panels; draw the curve with "draw3DTheoreticalCurve" for probabilistic overlay; and if hovering a resize zone with resizing enabled, add the indicator via "drawResizeIndicatorOn3D", integrating 2D elements post-3D render for hybrid display. When we compile, we get the following outcome.

With the panel done, we need to handle the chart interactions now.

Handling Mouse Interactions and View Mode Switching

A three-dimensional visualization is only as useful as its interactivity. The user needs to be able to rotate the scene to inspect bars from different angles, zoom in and out to focus on specific regions of the distribution, drag the canvas to reposition it on the chart, resize it to adjust the viewing area, and toggle between two-dimensional and three-dimensional modes with a single click. All of these interactions happen through mouse events, and each one must be handled carefully to avoid conflicts — for example, a drag intended for rotating the three-dimensional scene should not also scroll the chart, and clicking the switch icon should not simultaneously trigger a drag. This block defines all the interaction logic needed to make the tool fully responsive.

void handleMouseEvent( int mouseX, int mouseY, int mouseState) { bool previousHoverState = m_isHoveringCanvas; bool previousHeaderHoverState = m_isHoveringHeader; bool previousResizeHoverState = m_isHoveringResizeZone; bool previousSwitchHoverState = m_isHoveringSwitchIcon; m_isHoveringCanvas = (mouseX >= m_currentPositionX && mouseX <= m_currentPositionX + m_currentWidth && mouseY >= m_currentPositionY && mouseY <= m_currentPositionY + m_currentHeight); m_isHoveringHeader = isMouseOverHeaderBar(mouseX, mouseY); m_isHoveringSwitchIcon = isMouseOverSwitchIcon(mouseX, mouseY); m_isHoveringResizeZone = isMouseInResizeZone(mouseX, mouseY, m_hoverResizeMode); bool needRedraw = (previousHoverState != m_isHoveringCanvas || previousHeaderHoverState != m_isHoveringHeader || previousResizeHoverState != m_isHoveringResizeZone || previousSwitchHoverState != m_isHoveringSwitchIcon); if (m_currentViewMode == VIEW_3D_MODE && m_isHoveringCanvas && !m_isHoveringHeader) { if (mouseState == 1 && m_previousMouseButtonState == 0 ) { m_isRotating3D = true ; m_mouse3DStartX = mouseX; m_mouse3DStartY = mouseY; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); } else if (mouseState == 1 && m_previousMouseButtonState == 1 && m_isRotating3D) { m_cameraAngleY += (mouseX - m_mouse3DStartX) / 300.0 ; m_cameraAngleX += (mouseY - m_mouse3DStartY) / 300.0 ; if (m_cameraAngleX < -DX_PI * 0.49 ) m_cameraAngleX = -DX_PI * 0.49 ; if (m_cameraAngleX > DX_PI * 0.49 ) m_cameraAngleX = DX_PI * 0.49 ; m_mouse3DStartX = mouseX; m_mouse3DStartY = mouseY; needRedraw = true ; } else if (mouseState == 0 && m_previousMouseButtonState == 1 ) { m_isRotating3D = false ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); } } if (mouseState == 1 && m_previousMouseButtonState == 0 ) { if (m_isHoveringSwitchIcon) { switchViewMode(); m_previousMouseButtonState = mouseState; return ; } else if (enableDragging && m_isHoveringHeader && !m_isHoveringResizeZone) { m_isDragging = true ; m_dragStartX = mouseX; m_dragStartY = mouseY; m_canvasStartX = m_currentPositionX; m_canvasStartY = m_currentPositionY; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); needRedraw = true ; } else if (m_isHoveringResizeZone) { m_isResizing = true ; m_activeResizeMode = m_hoverResizeMode; m_resizeStartX = mouseX; m_resizeStartY = mouseY; m_resizeInitialWidth = m_currentWidth; m_resizeInitialHeight = m_currentHeight; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); needRedraw = true ; } } else if (mouseState == 1 && m_previousMouseButtonState == 1 ) { if (m_isDragging) handleCanvasDrag(mouseX, mouseY); else if (m_isResizing) handleCanvasResize(mouseX, mouseY); } else if (mouseState == 0 && m_previousMouseButtonState == 1 ) { if (m_isDragging || m_isResizing) { m_isDragging = false ; m_isResizing = false ; m_activeResizeMode = NO_RESIZE; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); needRedraw = true ; } } if (needRedraw) { renderVisualization(); ChartRedraw (); } m_lastMouseX = mouseX; m_lastMouseY = mouseY; m_previousMouseButtonState = mouseState; } void handleMouseWheel( int mouseX, int mouseY, double delta) { bool isOverCanvas = (mouseX >= m_currentPositionX && mouseX <= m_currentPositionX + m_currentWidth && mouseY >= m_currentPositionY + HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT && mouseY <= m_currentPositionY + m_currentHeight); if (m_currentViewMode == VIEW_3D_MODE && isOverCanvas) { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); m_cameraDistance *= 1.0 - delta * 0.001 ; if (m_cameraDistance < 20.0 ) m_cameraDistance = 20.0 ; if (m_cameraDistance > 200.0 ) m_cameraDistance = 200.0 ; renderVisualization(); ChartRedraw (); } else { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); } } bool isMouseOverSwitchIcon( int mouseX, int mouseY) { int iconX = m_currentPositionX + m_currentWidth - SWITCH_ICON_SIZE - SWITCH_ICON_MARGIN; int iconY = m_currentPositionY + (HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT - SWITCH_ICON_SIZE) / 2 ; return (mouseX >= iconX && mouseX <= iconX + SWITCH_ICON_SIZE && mouseY >= iconY && mouseY <= iconY + SWITCH_ICON_SIZE); } void switchViewMode() { if (m_currentViewMode == VIEW_2D_MODE) { m_currentViewMode = VIEW_3D_MODE; Print ( "Switched to 3D mode" ); if (!setup3DMode()) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to setup 3D mode, reverting to 2D" ); m_currentViewMode = VIEW_2D_MODE; } else { if (autoFitCamera) autoFitCameraPosition(); } } else { m_currentViewMode = VIEW_2D_MODE; Print ( "Switched to 2D mode" ); } renderVisualization(); ChartRedraw (); }

We define the "handleMouseEvent" function to manage all mouse interactions within the visualizer. We store previous hover states, update "m_isHoveringCanvas" by checking mouse position against canvas bounds, set "m_isHoveringHeader" with "isMouseOverHeaderBar", "m_isHoveringSwitchIcon" via "isMouseOverSwitchIcon", and "m_isHoveringResizeZone" using "isMouseInResizeZone".

A redraw flag is triggered if any hover changes. In "VIEW_3D_MODE" over the canvas but not header, we handle rotation: on press, set "m_isRotating3D" true, record start points, disable scroll with "ChartSetInteger" for CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL; on drag, adjust "m_cameraAngleY" and "m_cameraAngleX" by deltas scaled by 300.0, clamp X angle between -0.49PI and 0.49PI to prevent flips, update starts, and flag redraw; on release, reset rotation and enable scroll. We then check presses: if over switch icon, call "switchViewMode" and return after updating state; if draggable over header without resize, activate dragging with starts and disable scroll; if over resize zone, enable resizing, set mode, capture initials, and disable scroll, flagging redraw. For held button, invoke "handleCanvasDrag" or "handleCanvasResize"; on release, reset flags/mode and enable scroll, flagging redraw. If needed, call "renderVisualization" and ChartRedraw, then update the last mouse and state.

Next, we implement the "handleMouseWheel" function for zooming in 3D. We verify if the mouse is over the plot area below the header in "VIEW_3D_MODE", disable scroll, multiply "m_cameraDistance" by 1.0 minus scaled delta for smooth adjustment, clamp between 20.0 and 200.0, and re-render with redraw; otherwise, enable scroll to allow chart navigation.

To detect toggle button hover, we create the "isMouseOverSwitchIcon" function, computing icon coordinates from current dimensions and constants, and returning true if the mouse is inside the square bounds. Finally, we define the "switchViewMode" function to toggle modes: if 2D, set to "VIEW_3D_MODE", print switch, attempt "setup3DMode" and revert/print error on failure, else auto-fit camera if enabled; if 3D, switch to 2D and print. We then render the new mode and redraw the chart for immediate update. We can now call these functions in the chart event handler.

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (distributionVisualizer == NULL ) return ; if (id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { int mouseX = ( int )lparam; int mouseY = ( int )dparam; int mouseState = ( int )StringToInteger(sparam); distributionVisualizer.handleMouseEvent(mouseX, mouseY, mouseState); } if (id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL ) { int mouseX = ( int )( short ) lparam; int mouseY = ( int )( short )(lparam >> 16 ); distributionVisualizer.handleMouseWheel(mouseX, mouseY, dparam); } }

In the OnChartEvent event handler, we process chart interactions globally, returning early if "distributionVisualizer" is NULL to avoid errors. If the id is CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, we cast parameters to get mouse coordinates and state, then delegate to "handleMouseEvent" on the visualizer instance. For "CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL", we extract adjusted mouse positions from lparam bits and call "handleMouseWheel" with delta, enabling wheel-based zoom in 3D. We can now update the de-initialization and tick event handler to take effect on the changes using the same format as follows.

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (distributionVisualizer != NULL ) { delete distributionVisualizer; distributionVisualizer = NULL ; } ChartRedraw (); Print ( "Distribution window deinitialized" ); } void OnTick () { static datetime lastBarTimestamp = 0 ; datetime currentBarTimestamp = iTime ( _Symbol , chartTimeframe, 0 ); if (currentBarTimestamp > lastBarTimestamp) { if (distributionVisualizer != NULL ) { if (distributionVisualizer.loadDistributionData()) { distributionVisualizer.renderVisualization(); ChartRedraw (); } } lastBarTimestamp = currentBarTimestamp; } }

In the OnDeinit event handler, we check if "distributionVisualizer" is not NULL, delete the instance to free resources, set the pointer to NULL, redraw the chart with "ChartRedraw", and print a deinitialization message. Next, in the OnTick event handler, we use a static "lastBarTimestamp" to track the previous bar open time and get the current one via iTime with symbol, "chartTimeframe", and shift 0. If a new bar is detected, we verify the visualizer exists, reload data with "loadDistributionData", re-render via "renderVisualization" if successful, redraw the chart, and update the timestamp. The complete logging cycle looks as follows.

That done, our implementation for 3D visualization is now done. What now remains is testing the workability of the system, and that is handled in the preceding section.





Backtesting

We did the testing, and below is the compiled visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) image.

During testing, the histogram bars scaled accurately in three dimensions across varying trial counts, camera auto-fit consistently positioned the view for full bar visibility on load, and mode switching between two-dimensional and three-dimensional rendered without data loss or layout disruption.





Conclusion

In this article, we integrated DirectX 3D into the MQL5 binomial distribution viewer, enabling switchable 2D/3D modes and camera control for rotation, zoom, and auto-fit. We rendered 3D histogram bars with a ground plane and color-coded axes, projected the theoretical PMF curve into perspective space, and preserved 2D elements such as statistics panels, legends, and customizable themes. The implementation details covered class-based architecture, mouse interactions, real-time updates on new bars, and configurable inputs for trials, probability, sample size, and display settings. After the article, you will be able to:

Toggle between two-dimensional and three-dimensional views of binomial distributions directly on the chart without restarting

Rotate and zoom the three-dimensional histogram to inspect probability mass function shapes and frequency contrasts from any angle

Use the three-dimensional visualization alongside the overlaid theoretical curve to compare simulated sample distributions against expected binomial probabilities in real time

In the next parts, we will explore how we can add a pan for dragging the 3D view, more statistical distribution functions to our 2D bar plotting and enable seamless switching. Stay tuned!