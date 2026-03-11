MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 23): Camera-Controlled, DirectX-Enabled 3D Graphs for Distribution Insights
Introduction
You have a binomial distribution graphing tool in two dimensions, but without depth-based visualization, patterns in probability mass functions can be harder to inspect - bar overlaps feel flat, frequency differences lose spatial contrast, and switching between analytical perspectives requires restarting rather than a simple toggle. This article is for MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) developers and algorithmic traders looking to extend statistical visualization tools with interactive three-dimensional rendering for deeper probabilistic insights.
In our previous article (Part 22), we built an MQL5 graphing tool to visualize the binomial distribution with a histogram of simulated samples and the theoretical probability mass function curve on an interactive canvas. In Part 23, we integrate Direct3D into the MQL5 binomial distribution viewer, enabling switchable 2D/3D modes and camera control for rotation, zoom, and auto-fit. The article shows how to render 3D histogram bars with ground plane and axes, project the PMF curve, and preserve 2D statistics, legend, and theming. It also covers the class-based architecture, mouse interactions, real-time updates, and parameter tuning to improve inspection of frequencies and PMF shape. We will cover the following topics:
- Understanding the Architecture of a DirectX 3D Visualization Framework
- Implementation in MQL5
- Backtesting
- Conclusion
By the end, you’ll have a functional MQL5 tool with 3D capabilities for binomial distribution analysis, ready for customization—let’s dive in!
Understanding the Architecture of a DirectX 3D Visualization Framework
The DirectX 3D visualization framework in MQL5 leverages hardware-accelerated graphics to render complex 3D scenes on charts, integrating with the canvas system for seamless 2D/3D mode switching and interactive controls. It utilizes DirectX for efficient rendering of 3D objects, such as boxes for histogram bars, planes for ground planes, and lines for axes, while managing camera positions, lighting, and projections to create depth and perspective in data displays. This architecture supports dynamic user interactions like rotation, zoom, and auto-fitting, making it ideal for exploring multidimensional data like distributions in trading contexts where visual depth highlights patterns not visible in 2D.
We intend to build upon the 2D binomial graphing tool by adding a 3D mode that visualizes histogram bars in three dimensions, incorporates ground planes and colored axes for orientation, and enables camera manipulation for better inspection of probability mass functions and frequencies. The blueprint involves a class-based structure to handle canvas creation, 3D object initialization, data loading for simulations, and event-driven updates for real-time responsiveness. We will define a visualizer class that encapsulates 2D and 3D rendering logic, create 3D elements using box primitives, set up projection and view matrices for camera control, and integrate mode switching with interactive features like dragging, resizing, and wheel zooming, ultimately providing a tool for in-depth probabilistic analysis in trading scenarios. In brief, this framework transforms flat data plots into interactive 3D models for enhanced insights. See what we intend to achieve.
Implementation in MQL5
Including Libraries, Enumerations, and Inputs for Three-Dimensional Support
Before any three-dimensional rendering is possible, we need to extend the program's foundation — bringing in the right libraries for three-dimensional canvas and DirectX box support, defining an enumeration that allows the user to switch between two-dimensional and three-dimensional modes at runtime without restarting, and setting up the corresponding input parameters and constants that will govern how the three-dimensional environment looks and behaves from the moment the program loads. Here is the logic we use to achieve that.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Canvas Graphing PART 3.1 - Statistical Distributions (3D).mq5 | //| Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria. | //| https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh> #include <Canvas\Canvas3D.mqh> #include <Canvas\DX\DXBox.mqh> #include <Math\Stat\Binomial.mqh> #include <Math\Stat\Math.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Enumerations | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ResizeDirection { NO_RESIZE, // No resize RESIZE_BOTTOM_EDGE, // Resize bottom edge RESIZE_RIGHT_EDGE, // Resize right edge RESIZE_CORNER // Resize corner }; enum ViewModeType { VIEW_2D_MODE, // 2D mode VIEW_3D_MODE // 3D mode }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Inputs | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ sinput group "=== VIEW MODE SETTINGS ===" input ViewModeType viewMode = VIEW_2D_MODE; // View Mode (2D or 3D) sinput group "=== 3D VIEW SETTINGS ===" input bool autoFitCamera = true; // Auto-Fit Camera on Load input double initialCameraDistance = 60.0; // Initial Camera Distance (3D) input double initialCameraAngleX = 0.6; // Initial Camera Angle X (3D) input double initialCameraAngleY = 0.8; // Initial Camera Angle Y (3D) sinput group "=== 3D GROUND AND AXES SETTINGS ===" input color groundPlaneColor = clrLightGray; // Ground Plane Color input double groundPlaneOpacity = 0.6; // Ground Plane Opacity (0-1) input float groundPlaneWidth = 50.0; // Ground Plane Width (X direction) input float groundPlaneDepth = 20.0; // Ground Plane Depth (Z direction) input float groundPlaneThickness = 0.5; // Ground Plane Thickness (Y direction) input bool show3DAxes = true; // Show 3D Axes input color axisXColor = clrRed; // X Axis Color input color axisYColor = clrGreen; // Y Axis Color input color axisZColor = clrBlue; // Z Axis Color input float axisLength = 20.0; // Axis Length input float axisThickness = 0.1f; // Axis Thickness //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constants | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ const int MIN_CANVAS_WIDTH = 300; const int MIN_CANVAS_HEIGHT = 200; const int HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT = 35; const int SWITCH_ICON_SIZE = 24; const int SWITCH_ICON_MARGIN = 6;
We begin the implementation by including the extra necessary libraries: "#include <Canvas\Canvas3D.mqh>" to enable 3D rendering capabilities and "#include <Canvas\DX\DXBox.mqh>" for DirectX box primitives used in 3D models. Next, add an enumeration for user views. The "ViewModeType" enumeration has "VIEW_2D_MODE" and "VIEW_3D_MODE" to toggle between display types. We then set up extra input parameters grouped for organization, starting with view mode selection via "viewMode", defaulting to "VIEW_2D_MODE". For 3D-specific settings, we provide inputs like "autoFitCamera" for automatic camera positioning, "initialCameraDistance", "initialCameraAngleX", and "initialCameraAngleY" to configure initial camera views.
Additionally, we add inputs for 3D ground and axes: "groundPlaneColor", "groundPlaneOpacity", dimensions such as "groundPlaneWidth", "groundPlaneDepth", and "groundPlaneThickness", a toggle "show3DAxes", axis colors like "axisXColor", and lengths/thicknesses with "axisLength" and "axisThickness", allowing customization of the 3D environment. Finally, we declare extra icon-related constants like "SWITCH_ICON_SIZE" and "SWITCH_ICON_MARGIN" for the mode switch button. We have highlighted the specific changes for clarity. Next, we will refactor all our global variables and functions into a class for easier management and to make the code modular. We begin with the globals, which we refactor to class member variables.
Defining the Visualizer Class and Its Member Variables
To keep the code organized and scalable, we refactor the entire tool into a single class — moving all state variables, rendering logic, and interaction handling under one roof. This section establishes the class definition and declares every member variable needed to track canvas identity, window geometry, user interaction states, three-dimensional camera orientation, DirectX scene objects including bars, ground plane, and axes, as well as all data arrays and statistical metrics that drive the visualization.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Distribution visualization window class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class DistributionVisualizer { protected: CCanvas3D m_mainCanvas; // Main 3D-capable canvas string m_canvasObjectName; // Chart object name for the canvas bitmap int m_currentPositionX; // Current X position of the canvas on chart int m_currentPositionY; // Current Y position of the canvas on chart int m_currentWidth; // Current canvas width in pixels int m_currentHeight; // Current canvas height in pixels bool m_isDragging; // True while user is dragging the canvas bool m_isResizing; // True while user is resizing the canvas int m_dragStartX; // Mouse X when drag began int m_dragStartY; // Mouse Y when drag began int m_canvasStartX; // Canvas X when drag began int m_canvasStartY; // Canvas Y when drag began int m_resizeStartX; // Mouse X when resize began int m_resizeStartY; // Mouse Y when resize began int m_resizeInitialWidth; // Canvas width at resize start int m_resizeInitialHeight; // Canvas height at resize start ResizeDirection m_activeResizeMode; // Currently active resize direction ResizeDirection m_hoverResizeMode; // Resize direction under cursor hover bool m_isHoveringCanvas; // True when mouse is over the canvas bool m_isHoveringHeader; // True when mouse is over the header bar bool m_isHoveringResizeZone; // True when mouse is in a resize grip zone bool m_isHoveringSwitchIcon; // True when mouse is over the mode switch icon int m_lastMouseX; // Last recorded mouse X coordinate int m_lastMouseY; // Last recorded mouse Y coordinate int m_previousMouseButtonState; // Mouse button state on previous event ViewModeType m_currentViewMode; // Active view mode (2D or 3D) bool m_are3DObjectsCreated; // True once 3D scene objects have been built CDXBox m_histogramBars[]; // Array of 3D boxes representing histogram bars CDXBox m_groundPlane; // 3D box used as the ground reference plane CDXBox m_axisX; // 3D box representing the X axis CDXBox m_axisY; // 3D box representing the Y axis CDXBox m_axisZ; // 3D box representing the Z axis double m_cameraDistance; // Distance from camera to scene origin double m_cameraAngleX; // Camera elevation angle (radians) double m_cameraAngleY; // Camera azimuth angle (radians) int m_mouse3DStartX; // Mouse X when 3D rotation drag began int m_mouse3DStartY; // Mouse Y when 3D rotation drag began bool m_isRotating3D; // True while user is rotating the 3D scene double m_sampleData[]; // Raw binomial sample values double m_histogramIntervals[]; // Histogram bin center positions double m_histogramFrequencies[]; // Scaled frequency per histogram bin double m_theoreticalXValues[]; // X values for the theoretical PMF curve double m_theoreticalYValues[]; // Y values for the theoretical PMF curve double m_minDataValue; // Minimum value in data range double m_maxDataValue; // Maximum value in data range double m_maxFrequency; // Peak raw frequency across all bins double m_maxTheoreticalValue; // Peak theoretical PMF value bool m_isDataLoaded; // True once distribution data is ready double m_sampleMean; // Computed sample mean double m_sampleStandardDeviation; // Computed sample standard deviation double m_sampleSkewness; // Computed sample skewness double m_sampleKurtosis; // Computed sample excess kurtosis double m_percentile25; // 25th percentile (Q1) double m_percentile50; // 50th percentile (median) double m_percentile75; // 75th percentile (Q3) double m_confidenceInterval95Lower; // Lower bound of 95% confidence interval double m_confidenceInterval95Upper; // Upper bound of 95% confidence interval double m_confidenceInterval99Lower; // Lower bound of 99% confidence interval double m_confidenceInterval99Upper; // Upper bound of 99% confidence interval };
Here, we define the "DistributionVisualizer" class to encapsulate the entire graphing tool's logic, serving as a window manager for both 2D and 3D visualizations of the binomial distribution. In the protected section, we declare members starting with the CCanvas3D object "m_mainCanvas" for 3D-capable rendering, a string "m_canvasObjectName" for the object identifier, integers for current position and dimensions like "m_currentPositionX" and "m_currentWidth", booleans and integers for interaction states such as "m_isDragging", "m_dragStartX", and "m_activeResizeMode" using the "ResizeDirection" enum. We include view-related variables like "m_currentViewMode" from "ViewModeType" and "m_are3DObjectsCreated", arrays of "CDXBox" for "m_histogramBars", and individual boxes for "m_groundPlane", "m_axisX", "m_axisY", "m_axisZ" to model 3D elements.
For camera control, we have doubles like "m_cameraDistance", "m_cameraAngleX", "m_cameraAngleY", and interaction trackers "m_mouse3DStartX" and "m_isRotating3D". Data storage includes arrays for samples, histograms, and theoretical values such as "m_sampleData" and "m_histogramFrequencies", min/max trackers, a load flag "m_isDataLoaded", and statistical globals like "m_sampleMean" and "m_confidenceInterval95Lower". We are not going to reference every member variable since most of them are identical to the previous versions, and we have added detailed comments for clarity. With that done, we will create a public constructor to initialize our variables as follows.
Initializing and Destroying the Class Instance
With the class structure in place, we need a constructor to bring all member variables to safe, predictable starting values before any rendering or interaction takes place, and a destructor to explicitly release the DirectX resources tied to the three-dimensional bars, ground plane, and axes when the object is no longer needed — ensuring the program exits cleanly without leaving GPU memory allocated.
public: //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Initialize all member variables to safe defaults | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ DistributionVisualizer(void) { //--- Set canvas object name m_canvasObjectName = "DistCanvas"; //--- Set initial canvas X position from input m_currentPositionX = initialCanvasX; //--- Set initial canvas Y position from input m_currentPositionY = initialCanvasY; //--- Set initial canvas width from input m_currentWidth = initialCanvasWidth; //--- Set initial canvas height from input m_currentHeight = initialCanvasHeight; //--- Reset drag state m_isDragging = false; //--- Reset resize state m_isResizing = false; //--- Reset drag origin X m_dragStartX = 0; //--- Reset drag origin Y m_dragStartY = 0; //--- Reset canvas position snapshot X m_canvasStartX = 0; //--- Reset canvas position snapshot Y m_canvasStartY = 0; //--- Reset resize origin X m_resizeStartX = 0; //--- Reset resize origin Y m_resizeStartY = 0; //--- Reset width snapshot for resize m_resizeInitialWidth = 0; //--- Reset height snapshot for resize m_resizeInitialHeight = 0; //--- Reset active resize direction m_activeResizeMode = NO_RESIZE; //--- Reset hover resize direction m_hoverResizeMode = NO_RESIZE; //--- Reset canvas hover flag m_isHoveringCanvas = false; //--- Reset header hover flag m_isHoveringHeader = false; //--- Reset resize zone hover flag m_isHoveringResizeZone = false; //--- Reset switch icon hover flag m_isHoveringSwitchIcon = false; //--- Reset last mouse X m_lastMouseX = 0; //--- Reset last mouse Y m_lastMouseY = 0; //--- Reset previous mouse button state m_previousMouseButtonState = 0; //--- Set view mode from input m_currentViewMode = viewMode; //--- Mark 3D objects as not yet created m_are3DObjectsCreated = false; //--- Set camera distance from input m_cameraDistance = initialCameraDistance; //--- Set camera elevation angle from input m_cameraAngleX = initialCameraAngleX; //--- Set camera azimuth angle from input m_cameraAngleY = initialCameraAngleY; //--- Reset 3D rotation drag origin X m_mouse3DStartX = -1; //--- Reset 3D rotation drag origin Y m_mouse3DStartY = -1; //--- Mark 3D rotation as inactive m_isRotating3D = false; //--- Reset data range minimum m_minDataValue = 0.0; //--- Reset data range maximum m_maxDataValue = 0.0; //--- Reset peak histogram frequency m_maxFrequency = 0.0; //--- Reset peak theoretical PMF value m_maxTheoreticalValue = 0.0; //--- Mark data as not yet loaded m_isDataLoaded = false; //--- Reset sample mean m_sampleMean = 0.0; //--- Reset standard deviation m_sampleStandardDeviation = 0.0; //--- Reset skewness m_sampleSkewness = 0.0; //--- Reset kurtosis m_sampleKurtosis = 0.0; //--- Reset 25th percentile m_percentile25 = 0.0; //--- Reset median m_percentile50 = 0.0; //--- Reset 75th percentile m_percentile75 = 0.0; //--- Reset 95% CI lower bound m_confidenceInterval95Lower = 0.0; //--- Reset 95% CI upper bound m_confidenceInterval95Upper = 0.0; //--- Reset 99% CI lower bound m_confidenceInterval99Lower = 0.0; //--- Reset 99% CI upper bound m_confidenceInterval99Upper = 0.0; }
We define the constructor for the "DistributionVisualizer" class to initialize member variables with default or input-based values upon instantiation. We set the canvas name to "DistCanvas" and assign initial positions and dimensions from user inputs. Next, we reset interaction flags to false, coordinate trackers to zero, and resize modes to "NO_RESIZE". We initialize hover states to false, mouse trackers to zero, view mode from "viewMode", and the 3D object flag to false. For the camera, we apply initial distance and angles, set the 3D mouse to -1, and the rotation flag to false. Finally, we default data min/max and load flag to appropriate starting values, along with statistical metrics to zero, readying the class for operations. Now, we will need to destroy our elements on deinitialization, so we can do that in the class destructor. It usually uses the class name just like the constructor, except that it has a tilde prefix.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Release all 3D scene objects on destruction | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ~DistributionVisualizer(void) { //--- Get total number of histogram bar boxes int count = ArraySize(m_histogramBars); //--- Loop over every bar and release its DirectX resources for(int i = 0; i < count; i++) { m_histogramBars[i].Shutdown(); } //--- Release ground plane DirectX resources m_groundPlane.Shutdown(); //--- Release X axis DirectX resources m_axisX.Shutdown(); //--- Release Y axis DirectX resources m_axisY.Shutdown(); //--- Release Z axis DirectX resources m_axisZ.Shutdown(); }
Here, we define the destructor for the "DistributionVisualizer" class to ensure proper cleanup of resources when the object is destroyed. We retrieve the number of histogram bars with ArraySize on "m_histogramBars", then loop through each to call the "Shutdown" method, releasing associated DirectX resources for the 3D bars. Next, we invoke "Shutdown" on "m_groundPlane", "m_axisX", "m_axisY", and "m_axisZ" to deallocate the ground plane and axis objects, preventing memory leaks and ensuring clean termination. It is important to understand that the destructor is called automatically; defining it is optional but recommended for proper resource cleanup.
The next thing we will do is define the class member functions. You can choose to declare them inside the class and then define them outside the class using the scope operator (::), but for us, we will declare them publicly inside the class as functions to reduce complexity. Let us start with the 3D visualization.
Building the Three-Dimensional Histogram Bars and Camera
This is where the core three-dimensional scene takes shape. We define functions to create and color each histogram bar as a DirectX box primitive, compute an auto-fit camera distance that frames the entire scene within view based on actual bar heights, build the ground plane that anchors the bars visually, construct the X, Y, and Z axis lines for spatial orientation, update the camera's world position and lighting direction on every frame based on current angle and distance values, and reposition and rescale each bar dynamically whenever the underlying distribution data changes.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Allocate and configure one DXBox per histogram bin | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool create3DHistogramBars() { //--- Allocate the bar array to match the required bin count ArrayResize(m_histogramBars, histogramCells); //--- Decompose histogram colour into RGB byte components uchar r = (uchar)((histogramColor) & 0xFF); uchar g = (uchar)((histogramColor >> 8) & 0xFF); uchar b = (uchar)((histogramColor >> 16) & 0xFF); //--- Create and configure each bar box for(int i = 0; i < histogramCells; i++) { //--- Create unit box; actual transform applied later in update step if(!m_histogramBars[i].Create(m_mainCanvas.DXDispatcher(), m_mainCanvas.InputScene(), DXVector3(-0.5f, 0.0f, -0.5f), DXVector3(0.5f, 1.0f, 0.5f))) { Print("ERROR: Failed to create 3D box for bar ", i); return false; } //--- Set the bar's base diffuse colour from the histogram colour input m_histogramBars[i].DiffuseColorSet(DXColor(r / 255.0f, g / 255.0f, b / 255.0f, 1.0f)); //--- Add a subtle specular highlight for depth perception m_histogramBars[i].SpecularColorSet(DXColor(0.2f, 0.2f, 0.2f, 0.3f)); //--- Set specular shininess exponent m_histogramBars[i].SpecularPowerSet(32.0f); //--- Disable self-emission (bars lit only by scene lights) m_histogramBars[i].EmissionColorSet(DXColor(0.0f, 0.0f, 0.0f, 0.0f)); //--- Register the bar with the 3D scene m_mainCanvas.ObjectAdd(GetPointer(m_histogramBars[i])); } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Compute an optimal camera distance and angles for the scene | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void autoFitCameraPosition() { //--- Abort if not in 3D mode or data has not been loaded if(m_currentViewMode != VIEW_3D_MODE || !m_isDataLoaded) return; //--- Fixed scene width used for distance estimation float totalWidth = 30.0f; //--- Track the tallest bar in the scene float maxBarHeight = 0.0f; //--- Use the peak theoretical value as the Y scale reference double rangeY = m_maxTheoreticalValue; //--- Guard against division by zero if(rangeY == 0) rangeY = 1; //--- Find the maximum normalised bar height across all bins for(int i = 0; i < histogramCells; i++) { float normalizedHeight = (float)(m_histogramFrequencies[i] / rangeY); float barHeight = normalizedHeight * 15.0f; if(barHeight > maxBarHeight) maxBarHeight = barHeight; } //--- Determine bounding extents for the entire scene float sceneWidth = totalWidth; float sceneHeight = MathMax(maxBarHeight, 15.0f); float sceneDepth = 10.0f; //--- Compute the scene bounding diagonal for FOV-based fitting float diagonal = MathSqrt(sceneWidth * sceneWidth + sceneHeight * sceneHeight + sceneDepth * sceneDepth); //--- Match the projection FOV used in initialize3DContext float fov = (float)(DX_PI / 6.0); //--- Derive camera distance so the scene fills the view with a 1.5x margin m_cameraDistance = (diagonal / 2.0f) / MathTan(fov / 2.0f) * 1.5; //--- Set a comfortable default elevation angle m_cameraAngleX = 0.5; //--- Set a comfortable default azimuth angle m_cameraAngleY = 0.7; //--- Enforce minimum distance to avoid clipping near-plane if(m_cameraDistance < 35.0) m_cameraDistance = 35.0; //--- Enforce maximum distance to keep bars visible if(m_cameraDistance > 100.0) m_cameraDistance = 100.0; Print("Auto-fit camera: Distance = ", m_cameraDistance, ", AngleX = ", m_cameraAngleX, ", AngleY = ", m_cameraAngleY); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the flat ground reference plane in 3D space | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool createGroundPlane() { //--- Build a thin box spanning the configured width and depth if(!m_groundPlane.Create(m_mainCanvas.DXDispatcher(), m_mainCanvas.InputScene(), DXVector3(-groundPlaneWidth / 2.0f, -groundPlaneThickness, -groundPlaneDepth / 2.0f), DXVector3( groundPlaneWidth / 2.0f, 0.0f, groundPlaneDepth / 2.0f))) { Print("ERROR: Failed to create ground plane"); return false; } //--- Decompose ground colour into RGB byte components (BGR layout) uchar r = (uchar)((groundPlaneColor >> 16) & 0xFF); uchar g = (uchar)((groundPlaneColor >> 8) & 0xFF); uchar b = (uchar)( groundPlaneColor & 0xFF); //--- Apply the configured ground colour and opacity m_groundPlane.DiffuseColorSet(DXColor(r / 255.0f, g / 255.0f, b / 255.0f, (float)groundPlaneOpacity)); //--- Remove specular highlight for a flat matte look m_groundPlane.SpecularColorSet(DXColor(0.0f, 0.0f, 0.0f, 0.0f)); //--- Register the ground plane with the 3D scene m_mainCanvas.ObjectAdd(GetPointer(m_groundPlane)); return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create colour-coded X, Y, and Z coordinate axis boxes | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool create3DAxes() { //--- Create X axis as a thin horizontal box along positive X if(!m_axisX.Create(m_mainCanvas.DXDispatcher(), m_mainCanvas.InputScene(), DXVector3(0.0f, 0.0f, 0.0f), DXVector3(axisLength, axisThickness, axisThickness))) { Print("ERROR: Failed to create X axis"); return false; } //--- Extract X axis colour components uchar rx = (uchar)((axisXColor >> 16) & 0xFF); uchar gx = (uchar)((axisXColor >> 8) & 0xFF); uchar bx = (uchar)( axisXColor & 0xFF); //--- Apply X axis diffuse colour m_axisX.DiffuseColorSet(DXColor(rx / 255.0f, gx / 255.0f, bx / 255.0f, 1.0f)); //--- Remove specular for clean axis appearance m_axisX.SpecularColorSet(DXColor(0.0f, 0.0f, 0.0f, 0.0f)); //--- Register X axis with the scene m_mainCanvas.ObjectAdd(GetPointer(m_axisX)); //--- Create Y axis as a thin vertical box along positive Y if(!m_axisY.Create(m_mainCanvas.DXDispatcher(), m_mainCanvas.InputScene(), DXVector3(0.0f, 0.0f, 0.0f), DXVector3(axisThickness, axisLength, axisThickness))) { Print("ERROR: Failed to create Y axis"); return false; } //--- Extract Y axis colour components uchar ry = (uchar)((axisYColor >> 16) & 0xFF); uchar gy = (uchar)((axisYColor >> 8) & 0xFF); uchar by = (uchar)( axisYColor & 0xFF); //--- Apply Y axis diffuse colour m_axisY.DiffuseColorSet(DXColor(ry / 255.0f, gy / 255.0f, by / 255.0f, 1.0f)); //--- Remove specular for clean axis appearance m_axisY.SpecularColorSet(DXColor(0.0f, 0.0f, 0.0f, 0.0f)); //--- Register Y axis with the scene m_mainCanvas.ObjectAdd(GetPointer(m_axisY)); //--- Create Z axis as a thin depth box along positive Z if(!m_axisZ.Create(m_mainCanvas.DXDispatcher(), m_mainCanvas.InputScene(), DXVector3(0.0f, 0.0f, 0.0f), DXVector3(axisThickness, axisThickness, axisLength))) { Print("ERROR: Failed to create Z axis"); return false; } //--- Extract Z axis colour components uchar rz = (uchar)((axisZColor >> 16) & 0xFF); uchar gz = (uchar)((axisZColor >> 8) & 0xFF); uchar bz = (uchar)( axisZColor & 0xFF); //--- Apply Z axis diffuse colour m_axisZ.DiffuseColorSet(DXColor(rz / 255.0f, gz / 255.0f, bz / 255.0f, 1.0f)); //--- Remove specular for clean axis appearance m_axisZ.SpecularColorSet(DXColor(0.0f, 0.0f, 0.0f, 0.0f)); //--- Register Z axis with the scene m_mainCanvas.ObjectAdd(GetPointer(m_axisZ)); return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Recompute and apply the view matrix from spherical coordinates | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void updateCameraPosition() { //--- Only apply in 3D mode if(m_currentViewMode != VIEW_3D_MODE) return; //--- Start with a camera positioned along the negative Z axis DXVector4 camera = DXVector4(0.0f, 0.0f, (float)(-m_cameraDistance), 1.0f); //--- Rotate camera around the X axis by the elevation angle DXMatrix rotationX; DXMatrixRotationX(rotationX, (float)m_cameraAngleX); DXVec4Transform(camera, camera, rotationX); //--- Rotate the result around the Y axis by the azimuth angle DXMatrix rotationY; DXMatrixRotationY(rotationY, (float)m_cameraAngleY); DXVec4Transform(camera, camera, rotationY); //--- Apply the final camera world position m_mainCanvas.ViewPositionSet(DXVector3(camera)); //--- Place the key light slightly above the camera position DXVector3 cameraPos = DXVector3(camera.x, camera.y, camera.z); DXVector3 lightPos = DXVector3(cameraPos.x, cameraPos.y + 10.0f, cameraPos.z); //--- Scene origin is always the light target DXVector3 target = DXVector3(0.0f, 0.0f, 0.0f); //--- Compute the raw light direction vector DXVector3 lightDir; lightDir.x = target.x - lightPos.x; lightDir.y = target.y - lightPos.y; lightDir.z = target.z - lightPos.z; //--- Compute the vector length for normalisation float length = MathSqrt(lightDir.x * lightDir.x + lightDir.y * lightDir.y + lightDir.z * lightDir.z); //--- Normalise the direction vector if it has non-zero length if(length > 0.0f) { lightDir.x /= length; lightDir.y /= length; lightDir.z /= length; } //--- Apply the normalised light direction to the scene m_mainCanvas.LightDirectionSet(lightDir); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Reposition and scale every 3D histogram bar to match data | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void update3DHistogramBars() { //--- Abort if data has not been loaded if(!m_isDataLoaded) return; //--- Compute the X data range for spatial mapping double rangeX = m_maxDataValue - m_minDataValue; //--- Use the peak PMF value as the height scale reference double rangeY = m_maxTheoreticalValue; //--- Guard against division by zero for X if(rangeX == 0) rangeX = 1; //--- Guard against division by zero for Y if(rangeY == 0) rangeY = 1; //--- Total scene width used to space the bars evenly float totalWidth = 30.0f; //--- Compute even spacing for each bar slot float barSpacing = totalWidth / (float)histogramCells; //--- Make each bar 80% of its slot to leave a small gap float barWidth = barSpacing * 0.8f; //--- Shift origin so bars are centred on the scene float offsetX = -totalWidth / 2.0f; //--- Update scale and position of every bar for(int i = 0; i < histogramCells; i++) { //--- Normalise this bin's frequency against the peak PMF float normalizedHeight = (float)(m_histogramFrequencies[i] / rangeY); //--- Map to scene height units (max 15 units tall) float barHeight = normalizedHeight * 15.0f; //--- Enforce a minimum visible height so bars are always rendered if(barHeight < 0.5f) barHeight = 0.5f; //--- Compute the bar's X centre in scene space float xPos = offsetX + (float)i * barSpacing + barWidth / 2.0f; //--- Build scale, translation and combined transform matrices DXMatrix scale, translation, transform; DXMatrixScaling(scale, barWidth, barHeight, barWidth); DXMatrixTranslation(translation, xPos, 0.0f, 0.0f); DXMatrixMultiply(transform, scale, translation); //--- Apply the combined world transform to this bar m_histogramBars[i].TransformMatrixSet(transform); } }
First, we define the "create3DHistogramBars" function to initialize 3D bars for the histogram. We resize the "m_histogramBars" array to match "histogramCells" with ArrayResize, extract RGB components from "histogramColor" using bit operations, then loop over cells to create each "CDXBox" with the "Create" method passing the DX dispatcher and input scene, along with vector dimensions for a unit box. If creation fails, we print an error and return false; otherwise, set the diffuse color via "DiffuseColorSet" using normalized RGB, apply specular with "SpecularColorSet" and power via "SpecularPowerSet", emission to zero with "EmissionColorSet", and add the box to the canvas using "ObjectAdd" with a pointer, returning true on success.
To automatically position the camera for optimal viewing, we implement the "autoFitCameraPosition" function, returning early if not in "VIEW_3D_MODE" or if data is unloaded. We set a total width, find the max normalized bar height scaled to 15.0f by looping over frequencies divided by Y range, compute scene dimensions with MathMax for height, derive the diagonal using MathSqrt, and calculate "m_cameraDistance" based on field of view with MathTan, applying a 1.5 multiplier. We assign fixed angles to "m_cameraAngleX" and "m_cameraAngleY", clamp the distance between 35.0 and 100.0, and print the settings for debugging.
Next, we create the "createGroundPlane" function to add a base surface in 3D. We call the "Create" method on "m_groundPlane" with vectors centered at the origin adjusted by input dimensions and thickness, handling failure with error print and false return. Extract RGB from "groundPlaneColor", set diffuse with "DiffuseColorSet" incorporating "groundPlaneOpacity" for transparency, specular to zero, and add to the canvas via "ObjectAdd", returning true. For orientation, we define the "create3DAxes" function to build X, Y, and Z axes if "show3DAxes" is true. For each axis, we invoke "Create" with appropriate vector sizes along their directions, extract RGB from respective colors like "axisXColor", set diffuse fully opaque and specular off with "DiffuseColorSet" and "SpecularColorSet", add to canvas using "ObjectAdd", and return true if all succeed, or false with errors.
We then implement the "updateCameraPosition" function to adjust the 3D view, returning if not in 3D mode. We form a camera vector at negative "m_cameraDistance" on Z, create rotation matrices with "DXMatrixRotationX" and "DXMatrixRotationY" based on angles, transform the vector sequentially using "DXVec4Transform", and set the view position via "ViewPositionSet". To simulate directional lighting, we derive the light position above the camera, compute and normalize the direction to the target at the origin with "MathSqrt", and apply it with "LightDirectionSet".
Finally, we define the "update3DHistogramBars" function to position and scale bars dynamically, exiting if no data. After computing ranges with safeguards, we set total width to 30.0f, derive spacing and bar width, offset for centering, then loop to normalize heights scaled to 15.0f with min 0.5f, calculate X positions, build scale matrix via "DXMatrixScaling" and translation with "DXMatrixTranslation", multiply them using "DXMatrixMultiply", and apply the transform to each bar with "TransformMatrixSet" for 3D placement. Next thing we will do is draw the header and the border for the 3D visual.
Drawing the Header, Switch Icon, and Border in Three-Dimensional Mode
Even in three-dimensional mode, the tool needs a proper header bar to display the distribution title, a clearly positioned toggle button that lets the user switch back to two-dimensional mode with a single click, and a border that frames the entire canvas — all rendered as two-dimensional overlays on top of the DirectX scene so the interface remains familiar and functional regardless of the active view mode.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw the circular 2D/3D toggle icon in the header bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void drawSwitchIcon() { //--- Compute the icon's top-left corner from the canvas right margin int iconX = m_currentWidth - SWITCH_ICON_SIZE - SWITCH_ICON_MARGIN; //--- Vertically centre the icon within the header bar int iconY = (HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT - SWITCH_ICON_SIZE) / 2; //--- Compute icon background colour from hover state color iconBgColor = m_isHoveringSwitchIcon ? DarkenColor(themeColor, 0.1) // Slightly darker on hover : LightenColor(themeColor, 0.5); // Default lighter shade uint argbIconBg = ColorToARGB(iconBgColor, 255); //--- Fill the circular icon background m_mainCanvas.FillCircle(iconX + SWITCH_ICON_SIZE / 2, iconY + SWITCH_ICON_SIZE / 2, SWITCH_ICON_SIZE / 2, argbIconBg); //--- Draw the circular icon border using the theme colour uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB(themeColor, 255); m_mainCanvas.Circle(iconX + SWITCH_ICON_SIZE / 2, iconY + SWITCH_ICON_SIZE / 2, SWITCH_ICON_SIZE / 2, argbBorder); //--- Set a small bold font for the mode label m_mainCanvas.FontSet("Arial Bold", 10); uint argbLabel = ColorToARGB(clrWhite, 255); //--- Display "2D" or "3D" depending on the active mode string modeLabel = (m_currentViewMode == VIEW_2D_MODE) ? "2D" : "3D"; m_mainCanvas.TextOut(iconX + SWITCH_ICON_SIZE / 2, iconY + (SWITCH_ICON_SIZE - 10) / 2, modeLabel, argbLabel, TA_CENTER); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw the header bar overlaid on the 3D rendered scene | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void drawHeaderBarOn3D() { //--- Compute the header fill colour from the current interaction state color headerColor; if(m_isDragging) headerColor = DarkenColor(themeColor, 0.1); // Slightly darker while dragging else if(m_isHoveringHeader) headerColor = LightenColor(themeColor, 0.4); // Medium light on hover else headerColor = LightenColor(themeColor, 0.7); // Very light at rest uint argbHeader = ColorToARGB(headerColor, 255); //--- Paint over the top portion of the 3D render with the header colour m_mainCanvas.FillRectangle(0, 0, m_currentWidth - 1, HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT, argbHeader); //--- Overlay a border frame on the header if enabled if(showBorderFrame) { uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB(themeColor, 255); m_mainCanvas.Rectangle(0, 0, m_currentWidth - 1, HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT, argbBorder); m_mainCanvas.Rectangle(1, 1, m_currentWidth - 2, HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT - 1, argbBorder); } //--- Set the bold title font m_mainCanvas.FontSet("Arial Bold", titleFontSize); uint argbText = ColorToARGB(titleTextColor, 255); //--- Format the title string with current parameters and 3D label string titleText = StringFormat("Binomial Distribution (n=%d, p=%.2f) - 3D View", numTrials, successProbability); //--- Draw the title centred horizontally within the header m_mainCanvas.TextOut(m_currentWidth / 2, (HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT - titleFontSize) / 2, titleText, argbText, TA_CENTER); //--- Draw the interactive 2D/3D mode switch icon drawSwitchIcon(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw the outer and inner border rectangles for 3D overlay | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void draw3DBorder() { //--- Use a slightly darker border when hovering a resize zone color borderColor = m_isHoveringResizeZone ? DarkenColor(themeColor, 0.2) : themeColor; uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB(borderColor, 255); //--- Draw the outermost border rectangle over the 3D render m_mainCanvas.Rectangle(0, 0, m_currentWidth - 1, m_currentHeight - 1, argbBorder); //--- Draw an inner border rectangle for a double-line effect m_mainCanvas.Rectangle(1, 1, m_currentWidth - 2, m_currentHeight - 2, argbBorder); }
Here, we define the "drawSwitchIcon" function to render a toggle button in the header for switching views. We calculate icon position based on constants like "SWITCH_ICON_SIZE" and "SWITCH_ICON_MARGIN", select a background color darkened on hover with "DarkenColor" or lightened otherwise using "LightenColor", convert to ARGB via "ColorToARGB", and fill a circle with the FillCircle method. We add a border circle using Circle, set a bold font with "FontSet", prepare white ARGB text, format a label as "2D" or "3D" depending on "m_currentViewMode", and center it with TextOut for interactive feedback.
Next, we create the "drawHeaderBarOn3D" function to overlay a header in 3D mode, similar to 2D but with a modified title. We determine the header color based on drag or hover states using "DarkenColor" or "LightenColor", fill the rectangle with FillRectangle, add borders if "showBorderFrame" is true via Rectangle, set the font, format a title including "- 3D View" with StringFormat, draw it centered using "TextOut", and call "drawSwitchIcon" to include the toggle. To frame the canvas in 3D, we implement the "draw3DBorder" function, choosing a border color darkened on resize hover with "DarkenColor", converting to ARGB, and drawing inner and outer rectangles with "Rectangle" for consistency with 2D borders. Next, we will draw the 3D theoretical curve so it uses the 3D plane for consistency. We will use a normal line curve for now to make it simple.
Projecting the Theoretical Curve onto the Three-Dimensional Scene
While the histogram bars exist as true three-dimensional objects in the DirectX scene, the theoretical probability mass function curve is drawn as a two-dimensional overlay projected into perspective space — meaning we manually transform each curve point through the combined view and projection matrices to compute where it lands on screen, then draw it as an anti-aliased line on the canvas. We also include a clipping function to prevent any part of the curve from rendering over the header bar.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Project the theoretical PMF curve into 3D screen space | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void draw3DTheoreticalCurve() { //--- Abort if data has not been loaded yet if(!m_isDataLoaded) return; //--- Compute the data ranges for world-space mapping double rangeX = m_maxDataValue - m_minDataValue; double rangeY = m_maxTheoreticalValue; if(rangeX == 0) rangeX = 1; if(rangeY == 0) rangeY = 1; //--- Match the total scene width used for the histogram bars float totalWidth = 30.0f; float offsetX = -totalWidth / 2.0f; //--- Retrieve the current view-projection matrices for projection DXMatrix projection, view, worldToScreen; m_mainCanvas.ViewMatrixGet(view); m_mainCanvas.ProjectionMatrixGet(projection); //--- Combine view and projection into a single world-to-clip matrix DXMatrixMultiply(worldToScreen, view, projection); uint curveColor = ColorToARGB(theoreticalCurveColor, 255); //--- Transform and draw each consecutive pair of PMF samples for(int i = 0; i < ArraySize(m_theoreticalXValues) - 1; i++) { //--- Map PMF X and Y values into 3D world space float x1 = offsetX + (float)((m_theoreticalXValues[i] - m_minDataValue) / rangeX * totalWidth); float y1 = (float)(m_theoreticalYValues[i] / rangeY * 20.0); float x2 = offsetX + (float)((m_theoreticalXValues[i + 1] - m_minDataValue) / rangeX * totalWidth); float y2 = (float)(m_theoreticalYValues[i + 1] / rangeY * 20.0); //--- Build homogeneous 3D points on the Z = 0 plane DXVector4 p1_3d = DXVector4(x1, y1, 0.0f, 1.0f); DXVector4 p2_3d = DXVector4(x2, y2, 0.0f, 1.0f); //--- Project both points into clip space DXVec4Transform(p1_3d, p1_3d, worldToScreen); DXVec4Transform(p2_3d, p2_3d, worldToScreen); //--- Perform perspective divide only for points in front of the near plane if(p1_3d.w > 0.0f && p2_3d.w > 0.0f) { DXVec4Scale(p1_3d, p1_3d, 1.0f / p1_3d.w); DXVec4Scale(p2_3d, p2_3d, 1.0f / p2_3d.w); //--- Convert NDC coordinates to pixel coordinates int sx1 = (int)((float)m_currentWidth * (0.5f + 0.5f * p1_3d.x)); int sy1 = (int)((float)m_currentHeight * (0.5f - 0.5f * p1_3d.y)); int sx2 = (int)((float)m_currentWidth * (0.5f + 0.5f * p2_3d.x)); int sy2 = (int)((float)m_currentHeight * (0.5f - 0.5f * p2_3d.y)); //--- Clip line endpoints against the header bar boundary if(clipLineToHeader(sx1, sy1, sx2, sy2)) { //--- Draw multiple offset passes for the configured line width for(int w = 0; w < curveLineWidth; w++) m_mainCanvas.LineAA(sx1, sy1 + w, sx2, sy2 + w, curveColor); } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Clip a line segment to exclude the header bar region | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool clipLineToHeader(int &x1, int &y1, int &x2, int &y2) { //--- Reject the segment entirely if both endpoints are inside the header if(y1 < HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT && y2 < HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT) return false; //--- Accept the segment entirely if both endpoints are below the header if(y1 >= HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT && y2 >= HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT) return true; //--- Clip the first endpoint when it falls inside the header if(y1 < HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT) { if(y2 != y1) { //--- Linearly interpolate X to find the intersection with the header boundary x1 = x1 + (x2 - x1) * (HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT - y1) / (y2 - y1); y1 = HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT; } } //--- Clip the second endpoint when it falls inside the header else if(y2 < HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT) { if(y2 != y1) { //--- Linearly interpolate X to find the intersection with the header boundary x2 = x1 + (x2 - x1) * (HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT - y1) / (y2 - y1); y2 = HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT; } } return true; }
Here, we define the "draw3DTheoreticalCurve" function to overlay the theoretical probability mass function as a 2D line on the 3D scene, ensuring it appears correctly in perspective without requiring full 3D curve modeling. It is possible, but we just don't want to for now, since we want to concentrate on the 3D bars alone. We return early if data is not loaded, compute X and Y ranges with safeguards, set a total width matching the histogram for alignment, and calculate an offset for centering.
To project 3D points to 2D screen space, we declare matrices, retrieve the view and projection with "ViewMatrixGet" and "ProjectionMatrixGet", multiply them into a world-to-screen matrix using "DXMatrixMultiply", and prepare the curve color via ColorToARGB. Looping over consecutive theoretical points, we scale X and Y coordinates to fit the 3D space, form "DXVector4" points at z=0, transform them with "DXVec4Transform", check positive w for visibility, normalize by dividing with "DXVec4Scale", convert to screen integers based on canvas dimensions, clip the segment to avoid the header using "clipLineToHeader", and draw anti-aliased lines with LineAA in a width loop from "curveLineWidth" for thickness.
This projection technique is crucial as it bridges 3D rendering with 2D overlays: by transforming world coordinates through the combined matrix, we simulate depth while drawing flat lines on the canvas, allowing the curve to appear as if floating in 3D space relative to the bars, which enhances visual correlation without complex 3D spline interpolation. To prevent drawing over the header, we implement the "clipLineToHeader" function as a simple line clipping utility against the header boundary. We reject if both y-coordinates are above "HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT", accept if both are below, and otherwise clip the offending point by interpolating x at the boundary y, updating the coordinates by reference, ensuring clean integration of 2D elements in the 3D view. We can actually proceed to initialize the 3D so we can see our progress. We will now define the logic to create the visualization.
Creating and Initializing the Three-Dimensional Context
With all the individual drawing and camera functions defined, we now need the logic that ties everything together — creating the canvas, configuring the DirectX context, assembling the three-dimensional objects, loading the distribution data, and triggering the first render. These functions form the backbone of the tool's startup sequence. Each one has a clear responsibility: the canvas creation sets up the rendering surface, the context initialization configures lighting and projection, object creation populates the scene, and data loading feeds the histogram with simulated binomial samples. Without this orchestration layer, none of the individual functions we defined earlier would fire in the right order.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Dispatch rendering to the active 2D or 3D pipeline | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void renderVisualization() { //--- Render using the 2D canvas pipeline if(m_currentViewMode == VIEW_2D_MODE) render2DVisualization(); else //--- Render using the 3D DirectX pipeline render3DVisualization(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Render the 3D scene and overlay 2D UI elements on top | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void render3DVisualization() { //--- Abort if data has not been loaded if(!m_isDataLoaded) return; //--- Recompute the view and light transforms for this frame updateCameraPosition(); //--- Reposition all 3D histogram bars to match current data update3DHistogramBars(); //--- Use the configured background colour for the clear pass color bgColor = backgroundTopColor; uint bgColorArgb = ColorToARGB(bgColor, 255); //--- Clear colour and depth buffers, then render the 3D scene m_mainCanvas.Render(DX_CLEAR_COLOR | DX_CLEAR_DEPTH, bgColorArgb); //--- Overlay the 2D border frame on top of the 3D render if(showBorderFrame) draw3DBorder(); //--- Overlay the header bar on the rendered 3D image drawHeaderBarOn3D(); //--- Overlay the stats panel and legend if enabled if(showStatistics) { drawStatisticsPanelOn3D(); drawLegendOn3D(); } //--- Project and draw the theoretical PMF curve into screen space draw3DTheoreticalCurve(); //--- Draw the resize grip indicator when hovering if(m_isHoveringResizeZone && enableResizing) drawResizeIndicatorOn3D(); //--- Flush the pixel buffer to the chart object m_mainCanvas.Update(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create bitmap label, initialise 3D context and scene objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool createCanvasAndObjects() { //--- Create the canvas bitmap label on the chart if(!m_mainCanvas.CreateBitmapLabel(m_canvasObjectName, 0, 0, m_currentWidth, m_currentHeight, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE)) { Print("ERROR: Failed to create canvas"); return false; } //--- Position the canvas horizontally ObjectSetInteger(0, m_canvasObjectName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, m_currentPositionX); //--- Position the canvas vertically ObjectSetInteger(0, m_canvasObjectName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, m_currentPositionY); //--- Initialise the DirectX 3D rendering context if(!initialize3DContext()) { Print("ERROR: Failed to initialize 3D context"); return false; } //--- Build all 3D scene objects (bars, ground, axes) if(!create3DObjects()) { Print("ERROR: Failed to create 3D objects"); return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set up projection, lighting and initial camera for 3D rendering | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool initialize3DContext() { //--- Set perspective projection matrix with 30-degree FOV m_mainCanvas.ProjectionMatrixSet((float)(DX_PI / 6.0), (float)m_currentWidth / (float)m_currentHeight, 0.1f, 1000.0f); //--- Point the camera at the scene origin m_mainCanvas.ViewTargetSet(DXVector3(0.0f, 0.0f, 0.0f)); //--- Define world up direction as positive Y m_mainCanvas.ViewUpDirectionSet(DXVector3(0.0f, 1.0f, 0.0f)); //--- Set directional light colour to near-white m_mainCanvas.LightColorSet(DXColor(1.0f, 1.0f, 1.0f, 0.9f)); //--- Set ambient light colour for soft fill m_mainCanvas.AmbientColorSet(DXColor(0.6f, 0.6f, 0.6f, 0.5f)); //--- Auto-fit camera if enabled and data is ready if(autoFitCamera && m_isDataLoaded) autoFitCameraPosition(); //--- Recompute and apply the camera transform updateCameraPosition(); Print("SUCCESS: 3D context initialized"); return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Build all 3D scene objects: bars, ground plane, and axes | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool create3DObjects() { //--- Create the histogram bar boxes if(!create3DHistogramBars()) { Print("ERROR: Failed to create 3D histogram bars"); return false; } //--- Create the flat ground reference plane if(!createGroundPlane()) { Print("ERROR: Failed to create ground plane"); return false; } //--- Create coordinate axes only when the option is enabled if(show3DAxes && !create3DAxes()) { Print("ERROR: Failed to create 3D axes"); return false; } //--- Flag that all 3D objects are ready m_are3DObjectsCreated = true; Print("SUCCESS: 3D objects created"); return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Prepare the scene for 3D rendering after a mode switch | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool setup3DMode() { //--- If objects already exist, simply refresh the camera if(m_are3DObjectsCreated) { //--- Auto-fit camera when enabled and data is available if(autoFitCamera && m_isDataLoaded) autoFitCameraPosition(); //--- Apply updated camera transform updateCameraPosition(); return true; } //--- Warn if this path is reached unexpectedly Print("WARNING: 3D objects not created - this shouldn't happen!"); //--- Attempt to create objects as a fallback return create3DObjects(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Generate binomial sample, compute histogram and statistics | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool loadDistributionData() { //--- Seed the random number generator with current tick count MathSrand(GetTickCount()); //--- Allocate the sample data buffer ArrayResize(m_sampleData, sampleSize); //--- Fill the buffer with random binomial variates MathRandomBinomial(numTrials, successProbability, sampleSize, m_sampleData); //--- Compute the frequency histogram from the sample if(!computeHistogram(m_sampleData, m_histogramIntervals, m_histogramFrequencies, m_maxDataValue, m_minDataValue, histogramCells)) { Print("ERROR: Failed to calculate histogram"); return false; } //--- Allocate arrays for the theoretical PMF curve ArrayResize(m_theoreticalXValues, numTrials + 1); ArrayResize(m_theoreticalYValues, numTrials + 1); //--- Fill X values as integer sequence 0 .. numTrials MathSequence(0, numTrials, 1, m_theoreticalXValues); //--- Compute binomial PMF for each X value MathProbabilityDensityBinomial(m_theoreticalXValues, numTrials, successProbability, false, m_theoreticalYValues); //--- Find the tallest histogram bin m_maxFrequency = m_histogramFrequencies[ArrayMaximum(m_histogramFrequencies)]; //--- Find the peak theoretical PMF value m_maxTheoreticalValue = m_theoreticalYValues[ArrayMaximum(m_theoreticalYValues)]; //--- Compute scaling factor to align histogram with PMF curve double scaleFactor = m_maxFrequency / m_maxTheoreticalValue; //--- Scale every bin frequency so it matches PMF units for(int i = 0; i < histogramCells; i++) m_histogramFrequencies[i] /= scaleFactor; //--- Compute all descriptive statistics computeAdvancedStatistics(); //--- Mark data as successfully loaded m_isDataLoaded = true; //--- Update 3D bar heights if the scene is already built if(m_currentViewMode == VIEW_3D_MODE && m_are3DObjectsCreated) { //--- Refit camera to new data extents if(autoFitCamera) autoFitCameraPosition(); //--- Reposition every bar in 3D space update3DHistogramBars(); } Print("SUCCESS: Loaded distribution data"); return true; }
First, we define the "renderVisualization" function to handle drawing based on the current mode, checking "m_currentViewMode" against "VIEW_2D_MODE" to call "render2DVisualization" or otherwise "render3DVisualization", centralizing the rendering logic for both 2D and 3D views. We are not going to do much on 2D since it is the same logic as we did with the prior version. For 3D, we implement the "render3DVisualization" function, returning early without data, updating camera and histogram bars, setting a background color from "backgroundTopColor" converted to ARGB, clearing the scene with Render using "DX_CLEAR_COLOR | DX_CLEAR_DEPTH" flags, drawing the border if enabled via "draw3DBorder", adding the header with "drawHeaderBarOn3D", and finalizing with "Update" to display the 3D content. To set up the canvas, we create the "createCanvasAndObjects" function, invoking CreateBitmapLabel on "m_mainCanvas" with normalized ARGB format, setting object distances via ObjectSetInteger for "OBJPROP_XDISTANCE" and "OBJPROP_YDISTANCE", then calling "initialize3DContext" and "create3DObjects", returning false on any failure with error prints.
We then define "initialize3DContext" to configure the 3D environment: set the projection matrix with "ProjectionMatrixSet" using a 30-degree FOV, aspect ratio from dimensions, and near/far planes; define view target and up direction via "ViewTargetSet" and "ViewUpDirectionSet" at origin; apply light and ambient colors with "LightColorSet" and "AmbientColorSet"; auto-fit camera if enabled and data loaded by calling "autoFitCameraPosition"; update position with "updateCameraPosition"; and print success.
Next, "create3DObjects" orchestrates 3D element creation by sequentially calling "create3DHistogramBars", "createGroundPlane", and conditionally "create3DAxes" if "show3DAxes" is true, setting "m_are3DObjectsCreated" to true on success with a print message, or returning false on any error. For mode activation, we implement "setup3DMode" to check if objects are created and, if so, auto-fit and update the camera; otherwise, print a warning and attempt to create them via "create3DObjects". Finally, we define "loadDistributionData" to prepare binomial data: seed random with MathSrand using GetTickCount, resize "m_sampleData" and generate samples via MathRandomBinomial, compute histogram with "computeHistogram", set theoretical arrays using "MathSequence" and MathProbabilityDensityBinomial, find max values with ArrayMaximum, scale frequencies to match theoretical max, compute statistics, set "m_isDataLoaded" to true, and if in "VIEW_3D_MODE" with objects created, auto-fit camera and update bars, printing success. To initialize this, we call the functions as follows in the initialization event handler.
Wiring the Initialization Event Handler
With all the class logic defined, we now need to connect it to the program's entry point. The OnInit event handler is where the visualizer instance is created, the canvas and three-dimensional objects are set up, the distribution data is loaded, and the first render is triggered. Any failure at this stage is handled cleanly by deleting the instance and returning an initialization failure code, preventing the program from running in a broken state.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Global Variables | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ DistributionVisualizer *distributionVisualizer = NULL; // Pointer to the active visualizer instance //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Initialise the EA, create the canvas and load distribution data | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Enable mouse movement events on the chart ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, true); //--- Enable mouse wheel events on the chart ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL, true); //--- Allocate and construct the visualizer object distributionVisualizer = new DistributionVisualizer(); if(distributionVisualizer == NULL) { Print("ERROR: Failed to create window object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Create the canvas bitmap label and initialise the 3D scene if(!distributionVisualizer.createCanvasAndObjects()) { Print("ERROR: Failed to create canvas"); delete distributionVisualizer; distributionVisualizer = NULL; return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Generate the binomial sample and compute all statistics if(!distributionVisualizer.loadDistributionData()) { Print("ERROR: Failed to load distribution data"); delete distributionVisualizer; distributionVisualizer = NULL; return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Render the initial frame distributionVisualizer.renderVisualization(); ChartRedraw(); Print("SUCCESS: Distribution window initialized"); return INIT_SUCCEEDED; }
First, we declare a global pointer "distributionVisualizer" to the "DistributionVisualizer" class, initialized to NULL, to manage the tool's instance throughout the program. In the OnInit event handler, we enable mouse events by setting CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE and "CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL" to true with ChartSetInteger for interaction support. We instantiate the visualizer with new, check for NULL, and handle failure by printing an error and returning "INIT_FAILED". Next, we call "createCanvasAndObjects" to set up the canvas and 3D elements, with error handling to delete the instance and return failure. We then load data via "loadDistributionData", again with cleanup on error. Finally, we render the visualization, redraw the chart with ChartRedraw, print success, and return INIT_SUCCEEDED to confirm setup. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.
We will now need to add the statistics and legend panel. Here is the logic we use to achieve that.
Rendering the Statistics Panel, Legend, and Resize Indicator in Three-Dimensional Mode
The statistics panel and legend were already implemented in the two-dimensional version and carry significant analytical value — they show the user key metrics like mean, standard deviation, confidence intervals, and a key for reading the histogram versus the theoretical curve. In three-dimensional mode, these elements need to be preserved as two-dimensional overlays drawn on top of the three-dimensional scene after each render pass. The resize indicator similarly needs to appear whenever the user hovers over a resize zone, regardless of the current display mode. This block wires those overlays into the three-dimensional rendering pipeline.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw the statistics panel overlay on the 3D render | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void drawStatisticsPanelOn3D() { //--- Reuse the same 2D statistics panel for the 3D overlay drawStatisticsPanel(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw the legend panel overlay on the 3D render | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void drawLegendOn3D() { //--- Compute legend panel absolute position (same layout as 2D) int legendX = statsPanelX; int legendY = HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT + statsPanelY + statsPanelHeight; int legendWidth = statsPanelWidth; int legendHeightThis = legendHeight; //--- Compute legend background colour as a very light theme tint color legendBgColor = LightenColor(themeColor, 0.9); uchar bgAlpha = 153; uint argbLegendBg = ColorToARGB(legendBgColor, bgAlpha); uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB(themeColor, 255); uint argbText = ColorToARGB(clrBlack, 255); //--- Flood-fill the legend background with alpha blending for(int y = legendY; y <= legendY + legendHeightThis; y++) for(int x = legendX; x <= legendX + legendWidth; x++) blendPixelSet(m_mainCanvas, x, y, argbLegendBg); //--- Draw all four border lines of the legend panel for(int x = legendX; x <= legendX + legendWidth; x++) blendPixelSet(m_mainCanvas, x, legendY, argbBorder); // Top border for(int y = legendY; y <= legendY + legendHeightThis; y++) blendPixelSet(m_mainCanvas, legendX + legendWidth, y, argbBorder); // Right border for(int x = legendX; x <= legendX + legendWidth; x++) blendPixelSet(m_mainCanvas, x, legendY + legendHeightThis, argbBorder); // Bottom border for(int y = legendY; y <= legendY + legendHeightThis; y++) blendPixelSet(m_mainCanvas, legendX, y, argbBorder); // Left border //--- Set the legend text font m_mainCanvas.FontSet("Arial", panelFontSize); //--- Initialise vertical text cursor inside the legend int itemY = legendY + 10; int lineSpacing = panelFontSize; //--- Draw 3D histogram colour swatch and its label uint argbHist = ColorToARGB(histogramColor, 255); m_mainCanvas.FillRectangle(legendX + 7, itemY - 4, legendX + 22, itemY + 4, argbHist); m_mainCanvas.TextOut(legendX + 27, itemY - 4, "3D Histogram", argbText, TA_LEFT); itemY += lineSpacing; //--- Draw a short horizontal line as the curve colour swatch uint argbCurve = ColorToARGB(theoreticalCurveColor, 255); for(int i = 0; i < 15; i++) { blendPixelSet(m_mainCanvas, legendX + 7 + i, itemY, argbCurve); // Upper swatch pixel row blendPixelSet(m_mainCanvas, legendX + 7 + i, itemY + 1, argbCurve); // Lower swatch pixel row } //--- Draw the PMF curve label beside the swatch m_mainCanvas.TextOut(legendX + 27, itemY - 4, "Theoretical PMF", argbText, TA_LEFT); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw resize grip indicators overlaid on the 3D render | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void drawResizeIndicatorOn3D() { //--- Reuse the same 2D resize indicator for the 3D overlay drawResizeIndicator(); } //--- Call these in the 3D visual function if(showStatistics) { drawStatisticsPanelOn3D(); drawLegendOn3D(); } //--- Project and draw the theoretical PMF curve into screen space draw3DTheoreticalCurve(); //--- Draw the resize grip indicator when hovering if(m_isHoveringResizeZone && enableResizing) drawResizeIndicatorOn3D();
Here, we define the "drawStatisticsPanelOn3D" function to render statistics in 3D mode by simply calling "drawStatisticsPanel", reusing the 2D logic for overlay consistency. For the legend in 3D, we implement "drawLegendOn3D" similarly to 2D but with a "3D Histogram" label: set positions from inputs, lighten "themeColor" for background with "LightenColor", prepare ARGB colors including alpha via ColorToARGB, loop to blend pixels for fill and borders using "blendPixelSet", set font with FontSet, draw a histogram sample rectangle via FillRectangle and label with "TextOut", then blend a curve sample line and add its label, providing visual keys adapted for 3D. To indicate resize areas in 3D, we create "drawResizeIndicatorOn3D," which invokes "drawResizeIndicator" to maintain the same feedback as 2D.
In the 3D rendering flow, if "showStatistics" is true, we call "drawStatisticsPanelOn3D" and "drawLegendOn3D" to overlay info panels; draw the curve with "draw3DTheoreticalCurve" for probabilistic overlay; and if hovering a resize zone with resizing enabled, add the indicator via "drawResizeIndicatorOn3D", integrating 2D elements post-3D render for hybrid display. When we compile, we get the following outcome.
With the panel done, we need to handle the chart interactions now.
Handling Mouse Interactions and View Mode Switching
A three-dimensional visualization is only as useful as its interactivity. The user needs to be able to rotate the scene to inspect bars from different angles, zoom in and out to focus on specific regions of the distribution, drag the canvas to reposition it on the chart, resize it to adjust the viewing area, and toggle between two-dimensional and three-dimensional modes with a single click. All of these interactions happen through mouse events, and each one must be handled carefully to avoid conflicts — for example, a drag intended for rotating the three-dimensional scene should not also scroll the chart, and clicking the switch icon should not simultaneously trigger a drag. This block defines all the interaction logic needed to make the tool fully responsive.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Process mouse move and button events for interaction | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void handleMouseEvent(int mouseX, int mouseY, int mouseState) { //--- Snapshot previous hover states to detect changes bool previousHoverState = m_isHoveringCanvas; bool previousHeaderHoverState = m_isHoveringHeader; bool previousResizeHoverState = m_isHoveringResizeZone; bool previousSwitchHoverState = m_isHoveringSwitchIcon; //--- Update canvas hover flag based on cursor position m_isHoveringCanvas = (mouseX >= m_currentPositionX && mouseX <= m_currentPositionX + m_currentWidth && mouseY >= m_currentPositionY && mouseY <= m_currentPositionY + m_currentHeight); //--- Update individual zone hover flags m_isHoveringHeader = isMouseOverHeaderBar(mouseX, mouseY); m_isHoveringSwitchIcon = isMouseOverSwitchIcon(mouseX, mouseY); m_isHoveringResizeZone = isMouseInResizeZone(mouseX, mouseY, m_hoverResizeMode); //--- Determine if a redraw is needed due to hover state changes bool needRedraw = (previousHoverState != m_isHoveringCanvas || previousHeaderHoverState != m_isHoveringHeader || previousResizeHoverState != m_isHoveringResizeZone || previousSwitchHoverState != m_isHoveringSwitchIcon); //--- Handle 3D orbit drag when in 3D mode and not over the header if(m_currentViewMode == VIEW_3D_MODE && m_isHoveringCanvas && !m_isHoveringHeader) { //--- Begin rotation on fresh left-button press if(mouseState == 1 && m_previousMouseButtonState == 0) { m_isRotating3D = true; m_mouse3DStartX = mouseX; m_mouse3DStartY = mouseY; //--- Prevent chart from consuming mouse scroll during rotation ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, false); } //--- Continue rotation while button is held and dragging else if(mouseState == 1 && m_previousMouseButtonState == 1 && m_isRotating3D) { //--- Update azimuth angle proportional to horizontal mouse delta m_cameraAngleY += (mouseX - m_mouse3DStartX) / 300.0; //--- Update elevation angle proportional to vertical mouse delta m_cameraAngleX += (mouseY - m_mouse3DStartY) / 300.0; //--- Clamp elevation to avoid gimbal lock at poles if(m_cameraAngleX < -DX_PI * 0.49) m_cameraAngleX = -DX_PI * 0.49; if(m_cameraAngleX > DX_PI * 0.49) m_cameraAngleX = DX_PI * 0.49; //--- Update rotation anchor for the next delta computation m_mouse3DStartX = mouseX; m_mouse3DStartY = mouseY; needRedraw = true; } //--- End rotation on button release else if(mouseState == 0 && m_previousMouseButtonState == 1) { m_isRotating3D = false; //--- Restore chart scroll on release ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, true); } } //--- Handle button-press interactions if(mouseState == 1 && m_previousMouseButtonState == 0) { //--- Switch view mode when the icon is clicked if(m_isHoveringSwitchIcon) { switchViewMode(); m_previousMouseButtonState = mouseState; return; } //--- Begin canvas drag when clicking the header (not a resize zone) else if(enableDragging && m_isHoveringHeader && !m_isHoveringResizeZone) { m_isDragging = true; m_dragStartX = mouseX; m_dragStartY = mouseY; m_canvasStartX = m_currentPositionX; m_canvasStartY = m_currentPositionY; ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, false); needRedraw = true; } //--- Begin canvas resize when clicking a resize grip zone else if(m_isHoveringResizeZone) { m_isResizing = true; m_activeResizeMode = m_hoverResizeMode; m_resizeStartX = mouseX; m_resizeStartY = mouseY; m_resizeInitialWidth = m_currentWidth; m_resizeInitialHeight = m_currentHeight; ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, false); needRedraw = true; } } //--- Continue drag or resize while button stays pressed else if(mouseState == 1 && m_previousMouseButtonState == 1) { if(m_isDragging) handleCanvasDrag(mouseX, mouseY); else if(m_isResizing) handleCanvasResize(mouseX, mouseY); } //--- End drag or resize on button release else if(mouseState == 0 && m_previousMouseButtonState == 1) { if(m_isDragging || m_isResizing) { m_isDragging = false; m_isResizing = false; m_activeResizeMode = NO_RESIZE; ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, true); needRedraw = true; } } //--- Redraw the visualization if any state changed if(needRedraw) { renderVisualization(); ChartRedraw(); } //--- Record current mouse position for next event m_lastMouseX = mouseX; m_lastMouseY = mouseY; //--- Record current button state for next event m_previousMouseButtonState = mouseState; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Handle mouse wheel zoom for the 3D scene | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void handleMouseWheel(int mouseX, int mouseY, double delta) { //--- Determine if the wheel event occurred over the 3D canvas body bool isOverCanvas = (mouseX >= m_currentPositionX && mouseX <= m_currentPositionX + m_currentWidth && mouseY >= m_currentPositionY + HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT && mouseY <= m_currentPositionY + m_currentHeight); //--- Apply zoom only in 3D mode and when cursor is over the canvas if(m_currentViewMode == VIEW_3D_MODE && isOverCanvas) { //--- Suppress chart scroll so wheel is captured by the visualizer ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, false); //--- Adjust camera distance by a small fraction of the wheel delta m_cameraDistance *= 1.0 - delta * 0.001; //--- Clamp distance to prevent clipping through the scene if(m_cameraDistance < 20.0) m_cameraDistance = 20.0; if(m_cameraDistance > 200.0) m_cameraDistance = 200.0; //--- Re-render with updated camera distance renderVisualization(); ChartRedraw(); } else { //--- Restore chart scroll when wheel is outside the canvas ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, true); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return true when the cursor is over the mode switch icon | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool isMouseOverSwitchIcon(int mouseX, int mouseY) { //--- Compute the icon's left edge from the canvas right margin int iconX = m_currentPositionX + m_currentWidth - SWITCH_ICON_SIZE - SWITCH_ICON_MARGIN; //--- Vertically centre the icon within the header bar int iconY = m_currentPositionY + (HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT - SWITCH_ICON_SIZE) / 2; //--- Return true if the cursor falls within the icon bounding box return (mouseX >= iconX && mouseX <= iconX + SWITCH_ICON_SIZE && mouseY >= iconY && mouseY <= iconY + SWITCH_ICON_SIZE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Toggle between 2D and 3D view modes | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void switchViewMode() { //--- Switch from 2D to 3D if(m_currentViewMode == VIEW_2D_MODE) { m_currentViewMode = VIEW_3D_MODE; Print("Switched to 3D mode"); //--- Set up the 3D scene; revert to 2D on failure if(!setup3DMode()) { Print("ERROR: Failed to setup 3D mode, reverting to 2D"); m_currentViewMode = VIEW_2D_MODE; } else { //--- Auto-fit camera to the scene on mode entry if(autoFitCamera) autoFitCameraPosition(); } } else { //--- Switch from 3D back to 2D m_currentViewMode = VIEW_2D_MODE; Print("Switched to 2D mode"); } //--- Render the scene in the new mode immediately renderVisualization(); ChartRedraw(); }
We define the "handleMouseEvent" function to manage all mouse interactions within the visualizer. We store previous hover states, update "m_isHoveringCanvas" by checking mouse position against canvas bounds, set "m_isHoveringHeader" with "isMouseOverHeaderBar", "m_isHoveringSwitchIcon" via "isMouseOverSwitchIcon", and "m_isHoveringResizeZone" using "isMouseInResizeZone".
A redraw flag is triggered if any hover changes. In "VIEW_3D_MODE" over the canvas but not header, we handle rotation: on press, set "m_isRotating3D" true, record start points, disable scroll with "ChartSetInteger" for CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL; on drag, adjust "m_cameraAngleY" and "m_cameraAngleX" by deltas scaled by 300.0, clamp X angle between -0.49PI and 0.49PI to prevent flips, update starts, and flag redraw; on release, reset rotation and enable scroll. We then check presses: if over switch icon, call "switchViewMode" and return after updating state; if draggable over header without resize, activate dragging with starts and disable scroll; if over resize zone, enable resizing, set mode, capture initials, and disable scroll, flagging redraw. For held button, invoke "handleCanvasDrag" or "handleCanvasResize"; on release, reset flags/mode and enable scroll, flagging redraw. If needed, call "renderVisualization" and ChartRedraw, then update the last mouse and state.
Next, we implement the "handleMouseWheel" function for zooming in 3D. We verify if the mouse is over the plot area below the header in "VIEW_3D_MODE", disable scroll, multiply "m_cameraDistance" by 1.0 minus scaled delta for smooth adjustment, clamp between 20.0 and 200.0, and re-render with redraw; otherwise, enable scroll to allow chart navigation.
To detect toggle button hover, we create the "isMouseOverSwitchIcon" function, computing icon coordinates from current dimensions and constants, and returning true if the mouse is inside the square bounds. Finally, we define the "switchViewMode" function to toggle modes: if 2D, set to "VIEW_3D_MODE", print switch, attempt "setup3DMode" and revert/print error on failure, else auto-fit camera if enabled; if 3D, switch to 2D and print. We then render the new mode and redraw the chart for immediate update. We can now call these functions in the chart event handler.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Route chart mouse and wheel events to the visualizer | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Abort if the visualizer has not been initialised if(distributionVisualizer == NULL) return; //--- Handle mouse move and button events if(id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE) { int mouseX = (int)lparam; // Horizontal cursor position in pixels int mouseY = (int)dparam; // Vertical cursor position in pixels int mouseState = (int)StringToInteger(sparam); // Bitmask of pressed mouse buttons distributionVisualizer.handleMouseEvent(mouseX, mouseY, mouseState); } //--- Handle mouse wheel scroll events if(id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL) { //--- Unpack the cursor X from the low 16 bits of lparam int mouseX = (int)(short) lparam; //--- Unpack the cursor Y from the high 16 bits of lparam int mouseY = (int)(short)(lparam >> 16); distributionVisualizer.handleMouseWheel(mouseX, mouseY, dparam); } }
In the OnChartEvent event handler, we process chart interactions globally, returning early if "distributionVisualizer" is NULL to avoid errors. If the id is CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, we cast parameters to get mouse coordinates and state, then delegate to "handleMouseEvent" on the visualizer instance. For "CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL", we extract adjusted mouse positions from lparam bits and call "handleMouseWheel" with delta, enabling wheel-based zoom in 3D. We can now update the de-initialization and tick event handler to take effect on the changes using the same format as follows.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Release all resources when the EA is removed | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- Destroy the visualizer object if it still exists if(distributionVisualizer != NULL) { delete distributionVisualizer; distributionVisualizer = NULL; } //--- Redraw the chart to remove the canvas bitmap object ChartRedraw(); Print("Distribution window deinitialized"); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Reload distribution data on each new bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- Track the last processed bar open time across calls static datetime lastBarTimestamp = 0; //--- Read the current bar open time on the configured timeframe datetime currentBarTimestamp = iTime(_Symbol, chartTimeframe, 0); //--- Reload and redraw only when a new bar has formed if(currentBarTimestamp > lastBarTimestamp) { if(distributionVisualizer != NULL) { //--- Regenerate the binomial sample and statistics if(distributionVisualizer.loadDistributionData()) { //--- Redraw the updated visualization distributionVisualizer.renderVisualization(); ChartRedraw(); } } //--- Update the bar timestamp to prevent repeated processing lastBarTimestamp = currentBarTimestamp; } }
In the OnDeinit event handler, we check if "distributionVisualizer" is not NULL, delete the instance to free resources, set the pointer to NULL, redraw the chart with "ChartRedraw", and print a deinitialization message. Next, in the OnTick event handler, we use a static "lastBarTimestamp" to track the previous bar open time and get the current one via iTime with symbol, "chartTimeframe", and shift 0. If a new bar is detected, we verify the visualizer exists, reload data with "loadDistributionData", re-render via "renderVisualization" if successful, redraw the chart, and update the timestamp. The complete logging cycle looks as follows.
That done, our implementation for 3D visualization is now done. What now remains is testing the workability of the system, and that is handled in the preceding section.
Backtesting
We did the testing, and below is the compiled visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) image.
During testing, the histogram bars scaled accurately in three dimensions across varying trial counts, camera auto-fit consistently positioned the view for full bar visibility on load, and mode switching between two-dimensional and three-dimensional rendered without data loss or layout disruption.
Conclusion
In this article, we integrated DirectX 3D into the MQL5 binomial distribution viewer, enabling switchable 2D/3D modes and camera control for rotation, zoom, and auto-fit. We rendered 3D histogram bars with a ground plane and color-coded axes, projected the theoretical PMF curve into perspective space, and preserved 2D elements such as statistics panels, legends, and customizable themes. The implementation details covered class-based architecture, mouse interactions, real-time updates on new bars, and configurable inputs for trials, probability, sample size, and display settings. After the article, you will be able to:
- Toggle between two-dimensional and three-dimensional views of binomial distributions directly on the chart without restarting
- Rotate and zoom the three-dimensional histogram to inspect probability mass function shapes and frequency contrasts from any angle
- Use the three-dimensional visualization alongside the overlaid theoretical curve to compare simulated sample distributions against expected binomial probabilities in real time
In the next parts, we will explore how we can add a pan for dragging the 3D view, more statistical distribution functions to our 2D bar plotting and enable seamless switching. Stay tuned!
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