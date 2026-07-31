Automating Classic Market Methods in MQL5 (Part 4): Mark Minervini's Trend Template

Introduction



In Part 3 of this series, we automated Stan Weinstein's Stage Analysis—a framework that classifies markets into four lifecycle stages and trades only Stage 2 advances. Weinstein asks one question: what phase is this market in? Mark Minervini asks a harder one: does this market meet each one of eight specific structural requirements simultaneously?

Minervini is one of the most studied traders alive. He won the U.S. Investing Championship in 1997 with an audited 155% return and again in 2021 with an audited 334.8% return in the million-dollar category. His method, which he calls SEPA—Specific Entry Point Analysis—begins with the Trend Template: a checklist of eight technical conditions that a market must satisfy before it even qualifies for chart analysis. If any single condition fails, the instrument is eliminated. No exceptions.

The power of the trend template is not in any individual condition. Each condition, taken alone, is a basic technical filter. The power comes from requiring all eight conditions simultaneously. This combination selects markets that trend in a specific, structured way: moving averages are stacked correctly, price is above them, distance from the annual low confirms momentum, proximity to the yearly high confirms leadership, and the 200-day moving average is rising, suggesting sustained institutional support.

The trend template was designed for stocks, where Minervini also applies fundamental filters and a relative strength ranking from Investor's Business Daily. This article adapts seven technical conditions for forex pairs on the daily timeframe. The eighth condition (RS ranking) cannot be replicated in MQL5 without an external data feed, so it is replaced with a 14-period RSI momentum filter. The entry signal is the Volatility Contraction Pattern breakout—a series of progressively tighter price swings ending in a high-volume breakout through resistance—simplified here to a 20-bar high breakout on expanding volume.

We will cover the following topics:



The Eight Conditions and What They Measure



Minervini's eight conditions are listed below exactly as he specified them in “Think and Trade Like a Champion.” Understanding what each one measures is necessary before coding it.

Condition 1 : Price above the 150-day and 200-day moving averages. Price must be trading above both the 150-day simple moving average and the 200-day simple moving average simultaneously. These are the long-term trend filters. A market trading below either of these levels is not in a confirmed uptrend regardless of recent momentum.

Condition 2 : The 150-day moving average is above the 200-day moving average. This confirms that the intermediate trend has been above the long-term trend for a meaningful period. When the 150-day crosses above the 200-day, it signals that the intermediate trend is now stronger than the long-term baseline.

Condition 3 : The 200-day moving average is trending upward for at least one month. The 200-day moving average must be higher today than it was 20 trading days ago. This eliminates markets where the long-term moving average is flat or declining—ensuring that institutional buying has been persistent, not just recent.

Condition 4 : The 50-day moving average is above both the 150-day and the 200-day. The short-term trend must be above both longer-term trends. This stacking confirms that momentum has been accelerating—the most recent 50 days are stronger than the prior 150 and 200.

Condition 5 : Price is above the 50-day moving average. The most recent trend must support the current price. A market trading below its 50-day moving average is pulling back in a way that undermines the momentum argument.

Condition 6 : Price is at least 25% above its 52-week low. This confirms that genuine accumulation has occurred. A market that has only moved 5% from its yearly low has not built meaningful momentum. Minervini specifies 25% in "Think and Trade Like a Champion" (30% in an earlier book)—we use 25%.

Condition 7 : Price is within 25% of its 52-week high. This confirms leadership. A market that is 60% below its yearly high has serious overhead resistance. Being within 25% of the high means the market is near breakout territory—it is a leader, not a laggard.

Condition 8 : Relative Strength rating of 70 or higher. In Minervini's original method, this is the Investor's Business Daily RS ranking—a proprietary measure of a stock's price performance relative to all other stocks over 12 months. This is not available for forex pairs in MetaTrader 5. We substitute the 14-period RSI being above 50 as a directional momentum confirmation. This is a simplification that preserves the intent of the condition—momentum must be directionally positive—while remaining calculable from price data alone.

All eight conditions must pass simultaneously. Minervini is explicit: a market failing any single condition is not a candidate, regardless of how strongly it passes the other seven.



Adapting the Template for Forex



Three adaptations are needed to apply this method to forex pairs in MetaTrader 5.

Timeframe . Minervini's conditions are specified in trading days. The daily timeframe in MetaTrader 5 maps directly: the 50-day, 150-day, and 200-day moving averages are available as standard indicators. The 52-week high and low span the last 252 trading days—we use 250 bars as a close approximation. No relative strength ranking . The IBD RS ranking requires a database of all stocks ranked by 12-month price performance. There is no equivalent for forex pairs in MetaTrader 5. The 14-period RSI above 50 serves as the momentum substitute for condition 8. This is a known simplification that is disclosed in the Known Limitations section. Entry trigger . Minervini enters on VCP breakouts—Volatility Contraction Pattern—which require identifying a series of three to four progressively tighter price swings within a base. Full VCP detection is a complete article in itself. For this EA, the entry trigger is simplified to a close above the 20-bar high with volume at least 1.5× the 20-bar average. This captures the breakout aspect of a VCP without swing-count detection. If all eight conditions pass and the breakout criteria are met, the EA enters the trade.



Implementation in MQL5



We build the EA section by section, explaining each component before showing the code.

Includes and Input Parameters



We begin by including the standard trade library and defining the EA's input parameters.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Tola Moses Hector" #property link "https://t.me/tolahector" #property version "1.00" #property description "Automating Classic Market Methods in MQL5 Part 4" #property description "Mark Minervini Trend Template EA" #property description "All 8 conditions must pass simultaneously before entry" #property description "Daily timeframe recommended" #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> input group "=== Trend Template MAs ===" input int InpMA50Period = 50 ; input int InpMA150Period = 150 ; input int InpMA200Period = 200 ; input int InpMA200SlopeBars = 20 ; input group "=== 52-Week Range ===" input int InpYearBars = 250 ; input double InpMinAboveLowPct = 25.0 ; input double InpMaxBelowHighPct = 25.0 ; input group "=== Entry Trigger ===" input int InpBreakoutBars = 20 ; input double InpVolBreakoutMult = 1.5 ; input int InpVolAvgPeriod = 20 ; input int InpRSIPeriod = 14 ; input double InpRSIMin = 50.0 ; input group "=== Entry and Risk ===" input double InpRiskPercent = 1.0 ; input double InpRR = 3.0 ; input int InpATRPeriod = 14 ; input double InpATRMult = 2.0 ; input group "=== Exit ===" input bool InpExitBelowMA50 = true ; input bool InpTradeShorts = false ; input group "=== General ===" input int InpMagicNumber = 111001 ; input int InpSlippage = 10 ; input bool InpShowLabels = true ;

The inputs are organized to mirror the structure of the trend template itself. The first group covers the three moving averages and the slope confirmation period. The second group covers the 52-week range conditions. The third group covers the entry trigger—the breakout signal that fires after all eight template conditions are satisfied. Note that "InpTradeShorts" defaults to false. The trend template is fundamentally a bull market filter. Short trading using mirror conditions is available but requires careful validation—the inverse conditions are less cleanly defined than the original eight.

Global Variables and Indicator Handles



CTrade g_trade; int g_ma50_handle = INVALID_HANDLE ; int g_ma150_handle = INVALID_HANDLE ; int g_ma200_handle = INVALID_HANDLE ; int g_atr_handle = INVALID_HANDLE ; int g_rsi_handle = INVALID_HANDLE ; datetime g_last_bar = 0 ; bool g_in_trade = false ;

Five indicator handles cover all needs: three moving averages for the stack conditions, ATR for stop sizing, and RSI for condition 8. All five are created once in "OnInit()" and released in "OnDeinit()."

Utility Functions



"PipSize()" and "CalcLots()" are identical to those in Parts 1 through 3 of this series. They are included in full for completeness.

double PipSize() { int digits = ( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); return (digits == 3 || digits == 5 ) ? _Point * 10.0 : _Point ; } double CalcLots( double sl_pips) { double balance = AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ); double risk_money = balance * InpRiskPercent / 100.0 ; double tick_val = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ); double tick_size = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ); double pip_size = PipSize(); if (tick_size <= 0 || tick_val <= 0 || sl_pips <= 0 ) return 0 ; double pip_value = (pip_size / tick_size) * tick_val; double lots = risk_money / (sl_pips * pip_value); double step = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); double min_lot = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); double max_lot = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); lots = MathFloor (lots / step) * step; return MathMax (min_lot, MathMin (max_lot, lots)); }

Chart Drawing



void DrawLabel( string name, datetime time, double price, string text, color clr) { if (!InpShowLabels) return ; string obj = "TTM_" + name; ObjectDelete ( 0 , obj); ObjectCreate ( 0 , obj, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , time, price); ObjectSetString ( 0 , obj, OBJPROP_TEXT , text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , obj, OBJPROP_COLOR , clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , obj, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 9 ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } void ClearLabels() { int total = ObjectsTotal ( 0 ); for ( int i = total - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { string name = ObjectName ( 0 , i); if ( StringFind (name, "TTM_" ) == 0 ) ObjectDelete ( 0 , name); } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

The Eight Condition Check



This is the heart of the EA. The "CheckTrendTemplate()" function evaluates all eight conditions and returns true only if each one passes. If any condition fails, the function returns false immediately and logs which condition blocked the entry. This logging is important during testing—it tells you exactly which condition is filtering out potential trades on any given bar.

bool CheckTrendTemplate() { double ma50_buf[], ma150_buf[], ma200_buf[], rsi_buf[]; ArraySetAsSeries (ma50_buf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (ma150_buf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (ma200_buf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (rsi_buf, true ); int bars_needed = InpMA200SlopeBars + 2 ; if ( CopyBuffer (g_ma50_handle, 0 , 1 , bars_needed, ma50_buf) < bars_needed) return false ; if ( CopyBuffer (g_ma150_handle, 0 , 1 , bars_needed, ma150_buf) < bars_needed) return false ; if ( CopyBuffer (g_ma200_handle, 0 , 1 , bars_needed, ma200_buf) < bars_needed) return false ; if ( CopyBuffer (g_rsi_handle, 0 , 1 , 1 , rsi_buf) < 1 ) return false ; double price = iClose ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); double ma50 = ma50_buf[ 0 ]; double ma150 = ma150_buf[ 0 ]; double ma200 = ma200_buf[ 0 ]; double ma200_past = ma200_buf[InpMA200SlopeBars]; double rsi = rsi_buf[ 0 ]; double high_buf[], low_buf[]; ArraySetAsSeries (high_buf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (low_buf, true ); if ( CopyHigh ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 , InpYearBars, high_buf) < InpYearBars) return false ; if ( CopyLow ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 , InpYearBars, low_buf) < InpYearBars) return false ; double year_high = 0 , year_low = DBL_MAX ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < InpYearBars; i++) { year_high = MathMax (year_high, high_buf[i]); year_low = MathMin (year_low, low_buf[i]); } if (price <= ma150) { Print ( "TTM: C1 FAIL — price below MA150" ); return false ; } if (price <= ma200) { Print ( "TTM: C1 FAIL — price below MA200" ); return false ; } if (ma150 <= ma200) { Print ( "TTM: C2 FAIL — MA150 not above MA200" ); return false ; } if (ma200 <= ma200_past) { Print ( "TTM: C3 FAIL — MA200 not rising" ); return false ; } if (ma50 <= ma150) { Print ( "TTM: C4 FAIL — MA50 not above MA150" ); return false ; } if (ma50 <= ma200) { Print ( "TTM: C4 FAIL — MA50 not above MA200" ); return false ; } if (price <= ma50) { Print ( "TTM: C5 FAIL — price below MA50" ); return false ; } if (year_low <= 0 ) return false ; double above_low_pct = ((price - year_low) / year_low) * 100.0 ; if (above_low_pct < InpMinAboveLowPct) { Print ( StringFormat ( "TTM: C6 FAIL — %.1f%% above low (need %.1f%%)" , above_low_pct, InpMinAboveLowPct)); return false ; } if (year_high <= 0 ) return false ; double below_high_pct = ((year_high - price) / year_high) * 100.0 ; if (below_high_pct > InpMaxBelowHighPct) { Print ( StringFormat ( "TTM: C7 FAIL — %.1f%% below high (max %.1f%%)" , below_high_pct, InpMaxBelowHighPct)); return false ; } if (rsi < InpRSIMin) { Print ( StringFormat ( "TTM: C8 FAIL — RSI %.1f below %.1f" , rsi, InpRSIMin)); return false ; } Print ( StringFormat ( "TTM: ALL PASS | Price:%.5f | MA50:%.5f | MA150:%.5f | MA200:%.5f | AboveLow:%.1f%% | BelowHigh:%.1f%% | RSI:%.1f" , price, ma50, ma150, ma200, above_low_pct, below_high_pct, rsi)); return true ; }

In this function, each condition is checked in sequence, numbered exactly as Minervini specified them. When a condition fails, a specific message is printed identifying which condition blocked the entry and why—this is diagnostic output that makes the EA testable and transparent. When all eight pass, the function logs the key values and returns true. The calling code then checks the breakout trigger.

The Breakout Entry Trigger



Passing the trend template confirms that the market is in the right structural position. The breakout trigger is what tells us when to enter.

bool IsBreakout( bool is_long) { double close1 = iClose ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); if (is_long) { double high_buf[]; ArraySetAsSeries (high_buf, true ); if ( CopyHigh ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 2 , InpBreakoutBars, high_buf) < InpBreakoutBars) return false ; double ref_high = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < InpBreakoutBars; i++) ref_high = MathMax (ref_high, high_buf[i]); if (close1 <= ref_high) return false ; } else { double low_buf[]; ArraySetAsSeries (low_buf, true ); if ( CopyLow ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 2 , InpBreakoutBars, low_buf) < InpBreakoutBars) return false ; double ref_low = DBL_MAX ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < InpBreakoutBars; i++) ref_low = MathMin (ref_low, low_buf[i]); if (close1 >= ref_low) return false ; } long vol_buf[]; ArraySetAsSeries (vol_buf, true ); if ( CopyTickVolume ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 , InpVolAvgPeriod + 1 , vol_buf) < InpVolAvgPeriod + 1 ) return false ; long breakout_vol = vol_buf[ 0 ]; double avg_vol = 0 ; for ( int i = 1 ; i <= InpVolAvgPeriod; i++) avg_vol += ( double )vol_buf[i]; avg_vol /= InpVolAvgPeriod; bool vol_ok = (( double )breakout_vol > avg_vol * InpVolBreakoutMult); Print ( StringFormat ( "TTM: Breakout | BreakoutVol:%I64d | AvgVol:%.0f | Ratio:%.2f | VolOK:%s" , breakout_vol, avg_vol, ( double )breakout_vol / avg_vol, vol_ok ? "YES" : "NO" )); return vol_ok; }

The breakout reference is taken from bars 2 onward—excluding the current bar—so the breakout bar's own high does not contaminate the reference level. This prevents the common coding mistake where a bar always appears to break out above its own high. The volume confirmation follows the same pattern used in Parts 1 through 3: the current bar's volume must exceed 1.5 times the prior 20-bar average.

Trade Execution



void OpenLong() { double atr_buf[]; ArraySetAsSeries (atr_buf, true ); if ( CopyBuffer (g_atr_handle, 0 , 1 , 1 , atr_buf) < 1 ) return ; double atr = atr_buf[ 0 ]; double ask = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); double sl = ask - atr * InpATRMult; double sl_pip = (ask - sl) / PipSize(); double tp = ask + sl_pip * InpRR * PipSize(); double lots = CalcLots(sl_pip); if (lots <= 0 ) return ; long stop_lv = SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); double min_dist = stop_lv * _Point ; if (ask - sl < min_dist) sl = ask - min_dist - _Point ; if (tp - ask < min_dist) tp = ask + min_dist + _Point ; if (g_trade.Buy(lots, _Symbol , ask, sl, tp, "Minervini TT Long" )) { datetime t1 = iTime ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); DrawLabel( "ENTRY" , t1, iLow ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ) - PipSize() * 5 , "TT LONG" , clrDodgerBlue ); Print ( StringFormat ( "TTM: LONG opened | Lots:%.2f | Ask:%.5f | SL:%.5f | TP:%.5f" , lots, ask, sl, tp)); g_in_trade = true ; } } void OpenShort() { if (!InpTradeShorts) return ; double atr_buf[]; ArraySetAsSeries (atr_buf, true ); if ( CopyBuffer (g_atr_handle, 0 , 1 , 1 , atr_buf) < 1 ) return ; double atr = atr_buf[ 0 ]; double bid = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); double sl = bid + atr * InpATRMult; double sl_pip = (sl - bid) / PipSize(); double tp = bid - sl_pip * InpRR * PipSize(); double lots = CalcLots(sl_pip); if (lots <= 0 ) return ; long stop_lv = SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); double min_dist = stop_lv * _Point ; if (sl - bid < min_dist) sl = bid + min_dist + _Point ; if (bid - tp < min_dist) tp = bid - min_dist - _Point ; if (g_trade.Sell(lots, _Symbol , bid, sl, tp, "Minervini TT Short" )) { datetime t1 = iTime ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); DrawLabel( "ENTRY" , t1, iHigh ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ) + PipSize() * 5 , "TT SHORT" , clrCrimson ); Print ( StringFormat ( "TTM: SHORT opened | Lots:%.2f | Bid:%.5f | SL:%.5f | TP:%.5f" , lots, bid, sl, tp)); g_in_trade = true ; } }

Exit Management



Minervini's exit rules are precise. For longs, he exits when price closes below the 50-day moving average on meaningful volume—this signals that the institutional sponsorship underlying the Stage 2 advance is faltering. The "CheckExit()" function checks this condition on each new bar for any open position.

void CheckExit() { for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (! PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) continue ; if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) != _Symbol ) continue ; if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) != InpMagicNumber) continue ; long pos_type = PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); double close1 = iClose ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); double ma50_buf[]; ArraySetAsSeries (ma50_buf, true ); if ( CopyBuffer (g_ma50_handle, 0 , 1 , 1 , ma50_buf) < 1 ) continue ; double ma50 = ma50_buf[ 0 ]; bool exit_long = InpExitBelowMA50 && pos_type == POSITION_TYPE_BUY && close1 < ma50; bool exit_short = InpExitBelowMA50 && pos_type == POSITION_TYPE_SELL && close1 > ma50; if (exit_long || exit_short) { if (g_trade.PositionClose(ticket)) { string dir = (pos_type == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) ? "LONG" : "SHORT" ; Print ( StringFormat ( "TTM: %s closed — MA50 breach. Ticket:%I64u" , dir, ticket)); g_in_trade = false ; ClearLabels(); } } } }

OnInit, OnDeinit, and OnTick



int OnInit () { g_ma50_handle = iMA ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , InpMA50Period, 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); g_ma150_handle = iMA ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , InpMA150Period, 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); g_ma200_handle = iMA ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , InpMA200Period, 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); g_atr_handle = iATR ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , InpATRPeriod); g_rsi_handle = iRSI ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , InpRSIPeriod, PRICE_CLOSE ); if (g_ma50_handle == INVALID_HANDLE || g_ma150_handle == INVALID_HANDLE || g_ma200_handle == INVALID_HANDLE || g_atr_handle == INVALID_HANDLE || g_rsi_handle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "TrendTemplateEA: Indicator handle creation failed." ); return INIT_FAILED ; } g_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(InpMagicNumber); g_trade.SetDeviationInPoints(InpSlippage); g_in_trade = false ; g_last_bar = 0 ; Print ( "TrendTemplateEA initialized | Symbol:" , _Symbol , " | TF:" , EnumToString ( Period ()), " | Magic:" , InpMagicNumber); return INIT_SUCCEEDED ; } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { IndicatorRelease (g_ma50_handle); IndicatorRelease (g_ma150_handle); IndicatorRelease (g_ma200_handle); IndicatorRelease (g_atr_handle); IndicatorRelease (g_rsi_handle); ClearLabels(); } void OnTick () { datetime current_bar = iTime ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ); if (current_bar == g_last_bar) return ; g_last_bar = current_bar; CheckExit(); if (g_in_trade) return ; if (CheckTrendTemplate()) { if (IsBreakout( true )) { OpenLong(); return ; } } if (InpTradeShorts && CheckInverseTemplate()) { if (IsBreakout( false )) OpenShort(); } }

"OnTick()" is deliberately simple. It runs the exit check first, then evaluates the trend template, then checks the breakout trigger. The short-side "CheckInverseTemplate()" function—which mirrors all eight conditions in reverse—is called only when "InpTradeShorts" is enabled.

The Inverse Template for Short Trades



When "InpTradeShorts" is enabled, the EA applies the mirror of all eight conditions to detect markets in confirmed Stage 4 declines.

bool CheckInverseTemplate() { double ma50_buf[], ma150_buf[], ma200_buf[], rsi_buf[]; ArraySetAsSeries (ma50_buf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (ma150_buf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (ma200_buf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (rsi_buf, true ); int bars_needed = InpMA200SlopeBars + 2 ; if ( CopyBuffer (g_ma50_handle, 0 , 1 , bars_needed, ma50_buf) < bars_needed) return false ; if ( CopyBuffer (g_ma150_handle, 0 , 1 , bars_needed, ma150_buf) < bars_needed) return false ; if ( CopyBuffer (g_ma200_handle, 0 , 1 , bars_needed, ma200_buf) < bars_needed) return false ; if ( CopyBuffer (g_rsi_handle, 0 , 1 , 1 , rsi_buf) < 1 ) return false ; double price = iClose ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); double ma50 = ma50_buf[ 0 ]; double ma150 = ma150_buf[ 0 ]; double ma200 = ma200_buf[ 0 ]; double ma200_past = ma200_buf[InpMA200SlopeBars]; double rsi = rsi_buf[ 0 ]; double high_buf[], low_buf[]; ArraySetAsSeries (high_buf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (low_buf, true ); if ( CopyHigh ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 , InpYearBars, high_buf) < InpYearBars) return false ; if ( CopyLow ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 , InpYearBars, low_buf) < InpYearBars) return false ; double year_high = 0 , year_low = DBL_MAX ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < InpYearBars; i++) { year_high = MathMax (year_high, high_buf[i]); year_low = MathMin (year_low, low_buf[i]); } if (price >= ma150) return false ; if (price >= ma200) return false ; if (ma150 >= ma200) return false ; if (ma200 >= ma200_past) return false ; if (ma50 >= ma150) return false ; if (ma50 >= ma200) return false ; if (price >= ma50) return false ; if (year_high <= 0 ) return false ; double below_high_pct = ((year_high - price) / year_high) * 100.0 ; if (below_high_pct < InpMinAboveLowPct) return false ; if (year_low <= 0 ) return false ; double above_low_pct = ((price - year_low) / year_low) * 100.0 ; if (above_low_pct > InpMaxBelowHighPct) return false ; if (rsi > ( 100.0 - InpRSIMin)) return false ; Print ( "TTM: INVERSE ALL PASS — short setup confirmed" ); return true ; }

The inverse template mirrors each condition exactly: price must be below both longer-term moving averages, the moving averages must be stacked downward rather than upward, the 200-day must be declining rather than rising, and RSI must be below the inverse threshold rather than above it.



Backtesting



To test the EA, open the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and configure the following settings:

Test Settings

Symbol: EURUSD

Timeframe: Daily (D1)

Modeling mode: Every tick based on real ticks

Initial deposit: $10,000

Test period: January 1, 2015–December 31, 2024

The extended test period is recommended because the Daily timeframe produces fewer trading signals than H4. A ten-year period also provides a more representative sample covering different market conditions.

EA Input Parameters

Moving Averages

InpMA50Period = 50

InpMA150Period = 150

InpMA200Period = 200

InpMA200SlopeBars = 20

Price Range and Breakout Filters

InpYearBars = 250

InpMinAboveLowPct = 25

InpMaxBelowHighPct = 25

InpBreakoutBars = 20

InpVolBreakoutMult = 1.5

RSI Filter

InpRSIPeriod = 14

InpRSIMin = 50

Risk Management

InpRiskPercent = 1.0

InpRR = 3.0

ATR-Based Stop-Loss Settings

InpATRPeriod = 14

InpATRMult = 2.0

What to Expect



The trend template is an extremely selective filter. On EURUSD daily, the combination of all eight conditions passing simultaneously will be rare—perhaps 5 to 15 qualifying setups over a ten-year test. This is correct behavior. Minervini applies this filter to thousands of stocks simultaneously to find the handful that qualify. Applied to a single forex pair, you will see long periods with no entries followed by occasional sustained trends that satisfy all conditions.

The journal will log which condition blocks entry on each bar. Over a long test, this output reveals the pattern: conditions 6 and 7 together—price at least 25% above the yearly low and within 25% of the yearly high simultaneously—are the most restrictive pair. They together require a market that has moved substantially from its low but is still near its high, which describes a relatively narrow window within a sustained trend.

Test Results

Fig. 1. Demonstration input parameters





Fig. 2. Demonstration

Fig. 3. Balance and equity graph

Fig. 4. Test results

Fig. 5. Test results—entries



Known Limitations



The RS rating cannot be replicated in MQL5. Minervini's eighth condition requires the Investor's Business Daily RS ranking, a proprietary score that measures a stock's price performance relative to all other stocks over the past 12 months. There is no equivalent for forex pairs. The RSI above 50 substitution preserves the directional momentum intent of the condition but is a simplification. This is the most significant departure from Minervini's original specification.

The method was designed for stocks with strong earnings growth. Minervini applies fundamental filters before the technical template—companies must have accelerating earnings and revenue growth before chart analysis begins. These fundamental conditions cannot be applied to forex pairs. The trend template conditions alone, without fundamental backing, will produce fewer high-quality setups than Minervini's complete SEPA methodology.

The 200-day moving average requires substantial history. The EA needs at least 250 bars before "OnInit()" to calculate the 200-day moving average reliably. In the Strategy Tester, ensure the test start date is preceded by sufficient historical data. The "Warm-up period" setting in the tester can be used to add history before the test start date.

The VCP entry trigger is simplified. Minervini's actual entry is on the breakout from a Volatility Contraction Pattern—a series of three to four progressively tighter price swings within a base. The 20-bar high breakout used here captures the breakout character but does not verify the contraction pattern. Implementing full VCP detection would be the logical next step for a production version of this EA.

The short template is less well defined. Minervini's original method is explicitly long-only in its public form. The inverse conditions used here for short setups are a logical extension but have not been validated by Minervini himself. Use with additional caution.



Conclusion



The trend template's power is not in any individual condition. A market trading above its 50-day moving average is a common observation. A market where the 150-day is above the 200-day is also common. A market where price is within 25% of its 52-week high while also being 25% above its 52-week low is less common. A market satisfying all eight conditions simultaneously is rare—and that rarity is the point.

Minervini spent decades studying markets that moved explosively and looking for what they had in common before the move. The trend template is his answer. Every condition on the list was there, in the data, before every major move he studied. Requiring all eight simultaneously does not add eight independent filters—it selects for a specific structural condition that only a fraction of markets satisfy at any given time.

The EA in this article implements that checklist mechanically. Every condition is checked on every bar. Every failure is logged. An entry is triggered only when the checklist is clean. No manual judgment is required, and none is permitted—the code either passes all eight or it does not enter.

All code was compiled and tested in MetaTrader 5. The complete "TrendTemplateEA.mq5" source file is attached to this article. Copy to “MQL5\Experts\” and compile in MetaEditor with no additional dependencies. Always test on a demo account before live deployment.