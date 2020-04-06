BreakPoint Pro

BreakPoint Pro – Daily High/Low Breakout EA

This bot is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that trades breakouts of the current day's high and low using a clean, rules-based price action approach. The strategy focuses on capturing directional momentum once price breaches these key intraday levels—one of the most statistically reliable patterns in discretionary and algorithmic trading.

A powerful Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on daily high/low breakouts using a price action-driven strategy. 
Each trading day, the EA automatically identifies these levels and enters trades once the price breaches them, aiming to capture strong directional momentum.

Core Strategy

  • Automatically identifies the current day's high and low.

  • Places trades when price breaks above the high (buy) or below the low (sell)

  • The trend line can be updated to allow multiple entries as price approaches fresh highs or lows after the initial session open. This is especially useful when trading begins a few hours after the market opens, allowing the EA to adapt to evolving price action."

To reduce false breakouts and improve signal accuracy, BreakPoint Pro EA offers several breakout confirmation modes. 
In the "No confirmation" mode, trades are entered immediately upon price breaching the high or low. 
The "Close confirmation" mode requires at least one bar to close above the high (for buy trades) or below the low (for sell trades) before executing an entry. 
The "2-period confirmation" mode takes a more conservative approach, requiring two consecutive bars to close beyond the breakout level before a trade is placed. These confirmation settings allow traders to adjust the balance between early entries and higher probability setups.

BreakPoint Pro also includes an integrated ATR (Average True Range) volatility filter
This feature helps the EA avoid trading during low-volatility conditions by skipping entries when the ATR is below a user-defined threshold. 
The EA can calculate stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels dynamically, using the ATR value multiplied by custom factors. 
This ensures that SL/TP levels adapt to market volatility, improving risk management. 
Alternatively, traders can opt to disable ATR-based calculations and use fixed pip values for SL and TP if preferred.

Trading session timing is fully customizable. Users can set specific trading hours to limit when the EA is active. It supports full control over session times, including the ability to span overnight hours—for example, starting at 22:00 and ending at 05:00 the next day.


Ein professioneller automatisierter Handelsexperte, der sich auf den Bollinger-Bänder-Indikator stützt, um präzise Kauf- und Verkaufstransaktionen auf der Grundlage von Preisinteraktionen mit den Bändern des Indikators auszuführen und den Handel nach Standardabweichung zu beenden. Beste Einstellungen: SET-Datei herunterladen Für XAUUSD Zeitrahmen : 1 Min Merkmale: Ein intelligentes Informationsfenster, in dem Sie offene Geschäfte und Tageslimits sehen können. ein Nachrichtenfilter, um den Handel
Smart Exit Manager PRO
Orwa Kerdiea
Experten
Smart Exit Manager PRO Professional Version - Unbegrenzter Live-Handel auf allen Paaren und Zeitrahmen. Testen Sie die KOSTENLOSE Version auf Demokonten, bevor Sie auf PRO upgraden. Überblick Smart Exit Manager PRO berechnet automatisch das exakte Kursniveau, bei dem das Schließen aller Ihrer Positionen Ihren Zielgewinn erzielt. Die Ziellinie wird in Echtzeit aktualisiert, wenn Sie Positionen eröffnen oder schließen, wobei die Maklerprovisionen berücksichtigt werden und ein präziser Ausstiegspu
TrendWave Navigator
Michael Kolawole Shodimu
Experten
Titel: TrendWave Navigator - Multi-Timeframe Trendfolge-EA Kurzbeschreibung: Fangen Sie starke Markttrends mit Präzision! Traded Forex Majors und XAUUSD mit H1-Trend-Erkennung und M15-Pullback Einträge. Intelligentes Risikomanagement mit geringem Drawdown. Vollständige Beschreibung Überblick: TrendWave Navigator ist ein professioneller Multi-Timeframe Expert Advisor, der anhaltende Richtungsbewegungen erfasst und gleichzeitig abgehackte Marktgeräusche herausfiltert. Optimiert für EURUSD, GBPU
Nova DPO Trader
Anita Monus
Experten
Nova DPO Trader ist eine strukturierte Automatisierung des Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) - ein Werkzeug, das entwickelt wurde, um kurzfristige Preiszyklen zu isolieren, indem langfristige Trends herausgefiltert werden. Dieser EA wandelt die zyklusorientierten Signale des DPO in ein diszipliniertes Handelssystem um, das nur dann handelt, wenn das Momentum mit klaren, wiederholbaren Mustern übereinstimmt. Anstatt jedem Swing hinterherzulaufen, wartet Nova DPO Trader auf echte zyklische Signale.
Derivonit EA
Lungile Mpofu
Experten
Derivonit EA ist ein vollautomatischer Expert Advisor für den Handel mit dem Boom 1000 Index , der von Deriv, früher bekannt als Binary Dotcom, angeboten wird. Der EA verwendet mehr als sieben Strategien zum Öffnen und Schließen von Trades. Er basiert auf CCI, STOCHASTICH, BANDS, ALLIGATOR und ENVELOPES zum Eröffnen von Trades und verwendet dann ATR, ADX, Accelerator Oscillator und RSI zum Schließen von Trades. Der EA eröffnet die Trades automatisch und schließt sie bei Take Profit. Die Lotgröße
Zonda EA
Anton Kondratev
5 (4)
Experten
Zonda EA   Es   ist ein       Vollautomatisches System   mit offenen Optimierungsparametern und einem   Wiederherstellungsmechanismus in Echtzeit. Christmas   Sale !  Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 345$  Next Price 990 $  Zonda-GUIDE Signale Rückerstattung der Provision Aktualisierung Mein Blog Not        Grid       , Not        Martingale       , Not         AI         , Not         Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart        GBPUSD M15 Jede Position hat immer eine       Festes SL  
Regression Analysis Candles EA
Preecha Chanthakan
Experten
Regressionsanalyse Kerzen EA verwendet Regression Gleichung Grad 5 und Gleichung Linie von zwei unteren Punkte und zwei hohe Punkte zeichnen zwei gerade Linien. Es macht vier Trends zu vergleichen, um zu bestimmen, kaufen / verkaufen Aufträge. wir setzen schwebende Ordnung kaufen Limit / Buy-Stop oder verkaufen Limit / Sell-Stop, wenn hat um. wir hat Limit Ordnung am wenigsten als 99 Aufträge. wir schließen alle Aufträge hat zehn Fälle wählt es zu variablen Markt haben wir C.V. Parameter und wir
Crazy Whale
Mr Numsin Ketchaisri
Experten
CRAZY WHALE MT5 - vollautomatischer Gitterhandel. Der EA, der den Sturm überlebt und den Trend bezwingt. Warum Trader Crazy Whale wählen Super-Grid-Intelligenz - Positionen, Absicherungen, Clearing, Rebalancing und Lot automatisch. Sie handeln - es denkt, reagiert und passt sich an. Trend Hunter - Liest die Marktstruktur in Echtzeit, um den Walen zu folgen, nicht der Masse. Risikoanpassung - Wählen Sie Ihr Aggressionsniveau und die automatisch skalierte Losgröße. Plug & Play Einfachheit - K
FREE
Burning London
Magma Software Solutions UG
Experten
Burning London EA MT5 - Präzise Ausführung von Ausbrüchen Handbuch: https: //magma-software.solutions/burning-london/blmanual-en.html Gemeinschaft: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Meine Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/seller LIVE SIGNAL: ICTrading - Hohes Risiko: https: //www.mql5.com/en/signals/2311936 --- Warum Burning London? - Vollautomatisches Breakout-System für GBPUSD - Session-Start wird intern berechnet - kein manuelles Timing erforder
AutoSmartPro MT5
Alexandru Chirila
5 (1)
Experten
Unser Expert Advisor (EA) revolutioniert den Handel auf dem Forex-Markt, indem er zwei leistungsstarke Strategien - Scaling und Averaging - in einen dynamischen und anpassungsfähigen Rahmen integriert. Dieser EA wurde für die MetaTrader4/5-Plattform entwickelt und setzt innovative Techniken ein, um die Handelsergebnisse unter verschiedenen Marktbedingungen zu optimieren. Metatrader4 Version | Auto Smart Pro MT5 Live-Ergebnisse | Alle Produkte | Kontakt Skalierungsstrategie: Die Scaling-Strategi
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Experten
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Produktbeschreibung Überblick VIX Momentum Pro ist ein hochentwickeltes algorithmisches Handelssystem, das ausschließlich für VIX75 Synthetische Indizes entwickelt wurde. Der Algorithmus verwendet fortschrittliche Multi-Zeitrahmen-Analyse kombiniert mit proprietären Momentum-Erkennungstechniken, um hochwahrscheinliche Handelsmöglichkeiten im synthetischen Volatilitätsmarkt zu identifizieren. Handelsstrategie Der Expert Advisor arbeitet mit einem umfassenden momentum-basier
Stock Eagle EA MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (1)
Experten
Stock Eagle EA - ein automatischer Trading Advisor, der für den US-Aktienmarkt entwickelt wurde. Basierend auf einer eigenen Handelsstrategie und der Beobachtung, dass der Aktienmarkt als Spotmarkt dazu neigt, im Laufe der Zeit zu wachsen, ist das System so konfiguriert, dass es nur Long-Positionen eröffnet. Es zielt darauf ab, Marktabschwächungen durch Handelswellen zu erkennen und überwacht mehrere Zeitrahmen, um optimale Einstiegspunkte bei vorübergehenden Kursrückgängen zu finden. Launch Pro
