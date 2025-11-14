Session Map Pro With Key Levels

  Session Map Pro automatically plots the critical price levels from previous trading days and overlays visual session markers, giving you an instant "roadmap" of potential support and resistance.
  It transforms your chart into a strategic trading battlefield.

  Detailed Line Reference Guide (For visual display m1-m5 works best but can be attached to any time frame) Default lookbackDays=5. "Set to 1 for today only and a less cluttered display"

 1.Horizontal lines (n) Days)

  Solid GREEN Line (Daily High):
  The highest price reached on a specific previous day.
  Acts as a potential resistance zone. Price often reacts when approaching these levels from below. A break above can signal continued strength.

  Solid RED Line (Daily Low):
  The lowest price reached on a specific previous day.
  Acts as a potential support zone. Price often bounces when approaching these levels from above. A break below can signal continued weakness.

  Solid Yellow Line (Daily Open):
  The opening price of a specific previous day.
  A key psychological level and balance point. Price will often be drawn back to retest the open of previous days. It often acts as dynamic support/resistance.

  Dotted DODGER BLUE Line (UK Session Open Price):
  The exact price of the instrument at the moment the London financial session opened.
  A critical level for European session traders. The market's behavior relative to this price often sets the tone for the London session. It's a common level for breakout or mean-reversion strategies.

  Dotted HOT PINK Line (US Session Open Price):
  The exact price of the instrument at the moment the New York financial session opened.
  Perhaps the most important level for day traders. The direction price takes from the US open often defines the trend for the rest of the day. Watch for rejection or acceptance at this level.

  2.Vertical session lines (On the Current Day) and passed days

  YELLOW dot Line (Asian Session / Daily Start):
  Marks the official start of the new trading day (00:00 Server Time).
  This is your daily "reset" line. The price action to the right of this line is today's battle. It's the reference point for the day's range.

  BLUE dot Lines (UK/London Session):
  What they are: Mark the open (08:00) and close (16:30) of the London trading sessionHow to use it: London is the most liquid session. Expect increased volatility and strong directional moves between these lines.
  The open often creates the first  significant momentum of the day.
   
  PINK/MAGENTA dot lines (US/New York Session):
  Mark the open (13:30) and close (20:00) of the New York trading session.
  The NY session often overlaps with London, creating the most volatile period of the day. The US open is a known catalyst for major breakouts and trend developments.

  How to Trade with This Indicator
  Identify Key Levels: 
  Before a session opens, look at the corresponding open price line from previous days. 
  These are your initial targets and reversal zones.
 
  Watch for Confluences: 
  A trade has a higher probability when multiple levels align. For example, if today's price is approaching both a previous day's high (Green) AND the previous US open price (Pink), that is a very strong resistance cluster.
 
  Understand Session Context: 
  Use the vertical lines to understand "who is driving the market." A move that starts at the UK open and continues through the US open shows strong, sustained momentum.
  In essence, this indicator doesn't give you signals; it gives you context. It answers the questions: What are the important price levels from recent history? And where are we in the trading day? 
  This allows you to make informed, high-probability trading 

  Your feedback is welcome, and feature requests are encouraged.

                                         Bug report

       Given the complexity of this indicator. Some bugs may not have been discovered yet.

       If you think you've found a bug in Session Map Pro.
       Do not rush the process.

  1. Write a precise description of the context.
  2. Write a description of the error as precise as possible.
  3. Attach the logs of the expert tab for the corresponding date.
  4. Attach the logs from the log tab for the corresponding date
Empfohlene Produkte
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals
Wayne Theo Botha
Indikatoren
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals sucht nach 2 oder mehr Fraktalen in einer Richtung und sendet bei starken Umkehrpunkten einen Alarm auf dem Bildschirm, einen Tonalarm und eine Push-Benachrichtigung. Adjustable Consecutive Fractals zeigt die Fraktale auf dem Chart zusammen mit einem farblich wechselnden Text für Kauf- und Verkaufssignale an, wenn ein oder mehrere Fraktale auf einer Seite des Preises erscheinen. Adjustable Consecutive Fractals basiert auf Bill Williams Fractals. Die Standard-Bill-
IQ Star Lines MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indikatoren
Zum ersten Mal auf dem MetaTrader: IQ Star Lines - ein origineller Indikator auf Basis der vedischen Astrologie. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, legendärer amerikanischer Financier und Bankier. IQ Star Lines, ein einzigartiger astrologischer Indikator, der ausschließlich auf Berechnungen der vedischen Astrologie basiert , wird zum ersten Mal auf Metatrader veröffentlicht . Dieses einzigartige Tool zeichnet dynamische planetarische Gitternetzlinien, die auf E
MarketMagnet
Kelly Adediran Raymond
Indikatoren
Sind Sie bereit, Ihre Handelsreise zu neuen Höhen zu führen? Dann ist MarketMagnet genau das Richtige für Sie. Dieser bahnbrechende Indikator wurde entwickelt, um Ihren Handelserfolg mit Spannung und Genauigkeit voranzutreiben. MarketMagnet basiert auf der Konvergenz von Momentum und CCI (Commodity Channel Index) und gibt Händlern das ultimative Werkzeug an die Hand, um die Richtung und die Einstiegskurse für eine Vielzahl von empfohlenen Währungspaaren und Instrumenten zu bestimmen. Es wurde fü
Rocket Trend
Andriy Sydoruk
Indikatoren
Der Rocket Trend-Indikator befindet sich im Trend. Der Indikator zeichnet zweifarbige Punkte, die durch Linien entlang des Charts verbunden sind. Dies ist ein Trendindikator, es ist ein algorithmischer Indikator. Er ist einfach zu bedienen und zu verstehen, wenn ein blauer Kreis erscheint, müssen Sie kaufen, wenn ein roter Kreis erscheint, verkaufen. Der Indikator wird für Scalping und Pipsing verwendet und hat sich gut bewährt. Rocket Trend ist für die Analyse der Trendrichtung für einen besti
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indikatoren
Das Handelssystem von Manyal, CovEchoTrend Robot, setzt auf Zuverlässigkeit und Flexibilität. Durch den Einsatz von statistischen Analysemethoden zur Untersuchung der Beziehungen zwischen dem Basisindikator und den Marktmustern ermöglicht das System ein tieferes Verständnis der Marktprozesse. Intelligente Musteranalyse: Die Anwendung der statistischen Datenverarbeitung hilft dabei, wichtige Trendumkehrpunkte genauer zu identifizieren, die signifikante Marktverschiebungen signalisieren. Die fundi
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Indikatoren
Das neue Update macht diesen Indikator zu einem vollständigen Werkzeug für die Untersuchung, Analyse und Anwendung probabilistischer Muster. Er umfasst: On-Chart Multi-Asset-Prozent-Monitor. Konfigurierbare Martingale. Einundzwanzig vorkonfigurierte Muster, einschließlich Mhi-Muster und C3. Einen erweiterten Muster-Editor zum Speichern von bis zu 5 benutzerdefinierten Mustern. Backtest-Modus zum Testen der Ergebnisse mit Verlustberichten. Trend-Filter. Operativer Hit-Filter. Martingale-Zyklen-Op
Limitless MT5
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indikatoren
Limitless MT5 ist ein universeller Indikator, der für jeden Anfänger und erfahrenen Trader geeignet ist. Funktioniert auf allen Währungspaaren, Kryptowährungen, Rohaktien Limitless MT5 - bereits konfiguriert und erfordert keine zusätzliche Konfiguration Und nun die Hauptsache Warum Limitless MT5? 1 völliges Fehlen von Redrawing 2 zweijährige Tests durch die besten Spezialisten im Handel 3 die Genauigkeit der richtigen Signale übersteigt 80% 4 eine gute Performance beim Handel während de
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indikatoren
Der SMC Venom Model BPR Indikator ist ein professionelles Tool für Trader, die mit dem Smart Money (SMC)-Konzept arbeiten. Er identifiziert automatisch zwei wichtige Muster im Kurschart: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) ist eine Kombination aus drei Kerzen, wobei zwischen der ersten und dritten Kerze eine Lücke besteht. Diese bildet eine Zone zwischen den Niveaus, in der es keine Volumenunterstützung gibt, was häufig zu einer Kurskorrektur führt. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) ist eine Kombination aus zwe
Rubdfx Supply Demand
Namu Makwembo
Indikatoren
Ferienverkäufe Zonen-Indikator Der Zones Indicator ist Ihr tägliches Handelswerkzeug, das fortschrittliche Algorithmen, einschließlich institutioneller ICT-Konzepte wie Orderblöcke , engulfing candle patterns und Level-Interaktionen , nutzt, um kritische Angebots- und Nachfrageniveaus (Widerstand und Unterstützung) zu identifizieren. Es werden visuelle Signale generiert und klar auf dem Chart markiert, die Händlern einen direkten Leitfaden zum Erkennen von Schlüsselchancen bieten. Hauptmerkmal
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indikatoren
Trend Trading ist ein Indikator, der so weit wie möglich von den Markttrends profitiert, indem er Pullbacks und Breakouts zeitlich festlegt. Sie findet Handelsmöglichkeiten, indem sie analysiert, was der Preis während etablierter Trends tut. [ Installationsanleitung | Update-Anleitung | Fehlerbehebung | FAQ | Alle Produkte ] Handeln Sie mit Zuversicht und Effizienz an den Finanzmärkten Profitieren Sie von etablierten Trends, ohne ins Wanken zu geraten Profitable Pullbacks, Ausbrüche und vorze
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indikatoren
Range Directional Force Indicator - Entwickelt, um Sie zu optimieren! Der Range Directional Force Indicator ist ein hochmodernes Tool, das Händler durch die Visualisierung von Marktdynamik und Richtungsstärke unterstützt. Dieser Indikator wurde entwickelt, um Einblicke in Markttrends und Umkehrungen zu geben, und ist ein unschätzbarer Vorteil für Händler, die Präzision in ihren Strategien suchen. Es ist jedoch wichtig zu beachten, dass dieser Indikator nicht optimiert ist, so dass Sie ihn an Ih
News Tracker Trend Bands
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indikatoren
Verwandeln Sie Ihren Chart in ein professionelles Trading-Dashboard, das anzeigt, wohin sich die Kurse bewegen und wann der nächste Schock kommt - ohne ein einziges zusätzliches Fenster zu laden. Dieser Indikator kombiniert ein preisverfolgendes MA-Band mit einem Live-Nachrichtenradar direkt auf dem Chart, so dass Sie auf einen Blick sowohl Trend- als auch Ereignisrisiken erkennen können. Trend Ribbon - Lesen Sie die Markttendenz sofort Ein sanftes, stufenförmiges Band mit gleitendem Durchschnit
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Indikatoren
Einzigartiger Indikator, der einen professionellen und quantitativen Ansatz für Mean-Reversion-Trading umsetzt. Es nutzt die Tatsache, dass der Preis auf vorhersehbare und messbare Weise umlenkt und zum Mittelwert zurückkehrt, was klare Ein- und Ausstiegsregeln ermöglicht, die nicht-quantitative Handelsstrategien bei weitem übertreffen. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Klare Handelssignale Erstaunlich einfach zu handeln Anpassbare Farben und Größen Im
KT Horizontal Lines MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indikatoren
In MetaTrader kann das Zeichnen mehrerer   horizontaler Linien   und das anschließende Verfolgen ihrer jeweiligen Kursniveaus mühsam sein. Dieser Indikator zeichnet automatisch mehrere horizontale Linien in gleichen Abständen, um Preisalarme zu setzen, Unterstützungs- und Widerstandszonen zu markieren oder andere manuelle Zwecke zu erfüllen. Dieser Indikator eignet sich besonders für Einsteiger im Forex-Handel, die nach schnellen Gewinnmöglichkeiten durch Kauf und Verkauf suchen. Horizontale Lin
RAD Real Acummulation and Distribution
Jose Alejandro Jacome Jimenez
Indikatoren
RAD KRITISCHE NIVEAUS Der RAD-Indikator verfolgt das "relevante Volumen" in Echtzeit, identifiziert Akkumulations- und Distributionsprozesse und projiziert sie im Chart als SUPPORT- oder RESISTANCE-Zonen. Natürliche Unterstützungs- und Widerstandsniveaus werden durch Volumenakkumulations- und -verteilungsprozesse erzeugt. Wenn sich diese Prozesse entwickeln, werden die Niveaus, an denen sich das relevante Volumen auf dem Markt befindet, zu schwierigen Bereichen, die nach oben oder unten durchbr
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experten
MANUS PRO EA Die Handelsrevolution, auf die Sie gewartet haben Sind Sie es leid, anderen Händlern dabei zuzusehen, wie sie beständige Gewinne erzielen, während Ihr Konto rot blutet ? Die Finanzmärkte warten auf niemanden - und das sollten Sie auch nicht. MANUS PRO ist nicht nur ein weiterer Expert Advisor... es ist Ihr TICKET ZUR FINANZIELLEN FREIHEIT . Warum MANUS PRO anders ist (und warum jeder darüber redet) FÜR ANFÄNGER: Ihr Trading-Mentor, der niemals schläft Null Lernkurve - Install
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indikatoren
War: $249 Jetzt: $99 Market Profile definiert eine Reihe von Tagestypen, die dem Händler helfen können, das Marktverhalten zu bestimmen. Ein Schlüsselmerkmal ist der Value-Bereich, der den Bereich der Kursbewegung darstellt, in dem 70 % des Handels stattfand. Das Verständnis des Value-Bereichs kann Händlern einen wertvollen Einblick in die Marktrichtung geben und den Handel mit höheren Gewinnchancen festlegen. Es ist eine hervorragende Ergänzung zu jedem System, das Sie verwenden. Inspiriert von
GCA Scalping Ranges Indicator
James Peyton Jr Page
Indikatoren
Allgemeine Beschreibung Einfach ausgedrückt ist dies ein konträres Intraday-Scalping-System. Es wurde entwickelt, um zu versuchen, korrekte Trades so weit wie möglich laufen zu lassen und den Handel umzudrehen, wenn dies angezeigt ist. Der Indikator betrachtet die historischen täglichen Handelsspannen, um auf der Grundlage der statistischen Niveaus Long- und Short-Positionen einzugehen. Der Indikator ist rund um Index-Futures, vor allem rund um S & P und der DOW gebaut, sondern kann eine beliebi
Candle Smart Range
Gianny Alexander Lugo Sanchez
Indikatoren
Candle Smart Range (CSR) für MetaTrader 5 Candle Smart Range ist ein technischer Indikator zur automatischen Identifizierung von Preisspannen in mehreren Zeitrahmen. Dieses Tool analysiert die Marktstruktur basierend auf Kerzenformationen und der Interaktion des Preises mit vorherigen Hochs und Tiefs. Hauptmerkmale: Range-Erkennung: Identifiziert Konsolidierungszonen vor impulsiven Bewegungen. Erkennung falscher Ausbrüche: Markiert Fälle, in denen der Preis ein vorheriges Niveau überschreitet, a
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
Indikatoren
Indikator Name: Fibaction - Preisaktionskerzen-Detektor Beschreibung: Fibo Signal Boxes ist ein leistungsfähiges Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspirierten Indikator, der automatisch erkennt Preis-Aktion Kerzen. bullish Hämmer und Sternschnuppen, dann zeichnet präzise Fibonacci-Entry-Zonen und mehrere Take-Profit-Levels direkt auf dem Chart. als für die SL persönlich benutze ich 40 Pips Regeln Hauptmerkmale: Erkennt bullische Hammer- und Shooting-Star-Umkehrkerzen. Automatisch zeichnet Fib
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indikatoren
Der ACB Breakout Arrows Indikator liefert ein entscheidendes Einstiegssignal am Markt, indem er ein spezielles Ausbruchsmuster erkennt. Der Indikator scannt kontinuierlich den Chart nach einer stabilen Bewegung in eine Richtung und liefert ein präzises Einstiegssignal kurz vor der Hauptbewegung. Hier den Multi-Symbol- und Multi-Zeitrahmen-Scanner erhalten - Scanner für ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Hauptfunktionen Stop-Loss- und Take-Profit-Level werden vom Indikator bereitgestellt. Enthält ein MTF-
AltoX Spirol Indicator
Lesley Mthandazo Khulumo
Indikatoren
AltoX Capital Spirol Indicator bringt professionelle, musterbasierte Signale auf Ihre MT5-Charts in einem einzigen, einfach zu bedienenden Tool. Vorteile & Hauptvorteile - Klare , umsetzbare Signale Zeichnet automatisch Kauf-/Verkaufspfeile, wenn Ihr benutzerdefiniertes Spirol-Muster auf einem geschlossenen Balken abgeschlossen wird - kein Rätselraten, ob ein Signal gültig ist. - Eingebauter Trend-Filter - Automatische Referenzniveaus Zeichnet Retracement-Linien für schnelle visuelle Rückzugsz
MW Pattern Pro MT5
Noiros Tech
Indikatoren
M & W Pattern Pro ist ein fortschrittlicher Scanner für M- und W-Muster, er verwendet zusätzliche Filter, um sicherzustellen, dass die gescannten Muster profitabel sind. Der Indikator kann mit allen Symbolen und Zeitrahmen verwendet werden. Der Indikator ist ein nicht wiederholter Indikator mit genauen statistischen Berechnungen. Zur Verwendung scannen Sie einfach die profitabelsten Paare mit der Genauigkeit des Statistik-Dashboards, dann geben Sie Trades auf den Signalpfeil ein und steigen Sie
ATrend
Zaha Feiz
4.82 (17)
Indikatoren
ATREND: Funktionsweise und Anwendung Wie es funktioniert The " ATREND " indicator for the MT5 platform is designed to provide traders with robust buy and sell signals by utilizing a combination of technical analysis methodologies. This indicator primarily leverages the Average True Range (ATR) for volatility measurement, alongside trend detection algorithms to identify potential market movements. Leave a massage after purchase and receive a special bonus gift. Hauptmerkmale: ⦁ Dynamische Tre
Volume Equilibrium
Ivan Stefanov
Indikatoren
Der Indikator Volume Equilibrium zeigt die Niveaus, an denen das Kaufvolumen dem Verkaufsvolumen entspricht. Er kann diese Werte für jeden Tag, jede Woche, jeden Monat und jedes Jahr berechnen. Wenn sich der Preis oberhalb der Linie befindet, bedeutet das, dass das Volumen auf der Käuferseite größer ist und der Markt sich in einer Aufwärtsphase befindet. Wenn sich der Preis unterhalb der Linie befindet, bedeutet das, dass das Volumen auf der Verkäuferseite größer ist und der Markt sich in einer
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indikatoren
MT4-Version  |  FAQ Der Owl Smart Levels Indikator ist ein komplettes Handelssystem innerhalb eines Indikators, der so beliebte Marktanalysetools wie die fortschrittlichen Fraktale von Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag, das die richtige Wellenstruktur des Marktes aufbaut, und Fibonacci-Levels , die die genauen Einstiegslevels markieren, enthält in den Markt und Orte, um Gewinne mitzunehmen. Detaillierte Strategiebeschreibung Anleitung zur Verwendung des Indikators Berater-Assistent im Handel Owl H
Buy and Sell Zones MT5
Evgeniy Zhdan
Indikatoren
Indikator zur Bestimmung von Flat und Trend. Wenn der Preis unter einem der beiden Histogramme und zwei Linien (rot und blau) liegt, ist dies eine Verkaufszone. Beim Kauf dieser Version des Indikators, MT4-Version für ein echtes und ein Demo-Konto - als Geschenk (zum Erhalten, schreiben Sie mir eine private Nachricht)! Wenn der Preis über einem der beiden Histogramme und zwei Linien (rot und blau) liegt, ist dies eine Kaufzone. MT4-Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/3793 Wenn der P
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indikatoren
Der Trend ist Ihr Freund! Achten Sie auf die Farbe des Indikators und handeln Sie in diese Richtung. Er wird nicht neu gemalt. Nachdem jede Kerze geschlossen ist, ist das die Farbe des Trends. Sie können sich auf kürzere, schnellere Trends oder auf größere Trends konzentrieren. Testen Sie einfach, was für das Symbol und den Zeitrahmen, in dem Sie handeln, am besten geeignet ist. Ändern Sie einfach den Parameter "Länge" und der Indikator wird sich automatisch anpassen. Sie können auch die Farbe
Smart Engulfing MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indikatoren
Einführung in Smart Engulfing MT5: Betreten Sie die Welt des verfeinerten Handels mit Smart Engulfing MT5 – Ihrem professionellen Indikator zur Identifizierung erstklassiger Engulfing-Muster. Entwickelt mit Präzision und Benutzerfreundlichkeit im Blick ist dieses Werkzeug exklusiv für Nutzer von MetaTrader 5 konzipiert. Entdecken Sie mühelos lukrative Handelsmöglichkeiten, während Smart Engulfing MT5 Sie mit Warnungen, Pfeilen und drei unterschiedlichen Take-Profit-Levels führt – der ultimative
Day Trading Indicator MT5
Yan Zhen Du
Indikatoren
Dieser Handelsindikator ist nicht nachzeichnend, nicht umzeichnend und nicht verzögernd, was ihn zur idealen Wahl sowohl für den manuellen als auch den automatisierten Handel macht. Es handelt sich um ein Price-Action-basiertes System, das die Preisstärke und das Momentum nutzt, um Händlern einen echten Vorteil auf dem Markt zu verschaffen. Mit fortschrittlichen Filtertechniken zur Eliminierung von Rauschen und falschen Signalen erhöht es die Handelsgenauigkeit und das Potenzial. Durch die Kom
Käufer dieses Produkts erwarben auch
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (79)
Indikatoren
Jeder Käufer dieses Indikators erhält zusätzlich kostenlos: Das exklusive Tool „Bomber Utility“, das jede Handelsposition automatisch begleitet, Stop-Loss- und Take-Profit-Niveaus setzt und Trades gemäß den Regeln der Strategie schließt Set-Dateien zur Konfiguration des Indikators für verschiedene Handelsinstrumente Set-Dateien zur Konfiguration des Bomber Utility in den Modi: „Minimales Risiko“, „Ausgewogenes Risiko“ und „Abwartende Strategie“ Ein Schritt-für-Schritt-Videohandbuch, das Ihnen hi
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Indikatoren
Erhalte den KOSTENLOSEN AUX Indikator und EA-Support Direkter Download — Hier klicken [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator  Divergence in Chaos Environment ist ein spezialisiertes MT5-Tool für Trader, die die Elliott-Wellen-Theorie im Rahmen der Trading-Chaos-Methoden anwenden. Es erkennt versteckte und reguläre Divergenzen in der Preisbewegung, synchronisiert mit dem chaotischen Marktumfeld nach Bill Williams. Hauptmerkmale Elliott-Wellen-abgestimmte Divergenz: erkennt bullische und bärische Diverge
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indikatoren
Wir stellen vor       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , der bahnbrechende MQL5-Indikator, der die Art und Weise, wie Sie Trendumkehrungen erkennen und handeln, verändert! Entwickelt von einem Team erfahrener Händler mit über 13 Jahren Handelserfahrung,       Quantum Trend Sniper-Indikator       wurde entwickelt, um Ihre Trading-Reise mit seiner innovativen Methode zur Identifizierung von Trendumkehrungen mit extrem hoher Genauigkeit auf ein neues Niveau zu heben. ***Kaufe Quantum Trend Sniper
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indikatoren
Swing Trading ist der erste Indikator, der Schwankungen in Trendrichtung und mögliche Umkehrschwankungen erkennt. Es wird der in der Handelsliteratur weit verbreitete Baseline-Swing-Trading-Ansatz verwendet. Der Indikator untersucht mehrere Preis- und Zeitvektoren, um die aggregierte Trendrichtung zu verfolgen und erkennt Situationen, in denen der Markt überverkauft oder überkauft ist und zur Korrektur bereit ist. [ Installationsanleitung | Update-Anleitung | Fehlerbehebung | FAQ | Alle Produkte
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indikatoren
LAUNCH-AKTION Der Azimuth Pro Preis ist zunächst auf 299$ für die ersten 100 Käufer festgelegt. Der Endpreis wird 499$ betragen. DER UNTERSCHIED ZWISCHEN RETAIL- UND INSTITUTIONELLEN EINSTIEGEN IST NICHT DER INDIKATOR — ES IST DIE POSITION. Die meisten Trader steigen auf willkürlichen Preisniveaus ein, jagen dem Momentum hinterher oder reagieren auf verzögerte Signale. Institutionen warten darauf, dass der Preis strukturelle Niveaus erreicht, an denen sich Angebot und Nachfrage tatsächlich ve
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (5)
Indikatoren
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professionelles No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend-Signalsystem mit außergewöhnlicher Gewinnrate | Für MT4 / MT5 Es funktioniert am besten auf niedrigeren Zeitrahmen, wie 1 Minute, 5 Minuten und 15 Minuten. Hauptmerkmale: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition ist ein intelligentes Signalsystem, das speziell für den Trendhandel entwickelt wurde. Es nutzt eine mehrstufige Filterlogik, um ausschließlich starke, richtungsbestimmte Bewegungen mit echtem Momentum zu identifizieren.
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indikatoren
Ich präsentiere Ihnen den hervorragenden technischen Indikator Grabber, der als eine vollständig einsatzbereite „All-Inclusive“-Handelsstrategie funktioniert. In einem einzigen Code sind leistungsstarke Werkzeuge zur technischen Marktanalyse, Handelssignale (Pfeile), Alarmfunktionen und Push-Benachrichtigungen integriert. Jeder Käufer dieses Indikators erhält zusätzlich kostenlos: Grabber Utility: ein Tool zur automatischen Verwaltung offener Orders Schritt-für-Schritt-Videoanleitung: wie man de
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indikatoren
Wir stellen   Quantum TrendPulse   vor, das ultimative Handelstool, das die Leistung von   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   und   Stochastic   in einem umfassenden Indikator vereint, um Ihr Handelspotenzial zu maximieren. Dieser Indikator wurde für Händler entwickelt, die Präzision und Effizienz suchen, und hilft Ihnen dabei, Markttrends, Momentumverschiebungen und optimale Ein- und Ausstiegspunkte sicher zu erkennen. Hauptmerkmale: SuperTrend-Integration:   Folgen Sie problemlos dem vorherrschenden Markt
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.5 (8)
Indikatoren
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro ist ein professioneller Indikator für MetaTrader 5, der entwickelt wurde, um Trader bei der Identifizierung von Einstiegspunkten und dem Risikomanagement effizient zu unterstützen. Der Indikator bietet ein umfassendes Analyse-Toolkit, bestehend aus einem Signalerkennungssystem, automatischer Entry/SL/TP-Verwaltung, Volumenanalyse und Echtzeit-Performance-Statistiken. Benutzerhandbuch zum Verständnis des Systems   |   Benutzerhandbuch für andere Sprachen HAUPTFUNKTIONEN S
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indikatoren
Der Indikator „ Dynamic Scalper System MT5 “ ist für Scalping-Handel innerhalb von Trendwellen konzipiert. Getestet an wichtigen Währungspaaren und Gold, Kompatibilität mit anderen Handelsinstrumenten ist gegeben. Liefert Signale für die kurzfristige Eröffnung von Positionen entlang des Trends mit zusätzlicher Unterstützung von Kursbewegungen. Das Prinzip des Indikators: Große Pfeile bestimmen die Trendrichtung. Ein Algorithmus zur Generierung von Scalping-Signalen in Form kleiner Pfeile arbei
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indikatoren
MetaForecast prognostiziert und visualisiert die Zukunft eines beliebigen Marktes basierend auf den Harmonien in den Preisdaten. Obwohl der Markt nicht immer vorhersehbar ist, kann MetaForecast, wenn es ein Muster im Preis gibt, die Zukunft so genau wie möglich voraussagen. Im Vergleich zu ähnlichen Produkten kann MetaForecast durch die Analyse von Markttrends genauere Ergebnisse erzeugen. Eingabeparameter Past size (Vergangene Größe) Gibt an, wie viele Balken MetaForecast verwendet, um ein Mod
ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5
Abdullah Alrai
Indikatoren
Natürlich, hier ist die Übersetzung in Deutsch: Vorstellung des Astronomie-Indikators für   MT4 / MT5 : Dein ultimativer himmlischer Trading-Begleiter Bist du bereit, deine Trading-Erfahrung auf himmlische Höhen zu heben? Suche nicht weiter als unseren revolutionären Astronomie-Indikator für MT4. Dieses innovative Tool übertrifft herkömmliche Trading-Indikatoren und nutzt komplexe Algorithmen, um dir unvergleichliche astronomische Einblicke und präzise Berechnungen zu bieten. Ein Universum an In
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indikatoren
Dies ist wahrscheinlich der vollständigste Indikator für die automatische Erkennung der harmonischen Preisbildung, den Sie für die MetaTrader-Plattform finden können. Es erkennt 19 verschiedene Muster, nimmt Fibonacci-Projektionen genauso ernst wie Sie, zeigt die potenzielle Umkehrzone (PRZ) an und findet geeignete Stop-Loss- und Take-Profit-Werte. [ Installationsanleitung | Update-Anleitung | Fehlerbehebung | FAQ | Alle Produkte ] Es erkennt 19 verschiedene harmonische Preisbildungen Darges
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indikatoren
ARIPoint ist ein leistungsstarker Handelsbegleiter, der hochwahrscheinliche Einstiegssignale mit dynamischen TP/SL/DP-Levels auf Basis der Volatilität generiert. Das integrierte Performance-Tracking zeigt Gewinn/Verlust-Statistiken, PP1/PP2-Treffer und Erfolgsraten, die alle live aktualisiert werden. Hauptmerkmale: Kauf-/Verkaufssignale mit adaptiven Volatilitätsbändern TP/SL/DP-Levels in Echtzeit auf Basis von ATR Eingebauter MA-Filter mit optionaler ATR/StdDev-Volatilität Performance-Statisti
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indikatoren
Der Trend Forecaster-Indikator verwendet einen einzigartigen proprietären Algorithmus, um Einstiegspunkte für eine Breakout-Handelsstrategie zu bestimmen. Der Indikator identifiziert Preiscluster, analysiert die Preisbewegung in der Nähe von Niveaus und liefert ein Signal, wenn der Preis ein Niveau durchbricht. Der Trend Forecaster-Indikator ist für alle Finanzwerte geeignet, einschließlich Währungen (Forex), Metalle, Aktien, Indizes und Kryptowährungen. Sie können den Indikator auch so einstel
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Indikatoren
Ganz einfach: Sie können mit dem Handel beginnen, sobald die Bewegung der weißen Zahlen – bekannt als „Pips“ – neben der aktuellen Kerze erscheint. Die weißen „Pips“ zeigen an, dass ein Kauf- oder Verkaufsauftrag derzeit aktiv ist und sich in die richtige Richtung bewegt, was durch die weiße Farbe angezeigt wird. Wenn die Bewegung der weißen Pips stoppt und in eine statische grüne Farbe übergeht, signalisiert dies das Ende der aktuellen Dynamik. Die grüne Farbe der Zahlen stellt den Gesamtgewin
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indikatoren
Zunächst einmal ist es wichtig zu betonen, dass dieses Handelstool ein Nicht-Repaint-, Nicht-Redraw- und Nicht-Verzögerungsindikator ist, was es ideal für professionelles Trading macht. Online-Kurs, Benutzerhandbuch und Demo. Der Smart Price Action Concepts Indikator ist ein sehr leistungsstarkes Werkzeug sowohl für neue als auch erfahrene Händler. Er vereint mehr als 20 nützliche Indikatoren in einem und kombiniert fortgeschrittene Handelsideen wie die Analyse des Inner Circle Traders und Str
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
Indikatoren
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( Dieser Indikator ist auch mit Wirtschaftsanbietern kompatibel, die keine DOM-Daten und BID/ASK-Daten anbieten， Er unterstützt auch verschiedene Devisentransaktionen， DEMO Version，modleling muss " Every tick based on real ticks" wählen ) Wichtiger Hinweis: Bevor Sie eine Bestellung aufgeben, kontaktieren Sie mich bitte zuerst, und ich werde Sie mit professionellen Antworten und Dienstleistungen versorgen 1. Übersicht FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW ist ein fortsc
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indikatoren
Der Berma Bands (BBs)-Indikator ist ein wertvolles Werkzeug für Händler, die Markttrends erkennen und daraus Kapital schlagen möchten. Durch die Analyse der Beziehung zwischen dem Preis und den BBs können Händler erkennen, ob sich ein Markt in einer Trend- oder Schwankungsphase befindet. Besuchen Sie den [ Berma Home Blog ], um mehr zu erfahren. Berma-Bänder bestehen aus drei unterschiedlichen Linien: dem oberen Berma-Band, dem mittleren Berma-Band und dem unteren Berma-Band. Diese Linien werden
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indikatoren
RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitatives Markt-Betriebssystem 70% RABATT AUF LEBENSLANGEN ZUGANG (BEGRENZTE ZEIT) - ÜBER 2.000 TRADER Warum scheitern die meisten Trader trotz "perfekter" Indikatoren? Weil sie einzelne Konzepte isoliert handeln. Ein Signal ohne Kontext ist ein Glücksspiel. Für konstante Gewinne benötigen Sie KONFLUENZ . RelicusRoad Pro ist kein einfacher Pfeil-Indikator. Es ist ein vollständiges quantitatives Markt-Ökosystem . Es bildet die „Fair Value Road“ ab und unterscheidet zwischen R
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indikatoren
Derzeit 33% Rabatt! Die beste Lösung für jeden Anfänger oder erfahrenen Händler! Dieser Indikator ist ein einzigartiges, qualitativ hochwertiges und erschwingliches Trading-Tool, da wir eine Reihe von proprietären Funktionen und eine neue Formel integriert haben. Mit diesem Update werden Sie in der Lage sein, doppelte Zeitrahmenzonen anzuzeigen. Sie können nicht nur einen höheren TF (Zeitrahmen) anzeigen, sondern sowohl den Chart-TF als auch den höheren TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. Alle Supply Dema
Rtc ML Ai Predictor
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Indikatoren
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor - Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast Was dieser Indikator tut Im Gegensatz zu herkömmlichen Indikatoren verlässt sich dieses System nicht auf statische Parameter oder historische Kurvenanpassungen , sondern passt seinen internen Zustand dynamisch während des laufenden Marktbetriebs an. Anstatt statische Regeln zu verwenden, lernt der Indikator kontinuierlich aus Live-Marktdaten und passt sein internes Modell dynam
TPTSyncX
Arief
Indikatoren
Holen Sie sich den KOSTENLOSEN AUX-Indikator, EA-Support und die vollständige Anleitung, bitte besuchen Sie – https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763955 Erkenne den Trend. Lies das Muster. Timing den Einstieg. 3 Schritte in unter 30 Sekunden! Handeln Sie mühelos — keine Analyse erforderlich, Ihr intelligenter Assistent ist bereit, Ihren Workflow zu vereinfachen Keine Überlastung mehr durch Charts. Handeln Sie mit Vertrauen dank intelligenter Bias-Erkennung. Kompatibel mit allen Währungen, Krypt
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
Indikatoren
Optionen und Privilegien des Miet-/Lifetime-Pakets Miete Monatlich Sechs Monate Jährlich/Lebenslang Weis Wave mit Geschwindigkeit mit Alert+Speed Index x x x Manuell x x x Video zur Schnelleinrichtung x x x Blog x x x Lifetime-Updates x x x Einrichtungs- und Schulungsmaterial x x Discord-Zugangskanal "Die SI-Händler" x Rectangle Break Alert Tool x Wie man damit handelt: http: // www.tradethevolumewaves.com ** Wenn Sie kaufen, nehmen Sie bitte Kontakt mit mir auf, um Ihren : Schulungsraum un
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.48 (138)
Indikatoren
Dies ist ein Indikator für MT5, der genaue Signale für den Einstieg in einen Handel ohne Repainting (Neuzeichnen) liefert. Er kann auf alle Finanzwerte angewendet werden: Forex, Kryptowährungen, Metalle, Aktien, Indizes. Er liefert ziemlich genaue Schätzungen und sagt Ihnen, wann es am besten ist, eine Position zu eröffnen und zu schließen. Sehen Sie sich das Video (6:22) mit einem Beispiel für die Verarbeitung nur eines Signals an, das sich für den Indikator gelohnt hat! Die meisten Händler ver
Williams Accumulation Distribution MTF
Ebrah Ssali
Indikatoren
MTF WAD Vereinfachter Indikator - Professionelle Handelslösung Überblick Der MTF WAD Simplified ist ein hochentwickelter volumenbasierter Multi-Timeframe-Indikator, der entwickelt wurde, um Smart Money Flows auf den Finanzmärkten zu verfolgen. Durch die Überwachung der Williams Accumulation/Distribution (WAD) über 8 verschiedene Zeitrahmen bietet dieses Tool Händlern einen beispiellosen Einblick in institutionelle Akkumulations- und Distributionsmuster. Hauptvorteile für Trader 1 . intelligente
MTF Candlestick Patterns Detector
Ebrah Ssali
Indikatoren
Der MTF Candlestick Patterns Detector-Indikator ist ein umfassendes Momentum- und Trend-Intelligence-System , das entwickelt wurde, um das Marktrauschen zu beseitigen und Privatanlegern Klarheit auf institutionellem Niveau zu bieten. Er ist auf die Erkennung von Signalen mit hoher Wahrscheinlichkeit spezialisiert, indem er die Geometrie der Preisbewegung mit zeitlichen Zusammenhängen verbindet. Hier erfahren Sie, warum dieses Tool für Ihr Trading Desk ein entscheidender Faktor ist: Kernfunktiona
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (4)
Indikatoren
Elliott Wave Trend wurde für die wissenschaftliche Wellenzählung entwickelt. Dieses Tool konzentriert sich darauf, die Unschärfe der klassischen Elliott-Wellenzählung zu beseitigen, indem es die Richtlinien des Template- und Pattern-Ansatzes nutzt. Dabei bietet Elliott Wave Trend erstens die Vorlage für Ihre Wellenzählung. Zweitens bietet es den Wave Structural Score, um die genaue Wellenbildung zu identifizieren. Es bietet sowohl den Structural Score für Impulswellen als auch den Structure Scor
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indikatoren
Dieser Indikator erkennt Preisumkehrungen im Zick-Zack, wobei nur Preisaktionsanalysen und ein Donchian-Kanal verwendet werden. Es wurde speziell für den kurzfristigen Handel entwickelt, ohne dass ein Nachlackieren oder ein Backpainting erforderlich ist. Es ist ein fantastisches Werkzeug für clevere Trader, die darauf abzielen, das Timing ihrer Operationen zu verbessern. [ Installationsanleitung | Update-Anleitung | Fehlerbehebung | FAQ | Alle Produkte ] Erstaunlich einfach zu handeln Es biet
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indikatoren
Gartley Hunter Multi - Ein Indikator für die gleichzeitige Suche nach harmonischen Mustern auf Dutzenden von Handelsinstrumenten und auf allen möglichen Zeitrahmen. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Vorteile 1. Muster: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Gleichzeitige Suche nach Mustern auf Dutzenden von Handelsinstrumenten und auf allen möglichen Zeitrahmen 3. Suche nach Mustern in allen möglichen Größen. Von den kleinsten bis z
Weitere Produkte dieses Autors
Moving Average Crossover With ATR
Jason Smith
Experten
Gleitende Durchschnitte Bot mit ATR - Ein umfassendes Trading Tool . Very RARE POWERFUL AND UNIQUE moving averages BOT that incorporates ATR with Stop Loss, Take Profit Multiplier. Mehrere Time Frames und vieles mehr. Dieser Bot ist ein beeindruckendes automatisiertes Handelssystem, das die Einfachheit der gleitenden Durchschnitte mit der dynamischen Anpassungsfähigkeit der Average True Range (ATR) kombiniert. Entwickelt, um Handelsstrategien durch eine ausgewogene Mischung aus Trendfolgetechn
FinalStrike EA
Jason Smith
Utilitys
Automatically Close Trades at Your Desired Profit Target! Take the guesswork out of trading by automatically closing your positions as soon as they reach your set profit target. Add to any chart-  The Bot will monitor all open trades Key Features:     Automatic Trade Closing:     Set a profit target in USD, and let FinalStrike automatically close the trade when dollar amount is achieved     Multiple Positions Supported:     Whether you have one or multiple trades open across different pairs,
FREE
Williams Percent Range
Jason Smith
Experten
Willkommen beim Williams Percent Range EA (wpr) Es wird empfohlen, dass Sie das Dokument durchlesen, bevor Sie mit der Erstellung einer Strategie beginnen. Risikomanagement - Feste und risikobasierte Positionsgrößen für flexibles Risikomanagement. Merkmale: ATR für Stop Loss und Take Profit. Positionsgröße. Fest oder risikobasiert Risikobasiert. Eigenkapital, Saldo oder freie Marge Stop-Loss-Modus. Schließt den Handel auf das Signal hin und geht in einen neuen Handel in entgegengesetzter Rich
ATR Driven Daily Percentage Trading Bot
Jason Smith
Experten
It's recommended that you read through the entire document. For the first time ever on MQL5 . A first of its kind on the marketplace. Introducing a truly groundbreaking trading bot—one that combines ATR-driven risk management with an innovative daily percentage change trading strategy. Designed for trading a wide range of assets, including Gold, Oil, Bitcoin, Forex and Indices . (Ideal for basket trading.) This powerful, fully automated exclusive Bot is designed to give traders a unique edge
Mfi ATR EA
Jason Smith
Experten
Geldfluss-Index. MFI EA Atomated Trading Bot MFI-Bots können wertvolle Werkzeuge für die Automatisierung von Handelsstrategien sein, die auf dem Marktmomentum basieren. Es ist jedoch wichtig, ihre Funktionsweise zu verstehen, ihre Leistung zu überwachen und sie als Teil eines umfassenden Handelsplans einzusetzen. Der Money Flow Index (MFI) ist ein technisches Analysetool, das Preis und Volumen kombiniert, um den Kauf- und Verkaufsdruck eines Vermögenswerts zu bewerten. Im Kryptowährungshandel
RandomPulse ATR Driven Directionless Bot
Jason Smith
Experten
RandomPulse ATR Driven Directionless Bot" Expert Advisor! Was macht dieser Bot? Der EA ist so konzipiert, dass er Trades auf Basis eines zufälligen Einstiegs ausführt und so sicherstellt, dass Ihre Handelspositionen immer dynamisch und engagiert sind. Hier ist, was er bietet! Zufällige Handelsrichtung: Dieser EA wählt nach dem Zufallsprinzip aus, ob er kauft oder verkauft, und sorgt so dafür, dass Ihre Handelsstrategie nicht durch vorhersehbare Muster eingeschränkt wird. Kaufen oder Verkaufen
Silent Syndicate
Jason Smith
Experten
Gold Trading Made Simple – Maximize Profits With This Proven Strategy! Silent Syndicate – The Ultimate AI-Powered Gold Trading Bot. Precision. Performance. Profitability. Gold trading is a highly lucrative market , but without the right strategy, it can be volatile and unpredictable. Silent Syndicate is a state-of-the-art trading system designed to maximize profits, minimize risk, and provide consistent long-term returns. Powered by intelligent algorithms, strategic trade management, and advan
TriggerGuard Pending Order EA
Jason Smith
Experten
Introducing TriggerGuard Pending Order EA This Bot is a state-of-the-art, fully automated Expert Advisor  Utilizing a robust pending order system, TriggerGuard ensures that your trades are placed and executed only when market conditions align with your preset criteria. A very useful transferable tool for price action strategies, allowing you to effortlessly set traps in the market. It works flawlessly. You can execute the bot during corrections in a descending channel, against impulse waves, or
Midnight Throttle EA
Jason Smith
Experten
The Midnight Thottle Expert Advisor: Automated Trading Based on Alignment of Percentages The Midnight Throttle EA is an expert advisor that trades automatically based on the alignment of four key timeframes' percentage changes. It trades what Midnight Watch visualizes." It uses the Midnight Watch indicator’s data to analyze market conditions and enter trades when the market shows significant alignment across different timeframes. How Midnight Throttle Works: Alignment Criteria: The Expert
Midnight Watch
Jason Smith
Indikatoren
I am a trader specializing in the development of rare , exclusive , high-performance trading bots designed for serious traders who are committed to achieving consistent profitability and success. This free indicator is more than just a visual tool—it powers the Midnight Throttle EA , an automated trading system that executes trades based on the precise market conditions this indicator observes. Midnight Watch : A Pro-Level Tool for Precision Market Analysis. An advanced , multi-functional MetaTr
Sentinal Core
Jason Smith
Experten
It's recommended that you read through the entire document. Sentinal Core– A Multi-Timeframe Percentage Threshold Logic Engine Exclusive to MQL5  Sentinal Core is the third and final Expert Advisor in a trilogy of EA's engineered for directional alignment using percentage-based trend analysis. It is not your typical entry-signal bot. Sentinel Core is a pure logic engine designed to rigorously filter signal validity through real-time, multi-timeframe sentiment analysis based solely on price act
BreakPoint Pro
Jason Smith
Experten
BreakPoint Pro – Daily High/Low Breakout EA This bot is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that trades breakouts of the current day's high and low using a clean, rules-based price action approach. The strategy focuses on capturing directional momentum once price breaches these key intraday levels—one of the most statistically reliable patterns in discretionary and algorithmic trading. A powerful Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on daily high/low breakouts using a price action-driven strat
Globex Range Levels
Jason Smith
Indikatoren
Globex Range Levels – Gold Edition Market Focus: XAUUSD / Gold / Futures-style Assets m5-m15 Designed For: Day Traders, Scalpers, Institutional-Level Strategies What is Globex Globex is the electronic trading platform operated by CME Group, enabling nearly 24-hour trading of futures and options across global markets. It runs outside traditional U.S. trading hours and is commonly referred to as the overnight session . In trading, the term "Globex session" typically refers to the period between th
Professional Grade ATR And Volume Dashboard
Jason Smith
Indikatoren
Finally, a dashboard that cuts through the noise and shows what actually matters. – Displays All Symbols In Your Market Watch List (Updates in real time) This advanced Multi-Timeframe ATR & Volume Dashboard gives traders a crystal-clear view of market volatility and liquidity across all symbols and timeframes in one glance .     Real-Time ATR & Volume Data – See exact volatility (ATR) and trading activity (Volume) for M1 to MN1     Smart Grouping – Automatically classifies instruments (Forex, In
Global Risk Manager Auto Stop Loss With Trailer
Jason Smith
Utilitys
Global Risk Manager Auto Stop Loss  Automate Your Risk Management This utility works seamlessly with any symbol, by intelligently setting your initial Stop Loss and Take Profit the instant a new position is opened. Perfect for traders who enter manually or via an EA  but want consistent, rules-based risk management applied automatically. Why You Need This Eliminates Human Error: Never forget to set a stop loss again. Ensures every trade is protected from the start. Enforces Discipline: Removes
Bollinger Bands Mean Reversion With Walk Feature
Jason Smith
Experten
This Expert Advisor combines classic mean reversion with an advanced Bollinger Band Walk Filter to trade when momentum is confirmed. It can be adapted between mean reversion and a breakout strategy (Bollinger walk), reducing false signals and improving trade precision. The Walk Filter detects sustained price interaction with Bollinger Bands over N consecutive bars. Only after this walk is confirmed does the EA enable breakout trades in the corresponding direction. Upper band walks trigger breako
Magic History
Jason Smith
Indikatoren
Magic History ist ein detaillierter Handelsvisualisierungsindikator, der die gesamte Geschichte Ihrer Handelsaktivitäten direkt auf den Chart bringt. Wenn Sie ein Entwickler oder Händler sind, der mit magischen Zahlen arbeitet, ist dieser Indikator wie für Sie gemacht. Intelligente Paginierung - verlieren Sie nie wieder den Überblick über Ihre Trades Paginierung bedeutet, dass der Inhalt in einzelne Seiten aufgeteilt wird, anstatt alles auf einmal anzuzeigen. Im Zusammenhang mit Ihrem Magic Hist
Ping Monitor
Jason Smith
Utilitys
Ping-Monitor - Verpassen Sie nie wieder einen Tick! Betreiben Sie EAs und machen Sie sich Sorgen über das Einfrieren von Charts oder den Abbruch von Datenfeeds ? Dieses Tool ist Ihr ultimativer Wachhund, der Sie in dem Moment alarmiert, in dem Ihre Charts keine Updates mehr erhalten. Ping-Monitor wurde entwickelt, um zu erkennen, wenn ein Chart einfriert oder der Datenfeed abbricht, selbst wenn MT5 noch anzeigt, dass die Verbindung aktiv ist. Die Funktion verfolgt die Zeit des letzten eingehen
Synthetic Timeframe Creator
Jason Smith
Indikatoren
Synthetic Timeframe Creator Professionelle benutzerdefinierte Timeframe-Visualisierung für MetaTrader 5 Revolutionieren Sie Ihre Multi-Timeframe-Analyse mit Synthetic Timeframe Creator. Sind Sie es leid, zwischen Charts zu wechseln? Müssen Sie bestimmte Zeitzyklen analysieren, die es in den Standard-Zeitrahmen nicht gibt? Dies ist Ihre ultimative Lösung. Erstellen Sie benutzerdefinierte D2, D3, W2, W3 (oder beliebige N-Perioden) Kerzen direkt auf Ihrem MT5-Chart, ohne dass Sie benutzerdefinier
Auswahl:
Keine Bewertungen
Antwort auf eine Rezension