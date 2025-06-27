BreakPoint Pro

BreakPoint Pro – Daily High/Low Breakout EA

This bot is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that trades breakouts of the current day's high and low using a clean, rules-based price action approach. The strategy focuses on capturing directional momentum once price breaches these key intraday levels—one of the most statistically reliable patterns in discretionary and algorithmic trading.

A powerful Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on daily high/low breakouts using a price action-driven strategy. 
Each trading day, the EA automatically identifies these levels and enters trades once the price breaches them, aiming to capture strong directional momentum.

Core Strategy

  • Automatically identifies the current day's high and low.

  • Places trades when price breaks above the high (buy) or below the low (sell)

  • The trend line can be updated to allow multiple entries as price approaches fresh highs or lows after the initial session open. This is especially useful when trading begins a few hours after the market opens, allowing the EA to adapt to evolving price action."

To reduce false breakouts and improve signal accuracy, BreakPoint Pro EA offers several breakout confirmation modes. 
In the "No confirmation" mode, trades are entered immediately upon price breaching the high or low. 
The "Close confirmation" mode requires at least one bar to close above the high (for buy trades) or below the low (for sell trades) before executing an entry. 
The "2-period confirmation" mode takes a more conservative approach, requiring two consecutive bars to close beyond the breakout level before a trade is placed. These confirmation settings allow traders to adjust the balance between early entries and higher probability setups.

BreakPoint Pro also includes an integrated ATR (Average True Range) volatility filter
This feature helps the EA avoid trading during low-volatility conditions by skipping entries when the ATR is below a user-defined threshold. 
The EA can calculate stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels dynamically, using the ATR value multiplied by custom factors. 
This ensures that SL/TP levels adapt to market volatility, improving risk management. 
Alternatively, traders can opt to disable ATR-based calculations and use fixed pip values for SL and TP if preferred.

Trading session timing is fully customizable. Users can set specific trading hours to limit when the EA is active. It supports full control over session times, including the ability to span overnight hours—for example, starting at 22:00 and ending at 05:00 the next day.


Önerilen ürünler
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
Uzman Danışmanlar
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
NeuroForex
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tool for trade with deep neural networks which trains itsef with machine learning , up to 1512 weigthed measures by each symbol, as long the market goes on. It trades in various forex symbols and timeframes , it could be configured for the actual graph too, giving false to all symbols and/or timeframes. It could be configured for dinstintc pairs and you can have diferent neural networks and diferent set of pairs in diferent charts. You can decide which symbols, timeframes, and how risky will be
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
Uzman Danışmanlar
SchermanActionPro ile Tanışın: Autotrading'in Yeni Otomatik Ticaret Botu Otomatik ticaret SchermanActionPro'yu sunmaktan gurur duyar! Öne Çıkan Özellikler:  • Yapılandırılabilir Göstergeler: Ortalamaları ve mum sayısını Ivan'ın tavsiyelerine göre ayarlayın.  • Operasyonel Esneklik: Satın alma ve satış arasında seçim yapın.  • Kâr Alma: ATR veya karşı sinyale dayalı sabit seçenekler.  • Kayıp Durdurma: ATR'ye göre veya karşıt sinyale göre sabit olarak yapılandırılabilir.  • Lot Türleri: Sabit lo
Aetheris Quantum
Dmytro Tishchenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aetheris Quantum — AI-Powered Trading Solution Aetheris Quantum is a powerful trading bot designed to analyze market patterns using artificial intelligence technology. By continuously learning and adapting to changing market conditions, the bot ensures high-accuracy forecasts and effective trading even in challenging market environments. Unlike basic trading solutions, Aetheris Quantum offers customizable settings, allowing traders to tailor it to their unique trading strategies! Special Price:
Golden Algo MT5
Abderrahmane Benali
Uzman Danışmanlar
A professional automated trading expert that relies on the Bollinger Bands indicator to execute precise buy and sell trades based on price interactions with the indicator's bands and Exit the deal by standard deviation. Best Settings:  Download SET File For XAUUSD Time Frame : 1 Min Features : Smart information window that allows you to see open trades and daily limits. a news filter to prevent trading during important economic events, daily money management to determine the maximum loss during
EA Night Fox Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
Zonda EA
Anton Kondratev
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Zonda EA   ben   bir       Açık Optimizasyon Parametrelerine ve   Gerçek Zamanlı Kurtarma Mekanizmasına Sahip Tam Otomatik Sistem. Only 6 Copies of 10 Left  for 390 $ Next Price 990 $  Zonda KILAVUZU Sinyaller Komisyon İadesi Güncellemeler Bloğum Not        Grid       , Not        Martingale       , Not         AI         , Not         Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart        GBPUSD M15 Her pozisyonun her zaman bir       Sabit SL       Ve       Tam Anlaşma Takibi (FDT)   , DrawDo
RSI Stocks Rebound
Alexandru Chirila
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
RSI Stocks Rebound The Dollar Cost Average with RSI Expert Advisor (EA) combines the power of the Dollar Cost Average (DCA) strategy with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator to optimize entry and exit points for trades. This EA is specifically designed for traders who want to take advantage of market conditions, using the RSI to trigger buy signals during market dips and executing a DCA strategy to accumulate positions when the market continues to move against them. All Products   |   Co
TrendFusion X
Daniel Mandachi
Uzman Danışmanlar
TrendFusion X is a fully automated trading solution designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and structured decision-making. It combines a trend scoring model with multi-timeframe analysis and confirmation logic to ensure trades are executed only under technically favorable conditions. Built for modern trading environments, TrendFusion X adapts to changing market behavior and focuses on quality setups rather than volume. Core Features Trend Strength Scoring System Filters out weak
Financial Control
Vitalii Zakharuk
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Financial Control expert system traverses the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. The bot works on both Netting and Hedging account types. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs, with a low spread and use VPS. Financial Control is high frequency trading. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. If there is a commission on the account, it mu
Yarukami Mnukakashi EA MT5
Aleksandr Kazmirchuk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yarukami Mnukakashi   is an automated trading advisor designed for traders in the Forex market. Please note that the stop loss is set at $100 . I installed it for technical reasons. I trade without STOP!!! Use a set of files with a group in a telegram. MT4 version via link. Key Features: Strategy type: 24-hour trading, but I recommend avoiding the American session and setting a daily take of $30-40 per 0.01 lot. Can work in one direction or both at once independently of each other. Trading inst
NanoTrade Pro
Vadim Podoprigora
Uzman Danışmanlar
NanoTrade Pro NanoTrade Pro   is a state-of-the-art automated trading advisor designed to optimize your trading strategy in the fast-paced financial markets. Leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis, NanoTrade Pro automates the scalping process, enabling traders to capitalize on small price movements with remarkable precision and efficiency. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open orders. Before buying, be s
PEA Farm Lots
Paitoon Rienpreecha
Uzman Danışmanlar
Functionalities - Open buy and sell  - Customizable break-even AND TP SL - Implements Martingale Features Recommendations - Currency pairs: Major currency pairs - Currency pairs recommend : EURUSD - Not recommended : XAUUSD - Timeframe : 1H - Minimum deposit: $2000 per currency pair *Recommend $10000 - Leverage: Minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500 - Account type: ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads. - Use a VPS for the EA to operate 24/7 (strongly recommended) Warning - Withdraw profits ev
Rapid X
Tatiana Savkevych
Uzman Danışmanlar
Rapid strategy for working in the Forex market with a scalping base. The algorithm involves carrying out a trading operation in the shortest possible time. As a rule, this period of time is seconds and is only sometimes limited to several minutes. There is an opinion that scalping is for beginners. But in fact, it is wrong. In order to carry out a trading operation correctly and profitably, a trader needs to learn scalping, otherwise the result may be negative. This is why using a bot is more
Immortal MT5
Paranchai Tensit
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA is based on   trend trading strategy . Mechanism " trend trading strategy " is a tendency of a financial market price to move in a particular direction over time. If there is a turn contrary to the trend, This mechanism will exit and wait until the turn establishes itself as a trend in the opposite direction, and re-enter when the trend re-establishes. This EA has been backtested for 9 years of real tick data (2015-2023), consistent with the latest trading accounts. Immortal MT4:   https:
Early Retirement MT5
Jesper Christensen
4.5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
After years of perfecting breakout trading strategies I am ready to share my latest development. A breakout system that uses machine learning (ML) to constantly adapt to the current market behavior and scan for the highest probability setups.  Breakout trading is a tried and tested strategy, but as anything in trading, it does come with several challanges. The challenge as a manual trader is to locate the correct swing points, where the probability of a break out is the highest. It is subjectiv
Smart Exit Manager PRO
Orwa Kerdiea
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Exit Manager PRO Professional Version - Unlimited live trading on all pairs and timeframes. Try the FREE Version on demo accounts before upgrading to PRO. Overview Smart Exit Manager PRO automatically calculates the exact price level where closing all your positions will achieve your target profit. The target line updates in real-time as you open or close trades, accounting for broker commissions and providing a precise exit point visible on your chart. Perfect for traders managing mul
TrendWave Navigator
Michael Kolawole Shodimu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Title: TrendWave Navigator – Multi-Timeframe Trend-Following EA Short Description: Catch strong market trends with precision! Trades Forex majors and XAUUSD using H1 trend detection and M15 pullback entries. Smart risk management with low drawdown. Full Description Overview: TrendWave Navigator is a professional multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that captures sustained directional moves while filtering out choppy market noise. Optimized for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD (Gold). Ideal for tr
Derivonit EA
Lungile Mpofu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Derivonit EA  is fully automated Expert Advisor for trading Boom 1000 Index  offered by Deriv formerly known as Binary Dotcom. The EA uses more than seven strategies to open trades and close. It is based on CCI, STOCHASTICH, BANDS, ALLIGATOR and ENVELOPES for opening trades and then uses ATR, ADX, Accelerator Oscillator and RSI for closing trades. The EA will automatically open trades and close on Take Profit. Lot size and number of trades can be also changed depending on account balance you hav
AI Capital Guardian HotSwitchPro Gold Edition
Fatos Hamiti
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI Capital Guardian HotSwitch Pro (Gold Edition) Intelligent and adaptive trading system for Gold (XAUUSD) Concept The Capital Guardian HotSwitch Pro is a fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor that dynamically adapts to market conditions – from ranging to trending phases. It automatically detects shifts in volatility and switches between two core trading modes for optimal balance between precision and stability. ️ Strategy Modes Smart Scalping Mode (Trend) → executes short micro-trades (3–7
Regression Analysis Candles EA
Preecha Chanthakan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Regression analysis Candles EA used regress equation degree 5 and equation line from two lower points and two high points draw two straight lines. It make four trends to compare for determine buy/sell orders. we put pending order buy limit/buy stop or sell limit/sell stop when has order. we has limit order least than 99 orders. we close all orders has ten cases it chooses to variable market we has C.V. parameter and we have many functions used in system. we divide our system to four modules. The
Stock Eagle EA MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Eagle EA – an automated trading advisor designed for the U.S. stock market. Based on a proprietary trading strategy and the observation that the stock market, as a spot market, tends to grow over time, the system is configured to open long positions only . It aims to identify market drawdowns by trading waves and monitors multiple timeframes to detect optimal entry points during temporary price declines. Unlike Stock Trader Pro ( product page >> ) , the trading strategy of Stock Eagle EA i
AutoSmartPro MT5
Alexandru Chirila
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Our Expert Advisor (EA) revolutionizes trading in the Forex market by integrating two powerful strategies - Scaling and Averaging - into a dynamic and adaptable framework. Designed for the MetaTrader4/5 platform, this EA employs innovative techniques to optimize trading outcomes in various market conditions. Metatrader4 Version  |  Auto Smart Pro MT5 Live Results  |  All Products  |  Contact Scaling Strategy: The Scaling strategy capitalizes on trending market movements by initiating multiple t
Gann Rooster V15
Ehsan Kariminasab
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gann 9Sq expert version 15, using artificial intelligence, mathematical algorithms, Fibonacci, 9 Gann and Fibonacci square strategy, which enables us to have win rate of 200% profit per month. Initial investment for minimum capital of $100 to $1000, you are able to adjust the volume, date, hour, day and profit limit. adjustable profit limit in both buy and sell positions. Able to place orders in all time frames from 5 minutes to a week. further adjustment enables you to open the position accord
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Uzman Danışmanlar
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Ürün açıklaması Genel bakış VIX Momentum Pro, VIX75 Sentetik Endeksleri için özel olarak tasarlanmış sofistike bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Algoritma, sentetik volatilite piyasasında yüksek olasılıklı ticaret fırsatlarını tanımlamak için özel momentum tespit teknikleri ile birleştirilmiş gelişmiş çoklu zaman dilimi analizi kullanır. Ticaret stratejisi Expert Advisor, birden fazla zaman diliminde fiyat hareketlerini analiz eden kapsamlı momentum tabanlı bir yaklaşımla
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
Sonic
Jalaluddin Raheemi
Uzman Danışmanlar
only 3 copies will be sold at the current price and then the price will increase to $399. Sonic EA is the result of studying and testing our best trading strategies and combining them with Artificial Intelligence technology. This EA is a perfect combination of quality, technology, intelligence, safety, and experience. This is just the start of this project, Every week our team works hard to improve this trading algorithm and add the best features to it.   Monitoring : Sonic MT5 1 Signal new
Synthesis X Neural EA
Thanaporn Sungthong
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forget Everything You Know About Trading Robots. Introducing Synthesis X Neural EA , the world's first Hybrid Intelligence Trading System . We have moved beyond the limitations of simple, indicator-based EAs to create a sophisticated, two-part artificial intelligence designed for one purpose: to generate stable, consistent portfolio growth with unparalleled risk management. Synthesis X is not merely an algorithm; it is a complete trading architecture. It combines the immense analytical power of
Nexus Alpha Engine
Krasimir Borislavov Petrov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Automation with Precision. No Surprises. Nexus Alpha Engine   delivers a new standard of trading precision.   Meet NexusEA —the foundational expert advisor in this framework, built for traders who demand absolute transparency and full control over their automated strategies. With   NexusEA , you're not just buying an EA; you're acquiring a powerful   "strategy skeleton builder."   We provide the robust, deterministic framework—you   integrate   your unique market insights and precise rules. Aut
Imperium Pattern EA for MT5
Botond Ratonyi
Uzman Danışmanlar
USE IT ONLY WITH THE SET FILES I POSTED TO THE COMMENT SECTION.  Youtube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQN5LTd91rk&amp ;t=2s This is the biggest update in the life of the Imperium Pattern EA, it got new features and engine. ---It got the official TheNomadTrader Dynamic engine system alongisde with good risk:reward ratio ---New feature that allows traders to tell the EA after how much time(X value in minutes) the EA can close trades by dynamic exit. This feature boosts the EA perfoe
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (364)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben   Quantum Queen   , tüm Quantum ekosisteminin gözbebeği ve MQL5 tarihindeki en yüksek puanlı, en çok satan Uzman Danışmanım. 20 ayı aşkın canlı işlem deneyimim sayesinde, tartışmasız XAUUSD Kraliçesi olarak yerimi kazandım. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Misyonum? Tutarlı, kesin ve akıllı işlem sonuçları sunmak — hem de defalarca. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli   fiyat
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.67 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Canlı sinyal her %10 arttığında, Zenox'un özel kalması ve stratejinin korunması için fiyat artırılacaktır. Nihai fiyat 2.999 ABD doları olacaktır. Canlı Sinyal IC Markets Hesabı, kanıt olarak canlı performansı kendiniz görün! Kullanıcı kılavuzunu indirin (İngilizce) Zenox, trendleri takip eden ve on altı döviz çifti arasında riski dağıtan son teknoloji ürünü bir yapay zeka çoklu parite salınım alım satım robotudur. Yıllar süren özverili geliştirme çalışmaları, güçlü bir alım satım algoritmasıyl
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (61)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (73)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD (Altın / ABD Doları) Zaman Aralığı H1-M15 (isteğe bağlı) Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum Mevduat 500 USD (veya başka bir para biriminde eşdeğeri) Tüm brokerlarla uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı fiyatlandırma, tüm hesap para birimleri, semboller ve GMT zaman dilimi desteklenir) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalışır EVET Makine öğrenimine ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanala abone olun: Abone Ol! Mad Turtle Projesinin Ana Özellikleri: Gerçek Makine Öğrenimi Bu Expert Advisor (EA), herhangi bir GPT si
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (77)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum King EA — Her Yatırımcı İçin Geliştirilmiş Akıllı Güç IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Özel Lansman Fiyatı Canlı Sinyal:       BURAYA TIKLAYIN MT4 versiyonu :   TIKLAYIN Quantum King kanalı:       Buraya tıklayın ***Quantum King MT5 satın alın ve Quantum StarMan'i ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla bilgi için özelden sorun! İşlemlerinizi hassasiyet ve disiplinle yönetin. Quantum King EA,
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
5 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Uzun Vadeli Büyüme. Tutarlılık. Dayanıklılık. Pivot Killer EA , hızlı kazançlar elde etmek için tasarlanmış bir sistem değildir — bu, hesabınızı uzun vadede sürdürülebilir bir şekilde büyütmek için oluşturulmuş profesyonel bir ticaret algoritmasıdır . Yalnızca XAUUSD (ALTIN) için geliştirilmiş olan Pivot Killer, yıllar süren araştırma, test ve disiplinli geliştirme çalışmalarının bir sonucudur. Basit bir felsefeye sahiptir: tutarlılık şansı yener . Bu sistem, farklı piyasa döngülerinde, volatili
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GERÇEK İŞLEM HESABIYLA CANLI SİNYAL:  Varsayılan Ayar:  https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/2344271 Forex EA İşlem Kanalı MQL5:  Benden en son haberleri almak için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden oluşan topluluğum . 10 ADETTEN SADECE 3 ADET KALDI, FİYATI 399 DOLAR! Bundan sonra fiyat 499 dolara yükseltilecek. EA, satın alan tüm müşterilerin haklarını güvence altına almak için sınırlı sayıda satılacak. AI Gold Trading, XAU/USD piyasalarında karmaşık trend takip stratejileri
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.82 (73)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Ultimate — Sinir Ağları ticaretinin zirvesi ve finansal özgürlüğe giden yol. Aura Ultimate, Aura ailesinin bir sonraki evrimsel adımıdır: en son teknoloji yapay zeka mimarisi, pazara uyarlanabilir zeka ve risk kontrollü hassasiyetin bir sentezidir. Aura Black Edition ve Aura Neuron'un kanıtlanmış DNA'sı üzerine inşa edilen bu teknoloji, daha da ileri giderek, bu iki platformun güçlü yönlerini tek bir birleşik çok stratejili ekosistemde birleştirir ve yepyeni bir öngörücü mantık katmanı su
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
KARA CUMA %50 İNDİRİM - NANO MACHINE GPT Normal fiyat: $997'den Kara Cuma: $498.50 (İndirimli fiyat promosyon sırasında yansıtılacaktır.) Satış başlangıcı: 27 Kasım 2025 - sınırlı süreli Kara Cuma etkinliği. Kara Cuma Çekilişi: Kara Cuma etkinliği sırasında Nano Machine GPT satın alan tüm alıcılar şunları kazanmak için rastgele bir çekilişe katılabilir: 1 x Syna aktivasyonu 1 x AiQ aktivasyonu 1 x Mean Machine GPT aktivasyonu Nasıl katılılır: 1) Satın aldıktan sonra, Nano Machine GPT kılavuzl
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gerçek izleme. Dürüst testler. Sıfır abartı. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Teknik detaylara geçmeden önce bilmeniz gereken iki önemli şey var: PipsHunter, gerçek para ile çalışan bir izleme sinyali tarafından doğrulanmıştır. EA birkaç aydır gerçek bir hesapta (Pepperstone) canlı olarak işlem yapıyor ve tüm izleme tamamen herkese açıktır. Hiçbir simülasyon yok, gizli hesap yok, yalnızca “mükemmel backtest” yok — gerçek işlem sonuçları EA’nın gerçek performansını kanıtlıyor. Backtestler %100 dü
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GERÇEK İŞLEM HESABIYLA CANLI SİNYAL:  Varsayılan MT4 (7 aydan fazla canlı işlem):  https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 aydan fazla canlı işlem):  https://www.mql5.com/tr/sinyaller/2340132 MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri almak için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeye sahip topluluğum . 10 ADETTEN SADECE 3 ADET KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a yükseltilecek. EA, satın alan tüm müşterilerin haklarını güvence altına almak iç
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
GoldSky
Alno Markets Ltd
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
yanılsama       GoldSKY EA,   XAUUSD (altın) paritesi için güçlü bir günlük işlem programıdır. Ekibimiz tarafından geliştirilmiştir...       Cari hesap, ticari hesap, ticari çağrı!     Tüm ürünleri görüntüle:       https://www.mql5.com/tr/kullanıcılar/fxmanagedforexltd/satıcı IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.  Şirketin gerçek kârı 60.000 sterlinin üzerinde gerçekleşti. Güç Sinyali:   https://www.mql5.com/
Prop Firm Gold EA
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.17 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ BİLGİ! Bu EA, aşırı optimize edilmiş veya eğriye oturtulmuş mükemmel bir geri test yapmak için oluşturulmamıştır ve riskli martingale veya grid stratejileri kullanmaz. Asıl amaç gerçek zamanlı kârlılıktır.    Bu EA'da kullanılan stratejiler, doğrulanmış sinyallerimde canlı olarak işlem yaptığım ve 13 ayı aşkın kârlılık geçmişine sahip, kanıtlanmış Altın stratejilerimin bir karışımıdır ve bunların tümü herhangi bir martingale veya grid sistemi olmadan elde edilmiştir. Bu, piyasada bulun
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yeni bir ileri adım | Yapay zekâ destekli hassasiyet, piyasa mantığıyla buluşuyor Argos Rage ile yeni bir otomatik alım-satım seviyesi sunuluyor – piyasadaki davranışları gerçek zamanlı analiz eden entegre DeepSeek AI sistemi tarafından desteklenir. Argos Fury’nin güçlü yönleri üzerine kurulsa da, bu EA farklı bir stratejik yol izler: daha fazla esneklik, daha geniş yorumlama ve daha güçlü piyasa katılımı. Live Signal Zaman Dilimi: M30 Kaldıraç:  min. 1:20 Minimum Yatırım:  $100 Semboller: 
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.86 (22)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FIRM READY!  LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: MEVCUT FİYATTAN ÇOK SINIRLI SAYIDA KOPYA MEVCUTTUR! Son fiyat: 990$ 349$'dan başlayan fiyatlarla: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz seçin! (en fazla 2 ticari hesap numarası için) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   LIVE RESULTS BAĞIMSIZ İNCELEME "ORB Master"a Hoş Geldiniz   :   Açılış Aralığı Çıkışlarında Avantajınız Açılış Aralığı Kopuş (ORB) stratejisinin gücünü, modern yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış, gelişmiş ve yü
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (124)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Autorithm AI Teknik Açıklama AUTORITHM, MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış, kapsamlı piyasa analizi amacıyla 10 özel yapay zeka katmanı uygulayan gelişmiş bir yapay zeka destekli alım‐satım sistemidir. Expert Advisor, piyasa verilerini işlemek, alım‐satım fırsatlarını belirlemek ve akıllı risk yönetim protokolleriyle işlemleri yürütmek için uyum içinde çalışan sofistike yapay zeka algoritmalarını kullanır. [guide line]     Temel Özellikler Sistem, piyasa koşullarını analiz etmek ve işlemleri yürütme
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
4.5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PRICE $449 –Last 2 copies avaiable - Final price-> $1999 USD IMPORTANT: USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SET FILE:  DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  Seven Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  USER GUIDE What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests By combining seven independent, battle-tested strategies, Weltrix delivers
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (492)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrulanmış Sinyal:   Buraya
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.62 (39)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD için Hibrit Ticaret Stratejisi – Haber Duyarlılığı & Emir Defteri Dengesizliği Kombinasyonu Bu strateji, nadiren kullanılan ancak son derece etkili iki ticaret yaklaşımını birleştirerek yalnızca XAUUSD (altın) için 30 dakikalık grafik te kullanılmak üzere geliştirilmiş hibrit bir sistem sunar. Geleneksel uzman danışmanlar genellikle sabit tanımlı göstergelere veya basit teknik yapılara dayanırken, bu sistem güncel verileri ve bağlama dayalı analizleri karar verme sürecine entegre eden akı
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY - %20 INDIRIM Sadece 24 saat geçerlidir. Kampanya 29 Kasım'da sona erer. Bu ürün için yapilacak tek indirim kampanyasi budur. Syna Sürüm 4'ün Tanıtımı - Dünyanın İlk Ajansal AI Ticaret Ekosistemi Forex ticaret endüstrisinin ilk gerçek çoklu EA ajan koordinasyon sistemi olan Syna Sürüm 4'ü tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu çığır açan yenilik, birden fazla Expert Advisor'ın farklı MT5 terminalleri ve broker hesaplarında birleşik bir istihbarat ağı olarak çalışmasını sağlar -
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.78 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (121)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.19 (70)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
META i9
Meta Sophie Agapova
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
META i9 – Kuantum Adaptif Trading Motoru  -  Teknik Referans META i9 , üç katmanlı bir mimariye dayanan tamamen otonom bir Expert Advisor’dır: Quantum-State Pattern Analysis (QSPA) Neuro-Fractal Engine (NFE) Self-Correcting Trade Memory (SCTM) META i9 satın aldığınızda META i7 tamamen ücretsizdir! (Bu teklif sınırlıdır ve yalnızca bir hafta geçerlidir) META i7 iki işbirlikçi sinir ağından yararlanırken, META i9 bunu bir adım öteye taşır: Sinir ağı mimarileri önemli ölçüde genişletilmiş ve op
Zenith FX EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Zenith FX – Gelişmiş Mekanik Yapay Zekâ Sistemi Genel Bakış Zenith FX , XAUUSD (Altın) ve USDJPY (Dolar/Japon Yeni) işlemlerinde kurumsal düzeyde hassasiyet sağlamak için tasarlanmış yeni nesil bir algoritmik ticaret mimarisidir. Axon Shift ve Vector Prime ile tanıtılan analitik yapıya dayanarak, sistem gerçek zamanlı volatiliteye, likidite değişimlerine ve metaller ile ana para birimleri arasındaki çapraz varlık korelasyonlarına uyum sağlayabilen güçlendirilmiş bir nöral çerçeveye sahiptir. Ta
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Moving Average Crossover With ATR
Jason Smith
Uzman Danışmanlar
Moving Averages Bot with ATR – A Comprehensive Trading Tool .     Very RARE POWERFUL AND UNIQUE moving averages BOT that incorporates ATR with Stop Loss, Take Profit Multiplier. Multiple Time Frames and a lot more.     This Bot is an impressive automated trading system that combines the simplicity of moving averages with the dynamic adaptability of the Average True Range (ATR).     Designed to enhance trading strategies by offering a balanced mix of trend-following techniques and risk manag
RandomPulse ATR Driven Directionless Bot
Jason Smith
Uzman Danışmanlar
RandomPulse ATR Driven Directionless Bot" Expert Advisor! What Does this bot Do? The  EA is designed to execute trades based on a random entry, ensuring that your trading positions are always dynamic and engaging. Here's what it offers!     Random Trade Direction:     This EA randomly selects whether to buy or sell, ensuring that your trading strategy isn't limited by predictable patterns.     Buy or Sell:       The Bot will Randomly Choose     Customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit:     Bas
FREE
Magic History
Jason Smith
4 (1)
Göstergeler
Magic History is a detailed trade visualization indicator designed to bring the full story of your trading activity directly onto the chart. If you’re a developer or trader who uses magic numbers, this is made for you. Smart pagination - never lose track of your trades again Pagination means dividing content into separate pages instead of showing everything all at once. In the context of your Magic History indicator: Pagination is a system that lets you view your trades in sections (pages) — fo
FREE
Professional Grade ATR And Volume Dashboard
Jason Smith
Göstergeler
Finally, a dashboard that cuts through the noise and shows what actually matters. – Displays All Symbols In Your Market Watch List (Updates in real time) This advanced Multi-Timeframe ATR & Volume Dashboard gives traders a crystal-clear view of market volatility and liquidity across all symbols and timeframes in one glance .     Real-Time ATR & Volume Data – See exact volatility (ATR) and trading activity (Volume) for M1 to MN1     Smart Grouping – Automatically classifies instruments (Forex, In
FREE
FinalStrike EA
Jason Smith
Yardımcı programlar
Automatically Close Trades at Your Desired Profit Target! Take the guesswork out of trading by automatically closing your positions as soon as they reach your set profit target. Add to any chart-  The Bot will monitor all open trades Key Features:     Automatic Trade Closing:     Set a profit target in USD, and let FinalStrike automatically close the trade when dollar amount is achieved     Multiple Positions Supported:     Whether you have one or multiple trades open across different pairs,
FREE
Williams Percent Range
Jason Smith
Uzman Danışmanlar
Welcome to the Williams Percent Range EA (wpr)           It's recommended that you read through the document before you start creating a strategy.         Risk management  — Fixed and risk-based position sizing for flexible risk management.        Features:  ATR For Stop Loss And Take Profit. Position Size. Fixed Or Risk Based Risk Based. Equity, Balance Or Free Margin Stop Loss Mode. Closes trade on signal and enters new trade opposite direction. (close of candle) Limit Trading Hours
ATR Driven Daily Percentage Trading Bot
Jason Smith
Uzman Danışmanlar
It's recommended that you read through the entire document. For the first time ever on MQL5 . A first of its kind on the marketplace. Introducing a truly groundbreaking trading bot—one that combines ATR-driven risk management with an innovative daily percentage change trading strategy. Designed for trading a wide range of assets, including Gold, Oil, Bitcoin, Forex and Indices . (Ideal for basket trading.) This powerful, fully automated exclusive Bot is designed to give traders a unique edge
Mfi ATR EA
Jason Smith
Uzman Danışmanlar
Money Flow Index. MFI EA Atomated Trading Bot MFI bots can be valuable tools for automating trading s trategies based on market momentum. However, it's crucial to understand their functionality, monitor their performance, and use them as part of a comprehensive trading plan. The Money Flow Index (MFI) is a technical analysis tool that combines price and volume to assess the buying and selling pressure of an asset. In cryptocurrency trading, MFI bots utilize this indicator to automate trading d
Silent Syndicate
Jason Smith
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Trading Made Simple – Maximize Profits With This Proven Strategy! Silent Syndicate – The Ultimate AI-Powered Gold Trading Bot. Precision. Performance. Profitability. Gold trading is a highly lucrative market , but without the right strategy, it can be volatile and unpredictable. Silent Syndicate is a state-of-the-art trading system designed to maximize profits, minimize risk, and provide consistent long-term returns. Powered by intelligent algorithms, strategic trade management, and advan
TriggerGuard Pending Order EA
Jason Smith
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing TriggerGuard Pending Order EA This Bot is a state-of-the-art, fully automated Expert Advisor  Utilizing a robust pending order system, TriggerGuard ensures that your trades are placed and executed only when market conditions align with your preset criteria. A very useful transferable tool for price action strategies, allowing you to effortlessly set traps in the market. It works flawlessly. You can execute the bot during corrections in a descending channel, against impulse waves, or
Midnight Throttle EA
Jason Smith
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Midnight Thottle Expert Advisor: Automated Trading Based on Alignment of Percentages The Midnight Throttle EA is an expert advisor that trades automatically based on the alignment of four key timeframes' percentage changes. It trades what Midnight Watch visualizes." It uses the Midnight Watch indicator’s data to analyze market conditions and enter trades when the market shows significant alignment across different timeframes. How Midnight Throttle Works: Alignment Criteria: The Expert
Midnight Watch
Jason Smith
Göstergeler
I am a trader specializing in the development of rare , exclusive , high-performance trading bots designed for serious traders who are committed to achieving consistent profitability and success. This free indicator is more than just a visual tool—it powers the Midnight Throttle EA , an automated trading system that executes trades based on the precise market conditions this indicator observes. Midnight Watch : A Pro-Level Tool for Precision Market Analysis. An advanced , multi-functional MetaTr
Candle Wick Hunter Pro
Jason Smith
Uzman Danışmanlar
Candle wick Hunter - Advanced Precision Wick Trading EA (Fully Featured) Professional Wick Reversal Strategy with Scalping Features What it does: Targets high-probability wick reversal setups on XAUUSD (optimized for gold) but can be used an Oil, Forex, Crypto and indices Flexible entry modes: Fixed pip wicks or % of candle size Advanced scalping features: Trailing stops, breakeven, quick partial closes Smart risk management: Fixed lots or % risk per trade Optional ATR-based dynamic stops or fi
Sentinal Core
Jason Smith
Uzman Danışmanlar
It's recommended that you read through the entire document. Sentinal Core– A Multi-Timeframe Percentage Threshold Logic Engine Exclusive to MQL5  Sentinal Core is the third and final Expert Advisor in a trilogy of EA's engineered for directional alignment using percentage-based trend analysis. It is not your typical entry-signal bot. Sentinel Core is a pure logic engine designed to rigorously filter signal validity through real-time, multi-timeframe sentiment analysis based solely on price act
Globex Range Levels
Jason Smith
Göstergeler
Globex Range Levels – Gold Edition Market Focus: XAUUSD / Gold / Futures-style Assets m5-m15 Designed For: Day Traders, Scalpers, Institutional-Level Strategies What is Globex Globex is the electronic trading platform operated by CME Group, enabling nearly 24-hour trading of futures and options across global markets. It runs outside traditional U.S. trading hours and is commonly referred to as the overnight session . In trading, the term "Globex session" typically refers to the period between th
Global Risk Manager Auto Stop Loss With Trailer
Jason Smith
Yardımcı programlar
Global Risk Manager Auto Stop Loss  Automate Your Risk Management This utility works seamlessly with any symbol, by intelligently setting your initial Stop Loss and Take Profit the instant a new position is opened. Perfect for traders who enter manually or via an EA  but want consistent, rules-based risk management applied automatically. Why You Need This Eliminates Human Error: Never forget to set a stop loss again. Ensures every trade is protected from the start. Enforces Discipline: Removes
Bollinger Bands Mean Reversion With Walk Feature
Jason Smith
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor combines classic mean reversion with an advanced Bollinger Band Walk Filter to trade when momentum is confirmed. It can be adapted between mean reversion and a breakout strategy (Bollinger walk), reducing false signals and improving trade precision. The Walk Filter detects sustained price interaction with Bollinger Bands over N consecutive bars. Only after this walk is confirmed does the EA enable breakout trades in the corresponding direction. Upper band walks trigger breako
Session Map Pro With Key Levels
Jason Smith
Göstergeler
Session Map Pro automatically plots the critical price levels from previous trading days and overlays visual session markers, giving you an instant "roadmap" of potential support and resistance.   It transforms your chart into a strategic trading battlefield.   Detailed Line Reference Guide (For visual display m1-m5 works best but can be attached to any time frame) Default lookbackDays=5. "Set to 1 for today only and a less cluttered display"  1.Horizontal lines (n) Days)    Solid GREEN Line (
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt