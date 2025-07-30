TriggerGuard Pending Order EA

Introducing TriggerGuard Pending Order EA
This Bot is a state-of-the-art, fully automated Expert Advisor 
Utilizing a robust pending order system, TriggerGuard ensures that your trades are placed and executed only when market conditions align with your preset criteria.

A very useful transferable tool for price action strategies, allowing you to effortlessly set traps in the market. It works flawlessly. You can execute the bot during corrections in a descending channel, against impulse waves, or according to your specific strategy. The bot sets traps a certain distance in pips from the price using pending orders, enabling you to target key levels such as support and resistance, Fibonacci retracement levels, or breakouts from consolidation zones. These are just a few examples among many possibilities. It's a great asset to have in your trading toolbox.

Smart Pending Order System – Set strategic traps and capitalize on every market move. 

    Strategic Pending Orders:

    TriggerGuard automates the placement of buy stop and sell stop orders at specified distances from the current market price. 
    This ensures that your trades only trigger when the market reaches your chosen entry points, avoiding the chaos of market noise and false signals.

    Customizable Entry Points:
    With TriggerGuard, you define the distance (in pips) at which your pending orders will be placed. 
    This feature offers total flexibility, allowing you to adapt your strategy to different market conditions, whether you’re looking for  short-term or long-term setups.

    Risk-Control Mechanisms:
    Equipped with Stop Loss and Take Profit settings, TriggerGuard helps protect your capital by automatically managing risk. 
    The EA ensures that your trades have predefined exit points, protecting you from significant losses while locking in profits.

    One Cancels the Other (OCO) Functionality:
    TriggerGuard includes an intelligent OCO feature, ensuring that when one pending order is triggered, the opposite order is automatically canceled. 
    This keeps you from holding two conflicting trades, ensuring only the most optimal trade is executed.

    Maximize Profits with Trailing Stop
    This EA includes an advanced Trailing Stop feature that moves your stop loss dynamically as the market moves in your favor.
    Whether you’re in a Buy or Sell position, the Trailing Stop ensures that profits are locked in as the price moves in your direction.
    With a simple input to set the distance, you can sit back and relax as the EA manages your stop loss, automatically locking in more profit as the market moves!
    Customizable Distance: Set the trailing stop distance in pips that fits your strategy.
    Automatic Adjustment: As the price moves, the stop loss adjusts automatically, reducing your risk.
    The trailing stop offers traders an automated way of securing profits without needing to manually adjust stop loss levels. It's perfect for capturing larger market moves while ensuring that you don’t give back too much of your profits if the market reverses unexpectedly. It provides peace of mind while letting trades run as long as the trend continues in the favorable direction. 

    Smart Inverse Mode: Trade Breakouts and Pullbacks with One Setting

    This EA features an Inverse Mode that dynamically switches between breakout and pullback trading strategies.

    How It Works
    Standard Mode (Inverse = false)
    Places Buy Stop orders above price and Sell Stop orders below price to capture breakouts.     Inverse Mode (Inverse = true)
    Switches to Buy Limit orders below price and Sell Limit orders above price to trade pullbacks and reversals.


    What Does the ATR Filter 
    measures Market Volatility – Uses the Average True Range (ATR) indicator to assess price movement.
    Avoids Low-Volatility Trades – Automatically blocks trades if market conditions are too stagnant.
    Improves Trade Accuracy – Only executes orders when volatility meets your specified threshold.
    Key Benefits
    Reduces False Signals – Prevents entries in choppy or sideways markets.
    Adapts to Market Conditions – Adjustable ATR period and threshold for optimal filtering.

After each open trade is closed, TriggerGuard resets the cycle, automatically placing new buy stop and sell stop orders based on your defined criteria. This continuous loop ensures that your strategy is always active and ready for the next market opportunity.

How It Works:
  1. Set Your Parameters: Define your Lot Size, pending order distance, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels.
  2. Configure Entry Levels: Choose the exact price points at which your buy stop and sell stop orders will be placed.
  3. Activate TriggerGuard: Let the EA work in the background, automatically placing your orders and managing risk.
  4. Automatic Execution: When one of your pending orders is triggered, the other order is automatically canceled, ensuring no conflicting positions.
  5. Cycle Reset: Once a trade is closed (whether manually or automatically), TriggerGuard resets the cycle and places new pending orders, keeping your strategy active and your trades continuously managed.

                                           Bug report
       Given the complexity of this EA. Some bugs may not have been discovered yet.

       If you think you've found a bug in the Williams Percent Range EA.
       Do not rush the process.

  1. Write a precise description of the context.
  2. Write a description of the error as precise as possible.
  3. Attach the logs of the expert tab for the corresponding date.
  4. Attach the logs from the log tab for the corresponding date




Empfohlene Produkte
Experten
Das Projekt Indirect Lock ist ein Hybrid-Algorithmus aus Arbitrage, Grid und Hedging. Einfacher ausgedrückt: Lock USD mit Hilfe von GBPUSD und EURUSD. Es ist fast die ganze Zeit parallel Richtung. Auf diese Weise können wir im Vergleich zum ursprünglichen Grid und Hedging eine Menge Drawdowns reduzieren. P.S. Bitte beachten Sie, dass JEDE ANLAGE IMMER RISIKO HAT! VERWENDEN SIE ES MIT BEDACHT UND AUF IHR EIGENES RISIKO!
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
Experten
BlueBird EA - Dynamisches adaptives Grid-Hedge-System BlueBird EA repräsentiert eine neue Ära der gitterbasierten Automatisierung - eine Kombination aus Volatilitätsbewusstsein, adaptiver Trendverfolgung und intelligentem Kapitalmanagement. Wenn Sie ein völlig autonomes, dynamisches Grid-System suchen , das sowohl Trends als auch Korrekturen erfassen kann , ist BlueBird EA Ihr ultimativer Handelsbegleiter. Überblick BlueBird EA ist ein adaptives Grid-Handelssystem der nächsten Generation, das f
Tech EA
Heiko Kendziorra
Experten
Kaufen Sie Tief - verkaufen Sie Hoch im US Tech 100 Index Kein Martingale, kein Raster, immer nur eine offene Order mit StopLoss.  Live-Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2196371 Der Startpreis ist nur für die ersten Käufer, nächster Preis USD 399 und jede Woche, die mit Gewinn endet, steigt er um weitere 100. Die Standardeinstellungen gelten für den US 100 Tech(Cash) CFD M15 Chart, die Standard-Lotgrößen sind für ein Konto von USD 10000.   Der Mindestkontostand beträgt USD 100 um
Aussie Precision
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experten
Die Möglichkeit wurde hinzugefügt, die Lotgröße zu ändern und den EA zum niedrigstmöglichen Preis anzubieten. Beim Kauf erhalten Sie Support und zukünftige Updates. Bitte unterstützen Sie seine Weiterentwicklung. Dieser EA ist sofort einsatzbereit. AussiePrecision ist ein zeitgesteuerter Expert Advisor (EA) für MetaTrader 5, der speziell für das Währungspaar AUD/USD entwickelt wurde. Er wurde entwickelt, um Trades zu genau festgelegten und kontrollierten Zeitpunkten auszuführen und eignet sich i
The Line Electron EA
Dhaval Prahladbhai Patel
Experten
The Line Electron EA - Fortgeschrittenes Multiwährungshandelssystem Präziser Handel auf dem dynamischen Devisenmarkt erfordert hochentwickelte Algorithmen, adaptive Strategien und ein robustes Risikomanagement. The Line Electron EA integriert diese kritischen Elemente nahtlos in ein intelligentes System, das für eine optimale Performance im Multiwährungshandel entwickelt wurde. Mit fünf Jahren bewährter Markterfahrung und modernster Signallinien-Technologie stellt der Line Electron EA die Evolut
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experten
| Vollautomatische, vom Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspirierte Handelslösung mit Multi-Strategie-Fähigkeiten | Gebaut von einem Grid Trader >> für Grid Trader. This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions) Echtes Überwachungssignal --> Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA ( 'CARA') - kurz für Comprehensive Algorithmic Responsive Advisor - ist ein Multi-Währungs- Multi-Timeframe EA der nächsten Generation.EA basiert auf der weithin bekannten (un
Nova RSW Trader
Anita Monus
Experten
Nova RSW Trader ist ein Expert Advisor im Contrarian-Stil, der auf dem Reverse Sweep-Konzept basiert - er identifiziert überzogene Marktbewegungen und zielt auf strukturierte Umkehrungen mit Präzision. Anstatt der Herde zu folgen, wartet Nova RSW Trader auf Erschöpfung, Ungleichgewicht und spezifische technische Auslöser, bevor er in Trades einsteigt, die darauf abzielen, Extreme auszublenden und aus der mittleren Umkehr Kapital zu schlagen. Dieser EA wurde für Händler entwickelt, die verstehen,
Xgrid Scalper MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experten
Dieser Handelsroboter ist ausschließlich für 10K Kapital Handelskonto und EURUSD H1 gemacht. Verwenden Sie es NICHT auf kleinere Konten, weil es minimale freie Marge Grenze dh Free Margin > 500 (dieser Wert ist in "tatsächlichen Geld" nicht in "Prozent"!) Dies ist ein einfaches Grid Trading System, das auf ADX Indikator Volatilität und mit High Winrate arbeitet. WICHTIG: Die Standard-Eingabeeinstellungen sind das absolute Minimum (nicht ideal). Verwenden Sie stattdessen die empfohlenen Einstell
TrendMasterLegend
Duy Phuong Le
Experten
Unser automatisierter Handelsroboter basiert auf der MT5-Plattform. Es handelt sich um ein trendfolgendes System für langfristiges Wachstum. Hauptmerkmale & Vorteile: Enger Stop-Loss und striktes Kapitalmanagement : Der Roboter legt Wert auf den Schutz Ihres Kapitals, indem er enge Stop-Loss-Orders verwendet und sich an strikte Kapitalmanagementregeln hält. Bei jedem Handel wird nur ein kleiner, vorher festgelegter Prozentsatz Ihres Kontos riskiert, um Langlebigkeit zu gewährleisten und einen mö
SmartBid
Gabriel Costin Floricel
3.82 (11)
Experten
SmartBid – Neuronales Netzwerk-basiertes Handelssystem für XAU/USD auf dem M10-Zeitrahmen Ein fortschrittliches Handelssystem, das ein neuronales Netzwerk nutzt, um die Ein- und Ausstiegspunkte auf der Grundlage der Marktbedingungen zu optimieren. Es wurde entwickelt, um intelligentes Handelsmanagement, risikoadjustierte Positionsgrößen und eine integrierte Wiederherstellungsstrategie zur Verwaltung des gesamten Drawdowns bereitzustellen. Mit anpassbaren Risikostufen, Spread-Filtern, Stop-Loss-E
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experten
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Darkray FX EA
Daut Junior
4 (4)
Experten
Mehr Informationen in der Telegram-Gruppe: t.me/DARKRAYFXEAEN Darkray FX EA verwendet eine Return-to-Average-Strategie in Verbindung mit der Erkennung von Kauf- und Verkaufsabschlägen. ️ Expert Advisor für Forex ️ Jedes Symbol, CDFs, etc. ️ Entwickelt für Metatrader 5 ️ Swing/Positionshandel ️ Genauigkeit höher als 95% ️ Niedriger Drawdown Indikatoren für Einstellungen verfügbar: EMA200 - gleitender Durchschnitt von 200 Perioden (andere Perioden können ebenfalls mit hervorragenden Ergebni
Aurus Gold V
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experten
Aurus Gold ist ein Programm, das in der Lage ist, den Devisenmarkt ohne menschliches Zutun automatisch zu analysieren und zu handeln. Dieses innovative Tool hilft Ihnen, Entscheidungen über den Kauf oder Verkauf von Währungspaaren zu treffen. Die vollständige Liste finden Sie unter https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Das Hauptziel von Aurus Gold ist es, die Gewinne zu maximieren und die Risiken für die Anleger zu minimieren. Es arbeitet rund um die Uhr, basierend auf voreingestellten
AuDCaD DG Expert
Philipp Warmuth
Experten
AUDCAD MT5 EA mit vollautomatisierter Martingale-Strategie Der AUDCAD Double Grid Expert ist ein Expert Advisor (EA), der speziell für das Forex-Währungspaar AUD/CAD auf dem M15-Chart optimiert wurde. Unabhängig vom aktuellen Trend eröffnet der EA kontinuierlich Kauf- und Verkaufspositionen (0.01 Lot), die mithilfe eines innovativen Grid-Systems verwaltet werden. Der EA ist für Hedging-Konten mit einem Hebel von 1:500 konzipiert. Funktionsweise des EAs  Der EA eröffnet kontinuierlich neue Kauf
VHV Trend U
Hadi Sadek
Experten
LAUNCH PROMO -- Kaufen Sie einen EA, wenn Sie ihn mögen, geben Sie Feedback und erhalten Sie den zweiten kostenlos Dies ist das Gegenteil EA von meinem anderen EA "VHV Trend D" Dieser EA basiert auf Aufwärtstrends mit einem angepassten intelligenten Algorithmus in Kombination mit dem RSI . Nicht zu viele Parameter, es ist sehr einfach zu bedienen. Live-Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/867539 Empfohlener Zeitrahmen ist H1. Empfohlenes Währungspaar: Jedes Währungspaar kann funktionieren (G
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experten
Magic EA ist ein Expert Advisor basierend auf Scalping, Elliot Waves und mit Filtern wie RSI, Stochastic und 3 anderen Strategien verwaltet und entschieden mit dem Roboter intelligent. Eine große Anzahl von Eingaben und Einstellungen wurden getestet und optimiert und in das Programm eingebettet, so dass die Eingaben begrenzt und sehr einfach sind. Die Verwendung von EA erfordert keine professionellen Informationen oder Forex Trading Kenntnisse. Der EA kann mit allen Symbolen und allen Zeitrahme
Rex MT5
Abdelrhman Abdelmoneim Abdelrhman Eissa
Experten
Benutzerpolitik für REX MT5 EA Mietpläne --- 1. REX MT5 Beschreibung: REX MT5: Fortschrittliche algorithmische Handelslösung für XAUUSD Wo technische Präzision auf effektives Risikomanagement trifft - REX MT5 ist ein professionell gestalteter Expert Advisor für den automatisierten Handel mit dem XAUUSD (Gold) Paar. Er verwendet ein mehrstufiges Bestätigungssystem, um Handelsgelegenheiten mit hoher Wahrscheinlichkeit zu identifizieren, wobei die Kernphilosophie auf Kapitalerhalt und nachhaltig
Maxi Daxi
Malhar Utpalkumar Jivrajani
Experten
Wir stellen Ihnen Maxi Daxi vor, einen sorgfältig ausgearbeiteten Expert Advisor, der für einen beständigen, langfristigen Erfolg im Markt des Deutschen Aktienindex (DAX) entwickelt wurde. Maxi Daxi wird Ihr Konto NICHT sprengen. Kein Grid, kein Martingale, kein Averaging, keine AI/ML, keine Quantum Gimmicks. Wir haben ihn so entwickelt, dass er beständig und nicht riskant ist. MACHEN SIE SICH KEINE SORGEN! WIR WERDEN DEN PREIS NICHT ERHÖHEN! Stattdessen werden wir den Verkauf einstellen, sobal
MedusaBitcoin AI
Aii Karadag
Experten
Medusa Bitcoin AI: Fortschrittliches Deep-Learning-Handelssystem Wichtig:   Erhält regelmäßige Updates (vierteljährlich & bei Marktverschiebungen). Nutzen Sie die neueste Version. Das Model ist im   M5-Zeitrahmen trainiert. Dieser Zeitraum ist optimal. Übersicht Aufbauend auf dem Erfolg von Medusa Gold AI wendet   Medusa Bitcoin AI   unsere bewährte Deep-Learning-Methodik auf den   Bitcoin (BTCUSD)-Handel   an. Es kombiniert klassische technische Indikatoren (MAs, Bollinger Bänder, RSI, ATR) mi
Käufer dieses Produkts erwarben auch
