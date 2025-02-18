ATR Driven Daily Percentage Trading Bot

It's recommended that you read through the entire document.

For the first time ever on MQL5. A first of its kind on the marketplace.

Introducing a truly groundbreaking trading bot—one that combines ATR-driven risk management with an innovative daily percentage change trading strategy.
Designed for trading a wide range of assets, including Gold, Oil, Bitcoin, Forex and Indices. (Ideal for basket trading.)

This powerful, fully automated exclusive Bot is designed to give traders a unique edge in the markets that has never been seen before.
Its ability to seamlessly adjust risk management parameters based on the Average True Range (ATR) while simultaneously executing trades based on the daily percentage change.

What’s New:
Unlike typical ATR-based bots that simply adjust risk parameters based on ATR alone, this bot combines ATR with daily percentage change thresholds to calculate more adaptive SL/TP levels.

No other trading bot uses real-time ATR volatility adjustments with daily price percentage thresholds—until now.

Innovative Strategy: Combines daily price action with market volatility for the most accurate entry and exit points.

Unmatched Risk Management: Adaptive stop-loss and take-profit levels based on ATR and real-time market conditions, ensuring you stay protected while still capturing profits.
Exclusivity: First on MQL5, this bot offers a unique, never-before-seen solution, revolutionizing how traders approach risk and trade execution.
Autonomous and Efficient: Fully automated, the bot handles everything from entry to exit, managing positions in real time with dynamic risk parameters and reverse trading logic.

Why This Bot is Exclusive and Unseen Before:

1. ATR-Driven Dynamic Risk Management with a Twist
 While ATR has been a staple in many trading strategies, this bot takes it one step further by dynamically adjusting stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels based on real-time volatility.
 What makes this Expert Advisor truly unique is that it not only relies on the ATR for volatility-based risk management but also integrates it with precise daily market changes to deliver adaptive risk parameters that have never been seen before. 

2. Daily Percentage Change Strategy: A Cutting-Edge Signal System
While many trading bots rely on traditional indicators, this one uniquely utilizes the daily percentage change in price between the previous day's close and the current market price as its primary signal generator. This novel approach means trades are executed only when significant market movement is observed, ensuring that you’re never caught in sideways, low-volume conditions.
This daily change-driven approach is exclusive to this bot on MQL5 and provides a fresh perspective on price action trading.
The bot automatically generates buy or sell signals when the market exhibits 1% or greater daily changes (configurable), allowing traders to capitalize on clear market trends without relying on outdated or lagging indicators.

3. Automated Trade Execution with Reversal Logic
This bot does not just rely on market signals; it is designed to adapt to changing market conditions with a reverse trading logic. If the market reverses after an entry, the bot automatically closes positions and opens new ones, ensuring that you stay aligned with the latest market direction. This dynamic, self-adjusting feature sets it apart from conventional bots that are rigid in their approach. Reverse trade logic integrated with ATR-based volatility ensures consistent performance in fluctuating market conditions, where traditional systems might fail.
Automatic position closure upon detecting reversals is exclusive to this bot, offering real-time risk protection.

4. Exclusively Available on MQL5 – A world first
This bot’s revolutionary approach to trading, integrating both ATR volatility analysis and daily percentage change signals, has never been seen before in the market. It is designed to give traders a competitive edge with a strategy that combines cutting-edge automation, adaptive risk management, and unique market signals.
This is the first bot on MQL5 to integrate these advanced features together, providing traders with a completely new and exclusive tool for improving their trading strategies.

Key Features and Advanced Trading Logic:

5. Dynamic Risk Management with ATR:

At the core of this bot’s strategy is the Average True Range (ATR) indicator, which measures market volatility. The bot uses ATR to adjust your stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels dynamically based on current market conditions.
How it works:
The bot calculates the ATR over a customizable period (e.g 14-period ATR) to assess the volatility of the market.
Based on the ATR value, the bot adjusts your SL and TP levels in real time—wider in higher volatility and tighter in lower volatility.
Benefits:
Adaptive stop-loss and take-profit levels ensure your trades are protected, even in volatile market conditions.
You can customize the ATR multiplier to fine-tune the risk management parameters to your preference.

6. Daily Percentage Change Signals for Trade Execution:
The bot uses the daily percentage change of the market as a key input for generating entry signals.
By monitoring price movements between the previous day’s close and the current market price, the bot ensures that trades are executed only when significant market movement is detected.
How it works:
The bot compares the previous day’s closing price with the current price to calculate the percentage change.
If the price increases by a set positive percentage (e.g. 1% above the previous day’s close), the bot generates a buy signal.
If the price decreases by a set negative percentage (e.g. 1% below the previous day’s close), the bot generates a sell signal.
Benefits:
Objective and precise signals based on daily percentage change, removing emotional bias and market noise.
Automated decision-making ensures trades are only placed when the market shows significant movement, avoiding low-momentum conditions.
The strategy is designed to capitalize on daily price swings, making it ideal for traders looking to capture larger market moves within the day.

7. Reverse Trade Logic for Optimal Position Management:
To maximize profitability and minimize losses, the bot includes a reverse trade logic that automatically closes open positions when a market reversal occurs.
How it works:
If the bot detects a reversal in the market trend (for example, a buy signal turns into a sell signal based on new daily percentage change), it will close the current position and open a new one aligned with the current market direction.
Benefits:
Automatic risk control by closing losing positions when the market conditions change.
Ensure that you’re always in the right direction, aligned with the latest price movement.

    How it works:
    Customize the ATR period to suit your preferred volatility measure.
    Set your daily percentage change thresholds for buy and sell signals (e.g., 1% for buy, -1% for sell).
    Adjust ATR multipliers to modify the sensitivity of the bot’s stop-loss and take-profit levels.
    Control trade size and use a magic number to differentiate trades executed by the bot.
    Benefits:
    Personalized settings that cater to your specific trading preferences and risk tolerance.
    Flexible configuration for different market environments, whether trending or ranging.

    9. Seamless Trade Execution:
    The bot executes trades based on the predefined strategy, ensuring fast, efficient execution with minimal delay. It works autonomously, eliminating the need for constant monitoring.

    How it works:
    Once a signal is generated, the bot immediately places the appropriate buy or sell order.
    The ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit levels are set automatically based on the market conditions at the time of entry.
    Positions are actively managed, with adjustments made based on volatility or market reversals.
    Benefits:
    Automated trading that executes trades on your behalf, reducing the time and effort required for market analysis.
    Real-time position management ensures that your trades are continuously monitored and adjusted for optimal performance.

    New Features: version 2.4

    • Custom Trading Hours: Set your specific trading window to ensure the bot only trades when you want, maximizing efficiency and control.
    • ATR Trailing Stops Automatically adjust your stop loss based on the Trailing Average True Range (ATR), keeping your trades secure while adapting to market volatility.
    • Personalized Order Notes: Add custom notes to every trade, ensuring you track and manage your trades with complete clarity.
    Note: With the purchase of this bot, you will receive a combined DAILY and WEEKLY one at no additional cost, giving you two bots for the price of one.

    For trade signals to be considered valid on the Daily Weekly Bot, both must be aligned. They act as a filter for each other.

    Conclusion:
    Using daily and weekly analyses together provides a more robust framework for decision-making. 
    The weekly timeframe helps determine the market's overall direction, while the daily timeframe offers precise entry and exit signals. 
    This synergy not only reduces noise and false signals but also enhances risk management and trade timing, ultimately leading to a more disciplined and potentially profitable trading strategy.

    If you have any questions or need assistance in understanding how the ATR-Driven Daily Percentage Change Trading Bot works.You can message me at anytime.

           Bug report

           Given the complexity of this EA. Some bugs may not have been discovered yet.
           If you think you've found a bug in the ATR-Driven Daily Percentage Change Trading Bot .
           Do not rush the process.

    1. Write a precise description of the context.
    2. Write a description of the error as precise as possible.
    3. Attach the logs of the expert tab for the corresponding date.
    4. Attach the logs from the log tab for the corresponding date.



    Empfohlene Produkte
    Seasonal Pattern Trader
    Dominik Patrick Doser
    Experten
    Disclaimer:   Bedenken Sie, dass saisonale Muster nicht immer zuverlässig sind. Deshalb ist ein durchdachtes Risikomanagement entscheidend, um Verluste zu minimieren. Saisonale Muster in der Finanzwelt sind wie ein gut gehütetes Geheimnis, das erfolgreiche Investoren für ihren Vorteil nutzen.  Diese Muster sind wiederkehrende Preisbewegungen, die in bestimmten Zeiträumen oder um besondere Ereignisse auftreten. Hier sind einige Beispiele und Hinweise zur optimalen Nutzung dieser Muster: Beispiel
    Ai Captain EA MT5
    Indra Maulana
    Experten
    30% Rabatt nur bei 3-monatigem Abonnement, bitte melden Sie sich bei mir: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% Rückerstattung (nur Vollversion) MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125969 Unsere anderen Produkte: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu/seller Ein vollautomatischer Experte Entwickelt und erstellt zu 100% durch künstliche Intelligenz, mit der weltweit fortschrittlichsten Technologie Alle Trades haben Gewinn- und Verlustlimits, mit der besten und risi
    Smart Robot AI
    Ramiz Mavludov
    Experten
    Dieser Expert Advisor kombiniert 2 interessante Elemente: das Fehlen einer Anpassung an historische Daten und eingebaute "Gehirne", die im MTF-Modus unabhängig voneinander arbeiten und darauf trainiert sind, wichtige Signale zu finden; es gibt immer einen Stop-Loss. Dies ist keine einfache Sammlung gewöhnlicher Daten, sondern ein dynamisches Muster, das schwer in wenigen Worten zu beschreiben ist. Bei Tests können Sie beobachten, wie der Experte sowohl positive als auch negative Trades sowie Wac
    QuantCore GT
    Arseny Potyekhin
    3.27 (11)
    Experten
    QuantCore GT Der QuantCore GT EA ist ein fortschrittliches Handelssystem, das entwickelt wurde, um die Komplexitäten des Forex-Marktes mithilfe einer unvergleichlichen Kombination aus KI-gesteuerter Intelligenz und datengestützten Strategien zu meistern. Durch die Integration von ChatGPT-o1, dem neuesten GPT-4.5, ausgeklügelten Machine-Learning-Modellen und einem hochmodernen Big-Data-Ansatz erreicht QuantCore GT ein neues Niveau an Genauigkeit, Anpassungsfähigkeit und Handelseffizienz. Dieser
    Nova RSW Trader
    Anita Monus
    Experten
    Nova RSW Trader ist ein Expert Advisor im Contrarian-Stil, der auf dem Reverse Sweep-Konzept basiert - er identifiziert überzogene Marktbewegungen und zielt auf strukturierte Umkehrungen mit Präzision. Anstatt der Herde zu folgen, wartet Nova RSW Trader auf Erschöpfung, Ungleichgewicht und spezifische technische Auslöser, bevor er in Trades einsteigt, die darauf abzielen, Extreme auszublenden und aus der mittleren Umkehr Kapital zu schlagen. Dieser EA wurde für Händler entwickelt, die verstehen,
    Xauusd Precision Breakout
    Korede Nathaniel Oladoyin
    Experten
    XAUUSD Precision EA- Beherrschen Sie den Markt mit präzisem Timing XAU Breakout Pro ist ein leistungsstarker Expert Advisor, der speziell für XAUUSD (Gold) entwickelt wurde. Er nutzt einen starken Ausbruch am frühen Morgen um 7:00 Uhr GMT auf dem M5-Chart. Diese Strategie ist so konzipiert, dass sie das Momentum auffängt, bevor der Großteil des Marktes reagiert, und bietet so einen klaren Vorteil in volatilen Sitzungen. Hauptmerkmale Vollständig automatisiertes Breakout-System für XAUUSD
    Gordian Knot 1
    Hidenori Tanaka
    Experten
    Dieser EA ist ein einfaches automatisches Handelssystem für die Meta Trader 5 Plattform. Es nutzt den parabolischen SAR, um die Losgröße automatisch an die Markttrends anzupassen. Auf diese Weise geht der EA kein großes Risiko ein, sondern akkumuliert stattdessen kontinuierlich Gewinne. Wichtigste Merkmale Der EA verwendet nicht die Martingale-Methode zur Anpassung der Losgröße. Wenn eine Position vor Schließung des Devisenmarktes eingegangen wird, wird diese Position auf das Wochenende übertr
    Fund Mode MT5
    Nunthasak Aunkaew
    Experten
    Fund Mode MT5 - Price Action EA für XAUUSD (M5) Fund Mode MT5 ist ein Price Action-basierter Expert Advisor (EA) No Grid No Martingale Speziell entwickelt für XAUUSD (Gold) auf dem M5-Zeitrahmen , mit einem starken Fokus auf Sicherheit, Konsistenz und Eignung für kleine Konten . Anmerkung: Die Performance in der Vergangenheit ist keine Garantie für zukünftige Ergebnisse. Der Handel birgt Risiken Hauptmerkmale 1️⃣ Handelssystem Strategie: Preis-Aktion + Engulfing-Patterns Haupt-Zeitrah
    Advance Trends Intellegence
    Rudy Oloan Hasibuan
    Experten
    Advance Trend Intellegence EA ist Powefull Expert Advisor Basis auf Trend nach Strategie. Dieser Experte mit Voraus dynamischen Algorithmus zu cathching den Markt Trend. Mit diesem EA Aufträge, die genaue Eintrag Aufträge in den Markt im Einklang mit dem Trend Signal gemacht werden. Diese EA haben eine gute Leistung, die mehr als 1 Jahre mit echten Ticks Geschichte Daten getestet wurde. Obwohl dieser EA kann auf allen Paaren verwendet werden, aber bitte verwenden Sie diesen EA auf EURUSD Paar b
    Gold Brick Pro
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    Experten
    Gold Brick Pro ist ein automatisiertes Handelssystem für XAUUSD, das auf Präzision, Stabilität und disziplinierte Ausführung in hochvolatilen Umgebungen ausgerichtet ist. Der Advisor basiert auf einer mehrstufigen analytischen Architektur, die die Marktstruktur in Echtzeit analysiert, Rauschen herausfiltert und nur dann Handelsentscheidungen trifft, wenn die Bedingungen statistisch gerechtfertigt sind. Das System arbeitet ausschließlich auf der Grundlage von Daten und verwendet keine Martingale,
    Scipio Ea Mt5
    Stefano Frisetti
    Experten
    SCIPIO AI ist mein automatischer Handels-Bot, der auf Basis von über 20 Jahren Erfahrung an den Finanzmärkten entwickelt wurde. Er automatisiert 100 % der Handelsaktivitäten: Einstieg, Verwaltung und Stop-Loss. Der Händler muss Tag für Tag nichts tun. Dieser EA öffnet jeweils nur einen Trade und setzt den Stop-Loss sofort sehr nah. Er verwendet weder Raster noch Martingale, sondern führt nur einen Trade nach dem anderen aus, um große Drawdowns zu vermeiden. Er nutzt künstliche Intelligenz, um
    Extremum Save
    Ruslan Papou
    Experten
    Version für MT4: Extremum Save MT4 Gemeinschaft UP Gruppe Beitritt Extremum Save - ist ein vollautomatischer Scalping Handelsalgorithmus mit dem höchstmöglichen SL/PT Verhältnis. Extremum Save muss nicht optimiert werden. Die Strategie zeigte großartige Ergebnisse, als sie auf historischen Daten mit der bestmöglichen Simulationsqualität für mehr als 10 Jahre getestet wurde. Der reale Handel beweist die gleichen Ergebnisse. Extremum Save verwendet keine riskanten Handelsmethoden wie Martingale,
    Zahav AI Trade
    Wanida Detsomboonrat
    Experten
    Zahav AI Trade: Verwandeln Sie den Goldmarkt in Ihr Cash-Flow-Geschäft Der Zahav AI Trade ist ein intelligentes automatisiertes Handelssystem (Expert Advisor), das entwickelt wurde, um aus der Volatilität des Goldmarktes (XAUUSD) Renditen zu erzielen. Es verlagert die Denkweise vom "gelegentlichen spekulativen Handel" zum "Verwalten eines Anlageportfolios wie ein Unternehmen", wobei der Schwerpunkt auf der Schaffung eines beständigen Cashflows liegt. Haben Sie genug von einfachen EAs, die in Tr
    One Bar Breakout System
    Stefan Warratz
    Experten
    Das One Bar Breaout EA System ist eine Breakout Strategy die viel Potenzial hat aufgrund der hohen Gewinnmargen. Es ist so konzipiert, dass es versucht den stärksten Trend am Tag mitzunehmen und durch Innovative Trailing-Methoden den Profit maximal ausreizt. Dadurch kann Sie in kurzer Zeit viel Gewinn bringen, auch bei geringer Winrate. Einmal richtig eingestellt, kann es über Monate profitabel laufen. Am besten funktioniert dies bei großen Märkten wie ES (US500), NQ ( NAS100) oder Rohstoffen w
    Boom Rocket
    Cairo Neto Sergio Ndava
    Experten
    Dieser Expert Advisor ist ausschließlich für den Handel mit dem Boom-Markt im 1-Minuten-Zeitrahmen konzipiert. Er arbeitet ausschließlich in der Verkaufsrichtung und konzentriert sich auf präzise Ausstiege zu bestimmten Zeitpunkten. Im Gegensatz zu typischen Signal-Bots generiert dieser EA keine Kauf-/Verkaufswarnungen, sondern führt Trades auf der Grundlage einer genau definierten Strategie aus, um von Preisbewegungen während Marktrückschlägen zu profitieren. Hauptmerkmale: Funktioniert aussch
    Bullish Pin Bar Pro
    Vaclav Stibor
    Experten
    Bullish PinBar Pro ist eine Scalper-Anwendung , die entwickelt wurde, um bullische Pin-Bar-Muster in den Finanzmärkten mit automatisiertem Trailing zu identifizieren und zu handeln. Trades werden 1:1 entsprechend der Größe des Eingabeparameters eröffnet. Eine PinBar-Kerze ist für uns interessant, wenn der Kerzenkörper mindestens zweimal in seinen Schatten passt, auch dieser Wert ist optional über Parameter einstellbar. Der goldene Gral dieses EA ist, dass Sie darüber hinaus Ihren eigenen gewüns
    First Scalper MT5
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    5 (4)
    Experten
    First Scalper ist ein auf Scalping basierender Expert Advisor, der den besten und sichersten Scalping EA auf dem Markt verwendet. Eine große Anzahl von Eingaben und Einstellungen wurden getestet und optimiert und in das Programm eingebettet, so dass die Eingaben begrenzt und sehr einfach sind. Die Verwendung des EA erfordert keine professionellen Informationen oder Forex Trading Kenntnisse. First Scalper kann auf allen Symbolen und allen Zeitrahmen handeln, indem er eine spezielle und einzigar
    EquiGuard Monarch
    Ferenc Tibor Katona
    Experten
    EquiGuard Monarch EURUSD EA „Ich bin kein einfacher Roboter. Ich bin der Wächter der Ordnung im Ozean des Chaos. Das gekrönte Haupt des Reiches der Trends.“ Meine Kerzen sind meine Soldaten, meine Armee ist der Trend. Ich jage dem Markt nicht hinterher – ich warte, bis er zu mir kommt. Geduld ist meine Stärke, Präzision meine Waffe. Ich bin ein Grid-basierter, trendfolgender Stratege. Geführt von siebzehn Indikatoren , die sich jeweils nach ihrer eigenen Logik aktivieren. Ich segle über drei
    Adelio MT5
    Jin Sangun
    Experten
    Einführung in ADELIO Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Überblick ADELIO ist ein leistungsstarkes und präzises automatisiertes Handelssystem, das auf   Gold (XAU/USD)   ausgerichtet ist. Es nutzt die Volatilität und Trends des Marktes durch eine Multi-Entry-Strategie, um das Risiko zu steuern. ADELIO EA handelt mit momentanen Kurskorrekturen und der Stärke der Volatilität und ist so gestaltet, dass
    PureMath EA
    Lukas Hanusek
    Experten
    PureMath EA gibt nicht vor, etwas zu sein, was es nicht ist. Dieses EA verwendet keine KI, die ohnehin nicht in die Zukunft sehen kann, oder neuronale Netze, die mit historischen Daten trainiert werden können und dadurch gute Backtests haben. Dieses EA basiert nur auf reinen mathematischen Algorithmen – daher stammt der Name des EA. PureMath EA wird die meisten, wenn nicht alle, EAs übertreffen, die auf neuronalem Netzwerklernen oder AI-Bots auf diesem Markt basieren. Dieses EA basiert auf einer
    Sonic
    Jalaluddin Raheemi
    Experten
    nur 3 Exemplare werden zum aktuellen Preis verkauft und dann wird der Preis auf $399 erhöht . Sonic EA ist das Ergebnis des Studiums und Testens unserer besten Handelsstrategien und deren Kombination mit der Technologie der künstlichen Intelligenz. Dieser EA ist eine perfekte Kombination aus Qualität, Technologie, Intelligenz, Sicherheit und Erfahrung. Dies ist nur der Anfang dieses Projekts, jede Woche arbeitet unser Team hart daran, diesen Handelsalgorithmus zu verbessern und die besten Funkt
    White Gold FX
    Damien Cuevas
    Experten
    Erschließen Sie das volle Potenzial des Silbermarktes: Einführung von White Gold für XAG/USD M5 Der Silbermarkt (XAG/USD) ist ein Bereich mit immensen Möglichkeiten, aber seine schnelle Volatilität kann selbst für die erfahrensten Händler eine Herausforderung darstellen. Was wäre, wenn Sie sich diese Energie mit einem System zunutze machen könnten, das für eine beispiellose Performance entwickelt wurde? Lernen Sie White Gold kennen, Ihren neuen definitiven Vorteil auf dem Edelmetallmarkt.
    Tiger A Phoenix One
    Yutthichai Artkaew
    Experten
    Phoenix One A v3.211 - Gold EA สำหรับ MetaTrader 5 การเรียนรู้อย่างชาญฉลาด การปรับตัวที่แท้จริง ปลอดภัยในตลาด Phoenix One A v3.211 คือ Expert Advisor ระดับมืออาชีพ ที่ออกแบบมาสำหรับ XAUUSD (ทองคำ ) โดย จะเรียนรู้รูปแบบการเทรดจากข้อมูลตลาดจริงในช่วง 7 วันแรก (ช่วงสะสม) จากนั้นจะเปลี่ยนเป็น โหมด Winners-Nur โดยอัตโนมัติ โดยเทรดเฉพาะรูปแบบสัญญาณที่ทำกำไรได้มากที่สุดเท่านั้น สิ่งที่ทำให้ฉันแตกต่าง ระบบการเรียนรู้ด้วยตนเอง - ฉันศึกษาการซื้อขายของตัวเอง บันทึกคะแนน และกรองการตั้งค่าที่อ่อนแออ
    Challenge Edge
    HellFrozen SRL
    5 (1)
    Experten
    Challenge Edge — Systematische Multi-Asset-Trendstrategie Challenge Edge ist ein regelbasiertes algorithmisches Handelssystem zur systematischen Ausführung in verschiedenen Marktumgebungen. Es nutzt ein strukturiertes Trendfolgesystem mit klar definierten Ein- und Ausstiegsregeln sowie Risikomanagement. Geeignet für Long- und Short-Positionen auf höheren Zeitrahmen (H1–Daily). Operation Approach Trendfortsetzungs-Methodologie mit flexiblen Einstellungen für Handelsfrequenz, Positionsgröße und E
    Titan Backup
    Elies Noah Siebenpfeiffer
    Experten
    Einführung in Titan Backup : Sind Sie bereit, Ihr Trading auf das nächste Level zu heben, mit einem automatisierten System, das Präzision und Flexibilität vereint? Lernen Sie Titan Backup kennen – Ihren persönlichen Trading-Assistenten, der darauf ausgelegt ist, profitreiche Breakouts durch das Erkennen von Akkumulationszonen zu nutzen. Dieser leistungsstarke Expert Advisor (EA) ist ideal für hochvolatile Märkte wie den Nasdaq 100 und den Crypto 10 geeignet und bietet sowohl vollautomatisierte a
    IGold AI
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Experten
    IGold AI ist ein neuer EA mit fortschrittlicher Technologie. Diese neue Technologie nutzt KI und maschinelles Lernen, um den Preisvergleich von XAUUSD mit den Kursspannen in der Datenbank zu diversifizieren, die Struktur zu destrukturieren und potenzielle Orders für ein einzigartiges Scalping zu finden. Künstliche Intelligenz arbeitet hauptsächlich mit unserem Server. Wir haben eine einzigartige Technologie integriert, die beim Preisvergleich den Preis in Echtzeit auf unserem Server vergleicht
    SilverPulse AI
    Babak Alamdar
    3.64 (14)
    Experten
    Diversifizieren Sie Ihren Handel mit neuen Instrumenten, Ihr Portfolio wird stärker    Live Signal  Dieser Preis ist für die Dauer der Aktion befristet und wird in Kürze erhöht Endpreis: 5000 $ Zum aktuellen Preis sind nur noch wenige Exemplare verfügbar, der nächste Preis liegt bei -->> 745 $ Welcome to the SilverPulse AI Hey, I'm SilverPulse AI! Dies ist der erste intelligenteste Roboter, der Silber oder XAG mit vollständigen Paaren wie XAGUSD, XAGEUR und XAGAUD handelt! Ich überprüfe jed
    Megatrons
    Vitalii Zakharuk
    Experten
    Das Hauptproblem beim Scalping ist die Schwierigkeit, falsche Signale von denen zu trennen, die eine Chance auf Erfolg haben. Das Interessante daran ist, dass viele für die Filterung auf viele komplizierte und völlig unnötige Algorithmen zurückgreifen, die nur zur Komplexität des Systems führen. In Wirklichkeit liegt die Antwort auf der Oberfläche und besteht darin, nur Preisimpulse zu suchen und zu finden und nicht auf leere Marktbewegungen zu achten. Der Megatrons Expert Advisor implementier
    Nova CCI Trader
    Anita Monus
    Experten
    Nova CCI Trader ist ein präziser Expert Advisor, der auf dem Commodity Channel Index (CCI) basiert - einem vielseitigen Oszillator, der Marktzyklen, überkaufte/überverkaufte Zustände und versteckte Momentum-Verschiebungen aufdeckt. Dieser EA verwandelt das rohe Potenzial des CCI in eine disziplinierte Strategie für Swing- und Trend-Following-Händler gleichermaßen. Anstatt auf Rauschen oder willkürliche Überkreuzungen zu reagieren, verwendet Nova CCI Trader eine mehrschichtige Logik, um Richtungs
    Golden US Session MT5
    Daniela Elsner
    Experten
    Golden US Session MT5 basiert auf einer klassischen, populären Breakout-Strategie und verwendet keine Martingale- oder Grid-Mechanismen. Golden US Session MT5  platziert zur täglichen Eröffnung der US-Börsen ein Paar von Buy-/Sell-Stopporders. Sobald eine der Stopporders getriggert wurde und im Markt platziert ist, erfolgt die Löschung der Stopporder. Sollte einmal eine Order am Stopp-Loss geschlossen werden, so ist der Verlust auf $5/0.01 Lot begrenzt. Um einen solchen Verlust schneller auszug
    Käufer dieses Produkts erwarben auch
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (385)
    Experten
    Hallo Trader! Ich bin   Quantum Queen   , das Kronjuwel des gesamten Quantum-Ökosystems und der bestbewertete und meistverkaufte Expert Advisor in der Geschichte von MQL5. Mit einer nachweislichen Erfolgsbilanz von über 20 Monaten Live-Trading habe ich mir meinen Platz als unangefochtene Königin von XAUUSD redlich verdient. Meine Spezialität? GOLD. Meine Mission? Konstante, präzise und intelligente Handelsergebnisse liefern – immer und immer wieder. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    4.83 (24)
    Experten
    LIVE-SIGNAL MIT ECHTEM HANDELSKONTO: Standard MT4 (Mehr als 7 Monate Live-Handel): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mehr als 5 Monate Live-Handel): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel auf MQL5: Treten Sie meinem MQL5-Kanal bei, um die neuesten Nachrichten von mir zu erhalten. Meine Community mit über 14.000 Mitgliedern auf MQL5 . NUR NOCH 3 VON 10 EXEMPLARE ZUM PREIS VON 399 $ VERFÜGBAR! Danach steigt der Preis auf 499 $. Der Expert Advisor
    Nova Gold X
    Hicham Chergui
    4.45 (11)
    Experten
    Wichtiger Hinweis: Um vollständige Transparenz zu gewährleisten, stelle ich Zugang zum echten Investorenkonto bereit, das mit diesem EA verbunden ist, sodass Sie seine Leistung live ohne Manipulation überwachen können. Innerhalb von nur 5 Tagen wurde das gesamte Anfangskapital vollständig abgehoben, und seitdem handelt der EA ausschließlich mit Gewinnmitteln, ohne jegliche Exposition zum ursprünglichen Saldo. Der aktuelle Preis von $199 ist ein limitiertes Einführungsangebot und wird nach dem V
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    4.5 (18)
    Experten
    Hybrid-Handelsstrategie für XAUUSD – Kombination aus News-Sentiment & Orderbuch-Imbalance Die vorgestellte Strategie kombiniert zwei selten genutzte, jedoch hochwirksame Handelsansätze zu einem hybriden System, das nur für den Handel mit XAUUSD (Gold) im 30-Minuten-Chart entwickelt wurde. Während herkömmliche Expert Advisors meist auf fest definierte Indikatoren oder einfache charttechnische Strukturen zurückgreifen, basiert dieses System auf einem intelligenten Marktzugangsmodell, das aktuelle
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (94)
    Experten
    Quantum King EA – Intelligente Leistung, optimiert für jeden Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Sondereinführungspreis Live-Signal:       KLICKEN SIE HIER MT4-Version:   HIER KLICKEN Quantum King-Kanal:       Klicken Sie hier ***Kaufen Sie Quantum King MT5 und Sie erhalten Quantum StarMan möglicherweise kostenlos!*** Fragen Sie privat nach weiteren Einzelheiten! Beherrschen Sie   Ihren Ha
    AI Gold Trading MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (11)
    Experten
    LIVE-SIGNAL MIT ECHTEM HANDELSKONTO: Standardeinstellungen: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5: Treten Sie meinem MQL5-Kanal bei, um die neuesten Nachrichten von mir zu erhalten. Meine Community mit über 14.000 Mitgliedern auf MQL5. NUR NOCH 3 VON 10 EXEMPLARE FÜR 399 $ VERFÜGBAR! Anschließend wird der Preis auf 499 $ erhöht. Der EA wird in begrenzter Stückzahl verkauft, um die Rechte aller Käufer zu gewährleisten. AI Gold Trading nutzt das fortschrittlic
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.63 (19)
    Experten
    Jedes Mal, wenn das Live-Signal um 10 % zunimmt, wird der Preis erhöht, um die Exklusivität von Zenox zu wahren und die Strategie zu schützen. Der Endpreis beträgt 2.999 US-Dollar. Live-Signal IC Markets Konto, sehen Sie die Live-Performance selbst als Beweis! Benutzerhandbuch herunterladen (Englisch) Zenox ist ein hochmoderner KI-basierter Multi-Pair-Swing-Trading-Roboter, der Trends folgt und das Risiko über sechzehn Währungspaare diversifiziert. Jahrelange, engagierte Entwicklung hat zu eine
    Golden Hen EA
    Taner Altinsoy
    5 (10)
    Experten
    Übersicht Golden Hen EA ist ein Expert Advisor, der speziell für XAUUSD entwickelt wurde. Er arbeitet durch die Kombination von acht unabhängigen Handelsstrategien, die jeweils durch unterschiedliche Marktbedingungen und Zeitrahmen (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12) ausgelöst werden. Der EA ist so konzipiert, dass er seine Einstiege und Filter automatisch verwaltet. Die Kernlogik des EA konzentriert sich auf die Identifizierung spezifischer Signale. Golden Hen EA verwendet keine Grid-, Martingale- oder
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.57 (76)
    Experten
    Symbol XAUUSD (Gold/US-Dollar) Zeitraum (Timeframe) H1-M15 (beliebig) Unterstützung für Einzelhandel JA Mindesteinzahlung 500 USD (oder entsprechender Betrag in anderer Währung) Kompatibel mit allen Brokern JA (unterstützt 2- oder 3-stellige Preise, jede Kontowährung, Symbolname und GMT-Zeit) Funktioniert ohne Voreinstellung JA Wenn Sie sich für maschinelles Lernen interessieren, abonnieren Sie den Kanal: Abonnieren! Hauptmerkmale des Mad Turtle Projekts: Echtes Maschinelles Lernen Dieser Ex
    CryonX EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    5 (7)
    Experten
    Cryon X-9000 — Autonomes Handelssystem mit Quantengestütztem Analyse-Kern ECHTES SIGNAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Viele Trader manipulieren heutzutage ihre Ergebnisse, indem sie Expert Advisors auf Cent-Konten oder mit sehr kleinen Guthaben laufen lassen – was in Wahrheit zeigt, dass sie ihren eigenen Systemen nicht vertrauen . Dieses Signal hingegen wird auf einem echten Live-Konto mit 20.000 USD betrieben. Es steht für eine tatsächliche Kapitalverpflichtung und bietet eine tra
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (496)
    Experten
    Wir stellen vor       Quantum Emperor EA   , der bahnbrechende MQL5-Expertenberater, der die Art und Weise, wie Sie mit dem prestigeträchtigen GBPUSD-Paar handeln, verändert! Entwickelt von einem Team erfahrener Händler mit über 13 Jahren Handelserfahrung. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Kaufen Sie Quantum Emperor EA und Sie erhalten  Quantum StarMan    kostenlos! *** Fragen Sie privat nach weiteren
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.85 (88)
    Experten
    Aura Ultimate – Der Höhepunkt des Handels mit neuronalen Netzwerken und der Weg zur finanziellen Freiheit. Aura Ultimate ist der nächste Evolutionsschritt in der Aura-Familie – eine Synthese aus modernster KI-Architektur, marktadaptiver Intelligenz und risikokontrollierter Präzision. Aufbauend auf der bewährten DNA von Aura Black Edition und Aura Neuron geht es noch einen Schritt weiter, indem es deren Stärken in einem einheitlichen Multi-Strategie-Ökosystem vereint und gleichzeitig eine völli
    Pivot Killer
    Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
    4.62 (21)
    Experten
    Langfristiges Wachstum. Beständigkeit. Widerstandsfähigkeit. Pivot Killer EA ist kein System für schnelle Gewinne – es ist ein professioneller Handelsalgorithmus, der darauf ausgelegt ist, Ihr Konto langfristig und nachhaltig zu vergrößern . Speziell für XAUUSD (GOLD) entwickelt, ist Pivot Killer das Ergebnis jahrelanger Forschung, Tests und disziplinierter Entwicklung. Es verkörpert eine einfache Philosophie: Beständigkeit schlägt Glück . Dieses System wurde in verschiedenen Marktzyklen, bei Sc
    Ultimate Pulse
    Clifton Creath
    5 (3)
    Experten
    Live-Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site+Signale+Mein Öffentlicher Kanal https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimativer Puls ***Launch-Preis endet am 6. Januar**** Überblick Ultimate Pulse ist ein Expert Advisor, der entwickelt wurde, um Gewinne aus natürlichen Marktbewegungen zu ziehen. Er nimmt Gewinne aus jeder Position einzeln oder in Gittern je nach Bedingungen mit. Einfach, methodisch, effektiv. Optimiert für XAUUSD (Gold) auf dem 30-Minuten-Zeitrahmen.
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.45 (65)
    Experten
    AI Forex Robot - Die Zukunft des automatisierten Handels. AI Forex Robot wird von einem System der nächsten Generation künstlicher Intelligenz angetrieben, das auf einem hybriden neuronalen LSTM-Transformer-Netz basiert und speziell für die Analyse der Preisbewegungen von Gold (XAUUSD) auf dem Devisenmarkt entwickelt wurde. Das System analysiert komplexe Marktstrukturen, passt seine Strategie in Echtzeit an und trifft datengestützte Entscheidungen mit einem hohen Maß an Präzision. AI Forex Robot
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.36 (50)
    Experten
    Aura Black Edition ist ein vollautomatischer EA, der nur für den Handel mit GOLD entwickelt wurde. Expert zeigte im Zeitraum 2011-2020 stabile Ergebnisse bei XAUUSD. Keine gefährlichen Methoden des Geldmanagements verwendet, kein Martingal, kein Raster oder Scalp. Geeignet für alle Brokerbedingungen. EA, trainiert mit einem mehrschichtigen Perceptron. Das neuronale Netzwerk (MLP) ist eine Klasse von Feedforward-künstlichen neuronalen Netzwerken (KNN). Der Begriff MLP wird mehrdeutig verwendet, m
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (89)
    Experten
    PROP-FIRMA BEREIT!   (   SETFILE herunterladen   ) WARNING : Nur noch wenige Exemplare zum aktuellen Preis verfügbar! Endpreis: 990$ Erhalten Sie 1 EA kostenlos (für 2 Handelskonten) -> kontaktieren Sie mich nach dem Kauf Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Willkommen im Gold Reaper! Aufbauend auf dem sehr erfolgreichen Goldtrade Pro wurde dieser EA für die gleichzeitige Ausführung in mehreren Zeitrahmen konzipiert und bietet die Möglichkeit, die
    Goldwave EA MT5
    Shengzu Zhong
    5 (6)
    Experten
    Live-Signal (Echtkonto) IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   Dieser EA verwendet dieselbe Logik und dieselben Ausführungsregeln wie das auf MQL5 gezeigte verifizierte Live-Trading-Signal . Bei Verwendung der empfohlenen und optimierten Einstellungen sowie eines seriösen ECN-/RAW-Spread-Brokers sollte das Live-Handelsverhalten die Performance und Handelsstruktur des Live-Signals weitgehend widerspiegeln. Bitte beachten Sie, dass sich individuelle Ergebnis
    Vortex Gold EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (28)
    Experten
    Vortex - Ihre Investition in die Zukunft Der Vortex Gold EA Expert Advisor wurde speziell für den Handel mit Gold (XAU/USD) auf der Metatrader-Plattform entwickelt. Dieser EA verwendet proprietäre Indikatoren und geheime Algorithmen des Autors und wendet eine umfassende Handelsstrategie an, die darauf ausgelegt ist, profitable Bewegungen auf dem Goldmarkt zu erfassen. Zu den Schlüsselkomponenten seiner Strategie gehören klassische Indikatoren wie der CCI und der Parabolic Indicator, die zusamme
    SmartChoise
    Gabriel Costin Floricel
    4.22 (72)
    Experten
    SmartChoise EA – Trading-System mit neuronalen Netzwerken für XAU/USD (Gold) im M1-Zeitrahmen Das Benutzerhandbuch ist über den Link auf meiner Profilseite verfügbar — es enthält detaillierte Erklärungen zu allen Einstellungen und Optionen. Auf dem Telegram-Kanal finden Sie auch mehrere Konten, die SmartChoise mit unterschiedlichen Guthaben, Risikostufen und Setups verwenden. Das ist eine großartige Möglichkeit, die reale Leistung des EAs bei verschiedenen Brokern und unter unterschiedlichen Bed
    Golden Mirage mt5
    Michela Russo
    4.72 (32)
    Experten
    Begrenzter Bestand zum aktuellen Preis! Endpreis: $1999 --> PROMO: Von $299 --> Der Preis wird alle 5 Käufe steigen, nächster Preis : $399 Golden Mirage ist ein robuster Goldhandelsroboter , der für Händler entwickelt wurde, die Zuverlässigkeit, Einfachheit und professionelle Leistung schätzen. Angetrieben von einer bewährten Kombination aus RSI, gleitendem Durchschnitt, ADX und High/Low Level Indikatoren liefert Golden Mirage qualitativ hochwertige Signale und vollautomatischen Handel auf dem
    The Techno Deity EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    Experten
    The Techno Deity — Digitale Dominanz auf XAUUSD Live-Signal und Monitoring: Verfolgen Sie die Performance des Systems in Echtzeit auf dem offiziellen Konto unter: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Promo: Sie können den Cryon X-9000 Advisor als Geschenk erhalten. Für Details und Zugang kontaktieren Sie mich bitte direkt. The Techno Deity ist ein High-Tech-Trading-Ökosystem für strukturelle Ordnung im Goldmarkt. Ein Algorithmus für digitale Intuition identifiziert institutionelles Interesse
    HTTP ea
    Yury Orlov
    5 (8)
    Experten
    How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — ein professioneller Handelsberater für den Handel mit beliebigen Assets ohne Martingale oder Grids vom Autor mit über 25 Jahren Erfahrung. Die meisten Top-Berater arbeiten mit steigendem Gold. Sie sehen brillant in Tests aus... solange Gold steigt. Aber was passiert, wenn der Trend sich erschöpft? Wer schützt Ihr Depot? HTTP EA glaubt nicht an ewiges Wachstum — es passt sich dem sich ändernden Markt an und ist so konzipiert, dass es Ihr Investment-Portfolio breit div
    Autorithm AI
    Zaha Feiz
    4.5 (12)
    Experten
    [guide line]       [SET FILES] Autorithm AI • SpreadAdjustment: Spread-Anpassungsfaktor (Standard: 2) • TradeIdentifier: Handelskommentar (Standard: AUTORITHM) • Wochenendschutzsystem • ActivateWeekendShield: Schutz für Positionen am Wochenende aktivieren • FridayCloseHour: Stunde zum Schließen von Positionen am Freitag (0–23) • FridayCloseMinute: Minute zum Schließen von Positionen am Freitag (0–59) • Intelligenter Nachrichtenfilter • EnableNewsProtection: Nachrichtenschutzsystem aktivieren
    The ORB Master
    Profalgo Limited
    4.88 (24)
    Experten
    PROP FIRM READY!  STARTAKTION: SEHR BEGRENZTE ANZAHL VON EXEMPLAREN ZUM AKTUELLEN PREIS VERFÜGBAR! Endpreis: 990 $ Ab 349 $: Wählen Sie 1 EA gratis! (für maximal 2 Handelskontonummern) Ultimatives Kombi-Angebot     ->     hier klicken ÖFFENTLICHER GRUPPE BEITRETEN:   Klicken Sie hier   LIVE RESULTS UNABHÄNGIGE ÜBERPRÜFUNG Willkommen bei „The ORB Master“   :   Ihr Vorteil beim Öffnen von Range Breakouts Entfesseln Sie die Leistungsfähigkeit der Opening Range Breakout (ORB)-Strategie mit dem
    Marvelous EA MT5
    Ugochukwu Mobi
    Experten
    Vorstellung von Marvelous EA: Ihr Ultimativer Trading-Begleiter Entfesseln Sie das volle Potenzial des Forex-Marktes mit Marvelous EA, einer hochmodernen automatisierten Handelslösung, die darauf ausgelegt ist, Ihre Gewinne zu maximieren und Risiken zu minimieren. Dieser sorgfältig entwickelte Handelsalgorithmus ist mit fortschrittlichen Funktionen ausgestattet, um sich präzise und effizient in der dynamischen Forex-Landschaft zu bewegen. GOLD - XAUUSD - H1 Echtkonto-Performance: https://www.
    Golden Zephyr
    Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
    5 (1)
    Experten
    Golden Zephyr ist ein Expert Advisor, der die Zuverlässigkeit der klassischen Unterstützungs- und Widerstandsanalyse mit einer revolutionären proprietären Strategie namens Quantum Trend Dynamics verbindet. Entwickelt, um versteckte Marktmuster und subtile Verschiebungen in der Dynamik zu identifizieren, führt dieser EA Trades mit Präzision aus und bietet sowohl Konsistenz als auch Anpassungsfähigkeit bei sich ändernden Marktbedingungen. 119$ , dann erhöht sich der Preis um 10$ für jeden Kauf. E
    Argos Rage
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    4.56 (25)
    Experten
    Ein neuer Schritt nach vorn | KI-gesteuerte Präzision trifft Marktlogik Mit Argos Rage wird ein neues Level der Trading-Automatisierung eingeführt – angetrieben von einem integrierten DeepSeek-KI-System , das Marktverhalten in Echtzeit analysiert. Aufbauend auf den Stärken von Argos Fury verfolgt dieses EA jedoch einen anderen strategischen Ansatz: mehr Flexibilität, breitere Interpretation und stärkere Marktteilnahme. Live Signal Zeitrahmen: M30 Hebel:  min. 1:20 Kapital:  min. $100 Symbole
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (29)
    Experten
    WICHTIG   : Dieses Paket wird nur in einer sehr begrenzten Anzahl zum aktuellen Preis verkauft.    Der Preis wird sehr schnell auf 1499 $ steigen    +100 Strategien enthalten   und es kommen noch mehr! BONUS   : Ab einem Preis von 999 $ --> wählen Sie  5     meiner anderen EAs kostenlos aus!  ALLE SET-DATEIEN VOLLSTÄNDIGE EINRICHTUNGS- UND OPTIMIERUNGSANLEITUNG VIDEOANLEITUNG LIVE-SIGNALE BEWERTUNG (Drittanbieter) Willkommen beim ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! Ich freue mich, das Ultimate Breakout
    VolumeHedger
    OMG FZE LLC
    4.95 (38)
    Experten
    VolumeHedger EA [ Live-Signale ]  ,  [ Mein Kanal ]   ,  [ Set-Dateien ]  ,   [ Blog ]   , [ Использование ИИ ]  ,  [ PDF Guide ] Empfohlene Konten: Standard mit hoher Hebelwirkung, ECN, Raw; Cent; Prop-Firmen (FTMO usw.) Der Entwickler dieses EAs hat seine Professionalität durch die Qualität seiner anderen Roboter bewiesen. Mit dem Volume Hedger EA  Dank der Möglichkeit, eine Einstiegsstrategie mit einem benutzerdefinierten Indikator zu definieren, müssen Sie keine zusätzlichen EAs mehr kaufen
    Weitere Produkte dieses Autors
    Moving Average Crossover With ATR
    Jason Smith
    Experten
    Gleitende Durchschnitte Bot mit ATR - Ein umfassendes Trading Tool . Very RARE POWERFUL AND UNIQUE moving averages BOT that incorporates ATR with Stop Loss, Take Profit Multiplier. Mehrere Time Frames und vieles mehr. Dieser Bot ist ein beeindruckendes automatisiertes Handelssystem, das die Einfachheit der gleitenden Durchschnitte mit der dynamischen Anpassungsfähigkeit der Average True Range (ATR) kombiniert. Entwickelt, um Handelsstrategien durch eine ausgewogene Mischung aus Trendfolgetechn
    Magic History
    Jason Smith
    4 (1)
    Indikatoren
    Magic History ist ein detaillierter Handelsvisualisierungsindikator, der die gesamte Geschichte Ihrer Handelsaktivitäten direkt auf den Chart bringt. Wenn Sie ein Entwickler oder Händler sind, der mit magischen Zahlen arbeitet, ist dieser Indikator wie für Sie gemacht. Intelligente Paginierung - verlieren Sie nie wieder den Überblick über Ihre Trades Paginierung bedeutet, dass der Inhalt in einzelne Seiten aufgeteilt wird, anstatt alles auf einmal anzuzeigen. Im Zusammenhang mit Ihrem Magic Hist
    FREE
    Synthetic Timeframe Creator
    Jason Smith
    Indikatoren
    Synthetic Timeframe Creator Professionelle benutzerdefinierte Timeframe-Visualisierung für MetaTrader 5 Revolutionieren Sie Ihre Multi-Timeframe-Analyse mit Synthetic Timeframe Creator. Sind Sie es leid, zwischen Charts zu wechseln? Müssen Sie bestimmte Zeitzyklen analysieren, die es in den Standard-Zeitrahmen nicht gibt? Dies ist Ihre ultimative Lösung. Erstellen Sie benutzerdefinierte D2, D3, W2, W3 (oder beliebige N-Perioden) Kerzen direkt auf Ihrem MT5-Chart, ohne dass Sie benutzerdefinier
    FREE
    Professional Grade ATR And Volume Dashboard
    Jason Smith
    Indikatoren
    Finally, a dashboard that cuts through the noise and shows what actually matters. – Displays All Symbols In Your Market Watch List (Updates in real time) This advanced Multi-Timeframe ATR & Volume Dashboard gives traders a crystal-clear view of market volatility and liquidity across all symbols and timeframes in one glance .     Real-Time ATR & Volume Data – See exact volatility (ATR) and trading activity (Volume) for M1 to MN1     Smart Grouping – Automatically classifies instruments (Forex, In
    FREE
    FinalStrike EA
    Jason Smith
    Utilitys
    Automatically Close Trades at Your Desired Profit Target! Take the guesswork out of trading by automatically closing your positions as soon as they reach your set profit target. Add to any chart-  The Bot will monitor all open trades Key Features:     Automatic Trade Closing:     Set a profit target in USD, and let FinalStrike automatically close the trade when dollar amount is achieved     Multiple Positions Supported:     Whether you have one or multiple trades open across different pairs,
    FREE
    Ping Monitor
    Jason Smith
    Utilitys
    Ping-Monitor - Verpassen Sie nie wieder einen Tick! Betreiben Sie EAs und machen Sie sich Sorgen über das Einfrieren von Charts oder den Abbruch von Datenfeeds ? Dieses Tool ist Ihr ultimativer Wachhund, der Sie in dem Moment alarmiert, in dem Ihre Charts keine Updates mehr erhalten. Ping-Monitor wurde entwickelt, um zu erkennen, wenn ein Chart einfriert oder der Datenfeed abbricht, selbst wenn MT5 noch anzeigt, dass die Verbindung aktiv ist. Die Funktion verfolgt die Zeit des letzten eingehen
    FREE
    Williams Percent Range
    Jason Smith
    Experten
    Willkommen beim Williams Percent Range EA (wpr) Es wird empfohlen, dass Sie das Dokument durchlesen, bevor Sie mit der Erstellung einer Strategie beginnen. Risikomanagement - Feste und risikobasierte Positionsgrößen für flexibles Risikomanagement. Merkmale: ATR für Stop Loss und Take Profit. Positionsgröße. Fest oder risikobasiert Risikobasiert. Eigenkapital, Saldo oder freie Marge Stop-Loss-Modus. Schließt den Handel auf das Signal hin und geht in einen neuen Handel in entgegengesetzter Rich
    Mfi ATR EA
    Jason Smith
    Experten
    Geldfluss-Index. MFI EA Atomated Trading Bot MFI-Bots können wertvolle Werkzeuge für die Automatisierung von Handelsstrategien sein, die auf dem Marktmomentum basieren. Es ist jedoch wichtig, ihre Funktionsweise zu verstehen, ihre Leistung zu überwachen und sie als Teil eines umfassenden Handelsplans einzusetzen. Der Money Flow Index (MFI) ist ein technisches Analysetool, das Preis und Volumen kombiniert, um den Kauf- und Verkaufsdruck eines Vermögenswerts zu bewerten. Im Kryptowährungshandel
    RandomPulse ATR Driven Directionless Bot
    Jason Smith
    Experten
    RandomPulse ATR Driven Directionless Bot" Expert Advisor! Was macht dieser Bot? Der EA ist so konzipiert, dass er Trades auf Basis eines zufälligen Einstiegs ausführt und so sicherstellt, dass Ihre Handelspositionen immer dynamisch und engagiert sind. Hier ist, was er bietet! Zufällige Handelsrichtung: Dieser EA wählt nach dem Zufallsprinzip aus, ob er kauft oder verkauft, und sorgt so dafür, dass Ihre Handelsstrategie nicht durch vorhersehbare Muster eingeschränkt wird. Kaufen oder Verkaufen
    Silent Syndicate
    Jason Smith
    Experten
    Gold Trading Made Simple – Maximize Profits With This Proven Strategy! Silent Syndicate – The Ultimate AI-Powered Gold Trading Bot. Precision. Performance. Profitability. Gold trading is a highly lucrative market , but without the right strategy, it can be volatile and unpredictable. Silent Syndicate is a state-of-the-art trading system designed to maximize profits, minimize risk, and provide consistent long-term returns. Powered by intelligent algorithms, strategic trade management, and advan
    TriggerGuard Pending Order EA
    Jason Smith
    Experten
    Introducing TriggerGuard Pending Order EA This Bot is a state-of-the-art, fully automated Expert Advisor  Utilizing a robust pending order system, TriggerGuard ensures that your trades are placed and executed only when market conditions align with your preset criteria. A very useful transferable tool for price action strategies, allowing you to effortlessly set traps in the market. It works flawlessly. You can execute the bot during corrections in a descending channel, against impulse waves, or
    Midnight Throttle EA
    Jason Smith
    Experten
    The Midnight Thottle Expert Advisor: Automated Trading Based on Alignment of Percentages The Midnight Throttle EA is an expert advisor that trades automatically based on the alignment of four key timeframes' percentage changes. It trades what Midnight Watch visualizes." It uses the Midnight Watch indicator’s data to analyze market conditions and enter trades when the market shows significant alignment across different timeframes. How Midnight Throttle Works: Alignment Criteria: The Expert
    Midnight Watch
    Jason Smith
    Indikatoren
    I am a trader specializing in the development of rare , exclusive , high-performance trading bots designed for serious traders who are committed to achieving consistent profitability and success. This free indicator is more than just a visual tool—it powers the Midnight Throttle EA , an automated trading system that executes trades based on the precise market conditions this indicator observes. Midnight Watch : A Pro-Level Tool for Precision Market Analysis. An advanced , multi-functional MetaTr
    Sentinal Core
    Jason Smith
    Experten
    It's recommended that you read through the entire document. Sentinal Core– A Multi-Timeframe Percentage Threshold Logic Engine Exclusive to MQL5  Sentinal Core is the third and final Expert Advisor in a trilogy of EA's engineered for directional alignment using percentage-based trend analysis. It is not your typical entry-signal bot. Sentinel Core is a pure logic engine designed to rigorously filter signal validity through real-time, multi-timeframe sentiment analysis based solely on price act
    BreakPoint Pro
    Jason Smith
    Experten
    BreakPoint Pro – Daily High/Low Breakout EA This bot is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that trades breakouts of the current day's high and low using a clean, rules-based price action approach. The strategy focuses on capturing directional momentum once price breaches these key intraday levels—one of the most statistically reliable patterns in discretionary and algorithmic trading. A powerful Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on daily high/low breakouts using a price action-driven strat
    Globex Range Levels
    Jason Smith
    Indikatoren
    Globex Range Levels – Gold Edition Market Focus: XAUUSD / Gold / Futures-style Assets m5-m15 Designed For: Day Traders, Scalpers, Institutional-Level Strategies What is Globex Globex is the electronic trading platform operated by CME Group, enabling nearly 24-hour trading of futures and options across global markets. It runs outside traditional U.S. trading hours and is commonly referred to as the overnight session . In trading, the term "Globex session" typically refers to the period between th
    Global Risk Manager Auto Stop Loss With Trailer
    Jason Smith
    Utilitys
    Global Risk Manager Auto Stop Loss  Automate Your Risk Management This utility works seamlessly with any symbol, by intelligently setting your initial Stop Loss and Take Profit the instant a new position is opened. Perfect for traders who enter manually or via an EA  but want consistent, rules-based risk management applied automatically. Why You Need This Eliminates Human Error: Never forget to set a stop loss again. Ensures every trade is protected from the start. Enforces Discipline: Removes
    Bollinger Bands Mean Reversion With Walk Feature
    Jason Smith
    Experten
    This Expert Advisor combines classic mean reversion with an advanced Bollinger Band Walk Filter to trade when momentum is confirmed. It can be adapted between mean reversion and a breakout strategy (Bollinger walk), reducing false signals and improving trade precision. The Walk Filter detects sustained price interaction with Bollinger Bands over N consecutive bars. Only after this walk is confirmed does the EA enable breakout trades in the corresponding direction. Upper band walks trigger breako
    Session Map Pro With Key Levels
    Jason Smith
    Indikatoren
    Session Map Pro automatically plots the critical price levels from previous trading days and overlays visual session markers, giving you an instant "roadmap" of potential support and resistance.   It transforms your chart into a strategic trading battlefield.   Detailed Line Reference Guide (For visual display m1-m5 works best but can be attached to any time frame) Default lookbackDays=5. "Set to 1 for today only and a less cluttered display"  1.Horizontal lines (n) Days)    Solid GREEN Line (
    Auswahl:
    Keine Bewertungen
    Antwort auf eine Rezension