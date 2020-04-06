Aurum Quant Engine Pro
A disciplined execution model designed for decision clarity, trend alignment, and precise signal filtration. Trades are triggered only when price structure, directional context, and pattern strength align cohesively.
Aurum Quant Engine Pro is the enhanced Version 2 of the original release Aurum Quant Engine now equipped with advanced filtering layers for improved trade quality, precision entries, and stronger overall performance.
🔹 Core Execution Logic
✨ SMMA Market Structure Mapping
Three SMMA layers detect directional context (200), trend pull alignment (50), and short-term momentum (21), allowing recognition of market intention and continuity strength.
✨ Pattern-Gated Entry (Engulfing & 3-Line Strike)
Candlestick patterns are validated only within supportive trend and momentum conditions, filtering out low-probability and reversal traps.
✨ Directional Flow Filtering (Higher Timeframe MA)
Confirms broader directional consensus to stay aligned with dominant higher-timeframe structure.
✨ Strength Confirmation Layer (Higher Timeframe RSI)
Enhances entry quality by restricting trades when the market lacks internal momentum or is near exhaustion.
🔹 Trade Execution Discipline
✔ Single-position management (no stacking or repeated entries)
✔ Fixed TP/SL in points for objective risk control
✔ Optional Trailing Stop-Loss — automatically adjusts SL upward as price moves in your favor, locking in gains and reducing exposure (version 2.1)
✔ Daily Loss Limit Protection self-locking mechanism when threshold is reached
✔ Integrated slippage, margin, and lot validation
✔ Works in both Netting and Hedging modes
✔ No martingale, grid, or recovery-based methods performance relies purely on selective logic
🔹 Performance Characteristics
📈 Effective in trend-driven and divergence-type markets (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, metals, indices)
🕒 Best suited for M5–HTF execution
🧪 Fully compatible with Real Tick (99% modeling) testing
🔍 No repainting or intrabar recalculation
📊 Improved selectivity and profit factor in directional environments
🔹 Configurable Inputs
• Lot size, SL, TP, Trailing SL
• SMMA-based trend and momentum filters
• Higher timeframe directional and strength filters (MA & RSI)
• MagicNumber, slippage, and trade direction control
• Daily loss protection
🔹 Recommended Symbol Settings
|Inputs
|XAUUSD (5m)
|XAGUSD (15m)
|Lot Size
|4700 / User choice
|2300 / User choice
|TP (Long)
|3500 / User choice
|2100 / User choice
|SL (Long)
|3400 / User choice
|1600 / User choice
|TP (Short)
|1400 / User choice
|1600 / User choice
|SL (Short)
|default
|default
|Fast SMMA
|default
|default
|Slow SMMA
|default
|default
|Main SMMA
|default
|default
|Trend regime filter (Entry)
|default
|default
|Momentum filter (Entry)
|default
|default
|Trend exit
|default / User choice
|default / User choice
|Momentum exit
|default / User choice
|default / User choice
|Use Engulfing
|default
|default
|Use ThreeLineStrike
|default
|default
|MA DTF Filter
|default
|default
|MA DTF period
|80
|25
|MA DTF type
|Linear Weighted
|Simple
|DTF in minutes
|60
|120
|RSI Filter
|default
|default
|RSI Period
|14
|18
|RSI TF minutes
|5
|120
|RSI Threshold
|default
|default
|EA_DailyLimit_Protection
|default / User choice
|default / User choice
|EA_DailyLimit_StopUSD
|default / User choice
|default / User choice
|Slippage
|default
|default
|MagicNumber
|Set unique
|Set unique
|EnableLongs
|default / User choice
|default / User choice
|EnableShorts
|default / User choice
|default / User choice
Recommended Usage
✔ Personal, funded, and prop firm evaluation accounts
✔ Commodity, metal, and index markets
✔ Medium to strong trend environments
Disclaimer
Backtests illustrate system behavior under past conditions. Market outcomes can vary. Responsible testing, deployment, and risk allocation are strongly advised.