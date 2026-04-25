TR Basket System MT5

  • 专家
  • Meshari F M Alkhawaled
    Meshari F M Alkhawaled

    Meshari F M Alkhawaled

    I don’t build trading robots.
    I build execution systems designed to operate under real market conditions.
    My focus is not on finding entries,
    but on how capital is deployed, managed, and protected.
    Over time, I’ve developed a structured approach to trading that emphasizes:
  • 版本: 2.70
  • 更新: 30 七月 2026
  • 激活: 5
🔷 TR BASKET SYSTEM v2.62

Institutional Grid Trading Engine with Adaptive Intelligence & Capital Protection

🎯 Overview

TR BASKET SYSTEM is not just another grid EA.

It is a multi-layered institutional trading engine designed to adapt, protect, and execute with precision across different market conditions.

Built for serious traders and investors, this system focuses on one thing:

Capital preservation first — profit second.

⚙️ Core Philosophy

  • The market is not predictable — it is structured
  • Systems outperform opinions
  • Survival is the edge

This EA is engineered to handle volatility, not chase it.

🚀 Key Features

🧠 Adaptive Intelligence (Regime AI)

Automatically detects market conditions:

  • TREND
  • RANGE
  • SPIKE (high volatility)

Then dynamically adjusts:

  • Grid spacing
  • Lot sizing
  • Maximum exposure

📊 Smart Grid Engine (ATR-Based)

  • Dynamic grid spacing based on volatility (ATR)
  • Prevents overtrading in unstable markets
  • Expands intelligently during high volatility

💰 Auto Lot & Capital Allocation

  • Fully automatic position sizing
  • Based on Balance / Equity
  • Optional capital allocation control
  • Built-in margin protection

🛡️ Multi-Layer Risk Protection

✔ Basket Stop Loss & Take Profit

Control your entire position as one unit

✔ Daily Guard System

  • Daily TP / SL (USD or %)
  • Includes floating profit/loss
  • Auto lock after hit

✔ Drawdown Protection (DD Guard)

  • Multi-stage risk reduction
  • Automatically reduces exposure during drawdown
  • Can fully stop trading at critical levels

✔ Per-Basket DD Guard

  • Limits loss per cycle
  • Stops grid expansion when risk is too high
  • Optional recovery exit

🔄 Smart Exit System (Institutional Logic)

  • Tracks peak profit
  • Exits on intelligent retracement (not fixed TP)
  • ATR-based dynamic behavior
  • Avoids giving back profits

📈 Basket Trailing System

  • Locks profit dynamically
  • Trails based on:
    • USD
    • % of peak

🧭 Trend Escape Mode

When market turns strongly against the position:

  • Stops adding positions
  • Blocks new entries
  • Optional recovery exit

🕒 AI Session Filter

  • Learns best trading hours automatically
  • Filters low-performance time periods
  • Improves consistency over time

🔧 Weekly Self-Optimization

  • Analyzes recent performance
  • Adjusts:
    • Take profit behavior
    • Grid aggressiveness

⚡ Market Presets (Auto Detection)

Automatically adapts to:

  • Gold (XAUUSD)
  • Forex pairs
  • Indices (US30, NASDAQ, etc.)
  • Crypto

Or choose manual preset for full control.

🧩 Additional Features

  • Spread filter
  • Cooldown system
  • Session control (manual or preset)
  • Margin safety checks
  • Works on MT5 (Hedging & Netting)
  • No external files required
  • Fully self-contained EA

🖥️ Recommended Usage

  • Best pairs: XAUUSD, Major Forex, Indices
  • Timeframe: Flexible (optimized for adaptive logic)
  • VPS recommended for 24/7 execution

⚠️ Important

This is a professional trading system, not a “set & forget” toy.

It requires:

  • Proper risk understanding
  • Sensible capital allocation

🔷 Why TR BASKET?

Because it is built like a system used by professionals:

  • Structured
  • Adaptive
  • Risk-first

📌 Final Note

If you’re looking for:
❌ Signals
❌ Gambling bots
❌ Unrealistic promises

This is NOT for you.

If you’re looking for:
✔ A system
✔ Controlled risk
✔ Long-term execution edge

Welcome to Trading Room.


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We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
专家
Syna 7 - 全程陪伴交易的 AI 大多数交易系统在入场之后就停止思考了。 Syna 不会。 Syna 7 是一个 AI 交易助手，也是一套自主交易系统，从分析到离场全程参与。 它可以监控当前行情、记住交易的来龙去脉、评估新闻与波动、管理持仓、协调账户，并在订单成交之后继续重新审视自己的决策。 交易不会在入场时结束。 智能也不该如此。 从分析到离场，一以贯之的智能。 频道与社区 关注频道，获取更新、信号、发布消息和产品演示。加入公开群组，提问并与其他交易者交流。 关注我的 MQL5 频道 加入我的 MQL5 公开群组 什么是 Syna？ Syna 的设计目标，是充当整个交易运作的智能层。 它可以配合： 自身的自主交易策略 由其他 EA 开出的持仓 手动交易 多个 MetaTrader 5 终端 多个经纪商与账户 不同的品种、策略和风险配置 你可以把 Syna 当作自主交易者、AI 助手、持仓管理器、投资组合协调者，或者四者兼具。 AI 的优势不再局限于单一入场信号或某个孤立的 EA。 Syna 为何改变你的交易方式 传统 EA 遵循预先设定的逻辑，只能沿着开发者事先编写好的路径做
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
专家
AiQ Gen 2 – 更快。更智能。前所未有的强大。 我们在2024年末用Mean Machine开启了这一变革。它是最早将真正的前沿AI引入实盘零售交易的系统之一。 AiQ Gen 2是这条路线上的下一次进化。 AiQ Gen 2为完全不同层次的速度而生。挂单是其优势的核心，使其能够在动能扩展之前精准定位，然后让自适应智能接管。 大多数AI工具回答一次就忘记一切。 AiQ Gen 2不会。 它记住每一个挂单设置、每次下单或调整背后的推理、为什么触发或为什么等待，以及市场的确切反应。每个会话的完整上下文。随时间不断累积的持久智能。 这不是另一个为了营销而添加AI的EA。 这是一个围绕精准挂单执行构建的高速专业智能。 传统EA仍然困在固定逻辑中。AiQ Gen 2从真实结果中学习，磨练其选择能力，优化执行时机，并持续改进在实盘条件下的响应方式。 它不会重置。它不会过时。它不会被淘汰。 AiQ Gen 2作为一个强大的独立系统运行，干净、精准且快速。对于希望进行可选生态系统集成的交易者，它也可以无缝接入Syna作为专属Agent，共享持久记忆并将其高速挂单优势贡献给更广泛的投资组合。
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
专家
Bonnitta EA 基于挂单策略 (PPS) 和非常先进的秘密交易算法。 Bonnitta EA 的策略是秘密自定义指标、趋势线、支撑和阻力位（价格行动）和上述最重要的秘密交易算法的组合。 不要在没有超过 3 个月的任何真实货币测试的情况下购买 EA，我花了超过 100 周（超过 2 年）在真实货币上测试 BONNITTA EA 并在下面的链接中查看结果。 BONNITTA EA 由爱和力量组成。 仅适用于少数买家，这是盗版算法的价格和实施的原因。 Bonnitta EA 在 22 年的时间内使用质量为 99.9% 的真实报价成功通过了压力测试，滑点和佣金接近真实市场条件。 Expert Advisor包含统计采集和滑点控制的算法，具有完整的统计控制； 此信息用于保护您免受经纪人的欺骗。 Bonnitta EA 在下订单之前控制经纪人执行的质量，它还成功地通过了历史数据和不同数据馈送的蒙特卡罗模拟方面的严格标准。 结果 策略测试器的 Expert Advisor 结果：初始存款为 1000 美元的 Bonnitta EA 在 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2021 年
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
专家
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
专家
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
专家
*** 请将其附加到 M1 或 M5 图表，以获得最佳效果和快速进出场 *** Minting – 黄金剥头皮（精简版 / Lite Edition） 是由 Ramulo Software Ltd. 开发的一款精简而专业级的智能交易系统（EA），专为捕捉黄金（XAUUSD）的高波动性和高盈利潜力而设计。它将基于 EMA 的智能市场结构、ATR 趋势识别、分级美元追踪止盈以及严格的回撤控制融合为一套轻量、高效、易于运行的交易系统。 Minting 是进入 Emerge 生态系统的入口级产品。它经过刻意简化，旨在提供稳定性、透明性和持续性的账户增长。官方推荐的路径是：使用 Minting 所产生的利润升级到 Emerge —— 更高级的旗舰 EA，拥有更强的交易智能、更深入的市场逻辑以及更激进的盈利能力。 本 EA 的核心理念是： 先保护资金，其次创造利润。 核心交易逻辑 Minting 使用精炼的 EMA 结构： 快速 EMA（5） 慢速 EMA（9） 并结合： 基于 ATR 的趋势检测 多周期确认（M1、M5、M15） 针对趋势市场与震荡市场的独立交易逻辑 这使 Minting 能够
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
专家
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
专家
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
专家
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
专家
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
专家
Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — MQL5 市场说明 Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的自动化双引擎黄金交易系统 1. 产品概述 Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 是一款全自动智能交易系统，专为 XAUUSD 以及名称中包含 XAU 或 GOLD 的其他经纪商黄金品种开发。 V6.0 在一个智能交易系统中集成了两个相互独立的交易引擎。每个引擎分别评估市场状况，并拥有自己的固定手数、魔术号、持仓归属、保护水平和出场管理。 两个引擎互不复制，也不相互依赖。在对冲账户中，两个引擎可以同时管理同一黄金品种的仓位。在净额账户中，同一品种的入场会安全地按顺序执行，因为 MetaTrader 对每个品种只保留一个净持仓。 本系统旨在提供结构化的黄金自动交易，无需持续人工监控。 2. 交易架构 Engine A 是选择性方向引擎，用于筛选市场状况，并通过自身的执行配置管理其仓位。 Engine B 是独立的市场参与引擎，拥有单独的执行配置，并附加每日亏损及连续亏损交易控制。 每个引擎均： 使
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
专家
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA 是一款先进的高频交易系统，专为极端波动和高速市场执行而设计。与依赖延迟 OHLC（开盘价、最高价、最低价、收盘价）K线数据的传统 EA 不同，该系统完全基于纯粹的原始 Tick 数据运行。通过监控买价和卖价的微小波动，它能够在标准图表反映之前识别并捕捉爆发性的动量行情。 虽然针对黄金（XAUUSD）进行了优化，但该 EA 也可用于任何高流动性、高波动性的交易品种。 实时跟踪进度：点击这里查看 EA 的实时表现。 特别福利：购买后请立即私信我以获取您的 Set 文件！ ️ Set 文件：点击这里下载安装手册和配置文件。 谨防诈骗：我从不会在 Telegram 上分发我的 EA 或自定义设置。官方购买渠道仅限 MQL5，授权 Set 文件仅发布在我的博客中。请提高警惕，避免向第三方冒充者购买！ 核心功能 纯 Tick 数据引擎：分析实时 Tick 流，根据即时动量变化执行交易。 现代化图表面板：采用简洁低干扰的深色 UI 卡片，实时显示浮动盈亏（Floating PNL）和当日已平仓利润，并带有动态颜色提示。
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
专家
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
Monarch Golden Sparrow
Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
专家
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
Saiko Scalper v5
Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
专家
SAIKO Scalper – 高精度Tick动量交易机器人 SAIKO Scalper 是一款先进的算法交易机器人，专门用于通过 Tick 动量分析识别并利用真实的市场动量。与仅依赖传统技术指标的系统不同，该机器人实时监控连续的价格变动，并在检测到强劲的方向性价格冲动时自动开仓。这种方法可以捕捉快速的市场机会，同时减少由正常市场波动产生的错误信号。 该机器人内置多层智能盈利保护机制。当交易开始盈利时，系统会自动通过动态跟踪保护、严格的盈利保护规则以及智能利润锁定机制来保护收益。这些功能旨在确保盈利交易得到有效保护，并减少市场突然反转带来的影响。 SAIKO Scalper 还包含先进的风险控制系统，例如早期亏损保护、自适应止损设置以及严格的资金保护逻辑。算法持续监控市场行为，并能够快速响应市场条件的变化。 该机器人适合希望使用高速、纪律性强并具备智能风险管理功能的自动化剥头皮交易系统的交易者。
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
专家
PivotStorm - 自适应 XAUUSD 市场结构突破交易 EA MetaTrader 5 专业自动交易系统 PivotStorm 是一款面向黄金（XAUUSD）市场的专业 MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor。 该系统针对喜欢结构化突破交易的交易者设计，通过市场结构分析、智能挂单执行以及多层风险管理，实现纪律化的自动交易。 不同于简单的突破机器人，PivotStorm 不追逐每一次价格波动，而是等待经过确认的重要市场结构，并在风险可控的条件下执行交易。 为什么选择 PivotStorm？ 黄金市场具有明显趋势行情，同时也存在大量假突破。PivotStorm 遵循核心理念：等待有意义的市场结构，然后进行受控风险执行。 EA 不尝试预测所有市场走势。系统通过识别关键价格区域，构建突破交易场景，并按照预设风险规则管理交易执行。 查看MQL5 信号： 点击这儿 核心技术 1. 市场结构突破引擎 PivotStorm 分析确认后的市场结构，并识别重要交易水平。 系统分析： 确认后的摆动高低点 突破区域 价格运动有效性 市场动量状态 帮助系统过滤短期噪声，关注更有意义
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
专家
Scalp Master 专家顾问（EA）是一种完全自动化的交易系统，专为趋势市场中的剥头皮策略设计。它用于在高流动性市场中识别短期交易机会，同时重点关注交易质量和风险控制。该EA适合偏好系统化、规则化交易且不进行手动操作的交易者。 它在低点差和高流动性的品种上表现最佳，包括： XAUUSD（黄金） EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY BTCUSD USTEC（美国科技指数） 其他主要和次要货币对（低点差且执行稳定） 该策略专为趋势市场设计，旨在避免震荡或不可预测行情等低质量交易环境。 主要特点： 完全自动化交易系统，无需手动操作 移动平均线与RSI过滤器，提高胜率并避免低概率交易 集成新闻过滤器，在重大经济事件期间降低风险 高级移动止损系统，动态管理持仓 专注风险控制与回撤降低 Scalp Master 会在交易前和交易过程中持续评估市场条件，确保交易符合系统逻辑。趋势、动量和波动率过滤器的结合有助于提升交易质量。 该EA适用于提供稳定执行、低点差和高流动性的经纪商。适合初学者和希望使用结构化剥头皮策略的专业交易者。 最低入金：$100 推荐入金：$1000 输入设置： 请不要
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
专家
对于高达340%年化收益率，我们深感抱歉！ 没错，您没看错：这些年化340%的回测结果，几乎好得有些“不正经”。但请不要误会——这不是营销噱头，而是干净编程和真实回测的结果。当然，这样的梦幻收益不可能长期持续，因为任何EA在回测几年后都会遇到手数（lot size）的上限。不过，Stealth 150 DE40 展示了当算法“自由发挥”时可以达到什么高度。 所以，对不起收益太高——现在让我们来说说这个专家顾问（EA）本身： Stealth 150 DE40——专为DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）打造的突破型专家顾问 隐形。不可阻挡。绝对透明。 Stealth 150 DE40 有什么功能？ Stealth 150 DE40 是一款专为DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）指数设计的全自动交易机器人，主打盈利性的剥头皮+趋势跟踪（突破）策略。 5.5年历史回测 年化收益率 >150%（复合年增长率，见上面说明） 不使用马丁格尔，不使用网格，不加仓补仓 防止经纪商操纵： 系统内置有紧急止损（SL）和止盈（TP）保护技术风险。但实际的交易管
Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
专家
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
Mercaria Unicorn Gold EA
Anton Serozhkin
专家
Mercaria Unicorn — 用于 MetaTrader 5 黄金（XAUUSD）的自适应网格交易系统。由具有实盘经验的交易者开发，适合各种经验水平。 概述 Mercaria Unicorn 是一款用于黄金（XAUUSD）及其他差价合约（CFD）品种的自适应交易系统。与参数固定的普通网格机器人不同，它会根据所选的波动性配置和您的存款，自动调整层数、手数和风险阈值。 所有关键决策都可在图表上的可视化控制面板中操作，因此您可以即时更改设置，而无需重新打开输入窗口。本系统适合偏好低维护设置的交易者、按新闻日历管理风险的有经验交易者，以及希望在自身入场策略之上使用仓位管理器的专业交易者。 发售价格随销量增加而逐步上调。每次购买均包含通过 MQL5 Market 提供的所有未来更新。 主要功能 自适应引擎。四种波动性配置（Normal、Spike M、Spike L、Black Swan）涵盖平静日、新闻日、剧烈意外行情和危机情形，可在面板上一键切换，无需重启。Autosizing 模块通过带有内置安全缓冲的数学模型，为您的余额计算安全的层数和手数。手数缩放使每个以美元
Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
专家
CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
专家
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
专家
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
专家
只在亚洲盘进行剥头皮交易 几个独特指标用于检测市场波动 根据市场情况动态止盈止损 保护性硬止损，使得账户风险降低 不需要配置文件，对每一个货币对使用相同的设置 此EA适用于以下货币对： EURAUD 推荐在 M15 周期上使用此EA 建议在一个真正的 低点差 ECN平台上使用该EA 推荐将Risk参数设置为10以下 推荐使用99.9%模型质量的历史回测 信号 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/oodd008 回测 : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/oodd008/blog 参数 Lots - 使用固定手数 Risk - 根据账户净值自动计算手数，只有当Lots是0时才有效 Auto_GMT_Offset - 实盘交易时，如果设置为true，GMT_Offset会由EA自动计算 GMT_Offset - 历史回测时输入你的经纪商的GMT时间，实盘交易时不用设置此参数，系统会自动计算GMT时间 EA_Comment - 设置自己的评论信息 MAGIC - Magic数字，无需更改 Max_Spread - 开
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
专家
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
专家
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
STFX Binary Technologies
Abigail Refiati
专家
EA STFX BINARY TECHNOLOGIES EA STFX Binary Technologies is specifically designed for Binary MT5 products Volatility Index 75 and 100 The Expert Advisor can be used for Full Automatic and Semi Automated trading. EA STFX has various strategies such as: Day Trade, Averagging , Martingale, Anti Martingale and or combine the two Trading positions can be closed easily using panels such as close profit only, close buy, close sell, close all transactions The choice of indicators for position entries us
TS Trade
Carlos Reis Dos Santos
专家
DESCRIÇÃO O TS Trade é um robô desenvolvido por profissionais com longa experiência no Mercado Financeiro. É baseado em algoritmos de negociação avançados. Tem como principal característica uma gestão de risco rigorosa. É perfeito para quem busca uma ferramenta eficaz para automatizar suas negociações. Instale o Robô e deixe que ele faça todo o trabalho por você. MÉTODO O TS Trade utiliza um algoritmo o qual possibilita identificar uma tendência do mercado a partir da movimentação de duas média
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TR Basket System
Meshari F M Alkhawaled
专家
TR_BASKET_SYSTEM v3.5 Institutional-Grade Basket Trading System The Problem Most grid systems fail for one reason: They don’t know when to stop. They keep adding positions blindly… Until the account is gone. The Solution TR_BASKET_SYSTEM is built differently. This is not a random grid EA. This is a defensive, structured, multi-layer trading system designed to: Control risk Adapt to market conditions Protect equity And exit intelligently What Makes It Different? This system does NOT rely on entr
Tr SR Runner Pro
Meshari F M Alkhawaled
专家
Trading Room SR Runner Pro Support and Resistance Expert Advisor with Breakout, Retest, Trend Filter, Fibonacci Targets, Partial Close and Advanced Trade Management. Institutional Support & Resistance Trading System Most trading robots focus on finding entries. Professional traders focus on managing risk, protecting capital, and staying aligned with market structure. Trading Room SR Runner Pro was built around that philosophy. This Expert Advisor is designed to identify high-probability breakout
TR Fibo MT4
Meshari F M Alkhawaled
指标
TR_FIBO V1 is a professional CPR and Fibonacci target indicator designed to help traders read the market with clarity, structure, and confidence. The indicator automatically plots the key trading levels that matter most: BUY zone, SELL zone, Pivot Point, Fibonacci Targets TP1 to TP5, Stop Loss level, trend direction, signal status, and a clean live dashboard directly on the chart. TR_FIBO V1 is built for traders who want a simple but powerful visual system to identify strong buyer and seller
SR Runner
Meshari F M Alkhawaled
专家
TR SR RUNNER PRO MT5 is an Expert Advisor built for MetaTrader 5. It is based on market structure, support and resistance, breakout confirmation, retest entries, trend filtering, and structured trade management. The system waits for a confirmed breakout from a support or resistance zone, then looks for a retest before opening a trade. This helps avoid many impulsive breakout entries and keeps the strategy focused on cleaner continuation setups. Main Features - Support and resistance based ma
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