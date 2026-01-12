XpertTrader Pro - Multi-Filter Trading System

XpertTrader Pro is an Expert Advisor that combines multiple technical analysis filters with grid trading and advanced risk management. It provides both automated and manual trading capabilities through a built-in control panel.

XAUUSD SET FILE

Signal Filters

The EA uses three independent filters that work together to generate high-quality trading signals:

OBV Filter - On-Balance Volume analysis with movement detection, trend confirmation, divergence detection, and EMA crossover strategies.

Ichimoku Filter - Cloud-based analysis for trend direction and reversal protection.

ATR Filter - Volatility filtering to avoid low-movement market conditions.

Trades are executed only when all enabled filters agree on direction.

Grid Trading

Automatic grid order placement with ATR-based dynamic spacing. Supports multiple lot sizing modes and configurable maximum grid levels with stopout protection.

Trailing Stop System

The trailing system includes several independent features:

Fixed or ATR-based trailing distance

Breakeven with configurable trigger and offset

Tighter trailing after breakeven activation

Profit-based trailing start

Partial close at profit levels

Breakeven and partial close work independently - you can use breakeven without enabling the main trailing stop.

Take Profit Modes

Average Point - TP based on average entry

Weighted Average - Volume-weighted calculation

Breakeven Mode - Close at zero profit

Fixed Point - TP from current price

Risk Management

Maximum soft loss protection based on equity percentage. Separate stop loss settings for BUY and SELL directions. Optional auto-close when maximum loss is reached.

Time Filter

Define allowed trading hours using broker server time. Option to auto-close all positions when the trading window ends.

Trading Panel

Built-in panel with one-click BUY/SELL buttons, adjustable lot size, close buttons, and real-time signal status display.

Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Account: Hedge or Netting

Minimum Deposit: $100 (recommended $500+)

Symbols: Forex, Gold, Indices

Usage

Attach the EA to any chart. Enable at least one filter (OBV, Ichimoku, or ATR). Configure lot size and risk parameters. Enable UseBaseEntries for automated trading or use the panel for manual execution.

For questions and support, please use the Comments section below or MQL5 private messages.

Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.