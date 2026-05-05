MQL5 交易工具（第五部分）：创建滚动行情条，实现交易品种实时监控

引言

在前一篇文章（第四部分）中，我们使用MQL5对多周期扫描面板进行了改进，增加了动态定位与开关切换功能，实现了可移动、可最小化的界面显示，提升了使用体验。在第五部分中，我们将创建一款滚动行情条，用于实时监控多个交易品种，支持滚动显示买价、点差、日内涨跌幅，并提供可自定义的可视化样式，让交易者能够一目了然地掌握市场信息。我们将涵盖以下主题：

到本文结束时，您将拥有一款灵活通用的MQL5行情滚动工具，可自定义并集成到您的交易系统中 —— 下面开始具体实现！





理解滚动行情条结构

我们即将创建的滚动行情条，是一款以滚动形式展示多品种实时数据的工具，它会显示买价、点差和日内涨跌幅，方便我们快速掌握市场动态。这一功能十分重要，它能以紧凑、动态的方式呈现市场波动，突出价格趋势与波动率，同时又不会让图表信息显得拥挤或过载，这对于快节奏交易中的快速决策至关重要。

实现方式如下：我们将展示区域划分为独立的滚动行，分别显示交易品种、价格、点差和涨跌幅，并通过自定义的速度与颜色来标识涨跌走势。我们将使用数组存储交易品种数据，借助定时器实现流畅滚动，确保行情条既能适配用户偏好，又能在后台高效运行。接下来，就让我们看一下具体如何实现。简单来说，我们希望呈现的可视化效果如下：





在MQL5中的实现

要在MQL5中创建该程序，我们首先需要定义程序的基础数据，然后设置一些输入参数。这些参数能让我们在不直接修改代码的情况下，轻松调整程序的运行逻辑。

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayString.mqh> input string Symbols = "EURUSDm,GBPUSDm,USDJPYm,USDCHFm,AUDUSDm,BTCUSDm,TSLAm" ; input int UpdateInterval = 50 ; input int SymbolFontSize = 10 ; input string SymbolFont = "Arial Bold" ; input int AskFontSize = 10 ; input string AskFont = "Arial" ; input int SpreadFontSize = 10 ; input string SpreadFont = "Calibri" ; input int SectionFontSize = 10 ; input string SectionFont = "Arial" ; input color FontColor = clrWhite ; input color UpColor = clrLime ; input color DownColor = clrRed ; input color ArrowUpColor = clrBlue ; input color ArrowDownColor = clrRed ; input int Y_Position = 30 ; input int SymbolHorizontalSpacing = 160 ; input int AskHorizontalSpacing = 150 ; input int SpreadHorizontalSpacing = 200 ; input int SectionHorizontalSpacing = 170 ; input double SymbolScrollSpeed = 3.0 ; input double AskScrollSpeed = 1.3 ; input double SpreadScrollSpeed = 10.0 ; input double SectionScrollSpeed = 2.7 ; input bool ShowSpread = true ; input color BackgroundColor = clrBlack ; input int BackgroundOpacity = 100 ;

现在，我们开始在MQL5中实现实时监控滚动行情条：首先引入"<Arrays\ArrayString.mqh>"库，并定义用于自定义的输入参数。从而实现高效的字符串数组操作，这对于处理和拆分待显示的交易品种列表至关重要。输入参数"Symbols"默认设置为"EURUSDm、GBPUSDm、USDJPYm、USDCHFm、AUDUSDm、BTCUSDm、TSLAm"，用于指定需要监控的交易品种，我们可以自由配置在行情条中显示的资产。我们将"UpdateInterval"设置为50毫秒，在响应速度与运行性能之间取得平衡。

在界面自定义方面，我们定义了以下参数：交易品种行（将"SymbolFontSize"设置为 10，"SymbolFont"设置为"Arial Bold"）、卖价行（将"AskFontSize"设置为10，"AskFont"设置为"Arial"）、点差行（将"SpreadFontSize"设置为10，"SpreadFont"设置为"Calibri"）以及货币、买价、涨跌幅区域（将"SectionFontSize"设置为 10，"SectionFont"设置为"Arial"）

我们将基础文本的"FontColor"设置为clrWhite ，价格变动的"UpColor"设为"clrLime"， "DownColor"设置为"clrRed"，方向箭头的"ArrowUpColor"设置为"clrBlue"，"ArrowDownColor"设置为"clrRed"。定位和间距设置输入项包括：将起始垂直位置"Y_Position"设置为30像素，"SymbolHorizontalSpacing"设置为160像素，"AskHorizontalSpacing"设置为150像素，"SpreadHorizontalSpacing"设置为200像素，"SectionHorizontalSpacing"设置为170像素，用于控制布局。

滚动速度设置如下：将"SymbolScrollSpeed"设置为每次更新3.0像素，"AskScrollSpeed"设置为1.3，"SpreadScrollSpeed"设置为10.0，"SectionScrollSpeed"设置为2.7，以实现各行独立移动。我们将"ShowSpread"设置为true以启用点差线，"BackgroundColor"设为"clrBlack"，并将"BackgroundOpacity"设置为100，用作背景矩形。这些输入将使我们能够调整行情显示的样式、滚动逻辑和展示内容，以实现最佳的实时监控。编译后，我们得到了以下输入集。

在定义好这些输入项之后，我们可以继续定义一些全局变量和结构体，它们将在整个程序中使用，并分别用于存储滚动行情条所需的通用信息。

string symbolArray[]; int totalSymbols; struct SymbolData { double bid; double ask; double spread; double prev_bid; double daily_open; color bid_color; double percent_change; color percent_color; string arrow_char; color arrow_color; }; SymbolData prices[]; string dashboardName = "TickerDashboard" ; string backgroundName = "TickerBackground" ; CArrayString objManager; datetime lastDay = 0 ;

这里，我们定义全局变量和结构体，用于管理交易品种数据和仪表盘元素。我们声明字符串数组"symbolArray"，用于存储输入项"Symbols"中的交易品种名称。整型变量"totalSymbols"用于记录拆分输入字符串后的交易品种总数。我们定义"SymbolData"结构体，用于存储每个交易品种的价格信息，其中包含：当前买价"bid"、当前卖价"ask" 、计算得出的点差"spread"、上一笔买价"prev_bid"、当日开盘价"daily_open"、买价显示的颜色"bid_color"、当日涨跌幅"percent_change"、涨跌幅的显示颜色"percent_color" 、价格方向箭头的符号"arrow_char"和箭头的颜色"arrow_color"。

我们构建"prices"数组，其元素为"SymbolData"结构体，用于存储所有交易品种的数据。将字符串变量"dashboardName"设置为"TickerDashboard"，用于命名仪表盘对象；将字符串变量"backgroundName"设置为"TickerBackground"，用于命名背景矩形。我们使用"CArrayString objManager"来统一管理所有文本与图形对象名称，以便后续轻松地清理。最后，通过"lastDay"记录最后一次更新的当日开盘价日期。这些全局变量负责组织交易品种数据与对象管理，以实现高效的实时更新与滚动效果。接下来，我们将定义一些全局工具函数，用于创建核心行情滚动面板，具体如下：

void LogError( string message) { Print (message); } bool createText( string objName, string text, int x, int y, color clrTxt, int fontsize, string font) { ResetLastError (); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , objName) < 0 ) { if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , objName, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { LogError( __FUNCTION__ + ": Failed to create label: " + objName + ", Error: " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())); return false ; } objManager.Add(objName); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_TEXT , text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrTxt); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , fontsize); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_FONT , font); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); return true ; } bool createPanel( string objName, int y, int width, int height, color clr) { ResetLastError (); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , objName) < 0 ) { if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , objName, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { LogError( __FUNCTION__ + ": Failed to create panel: " + objName + ", Error: " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())); return false ; } objManager.Add(objName); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_XSIZE , width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_YSIZE , height); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_FILL , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_SOLID ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 1 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_ZORDER , - 1 ); return true ; }

我们通过实现工具函数来处理错误日志记录、创建文本标签以及初始化面板，确保生成可靠的用户界面（UI）元素并支持调试工作。我们首先实现"LogError"函数：该函数接收一个字符串类型的参数"message"，并通过Print函数将信息输出至日志中。接下来，我们创建"createText"函数，为行情滚动显示生成文本标签。该函数的参数包括："objName"、"text"、"x"、"y"、"clrTxt"、"fontsize"和"font"。

我们调用ResetLastError清除上一次的错误信息，并通过ObjectFind函数检查图表对象是否已存在。如果对象不存在，则使用ObjectCreate函数创建一个标签对象OBJ_LABEL；如果创建失败则记录日志，并返回false。我们将"objName"添加到"objManager"中进行统一管理，随后通过ObjectSetInteger设置OBJPROP_XDISTANCE及所有其他整数类型属性，通过"ObjectSetString"设置"OBJPROP_TEXT"和 "OBJPROP_FONT"等字符串类型属性。该函数可确保交易品种、价格及涨跌幅在呈现效果上保持一致。

接下来，我们定义"createPanel"函数，用于创建背景面板。该函数接收"objName"、"y"、"width"、"height"和"clr"作为参数，采用与"createText"函数相同的代码结构；为行情滚动条提供可自定义的背景，并通过颜色选择实现模拟透明度的效果。现在我们可以进一步创建行情纸带面板，但首先需要整理所需数据：将输入的交易品种字符串拆分为彼此独立、可供调用的单个品种名称，并初始化价格与颜色数据。我们将在OnInit事件处理器中执行这些操作。

int OnInit () { totalSymbols = StringSplit (Symbols, ',' , symbolArray); ArrayResize (prices, totalSymbols); for ( int i = 0 ; i < totalSymbols; i++) { if (! SymbolSelect (symbolArray[i], true )) { LogError( "OnInit: Symbol " + symbolArray[i] + " not found" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } prices[i].bid = 0 ; prices[i].ask = 0 ; prices[i].spread = 0 ; prices[i].prev_bid = 0 ; prices[i].daily_open = iOpen (symbolArray[i], PERIOD_D1 , 0 ); prices[i].bid_color = FontColor; prices[i].percent_change = 0 ; prices[i].percent_color = FontColor; prices[i].arrow_char = CharToString ( 236 ); prices[i].arrow_color = FontColor; } ArrayPrint (symbolArray); ArrayPrint (prices); }

在OnInit事件处理器中，我们对程序进行初始化，配置交易品种与数据结构。首先，我们使用StringSplit函数，以逗号作为分隔符，将输入的字符串"Symbols"拆分并存入"symbolArray"数组，并将交易品种数量存入"totalSymbols"变量。如果您之前定义了其他分隔符，直接在这里使用即可。我们通过ArrayResize函数将"prices"数组的长度调整为"totalSymbols"，使其与交易品种数量匹配。接下来，我们遍历"symbolArray"数组中的每一个交易品种，通过SymbolSelect函数将其添加到市场报价列表中；如果添加失败，则通过"LogError"函数记录错误信息，并返回"INIT_FAILED"。

针对每个交易品种，我们将"prices[i].bid"、"prices[i].ask"、"prices[i].spread"以及"prices[i].prev_bid"初始化为0；通过iOpen函数将"prices[i].daily_open"设置为"PERIOD_D1"的每日开盘价；同时为以下属性分配初始颜色与数值："prices[i].bid_color"、"prices[i].percent_change"、"prices[i].percent_color"、"prices[i].arrow_char"（使用CharToString函数将向上箭头转换为字符串）和"prices[i].arrow_color"。我们使用ArrayPrint函数打印输出"symbolArray"和"prices"，以便调试排查。这样可以确保所有的交易品种有效，并为实时更新准备好数据。编译后，我们会得到以下输出。

由图可见，我们已经成功初始化所有交易品种和数据变量，意味着一切准备就绪。现在，我们可以开始构建仪表盘背景。

void CreateBackground() { int width = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int height = (ShowSpread ? 4 : 3 ) * ( MathMax ( MathMax ( MathMax (SymbolFontSize, AskFontSize), SpreadFontSize), SectionFontSize) + 2 ) + 40 ; createPanel(backgroundName, Y_Position - 5 , width, height, BackgroundColor); }

这里，我们实现"CreateBackground"函数，并为行情滚动显示创建背景面板。首先，我们通过ChartGetInteger函数，以CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS为参数获取图表宽度，并将其转换为整数后存入变量"width"。我们通过三元运算符判断"ShowSpread"（是否显示点差）的状态，以确定面板包含4行还是3行内容，之后将行数乘以这四种字体"SymbolFontSize"、"AskFontSize"、"SpreadFontSize"和"SectionFontSize"中的最大值（加上2作为内边距），最后再额外加上40像素的间距，以此计算出面板高度，并存入变量"height"中。最后，我们调用"createPanel"函数绘制背景矩形，传入参数"backgroundName"、"Y_Position - 5"（垂直对齐位置）、 "width"、"height"和"BackgroundColor"，为滚动文本元素提供统一的基础背景。在初始化阶段调用该函数后，呈现的效果如下：

完成背景后，我们可以继续创建仪表盘的其他元素。我们通过创建一个函数将所有内容整合起来，如下所示：

void CreateDashboard() { for ( int i = 0 ; i < totalSymbols; i++) { string imageFile; if (symbolArray[i] == "EURUSDm" ) imageFile = "\\Images\\euro.bmp" ; else if (symbolArray[i] == "GBPUSDm" ) imageFile = "\\Images\\gbpusd.bmp" ; else if (symbolArray[i] == "USDJPYm" ) imageFile = "\\Images\\usdjpy.bmp" ; else if (symbolArray[i] == "USDCHFm" ) imageFile = "\\Images\\usdchf.bmp" ; else if (symbolArray[i] == "AUDUSDm" ) imageFile = "\\Images\\audusd.bmp" ; else if (symbolArray[i] == "BTCUSDm" ) imageFile = "\\Images\\btcusd.bmp" ; else if (symbolArray[i] == "TSLAm" ) imageFile = "\\Images\\tesla.bmp" ; else imageFile = "\\Images\\euro.bmp" ; createText(dashboardName + "_Symbol_" + IntegerToString (i), "" , (i * SymbolHorizontalSpacing), Y_Position, FontColor, SymbolFontSize, SymbolFont); createText(dashboardName + "_Ask_" + IntegerToString (i), "" , (i * AskHorizontalSpacing), Y_Position + SymbolFontSize + 2 , FontColor, AskFontSize, AskFont); if (ShowSpread) { createText(dashboardName + "_Spread_" + IntegerToString (i), "" , (i * SpreadHorizontalSpacing), Y_Position + SymbolFontSize + 2 + AskFontSize + 2 , FontColor, SpreadFontSize, SpreadFont); } string imageName = dashboardName + "_Image_" + IntegerToString (i); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , imageName) < 0 ) { if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , imageName, OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { LogError( "CreateDashboard: Failed to create image: " + imageName + ", Error: " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())); return ; } objManager.Add(imageName); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , imageName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , (i * SectionHorizontalSpacing)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , imageName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , Y_Position + (ShowSpread ? SymbolFontSize + 2 + AskFontSize + 2 + SpreadFontSize + 14 : SymbolFontSize + 2 + AskFontSize + 14 )); ObjectSetString ( 0 , imageName, OBJPROP_BMPFILE , imageFile); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , imageName, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); string currencyName = dashboardName + "_Currency_" + IntegerToString (i); createText(currencyName, StringFormat ( "%-10s" , symbolArray[i]), (i * SectionHorizontalSpacing) + 35 , Y_Position + (ShowSpread ? SymbolFontSize + 2 + AskFontSize + 2 + SpreadFontSize + 14 : SymbolFontSize + 2 + AskFontSize + 14 ), FontColor, SectionFontSize, SectionFont); string percentChangeName = dashboardName + "_PercentChange_" + IntegerToString (i); string percentText = prices[i].percent_change >= 0 ? StringFormat ( "+%.2f%%" , prices[i].percent_change) : StringFormat ( "%.2f%%" , prices[i].percent_change); createText(percentChangeName, percentText, (i * SectionHorizontalSpacing) + 105 , Y_Position + (ShowSpread ? SymbolFontSize + 2 + AskFontSize + 2 + SpreadFontSize + 14 : SymbolFontSize + 2 + AskFontSize + 14 ), prices[i].percent_color, SectionFontSize, SectionFont); string arrowName = dashboardName + "_Arrow_" + IntegerToString (i); createText(arrowName, prices[i].arrow_char, (i * SectionHorizontalSpacing) + 35 , Y_Position + (ShowSpread ? SymbolFontSize + 2 + AskFontSize + 2 + SpreadFontSize + 14 : SymbolFontSize + 2 + AskFontSize + 14 ) + SectionFontSize + 2 , prices[i].arrow_color, SectionFontSize, "Wingdings" ); string bidName = dashboardName + "_Bid_" + IntegerToString (i); createText(bidName, StringFormat ( "%.5f" , prices[i].bid), (i * SectionHorizontalSpacing) + 50 , Y_Position + (ShowSpread ? SymbolFontSize + 2 + AskFontSize + 2 + SpreadFontSize + 14 : SymbolFontSize + 2 + AskFontSize + 14 ) + SectionFontSize + 2 , prices[i].bid_color, SectionFontSize, SectionFont); } }

这里，我们实现"CreateDashboard"函数，用于搭建行情显示的可视化元素，包括每个交易品种的文本标签与图片。我们首先遍历"totalSymbols"，通过if-else条件判断，根据"symbolArray[i]"确定"imageFile"，为"EURUSDm"等交易品种指定专属的位图（BMP）文件，其他品种则使用默认图片。我们调用"createText"创建交易品种行的文本，对象名称为"dashboardName + "Symbol" + IntegerToString(i)"，坐标位置：X 轴（"i * SymbolHorizontalSpacing"）和Y轴（"Y_Position"）。

对于卖价行，我们再次调用"createText"创建文本标签，对象名称为 dashboardName + "Ask" + IntegerToString(i)，坐标位置：X 轴（"i * AskHorizontalSpacing"）和Y轴（"Y_Position + SymbolFontSize + 2"）。如果"ShowSpread"为true，我们会通过"createText"额外添加点差行文本，对象名称为 "dashboardName + "Spread" + IntegerToString(i)"，并且按对应的规则设置位置。

对于分区模块，如果对象不存在，我们先通过ObjectCreate函数创建一个OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL类型的图片对象，将其添加到"objManager"中统一管理，再通过"ObjectSetInteger"设置位置，并使用 "ObjectSetString"函数为对象指定"imageFile"。请注意，您需要准备BMP格式的图片文件。我们使用的默认路径如下，您也可以使用自定义路径。

接下来，我们使用"createText"函数创建货币相关文本，对象名称为"dashboardName + "Currency" + IntegerToString(i)"，并通过StringFormat函数对文本进行格式化处理。对于涨跌幅，我们基于"prices[i].percent_change"格式化生成"percentText"，再通过"createText"函数创建文本。我们使用"prices[i].arrow_char"，并指定"Wingdings"字体，通过"createText"函数添加箭头标签。最后，我们通过"createText"函数，结合"StringFormat"格式化"prices[i].bid"，创建买价文本。该函数将搭建出多行滚动行情面板布局，包含图片与动态文本，用于展示实时滚动数据。现在只需在初始化时调用该函数，即可得到如下的输出效果：

到目前为止我们创建的只是一个静态仪表盘。现在，我们需要做的是让这个仪表盘实现数据更新。为了实现实时更新，我们不想依赖逐笔价格（tick）驱动的更新方式，因为此方式完全取决于程序所挂载交易品种的报价频率。我们希望采用基于定时器的更新机制，从而确保更新能够高频稳定地执行。首先，让我们定义相关函数，以便在需要时更新仪表盘和背景。

void UpdateBackground() { int width = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int height = (ShowSpread ? 4 : 3 ) * ( MathMax ( MathMax ( MathMax (SymbolFontSize, AskFontSize), SpreadFontSize), SectionFontSize) + 2 ) + 40 ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , backgroundName, OBJPROP_XSIZE , width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , backgroundName, OBJPROP_YSIZE , height); } void UpdateDashboard() { static double symbolOffset = 0 ; static double askOffset = 0 ; static double spreadOffset = 0 ; static double sectionOffset = 0 ; int totalWidthSymbol = totalSymbols * SymbolHorizontalSpacing; int totalWidthAsk = totalSymbols * AskHorizontalSpacing; int totalWidthSpread = totalSymbols * SpreadHorizontalSpacing; int totalWidthSection = totalSymbols * SectionHorizontalSpacing; int rightEdge = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); for ( int i = 0 ; i < totalSymbols; i++) { string symbolName = dashboardName + "_Symbol_" + IntegerToString (i); double symbolXPos = (i * SymbolHorizontalSpacing) - symbolOffset; if (symbolXPos < -SymbolHorizontalSpacing) symbolXPos += totalWidthSymbol; createText(symbolName, StringFormat ( "%-10s" , symbolArray[i]), ( int )symbolXPos, Y_Position, FontColor, SymbolFontSize, SymbolFont); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , symbolName, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , symbolXPos > rightEdge || symbolXPos < 0 ); string askName = dashboardName + "_Ask_" + IntegerToString (i); double askXPos = (i * AskHorizontalSpacing) - askOffset; if (askXPos < -AskHorizontalSpacing) askXPos += totalWidthAsk; createText(askName, StringFormat ( "%.5f" , prices[i].ask), ( int )askXPos, Y_Position + SymbolFontSize + 2 , clrMagenta , AskFontSize, AskFont); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , askName, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , askXPos > rightEdge || askXPos < 0 ); if (ShowSpread) { string spreadName = dashboardName + "_Spread_" + IntegerToString (i); double spreadXPos = (i * SpreadHorizontalSpacing) - spreadOffset; if (spreadXPos < -SpreadHorizontalSpacing) spreadXPos += totalWidthSpread; createText(spreadName, StringFormat ( "%.1f" , prices[i].spread), ( int )spreadXPos, Y_Position + SymbolFontSize + 2 + AskFontSize + 2 , clrAqua , SpreadFontSize, SpreadFont); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , spreadName, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , spreadXPos > rightEdge || spreadXPos < 0 ); } double sectionXPos = (i * SectionHorizontalSpacing) - sectionOffset; if (sectionXPos < -SectionHorizontalSpacing) sectionXPos += totalWidthSection; string imageName = dashboardName + "_Image_" + IntegerToString (i); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , imageName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , ( int )sectionXPos); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , imageName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , Y_Position + (ShowSpread ? SymbolFontSize + 2 + AskFontSize + 2 + SpreadFontSize + 14 : SymbolFontSize + 2 + AskFontSize + 14 )); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , imageName, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , sectionXPos > rightEdge || sectionXPos < 0 ); string currencyName = dashboardName + "_Currency_" + IntegerToString (i); createText(currencyName, StringFormat ( "%-10s" , symbolArray[i]), ( int )sectionXPos + 35 , Y_Position + (ShowSpread ? SymbolFontSize + 2 + AskFontSize + 2 + SpreadFontSize + 14 : SymbolFontSize + 2 + AskFontSize + 14 ), FontColor, SectionFontSize, "Arial Bold" ); string percentChangeName = dashboardName + "_PercentChange_" + IntegerToString (i); string percentText = prices[i].percent_change >= 0 ? StringFormat ( "+%.2f%%" , prices[i].percent_change) : StringFormat ( "%.2f%%" , prices[i].percent_change); createText(percentChangeName, percentText, ( int )sectionXPos + 105 , Y_Position + (ShowSpread ? SymbolFontSize + 2 + AskFontSize + 2 + SpreadFontSize + 14 : SymbolFontSize + 2 + AskFontSize + 14 ), prices[i].percent_color, SectionFontSize, SectionFont); string arrowName = dashboardName + "_Arrow_" + IntegerToString (i); createText(arrowName, prices[i].arrow_char, ( int )sectionXPos + 35 , Y_Position + (ShowSpread ? SymbolFontSize + 2 + AskFontSize + 2 + SpreadFontSize + 14 : SymbolFontSize + 2 + AskFontSize + 14 ) + SectionFontSize + 2 , prices[i].arrow_color, SectionFontSize, "Wingdings" ); string bidName = dashboardName + "_Bid_" + IntegerToString (i); createText(bidName, StringFormat ( "%.5f" , prices[i].bid), ( int )sectionXPos + 50 , Y_Position + (ShowSpread ? SymbolFontSize + 2 + AskFontSize + 2 + SpreadFontSize + 14 : SymbolFontSize + 2 + AskFontSize + 14 ) + SectionFontSize + 2 , prices[i].bid_color, SectionFontSize, SectionFont); } symbolOffset = fmod (symbolOffset + SymbolScrollSpeed, totalWidthSymbol); askOffset = fmod (askOffset + AskScrollSpeed, totalWidthAsk); spreadOffset = fmod (spreadOffset + SpreadScrollSpeed, totalWidthSpread); sectionOffset = fmod (sectionOffset + SectionScrollSpeed, totalWidthSection); ChartRedraw (); }

这里，我们实现"UpdateBackground"函数，用于在图表尺寸改变时自动调整背景面板。我们使用ChartGetInteger函数，以CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS为参数获取当前图表宽度，并将其转换为整数后存入变量"width"中。我们通过三元运算符来判断"ShowSpread"的状态，重新计算面板行数为4行或3行，将行数乘以这四种字体"SymbolFontSize"、"AskFontSize"、"SpreadFontSize"和"SectionFontSize"中的最大值（加上2作为内边距），再额外加上40像素的间距，以此得出面板高度，并存入变量"height"中。最后，我们通过ObjectSetInteger函数，为"backgroundName"更新"OBJPROP_XSIZE"和OBJPROP_YSIZE属性。

接下来，我们实现"UpdateDashboard"函数，用于处理文本与图片对象的滚动和数据更新。我们定义静态偏移量"symbolOffset"、"askOffset"、"spreadOffset"和"sectionOffset" ，用于跟踪各行的滚动位置。我们将"totalSymbols"与各自的水平间距参数相乘，计算出总宽度"totalWidthSymbol"、"totalWidthAsk"、"totalWidthSpread"和"totalWidthSection" 。我们通过"ChartGetInteger"函数，以"CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS"为参数获取图表右边界坐标。我们遍历所有交易品种，根据"symbolOffset"调整"symbolXPos"来更新每个品种的位置，如果超出屏幕下边界，则通过取模运算实现循环滚动效果，并调用"createText"函数更新文本；如果超出右边界"rightEdge"，则通过"ObjectSetInteger"函数设置"OBJPROP_HIDDEN"属性将对象隐藏。

我们对卖价、点差（如果开启"ShowSpread"）以及分区模块执行类似的更新操作，包括：通过"ObjectSetInteger"设置图片的 OBJPROP_XDISTANCE和"OBJPROP_YDISTANCE"，更新货币名称、涨跌幅（通过 StringFormat格式化）、方向箭头（使用"prices[i].arrow_char"）以及买价文本。我们利用"fmod"（取模函数）结合滚动速度来递增偏移量，并调用ChartRedraw刷新图表显示。这些函数能确保行情滚动器自适应各类变化，并实现流畅滚动，满足实时监控的需求。接下来，我们可以在OnTimer事件处理器中调用这些功能，但首先需要设置定时器的时间间隔。这一步是不可或缺的。

EventSetMillisecondTimer (UpdateInterval); lastDay = TimeCurrent () / 86400 ;

这里，我们只需调用EventSetMillisecondTimer函数来设置定时器的时间间隔，并传入已定义的更新间隔参数，最后，初始化用于追踪新交易日的lastDay变量。现在，我们可以定义定时器的执行逻辑了。

void OnTimer () { datetime currentDay = TimeCurrent () / 86400 ; if (currentDay > lastDay) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < totalSymbols; i++) { prices[i].daily_open = iOpen (symbolArray[i], PERIOD_D1 , 0 ); } lastDay = currentDay; } UpdateBackground(); UpdateDashboard(); }

这里，我们实现 OnTimer事件处理器，用于管理实时交易品种监控滚动行情条的周期性更新；该函数会按照"UpdateInterval"设置的时间间隔自动触发。首先，我们通过将TimeCurrent除以86400来计算"currentDay"，将其转换为天数（1 天 = 24 小时 × 60 分钟 × 60 秒）。如果"currentDay"大于"lastDay"，说明进入新的交易日，我们遍历所有的交易品种，通过iOpen函数获取"PERIOD_D1"位移0的最新开盘价，更新每个品种的"prices[i].daily_open"，之后，将"lastDay"赋值为"currentDay"，完成新日期的追踪。这一步可以确保在进入新交易日后，日内涨跌幅基于新的开盘价重新计算。

接下来，我们调用"UpdateBackground"，在图表尺寸改变时自动调整背景面板。最后，我们调用"UpdateDashboard"，根据最新数据与滚动位置刷新所有文本和图片对象，让行情条保持动态响应并随时间实时更新。运行效果如下：

从可视化效果中可以看出，我们已经实现了一个能够正常滚动的行情条。现在我们只需要更新价格数据，整个功能就全部完成了。我们也把这段更新逻辑封装到一个函数里来实现。

void UpdatePrices() { for ( int i = 0 ; i < totalSymbols; i++) { double bid = SymbolInfoDouble (symbolArray[i], SYMBOL_BID ); double ask = SymbolInfoDouble (symbolArray[i], SYMBOL_ASK ); if (bid == 0 || ask == 0 ) { LogError( "UpdatePrices: Failed to retrieve prices for " + symbolArray[i]); continue ; } if (bid > prices[i].prev_bid && prices[i].prev_bid != 0 ) { prices[i].bid_color = UpColor; prices[i].arrow_char = CharToString ( 236 ); prices[i].arrow_color = ArrowUpColor; } else if (bid < prices[i].prev_bid && prices[i].prev_bid != 0 ) { prices[i].bid_color = DownColor; prices[i].arrow_char = CharToString ( 238 ); prices[i].arrow_color = ArrowDownColor; } else { prices[i].bid_color = FontColor; prices[i].arrow_char = CharToString ( 236 ); prices[i].arrow_color = FontColor; } prices[i].percent_change = prices[i].daily_open != 0 ? ((bid - prices[i].daily_open) / prices[i].daily_open) * 100 : 0 ; prices[i].percent_color = prices[i].percent_change >= 0 ? UpColor : DownColor; prices[i].bid = bid; prices[i].ask = ask; prices[i].spread = (ask - bid) * MathPow ( 10 , SymbolInfoInteger (symbolArray[i], SYMBOL_DIGITS )); prices[i].prev_bid = bid; } }

我们实现"UpdatePrices"函数，用于刷新交易品种数据。我们遍历所有交易品种"totalSymbols"，并通过"SymbolInfoDouble"函数，以SYMBOL_BID和 "SYMBOL_ASK"为参数，获取每个交易品种"symbolArray[i]"的买价和卖价。如果"bid"或"ask"为 0，我们通过"LogError"记录错误，并跳过当前品种，处理下一个。我们根据当前"bid"与上一笔"prev_bid"的大小关系（忽略初始值0），更新"bid_color"、"arrow_char"（通过CharToString函数生成向上或向下箭头）和"arrow_color"。这些箭头使用的是MQL5默认的Wingdings符号字体，具体定义如下：

您也可以使用您喜欢的箭头字符代码。接下来，我们使用当日开盘价"daily_open"计算涨跌幅"percent_change"，并通过三元运算符根据涨跌设置百分比颜色"percent_color"。最后，我们更新以下数据："prices[i].bid"、"prices[i].ask"、"spread"（使用MathPow和SymbolInfoInteger函数获取报价小数位数"SYMBOL_DIGITS"后计算得出）和"prev_bid"，确保用于显示和判断变化的数据都是最新的，让行情显示的价格和指标在每一次报价变动时都保持实时更新。现在，可以在每一次报价变动时调用该函数来处理价格变化，也可以选择在OnTimer定时器函数中调用。由您决定。

void OnTick () { UpdatePrices(); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { for ( int i = objManager.Total() - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { string name = objManager.At(i); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , name) >= 0 ) { if (! ObjectDelete ( 0 , name)) LogError( "OnDeinit: Failed to delete object: " + name + ", Error: " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())); } objManager.Delete(i); } EventKillTimer (); }

在OnTick事件处理器中，我们调用"UpdatePrices"来刷新所有交易品种的买价、卖价、点差和变动数据，确保行情显示能及时反映市场的实时波动。接下来，我们实现OnDeinit函数，用于在卸载程序时执行清理工作。我们通过"Total"对"objManager"进行倒序遍历，并使用"At"获取每个对象的名称。根据ObjectFind判断对象是否存在，如果存在则使用ObjectDelete函数将其删除；如果删除失败，则通过"LogError"记录错误信息。我们使用Delete操作符将对象名称从"objManager"中移除。最后，通过 EventKillTimer停止定时器，终止周期性更新。这一步是不可或缺的。这样可以确保所有对象都被正确清理，避免在图表上残留无用的元素。运行程序后，效果如下：

由运行效果可见，所有功能均按预期正常运行，我们也实现了最初的目标。当前仅需完成项目可操作性的测试工作，该部分内容已在前文章节中详细阐述。





回测

我们已完成测试，以下是整合后的可视化结果，以单一的GIF动图形式呈现。





结论

总体而言，我们已基于MQL5开发了一款滚动行情条，用于实时监控交易品种。它具备买价、点差、日内涨跌幅的滚动显示功能，并支持自定义字体、颜色和滚动速度，可高效地突显市场的波动。我们讲解了程序的架构与实现方式，从"SymbolData"等数据结构，到"UpdateDashboard" 、 "UpdatePrices"等功能函数，确保了界面流畅滚动与数据精准更新，为交易分析提供有效的支持。您可以根据自身需求自定义这款行情工具，大幅提升同时监控多个品种、实时响应价格趋势的能力。