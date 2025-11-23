Ultimate Gold Sniper

Ultimate Gold Snipper

Ultimate Gold Snipper is an automated trading system developed for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe.

It uses algorithmic logic and data-driven analysis to identify trading opportunities based on predefined rules.

Supported Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD

XAUUSD Timeframe: M15 - M30

M15 - M30 Strategy Type: Algorithmic / Data-Based

Algorithmic / Data-Based Single Order Trading: Yes

Yes Minimum Deposit: 100 USD (or equivalent)

100 USD (or equivalent) Broker Compatibility: Works with 2-digit and 3-digit brokers, any deposit currency, and any GMT offset

Works with 2-digit and 3-digit brokers, any deposit currency, and any GMT offset Setup Required: Basic (attach to chart and enable algo-trading)

Key Functional Components

1. Position Control





Ultimate Gold Snipper executes one trade at a time . It does not use martingale, grid, or arbitrage strategies. Entries and exits operate through fixed stop-loss and take-profit levels configured in the inputs.





2. Risk Handling





Traders can choose fixed-lot or percentage-based risk. The EA maintains controlled exposure and avoids placing orders during abnormally high spreads.





3. Data-Driven Logic





The EA processes recent price behaviour and internal patterns to identify valid trade setups. No external APIs, online AI engines, or third-party signals are used. All logic runs fully inside MT5.





4. Execution Module

Monitors spread & trading conditions before sending orders

Re-evaluates market structure after each position closes

May temporarily stop entry during high volatility phases based on filters

How to Start

Attach Ultimate Gold Snipper to an XAUUSD chart (M15). Set your preferred risk mode in Inputs. Enable algo-trading in MT5. The EA will begin scanning the market and operate according to its internal rules.

Usage Notes

Trading frequency varies; some days may have no trades depending on market structure.

Performance can vary based on spreads, VPS stability, and broker execution speed.

Testing different parameter sets in MT5 strategy tester is strongly recommended before live use.

Price

Ultimate Gold Snipper — $1800 USD

Before Purchasing