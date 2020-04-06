Ultimate Gold Sniper

Ultimate Gold Snipper

Ultimate Gold Snipper is an automated trading system developed for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe.

It uses algorithmic logic and data-driven analysis to identify trading opportunities based on predefined rules.

Supported Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Recommended brokers: Deriv and XM or a broker with ECN/RAW/LOW spread type (check the article)
  • Timeframe: M15 - M30
  • Strategy Type: Algorithmic / Data-Based
  • Single Order Trading: Yes
  • Minimum Deposit: 100 USD (or equivalent)
  • Broker Compatibility: Works with 2-digit and 3-digit brokers, any deposit currency, and any GMT offset
  • Setup Required: Basic (attach to chart and enable algo-trading)

Key Functional Components

1. Position Control 


Ultimate Gold Snipper executes one trade at a time. It does not use martingale, grid, or arbitrage strategies. Entries and exits operate through fixed stop-loss and take-profit levels configured in the inputs.


2. Risk Handling 


Traders can choose fixed-lot or percentage-based risk. The EA maintains controlled exposure and avoids placing orders during abnormally high spreads.


3. Data-Driven Logic


The EA processes recent price behaviour and internal patterns to identify valid trade setups. No external APIs, online AI engines, or third-party signals are used. All logic runs fully inside MT5.


4. Execution Module

  • Monitors spread & trading conditions before sending orders
  • Re-evaluates market structure after each position closes
  • May temporarily stop entry during high volatility phases based on filters

How to Start

  1. Attach Ultimate Gold Snipper to an XAUUSD chart (M15).

  2. Set your preferred risk mode in Inputs.

  3. Enable algo-trading in MT5.

  4. The EA will begin scanning the market and operate according to its internal rules.

Usage Notes

  • Trading frequency varies; some days may have no trades depending on market structure.
  • Performance can vary based on spreads, VPS stability, and broker execution speed.
  • Testing different parameter sets in MT5 strategy tester is strongly recommended before live use.

Price

Ultimate Gold Snipper — $30000 USD

Before Purchasing

  • Monitor the EA over a reasonable period.
  • Understand that market conditions change and no EA trades continuously.
  • Run multiple backtests to identify the best settings for your broker.


