Stock Indexes EA MT5

Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news, minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA should trade, we recommend setting Friday to off. Please send me a private message after purchasing the Robot, and I will give you access to the group where you will receive support and be able to discuss about the robot. The discounted price of $1499 is available until 3 October 2025. The price without a discount is $1999. Please send me a private message after purchasing the Robot. After purchasing or renting Stock Indexes EA, you can receive One of our Tool for Free (XG Gold Robot, Crude Oil Robot, Scalping Robot, Bitcoin Robot Grid, GbpUsd Robot, DS Gold Robot or AX Indicator) Features:

The popular US30

A tested product developed by skilled programmers

A private group with excellent support that will assist you at every step

Further development ofthe project based on customer and own suggestions, with all updates provided at no cost.

Stock Indexes EA utilizes a combination of technical and fundamental analysis to assess market conditions and identify profitable trading opportunities within the US30 pairs.

The robot incorporates robust risk management strategies to protect capital and optimize returns. It includes features such as stop-loss orders, take-profit levels, and position sizing to manage risk effectively.

The EA is designed to adapt to changing market conditions. It can adjust its trading parameters based on volatility, trend strength, and other relevant factors to ensure optimal performance in various market environments.

The robot operates on a fully automated basis, eliminating emotional decision-making. This allows traders to benefit from 24/5 trading without constant manual monitoring



Show panel - we used the same panel design for all of our robots, with daily profit, daily pips, current session, forex calendar and spread displayed, as well as buttons for manually closing positions.

A ll our robots are unique, but we use the same panel to display news and other information.

The Stock Indexes EA is available in two versions for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and can be used with any Broker. Very simple installation, all functions are already set, you only a need to do is change few parameters. Stock Indexes EA is compatible with any suffix. This robot generates many positions in the tester, but it is not an HFT robot and can be used with any broker. We have clients from all over the world who use Stock Indexes EA with various brokers.





How do I start:

After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you the manual and access to private group where our support and other users will help you with all the settings and you can talk about this EA.

Please read the manual you got. All of the robot's functions are described there, and you only need to change a one parameter to make it work with your broker. If you need help, please post your questions in the group and our support will be help you with the settings.

Turn on AutoTrading in your platform, Add an EA to the M5 chart on the recommended pairs, make the settings according to the manual, and that's it.

We suggest using the EA with a broker who has a low spread, a minimum deposit of $1000, a leverage of 1:30 up to 1:1000, and an active news filter. We recommend running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account.

Information:

Pair: US30

Timeframe: M5

Minimum lots: 0.01

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Minimum deposit: 1000

Leverage: 1:10 up to 1:1000

Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

Updates:

The current version of this robot is 4.0. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT5 platform.



Price:

The robot costs $1499 and it can be used with any broker. This robot will be further developed based on customer and our own suggestions. If you have any interesting ideas for what else we can incorporate into this EA, please contact our team.



