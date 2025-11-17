Stop And Reverse
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Thang Chu
- Sürüm: 2.773
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
After years of trading I realized there is a pattern that can be exploitable. That is most traders who enter too quickly based on impulse are usually wrong. That means a quick impulse movement when reverse will take out their Stop loss orders and completely move to the opposite side. Stop And Reverse EA is based on this pattern. This edge is reliable and verified through 8 years backtest.
Asset traded: XAUUSD, GBPJPY, XAUJPY, US500, USTEC, US30, DE40
Long term backtest is from 2018 with high stability. No Martingale or grid.
Why choose my EAs ?
- Excellent long term stable backtest, no grid martingale or manipulation
- Real trades match backtest in execution (90% EAs fail at this!)
- Live performance is similar to backtest
- Higher return and less risky than any other martingale/grid/increasing lot size after loss EAs
- Not sensitive to spreads or executions
- Every trade has fixed SL and TP
Backtest & Setup Guide (Check setup pictures below):
- Attach/backtest the EA on ONE EURUSD M15 chart
- Set ENABLE TRADING to True
- Choose your Risk ( Live Signal trading with 2% Account Balance Risk )
- Best is to use IC Markets platform to test from 2018. You'll get the same backtest result as mine.
- No Martingale, grid or holding on losses to infinity. This algorithm is used for private funds and clients with strict risk management guidelines.
- Supported pairs: XAUUSD, GBPJPY, XAUJPY, US500, USTEC, US30, DE40 --> high degree of diversification
- Safe and long term stable
- Losses can and will happen as with any other normal trading strategies. It will have periods of drawdowns but it is a tradeoff for long term capital safety.
- Requires hedging account
- Can work on any brokers with good spreads/execution